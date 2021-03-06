for display only
The Pink Elephant in the room -

I Love Clams Casino : 9:59 am
is ownership.

Somebody talk me off the ledge here, but I honestly don't know what else to think.

Since the Giants last winning season in 2011 Giants have had -

- New coaching staff, 3 times over,

- New GM,

- New players....

- New scouts.

Am I missing anything?

What is the 1 constant that hasn't changed since that time?

And please don't tell me, it's only game 1. We all know where this is headed. This Washington game could be a blip on the radar, but whether the Giants win or lose this game, nothing in my opinion has changed.
Can't fire the owner  
US1 Giants : 10:02 am : link
Curse of the Mara's
there are a lot  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:03 am : link
worse owners, a lot worse
Mara thinks he’s a football guy..  
Sean : 10:03 am : link
and then thinks Chris Mara is a big time personnel guy. That’s the issue. Mara needs to be an owner and got out of the way.
Unfortunately  
Everyone Relax : 10:03 am : link
hostile takeovers don't exist in the NFL. Mara and Tisch are by all account great guys, just shitty owners. Even things not involving the actual team, like the building of the new stadium, were terribly executed. Every time a see a new stadium open up or a beautiful drone video of the Cowboys practice facility I shed a tear.
It's a problem  
UberAlias : 10:06 am : link
The problem is that Mara is too loyal. You could do worse. DG should have been released along with Shurmur. Despite his faults, Mara loves the team, he does not resort to knee jerk reactions (the opposite, to a fault), and he does not stick his nose in things nearly as much as people make out here. He listens to his people and signs off, like you would hope.

Point is, yes there are problems. But it is not an all hope is lost situation with him. You can win with Mara. At this point, we just need a better GM.
Listen Linda  
Eli2020 : 10:07 am : link
My goal in life is to win the biggest lottery in human history...

And use the proceeds to purchase the NY Giants from those wretched Maras.

Fire Gettlemen.

Fire Garrett.

Move to a zone read offense.

Trade DJ for peanuts and a milkshake (although hold the peanuts because why wife is allergic)

Trade Saquon to Baltimore for two first rounders.

Cluster draft OL and LBs.

If you have any other requests for future upper management, leave a line here.
RE: there are a lot  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:07 am : link
In comment 15366042 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
worse owners, a lot worse


Yes there are. Still, it's cold comfort. The team I root for has poor ownership.
Oh and ban the Mara children from acting  
Eli2020 : 10:08 am : link
Because, let's be frank, they ain't that good at it. Well, at least the red-haired one isn't.
His issue is the past 2 GMs  
UberAlias : 10:10 am : link
Were kept too long. If we believe reports, DG is on hot seat. Maybe he is, maybe he isn't, but there is easy excuse here in retirement. Get us a good guy in the GM seat and this team will get better.
You mean the Owner..  
Racer : 10:13 am : link
...who claimed in front of a microphone he didn't understand why it took so long to figure out that Sinorice Moss "could play" after the guy's one and only productive game?
It could be much worse  
Jay on the Island : 10:13 am : link
We could have Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones, Woody Johnson, Mike Brown, or Mark Davis as the owner.
I go back and forth with the Mara's  
Dinger : 10:17 am : link
They seem to foster a good environment and players want to 'stay in the fold' after they leave. Someone posted about the kind work of the FO the other day and in the BIG picture thats what counts.
Its the football part of their business they don't understand, it seems. I have no idea about Chris Mara or any other family connections to football personnel, but I KNOW John Mara hired Gettleman, kept Reese on and fired TC and I'm sure he had input if not solely his call on Shurmur. But it also goes to the scouting, both college and pro, player development and on a bit of an aside, the fan experience. My father had season tickets since the '60's. He gave them up when they asked for PSLs. Even before then he said the Mara's were cheap and Wellington was a horrible football 'person'. They seem to put the league first, their pockets second and fans last. Even the current stadium is ridiculous. they have that blue 'bunting' (not sure what else to call it) that covers the stadium when the giants play. For an original NFL team in the biggest city in the country to have to have a stadium 'out of state' and have to share it wiht another teams is laughable.
So, although i respect John Mara for his professional 'decorum', I am angered by his lack of football acumen, success and disregard for the fans.
RE: Mara thinks he’s a football guy..  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15366043 Sean said:
Quote:
and then thinks Chris Mara is a big time personnel guy. That’s the issue. Mara needs to be an owner and got out of the way.


"The arrogance of inherited, unearned wealth..."
RE: You mean the Owner..  
McNally's_Nuts : 10:20 am : link
In comment 15366066 Racer said:
Quote:
...who claimed in front of a microphone he didn't understand why it took so long to figure out that Sinorice Moss "could play" after the guy's one and only productive game?


That was Jerrell Jernigan.
RE: You mean the Owner..  
cosmicj : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15366066 Racer said:
Quote:
...who claimed in front of a microphone he didn't understand why it took so long to figure out that Sinorice Moss "could play" after the guy's one and only productive game?


Yes and how about his wondering about Jerel Jernigan and implicitly blaming Kevin Gilbride for holding Jernigan back?

That episode with Jernigan was an immense warning sign.

Mara could acknowledge that he isn't a football expert and simply write the checks. That ownership role is fine. A fool who knows their limitations isn't a risk; a fool who doesn't is an immense risk.
Jernigan well aware - ( New Window )
RE: It could be much worse  
djm : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15366067 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
We could have Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones, Woody Johnson, Mike Brown, or Mark Davis as the owner.


I might prefer Jones. Call me crazy.
Agreed on the basis  
Biteymax22 : 10:26 am : link
That any prolonged success or failure in an organization usually rolls up to the top. Losing for 10 years isn't a coaching or GM issue, its an organizational issue.

In the past couple years we've heard rumblings here and there that they change some area scouts around and restructured their personnel departments, unfortunately I can't tell you whether or not these were the right changes because they're things that take years to show benefits.

Either way, if we want to win consistently again changes need to be made to the organization as a whole. This has to be supported and lead by ownership.
Yes the owners are the main problem  
Giants86 : 10:27 am : link
but I think a lot of the blame falls on the scouts as well.
I know we had a bit of turnover in the scouting department, however it's not enough. It needs to be totally gutted. Furthermore Chris Mara needs to be removed from making any pro personnel decisions.
There are a lot of owners who get too much involved in the football  
mikeinbloomfield : 10:29 am : link
decisions so I'll give them credit for not doing that (as far as we know).

But they keep hiring the same people. Anyone who says "we're going to be tough in the trenches" or "we're going to be fundamentally sound" gets an interview. The game has passed them by.

We need better talent evaluation, better management of resources (like draft picks) and coaching that brings new ideas for the offense (or defense, but this is an offense league now).
RE: It's a problem  
Kanavis : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15366048 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Point is, yes there are problems. But it is not an all hope is lost situation with him. You can win with Mara. At this point, we just need a better GM.


It is Mara's fault that we have our current GM. The organization is arrogant. The think there is some 'Giant's Way' and that they know better. That is how you end up with former Giant Accorsi as a consultant to pick the next GM. That is how the consultant picks another former Giant as GM. One of the requirements for the job was that the new hire agree to continue with the all time 'Giant' Eli Manning. That is how we have an OC who runs an outdated offense, but who loves the organization and is a former 'Giant.' And yes, the Judge hire was out of the box and we were all optimistic about it. But the jury is out.

In the NFL, teams perhaps move too quickly and those that are patient, in some cases (like Pitt) can be rewarded. But the NFL moves faster now. There is no external critic in the building. In watching this team/organization for the past few years.....it seems like no aspects of the team, from the field and scheme, to the way they play, to the front office are modern.

Owners shouldn't be involved in these decisions - especially one that buys into the mythology of a franchise that has had some incredible history....but also some epic stretches of embarrassment.
Yeah those four SB trophies really suck  
BillT : 10:30 am : link
I’d give them back to get new ownership.
Tom Quinn  
eric2425ny : 10:33 am : link
is still here.
That Pink Elephant  
Jimmy Googs : 10:35 am : link
owns the checkbook.

Where are you going with this...you want to interview new Owners this next offseason?
RE: RE: It's a problem  
UberAlias : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15366098 Kanavis said:
Quote:
In comment 15366048 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Point is, yes there are problems. But it is not an all hope is lost situation with him. You can win with Mara. At this point, we just need a better GM.



It is Mara's fault that we have our current GM. The organization is arrogant. The think there is some 'Giant's Way' and that they know better. That is how you end up with former Giant Accorsi as a consultant to pick the next GM. That is how the consultant picks another former Giant as GM. One of the requirements for the job was that the new hire agree to continue with the all time 'Giant' Eli Manning. That is how we have an OC who runs an outdated offense, but who loves the organization and is a former 'Giant.' And yes, the Judge hire was out of the box and we were all optimistic about it. But the jury is out.

In the NFL, teams perhaps move too quickly and those that are patient, in some cases (like Pitt) can be rewarded. But the NFL moves faster now. There is no external critic in the building. In watching this team/organization for the past few years.....it seems like no aspects of the team, from the field and scheme, to the way they play, to the front office are modern.

Owners shouldn't be involved in these decisions - especially one that buys into the mythology of a franchise that has had some incredible history....but also some epic stretches of embarrassment.
I said the issue is that the past 2 GMs were kept too long. Everything else you state is either opinion/perception and entirely lacking any specifics.
Honestly  
eric2425ny : 10:39 am : link
I think we are paying back the football gods for those two awesome runs that each concluded with us beating the greatest QB of all time.

The next few weeks will be really telling. I realize the defense played poorly the other day, but Garrett is the real problem in my opinion. He’s just not very creative. You can’t use the lack of weapons excuse when you have Golladay, Barkley, Rudolph, Shepard, Slayton, and Toney running around. A poster summed it up perfectly the other day when he said Mara likely pushed for the Garrett hire as training wheels for Judge being a new HC. What I found interesting last year is that Judge tagged Graham with the assistant HC title. You would have thought that would have went to Garrett with his experience as a HC. Probably because Judge didn’t want him as his OC to begin with.
i still dont think DG is the problem  
Platos : 10:39 am : link
I think a lot of his picks are meddled with by the Mara's and possibly influenced by the coaching staffs as well. he's an average GM at the end of the day, our late round picks have been much better.

at least the higher picks.

think about it this way, if we wanted to give eli a proper send off why wouldn't we go heavy on Oline in 2018 and 19?

the Mara's cracked over the backlash of not getting a QB successor in 2018 and reached in 2019.

even taking a wr in 2021 made no sense. they wanted a shiny new toy even after getting golladay. does it make sense that we as an org have been taking these small receivers early since sinorice moss? lol
RE: That Pink Elephant  
I Love Clams Casino : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15366108 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
owns the checkbook.

Where are you going with this...you want to interview new Owners this next offseason?


No, but can a fan base get so angry with ownership, that they finally realize that they themselves are the sole reason for the systemic issues that plague the team?

Should we as fans, knowing that ownership is the problem, just sit silent because "there is nothing that can be done?"
Mara should take responsibility for  
Thunderstruck27 : 10:43 am : link
personnel decision made under his tenure. Since he was promoted to Senior VP in 2011 this team has absolutely been trash. Correlation?
...  
Pascal4554 : 10:45 am : link
Agree. The fish stinks from the head.

I want to see the first four games this year before I freak out.
RE: Yeah those four SB trophies really suck  
djm : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15366099 BillT said:
Quote:
I’d give them back to get new ownership.


They were probably saying the same thing early 70s. "Those four NFL titles."

It's getting old.
RE: RE: That Pink Elephant  
Jimmy Googs : 10:48 am : link
In comment 15366122 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
In comment 15366108 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


owns the checkbook.

Where are you going with this...you want to interview new Owners this next offseason?



No, but can a fan base get so angry with ownership, that they finally realize that they themselves are the sole reason for the systemic issues that plague the team?

Should we as fans, knowing that ownership is the problem, just sit silent because "there is nothing that can be done?"


Clams, I am all-in. What do you suggest we do?
Ownership is the problem.  
Section331 : 10:49 am : link
My overriding hope is that, like his father, that John will grow into the position, but I fear that hope may be far-fetched. He needs to hire someone to run all operations for the franchise, and anyone with the last name Mara must be relegated to the ownership suite. And I don't want to hear how great an eye for talent Chris Mara may have, his last name alone protects him from any true evaluation.

Even if the Mara's agreed to hire someone like that, my concern would be that they'd hire someone with longstanding ties to the franchise.
RE: i still dont think DG is the problem  
Jimmy Googs : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15366117 Platos said:
Quote:
I think a lot of his picks are meddled with by the Mara's and possibly influenced by the coaching staffs as well. he's an average GM at the end of the day, our late round picks have been much better.

at least the higher picks.

think about it this way, if we wanted to give eli a proper send off why wouldn't we go heavy on Oline in 2018 and 19?

the Mara's cracked over the backlash of not getting a QB successor in 2018 and reached in 2019.

even taking a wr in 2021 made no sense. they wanted a shiny new toy even after getting golladay. does it make sense that we as an org have been taking these small receivers early since sinorice moss? lol


Maybe on all of these.

And DG has been and is still a problem, particularly if he now isn't part of a solution...
Even if it was confirmed to be bad ownership  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:52 am : link
what is it you want to see?

Ok. Bad ownership. Then what? It didn't do the Knicks or Mets any favors to keep hammering the point. No amount of fan anger is going to change ownership.
RE: there are a lot  
TJ : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15366042 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
worse owners, a lot worse


Right in NY!
The Giants are worth over $4B  
Bob in VA : 10:54 am : link
Bad ownership? Nope.
RE: The Giants are worth over $4B  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15366155 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
Bad ownership? Nope.


The Redskins are worth $4Bn. We know their owner sucks.

Point being franchise value is not a measure of acumen of the people running it.
RE: RE: RE: That Pink Elephant  
I Love Clams Casino : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15366137 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15366122 I Love Clams Casino said:


Quote:


In comment 15366108 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


owns the checkbook.

Where are you going with this...you want to interview new Owners this next offseason?



No, but can a fan base get so angry with ownership, that they finally realize that they themselves are the sole reason for the systemic issues that plague the team?

Should we as fans, knowing that ownership is the problem, just sit silent because "there is nothing that can be done?"



Clams, I am all-in. What do you suggest we do?


Start a thread on BBI? Get people thinking about it? Tweet it out? Facebook it? Talk about it with other Giant fans?

Perhaps we will have some miniscule effect? Maybe people connected to the team read BBI? I dunno man...I jut don't know.
Mara could improve his ownership role by stepping back  
Angus : 10:58 am : link
The Mara's have had their ups and downs as owners - see pre-1979 feuds between shared owners for a serious down. But they have also delivered 4 Super Bowl wins.

The Giants do not have bad ownership. In fact, even the worst ownership - e.g. Daniel Snyder - can improve their place on the team by stepping back.

It drives me crazy to hear John Mara playing to fans in his press conferences or otherwise undermining management or coaching. It would be hard to believe it is on purpose, but it is almost unavoidable when owners engage in press conferences. He and Bob Tisch should make it a policy to NOT do press and to limit his bottom line involvement to hiring and firing of General Managers. They should also be kept informed through routine, periodic updates.
RE: RE: The Giants are worth over $4B  
Bob in VA : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15366164 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15366155 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


Bad ownership? Nope.



The Redskins are worth $4Bn. We know their owner sucks.

Point being franchise value is not a measure of acumen of the people running it.


Point being is that owners care about franchise value.
RE: The Giants are worth over $4B  
Enzo : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15366155 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
Bad ownership? Nope.

some of these takes are just comical. Do people really believe this crap?
RE: RE: RE: The Giants are worth over $4B  
Enzo : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15366170 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15366164 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15366155 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


Bad ownership? Nope.



The Redskins are worth $4Bn. We know their owner sucks.

Point being franchise value is not a measure of acumen of the people running it.



Point being is that owners care about franchise value.

it's a legal monopoly. In the modern NFL, it's basically impossible to not turn a substantial profit.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants are worth over $4B  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15366170 Bob in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15366164 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15366155 Bob in VA said:


Quote:


Bad ownership? Nope.



The Redskins are worth $4Bn. We know their owner sucks.

Point being franchise value is not a measure of acumen of the people running it.



Point being is that owners care about franchise value.


Sure. That's hardly the sole bar to clear for being a good owner. The Giants would very likely still be worth 4bn if you replace John Mara with a different millionaire just like any other team. The valuation of sports franchises almost never declines. I can't even think of an example of it.
Well I can't talk you off the ledge  
ghost718 : 11:03 am : link
but I'll get started on the rescue air cushion
the amount of big decisions  
Enzo : 11:03 am : link
John Mara has flat out botched in a relatively short period of time is staggering. He simply cannot get out of his own way. Where are the Tisch brothers in all this?
initial thought was  
pjcas18 : 11:06 am : link
why a pink elephant? then this explained it.

Lay off the sauce clams, you're hallucinating.

 
christian : 11:08 am : link
It could be worse arguments are the epitome of what this team has become.
RE: RE: RE: RE: That Pink Elephant  
Jimmy Googs : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15366165 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
In comment 15366137 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15366122 I Love Clams Casino said:


Quote:


In comment 15366108 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


owns the checkbook.

Where are you going with this...you want to interview new Owners this next offseason?



No, but can a fan base get so angry with ownership, that they finally realize that they themselves are the sole reason for the systemic issues that plague the team?

Should we as fans, knowing that ownership is the problem, just sit silent because "there is nothing that can be done?"



Clams, I am all-in. What do you suggest we do?



Start a thread on BBI? Get people thinking about it? Tweet it out? Facebook it? Talk about it with other Giant fans?

Perhaps we will have some miniscule effect? Maybe people connected to the team read BBI? I dunno man...I jut don't know.


I don't tweet. But I will definitely try and be more pessimistic in my posts against Mngt/FO than I have been in the past.

:-)
RE: initial thought was  
I Love Clams Casino : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15366184 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
why a pink elephant? then this explained it.

Lay off the sauce clams, you're hallucinating.

Dude - It's right here! LOOK!
RE: initial thought was  
Section331 : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15366184 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
why a pink elephant? then this explained it.

Lay off the sauce clams, you're hallucinating.


I want some of what Clams is drinking!
RE: RE: You mean the Owner..  
Racer : 11:15 am : link
In comment 15366080 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15366066 Racer said:


Quote:


...who claimed in front of a microphone he didn't understand why it took so long to figure out that Sinorice Moss "could play" after the guy's one and only productive game?



That was Jerrell Jernigan.


Finally somebody responds to one of my posts and I fail on the player ID.........
RE: RE: It's a problem  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15366098 Kanavis said:
Quote:
In comment 15366048 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Point is, yes there are problems. But it is not an all hope is lost situation with him. You can win with Mara. At this point, we just need a better GM.



It is Mara's fault that we have our current GM. The organization is arrogant. The think there is some 'Giant's Way' and that they know better. That is how you end up with former Giant Accorsi as a consultant to pick the next GM. That is how the consultant picks another former Giant as GM. One of the requirements for the job was that the new hire agree to continue with the all time 'Giant' Eli Manning. That is how we have an OC who runs an outdated offense, but who loves the organization and is a former 'Giant.' And yes, the Judge hire was out of the box and we were all optimistic about it. But the jury is out.

In the NFL, teams perhaps move too quickly and those that are patient, in some cases (like Pitt) can be rewarded. But the NFL moves faster now. There is no external critic in the building. In watching this team/organization for the past few years.....it seems like no aspects of the team, from the field and scheme, to the way they play, to the front office are modern.

Owners shouldn't be involved in these decisions - especially one that buys into the mythology of a franchise that has had some incredible history....but also some epic stretches of embarrassment.

Great post here. The Giants are like the Michigan Wolverines of the NFL. Stuck with wanting 'their guys' doing things 'their way' when the game has passed them by.
RE: Honestly  
Dinger : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15366116 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I think we are paying back the football gods for those two awesome runs that each concluded with us beating the greatest QB of all time.

I was going to post something about not having sustained success for over 3 decades but then i looked back on the Coughlin era and form '05 to '12 we had winning records with 2 8-8 seasons mixed in. My general recollection during that period was we were never a DOMINANT team. We were always in a game as long as Eli wasn't having a bad day. We had TC as head coach, a couple of different DC two different GMs but we found players and found ways to win. Funny what 9 years of bad football will do to a memory.
It's all luck of the draw  
NINEster : 11:43 am : link
You need the right mentality from ownership, but then also fortunate timing for availability of HCs and GMs.

Then the QB situation has to work out. But this part is more critical for championship winning than just regular winning.
RE: the amount of big decisions  
Bill in UT : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15366182 Enzo said:
Quote:
John Mara has flat out botched in a relatively short period of time is staggering. He simply cannot get out of his own way. Where are the Tisch brothers in all this?


The Tisch brothers are busy checking the P/L statements
I think you guys are forgetting  
Dave on the UWS : 11:46 am : link
that Chris Mara, VP of player personell IS and OWNER, Tim MacDonald, ASSt and future CEO, IS and OWNER. Situation ain't getting any better in my lifetime. These guys have been running the personell dept since 2011. Notice anything about the date? We've sucked donkey balls since then.
RE: It's all luck of the draw  
eric2425ny : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15366245 NINEster said:
Quote:
You need the right mentality from ownership, but then also fortunate timing for availability of HCs and GMs.

Then the QB situation has to work out. But this part is more critical for championship winning than just regular winning.


This is 100% correct. It all has to come together. That’s why some of the best QB’s in league history enjoyed great success but never won a SB. Dan Marino and Jim Kelly are the first two that come to mind. Then you look at the guys who won once like Brees and Rodgers that could have won several with the right coach/GM.
RE: Yeah those four SB trophies really suck  
Kanavis : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15366099 BillT said:
Quote:
I’d give them back to get new ownership.


The Giants have great success. And no one is overlooking suoerbowls. But remember what led to the first 2. The league had to step in and force George Young on then. Mara took his position in 2011. And he has acted as those 4 Lombardis are validation. But the team has been terrible since then. And he is involved and responsible. No one is asking for perfect owners. Just those that stay out of football decisions.
Is Chris Mara actually taken seriously?  
widmerseyebrow : 12:57 pm : link
He is often pointed out as a bogeyman feeding our poor GMs and coaches bad information, but in reality I think it's just the Maras picking and sticking with bad personnel people (GMs on down) because they want to avoid the awkwardness of working with people they don't already know.
The Giants had winning seasons in 2012 and 2016  
eclipz928 : 1:04 pm : link
before falling off the map in 2017. There's a lot of factors to consider, but if we're distilling it down to one simple thing it's likely that the team just hasn't had the right QB since 2017.

It's only (essentially) been two QBs starting for this team since 2004 ‐ so the continuity there is about the same as it is with the team's ownership. And really we're talking about just the offense, as the Giants defense has had spurts of success throughout that time. More specifically, over the last 5 years an aging Eli Manning and a young Daniel Jones may not have been right catalyst for success.

That being said, you can draw a direct line from the quarterbacks' failure to excel, to the GM who acquired/retained them, and up to the owner who hired the GM. But the owner isn't going to get "fired". So the hope is that we see a new GM sooner rather than later, who has a good eye for QB talent.
This team  
Scooter185 : 1:10 pm : link
Needs an outsider to come in and make football decisions. No more "Giants Way" country club connections.
Get a grip  
Fearless : 1:20 pm : link
It’s only game 1
RE: Is Chris Mara actually taken seriously?  
FStubbs : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15366345 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
He is often pointed out as a bogeyman feeding our poor GMs and coaches bad information, but in reality I think it's just the Maras picking and sticking with bad personnel people (GMs on down) because they want to avoid the awkwardness of working with people they don't already know.


It's hard to know, but reportedly he puts together a shadow draft board and then the team drafts by "consensus". But good luck winning an argument with the owner.

Allegedly this is how we ended up with Davis Webb. Also, remember when Flowers was drafted and Reese's hot take was "I think he'll make a good guard" before praising him afterward.

On the flip side, the Maras apparently convinced Coughlin not to cut Victor Cruz.
Why pink?  
Thegratefulhead : 3:12 pm : link
It seems arbitrary. The randomness has me concerned. Could you elaborate on your choice of adjective, it would help me formulate a proper response. Pink isn't even a primary color.

sheesh.
Mara is not a bad guy, he is very loyal but it's a double edge sword  
shadow_spinner0 : 3:17 pm : link
He was loyal to a fault with Coughlin, Reese - and then for whatever reason refused to have a real GM search conducted, instead deciding to stick with comfort and hire Gettleman after a bogus search. The scouting department remained intact, along with his brother and nephew retaining senior titles. And the results have only gotten worse.

I feel like part of the reason he had a bogus GM search conducted that would definitely hire Gettleman was because I don't think he wanted to fire Reese. McAdoo absolutely had to go after his debacle handling the clubhouse, but firing Reese was the "placate the fans" move. If he actually thought the front office was a problem, he wouldn't have had tunnel vision on Gettleman and Kevin Abrams like he did. Like someone else said, he loves the team, there are far worse owners but he has a sense of stability and comfort and that is wrong
Chris Mara took credit for  
arniefez : 3:25 pm : link
considering the only reason Cruz ever got a chance from Coughlin was because he was the last healthy guy left in 2011 maybe that's true.

Chris Mara's background bio talks about him being a Giants scout from 1979, the year the graduated college, until 1993.

I was lucky enough to be around the Giants on road game days quite a bit in the Parcells years. Chris Mara was as much of a scout as I was in those days. His real title was son of owner. The Tisch family bought 50% in 1991. Chris Mara was done being a "scout" two years later.

Quote:
Following his first stint with the Giants, Mara spent eight years (1994-2001) operating ProRate, Inc., an independent football scouting service contracted by as many as 15 NFL franchises. The service provided an evaluation of the free agent market in the NFL.

Mara spent 2001-02 as the President/General Manager of the New Jersey Gladiators of the Arena Football League. He oversaw a myriad of responsibilities including ticket sales, operations, and the arena lease. Mara's primary focus was on player personnel and player contracts. He brought his extensive knowledge of professional football to the team and revived the struggling franchise in just one season.

After a difficult first season, the Gladiators posted a 9-5 record in 2002 and a first-place finish in the Eastern Division of the National Conference. Posting the biggest turnaround in AFL history, the Gladiators finished the 2002 regular season with seven more victories than the previous year and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.


That's from his official Giants bio. He wrote a pre internet NFL FA newsletter that some teams bought as a favor to his father and spent two years running a team in the indoor league. Explain to me how that qualifies someone to run an NFL personal department?

Correction  
Jeffrey : 3:29 pm : link
I agree that Mara and Tisch are a big part of the problem. Agree that DG was a "safe" and bad hire for the organization and that the coaching turnover has been evidence of some bad organizational moves. Drafts have been more miss than hit since DG came in and the gambles on Daniel Jones, Barkley, and the OL failures are proof of some very bad decisions on how to rebuild. But despite what all this means the Giants' last winning season was in 2016, not 2011.
