Some thoughts on the future of the GM & Judge

It is amazing to me how the expectations have gone down the tubes in the last ten days or so. The questions surrounding Jones + the OL continue to persist despite Gettleman saying it was his main priority when hired to fix the OL.
Mike Florio came out with an article a few days ago regarding the potential dilemma of a new GM inheriting Judge if the Giants have a bad season. This was always the concern when Gettleman was retained after 2019. I like Judge, but it is concerning given the black cloud over the GM situation if this team does poorly.
So, where does this leave Judge? I think there are two options both of which include the next GM already in house:
The Giants struggle and miss playoffs
Under this scenario, I don’t see how Abrams could be elevated. I think DG would be let go, and Judge retained. I have a hunch the GM would be Kyle O’Brien who was an outside hire and had prior ties to the Pats. Judge & O’Brien would then be on the same schedule.
The Giants do well and make the playoffs
I think this is what Mara was banking on when retaining DG last year, and this is most likely the preferred succession plan. DG retires because he can say he turned the team around. Abrams is easily elevated to GM to continue working with Judge. They are both then on the same schedule.
It is just my opinion, but I think these are the two most likely scenarios. I see no way DG is back next year - I think a good season gives him an out to retire, and a poor season he is let go. I think the question is whether Abrams is elevated no matter what.
I’m hopeful with Judge, but I do wonder who the GM he ultimately will work with is. It’s important to get everyone on the same schedule.
People are down because the public is fucking fickle. We didn't play with our two best offensive players and key pieces against the Pats, get a fucking grip.
And the defense looked great, but nobodies talking about it (and will only look better with Adoree)
People need to take a chill pill. I'm sitting on a Giants over 7 win ticket for 1500 and I'm very confident in it and I hate laying over futures bets. This was too good to pass up though.
Anything less than 10 wins and Gettleman should be out on his ass.
I get that the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt but Jesus Christ.
At some point you have to ask yourself, if I hate hearing how bad the team is to some people, why do I keep reading and commenting on it?
This is not specific to you, but the level of anger people have when they are told that a team that's been bad for 5+ years might be bad again for the same reasons, is weird.
This board has self selected a group of ignorant and arrogant posters. It’s sad because i learned a lot of football here in the past. It’s the same loud ignorant noise over the country’s media about vaccines, health policy, social policy etc. Yes everyone is entitled to their opinion, but not all opinions are of equal value. The net has succeeded in promoting “mob rule”. it’s an example of why the country is if not off the edge, is hanging over the precipice.
The 9ers had it right when they let Shanahan pick his GM in Lynch. Now, ideally, I'd prefer for the HC to wear both hats and have a salary cap guru like Abrams to do contracts and cap management. But I could live with this concept because the HC should build the team in his image and instruct the GM how to do that...
But Mara loves to hire GMs who have been indoctrinated. So it's a coin toss - to me - between O'Brien and Abrams as the successor if DG is dismissed. But I actually agree with djm on this. If we have a winning record, I think DG is here to stay and dictate his exit strategy.
It's not an I told you so... Go around to any non-Giants affiliated media and see what the perception of the team is. It isn't good.
There'll be plenty of time for I told you sos later. In the meantime we're just going to have to hope Jones's great pocket instincts overcome Thomas and Solder at the tackles...
Do some of you believe the season will be impacted by positive or negative thoughts from fans? Does suggesting the Giants may have a disappointing season make it more likely?
If you can't stand someone thinking something different from you, crawl back under your covers and go to your safe space where you can play with unicorns.
Let me tell you something because you hit on something without realizing it.
These games are indeed won or lost BEFORE they are played because the teams are built in the offseason. So if we don't have the right level of quality and quantity, we will be losers. It's pretty straightforward like that...
Anything less than 10 wins and Gettleman should be out on his ass.
Oh so we are there already I see. So if they go 9-8 then what? Are we allowed to look at the entire season or is it just that record and that's that? What if the team suffers a high number of injuries?
Can we let the season play out first? What's the rush.
physician, teacher etc. they’ve given up on success or “survival” before a game is played and without any effort on their part. Can you see your doctor asking which funeral home do you prefer before she has examined you?
Let me tell you something because you hit on something without realizing it.
These games are indeed won or lost BEFORE they are played because the teams are built in the offseason. So if we don't have the right level of quality and quantity, we will be losers. It's pretty straightforward like that...
Right. So you're saying the prognosticators, yourself included, are usually correct this time of the year?
Are we serious with this fucking thread?
We are already getting "I told you so's" on September 7th, 5 days before the first game.
Got it, so now we quote NFL Network and ESPN talking heads when it fits our own narrative. (Don't bother now digging for a source that's considered "reputable", I'm sure that's your next step).
Believe me, I'm not defending the organization. But can we at least play a game or two?
And yes, that was certainly an I told you so. Just a bit more passive-aggressive than your usual style.
2) DG is kind of handcuffed to Judge to a certain extent with Mara saying they work well together, are a good team, etc. and the two gentlemen publicly showing strong support for each other. Meaning, it would be harder to let DG go because you are keeping Judge at least 2 years and the public commitment to the team.
3) If I'm wrong about 2) then surely O'Brien would be the new GM, because I also agree that bringing in someone from the outside does make the situation with your HC unclear, so they won't be doing that until such time as they are prepared to move on from Judge.
My thought is unless there is a major catastrophe, a scandal, an illness, something life altering, DG and JG are going to have 2 years to build a winning program.
Agree with this 100% - of course there are questions about the OL. Every team has questionable units. The national narrative surrounding the Giants is maddening, but also understandable after losing 10+ games for 4 years in a row. But with all these predictions of Giant doom for 2021 very few talk about the D and its potential to be a top unit. I too have placed a few sheckels on the Giants OVER 7 and also to win the NFC East. Let’s go!
This is a really ignorant post.
Opinions that are just like yours are not more valuable than someone else's. That view is exactly why this country is divided into two armed camps that ignore everyone who isn't parroting what they believe.
When I'm doing an I told you so you'll know it, because I won't be hiding it.
When I'm doing an I told you so you'll know it, because I won't be hiding it.
good for you. bestow upon us your glut of magical wisdom oh realistic one.
It's not a sign of weakness or ignorance or gullibility to hold out hope and find plenty of real evidence to support the belief in a turnaround this season. It happens all the time. It's a belief in player progression and coaching. Happens all the time dude.
Its the L.Williams worst trade ever...giving up a 3rd and 5th for a FA crowd....that have gone silent.
I can see a 7 win season....but also can see an 11 win season....so yes, it could be another shit show or not.
But i will wait until games actually start.
Like others mentioned, thank god...none of you fought in WWII....we would be speaking German.
All this thread is going is speculating on the long term HC/GM plan in place.
George, God bless you ...you’re one of the few sane minds on this board. I think I’m done but I wish you and yours the best. Enjoy the season whatever it brings.
God forbid, the Giants actually do well.
All this thread is going is speculating on the long term HC/GM plan in place.
I'm never going to be convinced Gettleman is out until the announcement is made. Can't trust Mara.
No playoffs and Mara has to play "Bad Cop"...
Do you think the Giants will give Gettleman til 2023? 5 years from when he began in 2018. I ask because Mara seems to want to see the changes Dave has made play out. Not just the draft picks and free agent acquisitions but the scouts, analytics, and others behind the scenes.
It will be hard for Mara to make a case for him if Jones and Thomas are busts.
Whoa that is not impressive. The guy seems more like a project manager and said nothing remotely interesting and didn’t say it well.
I just can't think that way. We wait all year for week 1. If this was 2020 with the same staff and team in place from 2019 I wouldn't be that hopeful at all. I said then what I say today. This team lacked a HC more than anything else. I think we have that guy now but need to see the team perform. Judge COULD be a snake oil salesman for all we know. He could be all talk. He sure sounds like a good HC. But it's all BS unless he wins.
Nothing we can do but see how this season shakes out. No one needs to be right. The Giants just need to win. Let's see how year 2 looks.
Its the L.Williams worst trade ever...giving up a 3rd and 5th for a FA crowd....that have gone silent.
What a lame example and take.
Plenty of fans who didn’t like the Williams trade either do/don’t like the final outcome. What do you want? Debate over something that’s settled?
If a Gettleman & Judge constructed team reaches the playoffs you’ll find plenty of skeptics, me among them, rooting hard and quite surprised. Maybe we can send you a note as well apologizing?
Feel a little bad for Gettleman,because I don't think he's as responsible anymore.The moves being made are much different,and don't really have the same feel.Like I said before,at times it seems like Reese is back.
But,he knows by now what he's dealing with.Just has to sit back and watch it all unfold.
Feel a little bad for Gettleman,because I don't think he's as responsible anymore.The moves being made are much different,and don't really have the same feel.Like I said before,at times it seems like Reese is back.
But,he knows by now what he's dealing with.Just has to sit back and watch it all unfold.
How are the moves so much different? You mean the trading back this year in the draft?
Here's an interview w/ him re the Combine, from when he was with the Lions. Link - ( New Window )
Whoa that is not impressive. The guy seems more like a project manager and said nothing remotely interesting and didn’t say it well.
It wasn't that bad for a lacrosse player from Harvard. ;)
Some of the free agent signings,like Adobe Jackson.Draft picks like Thomas,Ojulari,or Toney.
These are just a few
"Going under on Giants 7 wins..."
"Spent a lot of money haphazardly. There is no plan..."
"Barkley gives you a lot of nothing plays even when he's healthy..."
If Gettleman had been in Eisenhower's shoes we'd have been speaking German by 1942.
A random sampling of 10 BBI posters would produce 6 or 7 people that would have done a better job than Gettleman. Almost every major decision has been wrong.
Second of all Florio is a hack, a troll and has no idea how the Mara's own and run their team.
THE MARA'S HIRE AND FIRE THE GM AND THE HC. BOTH THE GM AND THE HC REPORT TO THE MARA'S.
It makes no difference what schedule the Giants GM & HC are on. Neither one of them has the power or the authority to fire the other one. Any Giants GM and any Giants HC since Wellington died.
Tom Coughlin was the HC for 3 years before Jerry Reese was the GM (sound familiar). That worked out to 6 years in a row without a losing record and 2 Super Bowl wins. I'll sign up for that. Any takers?
It's quite possible if this is Gettleman's last year, by choice or he's Coughlin'd, that if Judge holds the same level of regard with the owners after this season that he does now that the owners will ask him who he would like to work with.
It's also quite possible that the next GM of the Giants is already in the building and has already been chosen by the Mara's with no input from Judge and nothing will change that. Less likely but still possible is that the next GM is not in the building yet.
Sooner rather than later the Giants will have a new GM. We're just going to have to wait and watch it play out.
I'm just hoping sh!t flushes down the toilet, I don't want to see it come back up. That's what plungers are for.
Ridiculous.
Beyond ridiculous.
Do you realize that you say this literally every season, and every season you've been wrong? I'm trying to be polite, but..
the team is fine. Can we let this season play the fuck out first? Oh no ESPN thinks we're gonna suck! Man the fuck up already.
At some point you have to ask yourself, if I hate hearing how bad the team is to some people, why do I keep reading and commenting on it?
This is not specific to you, but the level of anger people have when they are told that a team that's been bad for 5+ years might be bad again for the same reasons, is weird.
At this point I believe they're trying to convince themselves as much as anyone else that the Giants being good this season, so anything to the contrary they have to shout down. Although I'll give Zeke credit, he put money down so he's got conviction about it
Feel a little bad for Gettleman,because I don't think he's as responsible anymore.The moves being made are much different,and don't really have the same feel.Like I said before,at times it seems like Reese is back.
But,he knows by now what he's dealing with.Just has to sit back and watch it all unfold.
How are the moves so much different? You mean the trading back this year in the draft?
I've blasted him since he 1st came aboard and signed Solder. But since Judge joined DG picked up two studs in FA last year.
But yes he traded back is positive.
Second - his big signings weren't old(older) players like Solder and Tate.
Third- not sure there was a desperate move like the Ogeltree move since last FA.
Fourth- I think he got a good coach. In one breath can't blast him for his lousy Shurmur signing / or as some will point he - he doesn't sign -- but we do know he has INPUT. Can't slam him for that then ignore the Judge move.
So yeah --things appear different.
SO yeha I think things are different.
I think in imaginary land, where my feelings as a Giants fan, are analogous to fighting WW2 — the outcome I’d avoid is getting my ass kicked year after year, making the same mistakes, and keeping many of the same people in charge.
I don’t imagine America’s strategy was, you just wait and see, this is going to work once every 5 years.
Second of all Florio is a hack, a troll and has no idea how the Mara's own and run their team.
THE MARA'S HIRE AND FIRE THE GM AND THE HC. BOTH THE GM AND THE HC REPORT TO THE MARA'S.
It makes no difference what schedule the Giants GM & HC are on. Neither one of them has the power or the authority to fire the other one. Any Giants GM and any Giants HC since Wellington died.
Tom Coughlin was the HC for 3 years before Jerry Reese was the GM (sound familiar). That worked out to 6 years in a row without a losing record and 2 Super Bowl wins. I'll sign up for that. Any takers?
It's quite possible if this is Gettleman's last year, by choice or he's Coughlin'd, that if Judge holds the same level of regard with the owners after this season that he does now that the owners will ask him who he would like to work with.
It's also quite possible that the next GM of the Giants is already in the building and has already been chosen by the Mara's with no input from Judge and nothing will change that. Less likely but still possible is that the next GM is not in the building yet.
Sooner rather than later the Giants will have a new GM. We're just going to have to wait and watch it play out.
Very well said and this makes me feel better. I just want Judge to have a full chance to succeed here.
They have a lot of talent if you open your eyes. They may still be a QB short but if they need to draft another one he will be coming into a good situation. The OL will be okay but it may need one more offseason to become very good.
I'm hoping DJ turns into Josh Allen '20, but the odds...well, I ain't putting $ on that.
Again, I hope I'm wrong. But I just have a feeling Jones isn't long to be our starting QB.
Maybe you're right. Things have gone from disastrous to just below average...
It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.
I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.
It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.
Why not? Reese wasn't allowed to do so?
I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.
It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.
What about that 'Cuse QB...Nassib or something? I think we took him in the 3rd or 4th round.
I don't know this is MMQB, but McAdoo was apparently enamored with Mahomes. And-based on his play in KC-I can see why. That said, I doubt Mahomes is Mahomes if he's a Giant right now. He landed in the perfect spot.
Gotcha. Well, depending on how this fall goes, JJ might have his opportunity next spring. Because if this season goes badly, I don't see how DG survives, especially considering the amount of $ we shelled out this offseason.
Have a feeling the front office was doing everything they could to put their fingers in the ever-increasing holes in the dike...more commonly known as The Roster.
Eli was a luxury for them since he never missed games, but they never planned for the future and it came quicker than some imagined. Unless of course the future was the train-wreck backups they kept throwing out there during preseason games...
It's not what he was allowed to do, it's what opportunity he had. What QB would he have chosen? He inherited Eli and was gone before Eli retired.
It's not what he was allowed to do, it's what opportunity he had. What QB would he have chosen? He inherited Eli and was gone before Eli retired.
That is fair. Eli's game started showing issues during the early parts of that 2016 season. Enough imv that they needed to be seriously scouting QBs in that next draft.
Maybe they did...who knows. Either way, as you state that would have been Reese's only chance...
Bite your tongue. EE was a Pro Bowler, Haha.
With all the poor drafts Reese had why would anyone want him picking the next QB? Especially with his sidekick Ross. I do think those two wanted both TC and Eli out for sometime which is telling.
I agree that Judge mustn't be sacrificed due to the incompetence he inherited. As far as I'm concerned he hasn't had a chance to even start his project yet. I want to see him pick his quarterback.
It is crazy when looking at the last 15 years of this franchise, the only people in the organization that got to choose a QB were Pat Shurmur & Dave Gettleman. Jerry Reese never even got that opportunity.
It’s amazing, but Pat Shurmur is probably the most qualified guy to pick a QB the Giants have had in the building post-Coughlin.
The consistently competitive teams are constantly looking to improve their roster and the most forward thinking have adopted a strategy of drafting QBs when they don't need a QB or moving on very quickly when they realize the starting QB can't play.
Look at KC picking Mahomes when they had Alex Smith, Baltimore trading up to pick Lamar when they had the stiff formerly known as Flacco still QB1 on huge contract, or SF picking Trey Lance at #5 when they invested a 2nd round pick for Jimmy Godawfullo and huge contract, or Packers pissing off Rodgers by taking Jordan Love, or Cards taking Kyler Murray and dumping everyone's favorite almost Giant Josh Rosen, or the Rams...but not the Giants. No they want a franchise QB to be protected from competition and always know the guy holding the clip board was hired to just hold the clip board.
Jones is a stiff. He might be a serviceable QB in the most pristine environment, but he is not the transcendent talent that you really want to pick at #6 overall and expect to change the trajectory of the team. No one can accuse DG of not doing everything he could to make this team a contender by surrounding Jones with talent, but if Giants miss the playoffs then I think the team needs to move on from DG and really consider whether Jones is the guy at QB in 2022. I hope he proves me wrong.
The consistently competitive teams are constantly looking to improve their roster and the most forward thinking have adopted a strategy of drafting QBs when they don't need a QB or moving on very quickly when they realize the starting QB can't play.
Look at KC picking Mahomes when they had Alex Smith, Baltimore trading up to pick Lamar when they had the stiff formerly known as Flacco still QB1 on huge contract, or SF picking Trey Lance at #5 when they invested a 2nd round pick for Jimmy Godawfullo and huge contract, or Packers pissing off Rodgers by taking Jordan Love, or Cards taking Kyler Murray and dumping everyone's favorite almost Giant Josh Rosen, or the Rams...but not the Giants. No they want a franchise QB to be protected from competition and always know the guy holding the clip board was hired to just hold the clip board.
Jones is a stiff. He might be a serviceable QB in the most pristine environment, but he is not the transcendent talent that you really want to pick at #6 overall and expect to change the trajectory of the team. No one can accuse DG of not doing everything he could to make this team a contender by surrounding Jones with talent, but if Giants miss the playoffs then I think the team needs to move on from DG and really consider whether Jones is the guy at QB in 2022. I hope he proves me wrong.
IS this post a joke?
You mean DG did everything he could by building that 31st ranked OL?
With the OL? The 31st ranked OL?
What happens when you flush your toilet?!
Brother, nothing is supposed to show up!
The consistently competitive teams are constantly looking to improve their roster and the most forward thinking have adopted a strategy of drafting QBs when they don't need a QB or moving on very quickly when they realize the starting QB can't play.
Look at KC picking Mahomes when they had Alex Smith, Baltimore trading up to pick Lamar when they had the stiff formerly known as Flacco still QB1 on huge contract, or SF picking Trey Lance at #5 when they invested a 2nd round pick for Jimmy Godawfullo and huge contract, or Packers pissing off Rodgers by taking Jordan Love, or Cards taking Kyler Murray and dumping everyone's favorite almost Giant Josh Rosen, or the Rams...but not the Giants. No they want a franchise QB to be protected from competition and always know the guy holding the clip board was hired to just hold the clip board.
Jones is a stiff. He might be a serviceable QB in the most pristine environment, but he is not the transcendent talent that you really want to pick at #6 overall and expect to change the trajectory of the team. No one can accuse DG of not doing everything he could to make this team a contender by surrounding Jones with talent, but if Giants miss the playoffs then I think the team needs to move on from DG and really consider whether Jones is the guy at QB in 2022. I hope he proves me wrong.
IS this post a joke?
You mean DG did everything he could by building that 31st ranked OL?
Assuming he meant DG made a lot of moves to help the OL (which he did), not that they were ultimately successful...