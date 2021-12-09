for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos Post-Game Discussion

Anakim : 9/12/2021 6:56 pm
What a fucking disaster that game was
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/12/2021 6:57 pm : link
Team sucks. Fuck this shit.
.  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 6:57 pm : link
.
......  
Route 9 : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
Like nearly every game since 2012.

But yeah. Can't even beat Teddy Bridgewater? Fuck right off.
Everyone needs to go  
redbeard : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
Front office, coaching staff, roster

Yet I'm sure that Mara will just bring in some other retread doormat and nothing will improve

It sucks being a Giant fan
.  
widmerseyebrow : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
No  
Shady Lurker : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
redeeming qualities
Mara  
alsoknownaskaz : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
No one cares how “pissed off” you are
It's clear after Week 1  
Bramton1 : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
Worst team in the division.

Offense gets a C. Defense gets a F.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15362114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Dude. You are spot on about Jones. He isn't the answer.
At least I have the Mets  
Everyone Relax : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
Oh wait, FML
They stink  
jeff57 : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
.
Beat WFT and this game won't matter  
US1 Giants : 9/12/2021 6:58 pm : link
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/12/2021 6:59 pm : link
Flat out embarrassed in your home opener against a team that was 5-11 last year, missing their best player (Bradley Chubb) and starting Teddy Bridgewater.
RE: .  
Danny Kanell : 9/12/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15362114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Congrats, man. Happy for you.
Play Calling is awful  
beatrixkiddo : 9/12/2021 6:59 pm : link
Garrett called a terrible game. Graham’s blitzes all got picked up and players couldn’t get to Teddy Freaking Bridgewater? He is not Warren Moon, it’s a poor performance. On to the next one.
Another year  
MyNameIsMyName : 9/12/2021 6:59 pm : link
Same ol trash product on the field.
At least Andrew Thomas didn't embarrass himself  
Anakim : 9/12/2021 6:59 pm : link
And Shepard was good.


Everyone else, including Judge, Graham and Garrett, were fucking rotten
The  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 7:00 pm : link
same problems still exist. The game was a microcosm of the last few years.

Jones with a ridiculous turnover.
Missed tackles.
No pressure unless we blitz because we have no edge rushers that scare anyone.
Can't cover TEs.
Porous and poor OL.
Terrible play calling. (Why run Barkley up the middle on nearly every first down?)
Can't get off the field on third down.

And although it didn't matter, Judge not knowing the rules and costing us a TO was amateurish.
We are gonna roll into the Dallas game at 0-3  
redbeard : 9/12/2021 7:01 pm : link
with a chance for those assholes to end our season before Halloween


Let that sink in
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15362163 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 15362114 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Congrats, man. Happy for you.


Blow me.
.  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 7:02 pm : link
I'm not the fucking reason the team sucks.
Judge  
crick n NC : 9/12/2021 7:02 pm : link
was a major disappointment today
They need to clean house  
jeff57 : 9/12/2021 7:03 pm : link
Top to bottom.
Shitty Roster  
WillVAB : 9/12/2021 7:03 pm : link
— Poor OL
— Jones and Barkley aren’t difference makers
— shitty pass rush
— overrated secondary

Too many blow draft picks and not enough of an investment in the OL and EDGE.

This coaching staff is overrated.
It’s hard to care about any of it  
LG in NYC : 9/12/2021 7:04 pm : link
1 game in and I can’t get excited about anybody on this team.
DG will be gone so will DJ  
nym172 : 9/12/2021 7:04 pm : link
If that happens, Judge has to go.

Cant keep the coach when you get rid of the GM and QB....

start over from scratch.
We do not have  
Sammo85 : 9/12/2021 7:04 pm : link
And NFL quality starting QB.
We  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 7:05 pm : link
got nothing from KT, Barkley, or Rudolph.
RE: We are gonna roll into the Dallas game at 0-3  
WillVAB : 9/12/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15362197 redbeard said:
Quote:
with a chance for those assholes to end our season before Halloween


Let that sink in


Dak will throw for 600 yards vs this defense.
Daniel Jones is allergic to the end zone.  
bceagle05 : 9/12/2021 7:05 pm : link
Fucking terrible player. I’d call him Gettleman’s biggest draft blunder, but he took Barkley the year before.
If I see one more Jake from State Farm commercual  
alsoknownaskaz : 9/12/2021 7:05 pm : link
I’m going to off myself
Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
widmerseyebrow : 9/12/2021 7:05 pm : link
We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.
RE: It’s hard to care about any of it  
beatrixkiddo : 9/12/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15362238 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
1 game in and I can’t get excited about anybody on this team.


Yeah I can’t tell when Barkley is in vs Booker, sad. Run blocking sucks but Barkley doesn’t look right to my eye.
RE: DG will be gone so will DJ  
redbeard : 9/12/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15362245 nym172 said:
Quote:
If that happens, Judge has to go.

Cant keep the coach when you get rid of the GM and QB....

start over from scratch.


Agreed…thought we had something in Judge but that performance today was disheartening to say the least
What I don't understand is how you sign Golladay  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9/12/2021 7:06 pm : link
for all that money and then design ways to get him some quick touches? They had limited possessions but they never changed tempo or anything like that.
RE: Mara  
j_rud : 9/12/2021 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15362134 alsoknownaskaz said:
Quote:
No one cares how “pissed off” you are


I wanna see him throw another chair like a rich nancy who should hire someone to do it for him.
RE: RE: It’s hard to care about any of it  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15362266 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 15362238 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


1 game in and I can’t get excited about anybody on this team.



Yeah I can’t tell when Barkley is in vs Booker, sad. Run blocking sucks but Barkley doesn’t look right to my eye.


I can tell. The blocking is better. Booker's chip on the TD might have been the best play of the game.
As  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 7:07 pm : link
others have noted (and so did Schlereth), Jones is still "bird dogging" receivers, which dramatically increases the chance of an INT.
RE: RE: .  
Route 9 : 9/12/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15362139 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15362114 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Dude. You are spot on about Jones. He isn't the answer.


Give me credit too!

I was screaming my head off all summer.
I’m old enough to remember  
bceagle05 : 9/12/2021 7:09 pm : link
when Gettleman took Thomas, Peart and Lemieux in the same draft and declared the OL fixed.
Bottom line: Jones is the same player  
widmerseyebrow : 9/12/2021 7:09 pm : link
He still cannot hold onto the football and he still locks onto receivers.
RE: As  
GoDeep13 : 9/12/2021 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15362291 AcidTest said:
Quote:
others have noted (and so did Schlereth), Jones is still "bird dogging" receivers, which dramatically increases the chance of an INT.
I think he really doesn’t like this offense. He didn’t look this uncomfortable as a Rookie with Shurmur. It feels like he doesn’t trust the scheming.
I think I may hate a team more than the Eagles  
j_rud : 9/12/2021 7:10 pm : link
That team? The fucking Giants.
RE: Bottom line: Jones is the same player  
j_rud : 9/12/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15362313 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
He still cannot hold onto the football and he still locks onto receivers.


On the bright side, the D did a great job keeping the ball out of Jones hands.
judge  
BigBlueCane : 9/12/2021 7:11 pm : link
seems to be tracking the way of most Belicheck assistants, unfortunately.
Flat out embarrassed  
dpinzow : 9/12/2021 7:11 pm : link
everyone gets an F today. Denver isn't even any good
Complete failure on both sides of the ball - its not one vs the other  
PatersonPlank : 9/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
On offense we couldn't finish. Moved the ball ok but never got to the point of it all, scoring points. Jones with the horrible fumble, etc.

On defense we never stopped them. Do you realize Denver had no 3 and outs? After the first drive when they got to mid field and punted, they just went down the field with 8 minute drives. Don't tell me that they were gassed, if they were its their own fault.

Coaching was horrendous. Judge was a joke with that "challenge", Grahams D was useless, and the offense looks good around midfield (but who cares).

It just seems to me we should be better with the players we have. The Coaches better get this team in gear or its going to be a long season
I’ve always been  
Everyone Relax : 9/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
A Jones supporter bc I see the flashes, but if he keeps making those killer turnovers I’m ready to move on ASAP. Oh and I’m honestly not sure mahommes would look good in Garrets offense
Man, I just love what DG is doing!  
Greg from LI : 9/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
Full. Bloom. Love.

Can they finally shitcan this embarrassing buffoon now?
RE: RE: As  
Sammo85 : 9/12/2021 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15362316 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362291 AcidTest said:


Quote:


others have noted (and so did Schlereth), Jones is still "bird dogging" receivers, which dramatically increases the chance of an INT.

I think he really doesn’t like this offense. He didn’t look this uncomfortable as a Rookie with Shurmur. It feels like he doesn’t trust the scheming.


He kind of helped get Shurmur fired with all his turnovers.
Thanks to the Giants  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/12/2021 7:14 pm : link
Sucking for multiple years, my handicap has dropped from 21 to 11.8
We  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 7:15 pm : link
were not competitive. Just like most of our games during DG's tenure. We got beat up and down the entire field all day on both sides of the ball.
RE: What I don't understand is how you sign Golladay  
CT Charlie : 9/12/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15362273 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
for all that money and then design ways to get him some quick touches? They had limited possessions but they never changed tempo or anything like that.
We actually started to speed things up and move the ball nicely – right before DJ's headfirst gain-3-more-needless-yards-and-risk-fumbling fumble.
I would really like to see Jones  
Giantfan21 : 9/12/2021 7:15 pm : link
have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge
It was ugly  
UberAlias : 9/12/2021 7:15 pm : link
We lose like this on Thursday snd this could start to spiral. JG is terrible. DG too.
This place  
Photoguy : 9/12/2021 7:15 pm : link
cracks me up.
We  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 7:16 pm : link
were not competitive. Just like most of our games during DG's tenure. We got beat up and down the entire field all day on both sides of the ball.
RE: It's clear after Week 1  
Giants_West : 9/12/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15362135 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
Worst team in the division.

Offense gets a C. Defense gets a F.


Offense gets a "C" in a game where we score 7 points? Man standards were already rock bottom
RE: I would really like to see Jones  
Sammo85 : 9/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge


Nope. Too little and too late. 3 and out.
Eli is still in the building  
GiantSteps : 9/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
Lol
Not visiting BBI until they win one.  
JoeMorrison40 : 9/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
Their play was so poor, I am not going to dwell on them for awhile. 3 hrs wasted.
welp  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
RE: RE: What I don't understand is how you sign Golladay  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9/12/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15362377 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
In comment 15362273 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:


Quote:


for all that money and then design ways to get him some quick touches? They had limited possessions but they never changed tempo or anything like that.

We actually started to speed things up and move the ball nicely – right before DJ's headfirst gain-3-more-needless-yards-and-risk-fumbling fumble.


And that was when in the game?
Love the  
Sammo85 : 9/12/2021 7:18 pm : link
4th quarter stat padding.
RE: Daniel Jones is allergic to the end zone.  
family progtitioner : 9/12/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15362261 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Fucking terrible player. I’d call him Gettleman’s biggest draft blunder, but he took Barkley the year before.


Gettleman. LOL. Awful drafter. SB and DJ back to back. Let that sink in
RE: I would really like to see Jones  
GoDeep13 : 9/12/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge
Thank you! I wish Jones was healthy for that Browns game with Kitchens callin the plays last year, it was the most aggressive the Giants were all last year. Garrett has called the most uneventful offense I’ve watched all day.
Trade  
brookeny : 9/12/2021 7:19 pm : link
Let’s get deshaun Watson
This game sucked  
Dukie Dimes : 9/12/2021 7:20 pm : link
No sugarcoating it. Everyone sucked. About the only reprieve is that it’s just one game and they can get the crappy taste out of their mouths against 0-1 Washington in a few days.
RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/12/2021 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.


Shurmur's offense was a lot better than this. He lacked players but got production out of Golden Tate's washed up corpse. And it helped Jones too.

Garrett was overrated just like everything else from Dallas. Overrated. They were happy to get rid of him and haven't missed a beat since. Some people still think Garrett is somehow responsible for the development of Prescott and Romo and that's a shame.
Its not just the players its the coaches  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/12/2021 7:21 pm : link
Judge is just a cursing alpha male on sidelines. He didn’t fo one in game adjustment at halftime. Our Oc is inept
How  
Shady Lurker : 9/12/2021 7:21 pm : link
did our 1st round rookie do today? He got positive yardage, right? Right?
.........  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 9/12/2021 7:21 pm : link
Obviously he has the season to prove himself.

But game 1 - DJ is tracking "draft a replacement"
Daniel jones led the Giants in rushing ydg  
Red Right Hand : 9/12/2021 7:22 pm : link
Danield jones had more passing ydg the bridgewater, lol.
Stats are useless sometimes...
No team is going to let Barkley get going  
David B. : 9/12/2021 7:22 pm : link
as long as Jones can't make them pay. And thus far he can't.

So you have a generational talent at RB and it doesn't mean dick, cause no one's gonna let him get more than 4 yard when they aren't scared of the QB.

And a 6th overall QB who can't out play Teddy Bridgewater.

It's early, and I expect the Giants to improve, but as of today, I'm about 60% sure Jones ain't the guy. I see no flashes of magic. Yet he's still good for at least one fumble or bad turnover per game.
Odd question but why did anakim  
bhill410 : 9/12/2021 7:23 pm : link
Start this and not Eric?
RE: Daniel jones led the Giants in rushing ydg  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/12/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15362445 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
Danield jones had more passing ydg the bridgewater, lol.
Stats are useless sometimes...


Same shit different year.
Haven’t always agreed with Terps  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/12/2021 7:23 pm : link
But he’s 100% right. This team blows. Mara is a problem and
Gettleman should have been fired two years ago. The pom Pom crew will lay low but this whole thing needs to be blown up. And that means no John Mara or Ernie Accorsi involved in hiring the next gm. And if the new GM wants a new coach then Judge isn’t safe either
Giants need to do something drastic fire FO tomorrow  
big canoe jeff : 9/12/2021 7:23 pm : link
Cut their losses with DJ nice guy works hard etc. doeasnt have it
Scared shitless Mara paralyzed by fear
RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones  
Giantfan21 : 9/12/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15362398 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge



Nope. Too little and too late. 3 and out.


What is there to lose by firing Garrett and giving Jones till the end of the year to see if he can improve under someone else ?

We know forsure with Garrett this will be a lost season, Jones will not improve, and all the Weapons DG added will be wasted
By Oct. 24, this team will be 1-6  
The_Boss : 9/12/2021 7:23 pm : link
You can take it to the bank..

My 6-11 season prediction was overly optimistic. These guys blow cock. Tired of losing. It’s old.
RE: RE: It’s hard to care about any of it  
JOrthman : 9/12/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15362266 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 15362238 LG in NYC said:


Quote:


1 game in and I can’t get excited about anybody on this team.



Yeah I can’t tell when Barkley is in vs Booker, sad. Run blocking sucks but Barkley doesn’t look right to my eye.


Yes, but he also hasn't had real game action in almost a year until today.
.  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 7:24 pm : link
I see Jones scored the John Mara "arrow is pointing up" moral victory touchdown at the end. Good for him. Reminds me of all those meaningless Barkley receptions in 2018.

Let's call Jacksonville about Minshew...oh wait...
RE: No team is going to let Barkley get going  
Silver Spoon : 9/12/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15362449 David B. said:
Quote:
as long as Jones can't make them pay. And thus far he can't.

So you have a generational talent at RB and it doesn't mean dick, cause no one's gonna let him get more than 4 yard when they aren't scared of the QB.

And a 6th overall QB who can't out play Teddy Bridgewater.

It's early, and I expect the Giants to improve, but as of today, I'm about 60% sure Jones ain't the guy. I see no flashes of magic. Yet he's still good for at least one fumble or bad turnover per game.


A generational talent at RB. Please, stop with that nonsense.
RE: RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15362456 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362398 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge



Nope. Too little and too late. 3 and out.



What is there to lose by firing Garrett and giving Jones till the end of the year to see if he can improve under someone else ?

We know forsure with Garrett this will be a lost season, Jones will not improve, and all the Weapons DG added will be wasted
It's hard to disagree with that. 1 game might be a bit early. But, if after a few games, the offense looks like this, I would be behind this.
RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones  
bw in dc : 9/12/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15362418 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge

Thank you! I wish Jones was healthy for that Browns game with Kitchens callin the plays last year, it was the most aggressive the Giants were all last year. Garrett has called the most uneventful offense I’ve watched all day.


I continue to believe Garrett's offense is hamstrung by Jones's limitations. But Garrett provides a convenient out for those who think Jones is a first round talent.

Which reminds me. Where are the first round skills with this guy? He just continues to be the definition of ordinary.
RE: By Oct. 24, this team will be 1-6  
The_Boss : 9/12/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15362457 The_Boss said:
Quote:
You can take it to the bank..

My 6-11 season prediction was overly optimistic. These guys blow cock. Tired of losing. It’s old.


1-7 by Nov 1..week 8 is in KC…

☹️
RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
Debaser : 9/12/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.


That’s exactly what happened. At least I suspect the owners told Reese to go young and cheap or something given their cap and Lombardi’s what the F is gettle”s excuse?
RE: RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15362469 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.



That’s exactly what happened. At least I suspect the owners told Reese to go young and cheap or something given their cap and Lombardi’s what the F is gettle”s excuse?
I disagree. The OL is still questionable. But, the skill players aren't mediocre. Golladay, Rudolph, Shepard, Barkley. That's not mediocre. Then Slayton and Toney as 3/4 is also above average talent.
3-14, I saw this coming a mile away  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/12/2021 7:28 pm : link
Wait till the finger pointing starts between coaches and the defensive and offensive players. Giants Org and MGMT didn't play the starters in preseason and this is what you get.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones  
Giantfan21 : 9/12/2021 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15362461 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15362456 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15362398 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge



Nope. Too little and too late. 3 and out.



What is there to lose by firing Garrett and giving Jones till the end of the year to see if he can improve under someone else ?

We know forsure with Garrett this will be a lost season, Jones will not improve, and all the Weapons DG added will be wasted

It's hard to disagree with that. 1 game might be a bit early. But, if after a few games, the offense looks like this, I would be behind this.


I have seen enough through 17 games. Garrett is the worst OC i have ever seen. Zero creativity, Zero unpredictability, no scheming anybody open, Receivers running short of 3rd down sticks, Running plays are all straight into the Oline, Zero aggressiveness when They desperately need points,no changes in tempo of the offense . It's just awful to watch
I'm an optimist and can usually  
rebel yell : 9/12/2021 7:28 pm : link
find one or two positives from a game. With this performance I can think of nothing other than it appears nobody was lost to a season-ending injury.
Nothing really to be happy about today...  
BillKo : 9/12/2021 7:29 pm : link
...defense was terrible. Offense wasn't on the field a lot but another Jones turnover and just bad play calling overall IMO makes you think - WTF was this team doing all offseason/preseason.

Even the HC, who we all lean on to lead us out of that dark decade - doesn't know the rule (along with the crowd that thought fumbling the ball after hitting the pylon is some sort of turnover).

I am going to say this - particularly about a team like the Giants. They made a huge mistake not playing the starters more in the preseason.

I'll give them the first quarter of the season before I write them off...I know most of us are doing that already.

RE: Nothing really to be happy about today...  
bluewave : 9/12/2021 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15362488 BillKo said:
Quote:
...defense was terrible. Offense wasn't on the field a lot but another Jones turnover and just bad play calling overall IMO makes you think - WTF was this team doing all offseason/preseason.

Even the HC, who we all lean on to lead us out of that dark decade - doesn't know the rule (along with the crowd that thought fumbling the ball after hitting the pylon is some sort of turnover).

I am going to say this - particularly about a team like the Giants. They made a huge mistake not playing the starters more in the preseason.

I'll give them the first quarter of the season before I write them off...I know most of us are doing that already.


I COMPLETELY AGREE on not playing the starters in the pre-season! Guarantee Judge does not do that again!!!!
RE: Its not just the players its the coaches  
Toth029 : 9/12/2021 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15362439 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Judge is just a cursing alpha male on sidelines. He didn’t fo one in game adjustment at halftime. Our Oc is inept


Graham and his defense was the worst issue today. But we gonna bitch about Garrett?
brutal  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 9/12/2021 7:32 pm : link
So disappointed in this Franchise right now. I expected a much better performance against a decent but nothing special Broncos team.

I don't know what else to say, I don't even feel like getting into the details of it. I just know that this was a real gut punch.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones  
BillKo : 9/12/2021 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15362485 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
I have seen enough through 17 games. Garrett is the worst OC i have ever seen. Zero creativity, Zero unpredictability, no scheming anybody open, Receivers running short of 3rd down sticks, Running plays are all straight into the Oline, Zero aggressiveness when They desperately need points,no changes in tempo of the offense . It's just awful to watch


I mean, really, do we ever run a pick play down near the endzone to try and get someone open?

WTF was that Golladay play at the goal line...run to the pylon and jump for the pass?
It’s looking  
Everyone Relax : 9/12/2021 7:34 pm : link
Like it’s going to be a “they are 1-5 but still only a game back of first!” kind of year
RE: RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15362469 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.



That’s exactly what happened. At least I suspect the owners told Reese to go young and cheap or something given their cap and Lombardi’s what the F is gettle”s excuse?


Reese was constantly trying to patch the roster so Eli could go on another run. He got sacked before it was evident we had to rebuild. (I think Gettleman drafting Barkley was yet another patch attempt).
That was a shitshow  
AnnapolisMike : 9/12/2021 7:35 pm : link
I’ll hold off until Thursday. But there was little positive to take away from this game.
At least Peart  
Mike in Marin : 9/12/2021 7:35 pm : link
Looked really good holding his stance after forgetting the snap count and letting VM blow by him.
RE: .  
GiantGrit : 9/12/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15362459 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I see Jones scored the John Mara "arrow is pointing up" moral victory touchdown at the end. Good for him. Reminds me of all those meaningless Barkley receptions in 2018.

Let's call Jacksonville about Minshew...oh wait...


“No more scholarships” meanwhile in year 2 the Eagles wanted to PUSH Hurts. Competition is a GOOD THING. For two years they’ve neglected bringing in another young QB when Jones has proven nothing aside from turning the ball over at the worst time and getting hurt.

Now if Jones sucks they have no plan B and they throw away the whole fucking season. Absolutely no valid excuse to not trade for a guy like Minshew, the reality is what we both know - they didn’t want to hurt Danny’s feelings. Loser mentality.
RE: RE: Nothing really to be happy about today...  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15362507 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 15362488 BillKo said:


Quote:


...defense was terrible. Offense wasn't on the field a lot but another Jones turnover and just bad play calling overall IMO makes you think - WTF was this team doing all offseason/preseason.

Even the HC, who we all lean on to lead us out of that dark decade - doesn't know the rule (along with the crowd that thought fumbling the ball after hitting the pylon is some sort of turnover).

I am going to say this - particularly about a team like the Giants. They made a huge mistake not playing the starters more in the preseason.

I'll give them the first quarter of the season before I write them off...I know most of us are doing that already.




I COMPLETELY AGREE on not playing the starters in the pre-season! Guarantee Judge does not do that again!!!!


After the way we and Judge looked today, I'm not sure at the moment if Judge should get another pre-season.
RE: RE: RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
Debaser : 9/12/2021 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15362477 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15362469 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.



That’s exactly what happened. At least I suspect the owners told Reese to go young and cheap or something given their cap and Lombardi’s what the F is gettle”s excuse?

I disagree. The OL is still questionable. But, the skill players aren't mediocre. Golladay, Rudolph, Shepard, Barkley. That's not mediocre. Then Slayton and Toney as 3/4 is also above average talent.


I still have no idea what anyone has seen in Barkley the last 2 years to think he is really any good. He has not been good since his rookie year. He has to be the most over hyped player in the history of sports. He avg less than 3 yards a carry. He did similar things last year before getting hurt.

The defense is mediocre and so is Daniel jones ... if this wasn’t gettle’s boy and judge not such a young coach he would be playing back up for the bears or something
RE: RE: Its not just the players its the coaches  
Everyone Relax : 9/12/2021 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15362513 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362439 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


Judge is just a cursing alpha male on sidelines. He didn’t fo one in game adjustment at halftime. Our Oc is inept



Graham and his defense was the worst issue today. But we gonna bitch about Garrett?

Oh absolutely. Garret coaches like this is the 1986 giants. Guy was STILL trying to establish the run down 2 tds with 8 min left in the game. His 3rd down calls are STILL 5 yard curl routes.
Well  
TJ : 9/12/2021 7:37 pm : link
That was revolting. On top of all the other failures, Giants committed 2 personal fouls. Not something a well coached team does.
Whose better?  
GiantGrit : 9/12/2021 7:37 pm : link
Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones?

……
RE: Daniel jones led the Giants in rushing ydg  
EricJ : 9/12/2021 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15362445 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
Danield jones had more passing ydg the bridgewater, lol.
Stats are useless sometimes...


It is not just the stats that are useless. It is also useless trying to talk to people here who clearly have some kind of agenda. Blaming one person whether it is the RB, the QB, the GM, etc.

Jones looks no better or worse than half of the QBs in the league. The thing is people here are not watching every play from those other QBs. If you want to look at the stats, Jones' day today was about the same as many QBs and he had one turnover.

Today, Rodgers had only 133 yards, two INTs and no TDs. Jones out played him today. Same for a few other QBs but it all means nothing because stat comparisons are stupid.

The bottom line here is this team is not controlling the line of scrimmage. We cannot run the ball or pass protect and we cannot get pressure on the QB or stop the run at times. THAT is where our problems begin and they end with poor play calling.

So, if you "football fans" want to waste your time talking about the QB or the RB then go ahead. Put Mahommes behind center for us today and we still lose. Now whose fault is it? Put Chubb in the backfield for us and we still lose the game today. Now whose fault is it?

We have too many problems at the line of scrimmage that were not fixed since last season and on top of that, we also have some piss poor play calling making even more difficult.
If Kadarius Toney turns out to be nothing  
GeofromNJ : 9/12/2021 7:39 pm : link
Gettleman will have hire a security detail or hire somebody to do his grocery shopping. Hey, I wonder if Evan Engram would have made a difference today.
Just saw the sack on 4th down...  
bluewave : 9/12/2021 7:39 pm : link
Had to pause it get some stuff done and I just saw it. WHAT THE HELL WAS PEART DOING?? He didn't even move!!! The guy ran by him completely untouched!!!!
RE: Whose better?  
bw in dc : 9/12/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15362546 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones?

……


It's not really close right now.
Jones  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 7:42 pm : link
has talent, but he's erratic and inconsistent. He also still looks deficient in terms of his ability to read defenses and not lock on to receivers. I want to see what happens over the next month before making any conclusions, but his game today was too much like those of the last three years.
RE: RE: No team is going to let Barkley get going  
BigBlueinDE : 9/12/2021 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15362460 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15362449 David B. said:


Quote:


as long as Jones can't make them pay. And thus far he can't.

So you have a generational talent at RB and it doesn't mean dick, cause no one's gonna let him get more than 4 yard when they aren't scared of the QB.

And a 6th overall QB who can't out play Teddy Bridgewater.

It's early, and I expect the Giants to improve, but as of today, I'm about 60% sure Jones ain't the guy. I see no flashes of magic. Yet he's still good for at least one fumble or bad turnover per game.



A generational talent at RB. Please, stop with that nonsense.


Exactly! I'd trade him as well and start making calls tonight. Barkley's all hat and no cattle.
This strategy of putting Barkley  
Ike#88 : 9/12/2021 7:44 pm : link
out wide is delusional. We are impressing no one but ourselves. We would be better off with a wideout there. Garrett is a huge problem.
RE: RE: Daniel jones led the Giants in rushing ydg  
truebluelarry : 9/12/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15362548 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15362445 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


Danield jones had more passing ydg the bridgewater, lol.
Stats are useless sometimes...



It is not just the stats that are useless. It is also useless trying to talk to people here who clearly have some kind of agenda. Blaming one person whether it is the RB, the QB, the GM, etc.

Jones looks no better or worse than half of the QBs in the league. The thing is people here are not watching every play from those other QBs. If you want to look at the stats, Jones' day today was about the same as many QBs and he had one turnover.

Today, Rodgers had only 133 yards, two INTs and no TDs. Jones out played him today. Same for a few other QBs but it all means nothing because stat comparisons are stupid.

The bottom line here is this team is not controlling the line of scrimmage. We cannot run the ball or pass protect and we cannot get pressure on the QB or stop the run at times. THAT is where our problems begin and they end with poor play calling.

So, if you "football fans" want to waste your time talking about the QB or the RB then go ahead. Put Mahommes behind center for us today and we still lose. Now whose fault is it? Put Chubb in the backfield for us and we still lose the game today. Now whose fault is it?

We have too many problems at the line of scrimmage that were not fixed since last season and on top of that, we also have some piss poor play calling making even more difficult.


You nailed it.
RE: .  
Fox : 9/12/2021 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15362126 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:


Lol. I thought that a hilariously placed ad at first.
RE: This strategy of putting Barkley  
Angel Eyes : 9/12/2021 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15362587 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
out wide is delusional. We are impressing no one but ourselves. We would be better off with a wideout there. Garrett is a huge problem.

Well, Barkley isn't any better as a pass protector.
Anyone  
Everyone Relax : 9/12/2021 7:46 pm : link
pissed at Barkley is ridiculous. First game back from ACL surgery, no preseason, and Garrets play designs for him were runs between the tackles. Not one designed screen pass, or quick out pass to him. Give me Freddie Kitchens!
Great pickups  
PaulN : 9/12/2021 7:47 pm : link
With our backup QB and backup running back, this Nooker is something, it's a good thing we went out and signed him fast.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15362485 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362461 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15362456 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15362398 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge



Nope. Too little and too late. 3 and out.



What is there to lose by firing Garrett and giving Jones till the end of the year to see if he can improve under someone else ?

We know forsure with Garrett this will be a lost season, Jones will not improve, and all the Weapons DG added will be wasted

It's hard to disagree with that. 1 game might be a bit early. But, if after a few games, the offense looks like this, I would be behind this.



I have seen enough through 17 games. Garrett is the worst OC i have ever seen. Zero creativity, Zero unpredictability, no scheming anybody open, Receivers running short of 3rd down sticks, Running plays are all straight into the Oline, Zero aggressiveness when They desperately need points,no changes in tempo of the offense . It's just awful to watch


He's calling plays as if he has that dominant OL he had back in Dallas where basic was enough because the offensive line would protect the QB as long as necessary or blow huge holes open for the RBs.
RE: RE: By Oct. 24, this team will be 1-6  
The_Boss : 9/12/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15362468 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15362457 The_Boss said:


Quote:


You can take it to the bank..

My 6-11 season prediction was overly optimistic. These guys blow cock. Tired of losing. It’s old.



1-7 by Nov 1..week 8 is in KC…

☹️


Sorry..2-6 at best at the bye..only games I see as legitimately are the Falcon and Panther home games…still we’re fucked, as usual
RE: This strategy of putting Barkley  
BillKo : 9/12/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15362587 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
out wide is delusional. We are impressing no one but ourselves. We would be better off with a wideout there. Garrett is a huge problem.


I actually like having Barkley in the "passing game" - not the safety valve we always see.

But they need to use him the way the Eagles used to use Brian Westbrook, running curls and crossing patterns...

Big problem today - Barkley is obviously coming off injury but he was rusty for sure. Again, players should have played more in the preseason.
RE: This strategy of putting Barkley  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15362587 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
out wide is delusional. We are impressing no one but ourselves. We would be better off with a wideout there. Garrett is a huge problem.


Nah, that's actually the best way to use Barkley. Getting him out in space by lining him up around the offense. That part is correct.
I saw same theme  
greek13 : 9/12/2021 7:49 pm : link
As last year in many areas. Defense can’t get off the field. 2,horrible plays
When we were TBridgewaters face by the rookie and McKinney
Just a stupid roughing / even if borderline - he looked right at him at went to the helmet - blown coverages - poor adjustments

Jones fumble was vomit material - again -
Play calling on goal to goal was abysmal
We lost both lines of scrimmage

Jg has to go but until we have a strong oline we are going nowhere even if D improves / fade to Rudolph ? Wtf
Nothing in the middle
Pass to Barkley could have been intercepted twice
A wasted run
And to the pylon and I’ll throw it low on 4th down


Thursday is already an incredibly important game
Defense was poor  
uconngiant : 9/12/2021 7:49 pm : link
They couldn't cover the tight end all day long as Patrick killed the Giant's defense.

The offensive line didn't open holes and the pass blocking was subpar to say the least.

Jones can't turn the ball over on that run in the red zone.

The play caller was poor most of the day.

Lots of work to do before Washington on Thursday.

Get Saquon the ball on the outside on flare passes so he is in space

Pass rush needs to improve big time
RE: I would really like to see Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 9/12/2021 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge


Garrett likely didn’t call his game altering, careless turnover.

Jones is a talented athlete who isn’t a very good QB at the NFL level.
RE: RE: DG will be gone so will DJ  
mphbullet36 : 9/12/2021 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15362269 redbeard said:
Quote:
In comment 15362245 nym172 said:


Quote:


If that happens, Judge has to go.

Cant keep the coach when you get rid of the GM and QB....

start over from scratch.



Agreed…thought we had something in Judge but that performance today was disheartening to say the least


No way is Mara, who is stuck in time, getting rid of JJ. He honestly thinks he found the next BB.

I wasn't that sour on JJ but this game was eye opening. Something as little as not knowing the challenge rule is deeply concerning for a guy that preaches being prepared for everything.

To get embarrassed at home vs a mediocre (most likely) non playoff team.

Everyone is on notice!
Thank God  
PaulN : 9/12/2021 7:54 pm : link
We got Ebner, and 12 defensive backs, we need just a few who can cover though. This is exactly what we did in 2017. These big time signings are going to suck, just like they did in 2017. At least we had 1 good season in 2017. Welcome to cap hell without a team.
.  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 7:54 pm : link
People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.
cmon  
fkap : 9/12/2021 7:55 pm : link
anyone who expected anything different on offense was delusional. The core was injured all offseason. Y'all expect them to gel overnight?

The D, however, was surprising. It would appear Judge's approach in the offseason did not have them ready to play.

In the predictions threads, few here were all that optimistic on the season, especially at the start. So why all the teeth gnashing? The result is pretty much what we expected.
Judge just said  
bluesince56 : 9/12/2021 7:56 pm : link
He saw a lot of positives.
RE: .  
bubba0825 : 9/12/2021 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15362653 Go Terps said:
Quote:
People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.


This isn’t wrong
-  
The_Boss : 9/12/2021 7:57 pm : link
27-14 (late Jones rushing TD in garbage time) probably could/should have been 37-14…and Denver was one of the games you could see this team beating when the schedule was released…that’s a scary thought
RE: Judge just said  
Angel Eyes : 9/12/2021 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15362663 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
He saw a lot of positives.

...Where's my jaw?
RE: RE: Daniel jones led the Giants in rushing ydg  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/12/2021 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15362548 EricJ said:
Quote:
Put Mahommes behind center for us today and we still lose.


I disagree. Mahomes could have done a bit better than this tire fire.
It’s difficult to keep doing this year after year. But somehow and  
Jimmy Googs : 9/12/2021 7:58 pm : link
someway, other teams seem to get more out of OTAs, rookie week, minicamp, summer camp, and preseason games.

The opposition shows up ready to go when the gun goes off on Day 1, and the Giants look lost in space. Our guys lose at the LoS, on the edge, at QB, in third down, and on the sideline. They aren’t prepared.

But please keep all those posts coming that the preseason months don’t matter, and it’s for the bottom of the roster and starters get enough reps in the scrimmages and non-tackle practices. I enjoy these takes.

Something has to change folks...
Ok so two plays that actually got pumped today..  
BillKo : 9/12/2021 7:59 pm : link
...and there wasn't really a lot:

Did anyone see the Booker "chip" on the rushing Bronco DE on the TD pass to Sheppard? Sweet block.

AND for the life of me, I could not believe on that crazy scramble by Bridgewater a hold was not called on Dexter Lawrence who was literally held- it looked - around the collar!!!!
Jones was not the big culprit today  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/12/2021 8:00 pm : link
But your driving and have a chance for a TD after a good drive and you fumble. TD maybe changes the momentum down 6. Instead it deflates the team.

The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.

I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.

I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.
RE: -  
BillKo : 9/12/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15362668 The_Boss said:
Quote:
27-14 (late Jones rushing TD in garbage time) probably could/should have been 37-14…and Denver was one of the games you could see this team beating when the schedule was released…that’s a scary thought


The Giants sucked but their last TD could be considered garbage time too ya know, and on the dropped TD they ended up scoring anyway same drive...
RE: .  
greek13 : 9/12/2021 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15362653 Go Terps said:
Quote:
People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.


Can’t disagree
And we don’t get him the ball in space ever
Jg uses him like EE without the Cowboys OL
RE: .  
WillVAB : 9/12/2021 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15362653 Go Terps said:
Quote:
People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.


Yep. Barkley is a one dimensional player.

“If they can just get him the ball in space” — there’s 100 guys in the league you could say the same for. He’s supposed to be a “gold jacket guy.” True game changers don’t need everything perfect around them to impact.

Giving Barkley a second contract would be a massive mistake.
I expected nothing out of the O, I thought they'd struggle  
JOrthman : 9/12/2021 8:04 pm : link
for me the surprise was how bad the D was.
RE: .  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15362114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Congrats, Terps
RE: RE: RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
Debaser : 9/12/2021 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15362528 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15362469 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.



That’s exactly what happened. At least I suspect the owners told Reese to go young and cheap or something given their cap and Lombardi’s what the F is gettle”s excuse?



Reese was constantly trying to patch the roster so Eli could go on another run. He got sacked before it was evident we had to rebuild. (I think Gettleman drafting Barkley was yet another patch attempt).


The gettle fan boys still sticking to this bizarre Eli narrative? Eli is 40 years old and has not played as a starter since 2 games into 2018!!!!

Patching around Eli sounded like a good idea the execution was not there. They knew you might get someone like a Daniel jones . He sucks. They knew what they had in Eli. It would have weird to cut him at age 30 and fresh off two s b mvps.... don’t you agree??? There are only a few people who can do this and finding coaches that can develop them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I would really like to see Jones  
Joe Beckwith : 9/12/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15362485 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362461 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15362456 Giantfan21 said:

Everyone sucked today.
Graham couldn’t make adjustments, and Garrett……if they lose Thursday night, may not make it to game 3…..which may not be a bad thing.
Quote:


In comment 15362398 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15362381 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


have a chance before the Giants move on from him without being stuck in Garrett offense. Wish they fired Garrett and gave someone else a chance because this offense has no chance with him in charge



Nope. Too little and too late. 3 and out.



What is there to lose by firing Garrett and giving Jones till the end of the year to see if he can improve under someone else ?

We know forsure with Garrett this will be a lost season, Jones will not improve, and all the Weapons DG added will be wasted

It's hard to disagree with that. 1 game might be a bit early. But, if after a few games, the offense looks like this, I would be behind this.



I have seen enough through 17 games. Garrett is the worst OC i have ever seen. Zero creativity, Zero unpredictability, no scheming anybody open, Receivers running short of 3rd down sticks, Running plays are all straight into the Oline, Zero aggressiveness when They desperately need points,no changes in tempo of the offense . It's just awful to watch
RE: I expected nothing out of the O, I thought they'd struggle  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/12/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15362708 JOrthman said:
Quote:
for me the surprise was how bad the D was.


Agree the D was the big let down. Still the offense design and Jones does not give me comfort.
Yes, it was clearly Eli’s fault today  
Jimmy Googs : 9/12/2021 8:09 pm : link
good call...
RE: Yes, it was clearly Eli’s fault today  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15362734 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
good call...


Marc Ross!
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15362712 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15362114 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Congrats, Terps


Congrats to you too. The delusional superfans really made a difference today
RE: RE: I expected nothing out of the O, I thought they'd struggle  
JOrthman : 9/12/2021 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15362733 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15362708 JOrthman said:


Quote:


for me the surprise was how bad the D was.



Agree the D was the big let down. Still the offense design and Jones does not give me comfort.


He doesn't give me comfort either, but I didn't expect much this game...They didn't play together until today (the starters) and Denver has a good D.
RE: RE: RE: .  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15362746 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15362712 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


In comment 15362114 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Congrats, Terps



Congrats to you too. The delusional superfans really made a difference today


You are 40+ years old looking for validation on a message board.

Take a Xanax and hang out with your family. Dude’s telling people to blow me
I agree with Terps about dealing Saquon  
bceagle05 : 9/12/2021 8:15 pm : link
but DG would never entertain the notion. Reason #600 he should have been fired already. He can’t and won’t be objective about Barkley or Jones.
RE: RE: .  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15362707 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15362653 Go Terps said:


Quote:


People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.



Yep. Barkley is a one dimensional player.

“If they can just get him the ball in space” — there’s 100 guys in the league you could say the same for. He’s supposed to be a “gold jacket guy.” True game changers don’t need everything perfect around them to impact.

Giving Barkley a second contract would be a massive mistake.


Gettleman got that wrong. Barkley is a gadget player. Assuming he gets his legs back from the ACL, he's fine in that role. He's not a RB, he's a guy you move around the offense to try to create mismatches.
RE: Jones was not the big culprit today  
Mike from Ohio : 9/12/2021 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15362684 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
But your driving and have a chance for a TD after a good drive and you fumble. TD maybe changes the momentum down 6. Instead it deflates the team.

The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.

I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.

I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.


Jones wasn’t the reason they lost. The problem is that he is almost never the reason they win. He is a passenger who is just sometimes the reason they lose.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15362719 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15362528 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15362469 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.



That’s exactly what happened. At least I suspect the owners told Reese to go young and cheap or something given their cap and Lombardi’s what the F is gettle”s excuse?



Reese was constantly trying to patch the roster so Eli could go on another run. He got sacked before it was evident we had to rebuild. (I think Gettleman drafting Barkley was yet another patch attempt).



The gettle fan boys still sticking to this bizarre Eli narrative? Eli is 40 years old and has not played as a starter since 2 games into 2018!!!!

Patching around Eli sounded like a good idea the execution was not there. They knew you might get someone like a Daniel jones . He sucks. They knew what they had in Eli. It would have weird to cut him at age 30 and fresh off two s b mvps.... don’t you agree??? There are only a few people who can do this and finding coaches that can develop them.


Huh, definitely not a "Gettleman fanboy" whatever it is. It isn't blaming Eli nor an "Eli narrative". The correct answer was not to jettison Eli but to actually rebuild around him, but the team never did that (whether by Reese and Gettleman's decision or the Maras) and ended up wasting the back half of his career. The rebuild didn't start until year 2 of Gettleman.
RE: RE: Jones was not the big culprit today  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15362801 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15362684 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


But your driving and have a chance for a TD after a good drive and you fumble. TD maybe changes the momentum down 6. Instead it deflates the team.

The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.

I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.

I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.



Jones wasn’t the reason they lost. The problem is that he is almost never the reason they win. He is a passenger who is just sometimes the reason they lose.


The key play of the game - despite the defense not being able to stop the Broncos - was Jones' fumble. If he doesn't fumble, we probably score and are then within 3 points, making a totally different game.
RE: .  
BigBlueinDE : 9/12/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15362653 Go Terps said:
Quote:
People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.


100% correct. Barkley is vastly overrated. Every time I hear generational to describe him I laugh.
That was as disastrous  
mittenedman : 9/12/2021 8:33 pm : link
a game as I could've imagined. I still can't believe they ran that reverse to Toney after the bomb to Slayton. Football is not a complicated game, that playcall was inexcusable, a this offensive system is God Awful. Again, it looked like our receivers were blanketed all day.

To get clobbered by a mediocre DEN team with the crowd as amped up as possible?

Jones looked like he made zero progress, the D couldn't stop Teddy Bridgewater & Barkley looking cooked off the ACL. Even Toney looked like he had zero moves on that swing pass.

Fascinating how disastrous it was. This team had very little rope with me, and I imagine with all Giants fans.
RE: Anyone  
BigBlueinDE : 9/12/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15362606 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
pissed at Barkley is ridiculous. First game back from ACL surgery, no preseason, and Garrets play designs for him were runs between the tackles. Not one designed screen pass, or quick out pass to him. Give me Freddie Kitchens!


No one is pissed per se, we've come the realization that he is overrated and just isn't a great player. He's a medicore to avergae player right now and is not playing at the level of a 2nd pick. He has tremendous physcial ability, but he's not even close to a generational player.
Can someone tell me what Peart was doing on this play???  
bluewave : 9/12/2021 8:35 pm : link
Look at this crap!
What the hell? - ( New Window )
Not nice dumping on Barkely in his first game back  
xman : 9/12/2021 8:35 pm : link
poor play calling for him to flash his skills. He had an out of the world year as a rookie. I'd give him some leeway.

Dj is not a natural. Since he is mistake prone to date maybe the label loser might be accurate .

Our rookie rushing specialist got a sack which is exciting. N Xavier is real good.

Judge's Giants could make some noise
RE: Judge just said  
BigBlueinDE : 9/12/2021 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15362663 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
He saw a lot of positives.


For Denver?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's skip the winging about Garrett  
Debaser : 9/12/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15362820 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15362719 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15362528 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15362469 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15362265 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


We did the same with Shurmur's offense on his way out. And yet Shurmur just schooled us.

I don't think Garrett is some savant, but perhaps we've replaced mediocre players with more mediocre players for the last 10 years.



That’s exactly what happened. At least I suspect the owners told Reese to go young and cheap or something given their cap and Lombardi’s what the F is gettle”s excuse?



Reese was constantly trying to patch the roster so Eli could go on another run. He got sacked before it was evident we had to rebuild. (I think Gettleman drafting Barkley was yet another patch attempt).



The gettle fan boys still sticking to this bizarre Eli narrative? Eli is 40 years old and has not played as a starter since 2 games into 2018!!!!

Patching around Eli sounded like a good idea the execution was not there. They knew you might get someone like a Daniel jones . He sucks. They knew what they had in Eli. It would have weird to cut him at age 30 and fresh off two s b mvps.... don’t you agree??? There are only a few people who can do this and finding coaches that can develop them.



Huh, definitely not a "Gettleman fanboy" whatever it is. It isn't blaming Eli nor an "Eli narrative". The correct answer was not to jettison Eli but to actually rebuild around him, but the team never did that (whether by Reese and Gettleman's decision or the Maras) and ended up wasting the back half of his career. The rebuild didn't start until year 2 of Gettleman.


I'm completely confused by your timeline. It was obvious they were not resigning some quality players that had key roles in winning Super bowls including Bradshaw and Jacobs. Strahan retiring clearly paved the way for cruz contract and finding younger athletic guys. It was a dumb idea. The fact it was poorly executed and a coach like big suit, moustache had disaster results.
Garrett should watch the opening drive of the Rams to  
gtt350 : 9/12/2021 8:40 pm : link
get a clue how to use our qb , rb and wr's
RE: RE: .  
BigBlueinDE : 9/12/2021 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15362707 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15362653 Go Terps said:


Quote:


People have got to stop telling themselves Barkley is a great player. He is not and never has been. The moment he strings a couple good games together they should trade him... Hopefully someone else is making the mistake of thinking he's a great player.



Yep. Barkley is a one dimensional player.

“If they can just get him the ball in space” — there’s 100 guys in the league you could say the same for. He’s supposed to be a “gold jacket guy.” True game changers don’t need everything perfect around them to impact.

Giving Barkley a second contract would be a massive mistake.


COuldn't agree more. In fact. I agree with GT as soon as he puts together something worth watching, I'd trade him.
RE: Not nice dumping on Barkely in his first game back  
BigBlueinDE : 9/12/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15362870 xman said:
Quote:
poor play calling for him to flash his skills. He had an out of the world year as a rookie. I'd give him some leeway.

Dj is not a natural. Since he is mistake prone to date maybe the label loser might be accurate .

Our rookie rushing specialist got a sack which is exciting. N Xavier is real good.

Judge's Giants could make some noise



Th eplay calling may or may not be ideal. That said, the players need to execute the plays.
RE: .  
SomeFan : 9/12/2021 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15362157 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Flat out embarrassed in your home opener against a team that was 5-11 last year, missing their best player (Bradley Chubb) and starting Teddy Bridgewater.
we would have lost if they started Teddy Pendergrass
Garrett is the problem  
give66 : 9/12/2021 9:01 pm : link
Jones big drop in production from year1 to 2 was a big red flag for me. Guy never impressed me in Dallas either.
Whats the offensive plan?  
Aaroninma : 9/12/2021 9:02 pm : link


There is no gameplan. No strategy. No identity. You want to be a hard nosed running team? Fine! Get Penny in there, put Saquon behind him and run up the ass of Gates and Hernandez. Then gey saquon in a deep set and run power behind Thomas.
Do it 35 times a game for all i care.

But when you try these weak shotgun runs, it does NOTHING for the OL.

you bring KT in and run jet motion for the first time ever and hand it to him? Like they DIDNT have their eyes peeled to him? Same with then bubble a few plays later
Like, come on?

We are in the stone age.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/12/2021 9:07 pm : link
17 NFL teams scored 20 points or more this week.

RE: Whats the offensive plan?  
M.S. : 9/12/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15363032 Aaroninma said:
Quote:


There is no gameplan. No strategy. No identity. You want to be a hard nosed running team? Fine! Get Penny in there, put Saquon behind him and run up the ass of Gates and Hernandez. Then gey saquon in a deep set and run power behind Thomas.
Do it 35 times a game for all i care.

But when you try these weak shotgun runs, it does NOTHING for the OL.

you bring KT in and run jet motion for the first time ever and hand it to him? Like they DIDNT have their eyes peeled to him? Same with then bubble a few plays later
Like, come on?

There is no offensive plan if the O-line sucks.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/12/2021 9:09 pm : link
Positives: we play again in 4 days
Negatives: we play again in 4 days
RE: RE: Whats the offensive plan?  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15363049 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15363032 Aaroninma said:


Quote:




There is no gameplan. No strategy. No identity. You want to be a hard nosed running team? Fine! Get Penny in there, put Saquon behind him and run up the ass of Gates and Hernandez. Then gey saquon in a deep set and run power behind Thomas.
Do it 35 times a game for all i care.

But when you try these weak shotgun runs, it does NOTHING for the OL.

you bring KT in and run jet motion for the first time ever and hand it to him? Like they DIDNT have their eyes peeled to him? Same with then bubble a few plays later
Like, come on?



There is no offensive plan if the O-line sucks.


The offensive line was pass blocking fun. They tried to force the run for no reason when it wasn’t working.

Where were the rollouts? Where were the RPOs? Where were the things Jones does well?

Turning him into Eli Manning/Kerry Collins is foolish since he isn’t them!!
RE: Beat WFT and this game won't matter  
Mdgiantsfan : 9/12/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15362146 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
.


They all matter!
Jones & Barkley  
NJLCO : 9/12/2021 9:11 pm : link
Teams will continue to stack the box until Jones proves he can lead this team. Other than the long completion Jones was very accurate IMO. Our receivers & backs made some great catches. For Jones sake I hope we win Thursday because as I’ve said many times the pressure is going to just continue to build and I don’t think he’ll handle it.
The giants mgmt should start thinking  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/12/2021 9:11 pm : link
Of trading draft picks for proven coaches. I would love to have someone loke sean mcvor here
Our defense made Bridgewater  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/12/2021 9:12 pm : link
look like Brady in his prime out there practically the entire game. The defense...the supposed strength of this team. Jesus Christ.

Great to know the OL is still a complete and utter disaster. Last year, they were at least able to run-block decently for Gallman. They couldn't block for shit today and somehow looked even worse.

Shurmur made Graham look bad today. I know Shurmur is actually a good OC, but good grief. Their offense was rolling pretty much non-stop today.

I didn't have high hopes coming into this season. But I did think we would win today. Today was a complete disaster in every aspect; coaching, players. We made the Broncos look like a great team...and they're really not. Especially without Chubb and Jeudy out for the entire second half.

Scary.
Two things  
Dave on the UWS : 9/12/2021 9:17 pm : link
1. I believe JG is Mara’s choice and Judge is stuck with him
2. Mara thinks the sun shines out of Barkley’s ass. Not only won’t he be traded, Mara is going to give him a pile of money to hang around.
This team is so screwed it’s laughable. the Wilderness years - redux
RE: RE: Whats the offensive plan?  
Aaroninma : 9/12/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15363049 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15363032 Aaroninma said:


Quote:




There is no gameplan. No strategy. No identity. You want to be a hard nosed running team? Fine! Get Penny in there, put Saquon behind him and run up the ass of Gates and Hernandez. Then gey saquon in a deep set and run power behind Thomas.
Do it 35 times a game for all i care.

But when you try these weak shotgun runs, it does NOTHING for the OL.

you bring KT in and run jet motion for the first time ever and hand it to him? Like they DIDNT have their eyes peeled to him? Same with then bubble a few plays later
Like, come on?



There is no offensive plan if the O-line sucks.


You can scheme around this. There is plenty of talent on this OL. Ots not that hard but y9u cant be trying to fit square pegs in round holes
The  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 9:21 pm : link
defense was on the field a long time for the same two reasons in so many past seasons: (1) we can't generate pass rush without blitzing, and (2) the offense can't move the ball.
I learned that our management/defensive coaches greatly underestimated  
plato : 9/12/2021 9:23 pm : link
the value of Tomlinson to this defense. It was obvious that we couldn’t stop the run. I think that had a lot to do to being without Tomlinson.

As for Garrett, he is as terrible an offensive coordinator as the Giants have had in a long time.
RE: The giants mgmt should start thinking  
GFAN52 : 9/12/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15363062 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Of trading draft picks for proven coaches. I would love to have someone loke sean mcvor here


I'd rather trade draft picks for proven GMs.
RE: The  
M.S. : 9/12/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15363111 AcidTest said:
Quote:
defense was on the field a long time for the same two reasons in so many past seasons: (1) we can't generate pass rush without blitzing, and (2) the offense can't move the ball.

Gonna be a long, long season.
Honestly  
BigBlueDent : 9/12/2021 9:39 pm : link
After this debacle, it got me thinking. When was the last time I turned on a Giants game and expected a win? It had to have been what, 2016? 5 years ago? Look around the league and see how many teams have done complete rebuilds in that period. The same issue that afflicted Eli's tail end of his career- terrible Oline play and absolutely no pass rush- continues to haunt this team five years later. It's mind numbingly frustrating. Clearly, Mara needs to get out of his own way and delegate a non-Ernie Accorsi football person to fix this mess that he is culpable for.
RE: Jones was not the big culprit today  
sharp315 : 9/12/2021 9:44 pm : link
In comment 15362684 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
But your driving and have a chance for a TD after a good drive and you fumble. TD maybe changes the momentum down 6. Instead it deflates the team.

The D was the big issue today but I and fear the team has the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before he screws up.

I think Garrett gets Thursdays game but if it is another stinker you may need a change to create a sense of urgency.

I believe Graham will gets things in order on D.

DJ didn't look great in the red zone there in the Q4 and he whiffed a bunch of passes in the first half. The hero ball is a little irritating knowing the kind of weapons we have and yet DJ has to scramble up the middle and almost get his block knocked off more than once.
RE: Not nice dumping on Barkely in his first game back  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15362870 xman said:
Quote:
poor play calling for him to flash his skills. He had an out of the world year as a rookie. I'd give him some leeway.

Dj is not a natural. Since he is mistake prone to date maybe the label loser might be accurate .

Our rookie rushing specialist got a sack which is exciting. N Xavier is real good.

Judge's Giants could make some noise
Same rookie also got a stupid penalty for roughing.
RE: Honestly  
sharp315 : 9/12/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15363185 BigBlueDent said:
Quote:
After this debacle, it got me thinking. When was the last time I turned on a Giants game and expected a win? It had to have been what, 2016? 5 years ago? Look around the league and see how many teams have done complete rebuilds in that period. The same issue that afflicted Eli's tail end of his career- terrible Oline play and absolutely no pass rush- continues to haunt this team five years later. It's mind numbingly frustrating. Clearly, Mara needs to get out of his own way and delegate a non-Ernie Accorsi football person to fix this mess that he is culpable for.

We killed Reese for years for taking skill position over line in the draft. And what was Gettleman's very first pick with #2 overall??? Saquon was a luxury pick that this team could not afford. Now a WR in 2021. In my mind Gettleman is just an extension of the Reese era. The priorities on this team have been mismanaged since Reese - even though ironically we won the Superbowl his first year but that wasn't a team he built.
The only thing I am confident should change for the better  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 9:54 pm : link
is the D. All aspects? No. But, the overall level or play and outcome, because they played better than this last year under Graham and they have added talent. But, pass rush is still a problem, as is their zone coverage. Someone here said Banks seemed to think the playcalling on D was sound, but the execution poor. I'm not sure about that, but he certainly knows a lot more than me, so I'll hope he's correct. At least that would be correctable.
Our problem is we’ve been rooting for the  
M.S. : 9/12/2021 10:15 pm : link

NY SOGs.

Same Old Giants

RE: Not nice dumping on Barkely in his first game back  
D_Giants : 9/12/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15362870 xman said:
Quote:
poor play calling for him to flash his skills. He had an out of the world year as a rookie. I'd give him some leeway.

Dj is not a natural. Since he is mistake prone to date maybe the label loser might be accurate .

Our rookie rushing specialist got a sack which is exciting. N Xavier is real good.

The problem is the play calling. If you swapped teams and kept Graham and Garrett, we would lose again.
Judge's Giants could make some noise
RE: Not nice dumping on Barkely in his first game back  
FStubbs : 9/12/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15362870 xman said:
Quote:
poor play calling for him to flash his skills. He had an out of the world year as a rookie. I'd give him some leeway.

Dj is not a natural. Since he is mistake prone to date maybe the label loser might be accurate .

Our rookie rushing specialist got a sack which is exciting. N Xavier is real good.

Judge's Giants could make some noise


Barkley's rookie year was 3 years and an ACL ago.
Instead of  
BigBlueinDE : 9/12/2021 10:49 pm : link
Complaining about the play calling, how about the players execute the damn play.
That was really disappointing.  
St. Jimmy : 9/12/2021 10:51 pm : link
They looked like shit. Hopefully things get better. Denver looked like world beaters today.

I watch a lot of these games on tape delay. A hallmark of the Gettleman Era is fast forwarding through a lot of the second half and catching the fourth quarter of the Sunday Night Game. It really sucks.
Giants....  
nyblue56 : 9/12/2021 11:30 pm : link
May have just made this WFT game a must win.
RE: Giants....  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15363491 nyblue56 said:
Quote:
May have just made this WFT game a must win.
It seems like hyperbole or an exaggeration, but you are right. They have started 0-2 or worse how many years in a row now? They are not nearly a good enough team to overcome that.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 