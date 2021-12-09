New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos Post-Game Discussion

same problems still exist. The game was a microcosm of the last few years.
Jones with a ridiculous turnover.
Missed tackles.
No pressure unless we blitz because we have no edge rushers that scare anyone.
Can't cover TEs.
Porous and poor OL.
Terrible play calling. (Why run Barkley up the middle on nearly every first down?)
Can't get off the field on third down.
And although it didn't matter, Judge not knowing the rules and costing us a TO was amateurish.
On offense we couldn't finish. Moved the ball ok but never got to the point of it all, scoring points. Jones with the horrible fumble, etc.
On defense we never stopped them. Do you realize Denver had no 3 and outs? After the first drive when they got to mid field and punted, they just went down the field with 8 minute drives. Don't tell me that they were gassed, if they were its their own fault.
Coaching was horrendous. Judge was a joke with that "challenge", Grahams D was useless, and the offense looks good around midfield (but who cares).
It just seems to me we should be better with the players we have. The Coaches better get this team in gear or its going to be a long season
We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.
I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.
Shurmur's offense was a lot better than this. He lacked players but got production out of Golden Tate's washed up corpse. And it helped Jones too.
Garrett was overrated just like everything else from Dallas. Overrated. They were happy to get rid of him and haven't missed a beat since. Some people still think Garrett is somehow responsible for the development of Prescott and Romo and that's a shame.
as long as Jones can't make them pay. And thus far he can't.
So you have a generational talent at RB and it doesn't mean dick, cause no one's gonna let him get more than 4 yard when they aren't scared of the QB.
And a 6th overall QB who can't out play Teddy Bridgewater.
It's early, and I expect the Giants to improve, but as of today, I'm about 60% sure Jones ain't the guy. I see no flashes of magic. Yet he's still good for at least one fumble or bad turnover per game.
But he’s 100% right. This team blows. Mara is a problem and
Gettleman should have been fired two years ago. The pom Pom crew will lay low but this whole thing needs to be blown up. And that means no John Mara or Ernie Accorsi involved in hiring the next gm. And if the new GM wants a new coach then Judge isn’t safe either
Giants need to do something drastic fire FO tomorrow
A generational talent at RB. Please, stop with that nonsense.
I continue to believe Garrett's offense is hamstrung by Jones's limitations. But Garrett provides a convenient out for those who think Jones is a first round talent.
Which reminds me. Where are the first round skills with this guy? He just continues to be the definition of ordinary.
Nope. Too little and too late. 3 and out.
What is there to lose by firing Garrett and giving Jones till the end of the year to see if he can improve under someone else ?
We know forsure with Garrett this will be a lost season, Jones will not improve, and all the Weapons DG added will be wasted
It's hard to disagree with that. 1 game might be a bit early. But, if after a few games, the offense looks like this, I would be behind this.
I mean, really, do we ever run a pick play down near the endzone to try and get someone open?
WTF was that Golladay play at the goal line...run to the pylon and jump for the pass?
I see Jones scored the John Mara "arrow is pointing up" moral victory touchdown at the end. Good for him. Reminds me of all those meaningless Barkley receptions in 2018.
Let's call Jacksonville about Minshew...oh wait...
“No more scholarships” meanwhile in year 2 the Eagles wanted to PUSH Hurts. Competition is a GOOD THING. For two years they’ve neglected bringing in another young QB when Jones has proven nothing aside from turning the ball over at the worst time and getting hurt.
Now if Jones sucks they have no plan B and they throw away the whole fucking season. Absolutely no valid excuse to not trade for a guy like Minshew, the reality is what we both know - they didn’t want to hurt Danny’s feelings. Loser mentality.
I disagree. The OL is still questionable. But, the skill players aren't mediocre. Golladay, Rudolph, Shepard, Barkley. That's not mediocre. Then Slayton and Toney as 3/4 is also above average talent.
I still have no idea what anyone has seen in Barkley the last 2 years to think he is really any good. He has not been good since his rookie year. He has to be the most over hyped player in the history of sports. He avg less than 3 yards a carry. He did similar things last year before getting hurt.
The defense is mediocre and so is Daniel jones ... if this wasn’t gettle’s boy and judge not such a young coach he would be playing back up for the bears or something
Danield jones had more passing ydg the bridgewater, lol.
Stats are useless sometimes...
It is not just the stats that are useless. It is also useless trying to talk to people here who clearly have some kind of agenda. Blaming one person whether it is the RB, the QB, the GM, etc.
Jones looks no better or worse than half of the QBs in the league. The thing is people here are not watching every play from those other QBs. If you want to look at the stats, Jones' day today was about the same as many QBs and he had one turnover.
Today, Rodgers had only 133 yards, two INTs and no TDs. Jones out played him today. Same for a few other QBs but it all means nothing because stat comparisons are stupid.
The bottom line here is this team is not controlling the line of scrimmage. We cannot run the ball or pass protect and we cannot get pressure on the QB or stop the run at times. THAT is where our problems begin and they end with poor play calling.
So, if you "football fans" want to waste your time talking about the QB or the RB then go ahead. Put Mahommes behind center for us today and we still lose. Now whose fault is it? Put Chubb in the backfield for us and we still lose the game today. Now whose fault is it?
We have too many problems at the line of scrimmage that were not fixed since last season and on top of that, we also have some piss poor play calling making even more difficult.
has talent, but he's erratic and inconsistent. He also still looks deficient in terms of his ability to read defenses and not lock on to receivers. I want to see what happens over the next month before making any conclusions, but his game today was too much like those of the last three years.
as long as Jones can't make them pay. And thus far he can't.
So you have a generational talent at RB and it doesn't mean dick, cause no one's gonna let him get more than 4 yard when they aren't scared of the QB.
And a 6th overall QB who can't out play Teddy Bridgewater.
It's early, and I expect the Giants to improve, but as of today, I'm about 60% sure Jones ain't the guy. I see no flashes of magic. Yet he's still good for at least one fumble or bad turnover per game.
A generational talent at RB. Please, stop with that nonsense.
Exactly! I'd trade him as well and start making calls tonight. Barkley's all hat and no cattle.
pissed at Barkley is ridiculous. First game back from ACL surgery, no preseason, and Garrets play designs for him were runs between the tackles. Not one designed screen pass, or quick out pass to him. Give me Freddie Kitchens!
He's calling plays as if he has that dominant OL he had back in Dallas where basic was enough because the offensive line would protect the QB as long as necessary or blow huge holes open for the RBs.
As last year in many areas. Defense can’t get off the field. 2,horrible plays
When we were TBridgewaters face by the rookie and McKinney
Just a stupid roughing / even if borderline - he looked right at him at went to the helmet - blown coverages - poor adjustments
Jones fumble was vomit material - again -
Play calling on goal to goal was abysmal
We lost both lines of scrimmage
Jg has to go but until we have a strong oline we are going nowhere even if D improves / fade to Rudolph ? Wtf
Nothing in the middle
Pass to Barkley could have been intercepted twice
A wasted run
And to the pylon and I’ll throw it low on 4th down
We got Ebner, and 12 defensive backs, we need just a few who can cover though. This is exactly what we did in 2017. These big time signings are going to suck, just like they did in 2017. At least we had 1 good season in 2017. Welcome to cap hell without a team.
People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.
27-14 (late Jones rushing TD in garbage time) probably could/should have been 37-14…and Denver was one of the games you could see this team beating when the schedule was released…that’s a scary thought
someway, other teams seem to get more out of OTAs, rookie week, minicamp, summer camp, and preseason games.
The opposition shows up ready to go when the gun goes off on Day 1, and the Giants look lost in space. Our guys lose at the LoS, on the edge, at QB, in third down, and on the sideline. They aren’t prepared.
But please keep all those posts coming that the preseason months don’t matter, and it’s for the bottom of the roster and starters get enough reps in the scrimmages and non-tackle practices. I enjoy these takes.
Can’t disagree
And we don’t get him the ball in space ever
Jg uses him like EE without the Cowboys OL
I expected nothing out of the O, I thought they'd struggle
The gettle fan boys still sticking to this bizarre Eli narrative? Eli is 40 years old and has not played as a starter since 2 games into 2018!!!!
Patching around Eli sounded like a good idea the execution was not there. They knew you might get someone like a Daniel jones . He sucks. They knew what they had in Eli. It would have weird to cut him at age 30 and fresh off two s b mvps.... don’t you agree??? There are only a few people who can do this and finding coaches that can develop them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones
Everyone sucked today.
Graham couldn’t make adjustments, and Garrett……if they lose Thursday night, may not make it to game 3…..which may not be a bad thing.
RE: I expected nothing out of the O, I thought they'd struggle
Gettleman got that wrong. Barkley is a gadget player. Assuming he gets his legs back from the ACL, he's fine in that role. He's not a RB, he's a guy you move around the offense to try to create mismatches.
But your driving and have a chance for a TD after a good drive and you fumble. TD maybe changes the momentum down 6. Instead it deflates the team.
The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.
I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.
I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.
Jones wasn’t the reason they lost. The problem is that he is almost never the reason they win. He is a passenger who is just sometimes the reason they lose.
The key play of the game - despite the defense not being able to stop the Broncos - was Jones' fumble. If he doesn't fumble, we probably score and are then within 3 points, making a totally different game.
People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.
100% correct. Barkley is vastly overrated. Every time I hear generational to describe him I laugh.
a game as I could've imagined. I still can't believe they ran that reverse to Toney after the bomb to Slayton. Football is not a complicated game, that playcall was inexcusable, a this offensive system is God Awful. Again, it looked like our receivers were blanketed all day.
To get clobbered by a mediocre DEN team with the crowd as amped up as possible?
Jones looked like he made zero progress, the D couldn't stop Teddy Bridgewater & Barkley looking cooked off the ACL. Even Toney looked like he had zero moves on that swing pass.
Fascinating how disastrous it was. This team had very little rope with me, and I imagine with all Giants fans.
pissed at Barkley is ridiculous. First game back from ACL surgery, no preseason, and Garrets play designs for him were runs between the tackles. Not one designed screen pass, or quick out pass to him. Give me Freddie Kitchens!
No one is pissed per se, we've come the realization that he is overrated and just isn't a great player. He's a medicore to avergae player right now and is not playing at the level of a 2nd pick. He has tremendous physcial ability, but he's not even close to a generational player.
Can someone tell me what Peart was doing on this play???
Garrett should watch the opening drive of the Rams to
RE: Not nice dumping on Barkely in his first game back
There is no gameplan. No strategy. No identity. You want to be a hard nosed running team? Fine! Get Penny in there, put Saquon behind him and run up the ass of Gates and Hernandez. Then gey saquon in a deep set and run power behind Thomas.
Do it 35 times a game for all i care.
But when you try these weak shotgun runs, it does NOTHING for the OL.
you bring KT in and run jet motion for the first time ever and hand it to him? Like they DIDNT have their eyes peeled to him? Same with then bubble a few plays later
Like, come on?
There is no offensive plan if the O-line sucks.
The offensive line was pass blocking fun. They tried to force the run for no reason when it wasn’t working.
Where were the rollouts? Where were the RPOs? Where were the things Jones does well?
Turning him into Eli Manning/Kerry Collins is foolish since he isn’t them!!
Teams will continue to stack the box until Jones proves he can lead this team. Other than the long completion Jones was very accurate IMO. Our receivers & backs made some great catches. For Jones sake I hope we win Thursday because as I’ve said many times the pressure is going to just continue to build and I don’t think he’ll handle it.
look like Brady in his prime out there practically the entire game. The defense...the supposed strength of this team. Jesus Christ.
Great to know the OL is still a complete and utter disaster. Last year, they were at least able to run-block decently for Gallman. They couldn't block for shit today and somehow looked even worse.
Shurmur made Graham look bad today. I know Shurmur is actually a good OC, but good grief. Their offense was rolling pretty much non-stop today.
I didn't have high hopes coming into this season. But I did think we would win today. Today was a complete disaster in every aspect; coaching, players. We made the Broncos look like a great team...and they're really not. Especially without Chubb and Jeudy out for the entire second half.
1. I believe JG is Mara’s choice and Judge is stuck with him
2. Mara thinks the sun shines out of Barkley’s ass. Not only won’t he be traded, Mara is going to give him a pile of money to hang around.
This team is so screwed it’s laughable. the Wilderness years - redux
After this debacle, it got me thinking. When was the last time I turned on a Giants game and expected a win? It had to have been what, 2016? 5 years ago? Look around the league and see how many teams have done complete rebuilds in that period. The same issue that afflicted Eli's tail end of his career- terrible Oline play and absolutely no pass rush- continues to haunt this team five years later. It's mind numbingly frustrating. Clearly, Mara needs to get out of his own way and delegate a non-Ernie Accorsi football person to fix this mess that he is culpable for.
But your driving and have a chance for a TD after a good drive and you fumble. TD maybe changes the momentum down 6. Instead it deflates the team.
The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.
I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.
I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.
DJ didn't look great in the red zone there in the Q4 and he whiffed a bunch of passes in the first half. The hero ball is a little irritating knowing the kind of weapons we have and yet DJ has to scramble up the middle and almost get his block knocked off more than once.
RE: Not nice dumping on Barkely in his first game back
After this debacle, it got me thinking. When was the last time I turned on a Giants game and expected a win? It had to have been what, 2016? 5 years ago? Look around the league and see how many teams have done complete rebuilds in that period. The same issue that afflicted Eli's tail end of his career- terrible Oline play and absolutely no pass rush- continues to haunt this team five years later. It's mind numbingly frustrating. Clearly, Mara needs to get out of his own way and delegate a non-Ernie Accorsi football person to fix this mess that he is culpable for.
We killed Reese for years for taking skill position over line in the draft. And what was Gettleman's very first pick with #2 overall??? Saquon was a luxury pick that this team could not afford. Now a WR in 2021. In my mind Gettleman is just an extension of the Reese era. The priorities on this team have been mismanaged since Reese - even though ironically we won the Superbowl his first year but that wasn't a team he built.
The only thing I am confident should change for the better
is the D. All aspects? No. But, the overall level or play and outcome, because they played better than this last year under Graham and they have added talent. But, pass rush is still a problem, as is their zone coverage. Someone here said Banks seemed to think the playcalling on D was sound, but the execution poor. I'm not sure about that, but he certainly knows a lot more than me, so I'll hope he's correct. At least that would be correctable.
They looked like shit. Hopefully things get better. Denver looked like world beaters today.
I watch a lot of these games on tape delay. A hallmark of the Gettleman Era is fast forwarding through a lot of the second half and catching the fourth quarter of the Sunday Night Game. It really sucks.
It seems like hyperbole or an exaggeration, but you are right. They have started 0-2 or worse how many years in a row now? They are not nearly a good enough team to overcome that.
But yeah. Can't even beat Teddy Bridgewater? Fuck right off.
Yet I'm sure that Mara will just bring in some other retread doormat and nothing will improve
It sucks being a Giant fan
Offense gets a C. Defense gets a F.
Dude. You are spot on about Jones. He isn't the answer.
Congrats, man. Happy for you.
Everyone else, including Judge, Graham and Garrett, were fucking rotten
Jones with a ridiculous turnover.
Missed tackles.
No pressure unless we blitz because we have no edge rushers that scare anyone.
Can't cover TEs.
Porous and poor OL.
Terrible play calling. (Why run Barkley up the middle on nearly every first down?)
Can't get off the field on third down.
And although it didn't matter, Judge not knowing the rules and costing us a TO was amateurish.
Let that sink in
Congrats, man. Happy for you.
— Jones and Barkley aren’t difference makers
— shitty pass rush
— overrated secondary
Too many blow draft picks and not enough of an investment in the OL and EDGE.
This coaching staff is overrated.
Cant keep the coach when you get rid of the GM and QB....
start over from scratch.
Let that sink in
Dak will throw for 600 yards vs this defense.
Yeah I can’t tell when Barkley is in vs Booker, sad. Run blocking sucks but Barkley doesn’t look right to my eye.
I wanna see him throw another chair like a rich nancy who should hire someone to do it for him.
On defense we never stopped them. Do you realize Denver had no 3 and outs? After the first drive when they got to mid field and punted, they just went down the field with 8 minute drives. Don't tell me that they were gassed, if they were its their own fault.
Coaching was horrendous. Judge was a joke with that "challenge", Grahams D was useless, and the offense looks good around midfield (but who cares).
It just seems to me we should be better with the players we have. The Coaches better get this team in gear or its going to be a long season
Can they finally shitcan this embarrassing buffoon now?
I think he really doesn’t like this offense. He didn’t look this uncomfortable as a Rookie with Shurmur. It feels like he doesn’t trust the scheming.
He kind of helped get Shurmur fired with all his turnovers.
for all that money and then design ways to get him some quick touches? They had limited possessions but they never changed tempo or anything like that.
We actually started to speed things up and move the ball nicely – right before DJ's headfirst gain-3-more-needless-yards-and-risk-fumbling fumble.
And that was when in the game?
Gettleman. LOL. Awful drafter. SB and DJ back to back. Let that sink in
But game 1 - DJ is tracking "draft a replacement"
So you have a generational talent at RB and it doesn't mean dick, cause no one's gonna let him get more than 4 yard when they aren't scared of the QB.
And a 6th overall QB who can't out play Teddy Bridgewater.
It's early, and I expect the Giants to improve, but as of today, I'm about 60% sure Jones ain't the guy. I see no flashes of magic. Yet he's still good for at least one fumble or bad turnover per game.
Scared shitless Mara paralyzed by fear
My 6-11 season prediction was overly optimistic. These guys blow cock. Tired of losing. It’s old.
1 game in and I can’t get excited about anybody on this team.
Yeah I can’t tell when Barkley is in vs Booker, sad. Run blocking sucks but Barkley doesn’t look right to my eye.
Yes, but he also hasn't had real game action in almost a year until today.
My 6-11 season prediction was overly optimistic. These guys blow cock. Tired of losing. It’s old.
1-7 by Nov 1..week 8 is in KC…
☹️
I have seen enough through 17 games. Garrett is the worst OC i have ever seen. Zero creativity, Zero unpredictability, no scheming anybody open, Receivers running short of 3rd down sticks, Running plays are all straight into the Oline, Zero aggressiveness when They desperately need points,no changes in tempo of the offense . It's just awful to watch
Even the HC, who we all lean on to lead us out of that dark decade - doesn't know the rule (along with the crowd that thought fumbling the ball after hitting the pylon is some sort of turnover).
I am going to say this - particularly about a team like the Giants. They made a huge mistake not playing the starters more in the preseason.
I'll give them the first quarter of the season before I write them off...I know most of us are doing that already.
Even the HC, who we all lean on to lead us out of that dark decade - doesn't know the rule (along with the crowd that thought fumbling the ball after hitting the pylon is some sort of turnover).
I am going to say this - particularly about a team like the Giants. They made a huge mistake not playing the starters more in the preseason.
I'll give them the first quarter of the season before I write them off...I know most of us are doing that already.
I COMPLETELY AGREE on not playing the starters in the pre-season! Guarantee Judge does not do that again!!!!
Graham and his defense was the worst issue today. But we gonna bitch about Garrett?
I don't know what else to say, I don't even feel like getting into the details of it. I just know that this was a real gut punch.
I mean, really, do we ever run a pick play down near the endzone to try and get someone open?
WTF was that Golladay play at the goal line...run to the pylon and jump for the pass?
Let's call Jacksonville about Minshew...oh wait...
“No more scholarships” meanwhile in year 2 the Eagles wanted to PUSH Hurts. Competition is a GOOD THING. For two years they’ve neglected bringing in another young QB when Jones has proven nothing aside from turning the ball over at the worst time and getting hurt.
Now if Jones sucks they have no plan B and they throw away the whole fucking season. Absolutely no valid excuse to not trade for a guy like Minshew, the reality is what we both know - they didn’t want to hurt Danny’s feelings. Loser mentality.
After the way we and Judge looked today, I'm not sure at the moment if Judge should get another pre-season.
I still have no idea what anyone has seen in Barkley the last 2 years to think he is really any good. He has not been good since his rookie year. He has to be the most over hyped player in the history of sports. He avg less than 3 yards a carry. He did similar things last year before getting hurt.
The defense is mediocre and so is Daniel jones ... if this wasn’t gettle’s boy and judge not such a young coach he would be playing back up for the bears or something
Judge is just a cursing alpha male on sidelines. He didn’t fo one in game adjustment at halftime. Our Oc is inept
Graham and his defense was the worst issue today. But we gonna bitch about Garrett?
Oh absolutely. Garret coaches like this is the 1986 giants. Guy was STILL trying to establish the run down 2 tds with 8 min left in the game. His 3rd down calls are STILL 5 yard curl routes.
It's not really close right now.
as long as Jones can't make them pay. And thus far he can't.
So you have a generational talent at RB and it doesn't mean dick, cause no one's gonna let him get more than 4 yard when they aren't scared of the QB.
And a 6th overall QB who can't out play Teddy Bridgewater.
It's early, and I expect the Giants to improve, but as of today, I'm about 60% sure Jones ain't the guy. I see no flashes of magic. Yet he's still good for at least one fumble or bad turnover per game.
Well, Barkley isn't any better as a pass protector.
My 6-11 season prediction was overly optimistic. These guys blow cock. Tired of losing. It’s old.
I actually like having Barkley in the "passing game" - not the safety valve we always see.
But they need to use him the way the Eagles used to use Brian Westbrook, running curls and crossing patterns...
Big problem today - Barkley is obviously coming off injury but he was rusty for sure. Again, players should have played more in the preseason.
Nah, that's actually the best way to use Barkley. Getting him out in space by lining him up around the offense. That part is correct.
When we were TBridgewaters face by the rookie and McKinney
Just a stupid roughing / even if borderline - he looked right at him at went to the helmet - blown coverages - poor adjustments
Jones fumble was vomit material - again -
Play calling on goal to goal was abysmal
We lost both lines of scrimmage
Jg has to go but until we have a strong oline we are going nowhere even if D improves / fade to Rudolph ? Wtf
Nothing in the middle
Pass to Barkley could have been intercepted twice
A wasted run
And to the pylon and I’ll throw it low on 4th down
Thursday is already an incredibly important game
The offensive line didn't open holes and the pass blocking was subpar to say the least.
Jones can't turn the ball over on that run in the red zone.
The play caller was poor most of the day.
Lots of work to do before Washington on Thursday.
Get Saquon the ball on the outside on flare passes so he is in space
Pass rush needs to improve big time
Garrett likely didn’t call his game altering, careless turnover.
Jones is a talented athlete who isn’t a very good QB at the NFL level.
No way is Mara, who is stuck in time, getting rid of JJ. He honestly thinks he found the next BB.
I wasn't that sour on JJ but this game was eye opening. Something as little as not knowing the challenge rule is deeply concerning for a guy that preaches being prepared for everything.
To get embarrassed at home vs a mediocre (most likely) non playoff team.
Everyone is on notice!
The D, however, was surprising. It would appear Judge's approach in the offseason did not have them ready to play.
In the predictions threads, few here were all that optimistic on the season, especially at the start. So why all the teeth gnashing? The result is pretty much what we expected.
This isn’t wrong
...Where's my jaw?
I disagree. Mahomes could have done a bit better than this tire fire.
The opposition shows up ready to go when the gun goes off on Day 1, and the Giants look lost in space. Our guys lose at the LoS, on the edge, at QB, in third down, and on the sideline. They aren’t prepared.
But please keep all those posts coming that the preseason months don’t matter, and it’s for the bottom of the roster and starters get enough reps in the scrimmages and non-tackle practices. I enjoy these takes.
Something has to change folks...
Did anyone see the Booker "chip" on the rushing Bronco DE on the TD pass to Sheppard? Sweet block.
AND for the life of me, I could not believe on that crazy scramble by Bridgewater a hold was not called on Dexter Lawrence who was literally held- it looked - around the collar!!!!
The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.
I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.
I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.
The Giants sucked but their last TD could be considered garbage time too ya know, and on the dropped TD they ended up scoring anyway same drive...
Can’t disagree
And we don’t get him the ball in space ever
Jg uses him like EE without the Cowboys OL
Congrats, Terps
In comment 15362456 Giantfan21 said:
Everyone sucked today.
Graham couldn’t make adjustments, and Garrett……if they lose Thursday night, may not make it to game 3…..which may not be a bad thing.
Agree the D was the big let down. Still the offense design and Jones does not give me comfort.
Marc Ross!
The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.
I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.
I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.
Jones wasn’t the reason they lost. The problem is that he is almost never the reason they win. He is a passenger who is just sometimes the reason they lose.
100% correct. Barkley is vastly overrated. Every time I hear generational to describe him I laugh.
To get clobbered by a mediocre DEN team with the crowd as amped up as possible?
Jones looked like he made zero progress, the D couldn't stop Teddy Bridgewater & Barkley looking cooked off the ACL. Even Toney looked like he had zero moves on that swing pass.
Fascinating how disastrous it was. This team had very little rope with me, and I imagine with all Giants fans.
No one is pissed per se, we've come the realization that he is overrated and just isn't a great player. He's a medicore to avergae player right now and is not playing at the level of a 2nd pick. He has tremendous physcial ability, but he's not even close to a generational player.
What the hell? - ( New Window )
Dj is not a natural. Since he is mistake prone to date maybe the label loser might be accurate .
Our rookie rushing specialist got a sack which is exciting. N Xavier is real good.
Judge's Giants could make some noise
For Denver?
Dj is not a natural. Since he is mistake prone to date maybe the label loser might be accurate .
Our rookie rushing specialist got a sack which is exciting. N Xavier is real good.
Judge's Giants could make some noise
Th eplay calling may or may not be ideal. That said, the players need to execute the plays.
Negatives: we play again in 4 days
They all matter!
Great to know the OL is still a complete and utter disaster. Last year, they were at least able to run-block decently for Gallman. They couldn't block for shit today and somehow looked even worse.
Shurmur made Graham look bad today. I know Shurmur is actually a good OC, but good grief. Their offense was rolling pretty much non-stop today.
I didn't have high hopes coming into this season. But I did think we would win today. Today was a complete disaster in every aspect; coaching, players. We made the Broncos look like a great team...and they're really not. Especially without Chubb and Jeudy out for the entire second half.
Scary.
2. Mara thinks the sun shines out of Barkley’s ass. Not only won’t he be traded, Mara is going to give him a pile of money to hang around.
This team is so screwed it’s laughable. the Wilderness years - redux
As for Garrett, he is as terrible an offensive coordinator as the Giants have had in a long time.
I'd rather trade draft picks for proven GMs.
Gonna be a long, long season.
The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.
I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.
I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.
DJ didn't look great in the red zone there in the Q4 and he whiffed a bunch of passes in the first half. The hero ball is a little irritating knowing the kind of weapons we have and yet DJ has to scramble up the middle and almost get his block knocked off more than once.
We killed Reese for years for taking skill position over line in the draft. And what was Gettleman's very first pick with #2 overall??? Saquon was a luxury pick that this team could not afford. Now a WR in 2021. In my mind Gettleman is just an extension of the Reese era. The priorities on this team have been mismanaged since Reese - even though ironically we won the Superbowl his first year but that wasn't a team he built.
NY SOGs.
Same Old Giants
The problem is the play calling. If you swapped teams and kept Graham and Garrett, we would lose again.
Barkley's rookie year was 3 years and an ACL ago.
I watch a lot of these games on tape delay. A hallmark of the Gettleman Era is fast forwarding through a lot of the second half and catching the fourth quarter of the Sunday Night Game. It really sucks.