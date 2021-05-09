The offense likely won’t be good, we know, but… UberAlias : 9/5/2021 11:47 am

Theoretically, we could have a very good running game, if Barkley is healthy. A few points to consider:

1) yes, our Oline is garbage. Until proven otherwise, that’s not unfair to say. But.. as a group, their issues are in pass pro, they are very capable in blocking for the run. Even Gallman averaged 4.6 a carry behind this group last year. I think we all agree, Gallman is no Barkley.

2) we added sever new additions at WR who can stretch the field —Galladay, Toney, Ross. All 3 are injured but we’ll get them out there at sone point. This will give defenses reason to consider simply stacking the box with defenders all game.

3) I understand Freddie Kitchens role is along the lines of run game coordinator. At the point I have a lot more faith in FK than I do JG.

4) the return of Saquon Barkley, obviously. I was against drafting a RB number 2 overall and still believe it was a poor choice. But I never doubted that SB is an exceptional player. He’s been a way it seems for a long time. I know I’ve forgotten just how good he can be back there. This kid can flat out play. So much negativity towards NYG offense right now. I’m not arguing against that. But I do think people have forgotten just how good and dynamic SB is. It’s time to remember.