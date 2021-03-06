“When he does – and I don’t think it’s an if, it’s a when,” Dilfer said about the turnover problem. “When he does, and as they get more talented up front, they gotta get better up front. When those things happen, I think this is probably a next year thing to be honest with you. You’ll see flashes of it this year. But when he does, he’s going to be one of the better players in the NFL.
I'll have what he's having!
Downfield interceptions are going to happen to any aggressive QB and they're not that different from a punt in terms of field position. Fumbles, however, are backbreakers. You not only surrender a possession, you flip field position. If Jones can't stop fumbling, he can't be an NFL quarterback. He's got a ton of talent but that's a deal-breaker.
The selection of Jones is a classic panic pick by a GM.
And the aftermath of telling the press that Jones was such a hot commodity that DG had to take him at #6, is classic CYA.
If Gettleman picked Jones at 6 because he thought he could be a good NFL quarterback — cool.
Running a draft out of fear of what others might do is the epitome of lame ass management. I hope that didn’t happen.
I don't think he would have been there at 17.
This, of course, would mean Garrett has to dramatically modify his offense. Frankly, I think Fred Kitchens could do this much better. Making it work with Jones is MUCH, MUCH better for the team going forward, then having to start all over again from scratch.
Yes, agreed. Design the offense (or defense) to the talent available. It's what good coaches do.
Also, they lost the game because the DEFENSE SUCKED. Denver had 3 drives with 10 or more plays, 2 of them over 8 minutes long. The final score should been worse. The Giants lucked out on the Ryan fumble recovery near the goal line, and that could have been overturned.
This is the year for that to show through, otherwise the DJ experiment AND the DG experiment should be over.
I posted the info about Denver because this has been gone thru in detail before and keeps coming around in questionable context...
OTOH, on short routes, he locks onto primary targets, doesn't look off the safety, probably because he is concerned with getting the ball out on time. So the obvious answer would be to call more intermediate to deep pass plays, right?
Until you get in the red zone. The RZ is where great QB's make their money, when every pass play is a short pass play. If DJ can't get that figured out, he will never be anything more than a marginal NFL QB.
They lost because they played poorly on both sides of the ball. Scoring a single touchdown outside of garbage time isn't going to win you any games either.
And whether you hate or like Jones, I think we can all agree I would like to see Jones with someone other than Garrett. I dont care if our QB was Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Brady or whoever - they probably would not reach their potential with Garrett as OC.
The people who still like Jones point to a few plays which show he can make big throws on occasion. But the bottom line is, if he's going to make one or two huge boneheaded plays a game, he's going to have throw three or four TDs to make up for it. he's not that productive. What we get instead is labored offense, eventually a great play or two, and just as many boneheaded plays. If the Giants put up 24 vs the Broncos and Jones had 3 TDs we would all feel a lot better. Instead the offense had few great moments, and Jones was unable to distinguish himself.
And whether you hate or like Jones, I think we can all agree I would like to see Jones with someone other than Garrett. I dont care if our QB was Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Brady or whoever - they probably would not reach their potential with Garrett as OC.
Some had Jones rated as a 2nd or 3rd round talent. Gettleman reached. But that's ok if you have a conviction about a player. We have to say Gettleman did a gutsy thing. He liked a guy and made the pick. The problem is, however, that QB is not good. And he doesn't have the skills you want to see in a top QB pick, like Kyler, like Herbert, like Burrow, like Mahomes, like Allen...
There were warning signs in Jones's rookie season. Most opted to ignore them because he threw five TDs against Washington in a meaningless game.
It's worked out great.
There were warning signs, but also some positive traits as well.
Those positives have barely shown itself since.
Look at that Tampa Bay game his rookie year. It's not the same quarterback.
I really wonder where that guy is.
knows A LOT more than any of us here.
Yes you have to score. But how do score when you don't touch the ball for more than 1 full quarter around half time?
Garrett is a problem, but he isnt the only problem.
Jones is a big problem. I think a different OC could spark this offense a little more, but they would still need a competent OL and they would need Jones to stop turning the ball over to have any chance.
Uh, you can't. That's complete BS. Just like the speculation Gettleman tossed out there that he knew for "a fact" other teams would take Jones before the Giants 17th pick.
I feel very comfortable saying Denver had Lock much more highly rates than most teams. And got their man - at the time.
I'm not speculating but you are free to believe whatever you want.
How is your information not speculative?
there's not really a way for me to answer that so it's up to you to either believe it or not. ive never claimed to be an asshat but it's not hearsay or speculation.
In comment 15367659 Victor in CT said:
knows A LOT more than any of us here.
Not fumbling in the redzone would have been a good start.
Think of it this way, the Giants defense played an extremely poor game. However, Daniel Jones had the chance to complete that drive with a TD that would have given the Giants a very good chance to win the game.
Daniel Jones COULD have been the hero on Sunday. All of his biggest fans COULD have come out of the game talking about how the defense played like shit but Daniel Jones rallied the Giants to victory with a couple of 2nd half scoring drives.
The implication that life just isn't fair for Daniel Jones because the defense didn't play well is ridiculous. Defenses league-wide play poorly every single week, and the league's best QBs win games in spite of it. Sometimes you're going to need to score nearly every time you touch the ball. Be a goddamn hero for once.
OTOH, on short routes, he locks onto primary targets, doesn't look off the safety, probably because he is concerned with getting the ball out on time. So the obvious answer would be to call more intermediate to deep pass plays, right?
Until you get in the red zone. The RZ is where great QB's make their money, when every pass play is a short pass play. If DJ can't get that figured out, he will never be anything more than a marginal NFL QB.
when multiple players run longer routes the whole defense expands.
when everyone runs short routes the whole defense contracts. That's what makes the RZ more difficult in the first place. more players in less space. Garrett's offense seems to turn every series into the RZ voluntarily. Or at least every 3rd down.
and again Daniel Jones had 13tds and 0 ints in the RZ as a rookie. At Duke he hadn't thrown a RZ int in multiple seasons (see link below for more numbers).
there is a clear difference between the results prior to Garrett and with Garrett. And the fact that year 2 after a full offseason started with many of the same issues, despite an OL that actually played decent and with almost all the weapons healthy seems ominous. If they got here at the same exact point in time this would be a chicken or the egg situation. But in this case the chicken got here first and had what is currently a fairly pessimistic fanbase optimistic. at least until the egg arrived.
Giants Now: Daniel Jones' numbers in red zone - ( New Window )
There are certainly a handful of plays over the course of a game where a QB has a chance to bail out their team and great QB's make those plays.
But the majority of the game a QB needs to be playing within an effective system.
Had Jones not fumbled and completed that drive with a TD you are right it would have been the type of thing great QBs do. And it's all the more frustrating that he didn't because he was so close. But it wouldn't have changed the fact that the overall offensive system is outdated and ineffective.
Believe me, I'm not here to defend Jason Garrett or his ridiculous offense. I never wanted him here in the first place, and he does Jones no favors. The best time to fire him would have been in January. The current best time to fire him is today. The next best time to fire him will be Friday morning.
Nevertheless, whatever system is in place, the QB needs to make quick and correct decisions, and execute the throws far more often than Jones has.
Don't look at stats.
Eye test.
We lost that game because Bridgewater was a much better QB.
Right now, Daniel Jones is not as good as Teddy Bridgewater.
That, is a fact.
That is a big problem.
I might be wrong.
I AM using the eye test...I don't see it.
We're all guessing anyway, right?
I can't believe the Giants are in this situation. Some of us truly feel Jones is not THE GUY. Some of us blame the lack of talent and poor game planning. But none of us know for sure either way. What's obvious is the offense we saw week one was not ready to play an NFL defense.
I think DJ needs consistency from our OL. Right now there is none. He has not played with any of the new weapons except for week 1. Garrett stopped calling plays back in 2012. Dallas potent offense had more talent.
My own take? Jones seems to be one of these QBs who needs everything to be just right in order to succeed. That has worried me since day one. No matter what happens, I don't think things are going to be just right for the Giants' QB for a while.
I would add that if there was some consistency up front that would help DJ. Garrett stopped calling plays for Dallas after 2012. Linnehan and Moore have done a good job with opening up their offense. DJ has added weapons but they missed all of training camp so there is a learning curve issue. Giant fans have lost their patience with the losing. So many of the comments on BBI are knee jerk reactions. Gotten toxic.
This, of course, would mean Garrett has to dramatically modify his offense. Frankly, I think Fred Kitchens could do this much better. Making it work with Jones is MUCH, MUCH better for the team going forward, then having to start all over again from scratch.
Just had this exact discussion with a co-worker yesterday. When Judge was hired he said that was his coaching philosophy. Garrett's insistence on emphasizing things he doesn't excel at is mind boggling. Let him sling.
Why?
Elway has a pattern when drafting QBs in the upper rounds. He has favored big, strong armed prospects. Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock. Jones did not fit that profile. Lock did.
you can believe in whatever patterns you see. all i can tell you is that in this rarest of cases i happen to know for a fact that you are not correct and im not just guessing at that based on a pattern or a media report.
We want a winner, not a saint. If he's a great kid give him a job on the sidelines or in the front office. We Giants fans deserve an elite talent at QB to root for.
and again Daniel Jones had 13tds and 0 ints in the RZ as a rookie. At Duke he hadn't thrown a RZ int in multiple seasons (see link below for more numbers).
And the immortal Jacoby Brissett threw 15 TD’s and 0 picks that year. I am not going to defend Garrett, I hated the hiring and have been very vocal here about how he is a big part of the problem. That said, a number of QB’s have had a lot of success under his offenses, so maybe he isn’t the only problem.
you are right. He seems like a decent kid. There was that one play in the first Q when the Broncos went offsides and he hit Slayton deep on the sidelines in a *free shot*. It was a beauty. Smart and well executed. I thought wow. ok... give us this, 90% of the time and you are the man. But we get it 10% of the time, and it's not enough.
Whatever you say. I'm not asking for whatever source you have, I'm curious how you know...
Well it certainly appears you, Peter King, John Elway, and Mike Klis absolutely don't have the same set of facts as Eric on LI & Dave Gettleman.
And as mentioned, Daniel Jones is a NY Giant no matter who is calling bullshit...
Is DJ staring at one WR, or is his head turned in one direction?
There is a huge difference.