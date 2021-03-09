We're adding a #1 WR and (hopefully) a top RB in the game

Maybe he gets a little better and sucks even less number of games this year? And maybe that’s enough to have a fun season? No? Can’t wrap your miserable take around that I guess. Some of you are going to scream they suck and close off any shot before the games begin. Great way to look at things?
I think most people only base what they foresee for the future
on the past, which often makes sense. But most teams don't suck forever and sometimes progress doesn't proceed in a linear way or with incremental improvement. Probably no one predicted the '84 Giants would win 9 or the '05 team would win 11.
It happens every year in the nfl. But most people, even so called experts usually don’t predict it. Many fans don’t seem to even consider the possibility that a young QB and young OL can improve with coaching, experience and added talent around them. And with the modern microwave mentality, there's very little patience.
da mentals......build a quality O line,...... nyg scouting, and GM have been tone deaf in this crucial category, that deficiency is completely responsible for dave's 10 and 30....the 30 is the losing.....the 10 are the wins.....record. in what other profession can you continue to keep a job when you lose that much? heart surgeon....ups delivery person....dentist? nope. playoffs? ask Jim mora,......
The Giants were really thin last year and had 3 rookies on the line plus a guy playing Center for the first time.
The talent at the skill positions offensively from last year to this year is night and day.
I get there are a lot of "ifs" on the o-line this season. But there's also some pretty encouraging factors. Thonas played much better over the last half of the season. Peart didn't embarrass himself and at times looked really good. Gates became a really solid player last year that you really shouldn't have to worry about.
Jones shouldn't be throwing to C.J. Board and Alex Mack this season. Let's see what he can do with a better and more experienced team around him. And if Saquon is Saquon, that's as big an impact on the game as any player in the league.
I'm quietly optimistic and if they enjoy relative health, this team I believe will be a contender to win the division.
Who thinks Giants are going to take a step back? Very few. It seems to me too many think we’re going to take a GIANT LEAP forward.
That I think it’s more of the question you should ask.
For example, you make a point about Zeitler. Well Zeitler was the best OL player on the team last year from an OL ranked last. So how is losing him any sort of positive?
These are the types of questions I think more relevant than the ones you are asking.
Jones. The Oline is the issue not Jones. Jones will use his legs during the season heck he could have kept the ball 5 times against the Pats they over committed on the inside run everytime. Also that was a practice game so I expect a lot more from the offense.Let GO GIANTS!
When you use terms like “continue to suck” when referencing Jones, in the process ignoring the promise he showed in his rookie season, and games like last year s Eagles’ games, especially the first one, you come across as a fan whose irritated beyond the pt of being objective with the losing, at least to me.
You want to state, Jones has yet to display consistent winning football, no one can argue.
But Jones is a physically gifted, hard working intelligent athlete. For this old timer his development is so similar to Phil Simms; many of the criticism levied at Jones were shared by critics of Simms.
I was always a fan and in the end I was proven correct; for me Simms was the greatest Giants quarterback; they get had some great ones in my lifetime, Conerly, Title, Tarkington, Eli, but Simms was my guy.
In the end, you might be proven correct about Jones, but some of us, me included, are still excited about him as the Giants quarterback.
His mistakes, which I see repeated all around the league every Sunday, are emphasized by the media and some fans to support the Narrative that has been manifested by “group think” about this kid.
I don’t know if it s because they don’t like Gettlemen, and don’t want to be proven wrong about their take on where he was drafted, but I often feel the reporting on Jones is lacking in objectivity.
da mentals......build a quality O line,...... nyg scouting, and GM have been tone deaf in this crucial category, that deficiency is completely responsible for dave's 10 and 30....the 30 is the losing.....the 10 are the wins.....record. in what other profession can you continue to keep a job when you lose that much? heart surgeon....ups delivery person....dentist? nope. playoffs? ask Jim mora,......
This is such BS! The Giants have spent a TON of resources building the offensive line. I agree to this point it hasn't worked out but to make the claim that they don't care or somehow think they can win with a bad o-line is simply a lie....
I liked the player. He was always available and could play many snaps and those are big things. Before they traded for Williams the Giants run D was pretty poor. I think DT's game improved when Williams came in. Shelton won't play the same amount of snaps and he has had injuries so this is a TBD.
Offensively they made clear upgrades and then you have SB back. The question will be health for all the upgrades as well as SB. So it is another TBD.
So the TBD sounds problematic but in reality most teams face this. Look at just our Division.
Dallas: If Dak is healthy and the OL performs to standards they can be special.....with all the weapons.
WFT: If Fitzpatrick finds the magic and the OL has stability with that D.......they will be a tough out.
PE: I am not seeing it with them in all honesty.
When you use terms like “continue to suck” when referencing Jones, in the process ignoring the promise he showed in his rookie season, and games like last year s Eagles’ games, especially the first one, you come across as a fan whose irritated beyond the pt of being objective with the losing, at least to me.
You want to state, Jones has yet to display consistent winning football, no one can argue.
But Jones is a physically gifted, hard working intelligent athlete. For this old timer his development is so similar to Phil Simms; many of the criticism levied at Jones were shared by critics of Simms.
I was always a fan and in the end I was proven correct; for me Simms was the greatest Giants quarterback; they get had some great ones in my lifetime, Conerly, Title, Tarkington, Eli, but Simms was my guy.
In the end, you might be proven correct about Jones, but some of us, me included, are still excited about him as the Giants quarterback.
His mistakes, which I see repeated all around the league every Sunday, are emphasized by the media and some fans to support the Narrative that has been manifested by “group think” about this kid.
I don’t know if it s because they don’t like Gettlemen, and don’t want to be proven wrong about their take on where he was drafted, but I often feel the reporting on Jones is lacking in objectivity.
I'm not optimistic at all this season (like 1-5 record vs. NFCE) and really thats okay. If we move on from the GM, QB and maybe the OC this offseason, we'll be in position to reset right away with a good defense already in place.
I'm not optimistic at all this season (like 1-5 record vs. NFCE) and really thats okay. If we move on from the GM, QB and maybe the OC this offseason, we'll be in position to reset right away with a good defense already in place.
If you're "ok" with 1-5 versus the NFC East please go root for another team. We don't need fans that root for our team to suck. GTFO!
I'm not optimistic at all this season (like 1-5 record vs. NFCE) and really thats okay. If we move on from the GM, QB and maybe the OC this offseason, we'll be in position to reset right away with a good defense already in place.
If you're "ok" with 1-5 versus the NFC East please go root for another team. We don't need fans that root for our team to suck. GTFO!
I don't WANT them to suck and I hope I'm very wrong.
thread these days. Bunch of guys who would rather be right, then be fans of the team. Go start your own message boards with the rest of the miserable crap around here.
Go look around the league. There are very few really "good" OL. Go look back, (as I did the other day) to a 2016 game with the Eagles. The Giants won 28-23. the line Eli played behind was laughable, infinitely worse than the current line. Yet he put up 4 TDs because he had a dynamic playmaker in OBJ.
There is ZERO reason this offense shouldn't be better.
Last year's team lost a bunch of games very close early on, coming off of NO off season NO preseason, new coaching staff, and dismal skill talent. They could have EASILY been an 8-8 team. to say they will go 3-14 is beyond laughable.
The OL sucks ass and the ERs are questionable at best, so the Giants are going to be a bad team unless guys step up. Shiny skill guys aren’t going to change that.
With Ifeadi Odenigbo cut, I wonder how much Graham really considers the outside line backers as trench players. I thought he’d pick up the snaps Sheard had last year. But there’s not a linebacker on this team I can imagine is going to lineup on the line.
In 2018 with a healthy Barkley and a #1 WR. We also had two Pro Bowlers on defense and we won 5 games. We also had a Pro Bowl special teamer. The common denominator is a piss poor OL, it's still bad, it's what made Eli's end so bad and we have a far worse player in his spot now. What's to get excited about?
The OL sucks ass and the ERs are questionable at best, so the Giants are going to be a bad team unless guys step up. Shiny skill guys aren’t going to change that.
With Ifeadi Odenigbo cut, I wonder how much Graham really considers the outside line backers as trench players. I thought he’d pick up the snaps Sheard had last year. But there’s not a linebacker on this team I can imagine is going to lineup on the line.
Semantics. The Giants don’t have a presence off the edge. The Giants won’t have a championship caliber defense until they do. Offensively, they won’t even have a functional offense until the OL is remotely competent.
In 2018 with a healthy Barkley and a #1 WR. We also had two Pro Bowlers on defense and we won 5 games. We also had a Pro Bowl special teamer. The common denominator is a piss poor OL, it's still bad, it's what made Eli's end so bad and we have a far worse player in his spot now. What's to get excited about?
The OL sucks ass and the ERs are questionable at best, so the Giants are going to be a bad team unless guys step up. Shiny skill guys aren’t going to change that.
Yeah but our OL sucked ass and the ERs were questionable last year. The question is why do people think we'll be worse not why do people think the Giants will suck. I'm not really concerned about edge. We had a D last year that had worse personnel and was good enough to make the playoffs with an average offense.
The OL sucks ass and the ERs are questionable at best, so the Giants are going to be a bad team unless guys step up. Shiny skill guys aren’t going to change that.
Yeah but our OL sucked ass and the ERs were questionable last year. The question is why do people think we'll be worse not why do people think the Giants will suck. I'm not really concerned about edge. We had a D last year that had worse personnel and was good enough to make the playoffs with an average offense.
Well for starters everyone you’re banking on is either injured or injury prone.
nice to know that I'm not a miserable f*** who's gonna write off the season before they play the games, unlike many on here. Great post OP, I share your thoughts. I'm 29 years old and still consider myself spoiled to have experienced two of the best super bowls ever in my short lifetime. Still playing with house money in my eyes. And we have a coaching staff who I want to see succeed so so bad (minus Garrett), so I choose to be hopeful rather than miserable.
I think some pointing to oline not looking good in 3rd game as an oversimplification
Little game plan, not real continuity yet
Thomas may just be a slow starter, showed me enough last yr to figure he will improve
Solder/ peart should be passable but we do need peart to progress
I can see OT as a first rd pick next yr to actually solidify line
I really like interior line pick ups. Solid dept
And maybe potential starters there
Defense really should be solid and keep us in most games, better developmental depth there too
Saquon, KG, toney and Rudolph should at least give us a handful of chunk yards per game to alleviate pedestrian dink / dunk stuff
DJ will have his SMH plays but I do expect a little less of those and a little more big plays
Judge will have the team ready most every Sunday to play hard till the end
nice to know that I'm not a miserable f*** who's gonna write off the season before they play the games, unlike many on here. Great post OP, I share your thoughts. I'm 29 years old and still consider myself spoiled to have experienced two of the best super bowls ever in my short lifetime. Still playing with house money in my eyes. And we have a coaching staff who I want to see succeed so so bad (minus Garrett), so I choose to be hopeful rather than miserable.
So after that last Super Bowl apparently to you winning or losing doesn't matter much?
Thanks for the cheerleading post and not caring if your team wins or loses. I guess you're they type that everyone should get a trophy too? Grow up. Yaye Rah Rah Team, right?
Team has been miserable the last few years and posters like you just don't care because of what happened 10-15 years ago? That's pathetic.
Understanding that it is a very small sample size, but
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
nice to know that I'm not a miserable f*** who's gonna write off the season before they play the games, unlike many on here. Great post OP, I share your thoughts. I'm 29 years old and still consider myself spoiled to have experienced two of the best super bowls ever in my short lifetime. Still playing with house money in my eyes. And we have a coaching staff who I want to see succeed so so bad (minus Garrett), so I choose to be hopeful rather than miserable.
So after that last Super Bowl apparently to you winning or losing doesn't matter much?
Thanks for the cheerleading post and not caring if your team wins or loses. I guess you're they type that everyone should get a trophy too? Grow up. Yaye Rah Rah Team, right?
Team has been miserable the last few years and posters like you just don't care because of what happened 10-15 years ago? That's pathetic.
What an overreactions. Like Slayton, I choose to be positive too. New coach, young team with talent (at least in my opinion), and getting back some key weapons. I don't think being positive is pathetic. I think being overly negative, and going thread to thread saying the same things over and over again, is pathetic.
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
See my previous response to you... you're just another guy hoping the team fails and then when I call you on it, crickets. So yeah, I'll put up $200 on over 3 wins and all you have to do is put up $100 on 3 wins or less. Talk is cheap, play the game....
When you use terms like “continue to suck” when referencing Jones, in the process ignoring the promise he showed in his rookie season, and games like last year s Eagles’ games, especially the first one, you come across as a fan whose irritated beyond the pt of being objective with the losing, at least to me.
You want to state, Jones has yet to display consistent winning football, no one can argue.
But Jones is a physically gifted, hard working intelligent athlete. For this old timer his development is so similar to Phil Simms; many of the criticism levied at Jones were shared by critics of Simms.
I was always a fan and in the end I was proven correct; for me Simms was the greatest Giants quarterback; they get had some great ones in my lifetime, Conerly, Title, Tarkington, Eli, but Simms was my guy.
In the end, you might be proven correct about Jones, but some of us, me included, are still excited about him as the Giants quarterback.
His mistakes, which I see repeated all around the league every Sunday, are emphasized by the media and some fans to support the Narrative that has been manifested by “group think” about this kid.
I don’t know if it s because they don’t like Gettlemen, and don’t want to be proven wrong about their take on where he was drafted, but I often feel the reporting on Jones is lacking in objectivity.
Good post!
Simms was better than people remember. Injuries hurt his legacy.
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
If you are so sure.... put up $100 on 3 wins and I'll take the over. If you win I'll Paypal you $200! Put your money where your mouth is....
I would love for BBI to incorporate a gambling feature. Some of these dumb fucking takes would stop dead in their tracks. Even if its for like 20 bucks, I doubt people would part with money for some of the stupidity.
3-14 is preposterous unless we lose DJ for the year and multiple other key players.
RE: RE: RE: Understanding that it is a very small sample size, but
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
What an overreactions. Like Slayton, I choose to be positive too. New coach, young team with talent (at least in my opinion), and getting back some key weapons. I don't think being positive is pathetic. I think being overly negative, and going thread to thread saying the same things over and over again, is pathetic.
Let’s be honest – you have never/ rarely been critical of DG. You may not be mean to other posters but you have been a pretty active poster on here and you’ve buried your head in the sand quite a bit with his 1st few years of blundering, correct? I don’t mean to be mean here, but I’m right, aren’t I? You just don’t want to criticize or read it, right?
And pertaining more to my reply I made to dslayton, it was NOT criticizing him for being positive, rather I was ripping him for criticizing a poster by being miserable as he thinks criticizing is so “above him” and feels like we’ve been playing with “house money.”
So according to this guy, it’s okay to be rotten 7 out of the past 8 years all because he doesn’t give a shit whether the Giants win or lose. Otherwise explain “the house money” comment while at the same time ripping another poster for being “miserable” because maybe some of us don’t feel in 2021 it’s even close to “house money.” That’s why he’s pathetic. He just doesn’t care week to week- and just wants to lash out at other for not going along with his whacko “house money” beliefs. . It has little to do with being positive.
Record As Starter Over 2 Years
E. Manning 12-11
P. Manning 16-16
D. Jones 8-18
Playoff Appearances Over 2 Years
E. Manning 1
P. Manning 1
D. Jones 0
For added context, in 2005, none of the top ten TD throwers had a TD-INT ratio of 3-to-1 or more. You have to go down to the 19th guy, Byron Leftwich, to get a 3-to-1 ratio with 15 TDs and 5 INTs (and he threw for 2,123 yards).
In 2020, only one of the top ten TD throwers had a TD-INT ratio of less than 3-to-1: Kirk Cousins with 35/13.
The game has changed so significantly that the numbers you posted make Jones look better than he has been.
I am neurtal on DG - I'm actually neutral on a lot of Giants right now
I think this season will dictate a lot for me. If we suck again then I likely fall into the anti-DG camp. However right now I am in "wait and see" mode. Thats why I don't really comment either way on the guy. I think players and the GM need 3 years to prove themselves (or not). Thats where I am with Jones too.
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
Barkley can certainly manufacture yards. He's a good ad-hoc runner. What he's not good at, IMV, is being a tough runner between the tackles. He wasn't very good at that with PSU, but he was able to bounce outside and just out-athlete most players. I think that's what others above may be suggesting instead.
If I need a yard running between the tackles, and my choices are a Henry, Jones, Chubb or Barkley, I'm taking the everyone but SB. He really needs to get better at that
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Understanding that it is a very small sample size, but
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
Barkley can certainly manufacture yards. He's a good ad-hoc runner. What he's not good at, IMV, is being a tough runner between the tackles. He wasn't very good at that with PSU, but he was able to bounce outside and just out-athlete most players. I think that's what others above may be suggesting instead.
If I need a yard running between the tackles, and my choices are a Henry, Jones, Chubb or Barkley, I'm taking the everyone but SB. He really needs to get better at that
Pretty much this. It’s like people have amnesia about the Giants. This isn’t a novel conversation piece on BBI — it’s been discussed in real time when he puts up -3 yard runs. He’s never been the guy that turns a -2 yard run into a 3 yard gain. He did the same shit in college. If he can’t find a way to do that behind this shitty OL it’s going to be a problem even if he’s ripping off the random 50 yard runs.
RE: I am neurtal on DG - I'm actually neutral on a lot of Giants right now
I think this season will dictate a lot for me. If we suck again then I likely fall into the anti-DG camp. However right now I am in "wait and see" mode. Thats why I don't really comment either way on the guy. I think players and the GM need 3 years to prove themselves (or not). Thats where I am with Jones too.
Neutral??????? Neutral? You? C'mon! Hey I'm more positive this year than I've been - and I've been extremely, extremely negative-- but you -- "neutral?" Again not trying to be mean here.
Okay- tell me then some of the absolute stupid/moronic things you know he's done. We know positive for example Martinez, Bradberry and Williams.
And while we're at it-- we know he's been a failure so far, right? Even in your "neutral" pov - as of right now he has been awful, right?
RE: RE: I am neurtal on DG - I'm actually neutral on a lot of Giants right now
I think this season will dictate a lot for me. If we suck again then I likely fall into the anti-DG camp. However right now I am in "wait and see" mode. Thats why I don't really comment either way on the guy. I think players and the GM need 3 years to prove themselves (or not). Thats where I am with Jones too.
Neutral??????? Neutral? You? C'mon! Hey I'm more positive this year than I've been - and I've been extremely, extremely negative-- but you -- "neutral?" Again not trying to be mean here.
Okay- tell me then some of the absolute stupid/moronic things you know he's done. We know positive for example Martinez, Bradberry and Williams.
And while we're at it-- we know he's been a failure so far, right? Even in your "neutral" pov - as of right now he has been awful, right?
Whatever. Have fun talking to yourself with your fake anger. Get a life.
RE: RE: RE: I am neurtal on DG - I'm actually neutral on a lot of Giants right now
I think this season will dictate a lot for me. If we suck again then I likely fall into the anti-DG camp. However right now I am in "wait and see" mode. Thats why I don't really comment either way on the guy. I think players and the GM need 3 years to prove themselves (or not). Thats where I am with Jones too.
Neutral??????? Neutral? You? C'mon! Hey I'm more positive this year than I've been - and I've been extremely, extremely negative-- but you -- "neutral?" Again not trying to be mean here.
Okay- tell me then some of the absolute stupid/moronic things you know he's done. We know positive for example Martinez, Bradberry and Williams.
And while we're at it-- we know he's been a failure so far, right? Even in your "neutral" pov - as of right now he has been awful, right?
Whatever. Have fun talking to yourself with your fake anger. Get a life.
Now the personal insults come. That's what we get form posters like you. Bash DG and posters like you seem more angered by us than with the crappy team you see year over year.
you can't even take it upon yourself to criticize him.
Try to come out with this "fake" 'I'm neutral." LOL. With you - it's pretty comical. Again -- I'm not angry with you. Just laughable that you said you're neutral.
You can't even admit the stupid things he's done yet you're so "Neutral."
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
No, the take is mind-numbingly idiotic. So is yours. You can't cite Barkley's poor ypc "before he got gurt thT season" when his season consisted of 5 quarters of football, with 4 quarters against the Steelers whose entire gameplan was to run everyone at Barkley. That is evidence of nothing except you can't run against an 8/9 man front all focusing on the RB. Seriously, watch that game and see what they did. And Tomlin even said so, you don't even have to take my word for it, he said they were going to overwhelm the OL with extra run blitzers to stop Barkley. Tomlin givez Barkley a ton more respect than a lot of you, but then again, he knows football.
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
No, the take is mind-numbingly idiotic. So is yours. You can't cite Barkley's poor ypc "before he got gurt thT season" when his season consisted of 5 quarters of football, with 4 quarters against the Steelers whose entire gameplan was to run everyone at Barkley. That is evidence of nothing except you can't run against an 8/9 man front all focusing on the RB. Seriously, watch that game and see what they did. And Tomlin even said so, you don't even have to take my word for it, he said they were going to overwhelm the OL with extra run blitzers to stop Barkley. Tomlin givez Barkley a ton more respect than a lot of you, but then again, he knows football.
You’ve been too busy choking on Barkley’s nuts for 4 years to be objective.
This isn’t based on “5 quarters of football.” He’s always been terrible in short yardage and red zone situations. He’s not the guy who can salvage a negative play and turn it into positive yards like the more physical backs in the league. He’s a big play guy who’s going to be more sensitive to the OL play than the other top RBs. That’s just who he is and it’s been that way since college. The 10 carry 12 yard type games didn’t just start with the Giants.
and the concerns about his GL/SY and pass pro are legit.
But if you give him the run blocking Gallman received last year, he's going for 125+, with some long TDs.
My concern is they go back to the zone blocking with Barkley, which this OLine isn't very good at. When they switched to a gap/power scheme for Gallman, they were opening up some nice holes. Baldinger was going ape.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Understanding that it is a very small sample size, but
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
No, the take is mind-numbingly idiotic. So is yours. You can't cite Barkley's poor ypc "before he got gurt thT season" when his season consisted of 5 quarters of football, with 4 quarters against the Steelers whose entire gameplan was to run everyone at Barkley. That is evidence of nothing except you can't run against an 8/9 man front all focusing on the RB. Seriously, watch that game and see what they did. And Tomlin even said so, you don't even have to take my word for it, he said they were going to overwhelm the OL with extra run blitzers to stop Barkley. Tomlin givez Barkley a ton more respect than a lot of you, but then again, he knows football.
You’ve been too busy choking on Barkley’s nuts for 4 years to be objective.
This isn’t based on “5 quarters of football.” He’s always been terrible in short yardage and red zone situations. He’s not the guy who can salvage a negative play and turn it into positive yards like the more physical backs in the league. He’s a big play guy who’s going to be more sensitive to the OL play than the other top RBs. That’s just who he is and it’s been that way since college. The 10 carry 12 yard type games didn’t just start with the Giants.
That is Barkley's game-- making something out of nothing.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Good point. I think Jones will be fine. The line will get better..
It happens every year in the nfl. But most people, even so called experts usually don’t predict it. Many fans don’t seem to even consider the possibility that a young QB and young OL can improve with coaching, experience and added talent around them. And with the modern microwave mentality, there's very little patience.
Take a guess at how many games the following players will actually ALL play together:
Barkley
Golladay
Sheppard
Slayton
Toney
Engram
Rudolph
My guess: 2 games.
5 games if they get lucky.
Ever tried rooting for another team? I mean that seriously.
They acquired a WR who led the league in YPR 2 years ago, a veteran tight end, have a #2 overall pick at RB, a #4 overall left tackle, plus a dynamic rookie 1st round WR.
The expectations for this team should be pretty high.
Take a guess at how many games the following players will actually ALL play together:
Barkley
Golladay
Sheppard
Slayton
Toney
Engram
Rudolph
My guess: 2 games.
5 games if they get lucky.
They literally cant ALL play together so I guess that will work out then.
The talent at the skill positions offensively from last year to this year is night and day.
I get there are a lot of "ifs" on the o-line this season. But there's also some pretty encouraging factors. Thonas played much better over the last half of the season. Peart didn't embarrass himself and at times looked really good. Gates became a really solid player last year that you really shouldn't have to worry about.
Jones shouldn't be throwing to C.J. Board and Alex Mack this season. Let's see what he can do with a better and more experienced team around him. And if Saquon is Saquon, that's as big an impact on the game as any player in the league.
I'm quietly optimistic and if they enjoy relative health, this team I believe will be a contender to win the division.
That I think it’s more of the question you should ask.
For example, you make a point about Zeitler. Well Zeitler was the best OL player on the team last year from an OL ranked last. So how is losing him any sort of positive?
These are the types of questions I think more relevant than the ones you are asking.
This, this and more this. If Daniel Jones can't step it up and the line can't block, we are the same as we were 3 years ago
When you use terms like “continue to suck” when referencing Jones, in the process ignoring the promise he showed in his rookie season, and games like last year s Eagles’ games, especially the first one, you come across as a fan whose irritated beyond the pt of being objective with the losing, at least to me.
You want to state, Jones has yet to display consistent winning football, no one can argue.
But Jones is a physically gifted, hard working intelligent athlete. For this old timer his development is so similar to Phil Simms; many of the criticism levied at Jones were shared by critics of Simms.
I was always a fan and in the end I was proven correct; for me Simms was the greatest Giants quarterback; they get had some great ones in my lifetime, Conerly, Title, Tarkington, Eli, but Simms was my guy.
In the end, you might be proven correct about Jones, but some of us, me included, are still excited about him as the Giants quarterback.
His mistakes, which I see repeated all around the league every Sunday, are emphasized by the media and some fans to support the Narrative that has been manifested by “group think” about this kid.
I don’t know if it s because they don’t like Gettlemen, and don’t want to be proven wrong about their take on where he was drafted, but I often feel the reporting on Jones is lacking in objectivity.
This is such BS! The Giants have spent a TON of resources building the offensive line. I agree to this point it hasn't worked out but to make the claim that they don't care or somehow think they can win with a bad o-line is simply a lie....
But the last half of the year the line play improved. While not great it was at least serviceable but we had no offensive weapons.
Guys like Toney, Golladay and Rudolph will change a bunch of field goals into TDs.
Then add Barkley back and it goes it up another level.
If we get equal line play to then end of last season this offense is 10 pts a game better.
Offensively they made clear upgrades and then you have SB back. The question will be health for all the upgrades as well as SB. So it is another TBD.
So the TBD sounds problematic but in reality most teams face this. Look at just our Division.
Dallas: If Dak is healthy and the OL performs to standards they can be special.....with all the weapons.
WFT: If Fitzpatrick finds the magic and the OL has stability with that D.......they will be a tough out.
PE: I am not seeing it with them in all honesty.
Quote:
if the oline and QB continue to suck.
When you use terms like “continue to suck” when referencing Jones, in the process ignoring the promise he showed in his rookie season, and games like last year s Eagles’ games, especially the first one, you come across as a fan whose irritated beyond the pt of being objective with the losing, at least to me.
You want to state, Jones has yet to display consistent winning football, no one can argue.
But Jones is a physically gifted, hard working intelligent athlete. For this old timer his development is so similar to Phil Simms; many of the criticism levied at Jones were shared by critics of Simms.
I was always a fan and in the end I was proven correct; for me Simms was the greatest Giants quarterback; they get had some great ones in my lifetime, Conerly, Title, Tarkington, Eli, but Simms was my guy.
In the end, you might be proven correct about Jones, but some of us, me included, are still excited about him as the Giants quarterback.
His mistakes, which I see repeated all around the league every Sunday, are emphasized by the media and some fans to support the Narrative that has been manifested by “group think” about this kid.
I don’t know if it s because they don’t like Gettlemen, and don’t want to be proven wrong about their take on where he was drafted, but I often feel the reporting on Jones is lacking in objectivity.
💯
If you're "ok" with 1-5 versus the NFC East please go root for another team. We don't need fans that root for our team to suck. GTFO!
If you are so sure.... put up $100 on 3 wins and I'll take the over. If you win I'll Paypal you $200! Put your money where your mouth is....
Quote:
I'm not optimistic at all this season (like 1-5 record vs. NFCE) and really thats okay. If we move on from the GM, QB and maybe the OC this offseason, we'll be in position to reset right away with a good defense already in place.
If you're "ok" with 1-5 versus the NFC East please go root for another team. We don't need fans that root for our team to suck. GTFO!
I don't WANT them to suck and I hope I'm very wrong.
This has been the case for years and years.
Just not according to BBI for the last couple of years though.
Go look around the league. There are very few really "good" OL. Go look back, (as I did the other day) to a 2016 game with the Eagles. The Giants won 28-23. the line Eli played behind was laughable, infinitely worse than the current line. Yet he put up 4 TDs because he had a dynamic playmaker in OBJ.
There is ZERO reason this offense shouldn't be better.
Last year's team lost a bunch of games very close early on, coming off of NO off season NO preseason, new coaching staff, and dismal skill talent. They could have EASILY been an 8-8 team. to say they will go 3-14 is beyond laughable.
With Ifeadi Odenigbo cut, I wonder how much Graham really considers the outside line backers as trench players. I thought he’d pick up the snaps Sheard had last year. But there’s not a linebacker on this team I can imagine is going to lineup on the line.
Quote:
The OL sucks ass and the ERs are questionable at best, so the Giants are going to be a bad team unless guys step up. Shiny skill guys aren’t going to change that.
With Ifeadi Odenigbo cut, I wonder how much Graham really considers the outside line backers as trench players. I thought he’d pick up the snaps Sheard had last year. But there’s not a linebacker on this team I can imagine is going to lineup on the line.
Semantics. The Giants don’t have a presence off the edge. The Giants won’t have a championship caliber defense until they do. Offensively, they won’t even have a functional offense until the OL is remotely competent.
The Giants divested 19M dollars from the line in cutting Zeitler and redoing Solder’s deal. They didn’t add a guaranteed dollar back to that until this week.
The Giants went into this offseason and took resources away from the line, and hope what they had left would evolve into a competent group. And once again, how this group does will define the season.
2022 with a new GM?
Yeah but our OL sucked ass and the ERs were questionable last year. The question is why do people think we'll be worse not why do people think the Giants will suck. I'm not really concerned about edge. We had a D last year that had worse personnel and was good enough to make the playoffs with an average offense.
In those 6 wins they got NO contribution from Barkley, Golladay, Toney, Rudolph, Ximines, Carter, Ojulari, Adoree Jackson. All expected to make major contributions, even if they don't play 17 games.
So unless the OL, Jones, or the rest of the team play significantly worse than last year, I'm not seeing how they get less than 6 wins this year.
Quote:
The OL sucks ass and the ERs are questionable at best, so the Giants are going to be a bad team unless guys step up. Shiny skill guys aren’t going to change that.
Yeah but our OL sucked ass and the ERs were questionable last year. The question is why do people think we'll be worse not why do people think the Giants will suck. I'm not really concerned about edge. We had a D last year that had worse personnel and was good enough to make the playoffs with an average offense.
Well for starters everyone you’re banking on is either injured or injury prone.
I'd rather expect nothing and not have my hopes dashed than fool myself into thinking they can win 11 games then not see it happen.
I think they'll win 8. I'll be miserable if they go under that.
Little game plan, not real continuity yet
Thomas may just be a slow starter, showed me enough last yr to figure he will improve
Solder/ peart should be passable but we do need peart to progress
I can see OT as a first rd pick next yr to actually solidify line
I really like interior line pick ups. Solid dept
And maybe potential starters there
Defense really should be solid and keep us in most games, better developmental depth there too
Saquon, KG, toney and Rudolph should at least give us a handful of chunk yards per game to alleviate pedestrian dink / dunk stuff
DJ will have his SMH plays but I do expect a little less of those and a little more big plays
Judge will have the team ready most every Sunday to play hard till the end
So after that last Super Bowl apparently to you winning or losing doesn't matter much?
Thanks for the cheerleading post and not caring if your team wins or loses. I guess you're they type that everyone should get a trophy too? Grow up. Yaye Rah Rah Team, right?
Team has been miserable the last few years and posters like you just don't care because of what happened 10-15 years ago? That's pathetic.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Peyton Manning: 32 games.......45 turnovers.
Daniel Jones: 27 games.......34 turnovers.
Not an easy game to master, grasshopper.
Especially when you're surrounded by pawns rather than rooks and bishops.
Quote:
nice to know that I'm not a miserable f*** who's gonna write off the season before they play the games, unlike many on here. Great post OP, I share your thoughts. I'm 29 years old and still consider myself spoiled to have experienced two of the best super bowls ever in my short lifetime. Still playing with house money in my eyes. And we have a coaching staff who I want to see succeed so so bad (minus Garrett), so I choose to be hopeful rather than miserable.
So after that last Super Bowl apparently to you winning or losing doesn't matter much?
Thanks for the cheerleading post and not caring if your team wins or loses. I guess you're they type that everyone should get a trophy too? Grow up. Yaye Rah Rah Team, right?
Team has been miserable the last few years and posters like you just don't care because of what happened 10-15 years ago? That's pathetic.
What an overreactions. Like Slayton, I choose to be positive too. New coach, young team with talent (at least in my opinion), and getting back some key weapons. I don't think being positive is pathetic. I think being overly negative, and going thread to thread saying the same things over and over again, is pathetic.
Oline isn’t dominant anymore either and zeke isn’t peak zeke anymore
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
See my previous response to you... you're just another guy hoping the team fails and then when I call you on it, crickets. So yeah, I'll put up $200 on over 3 wins and all you have to do is put up $100 on 3 wins or less. Talk is cheap, play the game....
Peyton Manning: 32 games.......45 turnovers.
Daniel Jones: 27 games.......34 turnovers.
Not an easy game to master, grasshopper.
Especially when you're surrounded by pawns rather than rooks and bishops.
Excellent post, MOOPS, but some people don't get it
Quote:
if the oline and QB continue to suck.
When you use terms like “continue to suck” when referencing Jones, in the process ignoring the promise he showed in his rookie season, and games like last year s Eagles’ games, especially the first one, you come across as a fan whose irritated beyond the pt of being objective with the losing, at least to me.
You want to state, Jones has yet to display consistent winning football, no one can argue.
But Jones is a physically gifted, hard working intelligent athlete. For this old timer his development is so similar to Phil Simms; many of the criticism levied at Jones were shared by critics of Simms.
I was always a fan and in the end I was proven correct; for me Simms was the greatest Giants quarterback; they get had some great ones in my lifetime, Conerly, Title, Tarkington, Eli, but Simms was my guy.
In the end, you might be proven correct about Jones, but some of us, me included, are still excited about him as the Giants quarterback.
His mistakes, which I see repeated all around the league every Sunday, are emphasized by the media and some fans to support the Narrative that has been manifested by “group think” about this kid.
I don’t know if it s because they don’t like Gettlemen, and don’t want to be proven wrong about their take on where he was drafted, but I often feel the reporting on Jones is lacking in objectivity.
Good post!
Simms was better than people remember. Injuries hurt his legacy.
Peyton Manning: 32 games.......45 turnovers.
Daniel Jones: 27 games.......34 turnovers.
TD: TO Ratio over 1st Two Years:
E. Manning 32:28
P. Manning 54:45
D. Jones 38:34
Record As Starter Over 2 Years
E. Manning 12-11
P. Manning 16-16
D. Jones 8-18
Playoff Appearances Over 2 Years
E. Manning 1
P. Manning 1
D. Jones 0
Quote:
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
He wasn't a scrappy underdog type of project. He had pretty big expectations.
Peyton Manning 26 TDs 15 INTs 7.8 yards per attempt team record 13-3
Eli 24 TDs 17 INTs 6.8 yards per attempt team record 12-4
Daniel Jones 11 TDs 10 INTs 6.6 yards per attempt team record 5-9 (with Jones playing)
Try to mix in the Manning brothers disappointing rookie season with their second season is a sleight of hand.
Peyton Manning 26 TDs 15 INTs 7.8 yards per attempt team record 13-3
Eli 24 TDs 17 INTs 6.8 yards per attempt team record 12-4
Daniel Jones 11 TDs 10 INTs 6.6 yards per attempt team record 5-9 (with Jones playing)
Try to mix in the Manning brothers disappointing rookie season with their second season is a sleight of hand.
Eli was 11-5 in 2005.
Quote:
book it
If you are so sure.... put up $100 on 3 wins and I'll take the over. If you win I'll Paypal you $200! Put your money where your mouth is....
I would love for BBI to incorporate a gambling feature. Some of these dumb fucking takes would stop dead in their tracks. Even if its for like 20 bucks, I doubt people would part with money for some of the stupidity.
3-14 is preposterous unless we lose DJ for the year and multiple other key players.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
Quote:
In comment 15352979 allstarjim said:
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
He doesn’t and never has dating back to college.
Quote:
Quote:
What an overreactions. Like Slayton, I choose to be positive too. New coach, young team with talent (at least in my opinion), and getting back some key weapons. I don't think being positive is pathetic. I think being overly negative, and going thread to thread saying the same things over and over again, is pathetic.
Let’s be honest – you have never/ rarely been critical of DG. You may not be mean to other posters but you have been a pretty active poster on here and you’ve buried your head in the sand quite a bit with his 1st few years of blundering, correct? I don’t mean to be mean here, but I’m right, aren’t I? You just don’t want to criticize or read it, right?
And pertaining more to my reply I made to dslayton, it was NOT criticizing him for being positive, rather I was ripping him for criticizing a poster by being miserable as he thinks criticizing is so “above him” and feels like we’ve been playing with “house money.”
So according to this guy, it’s okay to be rotten 7 out of the past 8 years all because he doesn’t give a shit whether the Giants win or lose. Otherwise explain “the house money” comment while at the same time ripping another poster for being “miserable” because maybe some of us don’t feel in 2021 it’s even close to “house money.” That’s why he’s pathetic. He just doesn’t care week to week- and just wants to lash out at other for not going along with his whacko “house money” beliefs. . It has little to do with being positive.
Quote:
Eli Manning: 24 games.......28 turnovers.
Peyton Manning: 32 games.......45 turnovers.
Daniel Jones: 27 games.......34 turnovers.
TD: TO Ratio over 1st Two Years:
E. Manning 32:28
P. Manning 54:45
D. Jones 38:34
Record As Starter Over 2 Years
E. Manning 12-11
P. Manning 16-16
D. Jones 8-18
Playoff Appearances Over 2 Years
E. Manning 1
P. Manning 1
D. Jones 0
For added context, in 2005, none of the top ten TD throwers had a TD-INT ratio of 3-to-1 or more. You have to go down to the 19th guy, Byron Leftwich, to get a 3-to-1 ratio with 15 TDs and 5 INTs (and he threw for 2,123 yards).
In 2020, only one of the top ten TD throwers had a TD-INT ratio of less than 3-to-1: Kirk Cousins with 35/13.
The game has changed so significantly that the numbers you posted make Jones look better than he has been.
Very simple, easy yards - ( New Window )
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
Barkley can certainly manufacture yards. He's a good ad-hoc runner. What he's not good at, IMV, is being a tough runner between the tackles. He wasn't very good at that with PSU, but he was able to bounce outside and just out-athlete most players. I think that's what others above may be suggesting instead.
If I need a yard running between the tackles, and my choices are a Henry, Jones, Chubb or Barkley, I'm taking the everyone but SB. He really needs to get better at that
Quote:
Barkley doesn't manafacture tough yards? What the fuck are you talking about, he led the league in yards after contact in 2019. Most the time getting hit in the backfield. It was unreal too much.
I think that explains the stupidity around here, people are forgetting how good Barkley is. It seems likea lifetime ago now with pre and post COVID life and Barkley pretty much getting absolutely fucking swarmed the two games he did play last year, with an offensive line that was a complete turnstyle. The offensive line isn't that bad this year, no where close. But keep bitching about how they didn't force an OL pick. You'll get your wish next year, so turn off until then, or continue whining.
Barkley can certainly manufacture yards. He's a good ad-hoc runner. What he's not good at, IMV, is being a tough runner between the tackles. He wasn't very good at that with PSU, but he was able to bounce outside and just out-athlete most players. I think that's what others above may be suggesting instead.
If I need a yard running between the tackles, and my choices are a Henry, Jones, Chubb or Barkley, I'm taking the everyone but SB. He really needs to get better at that
Pretty much this. It’s like people have amnesia about the Giants. This isn’t a novel conversation piece on BBI — it’s been discussed in real time when he puts up -3 yard runs. He’s never been the guy that turns a -2 yard run into a 3 yard gain. He did the same shit in college. If he can’t find a way to do that behind this shitty OL it’s going to be a problem even if he’s ripping off the random 50 yard runs.
Neutral??????? Neutral? You? C'mon! Hey I'm more positive this year than I've been - and I've been extremely, extremely negative-- but you -- "neutral?" Again not trying to be mean here.
Okay- tell me then some of the absolute stupid/moronic things you know he's done. We know positive for example Martinez, Bradberry and Williams.
And while we're at it-- we know he's been a failure so far, right? Even in your "neutral" pov - as of right now he has been awful, right?
Quote:
I think this season will dictate a lot for me. If we suck again then I likely fall into the anti-DG camp. However right now I am in "wait and see" mode. Thats why I don't really comment either way on the guy. I think players and the GM need 3 years to prove themselves (or not). Thats where I am with Jones too.
Neutral??????? Neutral? You? C'mon! Hey I'm more positive this year than I've been - and I've been extremely, extremely negative-- but you -- "neutral?" Again not trying to be mean here.
Okay- tell me then some of the absolute stupid/moronic things you know he's done. We know positive for example Martinez, Bradberry and Williams.
And while we're at it-- we know he's been a failure so far, right? Even in your "neutral" pov - as of right now he has been awful, right?
Whatever. Have fun talking to yourself with your fake anger. Get a life.
Quote:
In comment 15353142 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I think this season will dictate a lot for me. If we suck again then I likely fall into the anti-DG camp. However right now I am in "wait and see" mode. Thats why I don't really comment either way on the guy. I think players and the GM need 3 years to prove themselves (or not). Thats where I am with Jones too.
Neutral??????? Neutral? You? C'mon! Hey I'm more positive this year than I've been - and I've been extremely, extremely negative-- but you -- "neutral?" Again not trying to be mean here.
Okay- tell me then some of the absolute stupid/moronic things you know he's done. We know positive for example Martinez, Bradberry and Williams.
And while we're at it-- we know he's been a failure so far, right? Even in your "neutral" pov - as of right now he has been awful, right?
Whatever. Have fun talking to yourself with your fake anger. Get a life.
Now the personal insults come. That's what we get form posters like you. Bash DG and posters like you seem more angered by us than with the crappy team you see year over year.
you can't even take it upon yourself to criticize him.
Try to come out with this "fake" 'I'm neutral." LOL. With you - it's pretty comical. Again -- I'm not angry with you. Just laughable that you said you're neutral.
You can't even admit the stupid things he's done yet you're so "Neutral."
Quote:
Eli Manning: 24 games.......28 turnovers.
Peyton Manning: 32 games.......45 turnovers.
Daniel Jones: 27 games.......34 turnovers.
TD: TO Ratio over 1st Two Years:
E. Manning 32:28
P. Manning 54:45
D. Jones 38:34
Record As Starter Over 2 Years
E. Manning 12-11
P. Manning 16-16
D. Jones 8-18
Playoff Appearances Over 2 Years
E. Manning 1
P. Manning 1
D. Jones 0
Peyton Manning: Marshall Faulk, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison.
Eli Manning: Amani Toomer, Plaxico Burress, Jeremy Shockey, Tiki Barber.
Daniel Jones: one year of Saquon Barkley.
Rooks and Bishops vs Pawns. Forgot that part, didn't cha?
Quote:
In comment 15352871 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Eli Manning: 24 games.......28 turnovers.
Peyton Manning: 32 games.......45 turnovers.
Daniel Jones: 27 games.......34 turnovers.
TD: TO Ratio over 1st Two Years:
E. Manning 32:28
P. Manning 54:45
D. Jones 38:34
Record As Starter Over 2 Years
E. Manning 12-11
P. Manning 16-16
D. Jones 8-18
Playoff Appearances Over 2 Years
E. Manning 1
P. Manning 1
D. Jones 0
Peyton Manning: Marshall Faulk, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison.
Eli Manning: Amani Toomer, Plaxico Burress, Jeremy Shockey, Tiki Barber.
Daniel Jones: one year of Saquon Barkley.
Rooks and Bishops vs Pawns. Forgot that part, didn't cha?
It's pointless to argue with haters that can't reason beyond the obvious numbers...
Quote:
In comment 15352847 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
No, the take is mind-numbingly idiotic. So is yours. You can't cite Barkley's poor ypc "before he got gurt thT season" when his season consisted of 5 quarters of football, with 4 quarters against the Steelers whose entire gameplan was to run everyone at Barkley. That is evidence of nothing except you can't run against an 8/9 man front all focusing on the RB. Seriously, watch that game and see what they did. And Tomlin even said so, you don't even have to take my word for it, he said they were going to overwhelm the OL with extra run blitzers to stop Barkley. Tomlin givez Barkley a ton more respect than a lot of you, but then again, he knows football.
1. Do the impact players stay healthy for enough games to actually provide impact? Jones, Barkley, Golliday, Slayton, Sheppard.
2. Does the OL play as well, or better than they did the second half of last year? (Even if they find some personnel stability and continuity It could take a few games for them to start playing WELL).
3. Will the D be as good or better than last year?
If the answer to any of those questions is NO, they're not going to be any better than last year.
If they have some luck and the answer to all those questions is yes, I could see a 9-8/10-7 type season. (17 games this year)
I'm guessing it's going to be 1 YES and 2 NOs. But I don't which ones will be yes or no.
I EXPECT a SLOW, rusty start from the Giants (and most teams). This preseason format is a joke. If they don't have too many key injuries, they should improve over the season.
Quote:
In comment 15352979 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15352847 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
No, the take is mind-numbingly idiotic. So is yours. You can't cite Barkley's poor ypc "before he got gurt thT season" when his season consisted of 5 quarters of football, with 4 quarters against the Steelers whose entire gameplan was to run everyone at Barkley. That is evidence of nothing except you can't run against an 8/9 man front all focusing on the RB. Seriously, watch that game and see what they did. And Tomlin even said so, you don't even have to take my word for it, he said they were going to overwhelm the OL with extra run blitzers to stop Barkley. Tomlin givez Barkley a ton more respect than a lot of you, but then again, he knows football.
You’ve been too busy choking on Barkley’s nuts for 4 years to be objective.
This isn’t based on “5 quarters of football.” He’s always been terrible in short yardage and red zone situations. He’s not the guy who can salvage a negative play and turn it into positive yards like the more physical backs in the league. He’s a big play guy who’s going to be more sensitive to the OL play than the other top RBs. That’s just who he is and it’s been that way since college. The 10 carry 12 yard type games didn’t just start with the Giants.
But if you give him the run blocking Gallman received last year, he's going for 125+, with some long TDs.
My concern is they go back to the zone blocking with Barkley, which this OLine isn't very good at. When they switched to a gap/power scheme for Gallman, they were opening up some nice holes. Baldinger was going ape.
Quote:
In comment 15353061 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15352979 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15352847 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
Barkley was only averaging 1.8 yards per carry behind that Oline last year before he tore up his knee. Golladay hasn't even really practiced yet - those two guys aren't sure things going in to the start of this season.
I think the defense will be fine, but unfortunately there's still plenty of reason to be a bit pessimistic about this offense.
Out of all the bad takes, this is arguably the worst. What did Barkley play, FIVE quarters of football? Four of which against the Steelers whose entire defensive gameplan was to throw the kitchen sink at Barkley, which they did all game? 8 and 9 in the box repeatedly. This is not an indictment of Barkley. Re-watch that game, no RB is going to be productive when two guys are in the backfield untouched as soon as you get the ball.
And Joey in VA, to say DJ isn't better than Eli was in his final season? Give me a break. Eli was cooked, he was not a good QB that year.Whem Jones took over the passing game was immediately better.
I love Eli, but come on, this is serious revisionism.
Jones is starting year 3. Plenty of good QBs didn't make the jump until year 3. It used to be conventional thinking that your expectation as a ball club was that your highly drafted QB wouldn't put it all together until year 3. Look at Josh Allen, there's recent examples of this. Then the Bills got Diggs and he took off.
Now the Giants have done something similar and it would be unsurprising to see these additions give a big boost to DJ.
Actually, the take is perfectly fine. Barkley can’t manufacture tough yards like Zeke or a more physical back. That means he’s more reliant on the OL opening up holes than the other top backs. Which means he’ll likely struggle given the fact that this OL sucks ass and he’s coming off a knee injury.
No, the take is mind-numbingly idiotic. So is yours. You can't cite Barkley's poor ypc "before he got gurt thT season" when his season consisted of 5 quarters of football, with 4 quarters against the Steelers whose entire gameplan was to run everyone at Barkley. That is evidence of nothing except you can't run against an 8/9 man front all focusing on the RB. Seriously, watch that game and see what they did. And Tomlin even said so, you don't even have to take my word for it, he said they were going to overwhelm the OL with extra run blitzers to stop Barkley. Tomlin givez Barkley a ton more respect than a lot of you, but then again, he knows football.
You’ve been too busy choking on Barkley’s nuts for 4 years to be objective.
This isn’t based on “5 quarters of football.” He’s always been terrible in short yardage and red zone situations. He’s not the guy who can salvage a negative play and turn it into positive yards like the more physical backs in the league. He’s a big play guy who’s going to be more sensitive to the OL play than the other top RBs. That’s just who he is and it’s been that way since college. The 10 carry 12 yard type games didn’t just start with the Giants.
That is Barkley's game-- making something out of nothing.