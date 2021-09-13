This isnt meant to be a shit on Jones thread as I'm not giving up on him until the day we are eliminated from the playoffs. I'm more curious as to people's opinions of the 2022 QB class since there's a fairly decent chance we are looking for a new starting QB this offseason.



There are a lot of names being floated around but no clear leader as of yet. For people who watch more college FB than I, what are your opinions? Being a youtube scout I've been partial to Sam Howell (he has a little Mahommes in him).