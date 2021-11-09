Week 1: Broncos at Giants predictions

I do not trust that Garrett recognizes that WR's can routes other than 3 yard curls. Not to mention, while the Giants Defense is good, it is not as good as like the 2000 Ravens, 1985 Bears, etc. It is hard these days to hold competent teams below 17 points. Even the Bengals without Joe Burrow managed to score 17 on us last year. Don't be disillusioned by the fact that we scored less than 17 points 7 times last year. It was not because we faced great defenses. It was because our O was barely college caliber.
You do realize that it is 2021 not 2020, right?
What happened last year has nothing to what happens this year. They changed over 40% of the players on the team. Offensive line has new players on 3 of the 5 positions that started the season last year...
2 of our top 3 healthyish WR have no chemistry with our QB because of off-season injuries and we got rid of our best OL from last year. That usually does not equate to improvement.
DJ turns it over on the potential game winning drive.
The best offensive lineman is still at center. Zeitler was not that good, merely average.
We do no know how much chemistry Jones has with his receivers, nor TE Rudolph and that could be crucial. But I think they will muddle it out - but he has Slayton and Shepard who he is well familiar with...
For a team that won 23 games over the last four years they sure are held pretty high by some. I saw one post say they are set everywhere but qb. Everywhere? Really now. 5-11. 6-10. 7-9. 5-11. I know we’ve sucked too since then but that’s an odd take by some.
shot at Jones on a score prediction thread. Gotta love it!
He could have meant that a RB or WR fumbles.
I'm picturing a Jones fumble. Take that as a shot at Jones and the OL.
Ok well ya know I was trying to defend you. But honestly none of your opinions on Jones have been wrong. So while I’m going to try to be optimistic, I’ll tell you that you haven’t been wrong but at the same time I hope you end up eating crow. Because I’m a Giant fan.
Jones 2 turnovers and sacked 4 times. He’s out played by Teddy fucking Bridgewater who throws for 230 yards and 2 TD’s. Barkley long TD run in the 2nd quarter gets the home crowd excited for a bit. Quick turnaround on the road in DC 4 days later…
I don’t think this game should be close. The Giants are at home, which should be big as players are getting back to playing in front of fans. I think our defense is better. I think our defense will score. I think we have a lot more talent on this Giants team. I see the Giants as being better in all phases of the game.
No surprise here, as the Oline allows pressure from the start, and Jones is limited to short passes. We don’t set the edge constantly and allow several chunk runs early. By the second quarter we’re down 10-0 and Pound out a long drive, using Barkley outside with pitch outs, counter plays, with a bootleg by Jones for 20 or so. Down 10-7 at half, we come back out like “mad dogs” (as LT would say) and take it to them. A turn-over and a gadget play or two gives us a 14-10 lead, and we score two more touchdowns with a power running game with Penny spelling Barkley at RB and scoring twice. I see the final scoreboard 28-10…..and then I wake up!
Go Giants!
Seem to be a mixture of what fans want to happen and what fans think is likely to happen.
What may be of some interest from these predictions is the median spread of victory which is in the 6-7 point range (whether it's a Giants or Denver victory.) It think that's a pretty solid prediction. A one TD differential in this game "feels" about right!
Seem to be a mixture of what fans want to happen and what fans think is likely to happen.
What may be of some interest from these predictions is the median spread of victory which is in the 6-7 point range (whether it's a Giants or Denver victory.) It think that's a pretty solid prediction. A one TD differential in this game "feels" about right!
so I don't see them lighting up the NYG D. The Giants have a more balanced O with Barkley playing, and I think the OL will be OK today, especially if Chubb is out or plays on a bum ankle. So, I'll go with NYG 24 Den 17.
DJ - 24-37, 246, 1 TD, 0 INTs
Darius Slayton - 4 catches, 67 yds, 1 TD
Adoree Jackson - 1 INT
This is the best roster we've had, top to bottom, in ten years. Coaching staff heads into the second years of their respective systems. OL had a solid preseason of work together unlike last year. DJ threw exactly 1 INT the second half of last season.
DJ - 24-37, 246, 1 TD, 0 INTs
Darius Slayton - 4 catches, 67 yds, 1 TD
Adoree Jackson - 1 INT
This is the best roster we've had, top to bottom, in ten years. Coaching staff heads into the second years of their respective systems. OL had a solid preseason of work together unlike last year. DJ threw exactly 1 INT the second half of last season.
I like our chances today and this season.
Well I'm glad someone agrees with me about the roster thing. The back half of the roster is better than I ever remember it. We need an RT, a guard, and an explosive edge guy, but we are close as far as starters go. Adoree is a big question mark to me, if he can play up to his contract, the defense is going to be excellent.
Seem to be a mixture of what fans want to happen and what fans think is likely to happen.
What may be of some interest from these predictions is the median spread of victory which is in the 6-7 point range (whether it's a Giants or Denver victory.) It think that's a pretty solid prediction. A one TD differential in this game "feels" about right!
Makes sense. I don’t think anyone sees the Giants being a team ready to blow someone out offensively, but our defense should be good enough to keep us in most games.
17 BBIers are predicting a Giants win; 12 are predicting a Giants loss.
Interestingly, for those who are predicting a Giants win, the median margin of victory is 6 points.
And for those who are predicting a Giants loss, the median margin of defeat is 6.5 points.
Giants 100
Denver 0
Our most reliable player???? Say it ain't so!
shot at Jones on a score prediction thread. Gotta love it!
I'm picturing a Jones fumble. Take that as a shot at Jones and the OL.
Broncos 19
In comment 15359485 Dave on the UWS said:
shot at Jones on a score prediction thread. Gotta love it!
Ok well ya know I was trying to defend you. But honestly none of your opinions on Jones have been wrong. So while I’m going to try to be optimistic, I’ll tell you that you haven’t been wrong but at the same time I hope you end up eating crow. Because I’m a Giant fan.
Giants D gets a turnover in Giants' territory on Denver's final drive to ice the game.
It's a new year and anything is possible. (Plenty of time to be pessimistic later ;>)
NYG 13
Jones 2 turnovers and sacked 4 times. He’s out played by Teddy fucking Bridgewater who throws for 230 yards and 2 TD’s. Barkley long TD run in the 2nd quarter gets the home crowd excited for a bit. Quick turnaround on the road in DC 4 days later…
Get ready for the Monday Morning Armchair QB’s!!!!
Broncos held to 1 TD and 3 FGs
Giants defense gets 2 Interceptions and 2 Sacks and has Teddy running for his life all day
Game wasn't as close as the score indicated.
LFG Big Blue!
17-3 Giants.
24-16
Go Giants!
By my count
27 BBIers are predicting a Giants win; 19 are predicting a Giants loss.
For those who are predicting a Giants win, the median margin of victory is 6 points.
And for those who are predicting a Giants loss, the median margin of defeat is 7 points.
The median points scored by Giants (win or lose) = 20
The median points scored by Denver (win or lose) = 17
What may be of some interest from these predictions is the median spread of victory which is in the 6-7 point range (whether it's a Giants or Denver victory.) It think that's a pretty solid prediction. A one TD differential in this game "feels" about right!
Big Emotional Win. Go Big Blue!!!
Good point.
Can we create turnovers?
Can we move the ball enough to score some points
Can our QB not turn the ball over?
Are our skill position guys gonna be effective?
Tons of questions....
Since I will be there and we are due for an opening day win
Giants 17
Broncos 13
Broncos 13
DJ - 24-37, 246, 1 TD, 0 INTs
Darius Slayton - 4 catches, 67 yds, 1 TD
Adoree Jackson - 1 INT
This is the best roster we've had, top to bottom, in ten years. Coaching staff heads into the second years of their respective systems. OL had a solid preseason of work together unlike last year. DJ threw exactly 1 INT the second half of last season.
I like our chances today and this season.
Broncos 13
Well I'm glad someone agrees with me about the roster thing. The back half of the roster is better than I ever remember it. We need an RT, a guard, and an explosive edge guy, but we are close as far as starters go. Adoree is a big question mark to me, if he can play up to his contract, the defense is going to be excellent.
Makes sense. I don’t think anyone sees the Giants being a team ready to blow someone out offensively, but our defense should be good enough to keep us in most games.
This is a game we should win. Take care of fucking business. Sick of these slow starts which below piss poor seasons. 1-0!
This would make....a lot of sense actually. That's how you set the tone for a season.
Giants 9
Oh dear Lord I hope not.
I think Giants win 23-17
Was off on the D but nailed the rest. Super psyched for 2021 baby!!!