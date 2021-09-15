Albert Breer on Saquon

Answering a question from a fan about Saquon’s production so in the NFL.
| The Giants’ running back is a home run threat without consistent yardage totals.
He has some comps to Zeke and Taylor from college and the NFL which are interesting though not encouraging. Breer Mailbag
A: A little bit of both. Sometimes there was a little hole here that he could have maybe stuck to, but sometimes there was not a hole at all, and he tried to make a play and he just couldn’t. But we just got to no matter what, just as an offensive line be able to make sure he has a hole to run through and just give him a little bit of something, so that he can see. He’s been out for a whole year, so he has to just regain his confidence in us and get to running the ball again and get comfortable back there.
would make the cover up worse than the crime IMO. If this season goes south fast, I would keep an eye out for a Barkley trade at the deadline.
Peppers too.
If the season unravels quickly, but Barkley is showing signs of his old form, I would absolutely try to trade him at the deadline. We might get something decent. Maybe a two...??
You shoot for a late #1, but settle with a #2 and some change...
I posted on this yesterday. We can say things like "we have to put people into position to succeed" --well then figure out how to get Barkely in position to do what he does best, which is challenge defenders in space.
The big question then becomes
1) who is the first and second down back who can get you 4 YPC (especially to legitimize play action)
2) Is Barkley better in space than Toney, and which guy should get these touches
To answer question #2 --it's not one or the other as far as touches go, but Barkley is better.
Christian, I did not catch that. What happened?
Q: Were there holes did you think? You hadn’t played with (Running Back) Saquon (Barkley) in a long time. Were there holes and he was just missing them or were there no holes?
A: A little bit of both. Sometimes there was a little hole here that he could have maybe stuck to, but sometimes there was not a hole at all, and he tried to make a play and he just couldn’t. But we just got to no matter what, just as an offensive line be able to make sure he has a hole to run through and just give him a little bit of something, so that he can see. He’s been out for a whole year, so he has to just regain his confidence in us and get to running the ball again and get comfortable back there.
Thanks.
is the big plays aren't happening.
He just played his first game in a year. FFS he barely played in his first game. What, 29 offensive snaps? That's not even half the reps and he didn't really get any work with the offense in camp or preseason. He's trying to get in sync, football shape, and acclimate back to game speed.
And then tonight will be more of the same. If you didn't temper your expectations for Saquon greatly for the first two or three weeks of this season, you don't have any clue of what you're talking about and really don't have a worthwhile opinion. It was completely obvious there was going to be a ramp up period, not just in reps but in offensive cohesion and integration, and simply knocking off the rust. He's going to make a lot of you look extremely dumb pretty soon.
We're into the final year of his rookie contract, and close to half of it has gone to shit. Next step will be an even more expensive version of the same inefficiency and injuries.
No question, a lot of BBI is going to look dumb. But it's not the ones you think.
this offense is not made for dancing.
and if they want him to dance and probe they need to get Jones involved in the running game more.
it would be nice to see a creative passing game with him- if that is the best way to get him into space.
Gallman also didn’t have two safeties crashing hard before he touched the ball. Broncos did that a lot Sunday.
Not saying this is what I think, but I think we are all prepared for whichever way the season goes after an abysmal week 1.
If we are 0-6 or even 1-5 or some horrible record, in a season going nowhere. Do we trade Barkley? We cannot POSSIBLY extend him with an offensive line as poorus as ours, you are just burning money that we need to put elsewhere.
What do you do in that scenario?
First of all, you ask what to do with Barkley based on a scenario that doesn't mention how Barkley performs? Second of all, there is another very possible choice besides trading or extending him, it's called letting him play another year on his current contract. Third of all, your scenario seems to presuppose that the Giants will continue to suck and that's not going to change: so why pay anyone?
Bottomline, is Barkley plays well, you pay him well. If they can't come to an agreement on an extension, let him play out the option year (which is guaranteed). If you still can't come to an agreement on an extension you tag him. On the other hand, if plays poorly, you move on.
Thank you for the response. I just believe that any scenario where one of the likely outcomes is "let him play out his deal" would be a DISASTER. The market for RBs is not crazy, so I don't think the Giants would get a ton back, but losing him for nothing should not even be on the table.
Letting him play on a one year deal next year is also a TERRIBLE idea. He gets hurt then there are two scenarios:
1. Lose him for nothing
2. Franchise him and pay $15-20M for a RB who is very injury prone
Is what it is.
It is in hindsight that I can say that he was not worth the money or the second pick in the draft.
Is what it is.
I see your point, there is still time for him to justify his value, although time is running out.
I always felt his injury was the time to extend him, and use his injury as leverage to make some of the guarantees contingent on getting back to form.
It will not be tonight.
You already made yourself look dumb. This is not the final year of his rookie deal. Next year is. His option has already been picked up. Saquon will be a Giant next year in 2022. And I'll be here for it. And what's more? Saquon will almost assuredly be a Giant in 2023.
And that's a good thing, btw.
If you know a RB is going to freelance and break a play at the slightest sign of trouble, then you know how to defend him. You know he's going to run to the outside, so you know where he's going to be.
You see how McCaffrey is used and see how barkley is used and it infuriates me. Barkley should be catching 7-8 passes per game in a variety of ways.
Barkley is a tough guy and smart as hell. It is a mystery to me how he can be so poor at pass pro.
You don't know what's going to happen between now and the time that decision will need to be made.
What's galactically stupid is making an inflexible decree like you just did when you have two more seasons to go and plenty of unknown factors that affect such a decision yet to be known.
Barkley is a tough guy and smart as hell. It is a mystery to me how he can be so poor at pass pro.
He isn't. It's a BBI bias. He's not the best of all-time at it or the best in the NFL right now, but he is competent. BBI only remembers the blocks he misses. And all RBs miss blocks.
I saw at least one great blitz pickup from Barkley on Sunday, and not a peep from BBI about it.
Barkley is a tough guy and smart as hell. It is a mystery to me how he can be so poor at pass pro.
My point is he needs the ball in space and sometmes habind the ball off to him could be detrimental rather than finding him in open space in the passing game.
He is clearly electric with the ball - so get him the ball not 7 yards behind the LOS but 3-4 yards downfield.
There is no realistic scenario where paying Barkley like one of the best running backs in the league is a good idea.
I can't speak for anyone else but I'm really fucking tired of hearing "let's wait and see" constantly applied to this disaster of a team.
You’ve been blowing Barkley since the draft he was selected in. It’s quite remarkable how hard you’ve doubled down on your Barkley take. It’s ok to be wrong.
Barkley is purely a home run threat with massive holes in his game. Assuming he’s even still a HR threat with the gimpy knee.
The best outcome for the Giants would be Barkley stringing together a few good games and a team like the Rams or niners calls offering a 1st for him.
I agree and think Barkley can be a big contributor in the right situation. I wonder if a contending team like the Packers or Seahawks would give us a 1st for him. It’s like a wise divorce - best for everybody to part ways.
If a #2 overall pick needs his option year to justify his selection, the pick is already a bad one.
Let me tell you something, bruv. Nobody was talking about him like this after his rookie year. Yeah, some were saying you shouldn't take a RB at 2 overall, ever. But nobody was saying anything about him not being a tremendous player.
Now, in 2019, in the two games prior to his injury, he ran 29 times for 227 yards and a touchdown, adding 47 yards through the air. Then he got hurt in week 3, a 6-8 week injury, and he missed only 3 games and came back to soon, and Saquon admitted he came back before he was ready. I said it then and I'll say it now. For Shurmur to allow that, it was a fire-able offense on just that. It was painfully obvious he wasn't close to 100% and he played 5-7 weeks where he really shouldn't have been on the field.
Then he finally, late in the season, gets back to being close to full strength and he runs for 393 yards on 63 attempts in the last 3 games of the season, adds 146 yards receiving, and had 5 total TDs.
In 2018, he led the NFL in yards after contact.
In 2019, he was 9th in the NFL in yards above/below expected per attempt:
And he did this while playing VERY compromised, on a bad ankle, for more than half of his games that year.
I don't mind fair criticism. What I will call out is bullshit created out of thin air because a guy got hurt. Guys get hurt all the time. It's the NFL. Saquon is still human, if he's hurt and he plays, he's not going to perform at what he's capable of if he's not hurt. Saquon has taken way too much grief for merely getting hurt.
He's gotten shit on this board for last season for committing the crime of tearing his ACL, and also getting bottled up by the Steelers' defense in week 1. Out of all the criticism, this is the one that is the most intellectually dishonest. Anyone that criticizes Saquon for that game is either a moron or just didn't watch that game.
Watch the damn game. Pittsburgh had ONE gameplan going into that game...throw the kitchen sink at Saquon, make Daniel Jones beat you. I've never seen the number of 9-man boxes that a RB has had to go through. Saquon never even had a chance often a defender meeting him just as he was receiving the ball.
Jones and Garrett should've been going over the top and hitting them deep a lot more. They did do it once to Slayton, scoring a deep TD, because why? Because both safeties and all 4 linebackers were crashing down in the box. They were playing zero, one on one on the outside, and for once Daniel Jones did what he was supposed to do.
I've even see people argue like he played 2 games last year and did nothing. I think he played one snap in the 2nd quarter in the Bears game last year. BTW, he had 4 carries for 28 yards when he got hurt. But people are going to act like, oh, look he only got 28 yards in his other game last year, duh. In ONE QUARTER OF PLAY. I mean, he touched the ball 4 times and got hurt on their 3rd possession of the game!
Just be honest. Some of y'all didn't like the pick and so you say he sucks, when actually, a healthy Saquon is the best RB in football, with only CMC and Derrick Henry able to provide an argument.
There is no RB in football I would trade a healthy Saquon for. The only problem with Saquon is he's had bad luck with injuries. Other than that, he's terrific.
You know who really thinks so also? Mike Tomlin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ta_aUXf9e8
So I'm not going to play pretend with you guys like this player isn't one of the best skill position players ever to don a Giants' uniform. And I can't wait for somewhere around week 4 when he's going to shut all y'all's dumb fucking mouths.
There are great RBs in the NFL right now that show up every week. The idea that he's some miracle at his position is pretty thin. He's a liability blocking for his QB and he has a running style that goes backwards or nowhere fairly often.
Now, this does not excuse his poor blocking or dancing too much after getting the ball. The point is we really cannot say one way or another until we see him have a chance to play behind a playoff caliber offensive line.
There are great RBs in the NFL right now that show up every week. The idea that he's some miracle at his position is pretty thin. He's a liability blocking for his QB and he has a running style that goes backwards or nowhere fairly often.
After his rookie season this was not a controversial statement at all. He was widely considered the best RB in football by January 2019.
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/top-10-rbs-in-nfl-nfc-east-stars-saquon-barkley-ezekiel-elliott-lead-the-way
For all the noise about Barkley's blocking, from Sunday's game, I saw two good blitz pickups from him and another time where the LG got beat by a DT, and Saquon effectively blocked the DT, a much, much larger man.
I did see Booker blow two protections. I didn't see Saquon blow a blocking assignment but I could've missed one as I haven't seen every snap. But I've seen most of them and so far he was 3 for 3 in blocking opportunities.
The attached Valentine's Views has some interesting comments from Ottis Anderson. I think he is spot on, and also offers some good insights from his own experience:
"“When I was a rookie and I came into the league every play that I touched the ball I thought I could go the distance. Yeah, I was successful my first year (1,605 yards rushing, named an All-Pro), but the next year after that when people realized I was no longer a surprise it took me a long time to understand.
“What happens is when you have success making big plays out of nothing and you get to the point where every play you think you can go the distance, every play you try and you forget down and distance, you forget situations, all you want to do is make that big run. You have to learn that every play is not a big run but if you keep taking those 2 and 3-yard plays that big play will come.
“It just comes from him growing up, him understanding.”
Anderson said the Giants should “sit down and show him Wayne. Show him films of Wayne ... look at what Wayne did. Wayne took what the defense gave him and he didn’t try to get those home runs every time he touched the football, but you saw them come." Do the Giants have a Saquon Barkley problem? - ( New Window )
That’s a really good article. Thanks for linking.
I don't think we should be using the Giants' decisions as our divining rod, given their performance, do you?
If the entire CBSSports team isn't enough, here's more:
https://empiresportsmedia.com/new-york-giants/new-york-giants-why-it-is-no-debate-that-saquon-barkley-is-the-best-running-back-in-the-league/
https://medium.com/the-intermission/is-saquon-barkley-already-the-best-running-back-in-the-nfl-69d2d8b43a9f
https://247sports.com/nfl/new-york-giants/LongFormArticle/Saquon-Barkley-New-York-Giants-all-time-records--126177397/
Wow, I never thought I'd see someone double down on stupid this badly, but hey, here we are.
You said, "he's in the last year of his contract."
His option, which has long been exercised, is PART OF THE CONTRACT. Meaning, the last year of his current contract is 2022. This isn't hard. Once the option is exercised, it's a 5-year deal. No matter how you look at what was as of last April 28th, Saquon's last year under contract is 2022. I understand your pride doesn't want you to backtrack after you called me stupid, but sorry, you are wrong.
Just be honest. Some of y'all didn't like the pick and so you say he sucks, when actually, a healthy Saquon is the best RB in football, with only CMC and Derrick Henry able to provide an argument.
Your better position is that SB is one of the most talented RBs in football. Which I believe he is physically.
I prefer guys who are good between and outside the tackles. And I just don't see SB in the same class right now as DH, Kamara, Chubb, Hunt, Cook. SB just doesn't do the necessary dirty work - yet - in the trenches.
If you are not playing, no respect is earned.
Respect is earned when you help your team win. Rushing titles and yards from scrimmage are nice stats.
Compare his yards per touch at his absolute best and compare it to McCaffrey or Kamara's best.
Barkley has played in 7 wins.
Our record is better without him.
He has amazing balance, can compile stats and yards and is very exciting to watch. He has not proven that that his presence impacts winning in the NFL yet.
I like him, he is not an obstacle to winning. He just isn't necessary to winning until he proves otherwise.
Be the reason we tonight and I will back off. We need our best players to step up tonight. Hopefully, the running back making a shit ton of money has an impact.
This is coming from a captain and a member of the much maligned offensive line that’s alleged to be the source of pretty much all Giants problems. If Lemieux is putting this out to the media I can only wonder what the guys in the o line room are thinking and saying to each other. This team needs a win in the worst way.
