My thoughts on Daniel Jones

EmusNYG : 9/12/2021 8:24 pm
I thought Jones played pretty well tonight. The one fumble was bad yes but I think he played much better than people gave him credit for. He had no run game to help him out, Miller was on him all night, and that play calling from Garret was just bad. Not to mention that he was obviously out of sync with Rudolph. If Garret grows half a brain, Jones gets a bit of practice and rhythm with Golladay and Rudolph, and Saquon starts to return to form, maybe, just maybe this offense will be something this year.
This  
Shady Lurker : 9/12/2021 8:26 pm : link
reads to me like Stockholm syndrome.
You’re entitled to your opinion  
The_Boss : 9/12/2021 8:27 pm : link
But Jones was terrible this afternoon. Year 3. Same inconsistent shit. Hopefully we only have to endure his shit another 16 times…
I usually support DJ  
mphbullet36 : 9/12/2021 8:27 pm : link
But the fumble was a disaster.

Also some of his reads for a 3rd year guy are concerning.

The throw to Barkley in the redzone while he was triple covered? He was lucky he didn't get picked up 2-3 times tonight.

He made some nice plays which is very Jones like...but difficult to trust him when he is so careless with the football.
The three blind mice  
jomanc : 9/12/2021 8:30 pm : link
Mara, Gettleman, and Judge really appreciate your post, and they totally agree. That is why nothing will change in the immediate future. The Giants brass has no sense of smell on how bad things suck with the team.
RE: This  
EmusNYG : 9/12/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15362821 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
reads to me like Stockholm syndrome.

It's a reach yes, but I can't stand to think that every game this year is gonna look like this
My thoughts are this.  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:32 pm : link
I’m tired of saying this about Jones.

“Yeah, he had a good stat line but that fumble killed them.”

That’s simply it. That fumble was the turning point of the game. They were getting good chunk plays with Shep. He correctly sees the rush, steps up and runs. This is what we’ve been talking about. Taking that next step.

Gets hit and fumbles.

Two steps forward and one step back within a 4 second sequence in one day.
He just does loser crap way too much  
Payasdaddy : 9/12/2021 8:33 pm : link
At the worst moments
Fumbling after momentum lifting drive
He just has that EE feel. Just screws up at the worse times
Professional qbs can’t just keep doing that and expect to last
Just 1 game of course but if I had to flip a coin giants may be moving on after this yr if they got some gonads
Great kid, great intangibles off the field. On the field, missing something.
Jones lost a duke…..  
thrunthrublue : 9/12/2021 8:35 pm : link
He loses here, should have never been selected……He’s destined to be a backup at best.
There’s very few QBs  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:35 pm : link
who can have those boners and still win.

One that comes to mind is Brett Farve. Jones is no Farve
I have to agree, I don't think he played as bad as most think here.  
prdave73 : 9/12/2021 8:35 pm : link
Yes that fumble was crucial, I mean crucial, but that is on the coaching staff Imo.. We have to consider what he is working with too. A horrible Oline and a crappy OC.. Who can be play or feel comfortable behind that Oline?? Let's give him a break. Yes I know its his 3rd year, but this franchise like they did with Eli has not surrounded him with much quality.
He kind of looked like he typically looks.  
Jimmy Googs : 9/12/2021 8:37 pm : link
What is the news here?
6 picked what a bust  
Big Daddy : 9/12/2021 8:37 pm : link
Worst pick since rocky thompson
I thought the offensive line  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:37 pm : link
was pass blocking very well today.

I’d argue they and Shepard were the two bright spots today
I have been  
Giantophile : 9/12/2021 8:38 pm : link
The world's biggest Jones defender but he was really bad today. I'm not sure I can continue to justify it, at some point the excuses have to stop and he needs to deliver some winning football.

He was awful today.
_________  
I am Ninja : 9/12/2021 8:38 pm : link
I think we are going to look back at Daniel Jones career as three years wasted. Flushed down the drain.

They drafted a guy because he reminded them of their last guy. Which is fucking stupid.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/12/2021 8:38 pm : link
He isn't the long-term answer.
There's no more of this.  
mittenedman : 9/12/2021 8:38 pm : link
This is the year. Whether you've been pro Jones or anti Jones, this was it. The conclusions are being revealed, week by week.

7 points. And his inability to find completions while taking care of the ball, like Bridgewater did, cost them the game.
Jones  
Gman11 : 9/12/2021 8:38 pm : link
had a good stat line because he padded his stats in garbage time. Through 3 quarters he was something like 16-30 for 175 yards while Teddy freakin' Bridgewater is completing 80% of his passes.

With less than 4 minutes left in the game Jones passed for about 80 yards and still only got them one score as time expired.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 9/12/2021 8:39 pm : link
Jones could have had two red zone INTs. The second half was a disaster.

The first half had one great throw and otherwise was an average performance.

But you can’t just exclude turnovers. A mistake or two a game will cost you - especially when you’re not making enough big plays to compensate for it.
RE: ...  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15362896 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He isn't the long-term answer.


I am slowly coming to this opinion.

I don’t think I’ve ever rooted for a player as hard as I have for Jones. But if he cannot protect the ball while rushing, then he is a net negative.

I don’t even give a shit about interceptions but the fumbles absolutely boil my blood
He didn’t play badly.  
Mike from Ohio : 9/12/2021 8:41 pm : link
But like he often does, he combined a decent performance with a killer mistake. It’s a little disingenuous to discount it as one bad play. That changed the complexion of the game. They are in the red zone and can at least get it to a one score game with a field goal.

He made some nice throws. Yes he was under pressure a lot. But he also still stared down his receivers most of the day which makes defending their WRs much easier.

He is a guy who can keep you in a game. He has not shown that he is a guy who can win games. Time is running out to show that.
He made some nice throws,  
Section331 : 9/12/2021 8:42 pm : link
but I have to question anyone who thinks Jones played well today. He was far from the only, or most egregious, performance, but he locked onto guys in pressure situations, and couldn’t lift the team.

Midway through the 4th, he was 14-25 for 140 yards and a TD. That simply is not acceptable.
Three years nothing has changed  
Jeffrey : 9/12/2021 8:42 pm : link
Flashes with good throws a bunch of poor throws, bird-dogging receivers like a RB and making boneheaded decisions under duress. Nothing has changed. Jones is going to have a long career as a backup.
RE: ....  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15362901 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Jones could have had two red zone INTs. The second half was a disaster.

The first half had one great throw and otherwise was an average performance.

But you can’t just exclude turnovers. A mistake or two a game will cost you - especially when you’re not making enough big plays to compensate for it.


Yup. This. They were driving the ball well. Then he fumbles. The air just left the Giants sails after that
Welcome to another edition of...  
bw in dc : 9/12/2021 8:43 pm : link
The Daniel Jones Excuse Game. Today's topics are...

-- The Jason Garrett is the OC.
-- Not Enough Starts.
-- Covid.
-- Weapons.
-- Climate.
-- Even Engram.
-- No Barkley.

The fumble was bad enough  
Tony in Tampa : 9/12/2021 8:43 pm : link
But as Schlereath said many times, he continues to lock on to his receivers. I counted at least 2 INTs that were either dropped or misplayed.by Denver’s D. This is his 3rd season. How long will it take him to stop doing that?
Jones is awful..  
Sean : 9/12/2021 8:43 pm : link
Terps was right. Guy is a disaster in the red zone.
He’s  
Les in TO : 9/12/2021 8:43 pm : link
Dave Brown 2.0. In five years Jones will be working for a private equity shop or in investment banking.
He’s the Anti Eli  
cokeduplt : 9/12/2021 8:44 pm : link
As soon at there’s a crucial situation he fucks up.
The entire  
BigBlueJ : 9/12/2021 8:44 pm : link
narrative around Jones is pretty baked in. Outside of a backbreaking turnover in the redzone etc etc etc. But there is ALWAYS a backbreaking redzone turnover. You cannot maintain a job in this league turning the ball over. I am afraid without turning in an MVP performance he will be at the back end of the NFL.
RE: He’s  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/12/2021 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15362932 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Dave Brown 2.0. In five years Jones will be working for a private equity shop or in investment banking.


He’s much better than Dave Brown.

Enough with the hyperbole
RE: Welcome to another edition of...  
cokeduplt : 9/12/2021 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15362928 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The Daniel Jones Excuse Game. Today's topics are...

-- The Jason Garrett is the OC.
-- Not Enough Starts.
-- Covid.
-- Weapons.
-- Climate.
-- Even Engram.
-- No Barkley.


Jason Garrett also sucks though don’t let him off the hook
Hate on DJ all you want but...  
bluewave : 9/12/2021 8:45 pm : link
I think this year's QB draft class looks horrible. I would trade down again this year for a 1st rounder next year if the opportunity is there. Hopefully 2023 looks better for QBs.
RE: Welcome to another edition of...  
RUNYG : 9/12/2021 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15362928 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The Daniel Jones Excuse Game. Today's topics are...

-- The Jason Garrett is the OC.
-- Not Enough Starts.
-- Covid.
-- Weapons.
-- Climate.
-- Even Engram.
-- No Barkley.

“He just needs a better OC!” Bring Garrett aboard.
“We just need to give him a WR!” Signs Golladay.
“We just need Saquon back!”. He’s back.

Result? Jones still sucks but it’s everyone else’s fault!
He's not special  
AcesUp : 9/12/2021 8:46 pm : link
That's all we know. He's not able to overcome a bad system and bad surrounding talent to produce. That's all we know.

Is he good or servicable? Who knows. It shouldn't matter if this team doesn't figure it out this year. At that point we're on the tail end of exhausting cap resources + his rookie contract and should take another crack at "special" in the draft. They gotta figure it out this year. Not a bullshit flash at the end of the year either which I'm sure will be used to justify not taking a risk.
I agree with EmusNYG.  
BigBlueNH : 9/12/2021 8:46 pm : link
I did not see receivers running open who he missed (unlike Bridgewater who missed several, including an EZ TD). I saw him fit several balls into very tight windows. Several EZ short passes were dropped. I did not see sacks that he should have avoided. As was stated, he had no running game, per usual. Put Mahomes back there today and we still lose, by a lot.

Because of the shitty play calling and the lack of a running game, I fear we will continue to sputter on offense and won't be able to fairly evaluate Jones. If this continues, and with 2 high draft picks, we probably move onto another young QB after this season. My only hope is that Kitchens replaces Garrett before too long, so we can maybe get a better read on Jones. At this point, I see us moving on from Jones, and him going on to have a very successful NFL career with another team.
RE: Hate on DJ all you want but...  
bw in dc : 9/12/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15362943 bluewave said:
Quote:
I think this year's QB draft class looks horrible. I would trade down again this year for a 1st rounder next year if the opportunity is there. Hopefully 2023 looks better for QBs.


It could still evolve. But it's not looking elite - yet.
RE: This  
SomeFan : 9/12/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15362821 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
reads to me like Stockholm syndrome.
lol!
RE: I agree with EmusNYG.  
AdamBrag : 9/12/2021 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15362954 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I did not see receivers running open who he missed (unlike Bridgewater who missed several, including an EZ TD). I saw him fit several balls into very tight windows. Several EZ short passes were dropped. I did not see sacks that he should have avoided. As was stated, he had no running game, per usual. Put Mahomes back there today and we still lose, by a lot.

Because of the shitty play calling and the lack of a running game, I fear we will continue to sputter on offense and won't be able to fairly evaluate Jones. If this continues, and with 2 high draft picks, we probably move onto another young QB after this season. My only hope is that Kitchens replaces Garrett before too long, so we can maybe get a better read on Jones. At this point, I see us moving on from Jones, and him going on to have a very successful NFL career with another team.


FYI, Kitchens was a horrible play caller for the Browns.
They are currently working on Daniel Jones extension  
Jimmy Googs : 9/12/2021 8:51 pm : link
so please calm down...
RE: He didn’t play badly.  
crick n NC : 9/12/2021 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15362915 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But like he often does, he combined a decent performance with a killer mistake. It’s a little disingenuous to discount it as one bad play. That changed the complexion of the game. They are in the red zone and can at least get it to a one score game with a field goal.

He made some nice throws. Yes he was under pressure a lot. But he also still stared down his receivers most of the day which makes defending their WRs much easier.

He is a guy who can keep you in a game. He has not shown that he is a guy who can win games. Time is running out to show that.


Pretty accurate post.
RE: He didn’t play badly.  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15362915 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But like he often does, he combined a decent performance with a killer mistake. It’s a little disingenuous to discount it as one bad play. That changed the complexion of the game. They are in the red zone and can at least get it to a one score game with a field goal.

He made some nice throws. Yes he was under pressure a lot. But he also still stared down his receivers most of the day which makes defending their WRs much easier.

He is a guy who can keep you in a game. He has not shown that he is a guy who can win games. Time is running out to show that.


Excellent analysis.
The defense lost this game.  
larryflower37 : 9/12/2021 8:57 pm : link
Denver walked up and done the field all day.
Denver had 420 yards and 165 rushing yards. 35 minutes time of possession and only punted twice.
Jones can be your scapegoat but it was the defense
You can’t keep making killer turnovers  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/12/2021 9:09 pm : link
Had a chance to totally turn momentum around. Maybe just me but every time he runs I am hoping for neither a fumble or injury.
RE: The fumble was bad enough  
mfsd : 9/12/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15362930 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
But as Schlereath said many times, he continues to lock on to his receivers. I counted at least 2 INTs that were either dropped or misplayed.by Denver’s D. This is his 3rd season. How long will it take him to stop doing that?


Yup. Schlereth is a good color guy and described it well today. He got away with a couple bad throws that could have been picked off. I have to believe the coaches have tried to correct that

He’s got the physical tools and nobody questions his work ethic, but hard to say if the light will ever go on for him.
Dave Brown  
Lurker : 9/12/2021 9:18 pm : link
Nuff said. Hope I'm wrong.
What did Jones do today  
ajr2456 : 9/12/2021 9:19 pm : link
That was good? I’d love to know.
Nothing he's done in his career has validated his draft slot  
Greg from LI : 9/12/2021 9:21 pm : link
#6 overall for this?
It just wasn’t the fumble  
GNewGiants : 9/12/2021 9:22 pm : link
In the 4th quarter at the 10 - he made three throws.

1. Should have been picked after her locked into Barkley
2. Panicked and threw it in the 5th row
3. Panicked and just threw it up.

Nobody ever had an opportunity to make a play.
Jones is an NFL backup  
Go Terps : 9/12/2021 9:22 pm : link
I want to see Judge have the opportunity to bring his quarterback in.
His play in general was meh  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/12/2021 9:22 pm : link
The fumble was bone headed and all too familiar.
It happens way to often and it basically seals the game every time it happens. He rarely/never puts the team on his back. I’ve been a supporter but im ready to consider it a sunk cost. He likely stinks
RE: Nothing he's done in his career has validated his draft slot  
bw in dc : 9/12/2021 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15363109 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
#6 overall for this?


Absolutely nothing. This is so right.

What skills or attributes right now scream anything of a first round talent?
RE: There’s very few QBs  
BestFeature : 9/12/2021 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15362868 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
who can have those boners and still win.

One that comes to mind is Brett Farve. Jones is no Farve


Eli, maybe not to the same extent but he'd have a drive and momentum killing turnovers all the time. I still remember how he fumbled on potential game winning drives two years in a row against the Eagles.
RE: It just wasn’t the fumble  
BestFeature : 9/12/2021 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15363112 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In the 4th quarter at the 10 - he made three throws.

1. Should have been picked after her locked into Barkley
2. Panicked and threw it in the 5th row
3. Panicked and just threw it up.

Nobody ever had an opportunity to make a play.


That I'm more concerned about.
We were this  
lester : 9/12/2021 10:02 pm : link
Hard on. Eli yr 3? Eli actually had a decent line back then no?
The  
Giantfootball025 : 9/12/2021 10:06 pm : link
Giants need to trade for Watson. There isn't a franchise QB in the upcoming draft. He's 1 year older than DJ and 10x the player. If we can tell DJ isn't the answer Judge has to as well.
RE: The  
Angel Eyes : 9/12/2021 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15363299 Giantfootball025 said:
Quote:
Giants need to trade for Watson. There isn't a franchise QB in the upcoming draft. He's 1 year older than DJ and 10x the player. If we can tell DJ isn't the answer Judge has to as well.

With Watson's track record?
RE: Nothing he's done in his career has validated his draft slot  
Sean : 9/12/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15363109 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
#6 overall for this?

This is the best way to put it.
RE: RE: The  
Giantfootball025 : 9/12/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15363301 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15363299 Giantfootball025 said:


Quote:


Giants need to trade for Watson. There isn't a franchise QB in the upcoming draft. He's 1 year older than DJ and 10x the player. If we can tell DJ isn't the answer Judge has to as well.


With Watson's track record?


What track record are you referring to?
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 10:11 pm : link
1) Greg is spot on that he has yet to look like a #6 pick

2) Even if the fumble was the 1 stain or "except for the fumble", fumbling is a signature of his career thus far.

3) I don't think he played well "except for the fumble". His throws were all over the place today. Sure, he had a few well placed balls. But, he had more that were poor (way low, way high, behind receivers). He did not look like a 3rd year QB expected to lead the franchise.
RE: RE: RE: The  
Angel Eyes : 9/12/2021 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15363309 Giantfootball025 said:
Quote:
In comment 15363301 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15363299 Giantfootball025 said:


Quote:


Giants need to trade for Watson. There isn't a franchise QB in the upcoming draft. He's 1 year older than DJ and 10x the player. If we can tell DJ isn't the answer Judge has to as well.


With Watson's track record?



What track record are you referring to?

Sexual assault allegations. You've heard about those, haven't you?
It seems like whenever there's a chance for  
Bill in UT : 9/12/2021 10:13 pm : link
Jones to step up and make a difference, he always comes up small.
Stockholm Syndrome  
arniefez : 9/12/2021 10:14 pm : link
yes I agree. The accuracy Jones showed as a rookie is gone. I'm not sure why. His passes were all over the place today even when he had some time to throw.

He doesn't know how or doesn't have the talent to throw a back shoulder ball. He has Golladay the best back shoulder catcher in the NFL and he's throwing to the pylon for him like he's a healthy John Ross.

He also has an idiot for a OC and maybe a HC. Where were the 50/50 balls on the outside for Golladay. Forget about whether he's open. The Giants gave him 40m guaranteed because he wins contested catches better than anyone in the NFL. They didn't try it once. They have him running in cuts. WTF?

Jones has 40 turnovers and an 8-19 record. He can't get the ball in the end zone when it matters. We've seen enough. He's not going to be an elite NFL QB ever. IMO if he gets hurt and I hope he doesn't - I'm not wishing injury on him. I just know he'll never be benched - the Giants will score more points with Glennon than with Jones.
Jones's QBR...  
bw in dc : 9/12/2021 10:15 pm : link
was 49.

Bridgewater's was an incredible 95.

Yeah  
Giantfootball025 : 9/12/2021 10:16 pm : link
I have. And he hasn't been found guilty of anything. My guess is if anything was remotely true he wouldn't be on an active NFL roster. Teams would be trying to trade for him, and the NFL in general wouldn't want him in the league.
RE: _________  
Dutch77 : 9/12/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15362893 I am Ninja said:
Quote:
I think we are going to look back at Daniel Jones career as three years wasted. Flushed down the drain.

They drafted a guy because he reminded them of their last guy. Which is fucking stupid.

FACTS
RE: Stockholm Syndrome  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15363326 arniefez said:
Quote:
yes I agree. The accuracy Jones showed as a rookie is gone. I'm not sure why. His passes were all over the place today even when he had some time to throw.

He doesn't know how or doesn't have the talent to throw a back shoulder ball. He has Golladay the best back shoulder catcher in the NFL and he's throwing to the pylon for him like he's a healthy John Ross.

He also has an idiot for a OC and maybe a HC. Where were the 50/50 balls on the outside for Golladay. Forget about whether he's open. The Giants gave him 40m guaranteed because he wins contested catches better than anyone in the NFL. They didn't try it once. They have him running in cuts. WTF?

Jones has 40 turnovers and an 8-19 record. He can't get the ball in the end zone when it matters. We've seen enough. He's not going to be an elite NFL QB ever. IMO if he gets hurt and I hope he doesn't - I'm not wishing injury on him. I just know he'll never be benched - the Giants will score more points with Glennon than with Jones.
Good point. They almost have to treat Golladay how they did Plaxico. LEt him go up and make plays or back shoulder catches.
RE: They are currently working on Daniel Jones extension  
Dutch77 : 9/12/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15362978 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
so please calm down...

LOL
RE: He’s  
Dutch77 : 9/12/2021 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15362932 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Dave Brown 2.0. In five years Jones will be working for a private equity shop or in investment banking.

LOL
RE: He made some nice throws,  
Dutch77 : 9/12/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15362920 Section331 said:
Quote:
but I have to question anyone who thinks Jones played well today. He was far from the only, or most egregious, performance, but he locked onto guys in pressure situations, and couldn’t lift the team.

Midway through the 4th, he was 14-25 for 140 yards and a TD. That simply is not acceptable.

FACTS
RE: The  
Dutch77 : 9/12/2021 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15363299 Giantfootball025 said:
Quote:
Giants need to trade for Watson. There isn't a franchise QB in the upcoming draft. He's 1 year older than DJ and 10x the player. If we can tell DJ isn't the answer Judge has to as well.

Would love it but the Giants won’t
He needs a faster chip between his ears  
xman : 9/12/2021 10:50 pm : link
and as long as we are wishing send me a bazooka for an arm
Lot of very biased Giant fans  
5BowlsSoon : 9/12/2021 11:29 pm : link
I’m sure those criticizing Jones already hated him going into the game so they were just looking for something to spew your hate. Rather than spew it on the defense, they still prefer to heap dung on DJ.

I’m sure those guys won’t listen to reason so this is not meant for them….but to those who are looking for a word to help put this 2nd half in perspective, here you go…..

1. Denver ate up a lot of clock in first half, so after NY ‘s first two quick possessions, they settled down and Jones led them downfield for a TD in the 2nd quarter with 8+ minutes left. Up 7-3

2. Denver had another long drive that ended with a fumble at the 4; Garrett called safe plays and we punted with 2 min left. Unfortunately our defense let them March about 60 yards with little resistance. 10-7 Denver

3. They get kickoff and March down to score on another long drive and converted a broken down 4th down pass. 17-7 with 6+ minutes left in the 3rd

4. Jones leads NY to Denver 22 and fumbles on a run at Denver 22. No doubt, this hurt, but it was his only turnover. They March down to get a FG 20-7

5. Giants start with 12+ minutes left and March down the field only to stall at the Denver 6.

6. Gordon scores long TD run, 27-7

7. Jones gets ball with 4+ minutes left and marches down to Denver 21, only to stall on 4th down

8. NY gets ball back with 1:49 left at 36 and March all the way down to score a TD on the last play….Jones runs 4 yards for the td

Results of 2nd half:
4 possessions
1 TD
2 drives end in loss of Downs at Denver 6 and Denver 21
1 drive ended with turnover, a fumble at Denver 22

Clearly in the 4 times we had the ball, we moved it all 4 times. Because the defense was unable to stop Denver, the game plan had to get hectic in order to comeback from a 17-7 deficit. The fumble hurt, but the two tds the defense gave up to go from up 7-3 to down 17-7 before you even touch the ball again were worse.

NY’s highly regarded defense just stunk today. The offense wasn’t bad but you can see all the players who missed the preaseason were just starting to get back into shape, Saquon, Toney, and Rudolph didn’t do much. Golladay came on in yhe 2nd half. I expect the offense to keep getting better as they play together more.
You guys realize that for one series Jones and the offense  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/12/2021 11:33 pm : link
Sat on the sidelines for o we 55 minutes real time. That's how long it took our vaunted defense to get off the field. If you think Jones is the reason we lost this game, you know jack shit about football.
What game were you watching?  
Doubledeuce22 : 9/12/2021 11:44 pm : link
My god. How delusional are some of the fans on here? The guy sucks. He can’t read a football field and find open receivers. He has no clue what he’s doing pre snap. What exactly does he do well? I’m tired of hearing these excuses. Russell Wilson has been playing with a subpar O line his entire career for the most part and still finds ways to win games. OUR QB SUCKS. It’s plain and simple at this point.
RE: You guys realize that for one series Jones and the offense  
5BowlsSoon : 9/12/2021 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15363499 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Sat on the sidelines for o we 55 minutes real time. That's how long it took our vaunted defense to get off the field. If you think Jones is the reason we lost this game, you know jack shit about football.


Truth!

It’s interesting to read Jones and Garrett being mentioned often as the scapegoats, but I haven’t seen Patrick Graham’s name mentioned once. And his defense were atrocious today. Go figure…..
You can be mad and blame the Defense and still think  
Jimmy Googs : 12:05 am : link
that Jones didn't help his cause today.

Because he didn't...
RE: RE: You guys realize that for one series Jones and the offense  
Doubledeuce22 : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15363527 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15363499 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


Sat on the sidelines for o we 55 minutes real time. That's how long it took our vaunted defense to get off the field. If you think Jones is the reason we lost this game, you know jack shit about football.



Truth!

It’s interesting to read Jones and Garrett being mentioned often as the scapegoats, but I haven’t seen Patrick Graham’s name mentioned once. And his defense were atrocious today. Go figure…..


You guys are so right! Him fumbling the ball as they’re about to score didn’t effect the outcome of the game at all. My god. It’s like listening to a broken record. The QB literally drops back and stares at the receiver he’s going to throw to. He’s absolutely awful at pre snap calls and turns the ball over. They just got embarrassed at home by a team that won’t be in the playoffs with a QB that is a really good backup at best. Jones is not the only reason this team sucks but he’s a huge part of it and if you can’t see it then you’re just an apologist for the franchise. Gettleman will not be here next year and Jones will not be the starter. That day can’t come soon enough.
What you've seen so far from Daniel Jones is what you're getting.  
Gruber : 7:57 am : link
He's not a #6 pick.
He's not the answer.
But the Giants front office's failure to sort out the offensive line is egregious.
Gettleman HAS to go. And sooner rather than later.
I've been a big Joe Judge fan from the outset, but his comment a month ir so ago that he believes the OL is fine really baffled me. I still can't get over that they didn't draft any linemen this year.
GM and HC are not helping  
joe48 : 8:48 am : link
DG has been bad and now that Judge is in year 2 the honeymoon is over. The Mara decision to bring in Garrett last year was a bad one because his track record was not great and they were stuck with him this year because of the continuity thing with DJ. Garrett will last the year and he will be gone along with DJ who this organization thrust into an awful situation. Hopefully we cut Barkley loose because we cannot afford to give a guy a big contract who is not on the field and not a consistent producer.

Been a fan since 1956 and yesterday turned game off after Denver’s first score of 2nd half. I feel bad for fans with PSL. Seems like we have been watching same bad football for 10 years.
We say this about Jones every game  
nygiants16 : 8:54 am : link
he played fine, thats it just fine, a couple of great throws but it just seems he plays afraid to make a mistake and then he makes thr mistake..

its just i dont get it, he has the talent, you can see it, that pass to slayton was a dime but he just doesnt do it all game..
Holding my comments on DJ until the end of the season  
Rick in Dallas : 8:58 am : link
This is his Prove It year!!! That's all for now but I will have a lot to say in January.
RE: Lot of very biased Giant fans  
ajr2456 : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15363487 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
I’m sure those criticizing Jones already hated him going into the game so they were just looking for something to spew your hate. Rather than spew it on the defense, they still prefer to heap dung on DJ.

I’m sure those guys won’t listen to reason so this is not meant for them….but to those who are looking for a word to help put this 2nd half in perspective, here you go…..

1. Denver ate up a lot of clock in first half, so after NY ‘s first two quick possessions, they settled down and Jones led them downfield for a TD in the 2nd quarter with 8+ minutes left. Up 7-3

2. Denver had another long drive that ended with a fumble at the 4; Garrett called safe plays and we punted with 2 min left. Unfortunately our defense let them March about 60 yards with little resistance. 10-7 Denver

3. They get kickoff and March down to score on another long drive and converted a broken down 4th down pass. 17-7 with 6+ minutes left in the 3rd

4. Jones leads NY to Denver 22 and fumbles on a run at Denver 22. No doubt, this hurt, but it was his only turnover. They March down to get a FG 20-7

5. Giants start with 12+ minutes left and March down the field only to stall at the Denver 6.

6. Gordon scores long TD run, 27-7

7. Jones gets ball with 4+ minutes left and marches down to Denver 21, only to stall on 4th down

8. NY gets ball back with 1:49 left at 36 and March all the way down to score a TD on the last play….Jones runs 4 yards for the td

Results of 2nd half:
4 possessions
1 TD
2 drives end in loss of Downs at Denver 6 and Denver 21
1 drive ended with turnover, a fumble at Denver 22

Clearly in the 4 times we had the ball, we moved it all 4 times. Because the defense was unable to stop Denver, the game plan had to get hectic in order to comeback from a 17-7 deficit. The fumble hurt, but the two tds the defense gave up to go from up 7-3 to down 17-7 before you even touch the ball again were worse.

NY’s highly regarded defense just stunk today. The offense wasn’t bad but you can see all the players who missed the preaseason were just starting to get back into shape, Saquon, Toney, and Rudolph didn’t do much. Golladay came on in yhe 2nd half. I expect the offense to keep getting better as they play together more.


Holy fuck the boot licking is embarrassing
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 9:08 am : link
I think Jones was worse than most think. Look at the number of positive plays Bridgewater made last night. Even Dalton made better plays than Jones against the Rams. Both those guys are perpetually trying to be replaces.

Jones has shown limited ability to extend plays through his pocket presence. Eli was a master of creating an extra half second by shifting his feet in the pocket. Jones' athletic ability (a very real strength) is totally missing in the pocket. Jones doesn't make enough big plays and then makes too many mistakes. It's a disaster.

He's going to get this year. But it's not just one game - I think we are now on start 26 of his career - the bad traits aren't getting better. I hope it clicks but I'm not seeing enough big moments to be hopeful.
RE: You guys realize that for one series Jones and the offense  
Greg from LI : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15363499 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Sat on the sidelines for o we 55 minutes real time. That's how long it took our vaunted defense to get off the field. If you think Jones is the reason we lost this game, you know jack shit about football.


They scored seven points. Seven. Stop trying to rationalize yet another lousy Daniel Jones performance.
For as fast and athletic as he is...  
GNewGiants : 9:16 am : link
He has no elusiveness or mobility in the pocket.... look at how many plays Bridgewater extended and made plays out of the pocket. Bridgewater is no burner. For as unathletic Eli was, he could move in the pocket and bide some time to make plays.

Jones cant do that. Love Jones when he starts running (when he doesnt fumble), but he cant extend plays and make throws off of it.
Bottom line is the Giants can't score points...  
BillKo : 9:18 am : link
...ultimately that falls on Jones despite it being the a team game.

I just look at other teams - I mean literally we didn't even have a run yesterday that looked like an NFL run. Everything was behind a pile of bodies.

I really thing he's in the wrong offense - which in the end is going to spell his demise here.

I say here because I think you'll see him go somewhere else and do pretty well.
yes, that's why they don't run many designed runs for him  
Greg from LI : 9:23 am : link
He's fast in a straight line but he has no wiggle to his runs whatsoever. If he gets an open field in front of him, he can cover a lot of ground, but he has no elusiveness.
RE: Holding my comments on DJ until the end of the season  
BillKo : 9:24 am : link
In comment 15363888 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
This is his Prove It year!!! That's all for now but I will have a lot to say in January.


And this really is the answer. He's gets the entire 2021 year to either prove it, or use the draft choices to go in a different direction.
RE: I usually support DJ  
Carson53 : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15362824 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
But the fumble was a disaster.

Also some of his reads for a 3rd year guy are concerning.

The throw to Barkley in the redzone while he was triple covered? He was lucky he didn't get picked up 2-3 times tonight.

He made some nice plays which is very Jones like...but difficult to trust him when he is so careless with the football.
.

That fumble was the turning point in the game to me.
It was 17-7, if he doesn't fumble there, it's a first down.
They were moving the ball, looking good...
It was cringeworthy to me, all I could do was shake my head! And then say, not again.
The Bears  
ajr2456 : 9:30 am : link
Scored more points against a much better team.

Stop with same old “it’s one game”, “let’s see what happens”, “Jones and his 140 yards before garbage time played fine”. It’s embarrassing
RE: RE: I usually support DJ  
EricJ : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15363967 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15362824 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


But the fumble was a disaster.

Also some of his reads for a 3rd year guy are concerning.

The throw to Barkley in the redzone while he was triple covered? He was lucky he didn't get picked up 2-3 times tonight.

He made some nice plays which is very Jones like...but difficult to trust him when he is so careless with the football.

.

That fumble was the turning point in the game to me.
It was 17-7, if he doesn't fumble there, it's a first down.
They were moving the ball, looking good...
It was cringeworthy to me, all I could do was shake my head! And then say, not again.


The fumble is magnified and is more impactful because the offense in general is not good and they typically do not get too many chances that far across the 50 yard line in a game.
RE: You can be mad and blame the Defense and still think  
Carson53 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15363559 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that Jones didn't help his cause today.

Because he didn't...
.

He's got to get his team into the EZ, this coming up short
consistently is not what a QB is suppose to do.
Last year only the Jets were worse in the RZ, something like
41.2 %. The Giants were at 41.6 % I believe.
(I just happened to see it, while watching the NFL RZ
in the early games.).
RE: RE: You guys realize that for one series Jones and the offense  
Scooter185 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15363923 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15363499 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


Sat on the sidelines for o we 55 minutes real time. That's how long it took our vaunted defense to get off the field. If you think Jones is the reason we lost this game, you know jack shit about football.



They scored seven points. Seven. Stop trying to rationalize yet another lousy Daniel Jones performance.


Could have easily been zero. If DEN doesn't take a dumb DPI that TD drive never happens. It was a laughably bad 3 and out until the hanky landed on the field.
RE: The Bears  
Thunderstruck27 : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15363968 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Scored more points against a much better team.

Stop with same old “it’s one game”, “let’s see what happens”, “Jones and his 140 yards before garbage time played fine”. It’s embarrassing


Tough to rack up the yards when you are on the sidelines watching your defense get roasted. But I digress.
Thoughts on Daniel Jones  
johnboyw : 8:33 pm : link
Thoughts? You want thoughts on Jones? Here are my thoughts on Jones.

I’ll start with my conclusion. You’ll never see anything more from him than what you’ve already seen. This is what he is. He has not progressed to the next level and likely never will. He is slightly above average but that’s it. He was a “need” pick three years ago and was way overdrafted. Probably more of a late 3rd round value really.

He is and has been very up and down. Consistently up and down. Throws some nice passes and some absolute stinkers. The fumbling is very troublesome. How can you go anywhere with a fumbling QB? He still has no feel for the rush which playing on this team is a really bad trait. His demeanor really bothers the hell out of me. Has that easy going, laid back look 24-7. Whether he throws 50 yard TD pass or make a crucial fumble in a tight game he looks the same. Never see a bit of emotion from him. Almost looks disinterested at times.

In short, this is NOT the guy who will take you where you want to go in the NFL. Lacks too many of the necessary traits, both physical and mental.

Granted it’s only one game but this is what it’s likely to look like this year more often than nought. Probably be an 8-9 season with no playoffs. And that won’t be enough for John Mara. Probably be using one of those 1st round picks in 2022 on a QB and the pick will be made by a new GM.

And one last comment. Any guy I know named Daniel goes by Dan or Danny or Dano. But we have Daniel here. Daniel Marino went by Dan. Joseph Namath went by Joe and Thomas Brady goes by Tom. Jones needs to drop the pre-Madonna formal name shit and start worrying more about his football performance which to date has been less than stellar considering what he’s paid.
Sounding familiar  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:08 pm : link
"It's just preseason, stop overreacting"
"It's just one game, stop overreacting"
"He wasn't the reason we lost, stop overreacting"





