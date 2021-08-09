for display only
Giabts move 5.98mil on Sterling Shepard's contract to bonus

bLiTz 2k : 9/8/2021 8:30 am
Field Yates
@FieldYates
4m
The Giants converted $5.985M of WR Sterling Shepard’s base salary into a signing bonus, creating $3.99M in cap space.

Sterling’s cap charges go up by $1.995M in 2022-2023, while New York gets 2021 space.
Damn typo, on mobile  
bLiTz 2k : 9/8/2021 8:32 am : link
I though Shep was a goner after this year but it would be nice to keep him around as he looks great this preseason. Interested to see what kind of year he has and if he's healthy.
I want  
BigBlueJ : 9/8/2021 8:33 am : link
Shep to stay as long as he wants and as long as it makes financial sense.
RE: I want  
robbieballs2003 : 9/8/2021 8:36 am : link
In comment 15355802 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
Shep to stay as long as he wants and as long as it makes financial sense.


I don't think either of those are the biggest concerns. The biggest concern is his concussions.
Shep's not the same receiver hat Toomer was  
ATL_Giants : 9/8/2021 8:39 am : link
But I get a very similar feeling for him. He's not all world talent, but I want him around and feel like he can be dependable. After years of experience, Toomer became a much more valuable WR, especially on the sideline-tiptoe catches.

When Shep reaches 'wily-veteran' status, maybe he'll have a move that pays off for us again and again.
He's the kind of receiver that can help a team  
M.S. : 9/8/2021 8:43 am : link

make first downs.

And when you trace the 10-year downward spiral of this franchise, you'll see a team that can't make third downs very often.

Sterling Shepard is a very important player!
He will have a cap hit of $12.5mm in 2022  
cosmicj : 9/8/2021 8:56 am : link
Which is much too high. This will force a base salary renegotiation next offseason.

The 2019 Shepard contract looks like a total botch at this point. Abrams and DG really need to do better.

And this cap hit shifting is happening in a context where the Giants are enjoying a QB under a first contract.
Man I hate  
Harvest Blend : 9/8/2021 9:05 am : link
having to do stuff like this, especially when your team stinks.
Just kicking the can down the road for a losing team  
Rick in Dallas : 9/8/2021 9:12 am : link
Amazing that a roster that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 has to make these type of maneuvers to get under the cap.
RE: He will have a cap hit of $12.5mm in 2022  
bigbluescot : 9/8/2021 9:15 am : link
In comment 15355820 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Which is much too high. This will force a base salary renegotiation next offseason.

The 2019 Shepard contract looks like a total botch at this point. Abrams and DG really need to do better.

And this cap hit shifting is happening in a context where the Giants are enjoying a QB under a first contract.


They'll almost certainly have to add a voidable year, but I think they'll end up with a couple of those.
cosmic  
JonC : 9/8/2021 9:15 am : link
Your last point is a key one, for the entire current cap structure and management of NYG personnel. They've got to do better. It also highlights how crucial it is for Jones, SB, Thomas to all develop to their draft status, otherwise exit before their second contracts.
This is SOP in the NFL by now  
Blue92 : 9/8/2021 9:20 am : link
As long as Shepard can be relied upon to contribute, it's OK to do this, IMO. The general upward trend of the salary cap makes this even more manageable.
His contract isn't the greatest value out there but it's far from an Albert Haynesworth or Landon Collins debacle.

As far as Jones, Barkley and Thomas are concerned, I agree the FO has to have the discipline to pay them in line with their performance, not draft status.
I'm okay with a few restrutures  
Jay on the Island : 9/8/2021 9:23 am : link
But I really don't like restructuring Shepard's since he is one concussion away from retirement.
The team will regret this in a year  
Blue The Dog : 9/8/2021 9:28 am : link
This increase his dead cap if cut next year from 4 to 8 million. He will have a cap hit of 12.5, which is just too high for him. This front office learned nothing from the Nate Solder restructure.

I have no problems with restructures in the abstract, but you don't do it on a bad or questionable contract to make it even harder to get out of. They should have restructured a contract like Leonard Williams
Sean : 9/8/2021 9:29 am : link
Quote:
Will
@twentee7
·
50m
The Giants are using 2022 to pay 2021 salaries of Ryan, Jackson, Shep, and LW because they’re using 2021 to pay for Golden Tate and Solder and the bills that couldn’t be paid in 2019 because Eli needed 17 million to get benched after Week 2
We're what? 8 million over the 2022 cap?  
Anakim : 9/8/2021 9:36 am : link
Not sure how they're going to extend Saquon and Peppers without giving up on valuable pieces
RE: He will have a cap hit of $12.5mm in 2022  
bronxct1 : 9/8/2021 9:42 am : link
In comment 15355820 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Which is much too high. This will force a base salary renegotiation next offseason.

The 2019 Shepard contract looks like a total botch at this point. Abrams and DG really need to do better.

And this cap hit shifting is happening in a context where the Giants are enjoying a QB under a first contract.


The injuries are a killer but I don't think the contract is bad in terms of structure. His AAV comes in around 26 among veteran WR's. His stat lines for the seasons he has been health basically put him in line with that ranking, same if you prorate his stats last year over 16 games. His production hasn't fallen off when he is on the field so he's still the same player you paid for.

The Giants need him to stay healthy which I think will determine whether or not he's here next year. The Giants can move on and get 8.5 million back if they designate him as a post 6/1 cut so they have an out.

This type of cap moving will be happening for the rest of time. As long as a team has the flexibility it really doesn't matter in the long run. We saw it this year with the Giants who supposedly didn't have space to make any big signings and went after it aggressively.

His contract over the next two years is going to get pushed further and further down the list. 2018 1st round receivers have a cap hit of 11 million next year and Shep is already on the lower end of veteran receivers with multi-year contracts.

I tend to think of a total botch as someone who does not produce at all as well as a contract that completely hamstrings the team. This contract hasn't stopped the Giants from anything they want to do and is not one of the top WR deals in the league.
Sterling Shepard is the best performing player on this team  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/8/2021 9:44 am : link
I have no problem with this move because he is a gamer, leader, and competitor and has shown he can come back from injury and perform at a high level. He will definitely be back next year. He also keeps himself in shape all the time.
RE: Just kicking the can down the road for a losing team  
mfjmfj : 9/8/2021 9:44 am : link
In comment 15355830 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Amazing that a roster that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 has to make these type of maneuvers to get under the cap.


If you look at the top 10 or 12 contracts - i.e. what we are paying for now - the only obvious mistake is Solder ($9.5 hit). You could argue Saquon or Thomas, but a little soon in my book. In terms of dead money Tate, Baker, and Odenigbo were all mistakes in my book. Zeitler was not. All that is about $12.5MM

My point is the direct cause of the maneuvering is all the talent brought in over 2020 and 2021. Whether that is worth it will depend on this year. And maybe next. If we had done a great job drafting over the last 10 years, don't think it would be much different - we would just be paying our former draft choices.

Additionally, it looks like almost everything is in the next two year window. By 2023, outside of rookie contracts the only real big dead money is williams and Golladay. My recollection from last year is that contracts were pretty front end loaded compared to what is often done.
lmfao this team is such a joke  
GiantsFan84 : 9/8/2021 9:47 am : link
why can't they just do smart things? by doing this, they create a larger amount of dead money which makes it harder to move on from shep after this season

shep by the way is someone who can't stay healthy (which also begs the question why do this now with him) and someone who was the ideal person to release after this season and get out from his horrible contract. he's an overpaid, oft-injured slot player who isn't overly fast and doesn't stretch the field. simply put he is an average to slightly above average player who makes way to much money for what he actually brings to the field. he is also not a good outside receiver and is better in the slot

i bring up that last point, because if you wanted to keep shep beyond this year, why the hell did they draft toney in the first round? toney is best in the slot, though he can play outside, and the team has now invested significantly in two slot receivers. let's see how did that work out last time when we had tate and shep? oh right, it was a total failure. but beyond that, if you were going to commit to shep beyond this season, why draft toney at all? you're going to use a first round pick on a #3 WR and gadget guy / returner? when darrisaw was on the board? when you could have traded down again and grabbed offensive lineman? it's just once again an absolutely awful use of resources

the toney pick made sense in that he would replace shep after this year, freeing up a lot of cap space for the team. absent that, please tell me why we used a first round pick on him
RE: We're what? 8 million over the 2022 cap?  
bronxct1 : 9/8/2021 9:48 am : link
In comment 15355856 Anakim said:
Quote:
Not sure how they're going to extend Saquon and Peppers without giving up on valuable pieces


Saquon shouldn't be an issue as he's still under contract for 2022 so they can structure his deal to basically start in 2023 and possibly lower his 2022 cap hit in the process. Cutting Solder will also bring back 14 million which makes up that cap difference and gives them about 8 million of cap space. They'll have other moves they can make as well to create more room.
if eli wasnt there they'd have paid another vet like fitzpatrick 11m  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 9:48 am : link
or some other veteran placeholder along those lines. so this argument is a straw man. also im pretty sure nobody in 2019 was anticipating a flat cap due to a global pandemic (though im sure @twentee7 saw it coming).

In comment 15355851 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Will
@twentee7
·
50m
The Giants are using 2022 to pay 2021 salaries of Ryan, Jackson, Shep, and LW because they’re using 2021 to pay for Golden Tate and Solder and the bills that couldn’t be paid in 2019 because Eli needed 17 million to get benched after Week 2


the nyg are currently 18th in dead money - so not exactly an outlier of cap mismanagement. OTC also published this chart yesterday indicating they have one of the youngest rosters in the nfl (specifically the youngest defense in the NFL, which obviously played pretty well last year and looks to be deeper this year).



they put in big bets on Golladay and Jackson. And obviously on Jones/Thomas/Toney/Barkley via draft. Maybe we should let them play a game together as giants before determining it all a failure?
 
christian : 9/8/2021 9:49 am : link
This move isn’t a tragedy, but a great example of why responsible cap management is important. And why negative consequences can arise from prior decisions.
RE: ..  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/8/2021 9:59 am : link
In comment 15355851 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Will
@twentee7
·
50m
The Giants are using 2022 to pay 2021 salaries of Ryan, Jackson, Shep, and LW because they’re using 2021 to pay for Golden Tate and Solder and the bills that couldn’t be paid in 2019 because Eli needed 17 million to get benched after Week 2


Brutal. And also shocking considering our GM and our "salary cap expert" are supposedly fantastic at their jobs.
This move isn’t a mistake. The mistake was giving him his fat second  
Ivan15 : 9/8/2021 10:01 am : link
Contract early. He got his second contract based on potential - not performance. No one should get a second contract based on potential.

The Giants have a lot of players with a second contract coming up who shouldn’t get that contract because they haven’t earned it. Hernandez, Barkley, Engram, Peppers. Carter. If they play great this year, then try to give them a second contract. If not, bye bye.

Letting Tomlinson go may prove to be a mistake, but in that case, it would have been hard to justify the contract based on his value to the team and he was at a position where 90% of his production can be easily replaced.
.  
Go Terps : 9/8/2021 10:09 am : link
This is also what happens when you have a GM that knows he has to win now. Gettleman couldn't give a shit about 2022 because he knows he may be out after 2021.

There is still no plan here even as we speak.
RE: if eli wasnt there they'd have paid another vet like fitzpatrick 11m  
christian : 9/8/2021 10:12 am : link
Fitzpatrick made 11M over two years.

Over those same two years the Giants paid Colt McCoy and Eli Manning 18.4M as backups.

There were savings out there in the back up market.

Hell, if Fitzpatrick is the Giants back up last year, they might have gone to the playoffs.
So now it's bad that the Giants  
dabru : 9/8/2021 10:13 am : link
signed one of their draft picks to a second contract?

4yrs 41m is a reasonable deal for him too.The cap planning took a little hit because of the revenue drop last year which was pretty hard to predict.
RE: He will have a cap hit of $12.5mm in 2022  
AcidTest : 9/8/2021 10:16 am : link
In comment 15355820 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Which is much too high. This will force a base salary renegotiation next offseason.

The 2019 Shepard contract looks like a total botch at this point. Abrams and DG really need to do better.

And this cap hit shifting is happening in a context where the Giants are enjoying a QB under a first contract.


^This.
No surprise - they needed cap money  
ZogZerg : 9/8/2021 10:18 am : link
For all of you who think Salary cap doesn't matter, it apparently does.

They spent a ton of money on the Titans corner.
He needs to produce and help create a dominate D or that was a terrible move.
RE: .  
mfsd : 9/8/2021 10:20 am : link
In comment 15355887 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This is also what happens when you have a GM that knows he has to win now. Gettleman couldn't give a shit about 2022 because he knows he may be out after 2021.

There is still no plan here even as we speak.


The dumb is strong in this post. Do you realize you’re talking about a GM who traded down twice for extra 2022 picks?
RE: So now it's bad that the Giants  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 10:22 am : link
In comment 15355895 dabru said:
Quote:
signed one of their draft picks to a second contract?

4yrs 41m is a reasonable deal for him too.The cap planning took a little hit because of the revenue drop last year which was pretty hard to predict.


stop with the rational thinking please. clearly there were much better players available at a much lower cost.
who predicted the cap  
dabru : 9/8/2021 10:23 am : link
would be lower today than when then signed him>

The Giants currently have the least amount of dead money on the books for the 2022 season.
 
christian : 9/8/2021 10:30 am : link
The maneuvering today isn’t about Shepard’s contract signed in April of 2019, it’s really about decisions the Giants made this offseason.

The Giants cleared a substantial amount of space, and now are having to move more.

The risk is next year, when the Giants are presumably closer to contention, they’ll have fewer dollars to add depth because they used it this year.
RE: who predicted the cap  
mfsd : 9/8/2021 10:36 am : link
In comment 15355907 dabru said:
Quote:
would be lower today than when then signed him>

The Giants currently have the least amount of dead money on the books for the 2022 season.


You could add to that the expectation the cap goes up next year. But pausing and thinking rationally isn’t popular around here these days.
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 10:38 am : link
In comment 15355917 christian said:
Quote:
The maneuvering today isn’t about Shepard’s contract signed in April of 2019, it’s really about decisions the Giants made this offseason.

The Giants cleared a substantial amount of space, and now are having to move more.

The risk is next year, when the Giants are presumably closer to contention, they’ll have fewer dollars to add depth because they used it this year.


they seem to be anticipating that to be the case and wisely added draft capital. I think it's pretty clever that they've put themselves in a position where either:

- Jones proves he's the guy, they have a lot of draft capital to improve the team around him without as much need of big $ UFA (which is always risky anyway).

- Jones proves he isn't the guy, they have draft capital to secure a QB and essentially vacate the future cap he would have cost with a 2nd contract to have more flexibility (whether that's used to extend other players or do more via UFA).
what robbie said  
ColHowPepper : 9/8/2021 10:42 am : link
and I fear
RE: RE: who predicted the cap  
ajr2456 : 9/8/2021 10:45 am : link
In comment 15355929 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15355907 dabru said:


Quote:


would be lower today than when then signed him>

The Giants currently have the least amount of dead money on the books for the 2022 season.



You could add to that the expectation the cap goes up next year. But pausing and thinking rationally isn’t popular around here these days.


The point is a team with as many 8 figure cap hits as the Giants do, while still probably being under .500 again is not a good thing.
RE: …  
bronxct1 : 9/8/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15355917 christian said:
Quote:
The maneuvering today isn’t about Shepard’s contract signed in April of 2019, it’s really about decisions the Giants made this offseason.

The Giants cleared a substantial amount of space, and now are having to move more.

The risk is next year, when the Giants are presumably closer to contention, they’ll have fewer dollars to add depth because they used it this year.


They're in a pretty decent spot next year. They have 43 rostered players. That will be 42 after they cut Solder, there's no chance he stays around. That cut will get them some cap room and extending Saquon will probably create a little more with the way they structure his deal.

They have 11 draft picks as well so I think we'll see churn with people like Davante Booker as they can get out of his contract and help create room to re-sign Peppers if that's the plan.

2022 will be the year of extending our own players while adding 2 first-round picks to the fold along with another draft class. Any FA signings should be to add depth on reasonable deals.
 
christian : 9/8/2021 10:49 am : link
Eric — I don’t think the Giants are in bad shape draft wise. They have plenty of picks to maneuver.

As I posted above, I don’t think these minor moves are a tragedy, but they do add up and on the fringes, and can keep you from adding depth.

No one wants to be kicking the can, it’s a necessary evil. Good cap management is about avoiding it as much as possible.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 9/8/2021 10:53 am : link
In comment 15355943 bronxct1 said:
Quote:
They're in a pretty decent spot next year. They have 43 rostered players. That will be 42 after they cut Solder, there's no chance he stays around.


Nate Solder doesn’t need to be cut, his final year was voided. There’s no cap savings to be had, he will have a cap charge of 4M dead money.
RE: lmfao this team is such a joke  
Vanzetti : 9/8/2021 11:02 am : link
In comment 15355864 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
why can't they just do smart things? by doing this, they create a larger amount of dead money which makes it harder to move on from shep after this season

shep by the way is someone who can't stay healthy (which also begs the question why do this now with him) and someone who was the ideal person to release after this season and get out from his horrible contract. he's an overpaid, oft-injured slot player who isn't overly fast and doesn't stretch the field. simply put he is an average to slightly above average player who makes way to much money for what he actually brings to the field. he is also not a good outside receiver and is better in the slot

i bring up that last point, because if you wanted to keep shep beyond this year, why the hell did they draft toney in the first round? toney is best in the slot, though he can play outside, and the team has now invested significantly in two slot receivers. let's see how did that work out last time when we had tate and shep? oh right, it was a total failure. but beyond that, if you were going to commit to shep beyond this season, why draft toney at all? you're going to use a first round pick on a #3 WR and gadget guy / returner? when darrisaw was on the board? when you could have traded down again and grabbed offensive lineman? it's just once again an absolutely awful use of resources

the toney pick made sense in that he would replace shep after this year, freeing up a lot of cap space for the team. absent that, please tell me why we used a first round pick on him



DG is desperately trying to keep his job.

If Jones continues to suck, this is a 5 win team . If that happens Judge could be gone too because a new GM is going to want his own guy as HC
Shep  
stretch234 : 9/8/2021 11:04 am : link
Right now the only thing he has for next 2 years (22-23)are bonus allocations. His guaranteed money is paid after 2021.

you can very easily next year convert some salary into a guarantee and save money on the cap. offer 1/2 of the salary as a guarantee and you save $4M off the cap. To me this is a non issue
not much to disagree with here and also why i love cutdown trades  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 11:10 am : link
like the Bredeson deal in particular to add depth. Future late round picks for depth with multiple years remaining on rookie deals is a great value play.

In comment 15355944 christian said:
Quote:
Eric — I don’t think the Giants are in bad shape draft wise. They have plenty of picks to maneuver.

As I posted above, I don’t think these minor moves are a tragedy, but they do add up and on the fringes, and can keep you from adding depth.

No one wants to be kicking the can, it’s a necessary evil. Good cap management is about avoiding it as much as possible.


my point was simply that the nyg have seemed to hedge themselves against their gambles.

if Jones gets to a 2nd contract, that will make things tight against the cap. But they will have a franchise QB presumably worth a 2nd contract.

if Jones doesn't get to a 2nd contract, they will have a solid veteran roster and then likely find another rookie QB to restart the "cheap QB years" clock.

their cap management is way down the list of my concerns.
RE: Shep  
christian : 9/8/2021 11:11 am : link
In comment 15355960 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Right now the only thing he has for next 2 years (22-23)are bonus allocations. His guaranteed money is paid after 2021.

you can very easily next year convert some salary into a guarantee and save money on the cap. offer 1/2 of the salary as a guarantee and you save $4M off the cap. To me this is a non issue


This is what the Giants did today, and what you’d like to avoid doing in the future.
RE: Just kicking the can down the road for a losing team  
GeofromNJ : 9/8/2021 11:11 am : link
In comment 15355830 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Amazing that a roster that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 has to make these type of maneuvers to get under the cap.

It seems to be the history of recent Giants management. They sport a losing record and never have cap space.
 
christian : 9/8/2021 11:14 am : link
Also to note, Shepard is the only WR in the NFL with a 40M+ contract without a 1K yard season. He doesn’t even have a 900 yard season.
RE: ..  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/8/2021 11:17 am : link
In comment 15355851 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Will
@twentee7
·
50m
The Giants are using 2022 to pay 2021 salaries of Ryan, Jackson, Shep, and LW because they’re using 2021 to pay for Golden Tate and Solder and the bills that couldn’t be paid in 2019 because Eli needed 17 million to get benched after Week 2


While likely true, that guy is such a fucking crybaby.
this talk about cutting or not bringing back solder is funny to me.  
japanhead : 9/8/2021 11:18 am : link
you realize he is the starting right tackle because peart is a mess currently. what's the 2022 plan? wing and a prayer with peart? draft another right tackle high? there's a good chance they'll need to look at left tackle too if thomas doesn't prove his worth.

i'm not a fan of restructuring an oft-injured guy like shepard but the giants have much bigger problems to worry about on the offensive side
RE: RE: .  
Joe Beckwith : 9/8/2021 11:30 am : link
In comment 15355904 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15355887 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This is also what happens when you have a GM that knows he has to win now. Gettleman couldn't give a shit about 2022 because he knows he may be out after 2021.

There is still no plan here even as we speak.



The dumb is strong in this post. Do you realize you’re talking about a GM who traded down twice for extra 2022 picks?


Beat me to it.
Judge is building HIS vision of a team. Some guys we like will be gone in 22 or 23, in part the cap, in part where talent for his vision does not value out at the contract.
Our 5 picks in the top 3 rounds will likely look for OL, WR, DT/ DE and LB to evolve out of the big contracts of KG, LW, Solder, and possibly Maritinez, if the talent is there this draft.
The organization has spent decades being player loyal, sometimes to a fault.
We are now in 21st century football business operations, finally. That’s what DG has been trying to do, while giving ownership much of what they still wanted.
He now has an ally in JJ .
Change is a process.
RE: RE: RE: .  
ajr2456 : 9/8/2021 11:33 am : link
In comment 15355994 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 15355904 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15355887 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This is also what happens when you have a GM that knows he has to win now. Gettleman couldn't give a shit about 2022 because he knows he may be out after 2021.

There is still no plan here even as we speak.



The dumb is strong in this post. Do you realize you’re talking about a GM who traded down twice for extra 2022 picks?



Beat me to it.
Judge is building HIS vision of a team. Some guys we like will be gone in 22 or 23, in part the cap, in part where talent for his vision does not value out at the contract.
Our 5 picks in the top 3 rounds will likely look for OL, WR, DT/ DE and LB to evolve out of the big contracts of KG, LW, Solder, and possibly Maritinez, if the talent is there this draft.
The organization has spent decades being player loyal, sometimes to a fault.
We are now in 21st century football business operations, finally. That’s what DG has been trying to do, while giving ownership much of what they still wanted.
He now has an ally in JJ .
Change is a process.


Ah yes the guy who signed the corpse of Johnathan Stewart for the sole reason he had him in Carolina is the anti player loyalty guy
RE: …  
MotownGIANTS : 9/8/2021 11:37 am : link
In comment 15355917 christian said:
Quote:
The maneuvering today isn’t about Shepard’s contract signed in April of 2019, it’s really about decisions the Giants made this offseason.

The Giants cleared a substantial amount of space, and now are having to move more.

The risk is next year, when the Giants are presumably closer to contention, they’ll have fewer dollars to add depth because they used it this year.


The counter balance is draftees are cheaper and moving picks to get quality and production (college) vs diamond in the rough and projects .... Also IF Jones does not take the step get the best rookie QB available and if we dont do well may not need to trade up and if we do should not be cost prohibitive (no future picks in rd 1) we have multiple 1s in 2022
RE: this talk about cutting or not bringing back solder is funny to me.  
bronxct1 : 9/8/2021 11:39 am : link
In comment 15355978 japanhead said:
Quote:
you realize he is the starting right tackle because peart is a mess currently. what's the 2022 plan? wing and a prayer with peart? draft another right tackle high? there's a good chance they'll need to look at left tackle too if thomas doesn't prove his worth.

i'm not a fan of restructuring an oft-injured guy like shepard but the giants have much bigger problems to worry about on the offensive side


The Giants had no choice with Solder this year because his dead money for being cut would have been really high. Once he decided to come back and not retire he wasn't moving from this roster. They got him to change his deal but next year they can separate from him much more easily. If he doesn't play well this year they can basically cut him for any other replacement level RT and save money to be in the same spot.

Now obviously Peart becoming a serviceable player at the least would make this even easier. But yeah they have picks they can invest and if Thomas doesn't work out at LT you can invest one of those 2 1st rounders for a LT and try swinging Thomas to RT.

You can't pay Solder a 4 million dollar roster bonus on the first day of the league year when releasing him saves you 14 million dollars. Even if you want to bring him back you have to release him first unless they can convince him to play for the veteran minimum salary and pay out his roster bonus since they'd have the same amount of dead cap letting him go.
RE: …  
MotownGIANTS : 9/8/2021 11:39 am : link
In comment 15355917 christian said:
Quote:
The maneuvering today isn’t about Shepard’s contract signed in April of 2019, it’s really about decisions the Giants made this offseason.

The Giants cleared a substantial amount of space, and now are having to move more.

The risk is next year, when the Giants are presumably closer to contention, they’ll have fewer dollars to add depth because they used it this year.


The counter balance is draftees are cheaper and moving picks to get quality and production (college) vs diamond in the rough and projects can be done easily. Also IF Jones does not take the next step then get the best rookie QB available and if we dont do well may not need to trade up and if we do it should not be cost prohibitive (no future picks in rd 1) we have multiple 1s in 2022
RE: RE: He will have a cap hit of $12.5mm in 2022  
cosmicj : 9/8/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15355861 bronxct1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15355820 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Which is much too high. This will force a base salary renegotiation next offseason.

The 2019 Shepard contract looks like a total botch at this point. Abrams and DG really need to do better.

And this cap hit shifting is happening in a context where the Giants are enjoying a QB under a first contract.



The injuries are a killer but I don't think the contract is bad in terms of structure. His AAV comes in around 26 among veteran WR's.


Bronx - the 26th is the problem. Sterling is more like the 40-50th best WR in the league and should probably be getting around $7-8mm a year. Maybe you are right that I should have just written that it was a “botch” and not a “total botch”. I don’t consider this a disaster but it’s representative of the sloppiness and minor mistakes all over the Giants team building.
RE: …  
cosmicj : 9/8/2021 11:44 am : link
In comment 15355917 christian said:
Quote:
The maneuvering today isn’t about Shepard’s contract signed in April of 2019, it’s really about decisions the Giants made this offseason.

The Giants cleared a substantial amount of space, and now are having to move more.

The risk is next year, when the Giants are presumably closer to contention, they’ll have fewer dollars to add depth because they used it this year.


I’d point to both Sterlings original 2019 contract and this offseason’s signings as causes.

I’ll add that in their favor the Giants have one of the smaller dead cap hit totals in 2021. But they are a young rebuilding team, so it should be that way.
RE: RE: RE: He will have a cap hit of $12.5mm in 2022  
bronxct1 : 9/8/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15356011 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15355861 bronxct1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15355820 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Which is much too high. This will force a base salary renegotiation next offseason.

The 2019 Shepard contract looks like a total botch at this point. Abrams and DG really need to do better.

And this cap hit shifting is happening in a context where the Giants are enjoying a QB under a first contract.



The injuries are a killer but I don't think the contract is bad in terms of structure. His AAV comes in around 26 among veteran WR's.



Bronx - the 26th is the problem. Sterling is more like the 40-50th best WR in the league and should probably be getting around $7-8mm a year. Maybe you are right that I should have just written that it was a “botch” and not a “total botch”. I don’t consider this a disaster but it’s representative of the sloppiness and minor mistakes all over the Giants team building.


If you look at where his contract lands for veterans on multi year deals he's basically at the bottom of the list. I did some calculations and his production if he were to stay on the field is solidly in the 20-30 range for receptions and TDs, he's maybe a little lower on yards.

That's why I said the big key is him staying on the field. He produces at a rate worthy of that contract but it looks worse because he's only playing 2/3rds of the year.

I completely understand that point but contracts at the position don't make this look like a huge overpay when you look at what other comparable players are getting paid in this league. Randall Cobb and Jamison Crowder are the best comps I can find in terms of players who have had issues staying healthy and they signed a very similar deal to Shepard as far as AAV.

Shepards deal is basically the minimum vets WR's get paid on multi-year contracts for players his age. The market dictates this isn't an overpay even though the pure numbers feel like that.
Bronx  
cosmicj : 9/8/2021 12:04 pm : link
When you compared Sterling to the other WRs, did you recalibrate the entire set (all WRs) for a full season? I’d add that big play potential also adds a lot to a receivers value, so total yardage and TDs aren’t the sole metrics.
RE: RE: RE: He will have a cap hit of $12.5mm in 2022  
bronxct1 : 9/8/2021 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15356011 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15355861 bronxct1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15355820 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Which is much too high. This will force a base salary renegotiation next offseason.

The 2019 Shepard contract looks like a total botch at this point. Abrams and DG really need to do better.

And this cap hit shifting is happening in a context where the Giants are enjoying a QB under a first contract.



The injuries are a killer but I don't think the contract is bad in terms of structure. His AAV comes in around 26 among veteran WR's.



Bronx - the 26th is the problem. Sterling is more like the 40-50th best WR in the league and should probably be getting around $7-8mm a year. Maybe you are right that I should have just written that it was a “botch” and not a “total botch”. I don’t consider this a disaster but it’s representative of the sloppiness and minor mistakes all over the Giants team building.


Basically what I'm getting at is did you think the Giants should have let him walk in 2019? If the answer is Yes that I get your point. If you wanted them to resign him, this was a fine deal as there was no way they were getting him for less. He would have been wearing the jersey of another team.
RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 9/8/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15355887 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This is also what happens when you have a GM that knows he has to win now. Gettleman couldn't give a shit about 2022 because he knows he may be out after 2021.

There is still no plan here even as we speak.

No plan? What do you call stockpiling picks in next years very deep draft?
 
christian : 9/8/2021 2:04 pm : link
Coming off an injury plagued 2019 season, and where the market went last year, I don’t think Shepard gets that same deal.
RE: RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15356200 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15355887 Go Terps said:


Quote:


This is also what happens when you have a GM that knows he has to win now. Gettleman couldn't give a shit about 2022 because he knows he may be out after 2021.

There is still no plan here even as we speak.


No plan? What do you call stockpiling picks in next years very deep draft?


An enticement for a new quality GM...
Trading for a pick doesn't constitute a plan  
Go Terps : 9/8/2021 2:35 pm : link
.
Cosmic, Ivan and christian with the corrct sentiments.  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 2:36 pm : link
This was a move you would like them not to do.

And it was borne from an inflated second contract on Shepard, Gettleman being outnegotiated by Team Williams, and big time spending spree in free agency this past year.

Mentioned on another thread, its nice to have Owners that let the GM spend up to the cap limit each year to build a winning team. But we're all still waiting...

I love this shit on this board  
Carl in CT : 9/8/2021 2:37 pm : link
“If Jones continues to suck”. The kid is a very good QB. Give the giants an adequate OL and you will see that. If Barkley averages 2.5yd a carry does he suck? Well he will if they can’t block!!!
Firstly, Judge is going absolutely nowhere, regardless of  
Big Blue '56 : 9/8/2021 2:40 pm : link
record this season, imv. He’s what we need as I see it. Chuck Noll was 12-30 his first 3 years..

Too, Restructuring of younger players is fine with me, especially given how we rocked the off-season (with health) and it’s a very small price to pay, imv
since it seems like everyone has come around on OTC here are a couple  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 2:40 pm : link
interesting charts in the past few days from Jason that I think objectively inform the conversation around "the plan".

the numbers quite obviously point towards the reality that this roster is very young has been mostly rebuilt through the draft.

whether or not the plan succeeds will largely depend on how good their evaluations were (their 3 highest picks Jones, Thomas, and Barkley are obviously perhaps the 3 biggest variables for this season).



Terps- what's YOUR plan?  
Dave on the UWS : 9/8/2021 3:00 pm : link
You slam management every chance you get. What would you do differently. They upgraded the roster as much as possible, and are having to be creative with the cap to stabilize things. Not the best scenario, but the dead money and contract problems are for the next two years. Then, the cap situation should be much better. If this year's crop of FA pay dividends, and they draft well the next two years, they should be ok.
But since you think DG and everyone at the top is incompetent, how would you handle things? (yes this is a call out, put your money where your mouth is)
Giants must draft better  
JonC : 9/8/2021 3:15 pm : link
One of DG's past strengths hasn't panned out so far as GM, and it puts strain on the structure. The drafts must begin to pay off, especially the big three ...
RE: Giants must draft better  
GiantsFan84 : 9/8/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15356242 JonC said:
Quote:
One of DG's past strengths hasn't panned out so far as GM, and it puts strain on the structure. The drafts must begin to pay off, especially the big three ...


they have a shit ton of picks next year with possible comp picks coming for engram and peppers. there was no reason to lock themselves into shep for another year or absorb a cap hit from him. as noted, they just drafted toney. they will still have slayton. cutting shep after this year was the biggest no brainer decision this team could make
RE: Terps- what's YOUR plan?  
Greg from LI : 9/8/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15356237 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
They upgraded the roster as much as possible


The sad part is, I believe you're right: this roster is likely the best Dave Gettleman could do. Which is why I don't know why he still has a job.
RE: RE: Terps- what's YOUR plan?  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15356247 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15356237 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


They upgraded the roster as much as possible



The sad part is, I believe you're right: this roster is likely the best Dave Gettleman could do. Which is why I don't know why he still has a job.


that's a plus one...
RE: RE: Giants must draft better  
JonC : 9/8/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15356246 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15356242 JonC said:


Quote:


One of DG's past strengths hasn't panned out so far as GM, and it puts strain on the structure. The drafts must begin to pay off, especially the big three ...



they have a shit ton of picks next year with possible comp picks coming for engram and peppers. there was no reason to lock themselves into shep for another year or absorb a cap hit from him. as noted, they just drafted toney. they will still have slayton. cutting shep after this year was the biggest no brainer decision this team could make


I wouldn't have drafted Toney, they needed a WR to push Slayton more, imv. Not to mention Toney's a fookin ding dong.
RE: RE: RE: Giants must draft better  
GiantsFan84 : 9/8/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15356251 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15356246 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


In comment 15356242 JonC said:


Quote:


One of DG's past strengths hasn't panned out so far as GM, and it puts strain on the structure. The drafts must begin to pay off, especially the big three ...



they have a shit ton of picks next year with possible comp picks coming for engram and peppers. there was no reason to lock themselves into shep for another year or absorb a cap hit from him. as noted, they just drafted toney. they will still have slayton. cutting shep after this year was the biggest no brainer decision this team could make



I wouldn't have drafted Toney, they needed a WR to push Slayton more, imv. Not to mention Toney's a fookin ding dong.


i agree with you 1,000%. but they did draft toney. so with that being the case, i don't understand this decision

is this already admitting a mistake with their most recent 1st round pick?

also as noted they have options to replace shep via the draft next year with all their picks. no reason to stay locked in to a horrible contract for an oft injured and non-difference making player
RE: RE: RE: Giants must draft better  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15356251 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15356246 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


In comment 15356242 JonC said:


Quote:


One of DG's past strengths hasn't panned out so far as GM, and it puts strain on the structure. The drafts must begin to pay off, especially the big three ...



they have a shit ton of picks next year with possible comp picks coming for engram and peppers. there was no reason to lock themselves into shep for another year or absorb a cap hit from him. as noted, they just drafted toney. they will still have slayton. cutting shep after this year was the biggest no brainer decision this team could make



I wouldn't have drafted Toney, they needed a WR to push Slayton more, imv. Not to mention Toney's a fookin ding dong.


Stop picking on Toney.

He got injured somehow while out of practice; caught Covid because he wasn't vaccinated; missed some camp time because he was negotiating a relatively fixed contract; and of course he had cleats that didn't fit.

It's all upside from here...
Well, I think you're overstating the financial impact of  
JonC : 9/8/2021 3:32 pm : link
retaining SS. I understand the sentiment and how it tends to emphasize some larger systemic problems, but they've got room for him. Increasing his cap hit will probably help him out the door sooner than later. Bigger pending decisions on Peppers and Engram (and Jones and Barkley are right behind them) loom much larger.

I still wouldn't have drafted the ding dong lol.
googs  
JonC : 9/8/2021 3:33 pm : link
heh heh
RE: Trading for a pick doesn't constitute a plan  
rasbutant : 9/8/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15356220 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Maybe there is no plan. But you can't argue that signing a bunch of FA this year means Gettleman is all in on saving himself, then discount that he traded for future picks.

You are just seeing what you want to see and making shit up.

Heck maybe there is no plan, or maybe the plan sucks, but so doesn't you argument if you can only see it through one lens.
BBI has opined on trade downs for years and now it happens  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 3:45 pm : link
and the player selected is a bad pick sight unseen.

I'd like to solve the puzzle:
__________ if you do, _________ if you don't

(i'd have done the trade down just for the chicago pick btw, irrespective of projecting out whoever was left at #20 so this isn't a knock on trade downs).
Trading for the pick was a good move  
Go Terps : 9/8/2021 3:48 pm : link
I'll give Gettleman credit for that - if I'm going to kill him for the numerous terrible moves it's only fair.

As for what my plan would be - it depends on what the starting point is. I've been pretty clear since they made the mistake of drafting Barkley that this front office stinks, and what I would do differently.

If you're asking what I would do starting today, there's little that can be done. Season starts Sunday. I can tell you that the moment this team dips below .500 I'd start trading whatever players I can for draft picks. My full expectation is that a new project will be starting in 2022 or 2023 at the latest - I'd try to enter that period with as much cap space and as many draft picks as possible.

That's step one. Step two is to replace Gettleman and Garrett with people that know what year it is.
RE: BBI has opined on trade downs for years and now it happens  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15356278 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and the player selected is a bad pick sight unseen.

I'd like to solve the puzzle:
__________ if you do, _________ if you don't

(i'd have done the trade down just for the chicago pick btw, irrespective of projecting out whoever was left at #20 so this isn't a knock on trade downs).


What's your problem with those that support the trade down deal but not with who was later selected in Rd 1?

They actually can be looked at independently which shouldn't be puzzling...
RE: RE: BBI has opined on trade downs for years and now it happens  
section125 : 9/8/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15356293 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15356278 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


and the player selected is a bad pick sight unseen.

I'd like to solve the puzzle:
__________ if you do, _________ if you don't

(i'd have done the trade down just for the chicago pick btw, irrespective of projecting out whoever was left at #20 so this isn't a knock on trade downs).



What's your problem with those that support the trade down deal but not with who was later selected in Rd 1?

They actually can be looked at independently which shouldn't be puzzling...


You are right and I really don't think that was what was meant. They could have gone in another direction with the #20 pick. A lot of people liked Moore. Judge liked Toney. Judge probably thought that he has Golladay and Slayton, two regular WRs so he looked for a Tyrek Hill playmaker. They may have gone OT if AVT made it that far.

But yes you can like the trade down and like a different player at #20.
The trade down was a no-brainer  
eclipz928 : 9/8/2021 4:59 pm : link
after the Eagles jumped ahead and took the player that DG presumably wanted to draft. By default the Bears would have had to offer two 1st picks to get their QB at that spot - it would have been negligent to not accept that offer.

I didn't like it at the time but I'm willing to give the Toney pick a chance. But this Shepard restructuring reminds me too much of the Solder restructured deal - again trying to fix a cap problem by giving more guaranteed money to non-difference-making players.

And it's hard to imagine the scenario where it's proven out that the decisions regarding the WR group were all correct. If Shepard plays well, and Toney struggles, then it was a poor draft selection. If Toney plays well, and Shepard doesn't, then it was a bad reinvestment in Shep. If they both play well, then you have to question how much production Golladay (the big FA signing) was able to provide.

If all 3 of those guys are great this year then of course it's Yahtzee - Daniel Jones and the OLine would likely to have also been terrific, and you have a top tier offense. But I think that is the least likely scenario.
RE: RE: BBI has opined on trade downs for years and now it happens  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15356293 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15356278 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


and the player selected is a bad pick sight unseen.

I'd like to solve the puzzle:
__________ if you do, _________ if you don't

(i'd have done the trade down just for the chicago pick btw, irrespective of projecting out whoever was left at #20 so this isn't a knock on trade downs).



What's your problem with those that support the trade down deal but not with who was later selected in Rd 1?

They actually can be looked at independently which shouldn't be puzzling...


i think there's a lack of acknowledgement of the reality that that is the exact downside of a trade down. that there are going to have lesser prospects available to choose from. and inversely that's why teams trade up - to get the chance to draft better prospects. if the goal was a higher ranked prospect they likely had to stay at #11 and take AVT or Slater and forgo CHI's 2022 first. There's no magical 3rd option where they get the trade down and get a top 10 prospect (or at least it's highly unlikely at #20).

also the fact that we haven't seen Toney take a live snap yet. I too have disagreed with plenty of picks made in real time too and were I drafting for the nyg I probably would have taken Moore or Rousseau (I didn't think they'd even have toney on their board). but i certainly am not ready to declare myself right and them wrong before even seeing them all play in a regular season game. not to mention the fact that both players i liked stayed on the board for a while so clearly other nfl teams didn't agree with me.
One single poster made a comment that he wouldn't have gone with  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 5:31 pm : link
Toney at the #20 pick for whatever reasons, not limited to the fact he also considers him a ding dong so far.

So you decided to extrapolate that out and make a bigger deal of it that Gettleman/Giants get criticized by everybody/anybody on BBI now whether they trade down or not. And I am telling you...that is not a fair account.

Very simply, fans can like the trade down deal without liking who they ultimately chose at #20. That those points can be looked at completely independent of one another.

I for one loved the trade down of Smith was gone, and was just "okay" with Toney. Not because he is a ding dong, but because of the type of WR I think the Offense really needed and the OL still on the board.
if Smith was gone  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 5:31 pm : link
**
RE: One single poster made a comment that he wouldn't have gone with  
Jay on the Island : 9/8/2021 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15356350 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

I for one loved the trade down of Smith was gone, and was just "okay" with Toney. Not because he is a ding dong, but because of the type of WR I think the Offense really needed and the OL still on the board.

I feel the same way about the trade down and the Toney pick. The trade down was a huge win IMO but I was shocked that they took Toney because nobody saw it coming. Toney is talented enough to go that high but if he disappoints it will hurt especially if any of the offensive linemen go on to have great careers.

If Jones isn't the answer and struggles this season then we will all be very grateful that the Giants traded down this year.
RE: RE: One single poster made a comment that he wouldn't have gone with  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15356362 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15356350 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



I for one loved the trade down of Smith was gone, and was just "okay" with Toney. Not because he is a ding dong, but because of the type of WR I think the Offense really needed and the OL still on the board.


I feel the same way about the trade down and the Toney pick. The trade down was a huge win IMO but I was shocked that they took Toney because nobody saw it coming. Toney is talented enough to go that high but if he disappoints it will hurt especially if any of the offensive linemen go on to have great careers.

If Jones isn't the answer and struggles this season then we will all be very grateful that the Giants traded down this year.


Yep, agree.

But also need to have top QBs worth taking next year. And a new GM that knows how to scout them, but that is a thread for another day...
Toney  
cosmicj : 9/8/2021 7:07 pm : link
The way I see it Percy Harvin, an upper echelon gadget player with 4.4 speed, was drafted right around where Toney was. Toney in contrast plays some special teams and probably runs in the 4.5-4.6 range. That speed downgrade makes him look right away like an overdraft. He’s more like a high 2nd rounder.

So the thing Toney has is superb quickness, elusiveness and shiftiness. Is that transferable to the NFL? And how many extra yards per completion does that shiftiness generate?

Because of the way the draft fell out, I question whether Toney was as fully evaluated by the Giants as he should have been.

And then there’s the fact that he’s a ding dong,
I like the move, Shep's biggest issue is staying healthy, but when  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/8/2021 7:09 pm : link
he's on the field he's a rock. We have 4 WR's this year that locks now for next year. Next year address the OL/TE and the rest of the defense in the draft.

I'm pumped for the future of this team.
RE: Giants must draft better  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/8/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15356242 JonC said:
Quote:
One of DG's past strengths hasn't panned out so far as GM, and it puts strain on the structure. The drafts must begin to pay off, especially the big three ...


I mean he brought in Gates as an UDFA and Lemiuex already looks solid value for a 5th rounder. We know he can run block. Hernandez looks like a different player this year as well. We'll find out more about AT and Peart (I'm bullish on AT and bearish on Peart). They clearly wanted AVT to fall to 20 but he didn't and probably would have been the pick had we not got that sweet offer.

His biggest mistake was the Solder contract, but it seemed like the whole organization was desperate to give Eli one last chance and it clouded the entire orginizations judgement.
RE: Toney  
section125 : 9/8/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15356415 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The way I see it Percy Harvin, an upper echelon gadget player with 4.4 speed, was drafted right around where Toney was. Toney in contrast plays some special teams and probably runs in the 4.5-4.6 range. That speed downgrade makes him look right away like an overdraft. He’s more like a high 2nd rounder.

So the thing Toney has is superb quickness, elusiveness and shiftiness. Is that transferable to the NFL? And how many extra yards per completion does that shiftiness generate?

Because of the way the draft fell out, I question whether Toney was as fully evaluated by the Giants as he should have been.

And then there’s the fact that he’s a ding dong,


Yeah, Toney is not 4.6.

He's a ding dong? What is a ding dong and you know this how?
RE: RE: One single poster made a comment that he wouldn't have gone with  
GiantsFan84 : 9/8/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15356362 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15356350 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



I for one loved the trade down of Smith was gone, and was just "okay" with Toney. Not because he is a ding dong, but because of the type of WR I think the Offense really needed and the OL still on the board.


I feel the same way about the trade down and the Toney pick. The trade down was a huge win IMO but I was shocked that they took Toney because nobody saw it coming. Toney is talented enough to go that high but if he disappoints it will hurt especially if any of the offensive linemen go on to have great careers.

If Jones isn't the answer and struggles this season then we will all be very grateful that the Giants traded down this year.


why? this QB class sucks. if jones isn't the answer you should be making the case that they shouldn't have traded down and just drafted fields. fields is significantly better than the players in this class
Section  
cosmicj : 9/8/2021 7:53 pm : link
It’s a joke about Jon’s post above.
RE: RE: Toney  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15356429 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15356415 cosmicj said:


Quote:


The way I see it Percy Harvin, an upper echelon gadget player with 4.4 speed, was drafted right around where Toney was. Toney in contrast plays some special teams and probably runs in the 4.5-4.6 range. That speed downgrade makes him look right away like an overdraft. He’s more like a high 2nd rounder.

So the thing Toney has is superb quickness, elusiveness and shiftiness. Is that transferable to the NFL? And how many extra yards per completion does that shiftiness generate?

Because of the way the draft fell out, I question whether Toney was as fully evaluated by the Giants as he should have been.

And then there’s the fact that he’s a ding dong,



Yeah, Toney is not 4.6.

He's a ding dong? What is a ding dong and you know this how?




RE: RE: RE: Toney  
section125 : 9/8/2021 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15356458 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15356429 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15356415 cosmicj said:


Quote:


The way I see it Percy Harvin, an upper echelon gadget player with 4.4 speed, was drafted right around where Toney was. Toney in contrast plays some special teams and probably runs in the 4.5-4.6 range. That speed downgrade makes him look right away like an overdraft. He’s more like a high 2nd rounder.

So the thing Toney has is superb quickness, elusiveness and shiftiness. Is that transferable to the NFL? And how many extra yards per completion does that shiftiness generate?

Because of the way the draft fell out, I question whether Toney was as fully evaluated by the Giants as he should have been.

And then there’s the fact that he’s a ding dong,



Yeah, Toney is not 4.6.

He's a ding dong? What is a ding dong and you know this how?






Like the poster...
I literally said I would have selected 2 players other than Toney  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2021 8:21 pm : link
so clearly I agree anyone can like the trade down but have a different opinion on the pick itself. I just think the reality of the options left has to be taken into account. They had lesser choices than several players available at #11 because they got the extra assets. I 100% think the extra assets were worth it but trading back directly impacted the quality of all options on the board irrespective of whichever one they chose.

In comment 15356350 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

Very simply, fans can like the trade down deal without liking who they ultimately chose at #20. That those points can be looked at completely independent of one another.

I for one loved the trade down of Smith was gone, and was just "okay" with Toney. Not because he is a ding dong, but because of the type of WR I think the Offense really needed and the OL still on the board.


RE: I literally said I would have selected 2 players other than Toney  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15356480 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
so clearly I agree anyone can like the trade down but have a different opinion on the pick itself. I just think the reality of the options left has to be taken into account. They had lesser choices than several players available at #11 because they got the extra assets. I 100% think the extra assets were worth it but trading back directly impacted the quality of all options on the board irrespective of whichever one they chose.

In comment 15356350 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



Very simply, fans can like the trade down deal without liking who they ultimately chose at #20. That those points can be looked at completely independent of one another.

I for one loved the trade down of Smith was gone, and was just "okay" with Toney. Not because he is a ding dong, but because of the type of WR I think the Offense really needed and the OL still on the board.




Ok. I guess your point was lost with the insertion of that puzzle for no particular reason.

:-)
Googs was it comfirmed Toney  
NoGainDayne : 9/8/2021 8:40 pm : link
was unvaccinated?

I may have missed that
RE: Googs was it comfirmed Toney  
chick310 : 9/8/2021 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15356497 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
was unvaccinated?

I may have missed that


Maybe it was he took a horse dewormer. I forget...
RE: Googs was it comfirmed Toney  
Jimmy Googs : 9/8/2021 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15356497 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
was unvaccinated?

I may have missed that


NGD - I have no idea. Was only surmising that Toney was unvaccinated.


Go terps  
mpinmaine : 9/8/2021 10:17 pm : link
you really are an idiot.

Shep aint Jerry Rice but he is a reliable player who at times makes great plays to keep drives alive.
That is what we need as well as superstars at every position which no team has.
Man, it is so tiresome reading your posts.

Root for the Giants or get the hell off of here!

Salary 'expert' Kevin Abrhams, ladies and gents!  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/8/2021 11:51 pm : link
And who can forget the decision maker, Dave Gettlemen!

Terribly run organization.
RE: Salary 'expert' Kevin Abrhams, ladies and gents!  
section125 : 9/9/2021 7:55 am : link
In comment 15356616 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
And who can forget the decision maker, Dave Gettlemen!

Terribly run organization.


So leave.

