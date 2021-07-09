for display only
ASIDE from LT, which Giants player do you miss watching most

Big Blue '56 : 9/7/2021 5:16 pm
Try to keep it to ONE, if you can..


Y.A. Tittle.

And go.
 
christian : 9/7/2021 5:17 pm : link
Chris Snee
Mark Bavaro  
GiantJake : 9/7/2021 5:18 pm : link
My favorite All-Time Giants player.
John Mendenhall  
Ira : 9/7/2021 5:19 pm : link
.
Rob Carpenter  
truebluelarry : 9/7/2021 5:19 pm : link
Loved that guy.
Eli followed by Strahan  
Grey Pilgrim : 9/7/2021 5:19 pm : link
:thumbsup:
RE: …  
Mike in NY : 9/7/2021 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15355279 christian said:
Quote:
Chris Snee


Loved watching the OL with him, Seubert, and Diehl in their primes. Just a lot of blue collar football.
Tiki Barber.......  
Simms11 : 9/7/2021 5:20 pm : link
.
Del Shofner  
DSPCSP : 9/7/2021 5:24 pm : link
"Poetry in Motion"
1997 Jessie Armstead  
Diversify yo bonds : 9/7/2021 5:26 pm : link
Absolute madman.

-Bavaro

-the 2008 OL

-pre baggage OBJ
So many  
DannyDimes : 9/7/2021 5:26 pm : link
Eli, Strahan, Tuck, Simms, LT, Amani, Snee, Banks, Martin, Pierce...
Tiki  
Enzo : 9/7/2021 5:28 pm : link
.
I was watching Jacobs and Charles Way highlights during the off-season  
Larry from WV : 9/7/2021 5:29 pm : link
Watching them set the tone by running over dbs and the occasional lb was a lot of fun.
Tiki Barber  
Greg from LI : 9/7/2021 5:29 pm : link
runner up - Ahmad Bradshaw
Tiki Barber  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/7/2021 5:30 pm : link

Best Giants RB we've ever had. His last 3 years he was absolutely filthy.
Miss  
Old Blue : 9/7/2021 5:32 pm : link
Homer Jones.
i was pretty obsessed with...  
only1eli : 9/7/2021 5:33 pm : link
jason sehorn growing up.
Tiki Barber  
Essex : 9/7/2021 5:34 pm : link
by a country mile (outside of LT). He was the best offensive player of my lifetime as a Giants fan.
Mark Bavaro  
arniefez : 9/7/2021 5:35 pm : link
Honorable mention Harry Carson and Carl Banks.
Can’t pick just one but  
PhilSimms15 : 9/7/2021 5:41 pm : link
Osi, Strahan, Burt, Bavaro
Mark Bavaro  
Klaatu : 9/7/2021 5:42 pm : link
.....
Brandon Jacobs  
SteelGiant : 9/7/2021 5:42 pm : link
No matter how a game is going, it was always nice to see Jacobs truck someone. Or see him take off running and be amazed that someone his size is out running DBs.
Joe Morris  
ChicagoMarty : 9/7/2021 5:43 pm : link
always got my heart pumping
Harry Carson  
JerseyCityJoe : 9/7/2021 5:45 pm : link
.
Manning  
crick n NC : 9/7/2021 5:45 pm : link
.
Michael Strahan  
Jay on the Island : 9/7/2021 5:47 pm : link
Easy
Ron Johnson  
NewBlue : 9/7/2021 5:49 pm : link
..
Hakeem Nicks  
JB_in_DC : 9/7/2021 5:52 pm : link
I'll take the guy we saw in the 2011 playoffs as my WR1 any day.
Wow some great  
joeinpa : 9/7/2021 5:52 pm : link
Names on this list
Mark Ingram  
State Your Name : 9/7/2021 6:02 pm : link
Don’t know why, I just thought he was always fun to watch.
......  
Route 9 : 9/7/2021 6:04 pm : link
Eli Manning
Steve Smith  
SomeFan : 9/7/2021 6:04 pm : link
Ahmad Bradshaw, Harry C.
Plaxico  
kinard : 9/7/2021 6:13 pm : link
...
Immediate players came to mind  
SLIM_ : 9/7/2021 6:15 pm : link
were Bavaro and Jacobs.

Rob Carpenter was a great call.

I was playing high school football in the late 80's. Watching Banks at the time was textbook stand up defensive end material.
Brandon Jacobs  
Devour the Day : 9/7/2021 6:15 pm : link
Bob Tucker, Mendenhall, Brad Van Pelt
Can't iso one...  
bw in dc : 9/7/2021 6:15 pm : link
But these for sure - Mark Collins, Banks, Keith Hamilton, Nicks, Tuck...
Bavaro  
John In CO : 9/7/2021 6:18 pm : link
Didnt even have to think about this one...favorite Giants ever.
Victor Cruz  
RobCrossRiver56 : 9/7/2021 6:20 pm : link
give me some salsa, baby !!
Rookie season pre-constantly-injured Shockey  
jnoble : 9/7/2021 6:31 pm : link
He was a crazy man who was a threat to score every time he caught the ball
Tarkenton  
Big Blue '56 : 9/7/2021 6:31 pm : link
was exciting to watch as well as frustrating at times
Brandon Jacobs  
Thegratefulhead : 9/7/2021 6:34 pm : link
I loved the emotional table he set on game day. Woodson still has ringing in his ears.
A few  
armstead98 : 9/7/2021 6:35 pm : link
Jesse Armstead, duh.

Keith Hamilton, Sehorn, Nicks, Jacobs and Bradshaw
You guys have hit a lot of the high spots  
Giant John : 9/7/2021 6:41 pm : link
But I’d love another Brandon Jacobs too.
My 1st thought was  
section125 : 9/7/2021 6:43 pm : link
Mark Bavaro. My 2nd was Victor Cruz.
In all my years,  
Big Blue '56 : 9/7/2021 6:46 pm : link
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a year like Cruz’ 2011..
RE: Brandon Jacobs  
bw in dc : 9/7/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15355431 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I loved the emotional table he set on game day. Woodson still has ringing in his ears.


Well ,well, well...nice to see you back.
Tie: Sam Huff and Harry Carson  
Rick in Dallas : 9/7/2021 6:51 pm : link
2 great MLB who set the defensive tone for 2 great defenses when they played.
RE: Miss  
nyfootballfan : 9/7/2021 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15355314 Old Blue said:
Quote:
Homer Jones.


first NFL player i remember
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 6:52 pm : link
Justin Tuck, Nicks, & Hampton.
Osi Umenyora with the big swat at the QB  
JoeMorrison40 : 9/7/2021 7:03 pm : link
Fran Tarkenton scrambling, of course LT
OSI  
bigblue18 : 9/7/2021 7:07 pm : link
!
RE: Osi Umenyora with the big swat at the QB  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15355472 JoeMorrison40 said:
Quote:
Fran Tarkenton scrambling, of course LT


He saved a TD on the opening second half drive by GB in that January 2012 divisional game.
OBJ  
jc in c-ville : 9/7/2021 7:11 pm : link
As electric , in his prime, as a WR the NFL has seen.
Mostly Defenders...  
DCGMan : 9/7/2021 7:12 pm : link
Harry Carson, Leonard Marshall, Michael Strahan, Jesse Armstead, Tiki, Osi, and Justin Tuck.
RE: OBJ  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15355485 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
As electric , in his prime, as a WR the NFL has seen.


He shoulda gone down as an all time great Giant. Such a shame how it all unfolded. There were moments where I thought, 'JFC...this man is going to go down as a top 5ish WR ever & he's a fucking Giant! Someone pinch me!'

I remember that TD he took to the house to beat the Ravens in '16. I was @ a bar & the roof exploded...people were that jazzed & in awe of him. Of course he promptly took his helmet off & got a 15 yard penalty...
RE: Rob Carpenter  
81_Great_Dane : 9/7/2021 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15355282 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
Loved that guy.
I did too, but I'd take Ron Johnson, my first favorite Giant.

Also loved watching Steve Smith — so smart, so reliable. But I have to admit Victor Cruz was better. Those receivers, Nicks, Cruz and Smith, oh man, what should have been.
Tiki  
Shady Lurker : 9/7/2021 7:21 pm : link
for sure.
_________  
I am Ninja : 9/7/2021 7:21 pm : link
Plax. The league was just becoming an arcade game and we more often than not had the most talented wr on either team.
1986  
Carl in CT : 9/7/2021 7:32 pm : link
Suburbanites. Those guys could block.
RE: _________  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15355498 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
Plax. The league was just becoming an arcade game and we more often than not had the most talented wr on either team.


Still contend we go back to the Super Bowl in '08 if he doesn't shoot himself.
And throw in  
Carl in CT : 9/7/2021 7:33 pm : link
Mo Carthon. (Greatest blocking FB we had).
RE: And throw in  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/7/2021 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15355513 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Mo Carthon. (Greatest blocking FB we had).


How he dropped that pass in the '90 NFC title game...I'll never understand. Perhaps because the sun?
Arnie Weinmeister by a lot. Many times he was  
carpoon : 9/7/2021 7:47 pm : link
beating being triple-teamed.
Rodney Hampton  
trueblueinpw : 9/7/2021 7:51 pm : link
Great Giant.
Armstead  
GiantsFan84 : 9/7/2021 8:07 pm : link
Loved watching him play
Phil Simms  
gogiants : 9/7/2021 8:08 pm : link
..
I may have missed it in scrolling,  
Big Blue '56 : 9/7/2021 8:18 pm : link
but not one mention of (2011) JPP? That’s startling, imo
Hakeem Nicks  
jlukes : 9/7/2021 8:28 pm : link
.
Tiki on offense  
Tuckrule : 9/7/2021 9:09 pm : link
Strahan on defense
Eli Manning  
jomps : 9/7/2021 9:17 pm : link
.
Brandon Jacobs  
Blue92 : 9/7/2021 9:17 pm : link
He was an absolute beast. It looked like he loved playing football and being a Giant. I also liked the whole master/student dynamic he had with Bradshaw. That was a great backfield duo.
I have to go with Brandon Jacobs, but.....  
Red Dog : 9/7/2021 9:25 pm : link
Del Shofner is right there with him, too. Anybody who could make an announcer say that "he (Shofner) faked him out of his jock strap" about a professional DB on national television has to be right up there too.

You never knew what interesting moment you'd get from Jacobs, whether it was literally running over a high quality Safety to putting a dogging 'backer flat on his (the backer's) back from an absolutely ferocious hit in pass pro to scoring a TD and then heaving the ball at Jerry Jones' clock.
Bavaro...  
Bill E : 9/7/2021 9:33 pm : link
...There are probably others, but he is the first that came to mind.
A lot of the players mentioned here were great Giants, but they were not necessarily one of a kind type players.
So, I don't necessarily miss watching them play.
RE: Bavaro  
BlueHurricane : 9/7/2021 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15355413 John In CO said:
Quote:
Didnt even have to think about this one...favorite Giants ever.


This ^^
Fred Dryer  
Pepe LePugh : 9/7/2021 9:49 pm : link
Later Joe Morris & Bavaro. Jarrod Bunch in his second year. Victor Cruz. Justin Tuck.
If he wasn't such a horrific human being- Dave Meggett  
Stu11 : 9/7/2021 10:08 pm : link
But he should rot in jail. As is I'll go with Tiki because he could do it all and just got better with age.
Sehorn  
CMicks3110 : 9/7/2021 10:17 pm : link
...
Jeremy Shockey  
Rory : 9/7/2021 10:27 pm : link
.
Feagles  
Chocco : 9/7/2021 10:30 pm : link
Didn't appreciate him enough at the time
Mark Collins  
Modzelewski : 9/7/2021 11:02 pm : link
.
Bavaro  
BigBlueinDE : 9/7/2021 11:09 pm : link
,,,
Sehorn  
Ivan15 : 12:53 am : link
.
OBJ  
adamg : 12:58 am : link
.
For me, hands down, Mark Bavaro.  
Matt M. : 1:39 am : link
After that, Armstead, Strahan, and Tiki, and Toomer.
RE: Bavaro...  
Big Blue '56 : 7:16 am : link
In comment 15355642 Bill E said:
Quote:
...There are probably others, but he is the first that came to mind.
A lot of the players mentioned here were great Giants, but they were not necessarily one of a kind type players.
So, I don't necessarily miss watching them play.


Holy shite, Bill, it’s been far too many years. All ok? Really good to see you..😎
If I am picking only one  
johnnyb : 8:02 am : link
it would have to be Mark Bavaro. Very few played with the intensity he brought to the game week in and week out.
RE: RE: OBJ  
bw in dc : 8:20 am : link
In comment 15355489 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15355485 jc in c-ville said:


Quote:


As electric , in his prime, as a WR the NFL has seen.



He shoulda gone down as an all time great Giant. Such a shame how it all unfolded. There were moments where I thought, 'JFC...this man is going to go down as a top 5ish WR ever & he's a fucking Giant! Someone pinch me!'

I remember that TD he took to the house to beat the Ravens in '16. I was @ a bar & the roof exploded...people were that jazzed & in awe of him. Of course he promptly took his helmet off & got a 15 yard penalty...


OBJ was the most gifted WR I had ever seen since Jerry Rice. He was truly mesmerizing. To this day, I can't recall any WR having that type of burst and acceleration - into a pattern and after he caught the ball.

There is absolutely no doubt he was Canton bound.
Joe Morrison #40  
pa_giant_fan : 8:22 am : link
Loved watching him, was one of the only bright spots in the lean years, was a RB TE
At RB, #24, Ottis Anderson, Anderson, #24...  
Spider56 : 9:52 am : link
Though past his prime, he reinvented himself when he came to the Giants and became a short yardage specialist scoring 35 TDs between 1988-90.
He was the back I always wanted on the team and I can remember his takeout of Kelso in the SB as if I it was yesterday. In his prime with the Cardinals he was magnificent to watch.
RE: Joe Morrison #40  
Big Blue '56 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15355796 pa_giant_fan said:
Quote:
Loved watching him, was one of the only bright spots in the lean years, was a RB TE


You mean, RB, Flanker, Emergency QB, FB, Split End, CB and S..😎😎
Yeah put me down for Bavaro  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:03 am : link
now there was a guy who fought to put it all out there for the team every down!
Greg Comella....  
BamaBlue : 10:13 am : link
He often the best player on the field, but he was consistent and had a winning attitude. If you never saw him play, check-out this video...
Greg Comella - ( New Window )
Shockey or Jacobs  
Chris684 : 10:16 am : link
I miss guys that you knew wanted to literally kick the other team's ass.
Mark  
Bill in UT : 10:25 am : link
Bavaro
Offense: Cruz and Nicks (tied).  
Angel Eyes : 10:28 am : link
Defense: Michael Strahan.
All time favorite Carson  
Scott in Montreal : 11:53 am : link
and then there was Hampton. Just so much fun to watch
How about some love for  
Maggot Brain : 11:55 am : link
George Martin. A pro's pro.
Sorry, more than one - As a kid  
Spider in Warwick : 12:09 pm : link
it was Scramblin' Fran Tarkenton for me. (and of course Spider Lockhart)

Later in life 6 time All Pro Harry Carson was one of my faves and definitely missed.

RE: Sorry, more than one - As a kid  
Alamo : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15356057 Spider in Warwick said:
[quote] it was Scramblin' Fran Tarkenton for me. (and of course Spider Lockhart)

Later in life 6 time All Pro Harry Carson was one of my faves and definitely missed.
[/quote
HOMER JONES..TARKINGTON...GIFFORD..HUFF...and a dozen more...
Hey Bruce...  
Bill E : 9:55 pm : link
...Thanks.
Really good to see you too!
All is, and has been well. Hope all is well with you too.
Bavaro  
US1 Giants : 9:59 pm : link
.
RE: 1997 Jessie Armstead  
Les in TO : 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15355295 Diversify yo bonds said:
Quote:
Absolute madman.

-Bavaro

-the 2008 OL

-pre baggage OBJ
this
RE: Greg Comella....  
Matt M. : 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15355893 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
He often the best player on the field, but he was consistent and had a winning attitude. If you never saw him play, check-out this video... Greg Comella - ( New Window )
Isn't he the one who started running "the hill" before Tiki?
