At What Point is it Just Bad Coaching Giants73 : 7:24 am

Game plan was horrible.

Defense - Given a second top tier CB, and still hide in a zone. No defensive line stunts. Pretty much straight up pass rush. Safeties 20 yard off the ball on 3rd and less than 10. Just basically scared of giving up a big play.

Offense - Given three new weapons, and have no plan to use them. KG big wr you can throw jump balls to. Have him run rub routes. KT gets out for two horribly designed plays and pulled, until injuries late in game. RB lined up 8 yards deep on most running plays, way to make your line hold their blocks even longer.

Obsession with Special Teams- hear how much time in practice they use on special teams, for what only special teams team uses is kick return and punt. Glad they waste roster spots for 6 special team only players.

How many assistants are needed for the line, and they still can’t teach the basics.

Overall, Judge is bad. Coaches scared poor game plan is all on him. Whether it is the vanilla offense or the pathetic don’t give up big play defense. Guy coaches not to make a mistake and not to impose their will.



