Some thoughts on the future of the GM & Judge Sean : 9/7/2021 2:48 pm

It is amazing to me how the expectations have gone down the tubes in the last ten days or so. The questions surrounding Jones + the OL continue to persist despite Gettleman saying it was his main priority when hired to fix the OL.



Mike Florio came out with an article a few days ago regarding the potential dilemma of a new GM inheriting Judge if the Giants have a bad season. This was always the concern when Gettleman was retained after 2019. I like Judge, but it is concerning given the black cloud over the GM situation if this team does poorly.



So, where does this leave Judge? I think there are two options both of which include the next GM already in house:



The Giants struggle and miss playoffs

Under this scenario, I don’t see how Abrams could be elevated. I think DG would be let go, and Judge retained. I have a hunch the GM would be Kyle O’Brien who was an outside hire and had prior ties to the Pats. Judge & O’Brien would then be on the same schedule.



The Giants do well and make the playoffs

I think this is what Mara was banking on when retaining DG last year, and this is most likely the preferred succession plan. DG retires because he can say he turned the team around. Abrams is easily elevated to GM to continue working with Judge. They are both then on the same schedule.



It is just my opinion, but I think these are the two most likely scenarios. I see no way DG is back next year - I think a good season gives him an out to retire, and a poor season he is let go. I think the question is whether Abrams is elevated no matter what.



I’m hopeful with Judge, but I do wonder who the GM he ultimately will work with is. It’s important to get everyone on the same schedule.