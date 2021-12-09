My thoughts on Daniel Jones

I thought Jones played pretty well tonight. The one fumble was bad yes but I think he played much better than people gave him credit for. He had no run game to help him out, Miller was on him all night, and that play calling from Garret was just bad. Not to mention that he was obviously out of sync with Rudolph. If Garret grows half a brain, Jones gets a bit of practice and rhythm with Golladay and Rudolph, and Saquon starts to return to form, maybe, just maybe this offense will be something this year.
Also some of his reads for a 3rd year guy are concerning.
The throw to Barkley in the redzone while he was triple covered? He was lucky he didn't get picked up 2-3 times tonight.
He made some nice plays which is very Jones like...but difficult to trust him when he is so careless with the football.
It's a reach yes, but I can't stand to think that every game this year is gonna look like this
“Yeah, he had a good stat line but that fumble killed them.”
That’s simply it. That fumble was the turning point of the game. They were getting good chunk plays with Shep. He correctly sees the rush, steps up and runs. This is what we’ve been talking about. Taking that next step.
Gets hit and fumbles.
Two steps forward and one step back within a 4 second sequence in one day.
Fumbling after momentum lifting drive
He just has that EE feel. Just screws up at the worse times
Professional qbs can’t just keep doing that and expect to last
Just 1 game of course but if I had to flip a coin giants may be moving on after this yr if they got some gonads
Great kid, great intangibles off the field. On the field, missing something.
One that comes to mind is Brett Farve. Jones is no Farve
I’d argue they and Shepard were the two bright spots today
He was awful today.
They drafted a guy because he reminded them of their last guy. Which is fucking stupid.
7 points. And his inability to find completions while taking care of the ball, like Bridgewater did, cost them the game.
With less than 4 minutes left in the game Jones passed for about 80 yards and still only got them one score as time expired.
The first half had one great throw and otherwise was an average performance.
But you can’t just exclude turnovers. A mistake or two a game will cost you - especially when you’re not making enough big plays to compensate for it.
I am slowly coming to this opinion.
I don’t think I’ve ever rooted for a player as hard as I have for Jones. But if he cannot protect the ball while rushing, then he is a net negative.
I don’t even give a shit about interceptions but the fumbles absolutely boil my blood
He made some nice throws. Yes he was under pressure a lot. But he also still stared down his receivers most of the day which makes defending their WRs much easier.
He is a guy who can keep you in a game. He has not shown that he is a guy who can win games. Time is running out to show that.
Midway through the 4th, he was 14-25 for 140 yards and a TD. That simply is not acceptable.
Yup. This. They were driving the ball well. Then he fumbles. The air just left the Giants sails after that
-- The Jason Garrett is the OC.
-- Not Enough Starts.
-- Covid.
-- Weapons.
-- Climate.
-- Even Engram.
-- No Barkley.
He’s much better than Dave Brown.
Enough with the hyperbole
Jason Garrett also sucks though don’t let him off the hook
“He just needs a better OC!” Bring Garrett aboard.
“We just need to give him a WR!” Signs Golladay.
“We just need Saquon back!”. He’s back.
Result? Jones still sucks but it’s everyone else’s fault!
Is he good or servicable? Who knows. It shouldn't matter if this team doesn't figure it out this year. At that point we're on the tail end of exhausting cap resources + his rookie contract and should take another crack at "special" in the draft. They gotta figure it out this year. Not a bullshit flash at the end of the year either which I'm sure will be used to justify not taking a risk.
Because of the shitty play calling and the lack of a running game, I fear we will continue to sputter on offense and won't be able to fairly evaluate Jones. If this continues, and with 2 high draft picks, we probably move onto another young QB after this season. My only hope is that Kitchens replaces Garrett before too long, so we can maybe get a better read on Jones. At this point, I see us moving on from Jones, and him going on to have a very successful NFL career with another team.
It could still evolve. But it's not looking elite - yet.
Because of the shitty play calling and the lack of a running game, I fear we will continue to sputter on offense and won't be able to fairly evaluate Jones. If this continues, and with 2 high draft picks, we probably move onto another young QB after this season. My only hope is that Kitchens replaces Garrett before too long, so we can maybe get a better read on Jones. At this point, I see us moving on from Jones, and him going on to have a very successful NFL career with another team.
FYI, Kitchens was a horrible play caller for the Browns.
Pretty accurate post.
Excellent analysis.
Denver had 420 yards and 165 rushing yards. 35 minutes time of possession and only punted twice.
Jones can be your scapegoat but it was the defense
Yup. Schlereth is a good color guy and described it well today. He got away with a couple bad throws that could have been picked off. I have to believe the coaches have tried to correct that
He’s got the physical tools and nobody questions his work ethic, but hard to say if the light will ever go on for him.
1. Should have been picked after her locked into Barkley
2. Panicked and threw it in the 5th row
3. Panicked and just threw it up.
Nobody ever had an opportunity to make a play.
It happens way to often and it basically seals the game every time it happens. He rarely/never puts the team on his back. I’ve been a supporter but im ready to consider it a sunk cost. He likely stinks
Absolutely nothing. This is so right.
What skills or attributes right now scream anything of a first round talent?
One that comes to mind is Brett Farve. Jones is no Farve
Eli, maybe not to the same extent but he'd have a drive and momentum killing turnovers all the time. I still remember how he fumbled on potential game winning drives two years in a row against the Eagles.
That I'm more concerned about.
With Watson's track record?
This is the best way to put it.
Giants need to trade for Watson. There isn't a franchise QB in the upcoming draft. He's 1 year older than DJ and 10x the player. If we can tell DJ isn't the answer Judge has to as well.
With Watson's track record?
What track record are you referring to?
2) Even if the fumble was the 1 stain or "except for the fumble", fumbling is a signature of his career thus far.
3) I don't think he played well "except for the fumble". His throws were all over the place today. Sure, he had a few well placed balls. But, he had more that were poor (way low, way high, behind receivers). He did not look like a 3rd year QB expected to lead the franchise.
In comment 15363299 Giantfootball025 said:
Giants need to trade for Watson. There isn't a franchise QB in the upcoming draft. He's 1 year older than DJ and 10x the player. If we can tell DJ isn't the answer Judge has to as well.
With Watson's track record?
What track record are you referring to?
Sexual assault allegations. You've heard about those, haven't you?
He doesn't know how or doesn't have the talent to throw a back shoulder ball. He has Golladay the best back shoulder catcher in the NFL and he's throwing to the pylon for him like he's a healthy John Ross.
He also has an idiot for a OC and maybe a HC. Where were the 50/50 balls on the outside for Golladay. Forget about whether he's open. The Giants gave him 40m guaranteed because he wins contested catches better than anyone in the NFL. They didn't try it once. They have him running in cuts. WTF?
Jones has 40 turnovers and an 8-19 record. He can't get the ball in the end zone when it matters. We've seen enough. He's not going to be an elite NFL QB ever. IMO if he gets hurt and I hope he doesn't - I'm not wishing injury on him. I just know he'll never be benched - the Giants will score more points with Glennon than with Jones.
Bridgewater's was an incredible 95.
They drafted a guy because he reminded them of their last guy. Which is fucking stupid.
FACTS
He doesn't know how or doesn't have the talent to throw a back shoulder ball. He has Golladay the best back shoulder catcher in the NFL and he's throwing to the pylon for him like he's a healthy John Ross.
He also has an idiot for a OC and maybe a HC. Where were the 50/50 balls on the outside for Golladay. Forget about whether he's open. The Giants gave him 40m guaranteed because he wins contested catches better than anyone in the NFL. They didn't try it once. They have him running in cuts. WTF?
Jones has 40 turnovers and an 8-19 record. He can't get the ball in the end zone when it matters. We've seen enough. He's not going to be an elite NFL QB ever. IMO if he gets hurt and I hope he doesn't - I'm not wishing injury on him. I just know he'll never be benched - the Giants will score more points with Glennon than with Jones.
LOL
LOL
Midway through the 4th, he was 14-25 for 140 yards and a TD. That simply is not acceptable.
FACTS
Would love it but the Giants won’t
I’m sure those guys won’t listen to reason so this is not meant for them….but to those who are looking for a word to help put this 2nd half in perspective, here you go…..
1. Denver ate up a lot of clock in first half, so after NY ‘s first two quick possessions, they settled down and Jones led them downfield for a TD in the 2nd quarter with 8+ minutes left. Up 7-3
2. Denver had another long drive that ended with a fumble at the 4; Garrett called safe plays and we punted with 2 min left. Unfortunately our defense let them March about 60 yards with little resistance. 10-7 Denver
3. They get kickoff and March down to score on another long drive and converted a broken down 4th down pass. 17-7 with 6+ minutes left in the 3rd
4. Jones leads NY to Denver 22 and fumbles on a run at Denver 22. No doubt, this hurt, but it was his only turnover. They March down to get a FG 20-7
5. Giants start with 12+ minutes left and March down the field only to stall at the Denver 6.
6. Gordon scores long TD run, 27-7
7. Jones gets ball with 4+ minutes left and marches down to Denver 21, only to stall on 4th down
8. NY gets ball back with 1:49 left at 36 and March all the way down to score a TD on the last play….Jones runs 4 yards for the td
Results of 2nd half:
4 possessions
1 TD
2 drives end in loss of Downs at Denver 6 and Denver 21
1 drive ended with turnover, a fumble at Denver 22
Clearly in the 4 times we had the ball, we moved it all 4 times. Because the defense was unable to stop Denver, the game plan had to get hectic in order to comeback from a 17-7 deficit. The fumble hurt, but the two tds the defense gave up to go from up 7-3 to down 17-7 before you even touch the ball again were worse.
NY’s highly regarded defense just stunk today. The offense wasn’t bad but you can see all the players who missed the preaseason were just starting to get back into shape, Saquon, Toney, and Rudolph didn’t do much. Golladay came on in yhe 2nd half. I expect the offense to keep getting better as they play together more.
Truth!
It’s interesting to read Jones and Garrett being mentioned often as the scapegoats, but I haven’t seen Patrick Graham’s name mentioned once. And his defense were atrocious today. Go figure…..
Because he didn't...
Sat on the sidelines for o we 55 minutes real time. That's how long it took our vaunted defense to get off the field. If you think Jones is the reason we lost this game, you know jack shit about football.
Truth!
It’s interesting to read Jones and Garrett being mentioned often as the scapegoats, but I haven’t seen Patrick Graham’s name mentioned once. And his defense were atrocious today. Go figure…..
You guys are so right! Him fumbling the ball as they’re about to score didn’t effect the outcome of the game at all. My god. It’s like listening to a broken record. The QB literally drops back and stares at the receiver he’s going to throw to. He’s absolutely awful at pre snap calls and turns the ball over. They just got embarrassed at home by a team that won’t be in the playoffs with a QB that is a really good backup at best. Jones is not the only reason this team sucks but he’s a huge part of it and if you can’t see it then you’re just an apologist for the franchise. Gettleman will not be here next year and Jones will not be the starter. That day can’t come soon enough.
He's not the answer.
But the Giants front office's failure to sort out the offensive line is egregious.
Gettleman HAS to go. And sooner rather than later.
I've been a big Joe Judge fan from the outset, but his comment a month ir so ago that he believes the OL is fine really baffled me. I still can't get over that they didn't draft any linemen this year.
He's not the answer.
But the Giants front office's failure to sort out the offensive line is egregious.
Gettleman HAS to go. And sooner rather than later.
I've been a big Joe Judge fan from the outset, but his comment a month ir so ago that he believes the OL is fine really baffled me. I still can't get over that they didn't draft any linemen this year.
Been a fan since 1956 and yesterday turned game off after Denver’s first score of 2nd half. I feel bad for fans with PSL. Seems like we have been watching same bad football for 10 years.
its just i dont get it, he has the talent, you can see it, that pass to slayton was a dime but he just doesnt do it all game..
Holy fuck the boot licking is embarrassing
Jones has shown limited ability to extend plays through his pocket presence. Eli was a master of creating an extra half second by shifting his feet in the pocket. Jones' athletic ability (a very real strength) is totally missing in the pocket. Jones doesn't make enough big plays and then makes too many mistakes. It's a disaster.
He's going to get this year. But it's not just one game - I think we are now on start 26 of his career - the bad traits aren't getting better. I hope it clicks but I'm not seeing enough big moments to be hopeful.
They scored seven points. Seven. Stop trying to rationalize yet another lousy Daniel Jones performance.
Jones cant do that. Love Jones when he starts running (when he doesnt fumble), but he cant extend plays and make throws off of it.
I just look at other teams - I mean literally we didn't even have a run yesterday that looked like an NFL run. Everything was behind a pile of bodies.
I really thing he's in the wrong offense - which in the end is going to spell his demise here.
I say here because I think you'll see him go somewhere else and do pretty well.
And this really is the answer. He's gets the entire 2021 year to either prove it, or use the draft choices to go in a different direction.
Also some of his reads for a 3rd year guy are concerning.
The throw to Barkley in the redzone while he was triple covered? He was lucky he didn't get picked up 2-3 times tonight.
He made some nice plays which is very Jones like...but difficult to trust him when he is so careless with the football.
That fumble was the turning point in the game to me.
It was 17-7, if he doesn't fumble there, it's a first down.
They were moving the ball, looking good...
It was cringeworthy to me, all I could do was shake my head! And then say, not again.
Stop with same old “it’s one game”, “let’s see what happens”, “Jones and his 140 yards before garbage time played fine”. It’s embarrassing
But the fumble was a disaster.
The fumble is magnified and is more impactful because the offense in general is not good and they typically do not get too many chances that far across the 50 yard line in a game.
Because he didn't...
He's got to get his team into the EZ, this coming up short
consistently is not what a QB is suppose to do.
Last year only the Jets were worse in the RZ, something like
41.2 %. The Giants were at 41.6 % I believe.
(I just happened to see it, while watching the NFL RZ
in the early games.).
Sat on the sidelines for o we 55 minutes real time. That's how long it took our vaunted defense to get off the field. If you think Jones is the reason we lost this game, you know jack shit about football.
They scored seven points. Seven. Stop trying to rationalize yet another lousy Daniel Jones performance.
Could have easily been zero. If DEN doesn't take a dumb DPI that TD drive never happens. It was a laughably bad 3 and out until the hanky landed on the field.
Stop with same old “it’s one game”, “let’s see what happens”, “Jones and his 140 yards before garbage time played fine”. It’s embarrassing
Tough to rack up the yards when you are on the sidelines watching your defense get roasted. But I digress.
I’ll start with my conclusion. You’ll never see anything more from him than what you’ve already seen. This is what he is. He has not progressed to the next level and likely never will. He is slightly above average but that’s it. He was a “need” pick three years ago and was way overdrafted. Probably more of a late 3rd round value really.
He is and has been very up and down. Consistently up and down. Throws some nice passes and some absolute stinkers. The fumbling is very troublesome. How can you go anywhere with a fumbling QB? He still has no feel for the rush which playing on this team is a really bad trait. His demeanor really bothers the hell out of me. Has that easy going, laid back look 24-7. Whether he throws 50 yard TD pass or make a crucial fumble in a tight game he looks the same. Never see a bit of emotion from him. Almost looks disinterested at times.
In short, this is NOT the guy who will take you where you want to go in the NFL. Lacks too many of the necessary traits, both physical and mental.
Granted it’s only one game but this is what it’s likely to look like this year more often than nought. Probably be an 8-9 season with no playoffs. And that won’t be enough for John Mara. Probably be using one of those 1st round picks in 2022 on a QB and the pick will be made by a new GM.
And one last comment. Any guy I know named Daniel goes by Dan or Danny or Dano. But we have Daniel here. Daniel Marino went by Dan. Joseph Namath went by Joe and Thomas Brady goes by Tom. Jones needs to drop the pre-Madonna formal name shit and start worrying more about his football performance which to date has been less than stellar considering what he’s paid.
"It's just one game, stop overreacting"
"He wasn't the reason we lost, stop overreacting"