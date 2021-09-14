If the season spirals out of control JoeyBigBlue : 9/14/2021 4:32 pm

And Gettleman is promptly fired, do you think Mara let’s Judge hire the GM. Someone Judge knows and trust, or do you rebuild completely with a new GM new Head Coach combination. I say this because a lot of Head coaches have chosen their GMs. Shannahan chose John Lynch. Pete Carroll chose John Schneider and etc. It’s a big trend among successful coaches.