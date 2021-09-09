A Look Back at the Five Close Games We Lost Last Year

Zeitler, Flemming, Tomlinson, Harper, Ballantine, Tate, Downs and Gallman

Golloday, Jackson, Rudolph, Barkley, McKinley, Shelton and Booker

Sept 20 Game 2 at Chicago Giants 13 Bears 17

October 4 Game 4 at Rams Giants 9 Rams 17

October 11 Game 5 at Cowboys Giants 34 Cowboys 37

October 22 Game 7 at Eagles Giants 21 Eagles 22

November 2 Game 8 at Home Bucs 23 Giants 25

The question is by losing:and by gaining:Could the Giants have won these five games?Here are the games and Sy's review of each linked:- We lost Barkley for the season and Shep got injured and left the game- it was Thomases' 2nd game as a rookie and he got abused- the Defense hadn't gelled yet and was having problems making 3rd down stops- Ballentine, Tomlinson, Downs and Peppers were getting beat or pushed back on 3rd and 4th down plays- Jones had a Turnover problem and seemed indecisive- first possession was a drop, a sack and a loss of yardage play – 3 and out– Zeitler and Thomas got pummeled this game – arguably a Zeitler false start cost the Giants points – Hernandez and Gates had a good game, and this is the game that Gates got into a fight with Aaron Donald and changed the game tempo in the second half- Jones was inaccurate at the end of the game costing chances to score; his receivers were Tate and Slayton and a bunch of no names.- Edge got no pressure on LA but the DLine held the Rams to 58 yds rushing – there were problems setting the edge- Ryan Lewis playing opposite Bradburry gave up a lot of pass plays by giving too much cushion – Love gave up a touchdown on a coverage breakdown– Lawrence had a monster game- note the Giants won the Home game against the Cowboys on 1/3 23-19- Jones had a Fumble- Freeman had a good game – the Giants were power running– Slayton had a decent game – Tate did not and the no name receiving core out there was an issue, Ratley was called for PI taking away a Slayton Touchdown, Engram was a mixed bag- Thomas and Flemming were a disaster his game – but Hernandez Gates and Zeitler had a good game – a lot of good lateral pulling helped the run game– Carter suffered a season ending Achilles injury on the first drive of the game, Fackrel had a good game– the D Line did not have a good game except for Tomlinson – - Darney Holmes was having tackling issues, Ryan Lewis gave up some big plays in the backfield to Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb – who plain up just beat him in coverage – Adrian Colbert Played safety instead of Love and gave up two personal fouls- Note the Giants won the Home game on 11/15 27-17- Ballentine flubbed a special teams opportunity- Engram had a ball go off his hands for an interception- Dion Lewis fumbled and turned the ball over with a minute left in the first half- Hernandez put the team back on it’s heals as they tried to close out in the 4th Q with a holding penalty, Jones fumbled and turned over two plays later- Freeman got injured and was out of the game – Gallman became the feature running back– Sheps first game back from injury was a good one but he was the only game in town, Tate and Slayton made no noise at all.- Andrew Thomas had his worst game of the season, Hernandez struggled, Flemming Struggled, Gates had a good game.- Tomlinson gave up some big plays up the center.- Bradberry had a rough game and was flagged for a PI on the game winning drive, Ryan Lewis was torched and was flagged for illegal contact, Ballentine gave up a 3rd and 10 conversion and a illegal hit penalty, Madre Harper was torched, Peppers gave up the game winning TD on a bad play- Jones had a poor game with problems taking advantage of the young TB secondary which even our poor WR class was getting open on– Jones was facing big pressure all game and was rattled by the pass rush, he gave up two interceptions that he probably shouldn’t have thrown – that became 10 points for TB,- Slayton had a good game – Tate had a key touchdown and this was the game where he yelled out “throw me the ball.”,- the running game of Morris, Galman and Lewis was pretty good but Dion Lewis gave up a sack.- Flemming was a turnstyle – he gave up three pressures and a sack – one of his pressures led to a Jones interception. Lemiuex had his first start and he got roughed up pretty good. Gates and Zeitler had a good game.- There was no edge pressure on Brady from the outside rush which was neutralized (Fackrel and newly signed Jabaal Sheard)– the D Line had a very good game and they did get pressure on Brady. A Tomlinson tip led to a turnover for Martinez.- Secondary was decent but Bradburry (covering Davis) gave up a TD and 2 pass interference callsMake some arguments either way by discussing the personnel changes made after the season and actual events that occurred in the game that may or may not have been different with the change in staffBy the way -- The Giants were 4-2 in the division last year beating Washington Twice and losing two of the squeakers above