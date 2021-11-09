for display only
Week 1: Broncos at Giants predictions

Route 9 : 9/11/2021 12:35 pm
Giants 18, Broncos 12

Daniel Jones 12/30, 1 rushing touchdowns and 2 Interceptions

Giants Defense scores TD
RE: RE: Duggan's prediction seems about right  
Mike in NY : 9/11/2021 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15359400 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15359247 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


I do not trust that Garrett recognizes that WR's can routes other than 3 yard curls. Not to mention, while the Giants Defense is good, it is not as good as like the 2000 Ravens, 1985 Bears, etc. It is hard these days to hold competent teams below 17 points. Even the Bengals without Joe Burrow managed to score 17 on us last year. Don't be disillusioned by the fact that we scored less than 17 points 7 times last year. It was not because we faced great defenses. It was because our O was barely college caliber.



You do realize that it is 2021 not 2020, right?

What happened last year has nothing to what happens this year. They changed over 40% of the players on the team. Offensive line has new players on 3 of the 5 positions that started the season last year...


2 of our top 3 healthyish WR have no chemistry with our QB because of off-season injuries and we got rid of our best OL from last year. That usually does not equate to improvement.
Broncos 65 Giants 0  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/11/2021 6:00 pm : link
I don’t feel good about this weekend :(
 
ryanmkeane : 9/11/2021 6:05 pm : link
26-23 victory
So far, by my count  
M.S. : 9/11/2021 6:06 pm : link

17 BBIers are predicting a Giants win; 12 are predicting a Giants loss.

Interestingly, for those who are predicting a Giants win, the median margin of victory is 6 points.

And for those who are predicting a Giants loss, the median margin of defeat is 6.5 points.

RE: So far, by my count  
M.S. : 9/11/2021 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15359447 M.S. said:
Quote:

17 BBIers are predicting a Giants win; 12 are predicting a Giants loss.

Interestingly, for those who are predicting a Giants win, the median margin of victory is 6 points.

And for those who are predicting a Giants loss, the median margin of defeat is 6.5 points.

This is as of 5:46 postings.
Denver  
AcidTest : 9/11/2021 6:17 pm : link
30-16.
RE: 23-20 Denver  
section125 : 9/11/2021 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15359422 CV36 said:
Quote:
DJ turns it over on the potential game winning drive.


The best offensive lineman is still at center. Zeitler was not that good, merely average.

We do no know how much chemistry Jones has with his receivers, nor TE Rudolph and that could be crucial. But I think they will muddle it out - but he has Slayton and Shepard who he is well familiar with...
Denver 24 GMen 21 in OT  
The Turk : 9/11/2021 6:32 pm : link
Gano misses a game winner in 4th Q
17-10 Broncos  
Jersey Heel : 9/11/2021 6:53 pm : link
Low scoring game. Offense has a lot of 3 and outs.
Terps works in a  
Dave on the UWS : 9/11/2021 7:16 pm : link
shot at Jones on a score prediction thread. Gotta love it!
RE: Terps works in a  
cjac : 9/11/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15359485 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
shot at Jones on a score prediction thread. Gotta love it!


He could have meant that a RB or WR fumbles.
RE: RE: So far, by my count  
chick310 : 9/11/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15359448 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15359447 M.S. said:


Quote:



17 BBIers are predicting a Giants win; 12 are predicting a Giants loss.

Interestingly, for those who are predicting a Giants win, the median margin of victory is 6 points.

And for those who are predicting a Giants loss, the median margin of defeat is 6.5 points.



This is as of 5:46 postings.


Giants 100
Denver 0
RE: Denver 24 GMen 21 in OT  
section125 : 9/11/2021 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15359457 The Turk said:
Quote:
Gano misses a game winner in 4th Q


Our most reliable player???? Say it ain't so!
Man  
djm : 9/11/2021 7:44 pm : link
For a team that won 23 games over the last four years they sure are held pretty high by some. I saw one post say they are set everywhere but qb. Everywhere? Really now. 5-11. 6-10. 7-9. 5-11. I know we’ve sucked too since then but that’s an odd take by some.
RE: RE: Terps works in a  
Go Terps : 9/11/2021 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15359488 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15359485 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


shot at Jones on a score prediction thread. Gotta love it!



He could have meant that a RB or WR fumbles.


I'm picturing a Jones fumble. Take that as a shot at Jones and the OL.
I can't accept losing to Noodle Arm...  
bw in dc : 9/11/2021 7:51 pm : link
Giants 23
Broncos 19
RE: RE: RE: Terps works in a  
cjac : 9/11/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15359527 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15359488 cjac said:


Quote:


In comment 15359485 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


shot at Jones on a score prediction thread. Gotta love it!



He could have meant that a RB or WR fumbles.



I'm picturing a Jones fumble. Take that as a shot at Jones and the OL.


Ok well ya know I was trying to defend you. But honestly none of your opinions on Jones have been wrong. So while I’m going to try to be optimistic, I’ll tell you that you haven’t been wrong but at the same time I hope you end up eating crow. Because I’m a Giant fan.
Me too  
Go Terps : 9/11/2021 7:54 pm : link
I'm trying to muster up hope. I hate going into a season like this.
Giants win 20-16  
giantstock : 9/11/2021 8:17 pm : link
On their way to an 8-9 record.
Giants 20  
Jim in Tampa : 9/11/2021 8:17 pm : link
Broncos 16

Giants D gets a turnover in Giants' territory on Denver's final drive to ice the game.

It's a new year and anything is possible. (Plenty of time to be pessimistic later ;>)
0-1….again…☹️  
The_Boss : 9/11/2021 8:59 pm : link
Broncos 24
NYG 13

Jones 2 turnovers and sacked 4 times. He’s out played by Teddy fucking Bridgewater who throws for 230 yards and 2 TD’s. Barkley long TD run in the 2nd quarter gets the home crowd excited for a bit. Quick turnaround on the road in DC 4 days later…
Trying to be optimistic Giants 16 Broncos 13  
Rick in Dallas : 9/11/2021 9:12 pm : link
Wouldn’t it be nice to win on opening day.
Get ready for the Monday Morning Armchair QB’s!!!!
Giants 26 Broncos 16  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/11/2021 9:24 pm : link
Giants score 3 TDs - 2 passing - 1 running and 2 FGS

Broncos held to 1 TD and 3 FGs

Giants defense gets 2 Interceptions and 2 Sacks and has Teddy running for his life all day
Denver 22 Giants 16  
Hammer : 9/11/2021 10:39 pm : link
Giants score a garbage time touchdown.

Game wasn't as close as the score indicated.
23-13  
Banks : 9/11/2021 10:46 pm : link
Broncos. Fading the giants until they prove themselves
23-13 Giants over Broncos  
Vinny from Danbury : 12:28 am : link
Looking forward to the new season. Hope springs eternal. Go Giants!
Giants 31 Snow Ponies 16  
trueblueinpw : 2:26 am : link
I don’t think this game should be close. The Giants are at home, which should be big as players are getting back to playing in front of fans. I think our defense is better. I think our defense will score. I think we have a lot more talent on this Giants team. I see the Giants as being better in all phases of the game.

LFG Big Blue!
 
christian : 2:51 am : link
The Broncos suck.

17-3 Giants.
Snow ponies..nice one  
mpinmaine : 5:07 am : link
NYG baby!
24-16
20-14 GMen  
adamg : 6:02 am : link
Lfg
Typical slow start….  
OburgBob : 6:35 am : link
No surprise here, as the Oline allows pressure from the start, and Jones is limited to short passes. We don’t set the edge constantly and allow several chunk runs early. By the second quarter we’re down 10-0 and Pound out a long drive, using Barkley outside with pitch outs, counter plays, with a bootleg by Jones for 20 or so. Down 10-7 at half, we come back out like “mad dogs” (as LT would say) and take it to them. A turn-over and a gadget play or two gives us a 14-10 lead, and we score two more touchdowns with a power running game with Penny spelling Barkley at RB and scoring twice. I see the final scoreboard 28-10…..and then I wake up!
Go Giants!
Updated as of 6:35am  
M.S. : 7:12 am : link

By my count

27 BBIers are predicting a Giants win; 19 are predicting a Giants loss.

For those who are predicting a Giants win, the median margin of victory is 6 points.

And for those who are predicting a Giants loss, the median margin of defeat is 7 points.
Giants win...  
Milton : 7:17 am : link
27-16
Based on 46 predictions  
M.S. : 7:18 am : link

The median points scored by Giants (win or lose) = 20

The median points scored by Denver (win or lose) = 17
The predictions  
crick n NC : 9:07 am : link
Seem to be a mixture of what fans want to happen and what fans think is likely to happen.
RE: The predictions  
M.S. : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15359740 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Seem to be a mixture of what fans want to happen and what fans think is likely to happen.

What may be of some interest from these predictions is the median spread of victory which is in the 6-7 point range (whether it's a Giants or Denver victory.) It think that's a pretty solid prediction. A one TD differential in this game "feels" about right!
Giants win 24 - 20  
KingBlue : 9:11 am : link
Big emotional home opener. Fans are loud and disruptive. OL plays well. Jones directs game winning drive. Bridgewater is the QB that makes the critical mistakes in this one.

Big Emotional Win. Go Big Blue!!!
20-13 Giants  
GNewGiants : 9:19 am : link
Defense gets three turnovers setting up 2 TDs. Martinez gets 16 tackles. Jones rushes for one and throws one to Rudolph.
RE: RE: The predictions  
crick n NC : 9:31 am : link
In comment 15359744 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15359740 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Seem to be a mixture of what fans want to happen and what fans think is likely to happen.


What may be of some interest from these predictions is the median spread of victory which is in the 6-7 point range (whether it's a Giants or Denver victory.) It think that's a pretty solid prediction. A one TD differential in this game "feels" about right!


Good point.
Den has good receivers, but Bridgewater at QB  
NBGblue : 9:39 am : link
so I don't see them lighting up the NYG D. The Giants have a more balanced O with Barkley playing, and I think the OL will be OK today, especially if Chubb is out or plays on a bum ankle. So, I'll go with NYG 24 Den 17.
I think it will be close  
Giants86 : 10:50 am : link
could go either way?
Can we create turnovers?
Can we move the ball enough to score some points
Can our QB not turn the ball over?
Are our skill position guys gonna be effective?

Tons of questions....

Since I will be there and we are due for an opening day win

Giants 17
Broncos 13

I like our chances today  
George : 12:44 pm : link
Giants 20
Broncos 13

DJ - 24-37, 246, 1 TD, 0 INTs
Darius Slayton - 4 catches, 67 yds, 1 TD
Adoree Jackson - 1 INT

This is the best roster we've had, top to bottom, in ten years. Coaching staff heads into the second years of their respective systems. OL had a solid preseason of work together unlike last year. DJ threw exactly 1 INT the second half of last season.

I like our chances today and this season.
RE: I like our chances today  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15359941 George said:
Quote:
Giants 20
Broncos 13

DJ - 24-37, 246, 1 TD, 0 INTs
Darius Slayton - 4 catches, 67 yds, 1 TD
Adoree Jackson - 1 INT

This is the best roster we've had, top to bottom, in ten years. Coaching staff heads into the second years of their respective systems. OL had a solid preseason of work together unlike last year. DJ threw exactly 1 INT the second half of last season.

I like our chances today and this season.


Well I'm glad someone agrees with me about the roster thing. The back half of the roster is better than I ever remember it. We need an RT, a guard, and an explosive edge guy, but we are close as far as starters go. Adoree is a big question mark to me, if he can play up to his contract, the defense is going to be excellent.
RE: RE: The predictions  
mfsd : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15359744 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15359740 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Seem to be a mixture of what fans want to happen and what fans think is likely to happen.


What may be of some interest from these predictions is the median spread of victory which is in the 6-7 point range (whether it's a Giants or Denver victory.) It think that's a pretty solid prediction. A one TD differential in this game "feels" about right!


Makes sense. I don’t think anyone sees the Giants being a team ready to blow someone out offensively, but our defense should be good enough to keep us in most games.
I honestly have no clue what to expect.  
Matt M. : 1:50 pm : link
But, I keep having this feeling that opening drive we see some sort of trick play involving Toney. I dreamt a WR pass.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:17 pm : link
Giants 17, Broncos 13.

This is a game we should win. Take care of fucking business. Sick of these slow starts which below piss poor seasons. 1-0!
RE: I honestly have no clue what to expect.  
Zeke's Alibi : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15360031 Matt M. said:
Quote:
But, I keep having this feeling that opening drive we see some sort of trick play involving Toney. I dreamt a WR pass.


This would make....a lot of sense actually. That's how you set the tone for a season.
RE: RE: Broncos 27  
Joey in VA : 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15359303 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15359291 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


Giants 9



Oh dear Lord I hope not.

I think Giants win 23-17
Pretty close. I overestimated our offense.
RE: 27-13 Denver  
j_rud : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15359301 j_rud said:
Quote:
D plays better than score indicates as they're put in bad situations on a few occasions. I'd love to feel differently but until the O proves something...


Was off on the D but nailed the rest. Super psyched for 2021 baby!!!
you nailed it  
Banks : 7:22 pm : link
I was off by 4 points.
