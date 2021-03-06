New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos Game Discussion

The Broncos are not a subpar team. For my money they finish second in the West.
The Broncos can certainly develop into a mid range team. But today they are starting a journeyman QB in his first time out in the system, and their best defender out.
Their tight end group is banged up, and their pass rush is banged up.
This is a team the Giants should beat.
NO Yowling. Let's keep this thread to the hear and now. Anyone want to re-re-re-re-re-re-re-argue the last 5 years of decision making and stats, take that over to reddit or yahoo comments or something where it will be appreciated.
Bradley Chubb is a better defender than a banged up, 32 year old Von Miller who was away from the game for a year.
I can’t see the Giants taking a WR off the field for Kaden Smith. I don’t imagine a bunch of two TE looks, unless it a jumbo package with Peart and Solder.
You must be new here. Be prepared for one shit storm of a thread. What you are about to read will be irrational comments and statements that make you wonder whether people just got introduced to the game of football yesterday.
There was a lot of criticism when we picked up Booker. People go right to the stat line without understanding what a player's total contribution is and how important something like pass protection is for a RB. Especially on a team that has a subpar OL
should be used as a decoy off play action, or get some swing passes in the flat. Running him right up the middle is idiotic. He's rusty and our OL can't block well enough for him to succeed. At least run him wide.
Huge 3rd down, stop them and we can put a stranglehold on this game
Yep. Handing graham his lunch--scoring a whole field goal in 28 minutes.
Hysterical isn't it?
The players are bailing him out, but I don't expect everyone to understand that. I'm definitely not one of the people that is negative or harps on this team. Shurmur is out scheming Graham at this point.
You mean the guy who missed all of training camp?
Yeah the guy who is healthy and in uniform today
They've thrown it to him twice I think, and used him on an end around.
And for those that wanted Judge to call a timeout, this is a textbook lesson why you don't call a timeout with less than a minute to play when it's 4th down and the other team has the ball at the 50.
Totally disagree, you have to make them think their are consequences if they don't pick it up. As in a TD. They got to run the clock all the way down so at worst they were looking at a fg the other way. It was fucking stupid, but one of those things that happens heat in the moment. Judge is still only a second year coach.
at the half and defense will be gassed. Seems like last year.
I mean this game has been shortened to shit. We've had 3 offensive possessions I think. Graham needs to start getting the defense off the field faster or they are going to be gassed going into the 4th.
Not sure why there was a feeling that the first game of this year would be different than what we saw last year. We all knew the OL was not improved and the offense is unfortunately going to be shit if the OL is shit.
Except for ONE season when the defense stood on its head, we have been a really bad football team every year since our OL started to play like shit after the 2011 season.
We also have lost the first two games of the season every year for the past 4-5 years I think.
The defense SHOULD be playing better. Sometimes early in the season it is a scheme or communication issue on defense.
No pass rush, wide open middle of the field in zone, little to no offense. But, I am annoyed they didn't call a single timeout before the half. They could/should have called one after 1st, 2nd, and/or 3rd down. Like someone above pointed out, calling it before 4th down gives Denver 1 more thing to think about if they don't convert. By not calling it, you basically tell Denver we are conceding our shot on offense, so just go for it.
We only had the ball 4 times because of Denver drives
Defense not great but offense has barely held the ball. Defense is already gassed, clearly
RE: RE: Sad part is Whoever is making the picks next year will likely draft a
Defense not great but offense has barely held the ball. Defense is already gassed, clearly
Also that defense held DEN to 10 after getting sliced and diced is good
I honestly dont know how anybody can compare anybody to Daniel Jones when you factor in what he has to deal with , with no running game , a bad OLine, and Garrett calling dogshit for plays . I get hes an easy target but i dont see any QB in Football outside of Mahomes being successful with these conditions
So last season our offense was awful and defense was decent. This season they're both awful. So fucking sick of this franchise.
LOL. Isn’t this the truth. Gettleman looking for a set of all-stars, but nobody is there long enough to become a team member. Garrett needs to go. Graham needs to reinvent this porous, bend-and-bteak D.
QB since Jones will get the blame for this when in reality he is not even close to what the problems are with this team.
Bad Oline, Bad playcalling, no pass rush in no particular order are not even close to being good enough to win most weeks
He's not the ONLY problem, but he is certainly not part of the solution thus far either. And he hasn't looked tremendously sharp overall. He made a couple of nice throws, but had more that were too low, too high, and/or behind receivers.
RE: RE: RE: So glad we’ve dumped all those resources
Denver has had the ball the whole half. Three long drives. Lucky it isn’t 21-7
When I see comments like that, it makes my head hurt. Like what are people seeing? The offense hasn't been great, but it hasn't been bad either. I feel like we are getting hamstrung by our coaching staff on both sides of the ball. Of course the Broncos have one of the best two side tandems in the biz, so that shouldnt be surpising. Judge letting us down with the game management is a blow.
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
But it is hard to watch the same problems we have been having for 5 years show up yet again. The defensive scheme was very soft last year. The excuse was that we didn't have the dbs to play aggressive. They do now. And yet it's the same soft zone with everyone running free.
He's not the ONLY problem, but he is certainly not part of the solution thus far either. And he hasn't looked tremendously sharp overall. He made a couple of nice throws, but had more that were too low, too high, and/or behind receivers.
He's had a couple poor throws, but he's been absolute money down the field and overall. The decision making has been solid. What more do you want from him? To block the other team? To play defense to help them actually get off the fucking field? If we are going to play defense like this we need to be rock solid in the redzone. So far 50/50 and we got bailed out by a player make plays.
So much for the raised expectations. No running game, conservative play calling, so nice passes, some horrible passes and a defense that cannot cover. What’s changed? Still it’s o nay one half but sure does look familiar.
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
Agree.. At this point I'm not sure it's DJ who we should be worried about. It's the OC & DC, and GM that has plagued the Giants for so long now.. This Org just can't get it right, they keep making the same mistakes..
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
I don't see anyone blaming Jones. And, the game is still close, so no loss to blame for ... yet. But, it's not like Jones is lighting it up either.
Agree.. At this point I'm not sure it's DJ who we should be worried about. It's the OC & DC, and GM that has plagued the Giants for so long now.. This Org just can't get it right, they keep making the same mistakes..
I don't know how you can blame the GM when the players are the reason we are in it. The coaching staff is getting handed.
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
I don't see anyone blaming Jones. And, the game is still close, so no loss to blame for ... yet. But, it's not like Jones is lighting it up either.
Needs to realize they've basically been on the field the entire game. Giants offense has barely given them a chance to catch their breath. They are getting sliced up but it's also been an onslaught all game long.
And I don't think the ball was moving before then. From the back, his body language looked like the ball might have been loose, but, from the 2nd angle you see him just shifting it. It seemed he had control. I can't see us getting a second break on a questionable turnover.
Oh please. We have another year of a bunch of players talking about how good they are and then get manhandled.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
Oh please. We have another year of a bunch of players talking about how good they are and then get manhandled.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
Exactly! I hate this logic. Why the fuck do you think they are on the field? They don't get any stops and haven't even been forcing many 3rd and longs.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
yes, there have been a shitload of 3rd downs and no stops
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
They had a huge turnover in 1st half and held red zone to a field goal before that. Offense has had 1 good drive.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
They had a huge turnover in 1st half and held red zone to a field goal before that. Offense has had 1 good drive.
Washington isn’t losing 2 in a row at home. Another year over before October. Even if they beat Atlanta, they’re not beating either the Cowboys or Saints on the road. That’ll be 1-4.
Lol overreaction much. I had us losing our first two and 4-5 going into the bye on the way to a 10 win season. Of course I'm rethinking that with the performance our coaching staff put out today, but its till only week 1. Theres a reason they play the games.
Once Coughlin ran his coarse they have no clue where to turn. They always go back to what they think they know. This is a nightmare, and we are in cap hell for the next three years. Cap hell with a horrible team. It gets no worse.
ready to start the season. That’s on Judge. The Belichick way works if you have Brady to bail you out. You can t take the first third of a season to “figure out what you have”. The Broncos are a decent team. Yet we aren’t competitive with them.
Giants waiting for the snacks and drinks after the game
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
They had a huge turnover in 1st half and held red zone to a field goal before that. Offense has had 1 good drive.
The offense has had 3 possessions nimrod.
They've had 4 and only 1 was good. 1st series was 2.5 minutes, 2nd series was 2.0 mins, their 3rd and only good drive was 4.5, and then the 4th series was a horrendous 3 and out in under a minute.
was trying to play "hero" ball again by struggling for a few extra yards instead of sliding. So he decided to take a hit and the inevitable happened. Sometimes trying to do too much means you end up doing too little. That probably cost us any chance at winning this game.
His OL i is horrible, his QB jittery and playing like it with a stupid turnover possible on any play and his pass rush non-existent. The heralded secondary cannot cover, the coach does not know the rules on challenges and this is a total disaster.
a RB 2nd overall when, well, you know. then a QB from Duke. Yeah, we're the team that's finding the diamond in the rough. Then in a draft that has 4 OTs we pick the one with technique issues. Then of course a skill player in round 1 - the one piece we're missing.
I'm hoping this game is an aberration and we turn it around Thursday. But if not, ...
Let some other team overpay his ass. Giants would be fucking idiots to give him a huge contract . It was a huge mistake to draft him 2nd even though some people still dont want to admit it. Dont double down on the mistake and sign him to a huge contract
The D to score? Are you stoned? They can't get off the fucking field. Teddy Bridgewater is bludgeoning them.
Sometimes you need a break. Not sayin it is coming but thinking we are going to comeback with offensive production only is looking pretty unlikely. Bridgewater is not this good. We have not hit him solidly all game.
just nothing to like about this team. Last year there was at least the hope that Judge was changing the character of the organization. This year there's nothing to root for except accountability for the folks responsible for this trash.
Holier than thou Gettleman fans?! They’re a few, but this site is overrun by Joe Judge fans who think he can’t do any wrong and is 100% the answer because he can command a press conference and we played a tad better than expectations last year. I am not saying Judge isn’t the answer, but the people with the faith in Joe Judge, as some sort of great savior and a great coach is completely unbalanced with his record.
RE: Why do the Giants receivers sit down on almost every route?
How can any Giants fan have confidence in this team or its management and coaching staff? Every year we're told that the problems have been "fixed," whether it's Jones and his maddening turnovers, a lack of edge rushers, and a bad OL. But this game showed that none of those problems have been solved. The only thing missing was an Engram "pop fly" INT, and only because he was a scratch.
have to cut bait on Jones and Barkley. Can’t give Barkley a big guarantee in cap situation and Jones is not the guy to give another year too. Today’s era is made for QB play. And that means Gettleman is a goner too.
This isn’t so simple. These bums are valuable choices completely wasted by poor management. It takes years to recover from such terrible decisions.
Dave Gettleman should have been fired a long time ago
This is real bad. I mean bad teams in this league score 24-27 points.
Do you not realize the defense actually has to give a chance to the O. We failed to do that today, that was a great play by Darby on that 4th down play.
Dude come on — Jones coughed up the ball and then they got stonewalled with scoring opportunities.
This should be a one possession game minimum right now.
I watched Herbert do this same damn thing twice today and his defense actually gave him opportunities to run plays and win the game. Graham is calling defenses like we didn't go out and spend big money on a second corner. You'd need to give your offense a fucking chance to get in rythym. Black Picasso my ass.
At least we won't have to worry about losing him as a HC, because only elite DCs get plucked for top spots. He certainly isn't that, not with this performance today.
like a crap fest in the home opener. #22 should be cut after the game. The Giants offensive masterminds trying to force Barkley when he is still working his way back is a big mistake. He had no success as a receiver today. We still have no tight ends for like 7 years now maybe more.
Defense can't get off the field. Time of possession ridiculous. Add in the dumb penalties and missed tackles. They made Bridgewater look like Ben as they can't tackle him. Glad Judge is a stickler for bad penalties because we had 3 terrible personal fouls today so far.
Having said that Jones and his penchant for TOs sucks the life out of the team. By Year 3 that should all have been cleaned up.
This isn’t so simple. These bums are valuable choices completely wasted by poor management. It takes years to recover from such terrible decisions.
It kind of is. You have to hit reset button. Cannot invest any significant money or term on these guys.
This isn’t so simple. These bums are valuable choices completely wasted by poor management. It takes years to recover from such terrible decisions.
not if you keep earning top 10 selections every year like we do.
With the optimistic bullshit. Fuck them. They will go the same way the Knicks went when they had a moron owner that will not give us real change, It's the same bullshit. The old regime did the same thing. Andy Robustelli, Alex Webster. Now it's Gettleman, who has done the worst job I have seen an NFL GM do. Cap hell with a horrible team. Unreal.
I watched Herbert do this same damn thing twice today and his defense actually gave him opportunities to run plays and win the game. Graham is calling defenses like we didn't go out and spend big money on a second corner. You'd need to give your offense a fucking chance to get in rythym. Black Picasso my ass.
You’re going in circles trying to blame the defense for Jones’s bad decisions.
Both things can be true. The defense was terrible and Jones blew his opportunities.
needs to learn the administrative details of the game.
Coach, you cannot throw a red flag on the field for a review,
when they automatically review scoring plays.
BTW, that cost your team a timeout as well, what a dumbass!
I am sure BB didn't teach you THAT in NE.
Those Denver receivers were catching passes with no defender within 10 yards of them! They were wide open all day. The Giants receivers had a defender right on their back every play. This was a total shit show and Joe Judge is going to be held responsible.
If you’re going to compete for the tournament, you’ve got to pick these wins up against subpar teams.
The Broncos are not a subpar team. For my money they finish second in the West.
Quote:
Giants have no business losing this game. Journeyman QB and opponents best defender out.
I agree. It amazes me sometimes how little some fans know about teams other than the Giants in this league. Obviously these people dont wager on games:).
At home, no less.
LOL! I would welcome that score.
"I missed the game. What was the score?"
"2-0."
Quote:
The Broncos are not a subpar team. For my money they finish second in the West.
Kyle Fuller and Von Miller are not their best defenders? Silly me. They have a very good backup at that position by the way that starts for most teams. He can be run on though, curious if we deploy a lot of two tight end sets today.
Quote:
The Broncos are not a subpar team. For my money they finish second in the West.
Best defender out? Von Miller is playing.
Bradley Chubb is a better defender than a banged up, 32 year old Von Miller who was away from the game for a year.
I can’t see the Giants taking a WR off the field for Kaden Smith. I don’t imagine a bunch of two TE looks, unless it a jumbo package with Peart and Solder.
You must be new here. Be prepared for one shit storm of a thread. What you are about to read will be irrational comments and statements that make you wonder whether people just got introduced to the game of football yesterday.
I was going to ask the same thing
Big BOMB
I think at is point and time Chubb is a more dangerous player. Now that’s not to say the Giants aren’t capable of making Miller look like his young self.
Someone gotta make plays other than Jones...amiright?
Garrett got too cute and now we have a long ass FG.
did you really think that??
I actually like that play call, execution left a lot to be desired.
Yup.
Baffling
Baffling
Why is it baffling? Many people do not want to sit right on top of thousands of other people yet. So, seats get sold.
Baffling
It’s about 60% orange. That’s what happens when you suck.
DC had called a DB blitz. It left Peppers to choose the outside man leaving the inside guy (Fant) open
Agreed.
Quote:
Faint that wide open?
DC had called a DB blitz. It left Peppers to choose the outside man leaving the inside guy (Fant) open
That was a good quick throw by Bridgewater, too.
Quote:
Not be 100% blue.
Why is it baffling? Many people do not want to sit right on top of thousands of other people yet. So, seats get sold.
I saw many of the early games on Redzone. Even Detroit had more home fans than us.
Oh well.
Nobody was open and Solder just gave up
he might have a 4 sack game against Turnstyle Solder
IMO.. Garrett has killed two drives so far.
Because he took a sack? Is this your first football game?
Play calling
Do you know what you are watching out there? any idea why he was holding it?
Exactly...so far the offense has made one play. Guess who made it?
Shhh ! don't ruin their fun
That guy, holy crap he needs to be fired
Quote:
Especially with an empty backfield
Do you know what you are watching out there? any idea why he was holding it?
Right, it's hard to see what to judge, clearly DJ didn't like what he saw. Then Solder got toasted, putting any chance of a second play moot.
It is early so I will not over-react. However, those two plays look like what we would do with Sinorice Moss
That would require someone competent to be calling plays
0 draft capital and 0 FA work to address RT. Horrendous. Really really bad.
Quote:
In comment 15360531 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Especially with an empty backfield
Do you know what you are watching out there? any idea why he was holding it?
Right, it's hard to see what to judge, clearly DJ didn't like what he saw. Then Solder got toasted, putting any chance of a second play moot.
plus my earlier comment that there were no short options out there for DJ. Only longer developing routes.... on 3rd and 2
Quote:
Especially with an empty backfield
Do you know what you are watching out there? any idea why he was holding it?
LOL - he had 3 seconds so by definition he didn't hold it forever. First read not open, sack
I'd used Penny to help against Miller.
The pass defense right after wasn't bad either
someone save this post please.
What was the reff in the backfield watching?
The OL and Garrett are preventing us from doing anything on offense.
(Meaningful Columbus Day weekend football...Do I ask for too much?)
In case you missed it (because the refs clearly did too) there was a huge hold on Dex.
No pass rush unless we blitz.
Bad OL.
Bad play calling.
What's changed?
Agreed.
McKnney made the deflection.
Holmes was interfering. Not looking back, pushing the WR.
He gets a lot of penalties.
No pass rush unless we blitz.
Bad OL.
Bad play calling.
What's changed?
Nothing.. Giants have no OC, and I'm almost going to say no DC as well. I'm sorry I'm not convinced because of last year on Patrick Graham..
Then you would know how annoying it was to hear the constant bullshit impulsive comments.
Is that why he had to run out of the pocket once Carter beat two people?
Can we do anything on offense?
Need first downs here.
Before the Broncos scoring drive the TOP was 5:01 for the Giants, 3:09 for the Broncos.
Quote:
Good thing Holmes got in there, otherwise we're getting nailed for pass interference
McKnney made the deflection.
Holmes was interfering. Not looking back, pushing the WR.
He gets a lot of penalties.
You're right, I mixed them up
Never.
Or.. here is an interesting concept. Maybe the OC would call plays that help the OL and QB. Plays that get the ball out of his hands quickly
Quote:
When they have to play a whole quarter because the offense doesn't move.
Before the Broncos scoring drive the TOP was 5:01 for the Giants, 3:09 for the Broncos.
These starters played almost no minutes in the preseason. An 8:46 defensive stand in Week one, quarter 1 is going to weaken the legs.
He needs to STFU
Quote:
Good Lord.
He needs to STFU
He's insufferable.
I was about to say no, but then the PI happened
Quote:
Good Lord.
He needs to STFU
Tell me about it. Mute button.
First down!!
Again, I would use KT and Barkley as decoys off play action.
Think Booker had a nice chip block as well.
Booker
[quote] the pass rusher? [/q
uote] I seen that too, might have been booker
Great Sheppard run, toeing the sideline!!!
We needed that drive.
D needed a blow!!!
I think it was booker
Big Daddy will
The team needed that in the worst way.
There was a lot of criticism when we picked up Booker. People go right to the stat line without understanding what a player's total contribution is and how important something like pass protection is for a RB. Especially on a team that has a subpar OL
LMAO...Only on BBI can someone segue into a slam against DG after we just had a beautiful drive for a TD.
Some real miserable people on this board
LOL... omg
The good news is that he's on his rookie contract.
I love how Schlerth didn't even mention that. That was a grown mans block.
He's too busy babbling about his own bullshit to even notice
He looks the same to me. Consistent negative yardage on 90% of touches. Yet to land the homerun ball
Shurmer was a terrible head coach but he’s a good OC
Knee on the line
Its so close its going to be hard to overturn honestly, but gun to head I'd say it was out.
It's been atrocious
Agreed.
Quote:
Williams being held in a bear hug. No call.
Agree 100% no calls on their Oline.. its bad
It's been atrocious
Quote:
Shurmur clearing out the middle of the field out there.
Shurmer was a terrible head coach but he’s a good OC
He's a GREAT OC. Vikings kicked ass when he was there. And DJ looked like a completely different player in his system. It's a simpler high low read system and a lot faster.
Bredeson at LG, Peart at RT to start this drive. Solder the jumbo TE.
it was partially due to the formation. It almost looked like a goal line formation... only the wrong goal line.
Yep. The run blocking may be worse than the pass blocking.
Could have used some!!!
not thrilled with the play calling.
TOP and play count has to change. They need some adjustments at half. Pretty fortunate they are leading. Let’s hold here D as Broncos get the ball to start 2nd half.
It was the definition of organizational hubris. We had no business picking a playmaker when both lines needed extraordinary help.
Shurmur is a terrible HC but one of the best OCs in the business.
Holy shit enough. Guy played well but he had two turnovers to a TD, you'd be eviscerating Jones for that.
Totally agree. Back to his trick of 5-yard pass on 3rd and 9.
Put Herbert with this OLine and Garrett and see how he would do
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
Cool story bro.
Quote:
is trash. Playcalling is just awful.. Even Denver calls better plays?!
Shurmur is a terrible HC but one of the best OCs in the business.
Yeah I'm not surprised he's handing Graham his lunch with revenge on his mind, even as fucking milquetoast as he is.
It's also interesting to think of all the inside info he has on DJ to give Fangio.
Quote:
6 rushes for 9 yards
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
How? He has nowhere to run
Quote:
6 rushes for 9 yards
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
I can't, because he's had exactly one hole so far, the very first play.
This OL is ruining his selection.
Quote:
6 rushes for 9 yards
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
Yes, he used to juke the 5 people standing in front of him as he got near the line of scrimmage. No longer....
Quote:
In comment 15360907 prdave73 said:
Quote:
is trash. Playcalling is just awful.. Even Denver calls better plays?!
Shurmur is a terrible HC but one of the best OCs in the business.
Yeah I'm not surprised he's handing Graham his lunch with revenge on his mind, even as fucking milquetoast as he is.
It's also interesting to think of all the inside info he has on DJ to give Fangio.
To be fair, if any inside info Shurmur has on Jones from his rookie year is still relevant, we need another QB.
Quote:
Now THAT is a first round worthy qb.
Put Herbert with this OLine and Garrett and see how he would do
Right. WFT sent an all out blitz at the end of game and picked it up so well he had 3 yards to step into if he wanted. At that point you are playing pitch and catch with your WRs.
It was the definition of organizational hubris. We had no business picking a playmaker when both lines needed extraordinary help.
Between that and KT in 2021 VERY reminiscent of late era Jerry Reese. Even though DG's first words in 2018 was to rebuild the OL.
Quote:
In comment 15360915 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
6 rushes for 9 yards
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
How? He has nowhere to run
Just shows how stupid the pick was. IF the defense for Barkley not being effective is he has nowhere to run then the 1st priority needs to be to make sure any Rb you have will have somewhere to run
Quote:
In comment 15360907 prdave73 said:
Quote:
is trash. Playcalling is just awful.. Even Denver calls better plays?!
Shurmur is a terrible HC but one of the best OCs in the business.
Yeah I'm not surprised he's handing Graham his lunch with revenge on his mind, even as fucking milquetoast as he is.
It's also interesting to think of all the inside info he has on DJ to give Fangio.
Quote:
In comment 15360915 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
6 rushes for 9 yards
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
How? He has nowhere to run
Actually I"m encouraged. He has taken soem tough hits, but has put his head down and tried to move the pile. Those are the type of hits he needed to get confidence in his knee
You miss and we can try a fg for one without really caring if we miss for field possession. But it’s probably a go analytically
Quote:
In comment 15360913 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15360907 prdave73 said:
Quote:
is trash. Playcalling is just awful.. Even Denver calls better plays?!
Shurmur is a terrible HC but one of the best OCs in the business.
Yeah I'm not surprised he's handing Graham his lunch with revenge on his mind, even as fucking milquetoast as he is.
It's also interesting to think of all the inside info he has on DJ to give Fangio.
Yep. Handing graham his lunch--scoring a whole field goal in 28 minutes.
It's not that Teddy really has all day to throw, its that they are scheming stuff open fast. Graham is getting his lunch handed to him.
Quote:
In comment 15360920 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15360915 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
6 rushes for 9 yards
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
How? He has nowhere to run
Actually I"m encouraged. He has taken soem tough hits, but has put his head down and tried to move the pile. Those are the type of hits he needed to get confidence in his knee
It's also interesting because he most definitely was NOT that kind of RB before. He would try to bounce outside for a big gain, not put his head down and move the pile.
They will.
Larry
I know this would be controversial but I think Judge should have called a to there if Denver didn’t because you can’t let them run down the clock with no consequences if they miss.
Larry
Just listed to Bob Papa and Carl banks on the Giants broadcast. Music? WTF is wrong with you?
If you do get it, you still may not have time to get points
Seems dumb but what do I know
Quote:
In comment 15360915 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
6 rushes for 9 yards
You can tell Barkley is not the same..
Yes, he used to juke the 5 people standing in front of him as he got near the line of scrimmage. No longer....
This only happened once a game. SB's other 20 touches were mostly negative or 0 yards.
Right? I feel like calling a timeout immediately after the tackle makes the Broncos think twice about going for it on 4th.
The players are bailing him out, but I don't expect everyone to understand that. I'm definitely not one of the people that is negative or harps on this team. Shurmur is out scheming Graham at this point.
Quote:
?
They will.
They probaly will, because they don't respect Giants defense. They have all day to throw.
Larry
Listen to Papa and Banks
https://www.radio.com/wfan/listen - ( New Window )
Quote:
Going into half with them? Not impressed with our coaching staff today.
I know this would be controversial but I think Judge should have called a to there if Denver didn’t because you can’t let them run down the clock with no consequences if they miss.
absolutely correct. you have to call the TO so is Denver fails to convert there are consequences.
You mean the guy who missed all of training camp?
Bridgewater owning Giants
10 years running
Yes
I was told we were going to coach up our OL and “cobble” together a pass rush
Graham has been getting schooled by Shurmur the whole half
And he throws it on time when he's supposed to, which is often the difference between a starter and not.
27 mins first half?
Quote:
In comment 15360938 Mike in Boston said:
Yep. Handing graham his lunch--scoring a whole field goal in 28 minutes.
The players are bailing him out, but I don't expect everyone to understand that. I'm definitely not one of the people that is negative or harps on this team. Shurmur is out scheming Graham at this point.
Haha, condescending much?
The weak points remain the weak points year after year.
Straight up. If we lose I expect Judge to take full responsibility. He's Mr Accountability so I actually do expect him to say he failed his players today.
Still another half to play, but man this is tough to watch considering the players are doing their damn jobs.
Quote:
You mean the guy who missed all of training camp?
Yeah the guy who is healthy and in uniform today
I’ve date girls who defended their middle better that our defense!… can’t we ever stop the pass over the middle!
Bridgewater owning Giants
Quote:
In comment 15360948 j_rud said:
Quote:
Haha, condescending much?
I don't mean to be, but he was being a fucking wiseass to my comment.
27 mins first half?
Ya with like 13 first downs
Going into half with them? Not impressed with our coaching staff today.
I know this would be controversial but I think Judge should have called a to there if Denver didn’t because you can’t let them run down the clock with no consequences if they miss.
And for those that wanted Judge to call a timeout, this is a textbook lesson why you don't call a timeout with less than a minute to play when it's 4th down and the other team has the ball at the 50.
Totally outplayed first half
Very lucky down only 3
Yeah thats the final two pieces, need an explosive edge, and need a LB who can actually cover someone.
It really is like the past 5 years. Not getting embarrassed but throughly outplayed
Quote:
In comment 15360956 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Yeah the guy who is healthy and in uniform today
They've thrown it to him twice I think, and used him on an end around.
We've never gotten close to Bridgewater. No pass rush at all.
Totally outplayed first half
Very lucky down only 3
Got bailed out by that PI
Graham got schooled. Bridgewater 17-20.
Totally outplayed first half
Very lucky down only 3
Precisely. All show and no go.
Agree. Take notes, Garrett!
It’s that simple
Exactly
The same problems still exist. No pressure unless we blitz. Can't cover TEs. Bad OL that can't really block. Bad play calling.
s if they miss.
And for those that wanted Judge to call a timeout, this is a textbook lesson why you don't call a timeout with less than a minute to play when it's 4th down and the other team has the ball at the 50.
Totally disagree, you have to make them think their are consequences if they don't pick it up. As in a TD. They got to run the clock all the way down so at worst they were looking at a fg the other way. It was fucking stupid, but one of those things that happens heat in the moment. Judge is still only a second year coach.
And the offense can't move the ball. We got that 7 due to Sterling Shepard briefly turning into Superman.
what a fucking dumb post
Quote:
Giants playing not to lose...
Exactly
I usually think this is a fairly contrite opinion that gets thrown out way too much, but in this case I think its spot on.
The same problems still exist. No pressure unless we blitz. Can't cover TEs. Bad OL that can't really block. Bad play calling.
They have blitzed a ton ! Not many uncontested passes .
Jason Garrett play calling after the turnover was some of the biggest bitchassness I've seen. If you don't trust Jones at this point then he shouldnt be the QB.
Graham got schooled. Bridgewater 17-20.
That is truly embarrassing...
"Graham got schooled. Bridgewater 17-20." Wow... lmao..
We can't keep letting Denver just grind these long drives out.
Quote:
.
We've never gotten close to Bridgewater. No pass rush at all.
Its not like he's sitting back there all day, for the most part they are scheming guys open fast. Graham is getting killed and needs to adjust in the second half or we are toast.
Bad Oline, Bad playcalling, no pass rush in no particular order are not even close to being good enough to win most weeks
Quote:
Into the secondary
what a fucking dumb post
Really? Because the secondary has been chewed up all day long.
He looks exactly the same. Not sure what he brings that anyone else can't do.
Year after year, change the coaches, change the players, same fucking shit after same fucking shit
Teddy Bridgewater is fucking Joe Montana
This team is winning 4 games this year
I may just stop watching before the end of September. Fucking pathetic losers. Fuck the Mara family…wasting decades watching these fucking losers.
Why did we spend all that money on the secondary if we are going to play soft zone all game
Giants NEED to make adjustments on D. They cannot let Bridgewater be this comfortable.
Would also be nice to win a rep on the EDGE. I am not impressed with Ojulari at all so far...looks like a JAG to me.
The next 16 games. *grin*
From what I saw of WTF today, yeah, we would not beat them.
Hey but DG knows what he is doing.. He got an awesome 2nd rd Pass rusher?! Oh and another duplicate Sheppard in the 1st rd?!
Quote:
is just playing pitch and catch. He's throwing high percentage passes underneath, over the middle, and to the sideline. Nothing deep that I've seen.
Why did we spend all that money on the secondary if we are going to play soft zone all game
Plus this is not the team to play soft zone against.
Game is well within our reach.
Not sure why there was a feeling that the first game of this year would be different than what we saw last year. We all knew the OL was not improved and the offense is unfortunately going to be shit if the OL is shit.
Except for ONE season when the defense stood on its head, we have been a really bad football team every year since our OL started to play like shit after the 2011 season.
We also have lost the first two games of the season every year for the past 4-5 years I think.
The defense SHOULD be playing better. Sometimes early in the season it is a scheme or communication issue on defense.
Terrible Defense to close the half.
Bad Oline, Bad playcalling, no pass rush in no particular order are not even close to being good enough to win most weeks
Yeah, if I'm "new GM" I'm drafting the best offensive lineman and pass rusher I can get my hands on.
He would never say that with Jones and that is all on coaching. He could be a great pocket passer
Mac Jones has a better offensive line.
Game is well within our reach.
If only they had punted we wouldn't be behind at the half? I don't find comfort in that.
Bingo. The whole Garrett offense is a freaking joke in terms of risk. It makes Ron Eirhardt look like Air Coryell
It is NOT going to change as long as Garrett is the OC. I kicked the neighbor's dog (because I dont have one) when I heard we hired him.
We need to stop the drives, and get the offense the ball more often. Denver has a good D so its we knew it would be tough, but I can't believe we are letting their offense do as well as it is.
Ugh
Yes.
Every year it’s the same fucking shit:
No pressure on the QB
OL is garbage.
Jones is not driving the ball vertically. He’s getting outplayed by Teddy Bridgewater.
Denver played well and they're only up by 3.
Giants can win this thing!
Quote:
10-7 and a whole half left. We stop the 4th and 2 or they punt like 90 percent of coaches would have there, we go in with a lead having not clicked yet.
It is not to find comfort, input this game is far from over. Sorry everyone can’t enjoy the game.
Game is well within our reach.
If only they had punted we wouldn't be behind at the half? I don't find comfort in that.
Quote:
10-7 and a whole half left. We stop the 4th and 2 or they punt like 90 percent of coaches would have there, we go in with a lead having not clicked yet.
Game is well within our reach.
If only they had punted we wouldn't be behind at the half? I don't find comfort in that.
Well the problem is we didn't call a fucking timeout to force them to make a tough decision. By letting the clock go all the way down it was an easy call.
Quote:
Defense not great but offense has barely held the ball. Defense is already gassed, clearly
Quote:
QB since Jones will get the blame for this when in reality he is not even close to what the problems are with this team.
Bad Oline, Bad playcalling, no pass rush in no particular order are not even close to being good enough to win most weeks
Yeah, if I'm "new GM" I'm drafting the best offensive lineman and pass rusher I can get my hands on.
Problem is we are going to have to pay Jones without ever giving him an OL to succeed
You can't score if you don't have the ball! Defense has to get off the freaking field on 3rd downs!
Quote:
Giants playing not to lose...
Jason Garrett play calling after the turnover was some of the biggest bitchassness I've seen. If you don't trust Jones at this point then he shouldnt be the QB.
They should've just punted on first down lol! That was pathetic. All that investment in weapons, and we are scared to use them.
Denver played well and they're only up by 3.
Giants can win this thing!
Yeah you'd think we were getting our ass handed to us by some comments. I'm just really disappointed in the coaching staff at this point.
No joke.. It's baffling.. Did we get the right HC?? Or is this all DG & Scouting team??
Denver has had the ball the whole half. Three long drives. Lucky it isn’t 21-7
Quote:
In comment 15361054 nygfaninorlando said:
Quote:
Defense not great but offense has barely held the ball. Defense is already gassed, clearly
Also that defense held DEN to 10 after getting sliced and diced is good
I honestly dont know how anybody can compare anybody to Daniel Jones when you factor in what he has to deal with , with no running game , a bad OLine, and Garrett calling dogshit for plays . I get hes an easy target but i dont see any QB in Football outside of Mahomes being successful with these conditions
Getting our weapons in space.
LOL. Isn’t this the truth. Gettleman looking for a set of all-stars, but nobody is there long enough to become a team member. Garrett needs to go. Graham needs to reinvent this porous, bend-and-bteak D.
Quote:
7 points is awful in the first half.
You can't score if you don't have the ball! Defense has to get off the freaking field on 3rd downs!
Uh...yeah...blame the defense. Logan Ryan made one play. The rest of the game the defense is just watching Denver play catch.
So. Fucking. Sick. Of. This. Shit.
You just know he’s gonna have a better season than Daniel.
Quote:
Didn't really expect a "sky is falling" reaction, but I guess I should have know better.
Denver played well and they're only up by 3.
Giants can win this thing!
Yeah you'd think we were getting our ass handed to us by some comments. I'm just really disappointed in the coaching staff at this point.
It should be at least 17-7 if not 21-7. We are getting our ass handed to us.
Quote:
Morning. Sick of this shit. Year in, year put.
Yes.
Every year it’s the same fucking shit:
No pressure on the QB
OL is garbage.
Jones is not driving the ball vertically. He’s getting outplayed by Teddy Bridgewater.
How can he? He's not on the field and when he is the offensive line is melting down.
Bad Oline, Bad playcalling, no pass rush in no particular order are not even close to being good enough to win most weeks
Quote:
In comment 15361023 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Into the secondary
what a fucking dumb post
Really? Because the secondary has been chewed up all day long.
we are 2 quarters into the first game of the season with limited training camp practices and this is the NFL now.
posts like this are trash
Look around the rest of the league, everyone's secondary gotten eaten up today.
Quote:
7 points is awful in the first half.
Denver has had the ball the whole half. Three long drives. Lucky it isn’t 21-7
When I see comments like that, it makes my head hurt. Like what are people seeing? The offense hasn't been great, but it hasn't been bad either. I feel like we are getting hamstrung by our coaching staff on both sides of the ball. Of course the Broncos have one of the best two side tandems in the biz, so that shouldnt be surpising. Judge letting us down with the game management is a blow.
Quote:
Daniel.
I honestly dont know how anybody can compare anybody to Daniel Jones when you factor in what he has to deal with , with no running game , a bad OLine, and Garrett calling dogshit for plays . I get hes an easy target but i dont see any QB in Football outside of Mahomes being successful with these conditions
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
It’s a blowout in every aspect except the score. But more of the same in second half and you will have your blow out
Quote:
Didn't really expect a "sky is falling" reaction, but I guess I should have know better.
Denver played well and they're only up by 3.
Giants can win this thing!
Yeah you'd think we were getting our ass handed to us by some comments. I'm just really disappointed in the coaching staff at this point.
Score doesn't indicate it but hey kind of are. 13 1st downs to 5 . Denver has the ball 19 minutes to 11 and that is with the Giants getting it 1st.
Only reason score is close is thanks to Ryan strip fumble at the 3 yard line
Quote:
In comment 15361080 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
10-7 and a whole half left. We stop the 4th and 2 or they punt like 90 percent of coaches would have there, we go in with a lead having not clicked yet.
Game is well within our reach.
If only they had punted we wouldn't be behind at the half? I don't find comfort in that.
Well the problem is we didn't call a fucking timeout to force them to make a tough decision. By letting the clock go all the way down it was an easy call.
Good point
Quote:
He's not the ONLY problem, but he is certainly not part of the solution thus far either. And he hasn't looked tremendously sharp overall. He made a couple of nice throws, but had more that were too low, too high, and/or behind receivers.
He's had a couple poor throws, but he's been absolute money down the field and overall. The decision making has been solid. What more do you want from him? To block the other team? To play defense to help them actually get off the fucking field? If we are going to play defense like this we need to be rock solid in the redzone. So far 50/50 and we got bailed out by a player make plays.
The defense is gassed. They were exhausted at the end of the half. Expect to see more Denver receivers running free unless we somehow put together some drives. Denver is killing TOP.
Jones is not the problem. It's Garrett and the OL.
UNless they make some adjustments they'll be down 10 by the time Jones gets the ball back.
Quote:
In comment 15361086 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
Agree.. At this point I'm not sure it's DJ who we should be worried about. It's the OC & DC, and GM that has plagued the Giants for so long now.. This Org just can't get it right, they keep making the same mistakes..
Quote:
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
The defense is gassed. They were exhausted at the end of the half. Expect to see more Denver receivers running free unless we somehow put together some drives. Denver is killing TOP.
Jones is not the problem. It's Garrett and the OL.
Well DG is the man who got Garrett & this crap Oline.. So I the main blame on him.
Agree.. At this point I'm not sure it's DJ who we should be worried about. It's the OC & DC, and GM that has plagued the Giants for so long now.. This Org just can't get it right, they keep making the same mistakes..
I don't know how you can blame the GM when the players are the reason we are in it. The coaching staff is getting handed.
Quote:
In comment 15361119 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15361086 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Daniel.
I honestly dont know how anybody can compare anybody to Daniel Jones when you factor in what he has to deal with , with no running game , a bad OLine, and Garrett calling dogshit for plays . I get hes an easy target but i dont see any QB in Football outside of Mahomes being successful with these conditions
Anyone who is blaming Jones for this game so far is an absolute moron. Other than Shep, he's the only guy who showed up to play.
I don't see anyone blaming Jones. And, the game is still close, so no loss to blame for ... yet. But, it's not like Jones is lighting it up either.
Maybe put him in as an edge rusher?
Quote:
In comment 15361080 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
10-7 and a whole half left. We stop the 4th and 2 or they punt like 90 percent of coaches would have there, we go in with a lead having not clicked yet.
Game is well within our reach.
If only they had punted we wouldn't be behind at the half? I don't find comfort in that.
Well the problem is we didn't call a fucking timeout to force them to make a tough decision. By letting the clock go all the way down it was an easy call.
Absolutely... I was shaking my head at that.
Make the tackle?
Probably, but the Broncos as a team are very good. The QB isn't the only fucking guy out there. If he was we'd be up a ton right now.
You don't need to be a great QB in Shurmur's system to have success. See: Daniel Jones.
I am sick of this shit.
Some miscommunication in the secondary.
They'll be lucky to be mediocre.
No it screams 4-5 wins and blowing another top 1st round pick
What’s new
Please, having guys disciplined is Grahams job, not fucking DGs.
Yrs now.
There's been one punt that I remember.
Funny how a defense failing to get off the field is the offenses fault here.
As much their own fault as the offense
Daniel Jones would be having a field day with the amount of time Bridgewater constantly has.
As someone said, we're being dominated on the LOS on both sides of the ball.
we finally had good coverage
Why? His system has always been very good. He's a great offensive mind. Really wished he could have stayed on as OC in 2020.
NY 111
Another guy wide open.
Quote:
Funny how a defense failing to get off the field is the offenses fault here.
Any defense is going to wear down when they have to pay 8-9-10 minute drives without any long drives from the offense to help them out.
This is exactly what happened in 2016-2017, except that defense was better.
They have a quarter and a half to stop this total beat down.
No pressure.
No pressure.
No pressure.
Yeah I thought so as well, I think people are just frustrated . Thats more of a turnover than the first one.
Do we really know whose bailing out who? We don't know who is or isn't missing assignments.
Quote:
Funny how a defense failing to get off the field is the offenses fault here.
Any defense is going to wear down when they have to pay 8-9-10 minute drives without any long drives from the offense to help them out.
This is exactly what happened in 2016-2017, except that defense was better.
Get a 3rd down stop if you want to get off the field.
This is on the defense!
Gonna be down 10 in a few minutes. Denver is gonn agave 1st and 10 in the red zone.
Remember when people were worried about losing him as HC? You don't get hired as HC as a defensive guy unless you are the best at what you do. Shurmur is clowning him.
Oh please. We have another year of a bunch of players talking about how good they are and then get manhandled.
Another easy 3rd down conversion. Hope the fumble stands and bails them out.
I read that Graham is a defensive genius.
Denver has 16 damn first downs
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
Agree. 1st game but the defense needs to stop reading the press clippings.
Bad injury. Hate to see that.
No pressure.
No pressure.
No pressure.
I said it before the season.. It's not rocket science.. DG & this Org is the reason why the Giants fail to look like a professional team..
Now if they can just make booth reviews go their way, they'll be good to go.
Gm is garbage
Coach garbage
Same story for 10 years ….
Dammit.
Happened to OBJ. Happened to Dak.
It would be difficult to outlaw, but if I were Commissioner I'd try to find a way.
Quote:
.
Do we really know whose bailing out who? We don't know who is or isn't missing assignments.
It's up to Graham to have them on point. But that isn't the point, players aren't really missing assignments, they are just finding plays that we aren't set up to defend.
Quote:
Needs to realize they've basically been on the field the entire game. Giants offense has barely given them a chance to catch their breath. They are getting sliced up but it's also been an onslaught all game long.
Oh please. We have another year of a bunch of players talking about how good they are and then get manhandled.
Only they can get themselves off the field.
Quote:
Needs to realize they've basically been on the field the entire game. Giants offense has barely given them a chance to catch their breath. They are getting sliced up but it's also been an onslaught all game long.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
Quote:
Needs to realize they've basically been on the field the entire game. Giants offense has barely given them a chance to catch their breath. They are getting sliced up but it's also been an onslaught all game long.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
Happened to OBJ. Happened to Dak.
happened to Thiesmann
Right, and yet people here want to bitch about the offense. Get the fuck off the field.
2nd drive was a long FG drive
3rd drive was a long drive with a fumble
4th drive was a long drive for a TD
5th drive is this
Maybe they are gassed, but its their fault they are gassed
Quote:
Needs to realize they've basically been on the field the entire game. Giants offense has barely given them a chance to catch their breath. They are getting sliced up but it's also been an onslaught all game long.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
They had a huge turnover in 1st half and held red zone to a field goal before that. Offense has had 1 good drive.
How is the offense so supposed to do anything when the defense doesn't get off the field?
Welp.
He's a lot better than what people want to say. Guy went 5-0 with the Saints before the Panthers fiasco. The Broncos are a solid football team.
Judge all talk so far
Quote:
In comment 15361299 sharp315 said:
Quote:
Needs to realize they've basically been on the field the entire game. Giants offense has barely given them a chance to catch their breath. They are getting sliced up but it's also been an onslaught all game long.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
They had a huge turnover in 1st half and held red zone to a field goal before that. Offense has had 1 good drive.
The offense has had 3 possessions nimrod.
Very possibly Top 3
He's always been a really good OC. He sucks as a HC and sooner or later someone is going to try him as a HC again and get the same results.
That drive took half the third quarter.
And I wish Judge knew the rules.
Slow acting Giants
It’s done. We can’t stop them anyway
Where are the DG fans?
Quote:
In comment 15361259 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15361054 nygfaninorlando said:
Quote:
Any defense is going to wear down when they have to pay 8-9-10 minute drives without any long drives from the offense to help them out.
This is exactly what happened in 2016-2017, except that defense was better.
Get a 3rd down stop if you want to get off the field.
This is on the defense!
if the Defense has to pitch a shutout every game, then the season doesn't matter because they're screwed.
It's a team. Offense and defense.
Not good.
Judge is an idiot
Washington isn’t losing 2 in a row at home. Another year over before October. Even if they beat Atlanta, they’re not beating either the Cowboys or Saints on the road. That’ll be 1-4.
likely in a panic the team looks like shit out the gate
Quote:
is a solid QB.
He's a lot better than what people want to say. Guy went 5-0 with the Saints before the Panthers fiasco. The Broncos are a solid football team.
He runs an offense and doesn’t get rattled or make dumb decisions. Part of me wanted him this off-season as a backup but first options if Jones struggled but he wanted a spot for competition.
How is this possible
Same Sh@#, different year.
And spare me the Patrick Graham love affair.
They fucking suck, every last person
I seriously don’t have time in my life for this bullshit anymore, I just don’t.
Coach doesn’t even know the rules.
That is troubling.
Quote:
In comment 15361296 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15361259 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15361054 nygfaninorlando said:
Quote:
Get a 3rd down stop if you want to get off the field.
This is on the defense!
if the Defense has to pitch a shutout every game, then the season doesn't matter because they're screwed.
It's a team. Offense and defense.
Speaking of pitching a shutout...how has our offense done in the 2nd half? Oh wait..they haven't seen the field. Great argument.
We have 2 1sf rounders and DG better not be making another pick.
That drive took half the third quarter.
Quote:
I watched a ton of games today and to be honest. This Giants team is playing worse than any team I have seen today.
How is the offense so supposed to do anything when the defense doesn't get off the field?
32/32 on D and O.
We are Lucky it is not 28-7. Feels that way. With 111 offensive yards with 5/8 of the game over, we can expect another 60-100 yards of offense.
Quote:
These guys suck..
Washington isn’t losing 2 in a row at home. Another year over before October. Even if they beat Atlanta, they’re not beating either the Cowboys or Saints on the road. That’ll be 1-4.
Lol overreaction much. I had us losing our first two and 4-5 going into the bye on the way to a 10 win season. Of course I'm rethinking that with the performance our coaching staff put out today, but its till only week 1. Theres a reason they play the games.
Don’t worry. They’ll promote kevin Abrams. #Giantsway
What an utter shit organization
Gm is garbage
Coach garbage
Same story for 10 years ….
Quote:
In comment 15361315 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15361296 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15361259 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15361054 nygfaninorlando said:
Any defense is going to wear down when they have to pay 8-9-10 minute drives without any long drives from the offense to help them out.
This is exactly what happened in 2016-2017, except that defense was better.
Get a 3rd down stop if you want to get off the field.
This is on the defense!
if the Defense has to pitch a shutout every game, then the season doesn't matter because they're screwed.
It's a team. Offense and defense.
Speaking of pitching a shutout...how has our offense done in the 2nd half? Oh wait..they haven't seen the field. Great argument.
They were really kicking ass when they were out there, right?
Garrett on the other hand, I’m really beginning to wonder……..
Quote:
had Bridgewater and then Martinez misses the tackle that would have left him short of the first down marker. Story of the last 10 years.
That drive took half the third quarter.
I love MArtinez, but that was an absolute terrible attempt. He went high and barely at that. What the Hell was that?
Best tackler in the game just checked out there. What a joke.
LOL. Obvious rule. Nice job.
defense wsa overrated last year because of these long bend dont break drives sometiems got stops but they shorten the game and posessions!
How is this possible
disagree.. ZERO Coaching staff more like it.. They don't know what they are doing.. BJ HILL 3 tackles 2 SACKS??! Why did they let him go??
feels a lot like SuperBowl 25 when the Bills didn't see the field for an hour.
Quote:
In comment 15361327 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15361299 sharp315 said:
Quote:
Needs to realize they've basically been on the field the entire game. Giants offense has barely given them a chance to catch their breath. They are getting sliced up but it's also been an onslaught all game long.
Um...they've been on field the entire time because they can't make a stop.
They had a huge turnover in 1st half and held red zone to a field goal before that. Offense has had 1 good drive.
The offense has had 3 possessions nimrod.
They've had 4 and only 1 was good. 1st series was 2.5 minutes, 2nd series was 2.0 mins, their 3rd and only good drive was 4.5, and then the 4th series was a horrendous 3 and out in under a minute.
LOL
THIS IS INFURIATING. I can't recall the last time I was this frustrated watching the Giants.
If the offense goes 3 and out here, it is over. They will be down 21-3 next time they see the ball midway through the 4th at this rate
Followed by another 9 minute drive filled with 3rd down conversions
Quote:
They have zero yards in second half.. Oh wait
LOL
LOL...I second
And Bridgewater does.
How the fuck do you expect an offense to get in a rythm if this is how you are going to play it? We aren't the same team as last year, you need to give the offense a fucking chance.
11 mins of TOP.
Don’t see anything different.
New QB 2022.
Jones is dog shit
New QB 2022.
wow...
New QB 2022.
Eh. Defense stinks.
Coaching, both sides of the ball, I'd say we are fucked, but Denver has some of the best in the business running their show on both sides of the ball.
moving now.
He's not playing bad today - ( New Window )
He's freaking g horrible
First down!
Schlereth is clearly trying to cultivate a Madden-esque persona. And it's annoying as fuck.
Trash?
Sounds about right. SMH. So sick of this
Should have slid instead of trying bisect two defenders
Had nothing to do with the turf. That was all DJ.
This was about to be a game. Oh well.
Quote:
Basically they need to score on every possession because the D not only gets scored on but takes 8 minutes to let it happen. We'd be better off if they would just let them score in 1 minute.
How the fuck do you expect an offense to get in a rythm if this is how you are going to play it? We aren't the same team as last year, you need to give the offense a fucking chance.
Giants offense series:
1st - 2.5 mins
2nd - 2.0 mins
3rD - 4.5 mins & TD!
4th - 0.5 min , 3&out
5th - 3.0 min , FUMBLE
Look how happy this cocksucker is
Sounds about right. Typical Jones fans who blame everyone else except..Daniel Jones.
He clearly has the talent, but it’s a fatal flaw.
There we have it. He is baaaaack.
Grip strength?
He just can't hold onto the football and he's just a turnover wIting to happen every game!
Yup. He was really concentrating on trying to hold on.
But the D smells blood when they see a chance with him.
1st - 2.5 mins
2nd - 2.0 mins
3rD - 4.5 mins & TD!
4th - 0.5 min , 3&out
5th - 3.0 min , FUMBLE
The offense is never going to be able to get in a rythm if we just let htem have 8 minute drives everytime they have the ball. It's unbelievable tough to play offense like that.
The poor defense effort made Jones not slide?
Pointless unless Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are removed from personnel.
Quote:
He sucks i knew it
Look how happy this cocksucker is
He's not wrong. Jones sucks at holding onto the ball.
Agree. Just churning and going nowhere.
He clearly has the talent, but it’s a fatal flaw.
This team would be lucky to have Winston.
Quote:
How the fuck do you expect him to get in a rhythm playing this way? The fact we are moving the ball against a very good D after being on the sideline forever is all you need to know about DJ.
Sounds about right. Typical Jones fans who blame everyone else except..Daniel Jones.
This and the scoring drive has been all Shep. DJ's throws aren't particularly good.
I'd put in Mike Glennon over this bitch
Graham strikes again!
Might not need to. These guys are crap.
No one was 15 yards close to him
Quote:
.
Had nothing to do with
the turf. That was all DJ.
Wasn't referencing DJ play, but all the other times players have slipped.
Quote:
In comment 15361565 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
How the fuck do you expect him to get in a rhythm playing this way? The fact we are moving the ball against a very good D after being on the sideline forever is all you need to know about DJ.
Sounds about right. Typical Jones fans who blame everyone else except..Daniel Jones.
This and the scoring drive has been all Shep. DJ's throws aren't particularly good.
Yeah...the throws were good...but don't stop piling on now.
If this continues, I'd want him to leave anyway, if you catch my drift.
Nope.Was marching down the field and made an incredibly stupid play. Again.
No need to trade up when you have the #1 pick
The D to score? Are you stoned? They can't get off the fucking field. Teddy Bridgewater is bludgeoning them.
For all of the quality free agents still un-signed?
55 offensive snaps! On the way to 80! That's ridiculous Graham.
This season has potential to go off rails fast with the schedule and defenses being faced.
Barkley comes back for this?!
Hopefully that Cocksucker Gettleman will be long gone.
55 offensive snaps! On the way to 80! That's ridiculous Graham.
Honestly if we were playing a really good offense it would be 45-7.
Yeah he looks good.
This season has potential to go off rails fast with the schedule and defenses being faced.
He has zero zip on his balls and a slow release. Even his deep ball was a floater.
Graham strikes again!
You've lost objectivity here man. That wasn't a blindside hit in the pocket because of bad protection. He took off and ran, had the first down, and just lost the ball.
His habit of trying to do too much can't lead to turnovers like this. You can't win this way when you're not putting points on the board.
He isn't the answer.
For what it's worth, we have the youngest defense in the NFL.
Quote:
isn't so much a coach killer as he is a team killer. I know it's just one game, but this is year three, and he still has the same problems.
He isn't the answer.
You guys are right. Bench Jones and bring in Glennon. He'll right the ship.
Yes.
Teddy can’t buckle up his helmet draws phantom penalty.
Brutal watch so far. Here’s to a better 4th quarter
Jones played well but has to secure ball
This should have been one of the winnable games too
A Decade of failure and John MAra is still pissed off more then any of us while doing jackshit to change it
Barkley comes back for this?!
Jones played well but has to secure ball
Jones played well? My god do Giant fans like torturing themselves.
The defense is horrendous. We have yet to stop the Broncos, and every drive is 8 minutes. The offense is playing ok, they had a terrible fumble or they would have scored on 2 of their last 3 drives
Quote:
.
For all of the quality free agents still un-signed?
I’ll tell you what. I’d very much like Dalvin Tomlinson right now.
The only hit Danny Shelton seemingly has in him is when the QB is helmetless on the ground.
I hate myself for looking forward to it this much. I feel like a fucking moron.
That's being kind.
Jones played well but has to secure ball
He's turning the ball over at an alarmi g rate and it seems like it's always as we're close to the other goal line!
1-4 likely by early October.
They needed to win today.
Quote:
To see this shit
I hate myself for looking forward to it this much. I feel like a fucking moron.
Everybody does.
Shelton fell on his head after he slid
I'm hoping this game is an aberration and we turn it around Thursday. But if not, ...
Quote:
In comment 15361635 RUNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 15361565 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
How the fuck do you expect him to get in a rhythm playing this way? The fact we are moving the ball against a very good D after being on the sideline forever is all you need to know about DJ.
Sounds about right. Typical Jones fans who blame everyone else except..Daniel Jones.
This and the scoring drive has been all Shep. DJ's throws aren't particularly good.
Yeah...the throws were good...but don't stop piling on now.
Go rewatch 1st half. A lot of his passes are behind or high.
Not even at home, that game I think is in Jacksonville
Quote:
In comment 15361741 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't so much a coach killer as he is a team killer. I know it's just one game, but this is year three, and he still has the same problems.
He isn't the answer.
You guys are right. Bench Jones and bring in Glennon. He'll right the ship.
No one is saying Glennon is a franchise QB. Doesn’t mean Jones is good.
We need to move on from him. Year 3 and still same mistakes. This is a make or break season and game 1 he’s doing the same old TOs.
Quote:
In comment 15361741 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't so much a coach killer as he is a team killer. I know it's just one game, but this is year three, and he still has the same problems.
He isn't the answer.
You guys are right. Bench Jones and bring in Glennon. He'll right the ship.
This disaster is on Gettleman. He has been drafting and trading and over-
paying players. This is worse than any of their preseason games.
Quote:
To see this shit
I hate myself for looking forward to it this much. I feel like a fucking moron.
you have company.
Other team's drive afterwards...I know the D will shit the bed and allow them to move the ball.
I've seen this game 30 times in the last 3-4 years. Same shit every week.
FACTS FACTS
Zach Wilson looked great. Great pocket presence, quick release, and zip on his balls..all things Jones does not have.
Quote:
Then the giants
Zach Wilson looked great. Great pocket presence, quick release, and zip on his balls..all things Jones does not have.
I seriously can't tell if you guys are being serious
Ha! Talked him up this preseason like he morphed into LT.
I can't believe he just said that! What an asshole!
7 carries 20 yards
1 catch 1 yard
Let some other team overpay his ass. Giants would be fucking idiots to give him a huge contract . It was a huge mistake to draft him 2nd even though some people still dont want to admit it. Dont double down on the mistake and sign him to a huge contract
Quote:
In comment 15361689 Sean said:
Quote:
.
For all of the quality free agents still un-signed?
I’ll tell you what. I’d very much like Dalvin Tomlinson right now.
The only hit Danny Shelton seemingly has in him is when the QB is helmetless on the ground.
Tomlinson sure helped the Bengals rush for over 150 yards today.
Quote:
In comment 15361741 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't so much a coach killer as he is a team killer. I know it's just one game, but this is year three, and he still has the same problems.
He isn't the answer.
You guys are right. Bench Jones and bring in Glennon. He'll right the ship.
He can’t be any worse
Quote:
Then the giants
Zach Wilson looked great. Great pocket presence, quick release, and zip on his balls..all things Jones does not have.
You have not wasted enough of your life watching this team.
Quote:
Saints are thumbing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at home.
Not even at home, that game I think is in Jacksonville
My bad Packers are playing in their home uniforms
Quote:
In comment 15361801 Big Daddy said:
Quote:
Then the giants
Zach Wilson looked great. Great pocket presence, quick release, and zip on his balls..all things Jones does not have.
I seriously can't tell if you guys are being serious
All RUNYG and a few others do is troll
Are the Broncos on the road? Sure looks like MetLife is loaded with orange jerseys...
Quote:
In comment 15361689 Sean said:
Quote:
.
For all of the quality free agents still un-signed?
I’ll tell you what. I’d very much like Dalvin Tomlinson right now.
The only hit Danny Shelton seemingly has in him is when the QB is helmetless on the ground.
I'm not confident that would make any difference.
Quote:
to win.
The D to score? Are you stoned? They can't get off the fucking field. Teddy Bridgewater is bludgeoning them.
Sometimes you need a break. Not sayin it is coming but thinking we are going to comeback with offensive production only is looking pretty unlikely. Bridgewater is not this good. We have not hit him solidly all game.
You can't score, if your offense is not on the field! Defense has been worse then offense today IMO.
Quote:
In comment 15361754 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15361741 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't so much a coach killer as he is a team killer. I know it's just one game, but this is year three, and he still has the same problems.
He isn't the answer.
You guys are right. Bench Jones and bring in Glennon. He'll right the ship.
This disaster is on Gettleman. He has been drafting and trading and over-
paying players. This is worse than any of their preseason games.
Disaster is on John MAra and all the nepotism in the front office and scouting. Gettleman sucks but Giants sucked before he came here because the problems go way deeper then him
You have to be targeted more than once to possibly catch more
We can't stop them. We can't move the ball, or at least score. Not a way to win.
Quote:
In comment 15361816 RUNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 15361801 Big Daddy said:
Quote:
Then the giants
Zach Wilson looked great. Great pocket presence, quick release, and zip on his balls..all things Jones does not have.
I seriously can't tell if you guys are being serious
All RUNYG and a few others do is troll
It’s not trolling when you ar restating FACTS.
You and others just have your DJ blinders on at all times.
Quote:
In comment 15361763 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15361754 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15361741 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't so much a coach killer as he is a team killer. I know it's just one game, but this is year three, and he still has the same problems.
He isn't the answer.
You guys are right. Bench Jones and bring in Glennon. He'll right the ship.
This disaster is on Gettleman. He has been drafting and trading and over-
paying players. This is worse than any of their preseason games.
Disaster is on John MAra and all the nepotism in the front office and scouting. Gettleman sucks but Giants sucked before he came here because the problems go way deeper then him
I will continue to say this…the biggest mistake this franchise has every done in history is drafting a RB #2 overall when they had holes all across the team.
Can we given how bad we've been? Not likely but heck I'm a fan so I pray for the best.
Garrett needs to be fired tonight
Stop already
Who knows.
Come on Jones
Garrett needs to go.
There he is. About time.
Now he drops the pass as i type this
Insert John Madden
No way. We're itemizing now.
Now he drops the pass as i type this
Too many 1, 2 or negative yard playa from him
I hate Garrett so much
Garrett is trying to run out the clock.
Jones must score...
FACTS
I’m sorry but three AWFUL throws.
Fixed it for you
Can’t deny it. I have zero confidence in his decision making and willingness to play the defense off the ball.
I will give it a few more weeks but I’m really close to joining the group yearning for a new QB here.
Pathetic on both sides of the ball but the ones fumble hurt along with those three 4th down easy conversions by Denver's offense.
FUCK
Just hitches into the end zone?? No creativity
Do you not realize the defense actually has to give a chance to the O. We failed to do that today, that was a great play by Darby on that 4th down play.
2.6 YPA this game. About what I remember from Barkley. He never hit the homerun ball this game to boost his average.
I swear Garrett is the worst OC i have ever seen
Running between tackles and no imagination
Just sucks
Judge fires his ass before mid season
We can kill jones but honestly....garrett sucks balls.
He cannot scheme anyone open. No creativity. Like the 4 plays had NO shot. Offense wasnt awful when they had ball outside jonea turnover.
We should have signed a guy like Bridgewater or Dalton.
Lmao are you out of your mind
With all these new players, it’s worth questioning why the Giants took the pre-season and scrimmages lightly.
Awesome huh
+1
So is JONES.
Bad players
Quote:
Can’t score from the 4 yard line 4 tries
We can kill jones but honestly....garrett sucks balls.
He cannot scheme anyone open. No creativity. Like the 4 plays had NO shot. Offense wasnt awful when they had ball outside jonea turnover.
I honestly don’t think he a lot of confidence in Jones. Doesn’t absolve him but I’m starting to wonder if it’s a factor.
Typical excuses
2nd and goal, 1 yard run on a broken play
3rd and goal, thrown away
4th and goal, almost uncatchable ball easily tipped away
Horrible hire.
Quote:
No bounce to his game. sucks
2.6 YPA this game. About what I remember from Barkley. He never hit the homerun ball this game to boost his average.
Unfortunately, that is Saquon. If he doesn’t have a HR play he is useless.
He reminds me of a bigger and stronger Chris Johnson. Same in his Prime where if he didn’t have that big 50+DY run, he was useless.
One of the worst OC performances I can remember.
Holier than thou Gettleman fans?! They’re a few, but this site is overrun by Joe Judge fans who think he can’t do any wrong and is 100% the answer because he can command a press conference and we played a tad better than expectations last year. I am not saying Judge isn’t the answer, but the people with the faith in Joe Judge, as some sort of great savior and a great coach is completely unbalanced with his record.
It's the offense.
The only way Golladay had a chance is for jones to make a perfect throw over the defender.
Pathetic.
Also, those of us who were worried about replacing Tomlinson have been validated.
I support this message
Quote:
Is a fucking bum
Lmao are you out of your mind
No he sucks now and Giants should in no way shape or from give him a big contract when hes a FA
Quote:
This is real bad. I mean bad teams in this league score 24-27 points.
Do you not realize the defense actually has to give a chance to the O. We failed to do that today, that was a great play by Darby on that 4th down play.
Dude come on — Jones coughed up the ball and then they got stonewalled with scoring opportunities.
This should be a one possession game minimum right now.
This.
How can any Giants fan have confidence in this team or its management and coaching staff? Every year we're told that the problems have been "fixed," whether it's Jones and his maddening turnovers, a lack of edge rushers, and a bad OL. But this game showed that none of those problems have been solved. The only thing missing was an Engram "pop fly" INT, and only because he was a scratch.
Good post.
Quote:
Is a fucking bum
Lmao are you out of your mind
Anyone who watches Barkley and thinks this guy is a game changer is a homer. There’s UDFA’s who can do what he does.
Also, those of us who were worried about replacing Tomlinson have been validated.
I mean it's week 1.
Judge has his first crisis as HC. Let’s see how he gets the team to respond .
Better than Jones bitch ass
Agreed.
Shit system. It's in the coaching and scheme.
They weren't close to this bad last year. They've completely regressed somehow from a below average team. Absolutely brutal garbage franchise.
That was stunning.
Judge has his first crisis as HC. Let’s see how he gets the team to respond .
Yeah, he has a crisis
The play calling was bad, and he contributed with throwing a challenge flag when it was not allowed, and the defense decided not to give an effort at the end on the 70 yard TD capping the game off
7 points is a much much better performance in your opinion. Name one game in the last 3 years where the offense carried their weight?
I agree. Neither is a difference maker.
Quote:
.
Better than Jones bitch ass
Why are you here?
The scary part is Denver isn't very good
This isn’t so simple. These bums are valuable choices completely wasted by poor management. It takes years to recover from such terrible decisions.
Quote:
In comment 15361995 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
This is real bad. I mean bad teams in this league score 24-27 points.
Do you not realize the defense actually has to give a chance to the O. We failed to do that today, that was a great play by Darby on that 4th down play.
Dude come on — Jones coughed up the ball and then they got stonewalled with scoring opportunities.
This should be a one possession game minimum right now.
I watched Herbert do this same damn thing twice today and his defense actually gave him opportunities to run plays and win the game. Graham is calling defenses like we didn't go out and spend big money on a second corner. You'd need to give your offense a fucking chance to get in rythym. Black Picasso my ass.
At least we won't have to worry about losing him as a HC, because only elite DCs get plucked for top spots. He certainly isn't that, not with this performance today.
Quote:
And if we don’t see big improvements you have to change. Can’t play a season with him and then give Jones a pass.
Judge has his first crisis as HC. Let’s see how he gets the team to respond .
Yeah, he has a crisis
The play calling was bad, and he contributed with throwing a challenge flag when it was not allowed, and the defense decided not to give an effort at the end on the 70 yard TD capping the game off
If we fire Garrett it’s basically a complete rebuild but our cap is a fucking joke for a bad team
Having said that Jones and his penchant for TOs sucks the life out of the team. By Year 3 that should all have been cleaned up.
Quote:
.
Better than Jones bitch ass
Hopefully he fires himself too.
Always the O lines fault. When is it ever on Danny Penny’s?
Quote:
have to cut bait on Jones and Barkley. Can’t give Barkley a big guarantee in cap situation and Jones is not the guy to give another year too. Today’s era is made for QB play. And that means Gettleman is a goner too.
This isn’t so simple. These bums are valuable choices completely wasted by poor management. It takes years to recover from such terrible decisions.
It kind of is. You have to hit reset button. Cannot invest any significant money or term on these guys.
Quote:
have to cut bait on Jones and Barkley. Can’t give Barkley a big guarantee in cap situation and Jones is not the guy to give another year too. Today’s era is made for QB play. And that means Gettleman is a goner too.
This isn’t so simple. These bums are valuable choices completely wasted by poor management. It takes years to recover from such terrible decisions.
not if you keep earning top 10 selections every year like we do.
Denver is nowhere close to a top tier team
Send Judge also. You can wear a hoodie, run the same practices and mimic all Lil Bills talking points but you ain’t him!
Emperor has no clothes!
Defense
Thats where blame falls
Jones eith an awful fumble however we had another shot as jones brought us down field. The playcalling in redzone was laughable bad. Defense couldnt get off field.
You’re going in circles trying to blame the defense for Jones’s bad decisions.
Both things can be true. The defense was terrible and Jones blew his opportunities.
I need this shit like i need a hole in my head.
His team was not ready to play
Is it the QB or RB's fault that he challenged a scoring play? Does he know the rules of the NFL?
And he's saddled with a shitty OC who is the owner's pet
BIG FACTS
Quote:
The roster fucking sucks. He's taking a butter knife to a gun fight... starting with the quarterback and the running back.
Is it the QB or RB's fault that he challenged a scoring play? Does he know the rules of the NFL?
I'm going to pin this one on Judge. He got embarrassed 27-7 by a below average Denver team at home
Let’s give G a few more years. He might be able to bankrupt the team. Or just pick another QB at #1 that is not even worth playing at college.
Coach, you cannot throw a red flag on the field for a review,
when they automatically review scoring plays.
BTW, that cost your team a timeout as well, what a dumbass!
I am sure BB didn't teach you THAT in NE.
He got three touches, which feels like more than Golladay got.
We got straight outcoached today, the players actually went out there and made a few plays.
Lol the roster does not suck. Not even close.
Quote:
Where the fuck is our first round draft pick??????????
He got three touches, which feels like more than Golladay got.
Kenny has 64 yards on 4 catches.
1st game back from injury and your assessment is don’t resign Barkley. Brilliant
Not knowing the rules on the challenge after the score was disappointing and cost us a timeout.