Andrew Thomas - sick during pats preseason game

Article by Zack Rosenblatt today that says on the day of the pats preseason game Thomas "received multiple IVs due to dehydration, multiple people close to him said. He was sick all week in New England during joint practices. He started anyway — and struggled, allowing a sack on the game’s third play, and another on the next drive. Quarterback Daniel Jones was hit several times, and Thomas was often the culprit.
“You really have to know the reason why he came out looking sluggish,” said Kevin Johnson, Thomas’ mentor. “He could hardly breathe. One thing I told him was: ‘You’ve got guts, and you’ve got cajones, because most guys would fold.’ Most guys would say: ‘All right, I’m not playing.’”
That makes me feel better!
How Giants’ Andrew Thomas, a musician, learned to tune out the noise — with some help from Jay-Z
That is concerning. Schwartz is well connected with the Giants and I do not consider him someone to make things up.
We drafted that guy over Herbert, Lamb, and Wirfs...
Yes. He's steady and honest.
He is not Pat Leonard and he is not going to make anything up.
This would be a monumental miss if we did. I mean we have drafted 2,4,6 and those picks all of huge question marks from ability to position to injury etc etc. We need those guys to be cornerstones by Years 2,3, and 4 of their respective careers, not ? marks. It is going to get ugly around here if these guys don't produce this year and rightly so.
This is really concerning. Schwartz says they thought he could step in be good - did they again select a 'high floor' player, misjudge the floor, and miss out on superior prospects? I'm hopeful on Thomas, but the initial analysis on him seemed to be wrong.
As a Giants fan of course I want him to be great but my confidence in him is growing very thin.
There was a very vocal group of posters here who hated Reese, but he still invested in the OL. What is different with Gettleman? It feels all the same to me.
I think Judge was very much in agreement on this pick and he may have very well been someone who pushed it.
If true about internal concerns with respect to Thomas ability some of this rests with Judge inability to assess his talent correctly not only DG.
I doubt this is true, and if it is Judge has some explaining to do, because that is reckless and stupid.
out there to get run over and around and risked getting your QB blindsided in a game that means nothing?
And where in this narrative does taping the ankle during the game fit in?
Some of the draft guys said Thomas was sloppy with his footwork.
Columbo tried to change his footwork. Maybe Sale is trying to. Perhaps he may just be someone who it may look ugly but he gets the job done his own way.
Chris Mara is the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel and his nephew Tim McDonnell was just promoted to Co Director of Player Personnel after two years as Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Some people think Tim McDonnell, Susan Mara's son (she's the 2nd oldest of the Mara owners, John is the oldest), is next in line to be CEO of the Giants when John steps away. I doubt they're going anywhere.
The Giants did hire Kyle O’Brien, most recently with the Lions for 4 years and before that with Jacksonville, as a senior personnel executive in college scouting. Supposedly he was heavily involved in the Giants’ pre-draft process. The Giants created a position for him. He did not replace anyone.
Hopefully Thomas develops into a very good OT. That is what he was drafted to be almost right away. So far not yet.
Can't win either way, eh?
It's football.From the sound of it, I'm guessing most of you never played.
Or didn't play on teams that were very stupid.
Hopefully Thomas develops into a very good OT. That is what he was drafted to be almost right away. So far not yet.
Scherff was always expected to play guard in the NFL. There were reports that he could play OT but he was a much better prospect inside.
it would obviously be far worse in terms of on the field results for a QB to be a bust over any other position.
And I don’t buy the “I was sick” line. Either it is a (false) line or Judge backed himself into a mistake where Thomas had to play because he hadn’t seen any action yet in the preseason. That something like this was going during a goddamn preseason game points to management failure.
That just seems weird to me
He probably had the case of the shits and his trainer/agent are blowing it up to be something else.
Here's what I know. Sunday is the real deal. If he can keep Chubb and Miller away from Jones - I dont give a shit about a preseason game. If he struggles, it will be a long year.
If he struggles in this game it will be a long year? This is one of the reasons why it is healthier to take most of the regular season off from BBI..
Yes, if Thomas doesnt play well - its gonna be a long year and it starts with game 1. I am not saying he needs to be Joe Thomas - but he needs to give us something to believe in.
He may have believed the back up options were worse and so he tried to go.
... that means he's well rested?
Von Miller is Von Miller until proven otherwise - which I hope somehow Thomas is able to
Hopefully they aren't overvaluing Georgia and Alabama connections.
Normally I would agree as Schwartz would be someone the Giants would use for this. I don't recall anywhere where attitude or work ethic has been a issue but who knows. Maybe a little too much drum playing.
So if he struggles against the league best in week 1 it's going to be a long year? Sample size 1 means little in stats.
Sample size aside, he was the number 4 pick in the draft. I can buy this as a rookie. I wasn't concerned when he got lit up by Bud Dupree last year, but "he's going against the league's best" can't be the explanation when you're a top 5 pick. You're telling the world you think this guy is going to be among the league's best.
Hopefully they aren't overvaluing Georgia and Alabama connections.
According to the asshats it was between Wirfs and AT, but do you take a good LT over a very good RT? That's the debate they had in house.
AT looked very solid in preseason before the Pats game, people need to chill, especially after this report.
You guys do realize that Miller hasn't played since 2019 and is now 32. Chubb had ankle surgery, barely practiced all summer, just got in a limited practice yesterday and to top it off was arrested this week! Lets play the game and see what happens.
Same thing goes for Saquon, Golladay and Rudolph!
Right, but people have wild expectations of what they think struggling is. The fans here zero in on the negatives with the Giants players, but not other players. Just look at how one poor throw is diagnosed from DJ ad naesuem. I watched Dak make like 8 of those yesterday (tbf he did throw the ball 50 times or whatever it was)
They think good LTs go out and stonewall guys play after play after play. That's what ELITE LTs do. Go look at the history of the top 10, most these guys don't turn out to be Elite and many are straight up busts. If he gives up a sack with minimal pressures Sunday, whatever. If he's giving up pressures left and right, that will be concerning.
Then we could have a powerful Guard.
Want Thomas to do very well
And re: Judge, I know this will get spun into a different narrative that I don't intend, but imo the choice between those 4 OT's last year is 100% on him. So if they are already publicly bagging the guy they chose (which I'm inclined to not believe) that's not only a bad thing to do but a terrible reflection on their draft process. Wills played at Bama where Judge had current staffers on staff. Thomas played for Kirby Smart, and where he had a current coach on staff.
If both players are graded closely and the other guy ends up a little better you tip your cap. If 1 ends up a lemon and it's not the one you chose that's a big failure of process.
Now all that said I believe the mystery illness rumor before I believe they are publicly knocking a 2nd year player who played through an ankle injury last year that required surgery, for a coach they saw fit to fire halfway through the year (team's bad hire, not Thomas'). Thomas had plenty of chances to do unwise things like blame his problems on Columbo or the injury and it didn't seem like he did anything out of step. If they wanted to send a message they could just as easily have let Solder play more at LT like they did with Peart at RT. But they didn't.
All said, Sale has a tough gig. Four of the five guys on the line need to really improve their consistency from their last time out.
but that's normal. I'm sure there are varying levels of frustration with Toney, Slayton (drops), Engram (hurt again), Jackson/Golladay (both hurt already), Jones (int), Peart actually got demoted, etc. that'd all be normal and if Coughlin were the head coach he'd probably have verbatim rant to that effect.
Judge seems a little more big picture and progress oriented with young players. So i'd see him getting more frustrated with the coaching staff not finding a way to make things work than with the player (especially since they invested so much in OL coaches).
a good way to get your QB killed.
I've never understood the rationale for playing someone who is at, perhaps, no more than 50% effectiveness due to injury or illness. Isn't it better for the team to have someone who can perform adequately? Especially when it's the person protecting the starting QB's blind side.
I know the NFL has long had this macho thing about playing through injuries and illness, but there is a point at which it affects performance to the point where another player should be used.
Or, he’s a warrior, wanted to give it a go to accrue more snaps in a limited pre-season, felt better with IVs and played as long as he could. Who could forget Jordan’s performance against the Knicks with a high temp and flu symptoms? Yes, it was not pre-season, but it says a lot, at least to me..
That was against the Jazz.
If you're on the field, you're on the field. Playing as shitty as Thomas did could have gotten Jones or someone else hurt. Being sick is no excuse.
If you're trying to predict his performance when he's healthy it's definitely an excuse as it likely obscures his abilities while healthy.
I hate to say it, but if there’s a loudmouth in the front office not following the Judge script, it’s not hard for me to guess who that is.
I believe what I see. He improved quite a bit last year PLAYING ON AN ANKLE that needed surgery. There have been NO reports ( unlike with Erik Flowers), that he doesn’t work hard and that he doesn’t taking coaching well.
He wasn’t really good out of the gate? Happens all the time. Like with Jones, we should know a lot more by season’s end.
Frustration publicly vented for the Sale et al.? Equally dubious: we saw that Judge dealt with Colombo quite directly. Perhaps it's not the loudmouth as in usual suspects, but the usual suspects trying to mollify angry and frustrated fans, à la McAdoo and Geno. Just more mud against the wall.
As I said in a different context, nothing about this pre-season augurs well for me.
Tristan Wirfs.
I hate to say it, but if there’s a loudmouth in the front office not following the Judge script, it’s not hard for me to guess who that is.
If you mean DG, that seems hard to believe. Then again he's an accorsi student who also loves to talk.
Garrett has a little history of knives in the back of his head coach. Plenty think he had a lot to do with wade Phillips getting fired
Yep, same trash technique that can’t be coached out of him. The OL scouts in the organization are terrible.
Ugh, cannot afford to botch another high OL pick. I’m still hopeful, but this is not good. Link - ( New Window )
We drafted that guy over Herbert, Lamb, and Wirfs...
It is worth noting that if they had taken Lamb you would have been leading the chorus of people crying about taking a WR.
I read all the comments on this and your first paragraph nails it for me.
If this was a regular season game, I could appreciate the valor. But to expose our QB to injury because our unproven LT is too sick to play in a preseason game is pure negligence.
It's become very clear that Judge pays attention to every detail. So it this is true, there is no doubt in my mind Judge knew this. And the media should relentlessly hound him on this for more information and clarity.