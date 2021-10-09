for display only
Andrew Thomas - sick during pats preseason game

Elite12 : 9/10/2021 10:11 am
Article by Zack Rosenblatt today that says on the day of the pats preseason game Thomas "received multiple IVs due to dehydration, multiple people close to him said. He was sick all week in New England during joint practices. He started anyway — and struggled, allowing a sack on the game’s third play, and another on the next drive. Quarterback Daniel Jones was hit several times, and Thomas was often the culprit.

“You really have to know the reason why he came out looking sluggish,” said Kevin Johnson, Thomas’ mentor. “He could hardly breathe. One thing I told him was: ‘You’ve got guts, and you’ve got cajones, because most guys would fold.’ Most guys would say: ‘All right, I’m not playing.’”

That makes me feel better!


How Giants' Andrew Thomas, a musician, learned to tune out the noise — with some help from Jay-Z
RE: Schwartz reports internal concern on Thomas  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/10/2021 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15358411 Sean said:
Quote:
Ugh, cannot afford to botch another high OL pick. I’m still hopeful, but this is not good. Link - ( New Window )


That is concerning. Schwartz is well connected with the Giants and I do not consider him someone to make things up.
RE: Schwartz reports internal concern on Thomas  
Go Terps : 9/10/2021 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15358411 Sean said:
Quote:
Ugh, cannot afford to botch another high OL pick. I’m still hopeful, but this is not good. Link - ( New Window )


We drafted that guy over Herbert, Lamb, and Wirfs...
Is Paul Schwartz of the Post a reliable reporter???  
Rick in Dallas : 9/10/2021 12:12 pm : link
Living in Dallas have no idea if this guy is reliable??
RE: Is Paul Schwartz of the Post a reliable reporter???  
Ira : 9/10/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15358429 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Living in Dallas have no idea if this guy is reliable??


Yes. He's steady and honest.
RE: Is Paul Schwartz of the Post a reliable reporter???  
Essex : 9/10/2021 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15358429 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Living in Dallas have no idea if this guy is reliable??

He is not Pat Leonard and he is not going to make anything up.

This would be a monumental miss if we did. I mean we have drafted 2,4,6 and those picks all of huge question marks from ability to position to injury etc etc. We need those guys to be cornerstones by Years 2,3, and 4 of their respective careers, not ? marks. It is going to get ugly around here if these guys don't produce this year and rightly so.
RE: Schwartz reports internal concern on Thomas  
BrettNYG10 : 9/10/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15358411 Sean said:
Quote:
Ugh, cannot afford to botch another high OL pick. I’m still hopeful, but this is not good. Link - ( New Window )


This is really concerning. Schwartz says they thought he could step in be good - did they again select a 'high floor' player, misjudge the floor, and miss out on superior prospects? I'm hopeful on Thomas, but the initial analysis on him seemed to be wrong.
I really don't want to hear excuses for the 4th overall pick  
90.Cal : 9/10/2021 12:23 pm : link
He needs to play like what he was drafted to be, meaning he has to be more like Trent Williams or Tyron Smith and less like Ereck Flowers or Nate Solder. Let's see it now, period

As a Giants fan of course I want him to be great but my confidence in him is growing very thin.
..  
Sean : 9/10/2021 12:24 pm : link
At some point, the player personnel department will need to be overhauled. You can’t keep botching top 10 draft picks and just shuffle deck chairs around.

There was a very vocal group of posters here who hated Reese, but he still invested in the OL. What is different with Gettleman? It feels all the same to me.
RE: ..  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/10/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15358443 Sean said:
Quote:
At some point, the player personnel department will need to be overhauled. You can’t keep botching top 10 draft picks and just shuffle deck chairs around.

There was a very vocal group of posters here who hated Reese, but he still invested in the OL. What is different with Gettleman? It feels all the same to me.


I think Judge was very much in agreement on this pick and he may have very well been someone who pushed it.
If the Giants tank again in 2021 is John Mara ready to make changes  
Rick in Dallas : 9/10/2021 12:29 pm : link
I mean real substantive changes at the GM level, college scouting department and pro personnel department.I just don’t think it’s in his DNA. That’s what really frustrates me about this current mess.
If true about internal concerns with respect to Thomas ability some of this rests with Judge inability to assess his talent correctly not only DG.
Idk how much influence Judge had on Thomas..  
Sean : 9/10/2021 12:31 pm : link
He has strong ties to the Georgia program, but he never coached a game at that point and was only with the Giants for 3.5 months. I’m sure he was in agreement, but doubt he was the deciding factor.
RE: So you put a guy who is ridiculously sick  
Bill in UT : 9/10/2021 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15358315 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
out there to get run over and around and risked getting your QB blindsided in a game that means nothing?

I doubt this is true, and if it is Judge has some explaining to do, because that is reckless and stupid.


This
RE: RE: So you put a guy who is ridiculously sick  
Bill in UT : 9/10/2021 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15358458 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15358315 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


out there to get run over and around and risked getting your QB blindsided in a game that means nothing?

I doubt this is true, and if it is Judge has some explaining to do, because that is reckless and stupid.



This


And where in this narrative does taping the ankle during the game fit in?
Ideally you want your OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/10/2021 12:43 pm : link
coach putting these guys through a workout. With Covid, this was not the case.

Some of the draft guys said Thomas was sloppy with his footwork.

Columbo tried to change his footwork. Maybe Sale is trying to. Perhaps he may just be someone who it may look ugly but he gets the job done his own way.
Sean and Rick in order to overhaul the Player Personnel Department  
arniefez : 9/10/2021 12:51 pm : link
John Mara would have to fire his brother and his nephew. I'm doubtful that happens in my lifetime. Hopefully you guys are about 30 years younger. I'm almost 70.

Chris Mara is the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel and his nephew Tim McDonnell was just promoted to Co Director of Player Personnel after two years as Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Some people think Tim McDonnell, Susan Mara's son (she's the 2nd oldest of the Mara owners, John is the oldest), is next in line to be CEO of the Giants when John steps away. I doubt they're going anywhere.

The Giants did hire Kyle O’Brien, most recently with the Lions for 4 years and before that with Jacksonville, as a senior personnel executive in college scouting. Supposedly he was heavily involved in the Giants’ pre-draft process. The Giants created a position for him. He did not replace anyone.
If Thomas busts it wouldn't be a shock  
arniefez : 9/10/2021 12:55 pm : link
It has happened before with guys like Greg Robinson and Robert Gallery. Brandon Scherff was the 5th pick and he would up playing guard.

Hopefully Thomas develops into a very good OT. That is what he was drafted to be almost right away. So far not yet.
RE: He could barely breath  
BMac : 9/10/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15358266 Gregorio said:
Quote:
and was sick all week, why was he in the field? There’s a point where gutting it out becomes foolish.


Can't win either way, eh?
RE: RE: Enough of the outrage  
UberAlias : 9/10/2021 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15358371 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15358351 UberAlias said:


Quote:


It's football.From the sound of it, I'm guessing most of you never played.



Or didn't play on teams that were very stupid.
Care to explain?
RE: If Thomas busts it wouldn't be a shock  
Jay on the Island : 9/10/2021 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15358486 arniefez said:
Quote:
Brandon Scherff was the 5th pick and he would up playing guard.

Hopefully Thomas develops into a very good OT. That is what he was drafted to be almost right away. So far not yet.

Scherff was always expected to play guard in the NFL. There were reports that he could play OT but he was a much better prospect inside.
Thomas being a bust would be a worse development than Jones  
Eric on Li : 9/10/2021 1:18 pm : link
they got their pick of the litter in a very strong OL draft and one of the features of picking OL high is their relatively lower bust rate. Schwartz is usually pretty solid so if accurate that's one of the more concerning things i've seen written this preseason (if not the most concerning).
and to be clear I mean in terms of draft picks/evaluations  
Eric on Li : 9/10/2021 1:20 pm : link
but QB draft picks bust all the time. The odds are way against any QB first round pick. they aren't nearly as bad for top OL.

it would obviously be far worse in terms of on the field results for a QB to be a bust over any other position.
When Thomas was picked, my floor for him was  
cosmicj : 9/10/2021 1:25 pm : link
An above average yet unexciting player. That’s how sure a pick I thought he was. If he is a below average LT, that is f******g catastrophic, because we may well be starting a new QB clock this offseason and need a solid OL to relaunch and do it right this time.

And I don’t buy the “I was sick” line. Either it is a (false) line or Judge backed himself into a mistake where Thomas had to play because he hadn’t seen any action yet in the preseason. That something like this was going during a goddamn preseason game points to management failure.

RE: Thomas being a bust would be a worse development than Jones  
Jimmy Googs : 9/10/2021 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15358520 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they got their pick of the litter in a very strong OL draft and one of the features of picking OL high is their relatively lower bust rate. Schwartz is usually pretty solid so if accurate that's one of the more concerning things i've seen written this preseason (if not the most concerning).


indeed...
Eric  
cosmicj : 9/10/2021 1:26 pm : link
You were clear. I’m 100% with you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would someone that sick be playing in an exhibition  
Reale01 : 9/10/2021 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15358343 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15358334 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15358322 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15358302 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


That just seems weird to me



He probably had the case of the shits and his trainer/agent are blowing it up to be something else.

Here's what I know. Sunday is the real deal. If he can keep Chubb and Miller away from Jones - I dont give a shit about a preseason game. If he struggles, it will be a long year.



If he struggles in this game it will be a long year? This is one of the reasons why it is healthier to take most of the regular season off from BBI..



Yes, if Thomas doesnt play well - its gonna be a long year and it starts with game 1. I am not saying he needs to be Joe Thomas - but he needs to give us something to believe in.


He may have believed the back up options were worse and so he tried to go.
I stepped away for a minute thought about this story  
cosmicj : 9/10/2021 1:37 pm : link
And think it’s either bullshit or it casts Judge in a bad light. Pick one, This is a preseason game.

re: Schwartz's info  
JonC : 9/10/2021 1:40 pm : link
ouch, not shocked if true but tend to think this could be a hard push to motivate him, which sucks on its own.
RE: For everyone predicting that Miller and Chubb are going to wreak havoc  
FStubbs : 9/10/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15358406 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
You guys do realize that Miller hasn't played since 2019 and is now 32. Chubb had ankle surgery, barely practiced all summer, just got in a limited practice yesterday and to top it off was arrested this week! Lets play the game and see what happens.


... that means he's well rested?

Von Miller is Von Miller until proven otherwise - which I hope somehow Thomas is able to
Watching Wirfs  
mittenedman : 9/10/2021 1:50 pm : link
last night was tough. He's a stud RT and had all the size, athleticism and character the Giants look for.

Hopefully they aren't overvaluing Georgia and Alabama connections.
RE: re: Schwartz's info  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/10/2021 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15358572 JonC said:
Quote:
ouch, not shocked if true but tend to think this could be a hard push to motivate him, which sucks on its own.


Normally I would agree as Schwartz would be someone the Giants would use for this. I don't recall anywhere where attitude or work ethic has been a issue but who knows. Maybe a little too much drum playing.
RE: RE: RE: Why would someone that sick be playing in an exhibition  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/10/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15358419 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:


So if he struggles against the league best in week 1 it's going to be a long year? Sample size 1 means little in stats.


Sample size aside, he was the number 4 pick in the draft. I can buy this as a rookie. I wasn't concerned when he got lit up by Bud Dupree last year, but "he's going against the league's best" can't be the explanation when you're a top 5 pick. You're telling the world you think this guy is going to be among the league's best.
RE: Watching Wirfs  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/10/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15358585 mittenedman said:
Quote:
last night was tough. He's a stud RT and had all the size, athleticism and character the Giants look for.

Hopefully they aren't overvaluing Georgia and Alabama connections.


According to the asshats it was between Wirfs and AT, but do you take a good LT over a very good RT? That's the debate they had in house.

AT looked very solid in preseason before the Pats game, people need to chill, especially after this report.
RE: RE: For everyone predicting that Miller and Chubb are going to wreak havoc  
Walker Gillette : 9/10/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15358575 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15358406 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


You guys do realize that Miller hasn't played since 2019 and is now 32. Chubb had ankle surgery, barely practiced all summer, just got in a limited practice yesterday and to top it off was arrested this week! Lets play the game and see what happens.



... that means he's well rested?

Von Miller is Von Miller until proven otherwise - which I hope somehow Thomas is able to


Same thing goes for Saquon, Golladay and Rudolph!
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why would someone that sick be playing in an exhibition  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/10/2021 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15358602 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15358419 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:




So if he struggles against the league best in week 1 it's going to be a long year? Sample size 1 means little in stats.



Sample size aside, he was the number 4 pick in the draft. I can buy this as a rookie. I wasn't concerned when he got lit up by Bud Dupree last year, but "he's going against the league's best" can't be the explanation when you're a top 5 pick. You're telling the world you think this guy is going to be among the league's best.


Right, but people have wild expectations of what they think struggling is. The fans here zero in on the negatives with the Giants players, but not other players. Just look at how one poor throw is diagnosed from DJ ad naesuem. I watched Dak make like 8 of those yesterday (tbf he did throw the ball 50 times or whatever it was)

They think good LTs go out and stonewall guys play after play after play. That's what ELITE LTs do. Go look at the history of the top 10, most these guys don't turn out to be Elite and many are straight up busts. If he gives up a sack with minimal pressures Sunday, whatever. If he's giving up pressures left and right, that will be concerning.
Ereck Flowers  
Silver Spoon : 9/10/2021 2:57 pm : link
Part Deux
RE: Ereck Flowers  
Joe Beckwith : 9/10/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15358681 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
Part Deux


Then we could have a powerful Guard.
very thoughtful piece  
ColHowPepper : 9/10/2021 5:20 pm : link
reminds me of another LT, Beatty (like Peart, from UConn, I think), whose life's love was poetry, so you wondered whether he was truly cut out to be an NFL lineman. He had injury issues too, cut his career short and I think led to some of the Flowers drama.

Want Thomas to do very well
I agree with this cosmic  
Eric on Li : 9/10/2021 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15358565 cosmicj said:
Quote:
And think it’s either bullshit or it casts Judge in a bad light. Pick one, This is a preseason game.


And re: Judge, I know this will get spun into a different narrative that I don't intend, but imo the choice between those 4 OT's last year is 100% on him. So if they are already publicly bagging the guy they chose (which I'm inclined to not believe) that's not only a bad thing to do but a terrible reflection on their draft process. Wills played at Bama where Judge had current staffers on staff. Thomas played for Kirby Smart, and where he had a current coach on staff.

If both players are graded closely and the other guy ends up a little better you tip your cap. If 1 ends up a lemon and it's not the one you chose that's a big failure of process.

Now all that said I believe the mystery illness rumor before I believe they are publicly knocking a 2nd year player who played through an ankle injury last year that required surgery, for a coach they saw fit to fire halfway through the year (team's bad hire, not Thomas'). Thomas had plenty of chances to do unwise things like blame his problems on Columbo or the injury and it didn't seem like he did anything out of step. If they wanted to send a message they could just as easily have let Solder play more at LT like they did with Peart at RT. But they didn't.
 
christian : 9/10/2021 5:52 pm : link
I don’t think the Giants would use the press to get through to a player. But I don’t discount frustration in the building with Thomas’s play.

All said, Sale has a tough gig. Four of the five guys on the line need to really improve their consistency from their last time out.
I wouldn't discount them being frustrated with a lot of guys  
Eric on Li : 9/10/2021 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15358861 christian said:
Quote:
I don’t think the Giants would use the press to get through to a player. But I don’t discount frustration in the building with Thomas’s play.

All said, Sale has a tough gig. Four of the five guys on the line need to really improve their consistency from their last time out.


but that's normal. I'm sure there are varying levels of frustration with Toney, Slayton (drops), Engram (hurt again), Jackson/Golladay (both hurt already), Jones (int), Peart actually got demoted, etc. that'd all be normal and if Coughlin were the head coach he'd probably have verbatim rant to that effect.

Judge seems a little more big picture and progress oriented with young players. So i'd see him getting more frustrated with the coaching staff not finding a way to make things work than with the player (especially since they invested so much in OL coaches).
RE: RE: RE: RE: That's  
BestFeature : 9/10/2021 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15358279 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15358269 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15358252 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


In comment 15358221 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


a good way to get your QB killed.



I've never understood the rationale for playing someone who is at, perhaps, no more than 50% effectiveness due to injury or illness. Isn't it better for the team to have someone who can perform adequately? Especially when it's the person protecting the starting QB's blind side.

I know the NFL has long had this macho thing about playing through injuries and illness, but there is a point at which it affects performance to the point where another player should be used.



Or, he’s a warrior, wanted to give it a go to accrue more snaps in a limited pre-season, felt better with IVs and played as long as he could. Who could forget Jordan’s performance against the Knicks with a high temp and flu symptoms? Yes, it was not pre-season, but it says a lot, at least to me..



That was against the Jazz.

If you're on the field, you're on the field. Playing as shitty as Thomas did could have gotten Jones or someone else hurt. Being sick is no excuse.


If you're trying to predict his performance when he's healthy it's definitely an excuse as it likely obscures his abilities while healthy.
 
christian : 9/10/2021 6:06 pm : link
I think it takes a different type of frustration for it to get to a reporter.

I hate to say it, but if there’s a loudmouth in the front office not following the Judge script, it’s not hard for me to guess who that is.
Having a guy play sick  
Dave on the UWS : 9/10/2021 6:06 pm : link
when he says “I’m fine” isn’t so far/ fetched. Also, Schwartz is a pretty good reporter, but I’ve never liked the “un-named sources in the building” stuff. Good be people who favored Wirfs and didn’t like the pick.
I believe what I see. He improved quite a bit last year PLAYING ON AN ANKLE that needed surgery. There have been NO reports ( unlike with Erik Flowers), that he doesn’t work hard and that he doesn’t taking coaching well.
He wasn’t really good out of the gate? Happens all the time. Like with Jones, we should know a lot more by season’s end.
....  
ColHowPepper : 9/10/2021 6:18 pm : link
well, for one thing, the gist of the article was that Johnson was teaching Thomas to tune out the (advance) media, since when have the Giants used a reporter to get a player to get his head straight? Sounds asinine, particularly in a Joe Judge environment.

Frustration publicly vented for the Sale et al.? Equally dubious: we saw that Judge dealt with Colombo quite directly. Perhaps it's not the loudmouth as in usual suspects, but the usual suspects trying to mollify angry and frustrated fans, à la McAdoo and Geno. Just more mud against the wall.

As I said in a different context, nothing about this pre-season augurs well for me.
Two words  
M.S. : 9/10/2021 6:23 pm : link

Tristan Wirfs.
RE: …  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/10/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15358874 christian said:
Quote:
I think it takes a different type of frustration for it to get to a reporter.

I hate to say it, but if there’s a loudmouth in the front office not following the Judge script, it’s not hard for me to guess who that is.


If you mean DG, that seems hard to believe. Then again he's an accorsi student who also loves to talk.

Garrett has a little history of knives in the back of his head coach. Plenty think he had a lot to do with wade Phillips getting fired
RE: Ereck Flowers  
WillVAB : 9/10/2021 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15358681 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
Part Deux


Yep, same trash technique that can’t be coached out of him. The OL scouts in the organization are terrible.
RE: RE: Schwartz reports internal concern on Thomas  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/10/2021 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15358427 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15358411 Sean said:


Quote:


Ugh, cannot afford to botch another high OL pick. I’m still hopeful, but this is not good. Link - ( New Window )



We drafted that guy over Herbert, Lamb, and Wirfs...


It is worth noting that if they had taken Lamb you would have been leading the chorus of people crying about taking a WR.
RE: So you put a guy who is ridiculously sick  
bw in dc : 9/10/2021 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15358315 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
out there to get run over and around and risked getting your QB blindsided in a game that means nothing?

I doubt this is true, and if it is Judge has some explaining to do, because that is reckless and stupid.


I read all the comments on this and your first paragraph nails it for me.

If this was a regular season game, I could appreciate the valor. But to expose our QB to injury because our unproven LT is too sick to play in a preseason game is pure negligence.

It's become very clear that Judge pays attention to every detail. So it this is true, there is no doubt in my mind Judge knew this. And the media should relentlessly hound him on this for more information and clarity.
Imagine thinking that your LT, who has played one season  
BestFeature : 9/10/2021 11:33 pm : link
is a bust already. This board is a joke. LT is one of the hardest positions to play and people already know he's a bust, fucking embarrassing.
