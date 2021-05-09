for display only
New Take On DJ's End Zone INT Vs NE

DannyDimes : 9/5/2021 11:49 am
And this explanation is why 99.9% of us fans just talk out our A44es. We know nothing about the game compared to many of those that have played, spent years studying film and know each player's job on the field.

Watch Chris Simms explain the play:

https://twitter.com/csimmsqb/status/1433152050985066496?s=21
robbieballs2003 : 9/5/2021 11:54 am : link
Quote:
And this explanation is why 99.9% of us fans just talk out our A44es don't know how to use the link box below.
It's not a new take.  
Johnny5 : 9/5/2021 11:58 am : link
A few of us have been pointing out this assessment, and I even quoted Simms to back up my case in a couple of threads.

That said, I am glad you found this clip and posted it.

This may be the most discussed/argued about INT in the history of NFL preseason... lol
Simms on INT - ( New Window )
If Evan Engram scores on the previous play  
Adam G in Big D : 9/5/2021 12:06 pm : link
we're not even talking about this.
Because people  
wonderback : 9/5/2021 12:06 pm : link
Want to feel vindicated when Jones makes what seems to be a glaring mistake. It always amazes me now people will not look at things objectively and leave open the possibility that they may be wrong.

I know people have talked about this play ad nauseam, but that only proves the point. It's one exhibition play. It also involves EE which is where many of the problems arise. I've played the game for many years and it's amazing to me how many mistakes this guy makes. Some people just don't have a feel for the game. Unfortunately, I think he's one of them.

He also made a very poor block on the play before that If I remember the series of plays correctly.

Thanks for th link. I would never take the time to break a play down like that.
It does not matter  
BigBlueJ : 9/5/2021 12:08 pm : link
Perception is reality. DJ is running an offense that makes these critical back breaking redzone turnovers. In addition to his fumbling. It creates a narrative that his presence alone cannot distill these bad decisions, it was a risky throw anyway you want to look at it and he took a gamble instead of pulling up and throwing it away for the next 2 plays.
You have to have people  
wonderback : 9/5/2021 12:12 pm : link
To throw the ball to. They have to run the right routes, and they have to catch the ball. Too manly times that part doesn't happen.
Bottom line is that an unacceptable percentage  
Bill in UT : 9/5/2021 12:16 pm : link
of Jones to Engram targets end up as INTs. There were what, 6-8 of them last season?
Gee,  
wonderback : 9/5/2021 12:22 pm : link
I wonder why. EE has one more year to prove me wrong! I hope he does!!!
RE: If Evan Engram scores on the previous play  
PatersonPlank : 9/5/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15353328 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
we're not even talking about this.


or if EE blocks his LB on the Booker running play from the 1 we aren't talking about this
Any chance that the people  
HomerJones45 : 9/5/2021 12:32 pm : link
Who excuse monger for every mistake Jones makes are the one’s not looking at matters objectively? Nah

If the guy isn’t open in the red zone and you don’t think you can run it in, throw the fucking ball out of bounds.
RE: Any chance that the people  
Johnny5 : 9/5/2021 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15353350 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Who excuse monger for every mistake Jones makes are the one’s not looking at matters objectively? Nah

If the guy isn’t open in the red zone and you don’t think you can run it in, throw the fucking ball out of bounds.

lol. So Chris Simms is making excuses?
RE: Bottom line is that an unacceptable percentage  
smshmth8690 : 9/5/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15353339 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
of Jones to Engram targets end up as INTs. There were what, 6-8 of them last season?


I believe it was 6.
engram is not worth the trouble  
nym172 : 9/5/2021 12:53 pm : link
DJ and Kaden Smith are just fine they lit it up in 2019. im done with EE.

EE is on judge at this point.

He is a coach killer, a QB killer, a turnover machine, offense killer, team killer, loser. stop playing him.

his injury might be the best thing the giants have towards winning week 1.
Explaining away Giants QB Int's  
bluepepper : 9/5/2021 12:55 pm : link
has been one of the constants on BBI for the 15 years or so I have been on the site.

I can only hope this year DJ throws so few that there's not a great need for this.
Every QB owns their stats,  
dabru : 9/5/2021 1:10 pm : link
they all have plays that can be blamed on a multitude of factors. Jones threw the ball to EE. Should he have even trusted him; why aren’t they on the same page on what to do in a situation like that after 2 years, who’s fault is that, Jones, EE, coaching or all three?
We're all hoping for Jones to improve  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9/5/2021 1:12 pm : link
from last year's performance and develop into a dependable NFL QB. That particular interception doesn't show improvement in decision making.

He has to get better when a play breaks down (Engram's poor route running, OL protection breakdown, etc.) and make smarter decisions. Living to fight another down I believe proves to be a wiser choice than that throw.
What a shocker, NFL QB agrees with my take.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/5/2021 1:19 pm : link
Instead we have know nothings saying DJ fucked up the timing and a better throw beats the coverage.

It was well covered, but Engram needs to use his speed to try to beat that backer to the sideline. DJ needs to throw it away, but Engram needs to learn how to play in his sandbox. If that’s Rudolph, sure sit in the hole and give him a giant target to throw to.

What’s worse is that if Engram continues to the sideline it forces the backer to cover DJ running or Engram in end zone.
RE: RE: Any chance that the people  
BigBlueJ : 9/5/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15353352 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15353350 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Who excuse monger for every mistake Jones makes are the one’s not looking at matters objectively? Nah

If the guy isn’t open in the red zone and you don’t think you can run it in, throw the fucking ball out of bounds.


lol. So Chris Simms is making excuses?


It is not about who did what. It is about decision making. You can explain anything away you work hard enough. Situational football, he has 2 more downs to work with, why try throwing across your body on a full sprint with your TE covered on all sides. Why take that chance if both you and the TE are not on the same page. Stop with the excuses.
I still think he wasn’t allowed to run  
UConn4523 : 9/5/2021 1:26 pm : link
and would have if he was. That changes everything, and frankly, it’s how we should be using him.

I’ll wait until the regular season starts and is a few games in to get a feel for Jones and the new offense. Dissecting a preseason play is fairly pointless.
We’re still over discussing the preseason INT  
djm : 9/5/2021 1:28 pm : link
RE: We’re still over discussing the preseason INT  
dabru : 9/5/2021 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15353389 djm said:
Quote:
.


The starting QB plays his only snaps all preseason, practices are virtually shut off to fans now- so it’s all we have until game 1.
This may be the single most discussed interception  
Jimmy Googs : 9/5/2021 1:38 pm : link
in NY Giants history.

Or at least since the last one Eli threw.

:- )
RE: RE: RE: Any chance that the people  
bw in dc : 9/5/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15353382 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:

It is not about who did what. It is about decision making. You can explain anything away you work hard enough. Situational football, he has 2 more downs to work with, why try throwing across your body on a full sprint with your TE covered on all sides. Why take that chance if both you and the TE are not on the same page. Stop with the excuses.


I've gone back to study some of the weather reports from that night. Jones may have been further screwed by an unexpected wind gale that occurred just as he was throwing that pass to Engram. If not for that, my guess is it's a perfect strike to EE and a TD.

So if you marry that with Simms's criticism of EE, and his support of another QB, than you have some strong "evidence" that Jones actually made a great play and was just screwed by an incompetent tight end and mother nature's poor timing.

Let's face it. The more you look back on that game and factor in all of the variables that adversely impacted Jones, he actually had a great game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Any chance that the people  
Jimmy Googs : 9/5/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15353397 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15353382 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:



It is not about who did what. It is about decision making. You can explain anything away you work hard enough. Situational football, he has 2 more downs to work with, why try throwing across your body on a full sprint with your TE covered on all sides. Why take that chance if both you and the TE are not on the same page. Stop with the excuses.



I've gone back to study some of the weather reports from that night. Jones may have been further screwed by an unexpected wind gale that occurred just as he was throwing that pass to Engram. If not for that, my guess is it's a perfect strike to EE and a TD.

So if you marry that with Simms's criticism of EE, and his support of another QB, than you have some strong "evidence" that Jones actually made a great play and was just screwed by an incompetent tight end and mother nature's poor timing.

Let's face it. The more you look back on that game and factor in all of the variables that adversely impacted Jones, he actually had a great game.


Dep?
Shocking that  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/5/2021 1:45 pm : link
EE may have been involved heavily in an interception.
 
christian : 9/5/2021 1:49 pm : link
This appears to be the completely unbelievable coincidence of both Evan Engram and Daniel Jones both making a mistake on the same play.
Garrett said Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/5/2021 1:51 pm : link
did a lot of good things in that game. He also said he made a couple really bad decisions and I am going to guess one was the interception.
RE: Any chance that the people  
Dr. D : 9/5/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15353350 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Who excuse monger for every mistake Jones makes are the one’s not looking at matters objectively? Nah

If the guy isn’t open in the red zone and you don’t think you can run it in, throw the fucking ball out of bounds.

When Eli's INTs were cut in half from '07 to '08, after Shockey left, is it making an excuse for Eli or simply pointing out that certain players have trouble being "on the same page" as the QB and in EE's case, has trouble catching the f^cking ball?

What do the following players have in common?
Shockey
M. Manningham
Rueben Randle
Evan Engram
?
RE: …  
bw in dc : 9/5/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15353407 christian said:
Quote:
This appears to be the completely unbelievable coincidence of both Evan Engram and Daniel Jones both making a mistake on the same play.


Sounds like you may need a BBI refresher course on how to accurately evaluate Jones.

Because in the sequence of the play, Engram makes the first mistake. And that creates the chain reaction of more unfortunate outcomes. So everything that happens thereafter is really free from blame.

Hope that helps... ;)
I still hold to my position  
5BowlsSoon : 9/5/2021 2:14 pm : link
You can’t trust EE….and I’m hoping with the addition of red zone TD maker KRudolph, Jones will be looking his way instead of EE’s way.

Haven’t you see enough interceptions off of EE’s hands from just last year? How many more can we take?

I do free on this though….EE’s greatest asset is that he makes for a good decoy. Decoy does not mean you throw him the ball in critical situations….if you do, it is risky. I’m not saying EE could come through because he could, but it seems to me there is a greater chance disaster will follow and hearts will be broken.

Buyer beware…
That's a very good explanation and analysis, but...  
Matt M. : 9/5/2021 2:20 pm : link
it also doesn't exonerate Jones. Jones has the ball in his hand and that half of the field in front of him. Forget what hew is expecting. He couldn't SEE Engram drifting away from where he expected or wanted him?
 
christian : 9/5/2021 2:27 pm : link
I’m glad Chris Simms is on the vanguard of defending Jones.

But hasn’t the media, Jones, and the Giants staff all basically agreed the mistake was Jones not recognizing the play had fallen apart? And the bad decision was not throwing the ball away?
Might have been some rotor wash too…  
trueblueinpw : 9/5/2021 2:28 pm : link
I’ve checked the flight logs and there’s nothing to confirm this but on a deleted Twitter account someone was saying there may have been some rotor wash from a helicopter that was flying overhead after the snap on that play. Possible that down wash caused some air movement on the ground which impacted Jones’ eye movement as he was drifting across and that could have caused the errant throw.

Either way, if Engram just would have made a better adjustment on the ball or if Garrett calls a different play or if Judge had run some better drills in practices then this INT might not ever have happened. And hasn’t Jones has been good enough, really in all phases of the game, and at all levels, that we don’t need to hang this mistake around his neck? Get some better linemen, a new TE and then get all his weapons like Barkley and Yung Joka and Kenny G and in a few more years the guy is gonna shut up all these critics who blame him for his mistakes which really should be blamed on other people. A great NFL QB always has a lot of other people to take the blame. Even in the preseason. And if anyone knows this to be true it’s Chris Simms.
RE: RE: …  
map7711 : 9/5/2021 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15353425 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15353407 christian said:


Quote:


This appears to be the completely unbelievable coincidence of both Evan Engram and Daniel Jones both making a mistake on the same play.



Sounds like you may need a BBI refresher course on how to accurately evaluate Jones.

Because in the sequence of the play, Engram makes the first mistake. And that creates the chain reaction of more unfortunate outcomes. So everything that happens thereafter is really free from blame.

Hope that helps... ;)


Right!! What the hell does Chris Simms know about playing QB?

I install sheet rock for a living!

I know WAY MORE than that Simms guy!!
DJ still shouldn't have thrown it  
D HOS : 9/5/2021 2:51 pm : link
against the flow, back across his body, even if EE did sit in that spot. That's just not a move that should be in his arsenal. Throw it away.
LOL  
DannyDimes : 9/5/2021 2:54 pm : link
I find it interesting that the thread is about Simms analysis of the INT, yet, the conversation immediately turns to Eli's INTs, "DJ has to get better"... maybe three of you actually have the ability or desire to actually address the topic... probably because of your hate for DJ. It's amazing how most people can't have a nuanced conversation anymore.
Jones himself said it was his mistake  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/5/2021 3:04 pm : link
But go off digging for reasons to support what you already want to think
RE: LOL  
Jimmy Googs : 9/5/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15353453 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
I find it interesting that the thread is about Simms analysis of the INT, yet, the conversation immediately turns to Eli's INTs, "DJ has to get better"... maybe three of you actually have the ability or desire to actually address the topic... probably because of your hate for DJ. It's amazing how most people can't have a nuanced conversation anymore.


Good lord, don’t be so dramatic. There is no hate for DJ on the thread. Some are just providing some sarcasm to offset the never ending excuses...
 
christian : 9/5/2021 3:08 pm : link
What more nuance are you looking for?

Engram ran a bad route, and Jones made a bad decision.

Has anyone serious debated anything otherwise?
The effort that gets put into placing blame  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/5/2021 3:10 pm : link
On others and actively not holding the QB responsible even for a single preseason turnover that he has taken responsibility for is exhausting

It's one INT. He's thrown many. He will throw more. Daniel Jones makes mistakes too. He needs to make less of them. It is year 3 and he's a veteran now.

Why does it have to be more of a conversation than that.
There is no nuance needed...  
bw in dc : 9/5/2021 3:11 pm : link
Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.
RE: There is no nuance needed...  
Matt M. : 9/5/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15353472 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.
To be fair, that's what most QBs will say publicly.
RE: There is no nuance needed...  
UConn4523 : 9/5/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15353472 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.


I think Jones is most at fault. That said this is a horrible way to state your case - what QB is blaming the receiver? In fact, had he done that he’d be lambasted for it and I suspect you’d likely lead that charge.
.....  
Micko : 9/5/2021 3:36 pm : link
Don’t know if it was already
Mentioned but they ran a similar play earlier in the game where Engram did in fact sit down and DJ hit him for a completion. I can see why he thought that would happen again.
crick n NC : 9/5/2021 3:45 pm : link
The interception was 100% on Engram.
100% on Garrett
100% on Jones

⚡facts⚡
It's like any player on BBI  
JOrthman : 9/5/2021 3:51 pm : link
If you like them, you tend to give them the benefit of the doubt. If you don't like them, everything they do is crap. Not many on here are truly objective.

I think the takeaway is regardless of what EE did, he should of recognized he wasn't where he should of been and thrown it away or at least not to him.
RE: RE: There is no nuance needed...  
ColHowPepper : 9/5/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15353484 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15353472 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.////

I think Jones is most at fault. That said this is a horrible way to state your case - what QB is blaming the receiver? In fact, had he done that he’d be lambasted for it and I suspect you’d likely lead that charge.
I suspect UConn is correct in multiple respects. At a minimum, how often did we witness Eli absolving a teammate for his role in a busted play and putting it on himself?

Quite often. Sometimes it was legit, sometimes it was on Eli, but the consistency of putting it on himself made it more difficult for the beats to peel away the onion and hammer the 'guilty' party...i.e., a + in the locker room.
RE: RE: There is no nuance needed...  
bw in dc : 9/5/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15353484 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15353472 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.



I think Jones is most at fault. That said this is a horrible way to state your case - what QB is blaming the receiver? In fact, had he done that he’d be lambasted for it and I suspect you’d likely lead that charge.


Yeah, I thought about that. If it was a busted route, Jones could also have softened it by saying something like, "We've just got to get better with that play all the way around. But I have the ball and just have to make a better decision..."
 
christian : 9/5/2021 4:23 pm : link
That is some cheese ball analysis from Chris Simms

On one hand Engram “screws” Jones by not flattening his route along the goal line — but virtually the next thing out of his mouth is if Engram stops he’s open for a TD.

So wait Engram screwed him so hard, he was open for a TD?

Engram did the right thing fading back because the defender cut off the goal line. He did the wrong thing by not sitting down in the open area.

But that ball was way off target. It was even to backside of the defender who had to turn back and catch it. Even if Engram sits down in the zone, that ball is way behind him.
This is why having good players matters and why they went out and  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/5/2021 4:30 pm : link
signed Rudolph and a lesser extent KG. Rudolph knows exactly what to do in the end zone. Just add it to the experience bucket for DJ. The Giants offense has made things actively difficult for DJ (essentially every team he’s been on since college sans his rookie year team with Saquon).

People are going to be surprised how good he is this year and they are going to be surprised again when he’s flirting with top 5 QB play in the years to come. Im very convinced he’s going to live in that second tier of QBs once he hits his prime. The class outside of the Rogers and Mahomes of the world (and maybe Allen - lots of tape on that offense this year let’s see how he adjusts).
You can’t sit that one down in the hole when the QB has already crosse  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/5/2021 4:39 pm : link
your face and the LB has forward leverage on you . His point was Engram made this worse by floating deeper into the end zone. He literally made a small window even smaller by doing this.

Can’t let one mistake become two and that’s why the QBs get paid the big bucks though.
 
christian : 9/5/2021 4:50 pm : link
Engram had a chance to sit down, and he didn’t. That’s a mistake. Even if he had, Jones’s feet were a mess, and he threw the ball across his body, behind the trailing defender.

Swap Rudolph with Engram. Rudolph fades into the end zone because the defender cuts off the goal line. Rudolph sits down in the zone.

At best he’s making a high difficulty effort play because the ball was way off target.

Jones didn’t try to thread the needle in a closing window. He threw behind everyone including the defender, who made a nifty play on his backside.
The one thing I’ll agree with  
cjac : 9/5/2021 5:42 pm : link
Is that Engram definitely has a very low football IQ
I've watched this way too much...  
bw in dc : 9/5/2021 5:49 pm : link
but it's pretty clear there is a TD if Jones throws much earlier. And it doesn't require EE to sit in any zone.

Once Jones starts rolling, he gets to the right hash. EE has actually turned is waiting for the pass at the two yard alone. He then just keeps flowing with Jones. At one step past the right hash, Jones can simply toss a nice touch pass for the TD.

Instead, the hesitation kicks in, and Jones wait two steps too long to deliver.

INT instead of a TD.
 
christian : 9/5/2021 6:09 pm : link
The more I think about it, the more boneheaded Simms’s observation is.

He thinks the better option for Engram is to take himself out of the play and run stride for stride along the goal line with the defender? That’s silly.

Engram got open, that’s the objective!

Now what transpires from there, and whether Engram should sit down in the zone or keep moving is debatable. It’s pretty bang-bang.

But it’s pretty obvious Jones shouldn’t throw the ball completely behind the target.
RE: LOL  
chick310 : 9/5/2021 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15353453 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
I find it interesting that the thread is about Simms analysis of the INT, yet, the conversation immediately turns to Eli's INTs, "DJ has to get better"... maybe three of you actually have the ability or desire to actually address the topic... probably because of your hate for DJ. It's amazing how most people can't have a nuanced conversation anymore.


Is your contribution to the nuance conversation accusing posters of hating Jones and exaggerating how Eli was noted within your thread?
RE: RE: There is no nuance needed...  
chick310 : 9/5/2021 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15353484 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15353472 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.



I think Jones is most at fault. That said this is a horrible way to state your case - what QB is blaming the receiver? In fact, had he done that he’d be lambasted for it and I suspect you’d likely lead that charge.


Is this another example of how you think you aren’t a better fan than anyone else?
RE: …  
chick310 : 9/5/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15353545 christian said:
Quote:
Engram had a chance to sit down, and he didn’t. That’s a mistake. Even if he had, Jones’s feet were a mess, and he threw the ball across his body, behind the trailing defender.

Swap Rudolph with Engram. Rudolph fades into the end zone because the defender cuts off the goal line. Rudolph sits down in the zone.

At best he’s making a high difficulty effort play because the ball was way off target.

Jones didn’t try to thread the needle in a closing window. He threw behind everyone including the defender, who made a nifty play on his backside.


There was a quick fairly tight window for a TD. After that was missed, the play was to throw it away. In a preseason game, if it helps Jones develop then it was worth it. We’ll see.
RE: There is no nuance needed...  
DannyDimes : 9/5/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15353472 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.


Anyone that says "no nuance is needed" doesn't understand the game....
RE: RE: There is no nuance needed...  
bw in dc : 9/5/2021 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15353587 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15353472 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Read Jones's presser from Sunday night. He specifically says EE was not at fault and only he was fully to blame for the dumb play.



Anyone that says "no nuance is needed" doesn't understand the game....


Indeed, there are plays in a game that require a more nuanced view.

But I don't see the nuance here. Everything is clean - the QB-C exchange, EE running clean underneath the LOS left to right, Jones has a smooth roll, EE looks for the ball at the two, and Jones has a very good chance to fit the ball between Judon (playing contain) and the trailing safety seven years behind EE once he gets to the right hash.


I love how there have been  
cjac : 9/5/2021 6:55 pm : link
75 threads about his one bad play

And zero mention of his TD pass to Smith while having a defender right his grill. (Smiths grill, not Jones)
RE: I love how there have been  
chick310 : 9/5/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15353605 cjac said:
Quote:
75 threads about his one bad play

And zero mention of his TD pass to Smith while having a defender right his grill. (Smiths grill, not Jones)


That is a good point. But you just don’t see threads created on things like this because too many are spirited to criticize or then defend in reaction.

This was a big time throw and catch so why isn’t anybody promoting it as a thread? It may not get the same 5 threads the interception did, but why not one?
RE: I love how there have been  
bw in dc : 9/5/2021 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15353605 cjac said:
Quote:
75 threads about his one bad play

And zero mention of his TD pass to Smith while having a defender right his grill. (Smiths grill, not Jones)


That play definitely got good airplay around here. I liked it because Jones ended his night on a high note.

But what diminished it a bit was it happened against the Pats 2s. Had it happened against the 1s, I think the play has greater value.
RE: I love how there have been  
christian : 9/5/2021 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15353605 cjac said:
Quote:
75 threads about his one bad play

And zero mention of his TD pass to Smith while having a defender right his grill. (Smiths grill, not Jones)


Go look back at the game thread. Everyone was excited and complimentary.

Not being sarcastic, why don’t you start a thread on how nice of a play that was?
RE: RE: I love how there have been  
cjac : 9/5/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15353665 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15353605 cjac said:


Quote:


75 threads about his one bad play

And zero mention of his TD pass to Smith while having a defender right his grill. (Smiths grill, not Jones)



Go look back at the game thread. Everyone was excited and complimentary.

Not being sarcastic, why don’t you start a thread on how nice of a play that was?


Oh I know way better than to start a thread being complimentary of Dan Jones…..
here's my take  
WhoCares : 9/5/2021 10:43 pm : link
Unless you believe that DJ was horribly inaccurate on that throw, he expected EE to sit in the zone. Some may argue that it was EE's fault but I blame DJ here. They were improvising at that point and DJ needed to see confirmation before letting it go
Jones is making me nervous  
xman : 9/5/2021 11:35 pm : link
mistake prone with average arm. Other young QB's look better. Say it ain't so
RE: It's not a new take.  
Brick72 : 9/5/2021 11:56 pm : link
In comment 15353322 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
A few of us have been pointing out this assessment, and I even quoted Simms to back up my case in a couple of threads.

That said, I am glad you found this clip and posted it.

This may be the most discussed/argued about INT in the history of NFL preseason... lol Simms on INT - ( New Window )

I am so laughing at at all the angst and finger pointing. It's so silly. This play took place in seconds. If Jones immediately puts the ball to Engram's right it's a TD (assuming EE catches it). This is the best option. Obviously there was a lack of "connective options on the sight" on this play.
It's really kind of funny that all of the nuts on this play go to Engram. If I'm the QB, I AM NOT THINKING ABOUT A MISCUE. I am thinking about where to put the ball to maybe make a play WITHOUT giving up an interception. It was available with all of the other options. DUH! That window to Engram' right was open. Engram makes the catch or drops it, but that's the play to make they can talk about and debate after. No chance for an interception. Geez!
