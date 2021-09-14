for display only
If the season spirals out of control

JoeyBigBlue : 9/14/2021 4:32 pm
And Gettleman is promptly fired, do you think Mara let’s Judge hire the GM. Someone Judge knows and trust, or do you rebuild completely with a new GM new Head Coach combination. I say this because a lot of Head coaches have chosen their GMs. Shannahan chose John Lynch. Pete Carroll chose John Schneider and etc. It’s a big trend among successful coaches.
I'll have a heart attack from shock if Mara fires Gettleman mid season  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/14/2021 4:35 pm : link
*when  
KDavies : 9/14/2021 4:37 pm : link
sorry, had to
I agree with BR,  
Section331 : 9/14/2021 4:37 pm : link
I don't see them making any major changes mid-season. After the season, would they let Judge pick the GM? I think he'll be a voice in the room, but final decision will come down to the Mara's.
RE: I'll have a heart attack from shock if Mara fires Gettleman mid season  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/14/2021 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15366706 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
He fired Reese midseason, and Gettleman is way less accomplished.
Nope.  
FranknWeezer : 9/14/2021 4:37 pm : link
It's going to be an in-house promotion of Abrams or O'Brien. They're family.
on a serious note, what in God's name has Judge done  
KDavies : 9/14/2021 4:38 pm : link
that he should have the power to name the GM? I like Judge, but come on.
Judge is not a successful coach  
AnnapolisMike : 9/14/2021 4:38 pm : link
If Judge is the mastermind  
GMen72 : 9/14/2021 4:39 pm : link
behind 2 terrible seasons, why would you let him pick anything related to longterm success? You mentioned successful HCs...Judge has done nothing to this point worthy of making organizational decisions.
if things fall apart  
KDavies : 9/14/2021 4:39 pm : link
is Judge not at least somewhat to blame? The Giants have enough talent to wear things should not fall completely apart.
I mention keeping Judge  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/14/2021 4:42 pm : link
Because I heard Mike Francesca say that Mara loves Judge.
RE: RE: I'll have a heart attack from shock if Mara fires Gettleman mid season  
Section331 : 9/14/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15366712 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15366706 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:


Quote:


.



He fired Reese midseason, and Gettleman is way less accomplished.


That is true, but I think that was more about how Reese/McAdoo handled the Eli benching (and how John Mara tried to clean his fingerprints off the crime scene). Otherwise, I think they would have waited on firing both of them.
Judge was saddled with Gettleman and Jones  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/14/2021 4:43 pm : link
When he took the job. He also seems to have been saddled with Garrett, which is wasn’t his hire.
If they lose Thursday it could get ugly  
Go Terps : 9/14/2021 4:44 pm : link
if the season goes to shit, the key question will be why ?  
Spider56 : 9/14/2021 4:44 pm : link
If it’s the offense in general, then JG has to be the first to go.
If it’s mainly the OL or DJ, then these are squarely on Gettleman.
If it’s the team overall on both sides of the ball, then JJs honeymoon is over, though he’s probably not going anywhere for at least another year.

Regardless though, this is probably DGs last year and the record determines his legacy. Jones and Garrett however are the ones with the most to gain ... or lose.
RE: Judge is not a successful coach  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9/14/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15366715 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
YET. No doubt in my mind he will be though
RE: If they lose Thursday it could get ugly  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/14/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15366725 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If they get the doors blown off them by Tyler Heninke...100 percent agree with you.
September 16th on the calendar  
chick310 : 9/14/2021 4:50 pm : link
and it's already a make or break game for the season.

That didn't seem to take long.
Maybe Gettleman and Jones were saddled with Joe Judge  
ghost718 : 9/14/2021 4:50 pm : link
Putting things backwards can sometimes put the world back in order.
Well...if season spirals out of control,  
George from PA : 9/14/2021 4:55 pm : link
Wouldn't that be Judges fault?

1st game was on the coaches...

The team has issues.....but talent wise is pretty close to other teams.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2021 4:57 pm : link
This place could be really dark come Thursday night.
RE: ...  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/14/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15366746 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
This place could be really dark come Thursday night.


My fiancé has friends in Holly Springs. Small world.
RE: RE: Judge is not a successful coach  
GMen72 : 9/14/2021 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15366731 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 15366715 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:


Quote:


.



YET. No doubt in my mind he will be though


No doubt? None? 6-11 career record. No doubts? The bar around NY Giants football gets lower by the day!
See this answer from Sy'56  
M.S. : 9/14/2021 5:04 pm : link


RE: Thanks Sy’56
Sy'56 : 3:52 am : link : reply
In comment 15365261 M.S. said:
Quote:

Quick question: if Gettleman is retired/fired at end of season, should his replacement be given the power to jettison Joe Judge and his coaching staff if he so desires?


I strongly believe every Head Coach should get a minimum of 3 full seasons. Throw in Judge's first season was a pandemic-year AND this team has gotten better under his leadership...no, he should not be replaced if a new GM comes in.
If  
Les in TO : 9/14/2021 5:04 pm : link
Gettleman is fired or retires and Judge is retained I think Mara will control the recruitment process but will have the final prospects meet with Judge to ensure they are philosophically aligned. Mara sees Judge as a Mini Belichick/Saban but Mara is very much about the traditional division of powers.
RE: If  
GMen72 : 9/14/2021 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15366753 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Gettleman is fired or retires and Judge is retained I think Mara will control the recruitment process but will have the final prospects meet with Judge to ensure they are philosophically aligned. Mara sees Judge as a Mini Belichick/Saban but Mara is very much about the traditional division of powers.


The best GM candidate should be hired regardless of philosophical alignment with Judge. If Judge isn't replaced this year (assuming a bad year and DG is replaced), one more bad year (with a rookie QB), and Judge is gone too. Trying to keep the band together, and staying inside the organization, is why we're where we are.
The only question I have is:  
bluewave : 9/14/2021 5:12 pm : link
Are they planning on scouting the top college quarterbacks this season? I have no idea how the scouting process works but I have to imagine you have a finite amount of resources to do that sort of work. Do you divert such resources into looking at this year's class?
RE: If they lose Thursday it could get ugly  
EricJ : 9/14/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15366725 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


get your lipstick ready...
RE: The only question I have is:  
EricJ : 9/14/2021 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15366759 bluewave said:
Quote:
Are they planning on scouting the top college quarterbacks this season? I have no idea how the scouting process works but I have to imagine you have a finite amount of resources to do that sort of work. Do you divert such resources into looking at this year's class?


So you think they DONT scout all of the prospects? You believe they only scout for need? Really?
RE: The only question I have is:  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2021 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15366759 bluewave said:
Quote:
Are they planning on scouting the top college quarterbacks this season? I have no idea how the scouting process works but I have to imagine you have a finite amount of resources to do that sort of work. Do you divert such resources into looking at this year's class?


Divert the scouts from scouting?
RE: RE: Judge is not a successful coach  
Enzo : 9/14/2021 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15366731 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
In comment 15366715 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:


Quote:


.



YET. No doubt in my mind he will be though

sometimes I wish I could be this type of fan. Must be nice just being blindly optimistic all the time.
"do you think Mara let’s Judge hire the GM"  
shadow_spinner0 : 9/14/2021 5:22 pm : link
You reference Shanahan but Judge hasn't done anything in this league to earn that kind of pull. If the GM goes, then most likely we get a new head coach unless they like Judge. Ideally I hope for a GM who embraces analytics and seems to live in the 2020's
The thing to keep in mind with Judge..  
Sean : 9/14/2021 5:22 pm : link
He doesn’t specialize on either side of the ball, so he is dependent on strong coordinators. If Mara forces Garrett or Judge continues to stick with him, he could blow up his chance at being a head coach.

It’s clear Judge & Graham are close, but is this really Judge’s offense?
I'll  
BigBlueinDE : 9/14/2021 5:27 pm : link
Go find something else to do. Not going to let the results of a game or direction of a football team control my life.
I'm a big proponent...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2021 5:28 pm : link
of the 49ers/Shanahan model. The HC should be the CEO of the football team with the GM catering to his player needs and a cap guru handling contracts and cap management. And in terms of delegation of authority, the HC has final say on ALL football matters.

I never understood either the HC and GM being on the same level reporting to the owner or the HC reporting to the GM.

McAdoo came off the books last year; We still paying Shurmur I believe  
Mike in ramapo college : 9/14/2021 5:31 pm : link
I don't see us paying dead money with Judge only having 2 yrs under his belt unless he makes a public disgrace of himself.
RE: I'm a big proponent...  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/14/2021 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15366773 bw in dc said:
Quote:
of the 49ers/Shanahan model. The HC should be the CEO of the football team with the GM catering to his player needs and a cap guru handling contracts and cap management. And in terms of delegation of authority, the HC has final say on ALL football matters.

I never understood either the HC and GM being on the same level reporting to the owner or the HC reporting to the GM.



Excellent post. The Head Coach should be the CEO of the team. I think Judge has the personality and temperament to be a successful CEO.
RE: I'm a big proponent...  
Sean : 9/14/2021 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15366773 bw in dc said:
Quote:
of the 49ers/Shanahan model. The HC should be the CEO of the football team with the GM catering to his player needs and a cap guru handling contracts and cap management. And in terms of delegation of authority, the HC has final say on ALL football matters.

I never understood either the HC and GM being on the same level reporting to the owner or the HC reporting to the GM.

Agreed 100%. I wonder with Judge though, is it more challenging since he doesn’t “run” the offense? Meaning, any good young OC who may eventually come in will just leave for a head gig eventually. That’s the challenge with having a HC who doesn’t specialize in either side of the ball. The Niners never have to worry about the offense with Shanahan.
RE: McAdoo came off the books last year; We still paying Shurmur I believe  
Sean : 9/14/2021 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15366776 Mike in ramapo college said:
Quote:
I don't see us paying dead money with Judge only having 2 yrs under his belt unless he makes a public disgrace of himself.

Agree. Judge is hear to stay most likely, and I’d like his influence on the next QB.
RE: RE: If  
middleground : 9/14/2021 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15366757 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15366753 Les in TO said:
Quote:


Quote:


Gettleman is fired or retires and Judge is retained I think Mara will control the recruitment process but will have the final prospects meet with Judge to ensure they are philosophically aligned. Mara sees Judge as a Mini Belichick/Saban but Mara is very much about the traditional division of powers.



The best GM candidate should be hired regardless of philosophical alignment with Judge. If Judge isn't replaced this year (assuming a bad year and DG is replaced), one more bad year (with a rookie QB), and Judge is gone too. Trying to keep the band together, and staying inside the organization, is why we're where we are.


But, assuming they would keep him in this scenario, wouldn't the best GM candidate have some philosophical alignment with Judge?
RE: I mention keeping Judge  
Bill in UT : 9/14/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15366719 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Because I heard Mike Francesca say that Mara loves Judge.


Mara probably loves his wife, but he's not letting her pick the next GM, either.
I believe in Judge  
Go Terps : 9/14/2021 5:45 pm : link
Before I'm going to be critical of him I need to see the shackles of Mara/Gettleman removed. Gettleman, Garrett, Jones, and Barkley...get them all out of here and let Judge operate his project his way.
RE: RE: McAdoo came off the books last year; We still paying Shurmur I believe  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/14/2021 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15366788 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15366776 Mike in ramapo college said:
Quote:


Quote:


I don't see us paying dead money with Judge only having 2 yrs under his belt unless he makes a public disgrace of himself.


Agree. Judge is hear to stay most likely, and I’d like his influence on the next QB.


If I had to guess, Judge would probably bring in a special teams ace to play QB
I like Judge  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2021 5:51 pm : link
I think he can be the CEO type of coach who takes the bullets for the franchise, kind of like Mike Tomlin..

I would like to see thr Giants give the keys to Judge and get a GM that will work with him to build this team in his vision..

The problem with that is it will be hard to sell to the fans kf the Giants have a 4-13 year..

Jusge does have to start winning
One game.  
Photoguy : 9/14/2021 5:52 pm : link
They've played one fucking game, and you people talking about spiraling out of control........God help me. This place sucks sometimes.
RE: RE: RE: If  
Bill in UT : 9/14/2021 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15366789 middleground said:
Quote:
In comment 15366757 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15366753 Les in TO said:
Quote:


Quote:


Gettleman is fired or retires and Judge is retained I think Mara will control the recruitment process but will have the final prospects meet with Judge to ensure they are philosophically aligned. Mara sees Judge as a Mini Belichick/Saban but Mara is very much about the traditional division of powers.



The best GM candidate should be hired regardless of philosophical alignment with Judge. If Judge isn't replaced this year (assuming a bad year and DG is replaced), one more bad year (with a rookie QB), and Judge is gone too. Trying to keep the band together, and staying inside the organization, is why we're where we are.



But, assuming they would keep him in this scenario, wouldn't the best GM candidate have some philosophical alignment with Judge?


You'd hope so. But do you essentially see Mara giving Judge veto power over the next GM?
RE: RE: RE: I'll have a heart attack from shock if Mara fires Gettleman mid season  
Hammer : 9/14/2021 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15366720 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15366712 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15366706 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:


Quote:


.



He fired Reese midseason, and Gettleman is way less accomplished.



That is true, but I think that was more about how Reese/McAdoo handled the Eli benching (and how John Mara tried to clean his fingerprints off the crime scene). Otherwise, I think they would have waited on firing both of them.


My sense was that Giant fans were going to go nuts at the home game following the Oakland trip and Mara was desperate to avoid the public relations nightmare that was set to occur.

I am more than certain that that is why he fired both Reese and McAdoo mid-season.
Clean house  
jeff57 : 9/14/2021 5:53 pm : link
Top to bottom. After the season. Most important thing is to bring in a GM with no Mara ties.
And let's not forget  
Bill in UT : 9/14/2021 5:55 pm : link
Judge says, at least publicly, that he enjoys working with Getty. If you can believe anything that anyone in the organization says publicly, lol. The only one I really trust is Dottino
Not making playoffs and sub 500 season  
Earl the goat : 9/14/2021 5:59 pm : link
Mara cleans house
Front office and coaching staff
Hires the best GM out there who then selects his coach and staff
The only question mark with new coach is what to do with DJ and draft
So let me get this straight..  
RUNYG : 9/14/2021 6:06 pm : link
If the season implodes (assuming by that you mean like 4-12 or worse), your solution is to fire the GM and give the current HC full control over hiring a new GM?

If the season implodes, I want everyone gone including Judge. First, though, would be getting rid of DG and Jones.
The severity of the spiral will dictate  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2021 6:07 pm : link
The amount of change. If Judge does not keep the team together fighting every week with at least a 3-3 division record he can also go.




RE: I believe in Judge  
Sean : 9/14/2021 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15366793 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Before I'm going to be critical of him I need to see the shackles of Mara/Gettleman removed. Gettleman, Garrett, Jones, and Barkley...get them all out of here and let Judge operate his project his way.

I used to be sure the Giants were going to pay Barkley a 2nd contract, but now I’m not so sure. Lawrence Tynes has started to make some noise on Twitter and he is pretty close to team run media. He just isn’t moving the needle with wins & losses.
Quote:
𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀
@lt4kicks
Saquon played his 32nd game in a Giants uniform on Sunday.

The Giants are 8-24 in those games.

#TogetherBlue

RE: RE: RE: RE: If  
middleground : 9/14/2021 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15366797 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15366789 middleground said:


Quote:


In comment 15366757 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15366753 Les in TO said:
Quote:


Quote:


Gettleman is fired or retires and Judge is retained I think Mara will control the recruitment process but will have the final prospects meet with Judge to ensure they are philosophically aligned. Mara sees Judge as a Mini Belichick/Saban but Mara is very much about the traditional division of powers.



The best GM candidate should be hired regardless of philosophical alignment with Judge. If Judge isn't replaced this year (assuming a bad year and DG is replaced), one more bad year (with a rookie QB), and Judge is gone too. Trying to keep the band together, and staying inside the organization, is why we're where we are.



But, assuming they would keep him in this scenario, wouldn't the best GM candidate have some philosophical alignment with Judge?



You'd hope so. But do you essentially see Mara giving Judge veto power over the next GM?


If the owner believes as much in the head coach as we assume he does, then veto power shouldn't be necessary, it should be implied that they would work together in the search for a new GM. If not, it would be best if they part ways.
RE: RE: I'm a big proponent...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15366780 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15366773 bw in dc said:
Quote:


Quote:


of the 49ers/Shanahan model. The HC should be the CEO of the football team with the GM catering to his player needs and a cap guru handling contracts and cap management. And in terms of delegation of authority, the HC has final say on ALL football matters.

I never understood either the HC and GM being on the same level reporting to the owner or the HC reporting to the GM.



Agreed 100%. I wonder with Judge though, is it more challenging since he doesn’t “run” the offense? Meaning, any good young OC who may eventually come in will just leave for a head gig eventually. That’s the challenge with having a HC who doesn’t specialize in either side of the ball. The Niners never have to worry about the offense with Shanahan.


I never thought of it that way, but that's a good point. Special teams are obviously important, but the expertise doesn't have the cachet as the expertise with building an offense or defense.
If Judge stays  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2021 6:27 pm : link
I and is involved with the front office realignment I want him to reach out to SY.
RE: The severity of the spiral will dictate  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2021 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15366810 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The amount of change. If Judge does not keep the team together fighting every week with at least a 3-3 division record he can also go.


Yes, spirals come in all different sizes.



...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2021 7:04 pm : link
The issue with me...the fish rots from the head. I have no confidence-NONE-in Mara making the right call, be it firing DG & letting JJ run the show, which I think would be the best play. The Maras seem like good people, but their football acumen isn't exactly off the charts. Thank God for Rozelle back in the '70s or we could be looking at Detroit like incompetence.
RE: ...  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15366850 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The issue with me...the fish rots from the head. I have no confidence-NONE-in Mara making the right call, be it firing DG & letting JJ run the show, which I think would be the best play. The Maras seem like good people, but their football acumen isn't exactly off the charts. Thank God for Rozelle back in the '70s or we could be looking at Detroit like incompetence.


they won a superbowl 10 years ago, dear lord
RE: ...  
Sean : 9/14/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15366850 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The issue with me...the fish rots from the head. I have no confidence-NONE-in Mara making the right call, be it firing DG & letting JJ run the show, which I think would be the best play. The Maras seem like good people, but their football acumen isn't exactly off the charts. Thank God for Rozelle back in the '70s or we could be looking at Detroit like incompetence.

Mara could be a fine owner if he accepted the fact that he’s not a football man. Just be an owner and get out of the way. This is something he did well in the first half of Eli’s career.

It appears he’s been meddling much more in football decisions since after the 2013 season.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2021 7:20 pm : link
& his meddling has been made this organization FUBAR. And it would kill us to go outside our comfort zone & look for someone with no ties to this franchise who can come in with fresh eyes & determine what needs to be changed. The thought of Gettleman 'retiring' or whatever & Abrams taking over...like that's weak AF.
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2021 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15366862 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15366850 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:


Quote:


The issue with me...the fish rots from the head. I have no confidence-NONE-in Mara making the right call, be it firing DG & letting JJ run the show, which I think would be the best play. The Maras seem like good people, but their football acumen isn't exactly off the charts. Thank God for Rozelle back in the '70s or we could be looking at Detroit like incompetence.



they won a superbowl 10 years ago, dear lord


nygiants, I stand by the fact that I don't think Mara-or his old man-would be confused for football savants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If  
GMen72 : 9/14/2021 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15366816 middleground said:
Quote:
In comment 15366797 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15366789 middleground said:


Quote:


In comment 15366757 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15366753 Les in TO said:
Quote:


Quote:


Gettleman is fired or retires and Judge is retained I think Mara will control the recruitment process but will have the final prospects meet with Judge to ensure they are philosophically aligned. Mara sees Judge as a Mini Belichick/Saban but Mara is very much about the traditional division of powers.



The best GM candidate should be hired regardless of philosophical alignment with Judge. If Judge isn't replaced this year (assuming a bad year and DG is replaced), one more bad year (with a rookie QB), and Judge is gone too. Trying to keep the band together, and staying inside the organization, is why we're where we are.



But, assuming they would keep him in this scenario, wouldn't the best GM candidate have some philosophical alignment with Judge?



You'd hope so. But do you essentially see Mara giving Judge veto power over the next GM?



If the owner believes as much in the head coach as we assume he does, then veto power shouldn't be necessary, it should be implied that they would work together in the search for a new GM. If not, it would be best if they part ways.


So, if the Giants win 5 games (hypothetically) this year. You're going to give an 11-22 HC the decision making power over the organization? Based on what? Great press conferences? Then we'll officially be the Houston Texans.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15366869 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15366862 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15366850 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:


Quote:


The issue with me...the fish rots from the head. I have no confidence-NONE-in Mara making the right call, be it firing DG & letting JJ run the show, which I think would be the best play. The Maras seem like good people, but their football acumen isn't exactly off the charts. Thank God for Rozelle back in the '70s or we could be looking at Detroit like incompetence.



they won a superbowl 10 years ago, dear lord



nygiants, I stand by the fact that I don't think Mara-or his old man-would be confused for football savants.


Ok and who cares? owners are only as good as the people they hire, he has made the wrong hire the past 10 years but it doesnt make him a terrible owner..

for me a terrible owner is someone who doesnt care, just wants to make mpney and wont spend the money to make his team better..
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2021 7:26 pm : link
Well, I'd also argue Dolan has been a horrible owner for the Knicks, but I'd never argue that he doesn't care. If anything, he cares too much/thinks too highly of his own IQ & meddles. Hopefully John isn't morphing into Jimmy before our eyes.

Yeah, an owner who only wants to make money sucks. But an owner who also thinks he's the smartest guy in the room when he isn't...well, they suck too.
RE: ...  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15366875 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Well, I'd also argue Dolan has been a horrible owner for the Knicks, but I'd never argue that he doesn't care. If anything, he cares too much/thinks too highly of his own IQ & meddles. Hopefully John isn't morphing into Jimmy before our eyes.

Yeah, an owner who only wants to make money sucks. But an owner who also thinks he's the smartest guy in the room when he isn't...well, they suck too.


but do we actually know this to be true? do we actually know Mara meddles? he hires guys he is familiar with that we know is true..

even Judge he was hired on the recomendation of Belichek
RE: ...  
Sean : 9/14/2021 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15366875 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Well, I'd also argue Dolan has been a horrible owner for the Knicks, but I'd never argue that he doesn't care. If anything, he cares too much/thinks too highly of his own IQ & meddles. Hopefully John isn't morphing into Jimmy before our eyes.

Yeah, an owner who only wants to make money sucks. But an owner who also thinks he's the smartest guy in the room when he isn't...well, they suck too.

If you can fault Mara, he’s probably too nice and far too loyal.
nygiants16  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2021 7:30 pm : link
I'd bet a pretty coin that the reason Garrett was hired as our OC is because Mara strongly pushed for it.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/14/2021 7:31 pm : link
I wouldn't disagree with that. And those are great qualities, but when you're running a business-and this is a business-that can be detrimental. The whole process hiring DG was a complete & utter sham. That was Ernie doing a solid for a friend.
Agree that Mara is not a terrible owner because he certainly  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2021 7:32 pm : link
is willing to change personnel, spend up to the cap and shows he is engaged/caring.

The terrible comes from other characters in this show...
Allow me to point out the obvious....  
Fishmanjim57 : 9/14/2021 7:37 pm : link
Dave Gettleman has known that the Giants have had a problem with the Offensive Line since he was given the job after Reese was sacked. Has he improved the OL? Has he drafted players for the OL?
The ENTIRE NFL knows that the Giants have a LOUSY OL, so the idea of this season going southbound and out of control is pretty much inevitable.
Gettleman should have been fired after the Denver game, actually, Gettleman should have never been hired in the first place.
The way Gettleman tries to gain players for the OL is through other team's cut lists.....that's not the way to improve a team.
Gettleman also drafted Daniel "butter-fingers" Jones, who will never be a qualified starting QB in the NFL.
idiots  
DannyDimes : 9/14/2021 7:39 pm : link
Judge took over a completely broken team and roster. It's not fixed in 17 games and people want him gone.... idiots.
I thought it was  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2021 7:41 pm : link
Reese/Ross against TC. Mara tried to appease both sides and has not gotten out of the way since.

It’s a very complicated and challenging to build a consistent team. If you hit on your QB and HC with a solid functional OL your a .500 team without significant injuries. Beyond that takes good consistent drafting with a little luck imv.

With Eli it was the OL. Right now it’s still the OL, probably the QB and Judge is a TBD.

RE: Allow me to point out the obvious....  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2021 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15366889 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Dave Gettleman has known that the Giants have had a problem with the Offensive Line since he was given the job after Reese was sacked. Has he improved the OL? Has he drafted players for the OL?
The ENTIRE NFL knows that the Giants have a LOUSY OL, so the idea of this season going southbound and out of control is pretty much inevitable.
Gettleman should have been fired after the Denver game, actually, Gettleman should have never been hired in the first place.
The way Gettleman tries to gain players for the OL is through other team's cut lists.....that's not the way to improve a team.
Gettleman also drafted Daniel "butter-fingers" Jones, who will never be a qualified starting QB in the NFL.


gettleman hasnt drafted for the oline?
Why do they not move the pocket  
Giants73 : 9/14/2021 7:49 pm : link
Seems like every pass play is identical. Jones is gonna be 5 steps behind center. First down 75% time is a run for less than 2 yards. Read the defense until 2 seconds to go and snap. Not doing the o line any favors. All short stick routes allowing the safeties up to over fill the zones. Leaving 3rd and long to repeat 2nd down without all short sage routes. Players are coached by Judge not to make a mistake. So they play it safe and punt away. Judge needs to grow a pair.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If  
middleground : 9/14/2021 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15366870 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15366816 middleground said:


Quote:


In comment 15366797 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15366789 middleground said:


Quote:


In comment 15366757 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15366753 Les in TO said:
Quote:


Quote:


Gettleman is fired or retires and Judge is retained I think Mara will control the recruitment process but will have the final prospects meet with Judge to ensure they are philosophically aligned. Mara sees Judge as a Mini Belichick/Saban but Mara is very much about the traditional division of powers.



The best GM candidate should be hired regardless of philosophical alignment with Judge. If Judge isn't replaced this year (assuming a bad year and DG is replaced), one more bad year (with a rookie QB), and Judge is gone too. Trying to keep the band together, and staying inside the organization, is why we're where we are.



But, assuming they would keep him in this scenario, wouldn't the best GM candidate have some philosophical alignment with Judge?



You'd hope so. But do you essentially see Mara giving Judge veto power over the next GM?



If the owner believes as much in the head coach as we assume he does, then veto power shouldn't be necessary, it should be implied that they would work together in the search for a new GM. If not, it would be best if they part ways.



So, if the Giants win 5 games (hypothetically) this year. You're going to give an 11-22 HC the decision making power over the organization? Based on what? Great press conferences? Then we'll officially be the Houston Texans.


I wasn't saying anything about giving decision making power to Judge. I was attempting to say two things. That any organization undergoing a regime change would benefit from hiring a GM and a coach with congruent football philosophies and that, if Judge is kept over his GM (and presumably the current quarterback) Mara would more than likely involve the one remaining important figure in the search for a new GM. If the thinking is to clean house and then go about reorganization without consulting the most crucial figure left, then we're spinning our wheels again.
RE: If Judge is the mastermind  
Platos : 9/14/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15366717 GMen72 said:
Quote:
behind 2 terrible seasons, why would you let him pick anything related to longterm success? You mentioned successful HCs...Judge has done nothing to this point worthy of making organizational decisions.


2? jesus its not even week 6 yet
McAdoo was right  
give66 : 9/14/2021 9:01 pm : link
Eli was cooked and it took a lot of guts to bench him. The Maron fired him and subsequently paid Eli another 40 million over 2 seasons to play 20 games. The Marons are the problem.
100% he hired Garrett and his crap offense. Shurmer with equal or less talent got much more from Jones in his rookie year no less, and his superiority over JG running the offense was evident Sunday.
RE: RE: If Judge is the mastermind  
GMen72 : 9/14/2021 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15366936 Platos said:
Quote:
In comment 15366717 GMen72 said:
Quote:


Quote:


behind 2 terrible seasons, why would you let him pick anything related to longterm success? You mentioned successful HCs...Judge has done nothing to this point worthy of making organizational decisions.



2? jesus its not even week 6 yet


The title of the thread is a hypothetical...yet, you're here to get butthurt over another?
 
ryanmkeane : 9/14/2021 9:49 pm : link
We’ve played 1 game
It's not unrealistic that this season would spiral out of control  
Mike from SI : 9/14/2021 10:03 pm : link
considering what we've watched happen over the past few seasons.

However I really don't see Mara firing Gettelman until the end of the season.
RE: Nope.  
eric2425ny : 9/14/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15366713 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
It's going to be an in-house promotion of Abrams or O'Brien. They're family.


I wonder if Olive Garden stole their “When you’re here your family” slogan from the Mara’s.
If the season spirals out of control  
Matt M. : 9/14/2021 10:09 pm : link
I would fire Judge (and his staff) also. Why would he get a longer leash than McAdoo or Shurmer with similar results?
RE: If the season spirals out of control  
Sean : 9/14/2021 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15367004 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I would fire Judge (and his staff) also. Why would he get a longer leash than McAdoo or Shurmer with similar results?

So, it’s always the coaches fault? Wouldn’t we learn by the third time around these issues run MUCH deeper than the head coach?
So early and a ton of things that will happen this season  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2021 10:20 pm : link
that need to play out. Hopefully our guys put a win in the books in Thursday, go 1-0 in the division, and we move onto game three.

And if Daniel Jones, Saquon and the Defense show a little more then we have something better to talk about than this.

Right?
RE: So early and a ton of things that will happen this season  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/14/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15367017 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that need to play out. Hopefully our guys put a win in the books in Thursday, go 1-0 in the division, and we move onto game three.

And if Daniel Jones, Saquon and the Defense show a little more then we have something better to talk about than this.

Right?


Right
Chris Mara needs to go  
WillVAB : 9/14/2021 10:26 pm : link
But it will never happen.
If things spiral out of control and Gettleman is fired...  
Milton : 9/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
Mara will probably hire me as the next GM. And I don't think I can turn him down this time.
Why do people assume Gettleman is going first?  
short lease : 9/14/2021 10:55 pm : link

I think he has made some aggressive and great moves in the last 2 years.

Maybe it will be the coaching staff .... AGAIN?
