ASIDE from LT, which Giants player do you miss watching most

As electric , in his prime, as a WR the NFL has seen.
He shoulda gone down as an all time great Giant. Such a shame how it all unfolded. There were moments where I thought, 'JFC...this man is going to go down as a top 5ish WR ever & he's a fucking Giant! Someone pinch me!'
I remember that TD he took to the house to beat the Ravens in '16. I was @ a bar & the roof exploded...people were that jazzed & in awe of him. Of course he promptly took his helmet off & got a 15 yard penalty...
Del Shofner is right there with him, too. Anybody who could make an announcer say that "he (Shofner) faked him out of his jock strap" about a professional DB on national television has to be right up there too.
You never knew what interesting moment you'd get from Jacobs, whether it was literally running over a high quality Safety to putting a dogging 'backer flat on his (the backer's) back from an absolutely ferocious hit in pass pro to scoring a TD and then heaving the ball at Jerry Jones' clock.
...There are probably others, but he is the first that came to mind.
A lot of the players mentioned here were great Giants, but they were not necessarily one of a kind type players.
So, I don't necessarily miss watching them play.
Holy shite, Bill, it’s been far too many years. All ok? Really good to see you..😎
OBJ was the most gifted WR I had ever seen since Jerry Rice. He was truly mesmerizing. To this day, I can't recall any WR having that type of burst and acceleration - into a pattern and after he caught the ball.
Though past his prime, he reinvented himself when he came to the Giants and became a short yardage specialist scoring 35 TDs between 1988-90.
He was the back I always wanted on the team and I can remember his takeout of Kelso in the SB as if I it was yesterday. In his prime with the Cardinals he was magnificent to watch.
He often the best player on the field, but he was consistent and had a winning attitude. If you never saw him play, check-out this video... Greg Comella - ( New Window )
Isn't he the one who started running "the hill" before Tiki?
Loved watching the OL with him, Seubert, and Diehl in their primes. Just a lot of blue collar football.
-Bavaro
-the 2008 OL
-pre baggage OBJ
Best Giants RB we've ever had. His last 3 years he was absolutely filthy.
Rob Carpenter was a great call.
I was playing high school football in the late 80's. Watching Banks at the time was textbook stand up defensive end material.
Keith Hamilton, Sehorn, Nicks, Jacobs and Bradshaw
Well ,well, well...nice to see you back.
first NFL player i remember
He saved a TD on the opening second half drive by GB in that January 2012 divisional game.
Also loved watching Steve Smith — so smart, so reliable. But I have to admit Victor Cruz was better. Those receivers, Nicks, Cruz and Smith, oh man, what should have been.
Still contend we go back to the Super Bowl in '08 if he doesn't shoot himself.
How he dropped that pass in the '90 NFC title game...I'll never understand. Perhaps because the sun?
You never knew what interesting moment you'd get from Jacobs, whether it was literally running over a high quality Safety to putting a dogging 'backer flat on his (the backer's) back from an absolutely ferocious hit in pass pro to scoring a TD and then heaving the ball at Jerry Jones' clock.
This ^^
Holy shite, Bill, it’s been far too many years. All ok? Really good to see you..😎
OBJ was the most gifted WR I had ever seen since Jerry Rice. He was truly mesmerizing. To this day, I can't recall any WR having that type of burst and acceleration - into a pattern and after he caught the ball.
There is absolutely no doubt he was Canton bound.
He was the back I always wanted on the team and I can remember his takeout of Kelso in the SB as if I it was yesterday. In his prime with the Cardinals he was magnificent to watch.
You mean, RB, Flanker, Emergency QB, FB, Split End, CB and S..😎😎
Greg Comella - ( New Window )
Later in life 6 time All Pro Harry Carson was one of my faves and definitely missed.
[quote] it was Scramblin' Fran Tarkenton for me. (and of course Spider Lockhart)
Later in life 6 time All Pro Harry Carson was one of my faves and definitely missed.
HOMER JONES..TARKINGTON...GIFFORD..HUFF...and a dozen more...
Really good to see you too!
All is, and has been well. Hope all is well with you too.
