for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Some thoughts on the future of the GM & Judge

Sean : 9/7/2021 2:48 pm
It is amazing to me how the expectations have gone down the tubes in the last ten days or so. The questions surrounding Jones + the OL continue to persist despite Gettleman saying it was his main priority when hired to fix the OL.

Mike Florio came out with an article a few days ago regarding the potential dilemma of a new GM inheriting Judge if the Giants have a bad season. This was always the concern when Gettleman was retained after 2019. I like Judge, but it is concerning given the black cloud over the GM situation if this team does poorly.

So, where does this leave Judge? I think there are two options both of which include the next GM already in house:

The Giants struggle and miss playoffs
Under this scenario, I don’t see how Abrams could be elevated. I think DG would be let go, and Judge retained. I have a hunch the GM would be Kyle O’Brien who was an outside hire and had prior ties to the Pats. Judge & O’Brien would then be on the same schedule.

The Giants do well and make the playoffs
I think this is what Mara was banking on when retaining DG last year, and this is most likely the preferred succession plan. DG retires because he can say he turned the team around. Abrams is easily elevated to GM to continue working with Judge. They are both then on the same schedule.

It is just my opinion, but I think these are the two most likely scenarios. I see no way DG is back next year - I think a good season gives him an out to retire, and a poor season he is let go. I think the question is whether Abrams is elevated no matter what.

I’m hopeful with Judge, but I do wonder who the GM he ultimately will work with is. It’s important to get everyone on the same schedule.
It’s probably Kyle O’Brien  
Ben in Tampa : 9/7/2021 2:55 pm : link
.
to add more, Ian Rapoport said this in October 2020  
OdellBeckhamJr : 9/7/2021 2:58 pm : link
Quote:
“I get the same questions you guys have from up-and-coming general manager candidates because that would be a great spot,” Rapoport said when asked if Gettleman would be fired. “I think a lot of people really believe in what Joe Judge is doing, so a lot of young executives around the league [think] that’s a place, ‘we could really win there.'”



Giants Wire: Ian Rapoport on Dave Gettleman's future: Haven't gotten the sense he'll be fired - ( New Window )
If you haven't been paying attention, this is essentially Judge's  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/7/2021 2:58 pm : link
program now and why DG got brought back, he likes working with him. I don't think DG retires if the team is good honestly. I think he sticks around for another year or two, until calling it quits (or maybe an advisory role)

People are down because the public is fucking fickle. We didn't play with our two best offensive players and key pieces against the Pats, get a fucking grip.

And the defense looked great, but nobodies talking about it (and will only look better with Adoree)

People need to take a chill pill. I'm sitting on a Giants over 7 win ticket for 1500 and I'm very confident in it and I hate laying over futures bets. This was too good to pass up though.
Can the Giants play one game before we  
George from PA : 9/7/2021 3:03 pm : link
Fire everyone due to massive underachievement .....thank you.

DG isn't going anywhere  
djm : 9/7/2021 3:04 pm : link
the team is fine. Can we let this season play the fuck out first? Oh no ESPN thinks we're gonna suck! Man the fuck up already.
.  
Go Terps : 9/7/2021 3:06 pm : link
I think it's starting to dawn on everyone how poorly conceived this whole thing has been. That's a good thing-admitting the existence of a problem is the first step on the road to recovery.

Anything less than 10 wins and Gettleman should be out on his ass.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/7/2021 3:10 pm : link
We are already getting "I told you so's" on September 7th, 5 days before the first game.

I get that the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt but Jesus Christ.
RE: DG isn't going anywhere  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/7/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15355032 djm said:
Quote:
the team is fine. Can we let this season play the fuck out first? Oh no ESPN thinks we're gonna suck! Man the fuck up already.



At some point you have to ask yourself, if I hate hearing how bad the team is to some people, why do I keep reading and commenting on it?

This is not specific to you, but the level of anger people have when they are told that a team that's been bad for 5+ years might be bad again for the same reasons, is weird.
Letting it play out argument..  
Sean : 9/7/2021 3:13 pm : link
I’m very excited for the season and hopeful; however, it is valid to have questions regarding the long term view of the HC/GM relationship for this franchise. All successful franchises have a lockstep vision between HC/GM and are aligned on the same schedule. I’m curious as to how that looks long term here given it appears ownership is high on Judge.
These threads come from so called fans who I never want as my attorney  
plato : 9/7/2021 3:14 pm : link
physician, teacher etc. they’ve given up on success or “survival” before a game is played and without any effort on their part. Can you see your doctor asking which funeral home do you prefer before she has examined you?

This board has self selected a group of ignorant and arrogant posters. It’s sad because i learned a lot of football here in the past. It’s the same loud ignorant noise over the country’s media about vaccines, health policy, social policy etc. Yes everyone is entitled to their opinion, but not all opinions are of equal value. The net has succeeded in promoting “mob rule”. it’s an example of why the country is if not off the edge, is hanging over the precipice.
The NFL continues to have...  
bw in dc : 9/7/2021 3:15 pm : link
the GM-HC relationship backwards.

The 9ers had it right when they let Shanahan pick his GM in Lynch. Now, ideally, I'd prefer for the HC to wear both hats and have a salary cap guru like Abrams to do contracts and cap management. But I could live with this concept because the HC should build the team in his image and instruct the GM how to do that...

But Mara loves to hire GMs who have been indoctrinated. So it's a coin toss - to me - between O'Brien and Abrams as the successor if DG is dismissed. But I actually agree with djm on this. If we have a winning record, I think DG is here to stay and dictate his exit strategy.



RE: .  
Go Terps : 9/7/2021 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15355048 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
We are already getting "I told you so's" on September 7th, 5 days before the first game.

I get that the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt but Jesus Christ.


It's not an I told you so... Go around to any non-Giants affiliated media and see what the perception of the team is. It isn't good.

There'll be plenty of time for I told you sos later. In the meantime we're just going to have to hope Jones's great pocket instincts overcome Thomas and Solder at the tackles...
Slow your roll, snowflakes  
Mike from Ohio : 9/7/2021 3:20 pm : link
Why do people get so upset about fans talking about the team? Sure, maybe the Giants are great this year. Maybe they suck? Maybe they are mediocre. The point is, what does it matter what anyone believes, and why does it bother you so much that other people think about it.

Do some of you believe the season will be impacted by positive or negative thoughts from fans? Does suggesting the Giants may have a disappointing season make it more likely?

If you can't stand someone thinking something different from you, crawl back under your covers and go to your safe space where you can play with unicorns.
RE: These threads come from so called fans who I never want as my attorney  
bw in dc : 9/7/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15355059 plato said:
Quote:
physician, teacher etc. they’ve given up on success or “survival” before a game is played and without any effort on their part. Can you see your doctor asking which funeral home do you prefer before she has examined you?


Let me tell you something because you hit on something without realizing it.

These games are indeed won or lost BEFORE they are played because the teams are built in the offseason. So if we don't have the right level of quality and quantity, we will be losers. It's pretty straightforward like that...
All this thread is doing is looking beyond 2021..  
Sean : 9/7/2021 3:25 pm : link
I like Judge and want him to have every opportunity to succeed here. It’s an important topic considering the age of Gettleman.
I know next to nothing about Kyle O'Brien so I looked him up  
FranknWeezer : 9/7/2021 3:27 pm : link
Here's an interview w/ him re the Combine, from when he was with the Lions.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: .  
djm : 9/7/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15355038 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I think it's starting to dawn on everyone how poorly conceived this whole thing has been. That's a good thing-admitting the existence of a problem is the first step on the road to recovery.

Anything less than 10 wins and Gettleman should be out on his ass.


Oh so we are there already I see. So if they go 9-8 then what? Are we allowed to look at the entire season or is it just that record and that's that? What if the team suffers a high number of injuries?

Can we let the season play out first? What's the rush.
RE: RE: These threads come from so called fans who I never want as my attorney  
djm : 9/7/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15355081 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15355059 plato said:


Quote:


physician, teacher etc. they’ve given up on success or “survival” before a game is played and without any effort on their part. Can you see your doctor asking which funeral home do you prefer before she has examined you?





Let me tell you something because you hit on something without realizing it.

These games are indeed won or lost BEFORE they are played because the teams are built in the offseason. So if we don't have the right level of quality and quantity, we will be losers. It's pretty straightforward like that...


Right. So you're saying the prognosticators, yourself included, are usually correct this time of the year?

Are we serious with this fucking thread?
RE: RE: .  
Danny Kanell : 9/7/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15355070 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15355048 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


We are already getting "I told you so's" on September 7th, 5 days before the first game.

I get that the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt but Jesus Christ.



It's not an I told you so... Go around to any non-Giants affiliated media and see what the perception of the team is. It isn't good.

There'll be plenty of time for I told you sos later. In the meantime we're just going to have to hope Jones's great pocket instincts overcome Thomas and Solder at the tackles...


Got it, so now we quote NFL Network and ESPN talking heads when it fits our own narrative. (Don't bother now digging for a source that's considered "reputable", I'm sure that's your next step).

Believe me, I'm not defending the organization. But can we at least play a game or two?

And yes, that was certainly an I told you so. Just a bit more passive-aggressive than your usual style.
I think they both stay for a while.  
D HOS : 9/7/2021 3:32 pm : link
1) You cannot get rid of Judge within the next 2 years, absent any major scandal or that kind of thing. 2 more years of losing, maybe.

2) DG is kind of handcuffed to Judge to a certain extent with Mara saying they work well together, are a good team, etc. and the two gentlemen publicly showing strong support for each other. Meaning, it would be harder to let DG go because you are keeping Judge at least 2 years and the public commitment to the team.

3) If I'm wrong about 2) then surely O'Brien would be the new GM, because I also agree that bringing in someone from the outside does make the situation with your HC unclear, so they won't be doing that until such time as they are prepared to move on from Judge.

My thought is unless there is a major catastrophe, a scandal, an illness, something life altering, DG and JG are going to have 2 years to build a winning program.
RE: If you haven't been paying attention, this is essentially Judge's  
Kidprince : 9/7/2021 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15355019 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
program now and why DG got brought back, he likes working with him. I don't think DG retires if the team is good honestly. I think he sticks around for another year or two, until calling it quits (or maybe an advisory role)

People are down because the public is fucking fickle. We didn't play with our two best offensive players and key pieces against the Pats, get a fucking grip.

And the defense looked great, but nobodies talking about it (and will only look better with Adoree)

People need to take a chill pill. I'm sitting on a Giants over 7 win ticket for 1500 and I'm very confident in it and I hate laying over futures bets. This was too good to pass up though.


Agree with this 100% - of course there are questions about the OL. Every team has questionable units. The national narrative surrounding the Giants is maddening, but also understandable after losing 10+ games for 4 years in a row. But with all these predictions of Giant doom for 2021 very few talk about the D and its potential to be a top unit. I too have placed a few sheckels on the Giants OVER 7 and also to win the NFC East. Let’s go!
RE: These threads come from so called fans who I never want as my attorney  
Mike from Ohio : 9/7/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15355059 plato said:
Quote:
physician, teacher etc. they’ve given up on success or “survival” before a game is played and without any effort on their part. Can you see your doctor asking which funeral home do you prefer before she has examined you?

This board has self selected a group of ignorant and arrogant posters. It’s sad because i learned a lot of football here in the past. It’s the same loud ignorant noise over the country’s media about vaccines, health policy, social policy etc. Yes everyone is entitled to their opinion, but not all opinions are of equal value. The net has succeeded in promoting “mob rule”. it’s an example of why the country is if not off the edge, is hanging over the precipice.


This is a really ignorant post.

Opinions that are just like yours are not more valuable than someone else's. That view is exactly why this country is divided into two armed camps that ignore everyone who isn't parroting what they believe.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 9/7/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15355102 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15355070 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15355048 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


We are already getting "I told you so's" on September 7th, 5 days before the first game.

I get that the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt but Jesus Christ.



It's not an I told you so... Go around to any non-Giants affiliated media and see what the perception of the team is. It isn't good.

There'll be plenty of time for I told you sos later. In the meantime we're just going to have to hope Jones's great pocket instincts overcome Thomas and Solder at the tackles...



Got it, so now we quote NFL Network and ESPN talking heads when it fits our own narrative. (Don't bother now digging for a source that's considered "reputable", I'm sure that's your next step).

Believe me, I'm not defending the organization. But can we at least play a game or two?

And yes, that was certainly an I told you so. Just a bit more passive-aggressive than your usual style.


When I'm doing an I told you so you'll know it, because I won't be hiding it.
"public commitment to the team."  
D HOS : 9/7/2021 3:36 pm : link
The 'team' of DG + JG.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
djm : 9/7/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15355108 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15355102 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


In comment 15355070 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15355048 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


We are already getting "I told you so's" on September 7th, 5 days before the first game.

I get that the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt but Jesus Christ.



It's not an I told you so... Go around to any non-Giants affiliated media and see what the perception of the team is. It isn't good.

There'll be plenty of time for I told you sos later. In the meantime we're just going to have to hope Jones's great pocket instincts overcome Thomas and Solder at the tackles...



Got it, so now we quote NFL Network and ESPN talking heads when it fits our own narrative. (Don't bother now digging for a source that's considered "reputable", I'm sure that's your next step).

Believe me, I'm not defending the organization. But can we at least play a game or two?

And yes, that was certainly an I told you so. Just a bit more passive-aggressive than your usual style.



When I'm doing an I told you so you'll know it, because I won't be hiding it.


good for you. bestow upon us your glut of magical wisdom oh realistic one.

It's not a sign of weakness or ignorance or gullibility to hold out hope and find plenty of real evidence to support the belief in a turnaround this season. It happens all the time. It's a belief in player progression and coaching. Happens all the time dude.
Manny here will be hiding if  
George from PA : 9/7/2021 3:46 pm : link
God forbid, the Giants actually do well.

Its the L.Williams worst trade ever...giving up a 3rd and 5th for a FA crowd....that have gone silent.

I can see a 7 win season....but also can see an 11 win season....so yes, it could be another shit show or not.

But i will wait until games actually start.

Like others mentioned, thank god...none of you fought in WWII....we would be speaking German.
RE: Manny here will be hiding if  
Sean : 9/7/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15355134 George from PA said:
Quote:
God forbid, the Giants actually do well.

Its the L.Williams worst trade ever...giving up a 3rd and 5th for a FA crowd....that have gone silent.

I can see a 7 win season....but also can see an 11 win season....so yes, it could be another shit show or not.

But i will wait until games actually start.

Like others mentioned, thank god...none of you fought in WWII....we would be speaking German.

All this thread is going is speculating on the long term HC/GM plan in place.
RE: Manny here will be hiding if  
Spider56 : 9/7/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15355134 George from PA said:
Quote:
God forbid, the Giants actually do well.

Its the L.Williams worst trade ever...giving up a 3rd and 5th for a FA crowd....that have gone silent.

I can see a 7 win season....but also can see an 11 win season....so yes, it could be another shit show or not.

But i will wait until games actually start.

Like others mentioned, thank god...none of you fought in WWII....we would be speaking German.


George, God bless you ...you’re one of the few sane minds on this board. I think I’m done but I wish you and yours the best. Enjoy the season whatever it brings.
RE: RE: Manny here will be hiding if  
Go Terps : 9/7/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15355140 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15355134 George from PA said:


Quote:


God forbid, the Giants actually do well.

Its the L.Williams worst trade ever...giving up a 3rd and 5th for a FA crowd....that have gone silent.

I can see a 7 win season....but also can see an 11 win season....so yes, it could be another shit show or not.

But i will wait until games actually start.

Like others mentioned, thank god...none of you fought in WWII....we would be speaking German.


All this thread is going is speculating on the long term HC/GM plan in place.


I'm never going to be convinced Gettleman is out until the announcement is made. Can't trust Mara.
Judge is moving forward no matter what. Mara loves him.  
Jimmy Googs : 9/7/2021 3:59 pm : link
Getts praying for a playoff spot so he can retire and say he rebuilt the team and left it in good shape for the next phase.

No playoffs and Mara has to play "Bad Cop"...

I think it's insane for some to think...  
knowledgetimmons : 9/7/2021 4:01 pm : link
that if you keep flushing the toilet, eventually something other than shit is going to show up.
you would think that Steve and Jon  
Enzo : 9/7/2021 4:02 pm : link
Tisch would start making some noise if the losing continues.
RE: All this thread is doing is looking beyond 2021..  
OdellBeckhamJr : 9/7/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15355088 Sean said:
Quote:
I like Judge and want him to have every opportunity to succeed here. It’s an important topic considering the age of Gettleman.


Do you think the Giants will give Gettleman til 2023? 5 years from when he began in 2018. I ask because Mara seems to want to see the changes Dave has made play out. Not just the draft picks and free agent acquisitions but the scouts, analytics, and others behind the scenes.

It will be hard for Mara to make a case for him if Jones and Thomas are busts.
RE: I know next to nothing about Kyle O'Brien so I looked him up  
cosmicj : 9/7/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15355095 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Here's an interview w/ him re the Combine, from when he was with the Lions. Link - ( New Window )


Whoa that is not impressive. The guy seems more like a project manager and said nothing remotely interesting and didn’t say it well.
we'll see what happens  
djm : 9/7/2021 4:19 pm : link
I don't think anyone here will be content with status quo if the team falls flat.

I just can't think that way. We wait all year for week 1. If this was 2020 with the same staff and team in place from 2019 I wouldn't be that hopeful at all. I said then what I say today. This team lacked a HC more than anything else. I think we have that guy now but need to see the team perform. Judge COULD be a snake oil salesman for all we know. He could be all talk. He sure sounds like a good HC. But it's all BS unless he wins.

Nothing we can do but see how this season shakes out. No one needs to be right. The Giants just need to win. Let's see how year 2 looks.
For all the posters saying we should wait for some games, why?  
cosmicj : 9/7/2021 4:21 pm : link
This is on our minds as fans and Sean lays out some scenarios. It’s a good thread idea.
Check out that video of O’Brien  
cosmicj : 9/7/2021 4:21 pm : link
It’s close to being alarming.
RE: Manny here will be hiding if  
christian : 9/7/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15355134 George from PA said:
Quote:
God forbid, the Giants actually do well.

Its the L.Williams worst trade ever...giving up a 3rd and 5th for a FA crowd....that have gone silent.


What a lame example and take.

Plenty of fans who didn’t like the Williams trade either do/don’t like the final outcome. What do you want? Debate over something that’s settled?

If a Gettleman & Judge constructed team reaches the playoffs you’ll find plenty of skeptics, me among them, rooting hard and quite surprised. Maybe we can send you a note as well apologizing?
I think we're reaching a breaking point  
ghost718 : 9/7/2021 5:01 pm : link
and all bets are off

Feel a little bad for Gettleman,because I don't think he's as responsible anymore.The moves being made are much different,and don't really have the same feel.Like I said before,at times it seems like Reese is back.

But,he knows by now what he's dealing with.Just has to sit back and watch it all unfold.
RE: I think we're reaching a breaking point  
Jimmy Googs : 9/7/2021 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15355257 ghost718 said:
Quote:
and all bets are off

Feel a little bad for Gettleman,because I don't think he's as responsible anymore.The moves being made are much different,and don't really have the same feel.Like I said before,at times it seems like Reese is back.

But,he knows by now what he's dealing with.Just has to sit back and watch it all unfold.


How are the moves so much different? You mean the trading back this year in the draft?
RE: RE: I know next to nothing about Kyle O'Brien so I looked him up  
bw in dc : 9/7/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15355201 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15355095 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


Here's an interview w/ him re the Combine, from when he was with the Lions. Link - ( New Window )



Whoa that is not impressive. The guy seems more like a project manager and said nothing remotely interesting and didn’t say it well.


It wasn't that bad for a lacrosse player from Harvard. ;)

RE: RE: I think we're reaching a breaking point  
ghost718 : 9/7/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15355261 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
How are the moves so much different? You mean the trading back this year in the draft?


Some of the free agent signings,like Adobe Jackson.Draft picks like Thomas,Ojulari,or Toney.

These are just a few
Christian...i need nothing from you. Thanks  
George from PA : 9/7/2021 5:15 pm : link
.
If you want a reputable non-ESPN source  
Go Terps : 9/7/2021 5:20 pm : link
Check out the Over the Cap podcast. Some tidbits:

"Going under on Giants 7 wins..."
"Spent a lot of money haphazardly. There is no plan..."
"Barkley gives you a lot of nothing plays even when he's healthy..."

If Gettleman had been in Eisenhower's shoes we'd have been speaking German by 1942.

A random sampling of 10 BBI posters would produce 6 or 7 people that would have done a better job than Gettleman. Almost every major decision has been wrong.
First of all can we play the season  
arniefez : 9/7/2021 5:25 pm : link
let alone one game before we have to deal with this crap and draft slots again. I guess this is the price of rooting for a team that sucks for a decade.

Second of all Florio is a hack, a troll and has no idea how the Mara's own and run their team.

THE MARA'S HIRE AND FIRE THE GM AND THE HC. BOTH THE GM AND THE HC REPORT TO THE MARA'S.

It makes no difference what schedule the Giants GM & HC are on. Neither one of them has the power or the authority to fire the other one. Any Giants GM and any Giants HC since Wellington died.

Tom Coughlin was the HC for 3 years before Jerry Reese was the GM (sound familiar). That worked out to 6 years in a row without a losing record and 2 Super Bowl wins. I'll sign up for that. Any takers?

It's quite possible if this is Gettleman's last year, by choice or he's Coughlin'd, that if Judge holds the same level of regard with the owners after this season that he does now that the owners will ask him who he would like to work with.

It's also quite possible that the next GM of the Giants is already in the building and has already been chosen by the Mara's with no input from Judge and nothing will change that. Less likely but still possible is that the next GM is not in the building yet.

Sooner rather than later the Giants will have a new GM. We're just going to have to wait and watch it play out.
RE: Christian...i need nothing from you. Thanks  
christian : 9/7/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15355273 George from PA said:

Bitte schön!

RE: I think it's insane for some to think...  
upnyg : 9/7/2021 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15355169 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
that if you keep flushing the toilet, eventually something other than shit is going to show up.

I'm just hoping sh!t flushes down the toilet, I don't want to see it come back up. That's what plungers are for.
RE: Manny here will be hiding if  
giantstock : 9/7/2021 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15355134 George from PA said:
Quote:
God forbid, the Giants actually do well.


Ridiculous.

Beyond ridiculous.

RE: DG isn't going anywhere  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/7/2021 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15355032 djm said:
Quote:
the team is fine. Can we let this season play the fuck out first? Oh no ESPN thinks we're gonna suck! Man the fuck up already.


Do you realize that you say this literally every season, and every season you've been wrong? I'm trying to be polite, but..
RE: RE: DG isn't going anywhere  
Scooter185 : 9/7/2021 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15355051 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15355032 djm said:


Quote:


the team is fine. Can we let this season play the fuck out first? Oh no ESPN thinks we're gonna suck! Man the fuck up already.




At some point you have to ask yourself, if I hate hearing how bad the team is to some people, why do I keep reading and commenting on it?

This is not specific to you, but the level of anger people have when they are told that a team that's been bad for 5+ years might be bad again for the same reasons, is weird.


At this point I believe they're trying to convince themselves as much as anyone else that the Giants being good this season, so anything to the contrary they have to shout down. Although I'll give Zeke credit, he put money down so he's got conviction about it
RE: RE: I think we're reaching a breaking point  
giantstock : 9/7/2021 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15355261 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15355257 ghost718 said:


Quote:


and all bets are off

Feel a little bad for Gettleman,because I don't think he's as responsible anymore.The moves being made are much different,and don't really have the same feel.Like I said before,at times it seems like Reese is back.

But,he knows by now what he's dealing with.Just has to sit back and watch it all unfold.



How are the moves so much different? You mean the trading back this year in the draft?


I've blasted him since he 1st came aboard and signed Solder. But since Judge joined DG picked up two studs in FA last year.

But yes he traded back is positive.

Second - his big signings weren't old(older) players like Solder and Tate.

Third- not sure there was a desperate move like the Ogeltree move since last FA.

Fourth- I think he got a good coach. In one breath can't blast him for his lousy Shurmur signing / or as some will point he - he doesn't sign -- but we do know he has INPUT. Can't slam him for that then ignore the Judge move.

So yeah --things appear different.

SO yeha I think things are different.
The war analogies are pretty ridiculous.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/7/2021 6:53 pm : link
We've been told to try sitting and watching it play out since 2018. None of you would sitting in a trench for 4 years without expecting to see results.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 6:59 pm : link
I'm of the thought DG should have been gone by now, but let's see how the season shakes out.
RE: The war analogies are pretty ridiculous.  
christian : 9/7/2021 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15355456 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
We've been told to try sitting and watching it play out since 2018. None of you would sitting in a trench for 4 years without expecting to see results.


I think in imaginary land, where my feelings as a Giants fan, are analogous to fighting WW2 — the outcome I’d avoid is getting my ass kicked year after year, making the same mistakes, and keeping many of the same people in charge.

I don’t imagine America’s strategy was, you just wait and see, this is going to work once every 5 years.
RE: First of all can we play the season  
Sean : 9/7/2021 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15355293 arniefez said:
Quote:
let alone one game before we have to deal with this crap and draft slots again. I guess this is the price of rooting for a team that sucks for a decade.

Second of all Florio is a hack, a troll and has no idea how the Mara's own and run their team.

THE MARA'S HIRE AND FIRE THE GM AND THE HC. BOTH THE GM AND THE HC REPORT TO THE MARA'S.

It makes no difference what schedule the Giants GM & HC are on. Neither one of them has the power or the authority to fire the other one. Any Giants GM and any Giants HC since Wellington died.

Tom Coughlin was the HC for 3 years before Jerry Reese was the GM (sound familiar). That worked out to 6 years in a row without a losing record and 2 Super Bowl wins. I'll sign up for that. Any takers?

It's quite possible if this is Gettleman's last year, by choice or he's Coughlin'd, that if Judge holds the same level of regard with the owners after this season that he does now that the owners will ask him who he would like to work with.

It's also quite possible that the next GM of the Giants is already in the building and has already been chosen by the Mara's with no input from Judge and nothing will change that. Less likely but still possible is that the next GM is not in the building yet.

Sooner rather than later the Giants will have a new GM. We're just going to have to wait and watch it play out.

Very well said and this makes me feel better. I just want Judge to have a full chance to succeed here.
Dave has done some  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/7/2021 7:25 pm : link
Good and some bad. Not sure why people still think he had total control over coaching hires , Eli and drafts. I think he will be gone either way at year’s end hopefully on a positive note. The next GM is in the building.

They have a lot of talent if you open your eyes. They may still be a QB short but if they need to draft another one he will be coming into a good situation. The OL will be okay but it may need one more offseason to become very good.
Sean  
Go Terps : 9/7/2021 7:47 pm : link
I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 7:52 pm : link
& depending on how this fall again, he will. I'm super stoked we got Chicago's #1 next spring because I think the Bears will suck & that could give us a ton of ammo to move up, if need be.

I'm hoping DJ turns into Josh Allen '20, but the odds...well, I ain't putting $ on that.

Again, I hope I'm wrong. But I just have a feeling Jones isn't long to be our starting QB.
RE: RE: RE: I think we're reaching a breaking point  
Jimmy Googs : 9/7/2021 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15355394 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15355261 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15355257 ghost718 said:


Quote:


and all bets are off

Feel a little bad for Gettleman,because I don't think he's as responsible anymore.The moves being made are much different,and don't really have the same feel.Like I said before,at times it seems like Reese is back.

But,he knows by now what he's dealing with.Just has to sit back and watch it all unfold.



How are the moves so much different? You mean the trading back this year in the draft?



I've blasted him since he 1st came aboard and signed Solder. But since Judge joined DG picked up two studs in FA last year.

But yes he traded back is positive.

Second - his big signings weren't old(older) players like Solder and Tate.

Third- not sure there was a desperate move like the Ogeltree move since last FA.

Fourth- I think he got a good coach. In one breath can't blast him for his lousy Shurmur signing / or as some will point he - he doesn't sign -- but we do know he has INPUT. Can't slam him for that then ignore the Judge move.

So yeah --things appear different.

SO yeha I think things are different.


Maybe you're right. Things have gone from disastrous to just below average...
RE: Sean  
Sean : 9/7/2021 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15355532 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.

It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.
RE: RE: Sean  
Jimmy Googs : 9/7/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15355549 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15355532 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.


It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.


Why not? Reese wasn't allowed to do so?
Googs..  
Sean : 9/7/2021 8:04 pm : link
That’s a good question, I don’t know. The 2017 draft with Mahones & Watson would have required a trade up, but there was some smoke there if you believe it with Mahomes.
RE: RE: Sean  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15355549 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15355532 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.


It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.


What about that 'Cuse QB...Nassib or something? I think we took him in the 3rd or 4th round.
RE: Googs..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15355554 Sean said:
Quote:
That’s a good question, I don’t know. The 2017 draft with Mahones & Watson would have required a trade up, but there was some smoke there if you believe it with Mahomes.


I don't know this is MMQB, but McAdoo was apparently enamored with Mahomes. And-based on his play in KC-I can see why. That said, I doubt Mahomes is Mahomes if he's a Giant right now. He landed in the perfect spot.
SFGF..  
Sean : 9/7/2021 8:14 pm : link
I’m not including developmental QB’s. I’m talking about drafting QB’s in the first round to be the next “franchise” guy.
RE: SFGF..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15355568 Sean said:
Quote:
I’m not including developmental QB’s. I’m talking about drafting QB’s in the first round to be the next “franchise” guy.


Gotcha. Well, depending on how this fall goes, JJ might have his opportunity next spring. Because if this season goes badly, I don't see how DG survives, especially considering the amount of $ we shelled out this offseason.
RE: Googs..  
Jimmy Googs : 9/7/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15355554 Sean said:
Quote:
That’s a good question, I don’t know. The 2017 draft with Mahones & Watson would have required a trade up, but there was some smoke there if you believe it with Mahomes.


Have a feeling the front office was doing everything they could to put their fingers in the ever-increasing holes in the dike...more commonly known as The Roster.

Eli was a luxury for them since he never missed games, but they never planned for the future and it came quicker than some imagined. Unless of course the future was the train-wreck backups they kept throwing out there during preseason games...
RE: RE: RE: Sean  
Mad Mike : 9/7/2021 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15355550 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Why not? Reese wasn't allowed to do so?

It's not what he was allowed to do, it's what opportunity he had. What QB would he have chosen? He inherited Eli and was gone before Eli retired.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sean  
Jimmy Googs : 9/7/2021 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15355581 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15355550 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Why not? Reese wasn't allowed to do so?


It's not what he was allowed to do, it's what opportunity he had. What QB would he have chosen? He inherited Eli and was gone before Eli retired.


That is fair. Eli's game started showing issues during the early parts of that 2016 season. Enough imv that they needed to be seriously scouting QBs in that next draft.

Maybe they did...who knows. Either way, as you state that would have been Reese's only chance...
Reese would have had to pass up on Evan Engram though  
Jimmy Googs : 9/7/2021 8:30 pm : link
but he was always a bit of a reach anyway...
RE: Reese would have had to pass up on Evan Engram though  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15355595 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
but he was always a bit of a reach anyway...


Bite your tongue. EE was a Pro Bowler, Haha.
Identifying the QB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/7/2021 8:43 pm : link
is one part. Having the right coach and team around him is just as important.

With all the poor drafts Reese had why would anyone want him picking the next QB? Especially with his sidekick Ross. I do think those two wanted both TC and Eli out for sometime which is telling.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9/7/2021 8:46 pm : link
djm, this thread isn't worth your time.
RE: RE: Sean  
christian : 9/7/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15355549 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15355532 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.


It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.


It’s amazing, but Pat Shurmur is probably the most qualified guy to pick a QB the Giants have had in the building post-Coughlin.
Day late, dollar short  
kdog77 : 12:09 am : link
The Giants front office will never take the lead and break with tradition to utilize the newest developing trends in roster management the NFL. They will only follow smarter teams' example after they have exhausted every other option.

The consistently competitive teams are constantly looking to improve their roster and the most forward thinking have adopted a strategy of drafting QBs when they don't need a QB or moving on very quickly when they realize the starting QB can't play.

Look at KC picking Mahomes when they had Alex Smith, Baltimore trading up to pick Lamar when they had the stiff formerly known as Flacco still QB1 on huge contract, or SF picking Trey Lance at #5 when they invested a 2nd round pick for Jimmy Godawfullo and huge contract, or Packers pissing off Rodgers by taking Jordan Love, or Cards taking Kyler Murray and dumping everyone's favorite almost Giant Josh Rosen, or the Rams...but not the Giants. No they want a franchise QB to be protected from competition and always know the guy holding the clip board was hired to just hold the clip board.

Jones is a stiff. He might be a serviceable QB in the most pristine environment, but he is not the transcendent talent that you really want to pick at #6 overall and expect to change the trajectory of the team. No one can accuse DG of not doing everything he could to make this team a contender by surrounding Jones with talent, but if Giants miss the playoffs then I think the team needs to move on from DG and really consider whether Jones is the guy at QB in 2022. I hope he proves me wrong.
RE: Day late, dollar short  
giantstock : 12:15 am : link
In comment 15355724 kdog77 said:
Quote:
The Giants front office will never take the lead and break with tradition to utilize the newest developing trends in roster management the NFL. They will only follow smarter teams' example after they have exhausted every other option.

The consistently competitive teams are constantly looking to improve their roster and the most forward thinking have adopted a strategy of drafting QBs when they don't need a QB or moving on very quickly when they realize the starting QB can't play.

Look at KC picking Mahomes when they had Alex Smith, Baltimore trading up to pick Lamar when they had the stiff formerly known as Flacco still QB1 on huge contract, or SF picking Trey Lance at #5 when they invested a 2nd round pick for Jimmy Godawfullo and huge contract, or Packers pissing off Rodgers by taking Jordan Love, or Cards taking Kyler Murray and dumping everyone's favorite almost Giant Josh Rosen, or the Rams...but not the Giants. No they want a franchise QB to be protected from competition and always know the guy holding the clip board was hired to just hold the clip board.

Jones is a stiff. He might be a serviceable QB in the most pristine environment, but he is not the transcendent talent that you really want to pick at #6 overall and expect to change the trajectory of the team. No one can accuse DG of not doing everything he could to make this team a contender by surrounding Jones with talent, but if Giants miss the playoffs then I think the team needs to move on from DG and really consider whether Jones is the guy at QB in 2022. I hope he proves me wrong.


IS this post a joke?

You mean DG did everything he could by building that 31st ranked OL?
Joe Flacco  
jacob12 : 7:01 pm : link
Joe Flacco had a debilitating injury that affected his passing and mobility. Joe played in 15 postseason games and is one of the best playoff QBs in NFL history. He was an outstanding postseason QB.
its win or else replace jones this year  
CGiants07 : 7:04 pm : link
...they have enough around him this year
RE: its win or else replace jones this year  
giantstock : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15356409 CGiants07 said:
Quote:
...they have enough around him this year


With the OL? The 31st ranked OL?
Jones Cannot Fail, He Can Only Be Failed  
cosmicj : 8:08 pm : link
.
RE: I think it's insane for some to think...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15355169 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
that if you keep flushing the toilet, eventually something other than shit is going to show up.
Wait!

What happens when you flush your toilet?!

Brother, nothing is supposed to show up!
RE: RE: Day late, dollar short  
Jimmy Googs : 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15355725 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15355724 kdog77 said:


Quote:


The Giants front office will never take the lead and break with tradition to utilize the newest developing trends in roster management the NFL. They will only follow smarter teams' example after they have exhausted every other option.

The consistently competitive teams are constantly looking to improve their roster and the most forward thinking have adopted a strategy of drafting QBs when they don't need a QB or moving on very quickly when they realize the starting QB can't play.

Look at KC picking Mahomes when they had Alex Smith, Baltimore trading up to pick Lamar when they had the stiff formerly known as Flacco still QB1 on huge contract, or SF picking Trey Lance at #5 when they invested a 2nd round pick for Jimmy Godawfullo and huge contract, or Packers pissing off Rodgers by taking Jordan Love, or Cards taking Kyler Murray and dumping everyone's favorite almost Giant Josh Rosen, or the Rams...but not the Giants. No they want a franchise QB to be protected from competition and always know the guy holding the clip board was hired to just hold the clip board.

Jones is a stiff. He might be a serviceable QB in the most pristine environment, but he is not the transcendent talent that you really want to pick at #6 overall and expect to change the trajectory of the team. No one can accuse DG of not doing everything he could to make this team a contender by surrounding Jones with talent, but if Giants miss the playoffs then I think the team needs to move on from DG and really consider whether Jones is the guy at QB in 2022. I hope he proves me wrong.



IS this post a joke?

You mean DG did everything he could by building that 31st ranked OL?


Assuming he meant DG made a lot of moves to help the OL (which he did), not that they were ultimately successful...
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 