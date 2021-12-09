Is Barkley just rusty?

to know. Garrett running him into the line made it impossible for him to do anything. As I said during the game thread, I would have used him as a decoy off play action, run him wide, and thrown screen passes to him to get him in to space. Garrett basically expected him to get through at least four or five defenders as soon as he got the ball.
He looked exactly how he always has to me which is a 2.5 yard per touch average and very little momentum up the middle. He didn't hit the homerun ball today like he sometimes does and makes you forget about he usually hits negative yards on most plays. Play calling didn't help. I was surprised at how high his snap count was to be honest.
again. To pursue that play calling with him is ridiculous. He needs to run quick off tackle slants etc and getting him the ball in space. Problem is this is not in Garrett’s playbook. The passing game is another story but again is a mismatch between the coach and his qb and receivers.
It’s a lost season unless things can be modulated, but that’s difficult. I am not optimistic.
people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.
How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:
Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler
but now it's all the OL.
There are two main things different from those teams.
37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)
Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.
Agreed - Shurmur system was much better suited to Barkley's style. Garrett is all ground and pound (see Zeke). It feels like that's all they gave Barkley today. He isn't built like Zeke. Keep it up and he'll be on IR again and his career will be over. He is not a pounder.
At this point I'm a lot more patient with him than anyone else.
For 2 years he was criticized for not being patient enough. He danced too much. He tried to bounce everything outside for a big gain. Well, today, he seemed patient and willing to let the blocking develop in front of him. Getting that short yardage 1st down was a big positive for me. It showed strong legs. So, let's wait a few games before we worry about him. Today, he was certainly limited on snaps and types of plays.
Not getting it on a pitch count in an offense that can't stay on the field with a defense that can't stay off the field vs. a tough opponent. He's a RB, he's not getting snaps in those conditions. He can create something out of nothing occasionally but he's gonna need reps and you're probably gonna have to sit through the other side of that coin where he Barry Sanders himself into 2 yard losses to hit those high upside outcomes.
“defender” ever since he was drafted and will continue to be but he really has to start showing that he’s the guy from 2018/second half half 2019 and it has to start soon. Otherwise what are we doing.
Not to be a downer but I don't think he can be in this system. This is not the right system for him. It's like taking a Ferrari to a demolition derby. I'm very worried that Garrett will end this kid's career. Go look at how they used him against PIT in week 1 last year before the injury.
obj would draw a TON of coverage. no team could stack the box...it made barkleys life MUCH easier...
Barkley had his best game (rushing) as a rookie the first game after Beckham was injured. and two of his best 4 (in yards per carry) without Beckham.
week 14, 14 rushes for 170 yards, 1 TD. Eli threw TD passes that game to Russell Sheppard and Bennie Fowler (in addition to Sterling Shepard) - point is without Beckham the WR's were less than mediocre. Plus Barkley led the team in catches and was 3rd in receiving yards that game.
stats/results don't really support your impression.
from day one. I was hoping for that pick before they made it. That has a lot to do with not having faith in any of the big 4 or 5 QBs that draft to become true franchise QBs. I really did not want Darnold, who was the rumored target. So, in that regard, I was and still am happy.
However, you can't draft a RB with a bottom third of the league OL and never improve it. That is where they are. They had offensive concerns and seemed to decide just adding Barkley to Manning with OBJ as the only WR was enough. They still had a terrible OL, poor WR corps, no TE, and no backup RB. That has mostly been the same condition of the offense, except they swapped Manning for Jones, which is a step down, and losing OBJ.
Barkley looked the same in the beginning and end of 2019 too, when he wasnt playing hurt. Garrett is just dogshit.
Very puzzled about how reluctant they seem to be to use him
Since blowing out his knee. It’s a process and for all we know all the inside runs were part of the plan to slowly bring him all the way back. I would think outside runs would have more plant and cuts on that leg
With Barkley as feature back how to you decide to utilize him by slamming him behind center/guard over and over again. How do you not design plays to get him the ball in open space isolated against a defender. He's got great hands. Majority of his touches shouldn't even been handoffs. Sweep pitches / screen passes, passes to the flats.
garage since his rookie year. We ran the ball better with two guys from the street last year.
I'm assuming you meant 'garbage', not 'garage'. And if so...that's completely inaccurate. He was a stud in '18.
I don't know what it is with #26. He's obviously very talented, though probably not as talented as his biggest things think. In all likelihood, it's a combination of...1) bad line...2) lack of other weapons that worry defenses...& 3) playcalling.
blocking, not sure what to expect. I thought it was encouraging he took the pounding he did and popped back up, should give him confidence the knee is solid.
He will get much better. I am not worried about him. We just need the OL to open a little hole no or then.
.
As Greg (OP), asks if he was rusty, hell yeah he was rusty.
You don't play for an entire year in real games, and barely
get touched at all in preseason practice, you are not going
to look smooth out there. He should get better over time.
You may need to give him a quarter of a season though to get himself going.
I am not even sure if he will play Thurs. night for example.
It's a little easier coming back if you are a WR, imo.
I recall Julian Edelman coming back from ACL surgery in about 9 mos. didn't look that rusty.
With Barkley as feature back how to you decide to utilize him by slamming him behind center/guard over and over again. How do you not design plays to get him the ball in open space isolated against a defender. He's got great hands. Majority of his touches shouldn't even been handoffs. Sweep pitches / screen passes, passes to the flats.
Just crazy. Incomprehensible to me.
Incomprehensible indeed! Does Garrett believe in getting Barkley in space at all? Not once was a screen or pitchout called. Run up the middle, run into the 1, 2 or 3 gap is all Garrett knows. Given the weakness of the middle of the line, what does Garrett think Barkley can accomplish. As usual, the Giants do not fit their offensive scheme to deploy the strengths of their personnel.
We look like a last place team. I hate to extrapolate from one game, but prospects for this season after just 4 quarters, look bleak!!!!!
Brightwell looked better for the small amount of time he was in there
Would be to trade him to a team like the Rams if Barkley can string together a few decent games. They’re the type of team that can play to his strengths and they aren’t afraid to give up high picks for players.
just about every injury commentator has said he won't be 100% for
at least a month or two. He didn't have a simple ACL repair right after the injury, he had to wait because he also had his meniscus done which makes rehab harder too. I would expect more games like yesterday for a while which makes it all the more suspect why they didn't bring in a backup than Booker.
Jamaal Williams or Phillip Lindsay would have been much better additions at similar price points.
No. He is not just rusty. He can’t do the job anymore. He’s done.
Doing the same thing he did before he got hurt. Dancing all over the place making nothing rather than using his 230 lb frame and tree trunk thighs to bang it in there and make 3-4 yards. He reminds me of Butch Wolfolk with all that dancing at the line of scrimmage. And most of us know what happened to him (can you say Joe Morris)?
The play that completely convinced me he can’t or won’t do it anymore was on a sweep right play in the first half. Blocking was good and he had a good 4 yards of pure daylight in front of him when he turned it up which using his power and speed could easily have turned into 7 or 8 yards. Instead, he slows way down like he didn’t want to run into the traffic and got stuffed. I could not believe what I saw on that play. He just can’t do it anymore.
I don’t think we will ever see the Saquon Barclay we had hoped for and we are likely looking at Gettleman’s last year owing to that.
It was his first game since a serious injury. Give the poor guy some time…
This game felt a little like Judge’s actual preseason game…get guys in and let them get some contact, but keep it vanilla and try to get out without injuries.
It’s a lost season unless things can be modulated, but that’s difficult. I am not optimistic.
And that was going to be my next question: was the line any better his rookie year?
Agreed - Shurmur system was much better suited to Barkley's style. Garrett is all ground and pound (see Zeke). It feels like that's all they gave Barkley today. He isn't built like Zeke. Keep it up and he'll be on IR again and his career will be over. He is not a pounder.
He’s had a year of hanging out and doing nothing. And in a position with a very limited lifespan, I don’t see how he gets back to form.
Not to be a downer but I don't think he can be in this system. This is not the right system for him. It's like taking a Ferrari to a demolition derby. I'm very worried that Garrett will end this kid's career. Go look at how they used him against PIT in week 1 last year before the injury.
However, you can't draft a RB with a bottom third of the league OL and never improve it. That is where they are. They had offensive concerns and seemed to decide just adding Barkley to Manning with OBJ as the only WR was enough. They still had a terrible OL, poor WR corps, no TE, and no backup RB. That has mostly been the same condition of the offense, except they swapped Manning for Jones, which is a step down, and losing OBJ.
Clock is ticking on all of these guys. Gotta produce.
Yeah but remember the great learning experience in practice vs. Cleveland & New England
The thing that makes many itchy is where is the 15 carry, 60 yard guy is when the other fates don’t align. He needs to be part of a decent run game on the weeks where he isn’t the headline.
I really, really don't like Garrett's offense.
Barkley - 26
Booker - 7
So what the heck happened here?!?!
I gotta think OL has something to with this....just a hunch.
Exactly. All hat and no cattle as they say in Texas.
Just crazy. Incomprehensible to me.
And what about the Redskins defense?
I'm assuming you meant 'garbage', not 'garage'. And if so...that's completely inaccurate. He was a stud in '18.
I don't know what it is with #26. He's obviously very talented, though probably not as talented as his biggest things think. In all likelihood, it's a combination of...1) bad line...2) lack of other weapons that worry defenses...& 3) playcalling.
You the guy from Ajax? What the fuck you need ball bearings for?
As for Barkley, I don’t understand why Garrett can’t figure out how to get him going in the passing game
The plan, although flawed, had merit. The execution of the plan has been horrible.
He will get much better. I am not worried about him. We just need the OL to open a little hole no or then.
He's played about 2.5 games since his rookie year.
He's played about 2.5 games since his rookie year.
Wha? This is his fourth season, not his third. He played 13 games in 2019.
He will get much better. I am not worried about him. We just need the OL to open a little hole no or then.
As Greg (OP), asks if he was rusty, hell yeah he was rusty.
You don't play for an entire year in real games, and barely
get touched at all in preseason practice, you are not going
to look smooth out there. He should get better over time.
You may need to give him a quarter of a season though to get himself going.
I am not even sure if he will play Thurs. night for example.
It's a little easier coming back if you are a WR, imo.
I recall Julian Edelman coming back from ACL surgery in about 9 mos. didn't look that rusty.
Just crazy. Incomprehensible to me.
Incomprehensible indeed! Does Garrett believe in getting Barkley in space at all? Not once was a screen or pitchout called. Run up the middle, run into the 1, 2 or 3 gap is all Garrett knows. Given the weakness of the middle of the line, what does Garrett think Barkley can accomplish. As usual, the Giants do not fit their offensive scheme to deploy the strengths of their personnel.
We look like a last place team. I hate to extrapolate from one game, but prospects for this season after just 4 quarters, look bleak!!!!!
Jamaal Williams or Phillip Lindsay would have been much better additions at similar price points.
Was he garbage in 2019? Since I forgot I need a refresher!
He was up and down. It took him a while to look good after coming back from his ankle injury, but had a couple of big games late in the season.
Doing the same thing he did before he got hurt. Dancing all over the place making nothing rather than using his 230 lb frame and tree trunk thighs to bang it in there and make 3-4 yards. He reminds me of Butch Wolfolk with all that dancing at the line of scrimmage. And most of us know what happened to him (can you say Joe Morris)?
The play that completely convinced me he can’t or won’t do it anymore was on a sweep right play in the first half. Blocking was good and he had a good 4 yards of pure daylight in front of him when he turned it up which using his power and speed could easily have turned into 7 or 8 yards. Instead, he slows way down like he didn’t want to run into the traffic and got stuffed. I could not believe what I saw on that play. He just can’t do it anymore.
I don’t think we will ever see the Saquon Barclay we had hoped for and we are likely looking at Gettleman’s last year owing to that.