This isnt meant to be a shit on Jones thread as I'm not giving up on him until the day we are eliminated from the playoffs. I'm more curious as to people's opinions of the 2022 QB class since there's a fairly decent chance we are looking for a new starting QB this offseason.
There are a lot of names being floated around but no clear leader as of yet. For people who watch more college FB than I, what are your opinions? Being a youtube scout I've been partial to Sam Howell (he has a little Mahommes in him).
they will probably fall into the same trap they did with jones. we need a QB so we'll force a pick and take one.
they will be better off using the picks they have next year to take kyle hamilton and the best offensive lineman available and signing a stop gap player at the QB position
Gettleman will be GMing from his death bed just long enough to draft Arch Manning. Just needs to avoid being fired for the next 5 or so years.
100% agree. DG cannot be responsible for picking the next QB given his track record in the draft to date.
It's ownership
What's the knock on Howell? Tough to tell his weaknesses from highlight videos.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Carson Strong first player off the board - ( New Window )
If craps out - ugh - what a hot mess x 2
Quote:
No one thought Joe Burrow would be picked one at this time back in 2020. I like Sam Howell. I realize some on here do not, but he has NFL arm talent (real arm talent), mobile in and around the pocket, and was a huge cog in resurrecting that UNC program for the most part. Realize week one was bad for him, but he can play and make an impact.
What's the knock on Howell? Tough to tell his weaknesses from highlight videos.
I do not think there is a glaring weakness, I believe he has legitimate top 10 NFL pick talent from what I've seen, as do most of the reports published about him. I think he took a lot of heat for their opening loss, but he's been an extremely productive college qb.
It's real early, but I see a lot in Corral and Rattler that works. They're decisive, they have good feet, they can extend plays and throw off platform...all good things.
The next guy doesn't have to be Aaron Rodgers. That can't be the standard for what we look for if we're going to use a first round pick on a quarterback.
He had a great 2019 and a mediocre 2020. If he has another 2019 type season he could be a sleeper.
There are conflicting reports about his arm strength. Some say it is good. Others say it is lacking.
He seemed solid in the games I have seen (but I am no NFL scout). The system he is in is a QB friendly RPO which could hide any weaknesses he has.
Still enjoy watching him play.
Quote:
then Gettleman has to be gone.
Gettleman will be GMing from his death bed just long enough to draft Arch Manning. Just needs to avoid being fired for the next 5 or so years.
As long as John Mara recognizes that we've literally never been above .500 under Hawg Mawllie Dave, I guess we're in good hands.
Sam Howell - UNC
Carson Strong - Nevada
There’s a few others in mix as well that have some attributes and are being bandied about. Tough right now cause lot of these guys lost a year of playing time and lots of scouts don’t have real tape (even good practice or scrimmage reel) in almost 19-20 months.
Keep in mind for those with recent memories, Jones himself was really seen as a 3rd round prospect before his senior year and some helium from the “Cutcliffe” connection and Senior Bowl got him into 1st round conversation.
Absolutely.
Some people might want a QB who has a great arm and great composure, but I agree: well spoken and calm is the answer.
As for who may be the best QB prospect, I really like Malik Willis from Liberty. I think he has the highest ceiling. However I doubt the Giants make someone like him and his playstyle the future of the franchise. And unless he beats better teams and his team gets ranked higher, he may be seen as a 2nd or 3rd rounder.
It’s early, but that signifies QB hell, Jon. I shudder at idea of having to gamble on Jones another year or pick up the option. Barkley sort of compounds the frustration with “where is our offense going to be or go from here”. In today’s NFL it’s not so radical or difficult to just hit the reset button anymore. But you go in on Jones and Barkley even for medium term next few years you probably become what Gettleman professed he would be able to prevent from happening and set yourself back 5 years.
Western Kentucky?
Just played at West Point this weekend and threw for over 400 yards for the umpthteen time!
Should we really want them to go all-in on a rookie QB unless those OL pieces are found in free agency?
While I would clearly understand it if there is a QB that makes the grade, and you see a potential franchise guy. But it only adds to the risk that he won't be successful if this line can't ever be stabilized.
If it's a soft year with QBs, add a serviceable free agent QB and then go with OL or impact players with those picks. The roster still needs more.
I agree, WAY too early to close the book on draft-eligible QB's.
How is it an impossible situation for Jones?
Exactly, everyone who says this bullshit each year is exposed as a phony.
I'm looking forward to seeing Strong play. Have to like his size and I read that he moves pretty well. There are people who are very fond of him and think he's the most NFL ready.
Right now, I like Corral and Howell. I did catch Shough with TT (Oregon the prior year) and he's got some skills. Big kid. But he makes some crazy decisions times and may need a lot of work in reading defenses.
I also caught USC v Stanford this weekend. Didn't see the Stanford blowout win coming. They rolled. Klovis looked very poor. He's getting less and less interesting.
Looking forward to seeing Willis play as well.
Sammo, direct path out is for Jones to figure it out and start to raise his and the offense's level of play. Even if it's just 25% and they win 7-8 games while showing improvement. The OL showed some signs yesterday, but need to start faster out of the gate. The whole team is being dictated to on both sides of the ball, which only ensures they lose the LoS battles, etc.
Right now, and it's still early, how kickass would it be to draft a truly elite OL and defender next April?
Ridder- he's another one I like, but a little warry of how his throwing motion will translate in the NFL. It looks a bit long. I just love the way the ball comes out of Howell's hand and he's constantly on his toes and moving around the pocket. Looks a bit like Mayfield (although I would like to think a better version).
There's definitely merit to this. I think we'd all be pretty happy with a guy like Herbert right now.
The OC needs to go, and if the HC doesn’t start getting some wins, he might need to go too. So many issues.
Quote:
year you know it alls say this is a weak QB class. I swear the last 5 years same story and each year that is proving wrong. Amazing.
There's definitely merit to this. I think we'd all be pretty happy with a guy like Herbert right now.
Ironically the draft class that was viewed as strong in 08 has mixed results.
He does not have an NFL arm.
Is Jones your son or something?
Western Kentucky Hilltopper.
Link - ( New Window )
Frankly if they lose Thursday night they should be open to trading Jones, Barkley, and anyone else for whatever they can get. Stockpiling draft picks is once again the name of the game.
Frankly if they lose Thursday night they should be open to trading Jones, Barkley, and anyone else for whatever they can get. Stockpiling draft picks is once again the name of the game.
Agreed. But they won’t.
But then I’m not John Mara.
But the most important thing is that the new regime is smart enough to use the assets at hand better than the other guys. There are lots of ways to get a QB.
Frankly if they lose Thursday night they should be open to trading Jones, Barkley, and anyone else for whatever they can get. Stockpiling draft picks is once again the name of the game.
I always disliked his running style even before his injury (it'd be great on a team like the Cowboys with a good line, but was an awful fit for the Giants) -- but at this point, I genuinely wonder if he'll ever have the explosion back.
I was kind of hoping that his injury would make him more of a north-south runner and actually *improve* him as a fit for the RB on this team, but the early returns are not pointing in that direction.
I like Desmond Ridder also but I am not sure if he has a franchise QB upside.
Sammo, direct path out is for Jones to figure it out and start to raise his and the offense's level of play. Even if it's just 25% and they win 7-8 games while showing improvement. The OL showed some signs yesterday, but need to start faster out of the gate. The whole team is being dictated to on both sides of the ball, which only ensures they lose the LoS battles, etc.
Right now, and it's still early, how kickass would it be to draft a truly elite OL and defender next April?
That's what I am hoping. I am praying that Jones takes a big step forward and the Giants draft a stud OL and an edge rusher in round 1 and then a TE in round 2.
Bridgewater (maybe), Fitzpatrick, Brissett, Mariota, Flacco..
If it’s not the year for a top shelf QB in the draft, sign a legitimate back up, and Trubisky Jones if no one is willing to give you a mid round pick for him.
Quote:
Joe burrow came out of no where and Zach Wilson was little know at time last year. I think at this point the Giants need to be taking one every draft until they hit.
Exactly, everyone who says this bullshit each year is exposed as a phony.
Actually, many people knew about Zach Wilson, he was far from N unknown. And the rest of the first round QB’s were people being talked about as first rounders early last season.
Focus on fixing the trenches and take a shot on a QB later in the draft of the value is there.
Sammo, direct path out is for Jones to figure it out and start to raise his and the offense's level of play. Even if it's just 25% and they win 7-8 games while showing improvement. The OL showed some signs yesterday, but need to start faster out of the gate. The whole team is being dictated to on both sides of the ball, which only ensures they lose the LoS battles, etc.
Right now, and it's still early, how kickass would it be to draft a truly elite OL and defender next April?
He's short. So is Rattler. Do you see the Giants drafting a 6 foot QB? I don't.
In that scenario won't you be the guy who insults the people who are critical and impatient towards the calm, well-spoken, incompetent QB and the GM who spent a top 10 pick on him?
If you buttress the O-Line, you give Jones and Barkley (your most valuable assets), the best chance to succeed
My understanding is that Gettleman wanted Micah Parsons with the Giants first Rd pick back in April. However, he was overruled by both Mara & Judge! Another Big Giants gaffe!
Totally agree.
The OC needs to go, and if the HC doesn’t start getting some wins, he might need to go too. So many issues.
Jones is nowhere near that level at this point. He is incapable of throwing for 300 yards. He can't even hold Tannehill's jockstrap at this point. To me Jones is the worst starting QB in the NFL besides the trash in Washington and a 400 year old Andy Dalton.
I am convinced that, had he not played for David Cutcliffe, no way he is drafted higher than the third round.
Let the college season play out before we say who is good and who isn’t.
There will be plenty of options to improve at quarterback. We had plenty of options to improve this offseason (draft Fields or Mac Jones, sign Bridgewater, Minshew, Dalton) but didn't because we couldn't interrupt Jones's scholarship.
The mistake in the draft would be to pass on a quarterback that fits what Judge wants to do. If we draft a quarterback in the first round he doesn't have to be the guy for the next ten years. We have to get away from the trap of chasing the franchise quarterback. Draft a guy Judge wants and if he develops into a franchise guy, great. If not move on.
The problem is what we're doing now with Jones - chasing it with a guy who clearly isn't.
Quote:
him, I don't see any QB in this draft that looks the part to me. Which is a bummer because if Jones isn't the guy what do you do then? Use the picks on OL etc., and cross your fingers?
There will be plenty of options to improve at quarterback. We had plenty of options to improve this offseason (draft Fields or Mac Jones, sign Bridgewater, Minshew, Dalton) but didn't because we couldn't interrupt Jones's scholarship.
The mistake in the draft would be to pass on a quarterback that fits what Judge wants to do. If we draft a quarterback in the first round he doesn't have to be the guy for the next ten years. We have to get away from the trap of chasing the franchise quarterback. Draft a guy Judge wants and if he develops into a franchise guy, great. If not move on.
The problem is what we're doing now with Jones - chasing it with a guy who clearly isn't.
This. The goal should be to at least get a good QB and put the roster around him. Great QBs are rare.