My thoughts on Daniel Jones EmusNYG : 9/12/2021 8:24 pm

I thought Jones played pretty well tonight. The one fumble was bad yes but I think he played much better than people gave him credit for. He had no run game to help him out, Miller was on him all night, and that play calling from Garret was just bad. Not to mention that he was obviously out of sync with Rudolph. If Garret grows half a brain, Jones gets a bit of practice and rhythm with Golladay and Rudolph, and Saquon starts to return to form, maybe, just maybe this offense will be something this year.