2021 New York Giants W-L record predictions

Route 9 : 9/7/2021 2:36 pm
It's that time of year to leave your mark and make that prediction.

I am going to say .... 9-8.
I said 10-7 last week  
cjac : 9/7/2021 2:38 pm : link
I’m gonna stick to it.

I think they have a good season
5-12  
loafin : 9/7/2021 2:39 pm : link
I hope I am very, very wrong
I'll also say 9-8  
Ira : 9/7/2021 2:43 pm : link
.
11-6  
njurygiants : 9/7/2021 2:44 pm : link
With losses

vs Falcons
@ Dal
vs Rams
@ KC
@ TB
vs Chargers
...  
Ben in Tampa : 9/7/2021 2:46 pm : link
vs Broncos W
@ WFT L
vs Falcons W
@ Saints L
@ Cowboys W
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders W
@ Bucs L
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins W
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys W
@ Eagles W
@ Bears W
vs WFT W

11-6 seems WAY to good to be true, but I dunno. I think they have a winnable schedule, and I think they are set up nicely inside the division.
10-7  
mpinmaine : 9/7/2021 2:49 pm : link
wc
10-7 NFC East Champs  
mfsd : 9/7/2021 2:55 pm : link
The optimism meter in my prediction transmogrifier may be a little high, but F it, I’m ready for a competitive season from our boys
10 - 7 (Division Champs!!!)  
ChicagoGiant : 9/7/2021 2:56 pm : link
vs Broncos W
@ WFT W
vs Falcons W
@ Saints W
@ Cowboys L
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders L
@ Bucs L
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins L
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys W
@ Eagles W
@ Bears W
vs WFT W
I have no bleeping idea.  
Giantgator : 9/7/2021 2:57 pm : link
If DJ and a Corner go down and the O-line's a shitshow, I could see 5-12.
If the O-line holds up and we stay relatively healthy, I could see 11-6.
Let's split the difference: 8-9, final answer. But trending upwards :)
so many what if's  
Devour the Day : 9/7/2021 2:59 pm : link
no basis for it but I am going to say 6-11.
6-11  
Go Terps : 9/7/2021 2:59 pm : link
Possibly worse. I think the ceiling is probably 9 wins, but 4-13 is more likely than 9-8.
9-8/10-7  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/7/2021 2:59 pm : link
I'm kinda split on which way to go.
8-9  
JB_in_DC : 9/7/2021 3:03 pm : link
And a playoff berth where they play tough but lose late.

Mise en abyme
I'm going "if-then"...  
bw in dc : 9/7/2021 3:04 pm : link
records based on these first two games in four days. It's such a tough way to start; and the NFL are daft pricks for subjecting ANY teams to this 4 day schedule in week 1. The NFLPA are beyond stupid at this point.

Nevertheless...

- If we go 0-2 after two games, then we are going 5-12.
- If we go 1-1 after two games, then we are going 9-8.
- If we go 2-0 after two games, then we are going 11-6.
Heeeey! That's MY thread from last week!  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/7/2021 3:05 pm : link
anyway, Giants will go 0-10 to start the season with the fist win against those Philthy birds in week 11 and go on to end the year at 4-13....

Sorry but the O Line sucks.....again!
didn't we just do this?  
Greg from LI : 9/7/2021 3:05 pm : link
7-10
I'll say...  
DannyDimes : 9/7/2021 3:06 pm : link
10-7
3-14, This team is not ready to play at the start of season  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/7/2021 3:06 pm : link
and it's going to snowball out of control. Glennon will be starting by week 10 due to injury or poor play by Jones.
10-7  
Dr. D : 9/7/2021 3:07 pm : link
With the added talent, experience and coaching, they take the kind of jump that is not unusual for improving teams throughout the league. Most teams don't suck forever (this is just an observation, that by itself means nothing. It's the added talent, experience, etc. that will translate to more wins).

As I said on another thread, a 4+ jump in wins has happened multiple times to the Giants, but it's almost never predicted by the so-called experts (and NEVER predicted by negative Giants fans!).
8-9.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/7/2021 3:12 pm : link
My heart wants to say 9-8, but I’ll live cautiously. I still don’t think the division is any good and I think the schedule has a LOT more opportunities for home wins than last year’s did. In fact, there’s only one home game that I would give them little to no chance of winning.

I thought they would win three games last season so I’m not one of these people who always think they’ll be good.
8-9  
Sean : 9/7/2021 3:14 pm : link
.
2-15 because all  
section125 : 9/7/2021 3:17 pm : link
those that know on BBI told me the team sucks, DG sucks, the OLine sucks and all the good players are always injured.

So the new GM will have the 1st and 2nd picks in the draft..because the Bears suck too.
RE: 2-15 because all  
bw in dc : 9/7/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15355068 section125 said:
Quote:
those that know on BBI told me the team sucks, DG sucks, the OLine sucks and all the good players are always injured.

So the new GM will have the 1st and 2nd picks in the draft..because the Bears suck too.


Go ahead - predict 15-2. You know you want to...
some people are predicting  
Dr. D : 9/7/2021 3:20 pm : link
that with: significantly more talent at WR, RB, TE and CB, a more experienced OL and QB and a more normal offseason for a young team with what most of us believe is a very good coaching staff, that we're going to be WORSE than last year?

Allllllrightythen..

Why do some people even watch? Is it just a bad habit?
Been at 10-7  
Payasdaddy : 9/7/2021 3:20 pm : link
So will stick to it.
Be a hell of a lot of real close games, as usual
So I am sure their will be 3-4 games decided by a couple plays
Obviously, need to be fairly healthy ( in nfl terms)
10-7  
AnnapolisMike : 9/7/2021 3:21 pm : link
The OL is young and will be a work in progress...but will get better as the year progresses. If Jones gets time he will pick teams apart.
13 - 4 undefeated at HOME undefeated vs NFCE  
90.Cal : 9/7/2021 3:28 pm : link
Losses @KC @TB @MIA & @LAC.
6-11, unless WTF is tanking late, then 7-10  
GMen72 : 9/7/2021 3:29 pm : link
vs Broncos W
@ WFT L
vs Falcons W
@ Saints L
@ Cowboys L
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders W
@ Bucs L
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins L
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys L
@ Eagles L
@ Bears W
vs WFT L (W if tanking)

NO could be a win if the game isn't played at the Super Dome.
8-9  
ZogZerg : 9/7/2021 3:31 pm : link
I just cover my bet;)
7-10  
noro9 : 9/7/2021 3:35 pm : link
.
10-7  
Aaroninma : 9/7/2021 3:36 pm : link
So much hinges on the QB. If DJ plays well, i dont see a scenario that has them win LESS than 10 games.

Of course, if he goes the OTHER way.....
8-9  
uther99 : 9/7/2021 3:39 pm : link
3 wins in the NFCE and 5 wins elsewhere
4-13  
GMAN4LIFE : 9/7/2021 3:43 pm : link
hope i am wrong
5 - 12. They have averaged five wins the last three years  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/7/2021 3:51 pm : link
they are that team until proved otherwise. They have significant questions at QB, OL, and EDGE. Other than that, they're solid.
6-11  
FranknWeezer : 9/7/2021 3:58 pm : link
Pains me to write that.
6 wins  
M.S. : 9/7/2021 4:05 pm : link

11 loses.

I'll go 8 and 9  
The Turk : 9/7/2021 4:17 pm : link
agree that the 2 games in 5 days to start season is a killer and I think they lose both. But its a better roster than last year and so I can see a slightly better than 500 team thereafter.
6-9-1  
Sec 103 : 9/7/2021 4:25 pm : link
And BBI implodes...
Edging out Da Bears at 4-13
10 - 7, and here's why:  
RGhost : 9/7/2021 4:35 pm : link
I expect the O and D to make decent sized strides forward over last year's squads. The talent improved and it's a second year in the current systems.

This is definitely "Judge's Team", and I see a lot of buy-in by the players.

The NYFG are also waaayyyy overdue to be one of the good luck healthy teams. Well, this is more of a hope really.

Last thing: I look around, and it sure seems like one quarter of preseason football against the Pats is carrying a lot of bad weight with the NFL glitterati...
10-7 with some good bounce upsets.  
OburgBob : 9/7/2021 4:36 pm : link
vs Broncos W
@ WFT L
vs Falcons W
@ Saints L
@ Cowboys L
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders W
@ Bucs W
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins W
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys W
@ Eagles L
@ Bears W
vs WFT W
RE: some people are predicting  
Old Blue : 9/7/2021 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15355073 Dr. D said:
Quote:
that with: significantly more talent at WR, RB, TE and CB, a more experienced OL and QB and a more normal offseason for a young team with what most of us believe is a very good coaching staff, that we're going to be WORSE than last year?

Allllllrightythen..

Why do some people even watch? Is it just a bad habit?


This O line may be more experienced, and the QB may be more experienced, but in NO WAY does that make them better, and what has this coaching staff done to rate them very good? Overrated, and under achieving so far, and I even saw on another post that Judge was outstanding. Imagine how they would be rated if they actually had a winning team.
 
Man In The Box : 9/7/2021 4:43 pm : link
7-10
19-1  
dabru : 9/7/2021 4:43 pm : link
With the second and second to last pick in rd 1

Actually 9-8 is my prediction, but I hope for better.
 
christian : 9/7/2021 4:44 pm : link
+2 wins over last year, 8-9.
RE: RE: some people are predicting  
dabru : 9/7/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15355234 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15355073 Dr. D said:


Quote:


that with: significantly more talent at WR, RB, TE and CB, a more experienced OL and QB and a more normal offseason for a young team with what most of us believe is a very good coaching staff, that we're going to be WORSE than last year?

Allllllrightythen..

Why do some people even watch? Is it just a bad habit?



This O line may be more experienced, and the QB may be more experienced, but in NO WAY does that make them better, and what has this coaching staff done to rate them very good? Overrated, and under achieving so far, and I even saw on another post that Judge was outstanding. Imagine how they would be rated if they actually had a winning team.


So are you saying that they should of won more games than they did last year despite the roster and injuries if Judge was a good coach?
RE: RE: RE: some people are predicting  
Old Blue : 9/7/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15355240 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 15355234 Old Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 15355073 Dr. D said:


Quote:


that with: significantly more talent at WR, RB, TE and CB, a more experienced OL and QB and a more normal offseason for a young team with what most of us believe is a very good coaching staff, that we're going to be WORSE than last year?

Allllllrightythen..

Why do some people even watch? Is it just a bad habit?



This O line may be more experienced, and the QB may be more experienced, but in NO WAY does that make them better, and what has this coaching staff done to rate them very good? Overrated, and under achieving so far, and I even saw on another post that Judge was outstanding. Imagine how they would be rated if they actually had a winning team.



So are you saying that they should of won more games than they did last year despite the roster and injuries if Judge was a good coach?


NO. What I am saying is what has this coaching staff done to say they are very good, or what has Judge done to say he is outstanding??
Predict  
ChicagoMarty : 9/7/2021 5:08 pm : link
11-6

The D is that good.

Jones has a breakthrough season.

Barkley goes bananas.

Toney becomes a superstar.

The OL grows up in front of our eyes.
RE: Predict  
Old Blue : 9/7/2021 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15355265 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
11-6

The D is that good.

Jones has a breakthrough season.

Barkley goes bananas.

Toney becomes a superstar.

The OL grows up in front of our eyes.


FANTASY ISLAND.
6-11  
eugibs : 9/7/2021 5:20 pm : link
They start 1-7 and their season is effectively over yet again by Halloween. However, embattled Joe Judge circles the wagons and the team squeeks out 5 very ugly wins (3 against backup quarterbacks) in the last 9 games to the delight of ownership which then uses the modest late season success to justify retaining Gettleman and Jones for another season.
RE: 6-11  
cosmicj : 9/7/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15355287 eugibs said:
Quote:
They start 1-7 and their season is effectively over yet again by Halloween. However, embattled Joe Judge circles the wagons and the team squeeks out 5 very ugly wins (3 against backup quarterbacks) in the last 9 games to the delight of ownership which then uses the modest late season success to justify retaining Gettleman and Jones for another season.
bingo, although I’ll go with 7-10.

In the last 4 seasons - since the playoff loss in Green Bay - the Giants have won a grand total of 3 games in the month of September. 3! Across 4 seasons.
10-7  
bluepepper : 9/7/2021 5:35 pm : link
was really optimistic going into camp. Got really down lately with the injuries to our skill players and poor OL play but the hell with it, 10-7 it is. Winning football is back in East Rutherford!
RE: 6-11  
Scooter185 : 9/7/2021 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15355287 eugibs said:
Quote:
They start 1-7 and their season is effectively over yet again by Halloween. However, embattled Joe Judge circles the wagons and the team squeeks out 5 very ugly wins (3 against backup quarterbacks) in the last 9 games to the delight of ownership which then uses the modest late season success to justify retaining Gettleman and Jones for another season.


That's like absolutely the worst case scenario
7-10  
lawguy9801 : 9/7/2021 6:42 pm : link
Another shit, mediocre year from a shit, mediocre organization.

Would love to be very wrong.
But it'll be the classiest 7-10 year ever  
lawguy9801 : 9/7/2021 6:43 pm : link
from a "classy organization."
RE: 6-11  
lawguy9801 : 9/7/2021 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15355287 eugibs said:
Quote:
They start 1-7 and their season is effectively over yet again by Halloween. However, embattled Joe Judge circles the wagons and the team squeeks out 5 very ugly wins (3 against backup quarterbacks) in the last 9 games to the delight of ownership which then uses the modest late season success to justify retaining Gettleman and Jones for another season.


I can see this happening to the letter.
11-6  
UticaMike : 9/7/2021 6:50 pm : link
My reasoning:

I’m a firm believer that the offense struggled so badly in Weeks 1-4 last year because of a lack of overall familiarity and cohesion. New coach. New system, no offseason work together, new personnel, no reps. Recipe for disaster if you ask me. We started to see some cohesion on offense in the Week 5 loss to Dallas. DJ was injured week 12 vs Cincy. In my opinion, the team that we saw weeks 5-12 was indicative of the type of team we really were. Our record during that span was 4-3. Are we a better team now than we were then? You can make a strong argument that we are. Barkley, Golladay, Toney, Rudolph, and Jackson are all good additions. How much better are we? Who knows? Let’s say a game better than that 4-3 clip from last year. That projects to 10-4 over 14 games. So I think 11 or 12 wins is very possible for a 17 game season.
10-7.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 6:53 pm : link
What the hell?
5-12  
HumbleGiant : 9/7/2021 7:33 pm : link
Bad offensive scheme, trash OL, bad QB.
Giants will start 1-4 possibly 0-5. They will struggle scoring points even on bad defenses. Barkley is just 1 guy.
Defense will keep them in games  
nygiants16 : 9/7/2021 7:37 pm : link
If Jones doesnt turn the ball over and they can run the ball like they did last year, i see 10-7..

Jones continues to turn the ball over and oline cant run or pass block 6-11..
RE: Defense will keep them in games  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15355519 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
If Jones doesnt turn the ball over and they can run the ball like they did last year, i see 10-7..

Jones continues to turn the ball over and oline cant run or pass block 6-11..


Agree with this. And I'm hoping for the latter.
7-10  
trueblueinpw : 9/7/2021 7:50 pm : link
Still.
9-8  
compton : 9/7/2021 7:51 pm : link
is the ceiling. 8-9 is probably the more realistic outcome. My conviction is that they win 8 or 9 games.
I think I said 6-11 last week.  
The_Boss : 9/7/2021 8:23 pm : link
Dave finally gets “retired” and Daniel Jones is traded for mid round picks. Judge and new GM (hopefully not Abrams) use our pick and the Bear pick to move up for a QB next April.
11-6  
Vinny from Danbury : 9/7/2021 8:28 pm : link
.
17-0  
Scyber : 9/7/2021 8:48 pm : link
Yes....
9-8...  
Bill E : 9/7/2021 9:26 pm : link
...which is not really a good result this deep into DG's tenure.
Hopefully I am wrong, but I think the OL woes that have plagued us all these years will continue in 2021.
8-9  
WillVAB : 9/7/2021 9:31 pm : link
But 15-2 if you count the moral victories they’ll rack up like last year.
4-13  
bestt : 9/7/2021 9:40 pm : link
3 and outs, and field goals...
7-10.  
AcidTest : 9/7/2021 11:15 pm : link
Hope I'm wrong, but the OL is too shaky to predict anything better. I see Jones being hammered a lot. We still have trouble with stunts. On defense, we have a hard time maintaining contain around the edge, and still don't have a stud pass rusher.
RE: 11-6  
Dr. D : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15355450 UticaMike said:
Quote:
My reasoning:

I’m a firm believer that the offense struggled so badly in Weeks 1-4 last year because of a lack of overall familiarity and cohesion. New coach. New system, no offseason work together, new personnel, no reps. Recipe for disaster if you ask me. We started to see some cohesion on offense in the Week 5 loss to Dallas. DJ was injured week 12 vs Cincy. In my opinion, the team that we saw weeks 5-12 was indicative of the type of team we really were. Our record during that span was 4-3. Are we a better team now than we were then? You can make a strong argument that we are. Barkley, Golladay, Toney, Rudolph, and Jackson are all good additions. How much better are we? Who knows? Let’s say a game better than that 4-3 clip from last year. That projects to 10-4 over 14 games. So I think 11 or 12 wins is very possible for a 17 game season.

UticaMike, I like your reasoning and would add that I think week 17 they got back to what they were starting to look like before DJ got hurt (bc DJ was semi-healthy again).

The last game against dallas was only close bc of the total momentum killer of EE letting a "perfect pass" (per Aikman) go right through his hands, bounce of his helmet and make a easy landing into a dallas DB's hands. We were driving, up 20-9, when that happened. Dallas scored a TD on that drive and then a FG after another Giant drive stalled, partially due to another perfect pass sailing through EE's hands. A huge momentum swing with EE's name on it, resulted in dallas making the score 20-19.

The game could've been something like 30-12, if not for EE (he didn't do nearly enough positive to offset the bad).

DJ played well (didn't deserve to have an INT attached to him) as did the OL, overall. As Aikman noted, Dallas knew we wanted to run the ball to run out the clock and yet we were able to run the ball and run out the clock. It's been a while since we've been able to do that. And that was with Gallman (who almost gave it away), not Barkley.

With the added talent, EE should be more like a #4 or 5 target instead of #1. That by itself is reason to be optimistic! The future's bright.
6-11  
US1 Giants : 9:21 am : link
unless Jones becomes a franchise QB.
RE: 8-9  
Route 9 : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15355641 WillVAB said:
Quote:
But 15-2 if you count the moral victories they’ll rack up like last year.


Oh God. My favorite moral victory was the one 2 years ago where the Giants got blown out in New England. Somehow, losing by 3 or more touchdowns was good for morale boosting.
7-10  
JonC : 9:27 am : link
.
I'll say 8-9  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:51 am : link
.
Utica Mike nails it from my perspective  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:12 am : link
11-6
RE: Utica Mike nails it from my perspective  
Route 9 : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15355892 gidiefor said:
Quote:
11-6


Lol.
