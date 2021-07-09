2021 New York Giants W-L record predictions

If DJ and a Corner go down and the O-line's a shitshow, I could see 5-12.
If the O-line holds up and we stay relatively healthy, I could see 11-6.
Let's split the difference: 8-9, final answer. But trending upwards :)
records based on these first two games in four days. It's such a tough way to start; and the NFL are daft pricks for subjecting ANY teams to this 4 day schedule in week 1. The NFLPA are beyond stupid at this point.
Nevertheless...
- If we go 0-2 after two games, then we are going 5-12.
- If we go 1-1 after two games, then we are going 9-8.
- If we go 2-0 after two games, then we are going 11-6.
With the added talent, experience and coaching, they take the kind of jump that is not unusual for improving teams throughout the league. Most teams don't suck forever (this is just an observation, that by itself means nothing. It's the added talent, experience, etc. that will translate to more wins).
As I said on another thread, a 4+ jump in wins has happened multiple times to the Giants, but it's almost never predicted by the so-called experts (and NEVER predicted by negative Giants fans!).
My heart wants to say 9-8, but I’ll live cautiously. I still don’t think the division is any good and I think the schedule has a LOT more opportunities for home wins than last year’s did. In fact, there’s only one home game that I would give them little to no chance of winning.
I thought they would win three games last season so I’m not one of these people who always think they’ll be good.
that with: significantly more talent at WR, RB, TE and CB, a more experienced OL and QB and a more normal offseason for a young team with what most of us believe is a very good coaching staff, that we're going to be WORSE than last year?
Allllllrightythen..
Why do some people even watch? Is it just a bad habit?
vs Broncos W
@ WFT L
vs Falcons W
@ Saints L
@ Cowboys L
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders W
@ Bucs L
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins L
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys L
@ Eagles L
@ Bears W
vs WFT L (W if tanking)
NO could be a win if the game isn't played at the Super Dome.
This O line may be more experienced, and the QB may be more experienced, but in NO WAY does that make them better, and what has this coaching staff done to rate them very good? Overrated, and under achieving so far, and I even saw on another post that Judge was outstanding. Imagine how they would be rated if they actually had a winning team.
So are you saying that they should of won more games than they did last year despite the roster and injuries if Judge was a good coach?
NO. What I am saying is what has this coaching staff done to say they are very good, or what has Judge done to say he is outstanding??
They start 1-7 and their season is effectively over yet again by Halloween. However, embattled Joe Judge circles the wagons and the team squeeks out 5 very ugly wins (3 against backup quarterbacks) in the last 9 games to the delight of ownership which then uses the modest late season success to justify retaining Gettleman and Jones for another season.
bingo, although I’ll go with 7-10.
In the last 4 seasons - since the playoff loss in Green Bay - the Giants have won a grand total of 3 games in the month of September. 3! Across 4 seasons.
I’m a firm believer that the offense struggled so badly in Weeks 1-4 last year because of a lack of overall familiarity and cohesion. New coach. New system, no offseason work together, new personnel, no reps. Recipe for disaster if you ask me. We started to see some cohesion on offense in the Week 5 loss to Dallas. DJ was injured week 12 vs Cincy. In my opinion, the team that we saw weeks 5-12 was indicative of the type of team we really were. Our record during that span was 4-3. Are we a better team now than we were then? You can make a strong argument that we are. Barkley, Golladay, Toney, Rudolph, and Jackson are all good additions. How much better are we? Who knows? Let’s say a game better than that 4-3 clip from last year. That projects to 10-4 over 14 games. So I think 11 or 12 wins is very possible for a 17 game season.
Hope I'm wrong, but the OL is too shaky to predict anything better. I see Jones being hammered a lot. We still have trouble with stunts. On defense, we have a hard time maintaining contain around the edge, and still don't have a stud pass rusher.
UticaMike, I like your reasoning and would add that I think week 17 they got back to what they were starting to look like before DJ got hurt (bc DJ was semi-healthy again).
The last game against dallas was only close bc of the total momentum killer of EE letting a "perfect pass" (per Aikman) go right through his hands, bounce of his helmet and make a easy landing into a dallas DB's hands. We were driving, up 20-9, when that happened. Dallas scored a TD on that drive and then a FG after another Giant drive stalled, partially due to another perfect pass sailing through EE's hands. A huge momentum swing with EE's name on it, resulted in dallas making the score 20-19.
The game could've been something like 30-12, if not for EE (he didn't do nearly enough positive to offset the bad).
DJ played well (didn't deserve to have an INT attached to him) as did the OL, overall. As Aikman noted, Dallas knew we wanted to run the ball to run out the clock and yet we were able to run the ball and run out the clock. It's been a while since we've been able to do that. And that was with Gallman (who almost gave it away), not Barkley.
With the added talent, EE should be more like a #4 or 5 target instead of #1. That by itself is reason to be optimistic! The future's bright.
I think they have a good season
vs Falcons
@ Dal
vs Rams
@ KC
@ TB
vs Chargers
@ WFT L
vs Falcons W
@ Saints L
@ Cowboys W
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders W
@ Bucs L
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins W
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys W
@ Eagles W
@ Bears W
vs WFT W
11-6 seems WAY to good to be true, but I dunno. I think they have a winnable schedule, and I think they are set up nicely inside the division.
@ WFT W
vs Falcons W
@ Saints W
@ Cowboys L
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders L
@ Bucs L
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins L
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys W
@ Eagles W
@ Bears W
vs WFT W
Mise en abyme
Nevertheless...
- If we go 0-2 after two games, then we are going 5-12.
- If we go 1-1 after two games, then we are going 9-8.
- If we go 2-0 after two games, then we are going 11-6.
Sorry but the O Line sucks.....again!
So the new GM will have the 1st and 2nd picks in the draft..because the Bears suck too.
Go ahead - predict 15-2. You know you want to...
Be a hell of a lot of real close games, as usual
So I am sure their will be 3-4 games decided by a couple plays
Obviously, need to be fairly healthy ( in nfl terms)
@ WFT L
vs Falcons W
@ Saints L
@ Cowboys L
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders W
@ Bucs L
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins L
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys L
@ Eagles L
@ Bears W
vs WFT L (W if tanking)
NO could be a win if the game isn't played at the Super Dome.
Of course, if he goes the OTHER way.....
11 loses.
Edging out Da Bears at 4-13
This is definitely "Judge's Team", and I see a lot of buy-in by the players.
The NYFG are also waaayyyy overdue to be one of the good luck healthy teams. Well, this is more of a hope really.
Last thing: I look around, and it sure seems like one quarter of preseason football against the Pats is carrying a lot of bad weight with the NFL glitterati...
@ WFT L
vs Falcons W
@ Saints L
@ Cowboys L
vs Rams L
vs Panthers W
@ Chiefs L
vs Raiders W
@ Bucs W
vs Eagles W
@ Dolphins W
@ Chargers L
vs Cowboys W
@ Eagles L
@ Bears W
vs WFT W
Actually 9-8 is my prediction, but I hope for better.
The D is that good.
Jones has a breakthrough season.
Barkley goes bananas.
Toney becomes a superstar.
The OL grows up in front of our eyes.
FANTASY ISLAND.
That's like absolutely the worst case scenario
Would love to be very wrong.
I can see this happening to the letter.
Giants will start 1-4 possibly 0-5. They will struggle scoring points even on bad defenses. Barkley is just 1 guy.
Jones continues to turn the ball over and oline cant run or pass block 6-11..
Agree with this. And I'm hoping for the latter.
Hopefully I am wrong, but I think the OL woes that have plagued us all these years will continue in 2021.
Oh God. My favorite moral victory was the one 2 years ago where the Giants got blown out in New England. Somehow, losing by 3 or more touchdowns was good for morale boosting.
Lol.