At What Point is it Just Bad Coaching

Game plan was horrible.
Defense - Given a second top tier CB, and still hide in a zone. No defensive line stunts. Pretty much straight up pass rush. Safeties 20 yard off the ball on 3rd and less than 10. Just basically scared of giving up a big play.
Offense - Given three new weapons, and have no plan to use them. KG big wr you can throw jump balls to. Have him run rub routes. KT gets out for two horribly designed plays and pulled, until injuries late in game. RB lined up 8 yards deep on most running plays, way to make your line hold their blocks even longer.
Obsession with Special Teams- hear how much time in practice they use on special teams, for what only special teams team uses is kick return and punt. Glad they waste roster spots for 6 special team only players.
How many assistants are needed for the line, and they still can’t teach the basics.
Overall, Judge is bad. Coaches scared poor game plan is all on him. Whether it is the vanilla offense or the pathetic don’t give up big play defense. Guy coaches not to make a mistake and not to impose their will.
Unfortunately for the Giants, he looked excellent throwing off his back foot while fading backwards, from odd arm angles.
It was a strange plan that seemed to play into Teddy's strengths. Why weren't they up, with their high priced CBs - challenging the WRs at the LOS and making him go downfield?
I've been a big Graham guy, but he's gotta show something other than a soft zone every week.
Also unless I was seeing it incorrectly, Giants played a lot of press man coverage, and kept getting beat on crossing routes.
I'm not exonerating the guys on the field... they're professionals who should have been better prepared and more capable of executing. This was a poor effort in every facet of the game; unacceptable.
Execution was still lacking and thats the main reason for the teams failures. Guys wiffed blocks, didnt know the snap count, blew coverages, dropped balls, missed tackles, and fumbled.
Now can we coach up the mistakes and gameplan around the weak spots? On a short week? Thats the coaches challenge
I'm not exonerating the guys on the field... they're professionals who should have been better prepared and more capable of executing. This was a poor effort in every facet of the game; unacceptable.
You summed it up as well as anyone could ... but what I don’t understand is why Peppers only played half the defensive snaps. He is arguably the most athletic and versatile guy they have and could have helped fix the woes in the middle of the field.
And the other team's QB played out of him mind well. Bridgewater hooked a 96 QBR. That is phenomenal. Completed nearly 80% of his passes and had an 8.44 AY/A. Nobody saw that coming. Not Denver's coaching staff. Not the Bridgewater family. Nobody. Hell, I was happy Denver named him the starter of Lock.
I'm just moving onto WFT for the D and hoping Graham gets it right Thursday.
I expect offensively for more read options, getting Barkley in space and targeting Golladay more..
Defensively i expect a more agressive defense with more blitzing and corners playing man to man especially on 3rd down
And our offense makes every opposing defense look like the '85 Bears or the '00 Ravens. But I still don't think we're going to suck forever (most teams don't). Hopefully in a few days we'll be 1-1 and then in another 10 days, 2-1.
Weighing on me as well. I am tired of the loyalty Mara has for people who are connected to the organization. DG, Garrett for example. Hell, I am a Scorpio so I know about loyalty but this is frustrating as hell.
Need some of that Steelers mojo of finding coaching gems.
I will say this, if we end up with another 5 or 6 or even 7 win team, I want the staff fired and Gettleman fired. The staff because 2 years of the same when you are this bad just not acceptable. And, I don't want to hear about how lo g it takes to turn over the roster.
Gettleman because 4 years of the same shit disgusting. And 4 years was a complete roster turnover. So, this team is 100% him and the coach he hired. Short leashes are required at this point.
All that said, I still believe this team is good enough for 8 or 9 wins with a serious eye on an a legit playoff team for a few years. Not only do I believe it, but that is really the only acceptable outcome. This team has to win more games and look like a legit team at the end of the season. Anything less and it doesn't matter where we pick, because nobody currently in the building should have anything to do with those picks.
I will say this, if we end up with another 5 or 6 or even 7 win team, I want the staff fired and Gettleman fired. The staff because 2 years of the same when you are this bad just not acceptable. And, I don't want to hear about how lo g it takes to turn over the roster.
Gettleman because 4 years of the same shit disgusting. And 4 years was a complete roster turnover. So, this team is 100% him and the coach he hired. Short leashes are required at this point.
All that said, I still believe this team is good enough for 8 or 9 wins with a serious eye on an a legit playoff team for a few years. Not only do I believe it, but that is really the only acceptable outcome. This team has to win more games and look like a legit team at the end of the season. Anything less and it doesn't matter where we pick, because nobody currently in the building should have anything to do with those picks.
Solid and fair post.
Not that this weekends game plan was any good.. but I think talent is a bigger problem than coaching on this team IMO..
horrible coaching, no sense of urgency or situational awareness.
they did this on two consecutive series in the 4th quarter.
I'm not exonerating the guys on the field... they're professionals who should have been better prepared and more capable of executing. This was a poor effort in every facet of the game; unacceptable.
They did not spend 5 month preparing to play Denver. They spent a week preparing for Denver...just like they will prepare for any other team. They had a bad game on the first game of the season. Make adjustments and move on.
What if the Giants rotated play callers?
The Giants have three guys that have called offensive plays at both the NFL and collegiate levels - Garrett/Kitchens/Dooley.
How hard would it be for the Giants to adjust internally every two weeks or four weeks or whatever?
I've played football in my life as an OL - nothing higher than high school - and I could see some internal logistical issues stemming from this idea, but man would it be difficult for opposing defenses to prepare each week!
Just a thought ... maybe it's stupid. But after Sunday's offensive debacle on the heels of last year's 30th ranked offense - it can't be the worst idea in the world.
But the offense was able to move the ball on some plays and then go multiple negative yard plays or no gains. It happened all last year. Something needs to change on offense.
horrible coaching, no sense of urgency or situational awareness.
they did this on two consecutive series in the 4th quarter.
Agree with this 100% and it is not 2nd guessing...was saying at the time...it was addressed in the post game by Judge, he said they had plenty of time, but I hated the pace of play at that point
horrible coaching, no sense of urgency or situational awareness.
they did this on two consecutive series in the 4th quarter.
Nick gates tried to go into hurry-up.
He snapped the ball early but nobody else moved...
And as far as Mara,or Mara's...whoa.
Not "Like Whoa",just whoa
Quote:
this team had 5 months to prepare for this game. They were completely unprepared and made no in-game adjustments. This was an extremely poor coaching job from Judge, Graham and Garrett.
I'm not exonerating the guys on the field... they're professionals who should have been better prepared and more capable of executing. This was a poor effort in every facet of the game; unacceptable.
They did not spend 5 month preparing to play Denver. They spent a week preparing for Denver...just like they will prepare for any other team. They had a bad game on the first game of the season. Make adjustments and move on.
The NFL schedule was released on May 12th... so, the Giants ignored that fact until last week... come-on.
if the offense had any energy we'd of probably held them to around 17.
i was at the game, they were chanting lets go broncos before the big melvin run. if the defense went flat after that i don't even blame them.
I was asking you about Judge. You think he is bad and needs to go?
And as far as Mara,or Mara's...whoa.
Not "Like Whoa",just whoa
I think it's more likely Jerry Jones pulled one over on the Mara's. Maybe Garrett is a Jones plant!
if the offense had any energy we'd of probably held them to around 17.
i was at the game, they were chanting lets go broncos before the big melvin run. if the defense went flat after that i don't even blame them.
It wasn't just the points, it was TOP. Denver took the 2nd half KO and held the ball for most of the 3rd quarter. The game was basically over at that point.
Garrett at least has some things going for him other than flashy talk
Quote:
I think it's more likely Jerry Jones pulled one over on the Mara's. Maybe Garrett is a Jones plant!
Garrett at least has some things going for him other than flashy talk
Great hair!
Don't you think?
So after 17 games you know what type of coach Judge is?
Peppers kept getting beaten by TEs in the passing game and also made some mis-reads pre-snap to my eye, so they sat him, most likely.
- Garrett is a huge problem when it comes to this offense. A guy like Gilbride designed the offense to fit the strengths and weaknesses of the personnel. He also understood down and distance situations and called plays that were appropriate at that time.
Garrett is calling plays on 3rd and short that one would call on second down without any short options to move the sticks. When the offensive line is struggling, he is not calling plays that help (ie more screens or plays that do not take so long to develop).
Defense
I think Graham is a good coach and we have enough play makers. When it comes to defense, so much is about the scheme that day and also communication. We have seen Giants' teams in the past look horrible and out of place until they clean up the communication. The good news is we do not see guys getting pushed back off the line and the CBs are not getting destroyed in man coverage. It is zone confusion that we see happening and that can be corrected.
Head Coach
It is too soon to judge Judge. He has the team focused and "all in" which is a good thing and something we did not have with prior coaches. He is ultimately responsible for the performance of the team even if he is not calling the offensive plays (for example).
Now, his true test will be whether he has the stones to fire Garrett at the end of the season if the offense continues to struggle... or if he determines that we need a new QB, that we should trade Barkley, etc
Maybe time is a solution but then expect more losses in the meanwhile because the Offense isn't going to score more points very often to make up for it...
If the coaches didn't teach them these things they would go undefeated.
They had games where Graham looked outmatched. Yes, talent was an issue, but for the most part Graham got the most he could have with the group he had, EXCEPT for a few clunker games.
He's still ok in my book, but expecting greatness was silly.
I'm not exonerating the guys on the field... they're professionals who should have been better prepared and more capable of executing. This was a poor effort in every facet of the game; unacceptable.
This was exactly what bothered me the most. All that time to get ready and to come out so unprepared and lethargic was bothersome
I'm not exonerating the guys on the field... they're professionals who should have been better prepared and more capable of executing. This was a poor effort in every facet of the game; unacceptable.
100%. Not a good look for Judge and the staff. Not much more to say. I still believe in Judge but this was not his finest hour and doesn't do much to increase confidence in him.
Graham playing zone is most likely designed to protect/help the secondary, but their personnel at CB is probably best deployed in man. They looked really bad the other trying to identify formations, picking their correct man, etc.
I know fans believed and wanted to see an elite defense, but the parts aren't all there and the scheme Week 1 was vanilla for reasons.
If you can't run block or pass block, the rest of the offense unravels. The Giants don't have consistent blocking on the OLine - that's not a coaching issue, it's a personnel issue.
Once we see this team getting to the quarterback and opening up holes for Barkley, then maybe we can get to evaluating the quality of these coaches.
What if the Giants rotated play callers?
The Giants have three guys that have called offensive plays at both the NFL and collegiate levels - Garrett/Kitchens/Dooley.
How hard would it be for the Giants to adjust internally every two weeks or four weeks or whatever?
I've played football in my life as an OL - nothing higher than high school - and I could see some internal logistical issues stemming from this idea, but man would it be difficult for opposing defenses to prepare each week!
Just a thought ... maybe it's stupid. But after Sunday's offensive debacle on the heels of last year's 30th ranked offense - it can't be the worst idea in the world.
Just curious. How would you adjust the offensive players' training to be able to adapt to different coaching philosophies each week?