Is Barkley just rusty?

Greg from LI : 9/12/2021 9:32 pm
Is it a mental thing where he's not confident in his knee yet?

Or has he simply lost something?

I know the blocking wasn't helping him but he just didn't look good at all. Seemed much slower and tentative.
He's one guy that while I'm concerned about him am giving him the  
BestFeature : 9/12/2021 9:33 pm : link
benefit of the doubt. No one else deserves on this team.
Maybe if he could get to the LOS without being hit  
BillT : 9/12/2021 9:34 pm : link
We could figure out where he is.
I’d think so.  
Everyone Relax : 9/12/2021 9:35 pm : link
Giants coaches are so arrogant thinking this team would come out anything but rusty with little to no time given to these guys in preseason
Hard  
AcidTest : 9/12/2021 9:35 pm : link
to know. Garrett running him into the line made it impossible for him to do anything. As I said during the game thread, I would have used him as a decoy off play action, run him wide, and thrown screen passes to him to get him in to space. Garrett basically expected him to get through at least four or five defenders as soon as he got the ball.
A lot  
crick n NC : 9/12/2021 9:35 pm : link
Working against him today. I do not see how anyone would be able to positively say that he has lost ability or will be the same. Not the best situation to judge him today in my view.
I didn’t get that sense  
Bergen346 : 9/12/2021 9:35 pm : link
From being at the game and seeing him. Then again thats why I really am over going to the games. Miss way too much, plus the traffic. I am over it.

It was his first game since a serious injury. Give the poor guy some time…
Uh  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/12/2021 9:36 pm : link
If you didn’t do something live for a year would you be?
OL  
JonC : 9/12/2021 9:36 pm : link
Got little to no movement.
Nothing new  
sharp315 : 9/12/2021 9:38 pm : link
He looked exactly how he always has to me which is a 2.5 yard per touch average and very little momentum up the middle. He didn't hit the homerun ball today like he sometimes does and makes you forget about he usually hits negative yards on most plays. Play calling didn't help. I was surprised at how high his snap count was to be honest.
SB looked like I expected...  
bw in dc : 9/12/2021 9:38 pm : link
from a guy who hasn't played in nearly a year. So I think rust is a good word.
Barkley is not as good  
WillVAB : 9/12/2021 9:38 pm : link
As many here believe him to be. The fanboys think he’s Barry Sanders when in reality he’s more like Reggie Bush.
Looked the same as 2020 before he got hurt to me  
arniefez : 9/12/2021 9:40 pm : link
in 2 games last year he averaged 1.8 a carry. Today 2.6.
Hard to tell  
Mike from Ohio : 9/12/2021 9:40 pm : link
Nobody could have run effectively behind that line. They were pushed around pretty easily. Hopefully they can get him the ball in space so we can see a little more next week.

This game felt a little like Judge’s actual preseason game…get guys in and let them get some contact, but keep it vanilla and try to get out without injuries.
At some point  
pjcas18 : 9/12/2021 9:41 pm : link
people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.

How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler

but now it's all the OL.

There are two main things different from those teams.

37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.
SB is not an inside power runner. We have seen that tim e and time  
plato : 9/12/2021 9:43 pm : link
again. To pursue that play calling with him is ridiculous. He needs to run quick off tackle slants etc and getting him the ball in space. Problem is this is not in Garrett’s playbook. The passing game is another story but again is a mismatch between the coach and his qb and receivers.

It’s a lost season unless things can be modulated, but that’s difficult. I am not optimistic.
Rusty?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/12/2021 9:44 pm : link
It seemed like more of the same to me. He gets very little of his yardage inside.
RE: At some point  
Greg from LI : 9/12/2021 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15363194 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.

How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler

but now it's all the OL.

There are two main things different from those teams.

37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.


And that was going to be my next question: was the line any better his rookie year?
He wasn't  
crick n NC : 9/12/2021 9:55 pm : link
Returning from a major surgery his rookie year either. He was off to another very good start in 19 until the high ankle sprain. Barkley's availability is a valid criticism however.
RB  
Diversify yo bonds : 9/12/2021 9:57 pm : link
Coming off a major knee injury is no longer as explosive as he was at 21. Water is wet.
I really didn't see any halfway decent holes for him to run through.  
montanagiant : 9/12/2021 9:57 pm : link
I thought he actually made some positive yards on plays that should have been losses a couple of times. But I also saw that dancing around style and maybe some hesitation on his part
Hard to judge him  
JOrthman : 9/12/2021 9:57 pm : link
Bad line play, predictable play calling, hasn't played in almost a year, coming back from a major injury and Denver has a good D.
RE: At some point  
sharp315 : 9/12/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15363194 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.

How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler

but now it's all the OL.

There are two main things different from those teams.

37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.

Agreed - Shurmur system was much better suited to Barkley's style. Garrett is all ground and pound (see Zeke). It feels like that's all they gave Barkley today. He isn't built like Zeke. Keep it up and he'll be on IR again and his career will be over. He is not a pounder.
At this point I'm a lot more patient with him than anyone else.  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 10:00 pm : link
For 2 years he was criticized for not being patient enough. He danced too much. He tried to bounce everything outside for a big gain. Well, today, he seemed patient and willing to let the blocking develop in front of him. Getting that short yardage 1st down was a big positive for me. It showed strong legs. So, let's wait a few games before we worry about him. Today, he was certainly limited on snaps and types of plays.
RE: At some point  
BleedBlue : 9/12/2021 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15363194 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.

How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler

but now it's all the OL.

There are two main things different from those teams.

37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.


obj would draw a TON of coverage. no team could stack the box...it made barkleys life MUCH easier...
Not to change the topic of Greg's thread  
montanagiant : 9/12/2021 10:05 pm : link
But what the hell happened to Toney after the first qtr? Was he ever back on the field?
Been a Barkley  
ryanmkeane : 9/12/2021 10:05 pm : link
“defender” ever since he was drafted and will continue to be but he really has to start showing that he’s the guy from 2018/second half half 2019 and it has to start soon. Otherwise what are we doing.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/12/2021 10:06 pm : link
It was almost like he looked shell shocked out there.
RE: RE: At some point  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/12/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15363284 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15363194 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.

How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler

but now it's all the OL.

There are two main things different from those teams.

37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.



obj would draw a TON of coverage. no team could stack the box...it made barkleys life MUCH easier...


This is a really good point that is not talked about enough. Or at all really. Until your post.
He is never going to be a good between the tackles runner.  
Giant John : 9/12/2021 10:08 pm : link
It’s just not his strong suit.
It's a good point about OBJ.  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 10:08 pm : link
Golladay may be the closest thing we've had to a #1 in a couple of years, but at least today, he didn't draw extra coverage.
It is the OL  
Knineteen : 9/12/2021 10:09 pm : link
He was a completely wasted pick from the start. Everything should have been centered around building that OL once Barkley and Jones were drafted.

He’s had a year of hanging out and doing nothing. And in a position with a very limited lifespan, I don’t see how he gets back to form.
He needs snaps  
AcesUp : 9/12/2021 10:09 pm : link
Not getting it on a pitch count in an offense that can't stay on the field with a defense that can't stay off the field vs. a tough opponent. He's a RB, he's not getting snaps in those conditions. He can create something out of nothing occasionally but he's gonna need reps and you're probably gonna have to sit through the other side of that coin where he Barry Sanders himself into 2 yard losses to hit those high upside outcomes.
I honestly can't wait  
AcesUp : 9/12/2021 10:11 pm : link
until he finally gets going again but loses yards on a lot of plays and we get the "Barkley needs to cut back on the negative plays" as if his big runs aren't the other side of that same coin.
RE: Been a Barkley  
sharp315 : 9/12/2021 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15363294 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
“defender” ever since he was drafted and will continue to be but he really has to start showing that he’s the guy from 2018/second half half 2019 and it has to start soon. Otherwise what are we doing.

Not to be a downer but I don't think he can be in this system. This is not the right system for him. It's like taking a Ferrari to a demolition derby. I'm very worried that Garrett will end this kid's career. Go look at how they used him against PIT in week 1 last year before the injury.
RE: RE: At some point  
pjcas18 : 9/12/2021 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15363284 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15363194 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.

How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler

but now it's all the OL.

There are two main things different from those teams.

37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.



obj would draw a TON of coverage. no team could stack the box...it made barkleys life MUCH easier...


Barkley had his best game (rushing) as a rookie the first game after Beckham was injured. and two of his best 4 (in yards per carry) without Beckham.

week 14, 14 rushes for 170 yards, 1 TD. Eli threw TD passes that game to Russell Sheppard and Bennie Fowler (in addition to Sterling Shepard) - point is without Beckham the WR's were less than mediocre. Plus Barkley led the team in catches and was 3rd in receiving yards that game.

stats/results don't really support your impression.
RE: RE: At some point  
sharp315 : 9/12/2021 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15363284 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15363194 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


people need to have an honest discussion with themselves.

How does Barkley run for 1300+ yards and catch 91 passes and amass over 2000 yards as a rookie with an OL of:

Solder
Hernandez
Pulley
Brown/Omameh
wheeler

but now it's all the OL.

There are two main things different from those teams.

37 year old Eli vs Jones
and
Shula (OC)/Shurmur (HC) vs Garrett (OC)/Judge (HC)

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.



obj would draw a TON of coverage. no team could stack the box...it made barkleys life MUCH easier...

That and Shurmur did a lot of scheming to get him open in the flats or even just counters or outside zone. Garrett is just punch up the middle. Don't need a 10m running back for that.
I have been 100% in favor of him as the pick  
Matt M. : 9/12/2021 10:16 pm : link
from day one. I was hoping for that pick before they made it. That has a lot to do with not having faith in any of the big 4 or 5 QBs that draft to become true franchise QBs. I really did not want Darnold, who was the rumored target. So, in that regard, I was and still am happy.

However, you can't draft a RB with a bottom third of the league OL and never improve it. That is where they are. They had offensive concerns and seemed to decide just adding Barkley to Manning with OBJ as the only WR was enough. They still had a terrible OL, poor WR corps, no TE, and no backup RB. That has mostly been the same condition of the offense, except they swapped Manning for Jones, which is a step down, and losing OBJ.
The playcalling didnt do him any favors  
nygiants16 : 9/12/2021 10:18 pm : link
need to get him in space and thr Giants jist didnt do that at all..
He had plenty of opportunities.  
mittenedman : 9/12/2021 10:23 pm : link
It's the NFL, you aren't going to get wide open running lanes. You've got to grind it out, show great field vision and make sharp aggressive cuts.

Clock is ticking on all of these guys. Gotta produce.
RE: I’d think so.  
NewBlue : 9/12/2021 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15363166 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Giants coaches are so arrogant thinking this team would come out anything but rusty with little to no time given to these guys in preseason


Yeah but remember the great learning experience in practice vs. Cleveland & New England

 
christian : 9/12/2021 10:32 pm : link
I think most fans understand the jaw dropping version of Barkley we saw in 2018 requires a number of better variables.

The thing that makes many itchy is where is the 15 carry, 60 yard guy is when the other fates don’t align. He needs to be part of a decent run game on the weeks where he isn’t the headline.
Yes, he’s rusty  
Jimmy Googs : 9/12/2021 10:43 pm : link
We just need some 3 in 1 oil, some gauze pads and ten quarts of anti- freeze. Preferably Prestone...no make that Quaker State.


RE: RE: At some point  
trueblueinpw : 9/12/2021 11:10 pm : link
In comment 15363284 BleedBlue said:
Quote:

Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.

obj would draw a TON of coverage. no team could stack the box...it made barkleys life MUCH easier...


Doesn’t get talked about enough here how much of a difference OBJ and Eli made to Barkley. OBJ was the player every d-co schemed against. And Eli could check in an out of plays in ways that’s Jones simply isn’t able. It’s not just those two, but that’s a lot of it IMO.

Now having said that, it’s still too early to expect much from Barkley. He had no pre season, the entire team looked bad.
RE: Maybe if he could get to the LOS without being hit  
islander1 : 9/12/2021 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15363157 BillT said:
Quote:
We could figure out where he is.


ding ding ding
We can only hope because it looked  
St. Jimmy : 9/12/2021 11:38 pm : link
like The Seventh Day out there.
he will do damage  
mpinmaine : 9/12/2021 11:42 pm : link
later in the season, hopefully not too late..

Agree about play calling and no OL push, hard to win games that way,
RE: RE: RE: At some point  
Prude : 12:21 am : link
In comment 15363448 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
In comment 15363284 BleedBlue said:


Quote:



Yes Odell Beckham was on the team too, but I can't believe this offense is so stagnant and predictable just because of the OL when I can't see a noticeable difference in personnel quality.

obj would draw a TON of coverage. no team could stack the box...it made barkleys life MUCH easier...



Doesn’t get talked about enough here how much of a difference OBJ and Eli made to Barkley. OBJ was the player every d-co schemed against. And Eli could check in an out of plays in ways that’s Jones simply isn’t able. It’s not just those two, but that’s a lot of it IMO.

Now having said that, it’s still too early to expect much from Barkley. He had no pre season, the entire team looked bad.


Barkley looked the same in the beginning and end of 2019 too, when he wasnt playing hurt. Garrett is just dogshit.
Very puzzled about how reluctant they seem to be to use him  
81_Great_Dane : 12:24 am : link
as a receiver. He's good at it, it's a way to get him the ball in space, it adds another dimension to the passing attack... and yet...

I really, really don't like Garrett's offense.
60 yds combined  
Kev in Cali : 12:34 am : link
DJ - 27
Barkley - 26
Booker - 7

So what the heck happened here?!?!

I gotta think OL has something to with this....just a hunch.
Rusty? How about just first action  
eli4life : 12:36 am : link
Since blowing out his knee. It’s a process and for all we know all the inside runs were part of the plan to slowly bring him all the way back. I would think outside runs would have more plant and cuts on that leg
RE: Barkley is not as good  
BigBlueinDE : 12:59 am : link
In comment 15363183 WillVAB said:
Quote:
As many here believe him to be. The fanboys think he’s Barry Sanders when in reality he’s more like Reggie Bush.


Exactly. All hat and no cattle as they say in Texas.
One thing some of you are missing  
JOrthman : 1:02 am : link
Denver's D is pretty good.
Can't understand play calling  
bcinsd : 1:02 am : link
With Barkley as feature back how to you decide to utilize him by slamming him behind center/guard over and over again. How do you not design plays to get him the ball in open space isolated against a defender. He's got great hands. Majority of his touches shouldn't even been handoffs. Sweep pitches / screen passes, passes to the flats.

Just crazy. Incomprehensible to me.
RE: One thing some of you are missing  
NewBlue : 1:04 am : link
In comment 15363606 JOrthman said:
Quote:
Denver's D is pretty good.


And what about the Redskins defense?
RE: RE: One thing some of you are missing  
JOrthman : 1:07 am : link
In comment 15363608 NewBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15363606 JOrthman said:


Quote:


Denver's D is pretty good.



And what about the Redskins defense?


Ummm pretty good as well...not sure where you're going with that.
RE: RE: RE: One thing some of you are missing  
NewBlue : 1:10 am : link
In comment 15363609 JOrthman said:
Quote:
In comment 15363608 NewBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15363606 JOrthman said:


Quote:


Denver's D is pretty good.



And what about the Redskins defense?



Ummm pretty good as well...not sure where you're going with that.


Not really going anywhere, just giving credit to the opposition while frequenly accurate is also a losers lament

Just out play them.
He might have simply just lost something from the injury  
widmerseyebrow : 1:19 am : link
His game relies on agility and burst more than most. Tough to imagine re-signing this guy unless its Gettleman making the decision.
RE: RE: RE: RE: One thing some of you are missing  
JOrthman : 1:27 am : link
In comment 15363610 NewBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15363609 JOrthman said:


Quote:


In comment 15363608 NewBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15363606 JOrthman said:


Quote:


Denver's D is pretty good.



And what about the Redskins defense?



Ummm pretty good as well...not sure where you're going with that.



Not really going anywhere, just giving credit to the opposition while frequenly accurate is also a losers lament

Just out play them.


well when you have a guy coming off of a torn ACL with his first game back, playing against a good D and oh by he one none of the backs did anything against them...
He's been  
bigblue18 : 6:21 am : link
garage since his rookie year. We ran the ball better with two guys from the street last year.
RE: He's been  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:27 am : link
In comment 15363672 bigblue18 said:
Quote:
garage since his rookie year. We ran the ball better with two guys from the street last year.


I'm assuming you meant 'garbage', not 'garage'. And if so...that's completely inaccurate. He was a stud in '18.

I don't know what it is with #26. He's obviously very talented, though probably not as talented as his biggest things think. In all likelihood, it's a combination of...1) bad line...2) lack of other weapons that worry defenses...& 3) playcalling.
RE: Yes, he’s rusty  
mfsd : 7:33 am : link
In comment 15363392 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
We just need some 3 in 1 oil, some gauze pads and ten quarts of anti- freeze. Preferably Prestone...no make that Quaker State.


You the guy from Ajax? What the fuck you need ball bearings for?

As for Barkley, I don’t understand why Garrett can’t figure out how to get him going in the passing game
Matt M  
fkap : 8:13 am : link
They've put a lot of resources into the OL. Their efforts have not paid off.

The plan, although flawed, had merit. The execution of the plan has been horrible.
For a 1st game back after a year, behins an OL that did no run  
PatersonPlank : 9:10 am : link
blocking, not sure what to expect. I thought it was encouraging he took the pounding he did and popped back up, should give him confidence the knee is solid.

He will get much better. I am not worried about him. We just need the OL to open a little hole no or then.
RE: He's been  
BillKo : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15363672 bigblue18 said:
Quote:
garage since his rookie year. We ran the ball better with two guys from the street last year.


He's played about 2.5 games since his rookie year.
RE: RE: He's been  
Greg from LI : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15363926 BillKo said:
Quote:


He's played about 2.5 games since his rookie year.


Wha? This is his fourth season, not his third. He played 13 games in 2019.
RE: For a 1st game back after a year, behins an OL that did no run  
Carson53 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15363918 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
blocking, not sure what to expect. I thought it was encouraging he took the pounding he did and popped back up, should give him confidence the knee is solid.

He will get much better. I am not worried about him. We just need the OL to open a little hole no or then.
.

As Greg (OP), asks if he was rusty, hell yeah he was rusty.
You don't play for an entire year in real games, and barely
get touched at all in preseason practice, you are not going
to look smooth out there. He should get better over time.
You may need to give him a quarter of a season though to get himself going.
I am not even sure if he will play Thurs. night for example.
It's a little easier coming back if you are a WR, imo.
I recall Julian Edelman coming back from ACL surgery in about 9 mos. didn't look that rusty.
RE: RE: RE: He's been  
BillKo : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15363933 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15363926 BillKo said:


Quote:




He's played about 2.5 games since his rookie year.



Wha? This is his fourth season, not his third. He played 13 games in 2019.


LOL, well, I sorta skipped over a year.

Was he garbage in 2019? Since I forgot I need a refresher!
RE: Can't understand play calling  
royhobbs7 : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15363607 bcinsd said:
Quote:
With Barkley as feature back how to you decide to utilize him by slamming him behind center/guard over and over again. How do you not design plays to get him the ball in open space isolated against a defender. He's got great hands. Majority of his touches shouldn't even been handoffs. Sweep pitches / screen passes, passes to the flats.

Just crazy. Incomprehensible to me.


Incomprehensible indeed! Does Garrett believe in getting Barkley in space at all? Not once was a screen or pitchout called. Run up the middle, run into the 1, 2 or 3 gap is all Garrett knows. Given the weakness of the middle of the line, what does Garrett think Barkley can accomplish. As usual, the Giants do not fit their offensive scheme to deploy the strengths of their personnel.
We look like a last place team. I hate to extrapolate from one game, but prospects for this season after just 4 quarters, look bleak!!!!!
Brightwell looked better for the small amount of time he was in there  
MartyNJ1969 : 9:35 am : link
for 4th qtr
The best option  
WillVAB : 2:09 pm : link
Would be to trade him to a team like the Rams if Barkley can string together a few decent games. They’re the type of team that can play to his strengths and they aren’t afraid to give up high picks for players.
just about every injury commentator has said he won't be 100% for  
Eric on Li : 2:18 pm : link
at least a month or two. He didn't have a simple ACL repair right after the injury, he had to wait because he also had his meniscus done which makes rehab harder too. I would expect more games like yesterday for a while which makes it all the more suspect why they didn't bring in a backup than Booker.

Jamaal Williams or Phillip Lindsay would have been much better additions at similar price points.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He's been  
Greg from LI : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15363964 BillKo said:
Quote:


Was he garbage in 2019? Since I forgot I need a refresher!


He was up and down. It took him a while to look good after coming back from his ankle injury, but had a couple of big games late in the season.
Is Barclay Just Rusty?  
johnboyw : 7:12 pm : link
No. He is not just rusty. He can’t do the job anymore. He’s done.

Doing the same thing he did before he got hurt. Dancing all over the place making nothing rather than using his 230 lb frame and tree trunk thighs to bang it in there and make 3-4 yards. He reminds me of Butch Wolfolk with all that dancing at the line of scrimmage. And most of us know what happened to him (can you say Joe Morris)?

The play that completely convinced me he can’t or won’t do it anymore was on a sweep right play in the first half. Blocking was good and he had a good 4 yards of pure daylight in front of him when he turned it up which using his power and speed could easily have turned into 7 or 8 yards. Instead, he slows way down like he didn’t want to run into the traffic and got stuffed. I could not believe what I saw on that play. He just can’t do it anymore.

I don’t think we will ever see the Saquon Barclay we had hoped for and we are likely looking at Gettleman’s last year owing to that.
