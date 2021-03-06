for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Trent Dilfer believes Daniel Jones will be a "great" QB

DanMetroMan : 12:33 pm
“When he does – and I don’t think it’s an if, it’s a when,” Dilfer said about the turnover problem. “When he does, and as they get more talented up front, they gotta get better up front. When those things happen, I think this is probably a next year thing to be honest with you. You’ll see flashes of it this year. But when he does, he’s going to be one of the better players in the NFL.

I'll have what he's having!
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Jones can be a "great" QB if he can cut out his worst plays.  
81_Great_Dane : 2:49 pm : link
His best plays are fantastic. His typical positive plays are very good. His worst plays are fucking disastrous. The fumbles and red zone INTs are killers. If he cuts those down the average level for a QB, he will be an above-average QB. If he really, really limits mistakes, he can reach greatness. Not saying it will happen, but it can happen.

Downfield interceptions are going to happen to any aggressive QB and they're not that different from a punt in terms of field position. Fumbles, however, are backbreakers. You not only surrender a possession, you flip field position. If Jones can't stop fumbling, he can't be an NFL quarterback. He's got a ton of talent but that's a deal-breaker.
Googs...  
bw in dc : 2:49 pm : link
Good stuff. That's exactly what I heard.

The selection of Jones is a classic panic pick by a GM.

And the aftermath of telling the press that Jones was such a hot commodity that DG had to take him at #6, is classic CYA.
Jones  
WillVAB : 2:53 pm : link
People keep referring to his rookie year as some sort of glimmer of hope as to his potential. I think the rational take is that Shurmur got the most out of him, much like Keenum with the Vikes and Bridgewater last week. Shurmur isn’t a HC but people forget he’s one of the better QB developers in the NFL.
 
christian : 2:53 pm : link
It Gettleman picked Jones at 6 because he was scared someone else would pick him later — boo.

If Gettleman picked Jones at 6 because he thought he could be a good NFL quarterback — cool.

Running a draft out of fear of what others might do is the epitome of lame ass management. I hope that didn’t happen.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:53 pm : link
I was told that there was at least one other team (that picked before NYG's second pick) that had Jones as the #1 QB on their board, FWIW.

I don't think he would have been there at 17.
RE: One thing that would help Jones a lot  
Victor in CT : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15367434 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is to stop trying to put a square peg in a round hole. There are things he does well. Emphasize that, stop asking him to do things he doesn't do well. Give him a 1 read passing attack, if its not open, dump to the outlet, and/or run. He would do much better with that system. He doesn't see the whole field fast enough, so stop asking him to do that.
This, of course, would mean Garrett has to dramatically modify his offense. Frankly, I think Fred Kitchens could do this much better. Making it work with Jones is MUCH, MUCH better for the team going forward, then having to start all over again from scratch.


Yes, agreed. Design the offense (or defense) to the talent available. It's what good coaches do.
I agree with the statement that Dilfer is not a hyperbole guy, AND he  
Victor in CT : 3:02 pm : link
knows A LOT more than any of us here.

Also, they lost the game because the DEFENSE SUCKED. Denver had 3 drives with 10 or more plays, 2 of them over 8 minutes long. The final score should been worse. The Giants lucked out on the Ryan fumble recovery near the goal line, and that could have been overturned.
Hopefully Gettleman picked Jones because he felt he was  
Jimmy Googs : 3:02 pm : link
worth the #6 pick and would be a future franchise QB...case closed.

This is the year for that to show through, otherwise the DJ experiment AND the DG experiment should be over.

I posted the info about Denver because this has been gone thru in detail before and keeps coming around in questionable context...
The team that was going to trade up for Jones  
JoeFootball : 3:05 pm : link
was Cincinnati. They had a trade in place with Buffalo at #8. The deal dissolved when we picked Jones. The video details were on the Bills twitter account after the draft.
I think Eric on LI posted in a thread  
Section331 : 3:06 pm : link
about Jones's numbers on plays where 2 WR's ran patterns of 15+ yards, and how much better his numbers were v when WR's ran short patterns. Jones is clearly more comfortable in longer pass plays, he has time to set his feet, he looks off the safety, and he generally delivers a nice intermediate to deep ball.

OTOH, on short routes, he locks onto primary targets, doesn't look off the safety, probably because he is concerned with getting the ball out on time. So the obvious answer would be to call more intermediate to deep pass plays, right?

Until you get in the red zone. The RZ is where great QB's make their money, when every pass play is a short pass play. If DJ can't get that figured out, he will never be anything more than a marginal NFL QB.
RE: I agree with the statement that Dilfer is not a hyperbole guy, AND he  
Greg from LI : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15367659 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
knows A LOT more than any of us here.

Also, they lost the game because the DEFENSE SUCKED. Denver had 3 drives with 10 or more plays, 2 of them over 8 minutes long. The final score should been worse. The Giants lucked out on the Ryan fumble recovery near the goal line, and that could have been overturned.


They lost because they played poorly on both sides of the ball. Scoring a single touchdown outside of garbage time isn't going to win you any games either.
Starting from scratch is preferable to continuing with Jones  
Go Terps : 3:08 pm : link
Continuing with Jones would mean picking up his fifth year option, which is a decision so stupid I don't even want to put the thought out into the cosmos.
I doubt Jones woulkd have been there at 17  
GNewGiants : 3:08 pm : link
just because there are teams that always reach or trade up for a QB and whether you love Jones, he has shown more than Haskins and Lock. I mean QBs are just taken no matter what and teams want them. Now arguing whether or not he should have been taken 6 is another issue. But SOMEONE would have taken him before 17.

And whether you hate or like Jones, I think we can all agree I would like to see Jones with someone other than Garrett. I dont care if our QB was Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Brady or whoever - they probably would not reach their potential with Garrett as OC.
At this stage  
Producer : 3:14 pm : link
Dilfer needs to explain why he think Jones will be great. For now, what we have is a dreadfully inconsistent player, who lacks pocket presence, can't feel pressure while at the same time rushing and playing too fast. He is an inaccurate passer, especially on quick, short area, timing throws, and he never seems to command the team, put them on his back, and win games.

The people who still like Jones point to a few plays which show he can make big throws on occasion. But the bottom line is, if he's going to make one or two huge boneheaded plays a game, he's going to have throw three or four TDs to make up for it. he's not that productive. What we get instead is labored offense, eventually a great play or two, and just as many boneheaded plays. If the Giants put up 24 vs the Broncos and Jones had 3 TDs we would all feel a lot better. Instead the offense had few great moments, and Jones was unable to distinguish himself.
RE: I doubt Jones woulkd have been there at 17  
Producer : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15367674 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
just because there are teams that always reach or trade up for a QB and whether you love Jones, he has shown more than Haskins and Lock. I mean QBs are just taken no matter what and teams want them. Now arguing whether or not he should have been taken 6 is another issue. But SOMEONE would have taken him before 17.

And whether you hate or like Jones, I think we can all agree I would like to see Jones with someone other than Garrett. I dont care if our QB was Mahomes, Wilson, Murray, Brady or whoever - they probably would not reach their potential with Garrett as OC.


Some had Jones rated as a 2nd or 3rd round talent. Gettleman reached. But that's ok if you have a conviction about a player. We have to say Gettleman did a gutsy thing. He liked a guy and made the pick. The problem is, however, that QB is not good. And he doesn't have the skills you want to see in a top QB pick, like Kyler, like Herbert, like Burrow, like Mahomes, like Allen...
RE: RE: .  
Bear vs Shark : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15367494 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15367482 Go Terps said:


Quote:


There were warning signs in Jones's rookie season. Most opted to ignore them because he threw five TDs against Washington in a meaningless game.

It's worked out great.



There were warning signs, but also some positive traits as well.

Those positives have barely shown itself since.

Look at that Tampa Bay game his rookie year. It's not the same quarterback.
I was thinking about this earlier today, independent of this thread. Even when Jones threw 5 TDs (and cost us Chase Young, lol, great), he didn't look as confident and loose as he did in that first Tampa game.

I really wonder where that guy is.
RE: RE: I agree with the statement that Dilfer is not a hyperbole guy, AND he  
Victor in CT : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15367667 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15367659 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


knows A LOT more than any of us here.

Also, they lost the game because the DEFENSE SUCKED. Denver had 3 drives with 10 or more plays, 2 of them over 8 minutes long. The final score should been worse. The Giants lucked out on the Ryan fumble recovery near the goal line, and that could have been overturned.



They lost because they played poorly on both sides of the ball. Scoring a single touchdown outside of garbage time isn't going to win you any games either.


Yes you have to score. But how do score when you don't touch the ball for more than 1 full quarter around half time?
A big part of the problem  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3:37 pm : link
is that Garrett is a poor fit, but I hesitate to say that too loudly because I think Gettleman and the Maras would be more than happy to scapegoat Garrett and re-up this regime for another year if they feel that they can get the fans on board with that narrative.

Garrett is a problem, but he isnt the only problem.

Jones is a big problem. I think a different OC could spark this offense a little more, but they would still need a competent OL and they would need Jones to stop turning the ball over to have any chance.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Fan of Jones  
Eric on Li : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15367601 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15367598 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Uh, you can't. That's complete BS. Just like the speculation Gettleman tossed out there that he knew for "a fact" other teams would take Jones before the Giants 17th pick.

I feel very comfortable saying Denver had Lock much more highly rates than most teams. And got their man - at the time.



I'm not speculating but you are free to believe whatever you want.



How is your information not speculative?


there's not really a way for me to answer that so it's up to you to either believe it or not. ive never claimed to be an asshat but it's not hearsay or speculation.
RE: RE: RE: I agree with the statement that Dilfer is not a hyperbole guy, AND he  
rsjem1979 : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15367696 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15367667 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15367659 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


knows A LOT more than any of us here.

Also, they lost the game because the DEFENSE SUCKED. Denver had 3 drives with 10 or more plays, 2 of them over 8 minutes long. The final score should been worse. The Giants lucked out on the Ryan fumble recovery near the goal line, and that could have been overturned.



They lost because they played poorly on both sides of the ball. Scoring a single touchdown outside of garbage time isn't going to win you any games either.



Yes you have to score. But how do score when you don't touch the ball for more than 1 full quarter around half time?


Not fumbling in the redzone would have been a good start.

Think of it this way, the Giants defense played an extremely poor game. However, Daniel Jones had the chance to complete that drive with a TD that would have given the Giants a very good chance to win the game.

Daniel Jones COULD have been the hero on Sunday. All of his biggest fans COULD have come out of the game talking about how the defense played like shit but Daniel Jones rallied the Giants to victory with a couple of 2nd half scoring drives.

The implication that life just isn't fair for Daniel Jones because the defense didn't play well is ridiculous. Defenses league-wide play poorly every single week, and the league's best QBs win games in spite of it. Sometimes you're going to need to score nearly every time you touch the ball. Be a goddamn hero for once.

RE: I think Eric on LI posted in a thread  
Eric on Li : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15367666 Section331 said:
Quote:
about Jones's numbers on plays where 2 WR's ran patterns of 15+ yards, and how much better his numbers were v when WR's ran short patterns. Jones is clearly more comfortable in longer pass plays, he has time to set his feet, he looks off the safety, and he generally delivers a nice intermediate to deep ball.

OTOH, on short routes, he locks onto primary targets, doesn't look off the safety, probably because he is concerned with getting the ball out on time. So the obvious answer would be to call more intermediate to deep pass plays, right?

Until you get in the red zone. The RZ is where great QB's make their money, when every pass play is a short pass play. If DJ can't get that figured out, he will never be anything more than a marginal NFL QB.


when multiple players run longer routes the whole defense expands.

when everyone runs short routes the whole defense contracts. That's what makes the RZ more difficult in the first place. more players in less space. Garrett's offense seems to turn every series into the RZ voluntarily. Or at least every 3rd down.

and again Daniel Jones had 13tds and 0 ints in the RZ as a rookie. At Duke he hadn't thrown a RZ int in multiple seasons (see link below for more numbers).

there is a clear difference between the results prior to Garrett and with Garrett. And the fact that year 2 after a full offseason started with many of the same issues, despite an OL that actually played decent and with almost all the weapons healthy seems ominous. If they got here at the same exact point in time this would be a chicken or the egg situation. But in this case the chicken got here first and had what is currently a fairly pessimistic fanbase optimistic. at least until the egg arrived.
Giants Now: Daniel Jones' numbers in red zone - ( New Window )
this is a fair point but hero ball isn't a viable long term strategy  
Eric on Li : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15367729 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:


Not fumbling in the redzone would have been a good start.

Think of it this way, the Giants defense played an extremely poor game. However, Daniel Jones had the chance to complete that drive with a TD that would have given the Giants a very good chance to win the game.

Daniel Jones COULD have been the hero on Sunday. All of his biggest fans COULD have come out of the game talking about how the defense played like shit but Daniel Jones rallied the Giants to victory with a couple of 2nd half scoring drives.

The implication that life just isn't fair for Daniel Jones because the defense didn't play well is ridiculous. Defenses league-wide play poorly every single week, and the league's best QBs win games in spite of it. Sometimes you're going to need to score nearly every time you touch the ball. Be a goddamn hero for once.


There are certainly a handful of plays over the course of a game where a QB has a chance to bail out their team and great QB's make those plays.

But the majority of the game a QB needs to be playing within an effective system.

Had Jones not fumbled and completed that drive with a TD you are right it would have been the type of thing great QBs do. And it's all the more frustrating that he didn't because he was so close. But it wouldn't have changed the fact that the overall offensive system is outdated and ineffective.
RE: this is a fair point but hero ball isn't a viable long term strategy  
rsjem1979 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15367734 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15367729 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:




Not fumbling in the redzone would have been a good start.

Think of it this way, the Giants defense played an extremely poor game. However, Daniel Jones had the chance to complete that drive with a TD that would have given the Giants a very good chance to win the game.

Daniel Jones COULD have been the hero on Sunday. All of his biggest fans COULD have come out of the game talking about how the defense played like shit but Daniel Jones rallied the Giants to victory with a couple of 2nd half scoring drives.

The implication that life just isn't fair for Daniel Jones because the defense didn't play well is ridiculous. Defenses league-wide play poorly every single week, and the league's best QBs win games in spite of it. Sometimes you're going to need to score nearly every time you touch the ball. Be a goddamn hero for once.




There are certainly a handful of plays over the course of a game where a QB has a chance to bail out their team and great QB's make those plays.

But the majority of the game a QB needs to be playing within an effective system.

Had Jones not fumbled and completed that drive with a TD you are right it would have been the type of thing great QBs do. And it's all the more frustrating that he didn't because he was so close. But it wouldn't have changed the fact that the overall offensive system is outdated and ineffective.


Believe me, I'm not here to defend Jason Garrett or his ridiculous offense. I never wanted him here in the first place, and he does Jones no favors. The best time to fire him would have been in January. The current best time to fire him is today. The next best time to fire him will be Friday morning.

Nevertheless, whatever system is in place, the QB needs to make quick and correct decisions, and execute the throws far more often than Jones has.
RE: Fan of Jones  
Matt M. : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15367435 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I might be wrong.

Don't look at stats.

Eye test.

We lost that game because Bridgewater was a much better QB.

Right now, Daniel Jones is not as good as Teddy Bridgewater.

That, is a fact.

That is a big problem.
I AM using the eye test...I don't see it.
The problem is Jones hasn't gotten better  
widmerseyebrow : 4:09 pm : link
On one hand the expectation for rookie or young QBs to be good out of the gate is too high, but Jones hasn't gotten any better at protecting the football or locking on to receivers in three offseasons.
RE: RE: Fan of Jones  
crick n NC : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15367746 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15367435 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


I might be wrong.

Don't look at stats.

Eye test.

We lost that game because Bridgewater was a much better QB.

Right now, Daniel Jones is not as good as Teddy Bridgewater.

That, is a fact.

That is a big problem.

I AM using the eye test...I don't see it.


We're all guessing anyway, right?
I mean you HAVE to tie Judge into this  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4:18 pm : link
He thought they were ready to take the next step and they went on a shopping spree. Thats because he believes in Jones. I'm going to wait out the season but if we all think Jones is abysmal, Judge has to own that part of it as well.
Remove  
BigBlueJ : 4:24 pm : link
Daniel Jones and insert Eli Manning. De ja vu...
RE: The more I read this the more I think of the last time we faced QB  
joe48 : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15367584 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
Hell and it has got to be the Dave Brown era and the couple years of Kanell and Graham. Many of us lived through those days. Once Collins came in there was no questioning the guy's arm and his offense showcased that cannon. It took us to a Super Bowl.

I can't believe the Giants are in this situation. Some of us truly feel Jones is not THE GUY. Some of us blame the lack of talent and poor game planning. But none of us know for sure either way. What's obvious is the offense we saw week one was not ready to play an NFL defense.
I think DJ needs consistency from our OL. Right now there is none. He has not played with any of the new weapons except for week 1. Garrett stopped calling plays back in 2012. Dallas potent offense had more talent.

My own take? Jones seems to be one of these QBs who needs everything to be just right in order to succeed. That has worried me since day one. No matter what happens, I don't think things are going to be just right for the Giants' QB for a while.

I would add that if there was some consistency up front that would help DJ. Garrett stopped calling plays for Dallas after 2012. Linnehan and Moore have done a good job with opening up their offense. DJ has added weapons but they missed all of training camp so there is a learning curve issue. Giant fans have lost their patience with the losing. So many of the comments on BBI are knee jerk reactions. Gotten toxic.
let's see how he  
ryanmkeane : 4:28 pm : link
and the offense responds tomorrow night
I don't think Jones is more than an average NFL QB  
Greg from LI : 4:29 pm : link
But I do agree that Garrett isn't helping him at all. Shurmur runs a very QB-friendly offense. Hell, he made Case Keenum look like a good starter.
...  
ryanmkeane : 4:30 pm : link
not sure why anyone engages with Terps on Jones at this point
...  
ryanmkeane : 4:33 pm : link
I'm willing to give Jones the full third season to see if he can take the next step in being the franchise QB we want/need him to be. Some posters have already moved on and are calling his career. Guess we will see what happens.
RE: One thing that would help Jones a lot  
Justlurking : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15367434 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is to stop trying to put a square peg in a round hole. There are things he does well. Emphasize that, stop asking him to do things he doesn't do well. Give him a 1 read passing attack, if its not open, dump to the outlet, and/or run. He would do much better with that system. He doesn't see the whole field fast enough, so stop asking him to do that.
This, of course, would mean Garrett has to dramatically modify his offense. Frankly, I think Fred Kitchens could do this much better. Making it work with Jones is MUCH, MUCH better for the team going forward, then having to start all over again from scratch.


Just had this exact discussion with a co-worker yesterday. When Judge was hired he said that was his coaching philosophy. Garrett's insistence on emphasizing things he doesn't excel at is mind boggling. Let him sling.
Gotta wonder why so many football experts  
map7711 : 4:47 pm : link
On BBI are wasting their time being plumbers.

I pray he’s  
cokeduplt : 4:52 pm : link
Right but I don’t see it
RE: Gotta wonder why so many football experts  
Bear vs Shark : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15367784 map7711 said:
Quote:
On BBI are wasting their time being plumbers.
You're right, why should any of us peons discuss football at all, amirite?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Fan of Jones  
bw in dc : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15367716 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


How is your information not speculative?



there's not really a way for me to answer that so it's up to you to either believe it or not. ive never claimed to be an asshat but it's not hearsay or speculation.


Why?

Elway has a pattern when drafting QBs in the upper rounds. He has favored big, strong armed prospects. Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock. Jones did not fit that profile. Lock did.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Fan of Jones  
Eric on Li : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15367807 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15367716 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




How is your information not speculative?



there's not really a way for me to answer that so it's up to you to either believe it or not. ive never claimed to be an asshat but it's not hearsay or speculation.



Why?

Elway has a pattern when drafting QBs in the upper rounds. He has favored big, strong armed prospects. Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock. Jones did not fit that profile. Lock did.


you can believe in whatever patterns you see. all i can tell you is that in this rarest of cases i happen to know for a fact that you are not correct and im not just guessing at that based on a pattern or a media report.
Jones stares down his primary receiver, is unable to sense the pocket  
GeofromNJ : 6:11 pm : link
collapsing, and is prone to have the ball knocked out of his hands. If he can overcome all three issues, he'll be a winning quarterback, even with a mediocre offensive line. If he can't, I want the Giants to draft a QB and when I say "Giants draft a QB", I don't mean I want Gettleman making the selection.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:00 pm : link
I hope he's right, but I just don't see it. I fear DJ is destined to be a backup somewhere down the road. And it sucks because he's a seemingly good kid who works/tries hard.
RE: ...  
Producer : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15367901 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I hope he's right, but I just don't see it. I fear DJ is destined to be a backup somewhere down the road. And it sucks because he's a seemingly good kid who works/tries hard.


We want a winner, not a saint. If he's a great kid give him a job on the sidelines or in the front office. We Giants fans deserve an elite talent at QB to root for.
Producer.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:06 pm : link
Well, I agree. This is a results oriented business & thus far, he hasn't delivered the goods. What I'm saying is that it sucks because he comes off like a good kid who is trying his best, but the results have been blah.
RE: RE: I think Eric on LI posted in a thread  
Section331 : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15367730 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15367666 Section331 said:


Quote:



and again Daniel Jones had 13tds and 0 ints in the RZ as a rookie. At Duke he hadn't thrown a RZ int in multiple seasons (see link below for more numbers).


And the immortal Jacoby Brissett threw 15 TD’s and 0 picks that year. I am not going to defend Garrett, I hated the hiring and have been very vocal here about how he is a big part of the problem. That said, a number of QB’s have had a lot of success under his offenses, so maybe he isn’t the only problem.
RE: Producer.  
Producer : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15367907 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Well, I agree. This is a results oriented business & thus far, he hasn't delivered the goods. What I'm saying is that it sucks because he comes off like a good kid who is trying his best, but the results have been blah.


you are right. He seems like a decent kid. There was that one play in the first Q when the Broncos went offsides and he hit Slayton deep on the sidelines in a *free shot*. It was a beauty. Smart and well executed. I thought wow. ok... give us this, 90% of the time and you are the man. But we get it 10% of the time, and it's not enough.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Fan of Jones  
bw in dc : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15367826 Eric on Li said:
Quote:

Why?

Elway has a pattern when drafting QBs in the upper rounds. He has favored big, strong armed prospects. Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock. Jones did not fit that profile. Lock did.



you can believe in whatever patterns you see. all i can tell you is that in this rarest of cases i happen to know for a fact that you are not correct and im not just guessing at that based on a pattern or a media report.


Whatever you say. I'm not asking for whatever source you have, I'm curious how you know...
I think we all know Jones' issues  
GeofromNJ : 7:40 pm : link
He stares down his primary receiver, he fails to sense pressure in the pocket, and he allows the ball to be knocked out of his hands far too often. If he can correct these three issues, I think the Giants can be a plus .500 team even with a mediocre offensive line.
Denver  
ajr2456 : 7:57 pm : link
Wasn’t taking Jones. I can say that with 100% certainty
RE: Denver  
Jimmy Googs : 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15367974 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Wasn’t taking Jones. I can say that with 100% certainty


Well it certainly appears you, Peter King, John Elway, and Mike Klis absolutely don't have the same set of facts as Eric on LI & Dave Gettleman.

And as mentioned, Daniel Jones is a NY Giant no matter who is calling bullshit...
Are usually try to watch…  
Brown_Hornet : 8:52 pm : link
…the DL & OL.
Is DJ staring at one WR, or is his head turned in one direction?

There is a huge difference.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 