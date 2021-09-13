for display only
2022 QBs

Everyone Relax : 9/13/2021 2:45 pm
This isnt meant to be a shit on Jones thread as I'm not giving up on him until the day we are eliminated from the playoffs. I'm more curious as to people's opinions of the 2022 QB class since there's a fairly decent chance we are looking for a new starting QB this offseason.

There are a lot of names being floated around but no clear leader as of yet. For people who watch more college FB than I, what are your opinions? Being a youtube scout I've been partial to Sam Howell (he has a little Mahommes in him).
none of them are good  
GiantsFan84 : 9/13/2021 2:48 pm : link
i honestly don't think this team did it's due diligence on fields last year. he is infinitely better than the bums coming out this year

they will probably fall into the same trap they did with jones. we need a QB so we'll force a pick and take one.

they will be better off using the picks they have next year to take kyle hamilton and the best offensive lineman available and signing a stop gap player at the QB position
Not a good year,  
barens : 9/13/2021 2:50 pm : link
there's just not a lot of clear cut choices. Matt Corral might be a guy, just don't know if there are red flags with him.
Keep an eye on  
Doubledeuce22 : 9/13/2021 2:53 pm : link
Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma. He may be the top QB in the draft by the end of the CFB season.
Well shit...  
Everyone Relax : 9/13/2021 2:54 pm : link
Didn't particularly care for Fields (just dont trust Ohio State QBs), but time will tell on that one.
If it comes to this, and I don't mind if it does,  
Gruber : 9/13/2021 2:55 pm : link
then Gettleman has to be gone.
RE: If it comes to this, and I don't mind if it does,  
Everyone Relax : 9/13/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15364858 Gruber said:
Quote:
then Gettleman has to be gone.

Gettleman will be GMing from his death bed just long enough to draft Arch Manning. Just needs to avoid being fired for the next 5 or so years.
willis is the one i like best coming out  
GiantsFan84 : 9/13/2021 2:59 pm : link
but none of them particularly excite me
as long as this QB class  
djm : 9/13/2021 2:59 pm : link
contains one QB who is well spoken and calm, we will have our guy. And then hold on for the 3 year run of patience.
RE: If it comes to this, and I don't mind if it does,  
Doubledeuce22 : 9/13/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15364858 Gruber said:
Quote:
then Gettleman has to be gone.


100% agree. DG cannot be responsible for picking the next QB given his track record in the draft to date.
even if there were some good options  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/13/2021 3:01 pm : link
the Giants would mess it up anyway.

It's ownership
Clams  
Keaton028 : 9/13/2021 3:05 pm : link
I suspect you are correct.
There is always a riser of two  
lax counsel : 9/13/2021 3:06 pm : link
No one thought Joe Burrow would be picked one at this time back in 2020. I like Sam Howell. I realize some on here do not, but he has NFL arm talent (real arm talent), mobile in and around the pocket, and was a huge cog in resurrecting that UNC program for the most part. Realize week one was bad for him, but he can play and make an impact.
RE: There is always a riser of two  
Everyone Relax : 9/13/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15364898 lax counsel said:
Quote:
No one thought Joe Burrow would be picked one at this time back in 2020. I like Sam Howell. I realize some on here do not, but he has NFL arm talent (real arm talent), mobile in and around the pocket, and was a huge cog in resurrecting that UNC program for the most part. Realize week one was bad for him, but he can play and make an impact.

What's the knock on Howell? Tough to tell his weaknesses from highlight videos.
CARSON STRONG  
ChicagoGiant : 9/13/2021 3:13 pm : link
He will the the next Giants QB with a new Offensive Coordinator
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Carson Strong first player off the board - ( New Window )
I’m going a little rogue  
greek13 : 9/13/2021 3:13 pm : link
Here but if jones doesn’t crap out - we better draft the highest rated OT and defensive front 7 with our first two picks or 2/3- I don’t care about our past choices we are less than good at impact players in either of those areas
If craps out - ugh - what a hot mess x 2
RE: RE: There is always a riser of two  
lax counsel : 9/13/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15364907 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15364898 lax counsel said:


Quote:


No one thought Joe Burrow would be picked one at this time back in 2020. I like Sam Howell. I realize some on here do not, but he has NFL arm talent (real arm talent), mobile in and around the pocket, and was a huge cog in resurrecting that UNC program for the most part. Realize week one was bad for him, but he can play and make an impact.


What's the knock on Howell? Tough to tell his weaknesses from highlight videos.


I do not think there is a glaring weakness, I believe he has legitimate top 10 NFL pick talent from what I've seen, as do most of the reports published about him. I think he took a lot of heat for their opening loss, but he's been an extremely productive college qb.
.  
Go Terps : 9/13/2021 3:16 pm : link
I don't buy that 'it's not a good year'. You've got to weigh each guy on his own merits, and try to understand how each guy's strengths would work in today's NFL.

It's real early, but I see a lot in Corral and Rattler that works. They're decisive, they have good feet, they can extend plays and throw off platform...all good things.

The next guy doesn't have to be Aaron Rodgers. That can't be the standard for what we look for if we're going to use a first round pick on a quarterback.
Tanner Morgan  
Scott in Montreal : 9/13/2021 3:16 pm : link
from Minnesota could be a day 2 pick up and has the tools to be an NFL starter.

He had a great 2019 and a mediocre 2020. If he has another 2019 type season he could be a sleeper.

There are conflicting reports about his arm strength. Some say it is good. Others say it is lacking.

He seemed solid in the games I have seen (but I am no NFL scout). The system he is in is a QB friendly RPO which could hide any weaknesses he has.

Still enjoy watching him play.
Right now  
JonC : 9/13/2021 3:17 pm : link
I see no clear and obvious QB upgrade to consider at the top of the draft.
RE: RE: If it comes to this, and I don't mind if it does,  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/13/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15364869 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15364858 Gruber said:


Quote:


then Gettleman has to be gone.


Gettleman will be GMing from his death bed just long enough to draft Arch Manning. Just needs to avoid being fired for the next 5 or so years.

As long as John Mara recognizes that we've literally never been above .500 under Hawg Mawllie Dave, I guess we're in good hands.
There’s a group  
Sammo85 : 9/13/2021 3:19 pm : link
Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma
Sam Howell - UNC
Carson Strong - Nevada

There’s a few others in mix as well that have some attributes and are being bandied about. Tough right now cause lot of these guys lost a year of playing time and lots of scouts don’t have real tape (even good practice or scrimmage reel) in almost 19-20 months.

Keep in mind for those with recent memories, Jones himself was really seen as a 3rd round prospect before his senior year and some helium from the “Cutcliffe” connection and Senior Bowl got him into 1st round conversation.
RE: as long as this QB class  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/13/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15364874 djm said:
Quote:
contains one QB who is well spoken and calm, we will have our guy. And then hold on for the 3 year run of patience.

Absolutely.

Some people might want a QB who has a great arm and great composure, but I agree: well spoken and calm is the answer.
Giants are victims of bad timing and stubborness  
shadow_spinner0 : 9/13/2021 3:22 pm : link
The years to have taken a QB was 2018, 2020 and 2021. We took one in 2019 which was the weakest of all the QB draft classes. Before you say "but he was better than Haskins", that is irrelevant, there were other better players available like OL and Edge. Now it seems, if Jones doesn't hopefully improve, that we may be looking at another QB and the 2022 draft QB class doesn't seem that strong like it was in the past two yeas. In hindsight maybe they should have just rolled with Eli in 2019, have him retire then take Herbert with the 4th pick. Then this year take an OL like Slater. However the reason I said stubbornness is that they seem to force picks and try to convince us, and maybe themselves that it was the right pick. They believe they need a QB and they'll pick one no matter what despite the weak class. They done it before, they'll probably do it again.

As for who may be the best QB prospect, I really like Malik Willis from Liberty. I think he has the highest ceiling. However I doubt the Giants make someone like him and his playstyle the future of the franchise. And unless he beats better teams and his team gets ranked higher, he may be seen as a 2nd or 3rd rounder.
RE: Right now  
Sammo85 : 9/13/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15364924 JonC said:
Quote:
I see no clear and obvious QB upgrade to consider at the top of the draft.


It’s early, but that signifies QB hell, Jon. I shudder at idea of having to gamble on Jones another year or pick up the option. Barkley sort of compounds the frustration with “where is our offense going to be or go from here”. In today’s NFL it’s not so radical or difficult to just hit the reset button anymore. But you go in on Jones and Barkley even for medium term next few years you probably become what Gettleman professed he would be able to prevent from happening and set yourself back 5 years.
Wayyyy to early for QBs at this point  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/13/2021 3:25 pm : link
Anyone you name today is sure to have a performance or two that scares people off. You forget how fickle we can be at draft time. "His hands measured 1/16th smaller than ideal, pass"
Every Fucking  
BigBlueJ : 9/13/2021 3:29 pm : link
year you know it alls say this is a weak QB class. I swear the last 5 years same story and each year that is proving wrong. Amazing.
What about that guy at  
M.S. : 9/13/2021 3:31 pm : link

Western Kentucky?

Just played at West Point this weekend and threw for over 400 yards for the umpthteen time!
While nobody wants to consider it, the Giants almost certainly  
chick310 : 9/13/2021 3:36 pm : link
will need better quality starting offensive lineman. Probably at both Guard and Tackle next year.

Should we really want them to go all-in on a rookie QB unless those OL pieces are found in free agency?

While I would clearly understand it if there is a QB that makes the grade, and you see a potential franchise guy. But it only adds to the risk that he won't be successful if this line can't ever be stabilized.

If it's a soft year with QBs, add a serviceable free agent QB and then go with OL or impact players with those picks. The roster still needs more.
Rattler, Matt Corral  
jeff57 : 9/13/2021 3:39 pm : link
Probably 1-2 right now.
I don't get all the Rattler love,  
barens : 9/13/2021 3:42 pm : link
he is clearly not on the level as the last 3 Oklahoma QB's to be drafted. There is no comparison. He has a lot to prove.
I love how its Jones fault if we don't make the playoffs, guy is being  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/13/2021 3:44 pm : link
put into an impossible situation (so far). I don't expect things to change offensively until week 3, but Graham needs to be much better Thursday or we have no chance.
RE: There is always a riser of two  
Section331 : 9/13/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15364898 lax counsel said:
Quote:
No one thought Joe Burrow would be picked one at this time back in 2020. I like Sam Howell. I realize some on here do not, but he has NFL arm talent (real arm talent), mobile in and around the pocket, and was a huge cog in resurrecting that UNC program for the most part. Realize week one was bad for him, but he can play and make an impact.


I agree, WAY too early to close the book on draft-eligible QB's.
Another potential option is to use the 1st's to trade for  
PatersonPlank : 9/13/2021 3:45 pm : link
a top QB, assuming there is no one in the draft. Would be harder to do for sure, but if there is a team who wants to move on for whatever reason we do have the firepower (such as if Watson gets legally cleared bu Houston wants out anyway as an example)
RE: I love how its Jones fault if we don't make the playoffs, guy is being  
chick310 : 9/13/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15365002 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
put into an impossible situation (so far). I don't expect things to change offensively until week 3, but Graham needs to be much better Thursday or we have no chance.


How is it an impossible situation for Jones?
Been saying as far back as January the class of 2022 looks poor.  
The_Boss : 9/13/2021 3:52 pm : link
Unless someone blows up, like joe burrow 2 years ago, it appears we might be f’ed if we need to go QB shopping next spring.
Its too early  
jtfuoco : 9/13/2021 3:53 pm : link
Joe burrow came out of no where and Zach Wilson was little know at time last year. I think at this point the Giants need to be taking one every draft until they hit.
RE: Its too early  
BigBlueJ : 9/13/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15365021 jtfuoco said:
Quote:
Joe burrow came out of no where and Zach Wilson was little know at time last year. I think at this point the Giants need to be taking one every draft until they hit.


Exactly, everyone who says this bullshit each year is exposed as a phony.
what about the kid from cincinnati?  
JJ2525 : 9/13/2021 3:59 pm : link
he's supposed to be dual threat right?
RE: CARSON STRONG  
bw in dc : 9/13/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15364912 ChicagoGiant said:
Quote:
He will the the next Giants QB with a new Offensive Coordinator 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Carson Strong first player off the board - ( New Window )


I'm looking forward to seeing Strong play. Have to like his size and I read that he moves pretty well. There are people who are very fond of him and think he's the most NFL ready.

Right now, I like Corral and Howell. I did catch Shough with TT (Oregon the prior year) and he's got some skills. Big kid. But he makes some crazy decisions times and may need a lot of work in reading defenses.

I also caught USC v Stanford this weekend. Didn't see the Stanford blowout win coming. They rolled. Klovis looked very poor. He's getting less and less interesting.

Looking forward to seeing Willis play as well.
shadow  
JonC : 9/13/2021 3:59 pm : link
Yep, the way I see it the Giants drafted out of need much in the way a fan would. See QB, pick QB. Need a LT? Draft one as early as possible. Odds favor they'll be good NFL players, right? Frrrrrrrrrrp. I HATE drafting for need at the top of the first when your roster stinks, and right now Jones and Thomas are the result(s).

Sammo, direct path out is for Jones to figure it out and start to raise his and the offense's level of play. Even if it's just 25% and they win 7-8 games while showing improvement. The OL showed some signs yesterday, but need to start faster out of the gate. The whole team is being dictated to on both sides of the ball, which only ensures they lose the LoS battles, etc.

Right now, and it's still early, how kickass would it be to draft a truly elite OL and defender next April?
RE: what about the kid from cincinnati?  
Everyone Relax : 9/13/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15365034 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
he's supposed to be dual threat right?

Ridder- he's another one I like, but a little warry of how his throwing motion will translate in the NFL. It looks a bit long. I just love the way the ball comes out of Howell's hand and he's constantly on his toes and moving around the pocket. Looks a bit like Mayfield (although I would like to think a better version).
I want to point out that the 2019 drafted was considered weak even  
BestFeature : 9/13/2021 4:29 pm : link
when Herbert was supposed to come out. And now it's looking like Murray and Herbert could be better than anyone not named Lamar Jackson from 2018 which was supposed to be a strong QB draft. You just don't know. I also think Jackson comes with an asterisk, he landed with the perfect team and the perfect offensive coordinator. I think in every other circumstance Murray and Herbert would be better than anyone from 2018. Also 2017 had Mahomes and Watson, and was supposed to be a shitty QB draft.
RE: Every Fucking  
widmerseyebrow : 9/13/2021 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15364960 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
year you know it alls say this is a weak QB class. I swear the last 5 years same story and each year that is proving wrong. Amazing.


There's definitely merit to this. I think we'd all be pretty happy with a guy like Herbert right now.
The owner is involved in  
Dave on the UWS : 9/13/2021 4:36 pm : link
picking the QB, they’ve said as much. I agree with Jon. I think Jones is a Cousins, Dalton, Tanneyhill level QB. His intangibles for NY. Keep building the talent base on the lines with all those early picks. Then if you eye 1 QB that would be a clear upgrade, go and get him in the coming years. Replacing Jones next off season won’t solve the other problems they have.
The OC needs to go, and if the HC doesn’t start getting some wins, he might need to go too. So many issues.
RE: RE: Every Fucking  
BestFeature : 9/13/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15365086 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15364960 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


year you know it alls say this is a weak QB class. I swear the last 5 years same story and each year that is proving wrong. Amazing.



There's definitely merit to this. I think we'd all be pretty happy with a guy like Herbert right now.


Ironically the draft class that was viewed as strong in 08 has mixed results.
Please!!! No Kedon Slovis  
Rick in Dallas : 9/13/2021 4:49 pm : link
He has a noodle arm and is late in getting the football out. I was appalled watching him throw in shorts at this spring’s USC pro day to the WR’s in this past years draft.
He does not have an NFL arm.
RE: I love how its Jones fault if we don't make the playoffs, guy is being  
ajr2456 : 9/13/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15365002 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
put into an impossible situation (so far). I don't expect things to change offensively until week 3, but Graham needs to be much better Thursday or we have no chance.


Is Jones your son or something?
Bailey Zappe  
M.S. : 9/13/2021 5:01 pm : link

Western Kentucky Hilltopper.

Link - ( New Window )
The next guy doesn't have to be a draft pick  
Go Terps : 9/13/2021 5:11 pm : link
Could be a free agent or trade. It just can not be Jones again. It has to be someone Judge picks.

Frankly if they lose Thursday night they should be open to trading Jones, Barkley, and anyone else for whatever they can get. Stockpiling draft picks is once again the name of the game.
RE: The next guy doesn't have to be a draft pick  
ajr2456 : 9/13/2021 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15365162 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Could be a free agent or trade. It just can not be Jones again. It has to be someone Judge picks.

Frankly if they lose Thursday night they should be open to trading Jones, Barkley, and anyone else for whatever they can get. Stockpiling draft picks is once again the name of the game.


Agreed. But they won’t.
If the season ends sucking, I don’t see how you don’t open  
cosmicj : 9/13/2021 5:13 pm : link
A league wide GM search and interview leading young candidates from the Ravens org and beyond.

But then I’m not John Mara.

Which of these guys looks like Eli Manning?  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/13/2021 5:19 pm : link
That's our guy, unless a new regime is picking, I hope to Christ.

But the most important thing is that the new regime is smart enough to use the assets at hand better than the other guys. There are lots of ways to get a QB.
RE: The next guy doesn't have to be a draft pick  
Bear vs Shark : 9/13/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15365162 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Could be a free agent or trade. It just can not be Jones again. It has to be someone Judge picks.

Frankly if they lose Thursday night they should be open to trading Jones, Barkley, and anyone else for whatever they can get. Stockpiling draft picks is once again the name of the game.
I'd do backflips if they could somehow get some team to trade a 1st round pick for Barkley. I doubt it'll happen, but shit, I'd take a 2 and a 3 at this point for Barkley.

I always disliked his running style even before his injury (it'd be great on a team like the Cowboys with a good line, but was an awful fit for the Giants) -- but at this point, I genuinely wonder if he'll ever have the explosion back.

I was kind of hoping that his injury would make him more of a north-south runner and actually *improve* him as a fit for the RB on this team, but the early returns are not pointing in that direction.

The ones I find intriguing  
Jay on the Island : 9/13/2021 7:09 pm : link
Are Spencer Rattler and Malik Willis. Both have big upsides but are a bit raw especially Willis.

I like Desmond Ridder also but I am not sure if he has a franchise QB upside.
RE: shadow  
Jay on the Island : 9/13/2021 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15365037 JonC said:
Quote:
Yep, the way I see it the Giants drafted out of need much in the way a fan would. See QB, pick QB. Need a LT? Draft one as early as possible. Odds favor they'll be good NFL players, right? Frrrrrrrrrrp. I HATE drafting for need at the top of the first when your roster stinks, and right now Jones and Thomas are the result(s).

Sammo, direct path out is for Jones to figure it out and start to raise his and the offense's level of play. Even if it's just 25% and they win 7-8 games while showing improvement. The OL showed some signs yesterday, but need to start faster out of the gate. The whole team is being dictated to on both sides of the ball, which only ensures they lose the LoS battles, etc.

Right now, and it's still early, how kickass would it be to draft a truly elite OL and defender next April?

That's what I am hoping. I am praying that Jones takes a big step forward and the Giants draft a stud OL and an edge rusher in round 1 and then a TE in round 2.
Cam Newton  
dreamer3kx : 9/13/2021 8:38 pm : link
stop gap.
FYI for anyone interested on Rattler...  
BillKo : 9/13/2021 8:43 pm : link
he was featured on one season of QB1 (Netflix).
The best QB prospects often don’t  
Metnut : 9/13/2021 9:06 pm : link
emerge until later in the fall. Guys like Burrow, Mayfield and Murray weren’t projected to go near #1 in September of those years.
 
christian : 9/13/2021 9:16 pm : link
The yearly roster of free agent back up quarterbacks will be available again.

Bridgewater (maybe), Fitzpatrick, Brissett, Mariota, Flacco..

If it’s not the year for a top shelf QB in the draft, sign a legitimate back up, and Trubisky Jones if no one is willing to give you a mid round pick for him.
RE: RE: Its too early  
barens : 9/13/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15365027 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15365021 jtfuoco said:


Quote:


Joe burrow came out of no where and Zach Wilson was little know at time last year. I think at this point the Giants need to be taking one every draft until they hit.



Exactly, everyone who says this bullshit each year is exposed as a phony.


Actually, many people knew about Zach Wilson, he was far from N unknown. And the rest of the first round QB’s were people being talked about as first rounders early last season.
OL and EDGE  
WillVAB : 12:30 am : link
Have to be the picks, that’s where the talent will be. Jones sucks but you can’t force it.

Focus on fixing the trenches and take a shot on a QB later in the draft of the value is there.

RE: shadow  
Brown_Hornet : 12:38 am : link
In comment 15365037 JonC said:
Quote:
Yep, the way I see it the Giants drafted out of need much in the way a fan would. See QB, pick QB. Need a LT? Draft one as early as possible. Odds favor they'll be good NFL players, right? Frrrrrrrrrrp. I HATE drafting for need at the top of the first when your roster stinks, and right now Jones and Thomas are the result(s).

Sammo, direct path out is for Jones to figure it out and start to raise his and the offense's level of play. Even if it's just 25% and they win 7-8 games while showing improvement. The OL showed some signs yesterday, but need to start faster out of the gate. The whole team is being dictated to on both sides of the ball, which only ensures they lose the LoS battles, etc.

Right now, and it's still early, how kickass would it be to draft a truly elite OL and defender next April?
Yessss!
RE: Not a good year,  
santacruzom : 3:47 am : link
In comment 15364837 barens said:
Quote:
there's just not a lot of clear cut choices. Matt Corral might be a guy, just don't know if there are red flags with him.


He's short. So is Rattler. Do you see the Giants drafting a 6 foot QB? I don't.
RE: as long as this QB class  
santacruzom : 3:52 am : link
In comment 15364874 djm said:
Quote:
contains one QB who is well spoken and calm, we will have our guy. And then hold on for the 3 year run of patience.


In that scenario won't you be the guy who insults the people who are critical and impatient towards the calm, well-spoken, incompetent QB and the GM who spent a top 10 pick on him?
Phil Jurkovec injured  
Mike in NY : 7:36 am : link
Looks like he will miss the remainder of the season. Really thought he had breakout potential this season.
2022 draft  
royhobbs7 : 9:54 am : link
Simply, if the talent is judged to be there, first 4 picks in the 2022 draft for the Giants should be Offensive linemen. Let's fix this once and for all, and stop playing games with the worst part of the team.

If you buttress the O-Line, you give Jones and Barkley (your most valuable assets), the best chance to succeed
The biggest problem .......  
royhobbs7 : 10:08 am : link
The biggest problem with the Giants is (unfortunately) John Mara. We would have had left tackle probably manned by an All-Pro for the past 4 years (Laremy Tunsil) if it wasn't for Mara. Owners, like him, Daniel Snyder and Jerry Jones need to keep their respective noses out of player personnel decisions (because they don't let their personnel directors properly do their jobs) as they compromise the decisions of the personnel department.
My understanding is that Gettleman wanted Micah Parsons with the Giants first Rd pick back in April. However, he was overruled by both Mara & Judge! Another Big Giants gaffe!
RE: I don't get all the Rattler love,  
Eman11 : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15364997 barens said:
Quote:
he is clearly not on the level as the last 3 Oklahoma QB's to be drafted. There is no comparison. He has a lot to prove.


Totally agree.
Putting the Western Kentucky guy aside because I haven' seen  
PatersonPlank : 10:15 am : link
him, I don't see any QB in this draft that looks the part to me. Which is a bummer because if Jones isn't the guy what do you do then? Use the picks on OL etc., and cross your fingers?
RE: The owner is involved in  
Doubledeuce22 : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15365097 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
picking the QB, they’ve said as much. I agree with Jon. I think Jones is a Cousins, Dalton, Tanneyhill level QB. His intangibles for NY. Keep building the talent base on the lines with all those early picks. Then if you eye 1 QB that would be a clear upgrade, go and get him in the coming years. Replacing Jones next off season won’t solve the other problems they have.
The OC needs to go, and if the HC doesn’t start getting some wins, he might need to go too. So many issues.


Jones is nowhere near that level at this point. He is incapable of throwing for 300 yards. He can't even hold Tannehill's jockstrap at this point. To me Jones is the worst starting QB in the NFL besides the trash in Washington and a 400 year old Andy Dalton.
RE: There’s a group  
Greg from LI : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15364932 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Keep in mind for those with recent memories, Jones himself was really seen as a 3rd round prospect before his senior year and some helium from the “Cutcliffe” connection and Senior Bowl got him into 1st round conversation.


I am convinced that, had he not played for David Cutcliffe, no way he is drafted higher than the third round.
It’s way to early to judge the upcoming QB class  
Jarvis : 10:39 am : link
We seem to do this every year. Judge the class in September. Even the 2018 class which was looked to be great…the top 2 guys going into the year were Darnold and Rosen, arguably the 2 busts. The best 3 are Allen, Mayfield, and Lamar Jackson. The following year Kyler Murray went 1 and has seemed to live up to his billing…yet going into the college season people thought he was going to play baseball as he had no future at QB at his size. As mentioned above, Joe Burrow was looked at as a 2nd/3rd round pick at best at this point in the college season. Even last year, Mac Jones wasn’t even considered a 1st rounder…He now starts for the Pats.
Let the college season play out before we say who is good and who isn’t.
If this QB class ends up not having someone worth  
ajr2456 : 10:41 am : link
Taking top 5, maybe the tank for a QB crowd last year was right after all.
RE: Putting the Western Kentucky guy aside because I haven' seen  
Go Terps : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15366070 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
him, I don't see any QB in this draft that looks the part to me. Which is a bummer because if Jones isn't the guy what do you do then? Use the picks on OL etc., and cross your fingers?


There will be plenty of options to improve at quarterback. We had plenty of options to improve this offseason (draft Fields or Mac Jones, sign Bridgewater, Minshew, Dalton) but didn't because we couldn't interrupt Jones's scholarship.

The mistake in the draft would be to pass on a quarterback that fits what Judge wants to do. If we draft a quarterback in the first round he doesn't have to be the guy for the next ten years. We have to get away from the trap of chasing the franchise quarterback. Draft a guy Judge wants and if he develops into a franchise guy, great. If not move on.

The problem is what we're doing now with Jones - chasing it with a guy who clearly isn't.
RE: RE: Putting the Western Kentucky guy aside because I haven' seen  
ajr2456 : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15366132 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15366070 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


him, I don't see any QB in this draft that looks the part to me. Which is a bummer because if Jones isn't the guy what do you do then? Use the picks on OL etc., and cross your fingers?



There will be plenty of options to improve at quarterback. We had plenty of options to improve this offseason (draft Fields or Mac Jones, sign Bridgewater, Minshew, Dalton) but didn't because we couldn't interrupt Jones's scholarship.

The mistake in the draft would be to pass on a quarterback that fits what Judge wants to do. If we draft a quarterback in the first round he doesn't have to be the guy for the next ten years. We have to get away from the trap of chasing the franchise quarterback. Draft a guy Judge wants and if he develops into a franchise guy, great. If not move on.

The problem is what we're doing now with Jones - chasing it with a guy who clearly isn't.


This. The goal should be to at least get a good QB and put the roster around him. Great QBs are rare.
