Price starting at center, Gates at LG

nygiants16 : 2:05 pm
according to Ranaan
Oh boy  
BigBlueJ : 2:06 pm : link
J Allen will be rag dolling a bunch of folks tonight.
Full text of tweet:  
Big Blue Blogger : 2:09 pm : link
Significant change for Giants OL vs. Wash. Plan is for Billy Price to start at center, per sources. Nick Gates slides to LG.

Price was acquired via trade just over 2 weeks ago. Gates has started 1 NFL game in NFL at guard. Barkley went for 112 + 2 TDs in that ‘19 win over MIA.
Short week against a beast DL...  
Go Terps : 2:10 pm : link
4 practices for Price as a Giant  
JB_in_DC : 2:14 pm : link
Yeesh.
Hmm.. I wonder what the status is of Lemieux then moving forward.  
TrustTheProcess : 2:15 pm : link
Bobby Skinner video showed Lemieux played pretty well considering he’s injured.
well, that's worrisome  
Greg from LI : 2:18 pm : link
Hope it all works out, but it's concerning.
Some of you are such  
jvm52106 : 2:18 pm : link
pussies. Dear god, this has been talked about starting as early as last week. If Gates is a top 10 Center (as some here have been saying) as a converted G/T then playing guard should not be a stretch for him.

FYI- Price played against the WFT this summer so he has had exposure to their schemes- albeit not their teue #1's..
If Danny Dimes doesn't shit the bed tonight. We will win  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:18 pm : link
Price is very capable LG.
There’s gonna be  
Joe Beckwith : 2:19 pm : link
A lot of rotation throughout the line to keep players fresh against that front, hoping some combo works.
What’s the odds DJ mistakenly lines up under Gates once?
RE: Short week against a beast DL...  
jvm52106 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15368779 Go Terps said:
Quote:


That didn-t stop an offense with a banged up OL last week.
RE: If Danny Dimes doesn't shit the bed tonight. We will win  
BigBlueJ : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15368790 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Price is very capable LG.


Price is a center.
Opportunity knocks  
Sy'56 : 2:19 pm : link
for Price.
I thought  
BigBlueJ : 2:20 pm : link
Gates natural position was a RG?
sorry..meant Center  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:21 pm : link
you already corrected me. I was worried about LG
Left side!  
Everyone Relax : 2:22 pm : link
Strong side!
Still trying to figure out why the Giants played Lemieux...  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:24 pm : link
...with a torn patellar tendon. He lasted all of 13 snaps.
It felt like this was the direction they'd go eventually  
Heisenberg : 2:24 pm : link
once they acquired Price. And then seemed even more likely once they acquired Skura.

I do look forward to some running plays to the left side now.
RE: Opportunity knocks  
jvm52106 : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15368795 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
for Price.


Agreed. As I mentioned before, he played the WFT during the preseason so at least has exposure to their schemes- if not their #1's..

Gates could still do the line calls at guard.
Hernandez to bench ?  
averagejoe : 2:25 pm : link
Will Lemieux start at RG ?? Hope so - Hernandez is a big fat bust.
Oline  
GMENAllDayEveryDay : 2:25 pm : link
A couple of other options that could have worked better but still not ideal.
Thomas, Hernandez, Price, Gates, Solder/Peart
Thomas, Berderson, Price, Hernandez, Gates
Playing gates at RT would be a huge change but can it be that much worse than Solder/Peart looked last week?
Either way need to run a more creative offense as it doesn't matter what combo of oline we use the group won't be dominant like Garrett had in Dallas
Hopefully it works out  
WillVAB : 2:25 pm : link
I like Price coming out.
Price is so capable that a team with a bad OL didn't want him  
Greg from LI : 2:25 pm : link
.
I gotta think  
GiantsRage2007 : 2:25 pm : link
Hernandez is on a short leash too
RE: Hernandez to bench ?  
Greg from LI : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15368806 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Will Lemieux start at RG ?? Hope so - Hernandez is a big fat bust.


Lemieux is out tonight.
RE: I gotta think  
BigBlueJ : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15368810 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Hernandez is on a short leash too


Replace him with who, air?
RE: Short week against a beast DL...  
section125 : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15368779 Go Terps said:
Quote:


That beast line didn't do that well last year...

Cripes, for years people been talking up the WTF Dline. They are ok...time for the Giants oline to be better.

I do not get the defeatist attitude. Time for some people to step up and play. Lemieux is not an all pro and is injured. They signed 3 new guys for just such cases. Maybe one comes with an attitude and chip on his shoulder looking to get a new contract and Wally Pip Lemieux.
RE: RE: Short week against a beast DL...  
Greg from LI : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15368816 section125 said:
Quote:
They signed 3 new guys for just such cases. Maybe one comes with an attitude and chip on his shoulder looking to get a new contract and Wally Pip Lemieux.


They went dumpster diving at the end of training camp. Anything can happen, but let's just say it seems less than likely.
RE: RE: I gotta think  
NYG22 : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15368813 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15368810 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


Hernandez is on a short leash too



Replace him with who, air?


Bredeson
RE: Price is so capable that a team with a bad OL didn't want him  
jvm52106 : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15368809 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


OR- they didn't want a guy who was going to leave them at the end of the year or pay a ton of money to when they could get draft capital for him now.

hmmmm  
GiantsFan84 : 2:33 pm : link
“It’s really apparent that we have a little more confidence in our offensive linemen than you guys do. So I’m just going to say we’re happy with the group that we have."
RE: RE: I gotta think  
GiantsRage2007 : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15368813 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15368810 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


Hernandez is on a short leash too



Replace him with who, air?


Yes, air. Good idea.
RE: Short week against a beast DL...  
ryanmkeane : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15368779 Go Terps said:
Quote:

that we've handled well the past 5 games
Lemieux may be done for a few months, maybe the  
cosmicj : 2:37 pm : link
Season.
"draft capital"  
Greg from LI : 2:37 pm : link
It was Hill and a seventh round pick.

He was going to leave, yes. He was going to leave because it was clear he wasn't going to get on the field for them.
...  
ryanmkeane : 2:43 pm : link
at least they are trying something creative here. Let's see if it pans out
Awful idea  
Joey in VA : 2:44 pm : link
Just awful, the shit show keeps getting worse.
RE: RE: RE: Short week against a beast DL...  
section125 : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15368817 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15368816 section125 said:


Quote:


They signed 3 new guys for just such cases. Maybe one comes with an attitude and chip on his shoulder looking to get a new contract and Wally Pip Lemieux.



They went dumpster diving at the end of training camp. Anything can happen, but let's just say it seems less than likely.


I bet that the dumpster divees are better backups than what they had last year as backups by a long shot. One may actually be better than Lemieux and probably is.
The one problem is communication and the play book. These guys have been around. Terminology is different, but the way a play is blocked is the same.
Yes it will be tough and mistakes will be made but that is what happens with injuries in the NFL.
About this lineup change, Price has experience playing  
cosmicj : 2:44 pm : link
All interior OL positions. So the natural thought is to just insert him as LG and minimize disruption. Judge and the OL coaches must have seen something to eschew the obvious lineup. They’d better be right, as in Gates doesn’t mess up too often.
RE: hmmmm  
bigblue5611 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15368822 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
“It’s really apparent that we have a little more confidence in our offensive linemen than you guys do. So I’m just going to say we’re happy with the group that we have."


I guess we're ignoring that there's an injury that's at least significantly contributing to the shuffle right now?
And the magic 8-ball  
Silver Spoon : 2:45 pm : link
says to start these guys.
RE: Awful idea  
cosmicj : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15368838 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Just awful, the shit show keeps getting worse.
Please explain, Joey.
RE: RE: Short week against a beast DL...  
ajr2456 : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15368825 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15368779 Go Terps said:


Quote:





that we've handled well the past 5 games


They had 5 sacks in the last meeting.
If this works, Judge and Sale are smart.  
cosmicj : 2:46 pm : link
If it doesn’t, it’s Garrett’s fault.

Got it, guys?
Not  
AcidTest : 2:48 pm : link
what I was expecting. I didn't think they'd move Gates off C given that Price has been here for just a few weeks. But as someone else noted, Gates can still make the line calls.

Let's go.
We've gotten to the point with our OL where now we're like...  
90.Cal : 2:50 pm : link
"Throw shit on the wall and see what sticks"

With gaping holes on the roster at LG, RG and RT... if Price can play Center and Gates can play LG, cool and all, but the right side of our OL will still be a mess for like the 11th straight season with no answer in sight.
with Lemieux  
ryanmkeane : 2:51 pm : link
likely out for majority of the season I'd rather try and roll with a 1st round type talent and see if our coaches can get the best of him. Leonard Williams anyone?
RE:  
jvm52106 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15368827 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It was Hill and a seventh round pick.

He was going to leave, yes. He was going to leave because it was clear he wasn't going to get on the field for them.


Again, they got something they needed and so did we.
RE: We've gotten to the point with our OL where now we're like...  
AcidTest : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15368853 90.Cal said:
Quote:
"Throw shit on the wall and see what sticks"

With gaping holes on the roster at LG, RG and RT... if Price can play Center and Gates can play LG, cool and all, but the right side of our OL will still be a mess for like the 11th straight season with no answer in sight.


Agreed.
RE: If this works, Judge and Sale are smart.  
wigs in nyc : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15368849 cosmicj said:
Quote:
If it doesn’t, it’s Garrett’s fault.

Got it, guys?


Perfect
RE: About this lineup change, Price has experience playing  
section125 : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15368841 cosmicj said:
Quote:
All interior OL positions. So the natural thought is to just insert him as LG and minimize disruption. Judge and the OL coaches must have seen something to eschew the obvious lineup. They’d better be right, as in Gates doesn’t mess up too often.


They may rotate Cs like they rotate guards.

Perhaps Price is a better C than guard and Gates is better at guard than Price. They rotate players Bredesen, Gates, Hernandez and now Price.
A versatile guy like Gates is making some future coin  
widmerseyebrow : 3:01 pm : link
being on a team with such a shitty line. Plenty of opportunity.
RE: RE: About this lineup change, Price has experience playing  
JB_in_DC : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15368866 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15368841 cosmicj said:


Quote:


All interior OL positions. So the natural thought is to just insert him as LG and minimize disruption. Judge and the OL coaches must have seen something to eschew the obvious lineup. They’d better be right, as in Gates doesn’t mess up too often.



They may rotate Cs like they rotate guards.

Perhaps Price is a better C than guard and Gates is better at guard than Price. They rotate players Bredesen, Gates, Hernandez and now Price.


Price considers himself more comfortable at Center. If it is looking bad early, they can always pull him, move Gates over, and bring in Bredeson at LG.
Why are they doing this  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:03 pm : link
Bredeson was fine at LG last week when he came in for Lemieux. It’s like this coaching staff doesn’t believe in continuity.
They will keep playing with different combos  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:05 pm : link
I would not be surprised if WH does not play better they will get someone in that spot.
Oh man....  
bluewave : 3:06 pm : link
I see DL stunts crushing us tonight...
like I mentioned  
JonC : 3:09 pm : link
time to give Price a shot ...
Hold on to your butts  
wigs in nyc : 3:09 pm : link
I pray something winds up working here. My goodness.
RE: Awful idea  
mfsd : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15368838 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Just awful, the shit show keeps getting worse.


They certainly haven't earned the benefit of the doubt, but I'm curious why you see this as awful, vs any other option with Lemieux out?

Price has plenty of experience at center, it's not like they moved someone there who's never done it
If you  
BigBlueJ : 3:13 pm : link
want any positive is that Rob Sale did have this line prepared to play last Sunday and for what its worth they played fine overall for the few times we had the ball in our possession.
Billy Price is an awful awful player  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:15 pm : link
I’d rather they start Matt Skura at Center.
RE: Why are they doing this  
Platos : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15368873 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Bredeson was fine at LG last week when he came in for Lemieux. It’s like this coaching staff doesn’t believe in continuity.


maybe there will be some rotation as well

the good thing is peart is starting. whether he sucks still or not we can't have sorry ass solder out there.
Pressure up the middle seems like begging for trouble  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:17 pm : link
.
Has anything been reported with respect to Bredeson playing RG?  
chick310 : 3:18 pm : link
Didn't focus in on him last week, but tough to imagine he played worse than Will Hernandez who was pretty bad.

Or maybe that would be too many changes in one week so they are sticking with Hernandez.
amazing what a mess this OL remains  
japanhead : 3:18 pm : link
three offseasons after gettleman proclaimed it was the most problematic unit and main priority to get fixed.

just a huge embarrassing failure on his part.

the lemieux injury was just plain bad luck, sure, but the 2021 OL is arguably no better, and maybe even worse, than what they ended the 2018 season with.

as sy has said, fingers crossed is no way to go into the season.
RE: hmmmm  
islander1 : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15368822 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
“It’s really apparent that we have a little more confidence in our offensive linemen than you guys do. So I’m just going to say we’re happy with the group that we have."


That's going to be on Gettleman's career epitaph for Giants fans.
RE: with Lemieux  
Zeke's Alibi : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15368854 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
likely out for majority of the season I'd rather try and roll with a 1st round type talent and see if our coaches can get the best of him. Leonard Williams anyone?


LW was already an excellent player stuck on a not so good defesnese. That affects your stats. Similar to everyone knocking Demarcus Lawrence (who to be fair loafed it after he signed his big deal, but hasn't since).

Price has been a disappointment so far no?
Zeke  
ryanmkeane : 3:25 pm : link
while I agree Williams had some really nice years, the last few with Jets he hadn’t done much. Maybe it was a scheme thing. Jets fans were ready to move along.
I didn't focus on the OL during a re-watch  
JonC : 3:32 pm : link
but it definitely seemed to get more movement in the run with Bredeson in there.
Between the Shane Lemieux injury  
M.S. : 3:35 pm : link

and swapping out Kevin Zeitler for Will Hernandez, the Giants ship is smack up against a lee shore heading into the second game of the season.

Will the anchor hold?
Bredeson plays with some power and leverage  
JonC : 3:36 pm : link
something the Ravens have done well at drafting, and NYG has not. I'm hopeful he's a block to build around.
RE: Between the Shane Lemieux injury  
BigBlueJ : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15368924 M.S. said:
Quote:

and swapping out Kevin Zeitler for Will Hernandez, the Giants ship is smack up against a lee shore heading into the second game of the season.

Will the anchor hold?


I am not even sure our Oline is our biggest concern anymore. Which is depressing.
RE: Between the Shane Lemieux injury  
japanhead : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15368924 M.S. said:
Quote:

and swapping out Kevin Zeitler for Will Hernandez, the Giants ship is smack up against a lee shore heading into the second game of the season.

Will the anchor hold?


it's remarkable that hernandez seems to have gotten worse every season since his rookie year. big miss at 34 overall with him.
RE: Zeke  
Zeke's Alibi : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15368908 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
while I agree Williams had some really nice years, the last few with Jets he hadn’t done much. Maybe it was a scheme thing. Jets fans were ready to move along.


Fans, as a general sentiment, do not know much. They are, as a whole, a mob with angry pitchforks. Hence the term - fanatic.
If Gates is as good as we all seem to think he is  
jvm52106 : 3:39 pm : link
then this is an upgrade at LG. Centers are Centers, and if Price is functional (hell, Gates was new to the position last year) then overall it is a win for us. Hernandez needs to play better and Peart has to be ready as Solder is just not capable of starting.
I know its water under the bridge but its the same damn water  
Dinger : 3:44 pm : link
Maybe taking Toney in the 1st round wasn't so smart. maybe taking an OL in one of the 1st three rounds? I mean 2nd game into the season and it feels like we are scrambling at OL. I guess they still have more faith than I do, but I don't have the rose colored glasses they have on.
RE: RE: Zeke  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15368929 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15368908 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


while I agree Williams had some really nice years, the last few with Jets he hadn’t done much. Maybe it was a scheme thing. Jets fans were ready to move along.



Fans, as a general sentiment, do not know much. They are, as a whole, a mob with angry pitchforks. Hence the term - fanatic.


Doesn't change the fact that he was struggling there his last few years or so, so much so that the team was willing to trade a former high first round pick.
RE: Awful idea  
DavidinBMNY : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15368838 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Just awful, the shit show keeps getting worse.
how much worse can it get?
For those claiming Price is a horrible players  
George from PA : 3:47 pm : link
Please explain...what 1st person knowlwdge/studies were done?

Bengals ol sucked...and he couldn't start....is not a good answer.
Based on what I'd heard during the draft  
JonC : 3:47 pm : link
I think NYG expected Vera-Tucker to be there at #20 after the trade down ...
RE: I know its water under the bridge but its the same damn water  
ryanmkeane : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15368939 Dinger said:
Quote:
Maybe taking Toney in the 1st round wasn't so smart. maybe taking an OL in one of the 1st three rounds? I mean 2nd game into the season and it feels like we are scrambling at OL. I guess they still have more faith than I do, but I don't have the rose colored glasses they have on.

Giants clearly didn’t love the OL class beyond Sewell. They felt the WR class was top notch. Perhaps OL class is better in 2022. Who knows. But to judge the 1st round pick after 1 game is nonsensical.
 
ryanmkeane : 3:49 pm : link
I forgot about AVT.

Regardless - they valued the Bears 1st round pick next year over whatever difference of player they could draft between 11 and 20. Remains to be seen if they will be right.
If this OL move backfires tonight BBI will have a historic meltdown  
Rick in Dallas : 3:50 pm : link
This is going to be fun tonight as the Giants brain trust makes this move against the strength of WFT defense. Get your pop corn ready!!!
Its still all Jones and Barkley's fault though  
PatersonPlank : 3:51 pm : link
don't forget that
I hope this works  
arniefez : 3:52 pm : link
but Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT doesn't inspire confidence. I'd much rather see Gates at RG and Bredeson at LG.
I’m actually encouraged  
Dave on the UWS : 3:52 pm : link
that Judge didn’t like what he saw and is making a change. THAT’s more consistent with what he’s been saying. Accountability and performance. This opens the door for Brederson to replace Hernandez too. Hopefully, Peart gets a lot more snaps so they can start transitioning away from Solder. This could all still be crap. But rolling the same as last week for example, is the definition of insanity.
Coaches' Call  
Jeffrey : 3:53 pm : link
None of us really know how these guys look in practice. I respect the coaches right to make decision as to who plays where. However, if this season goes to hell then DG is not the only one who should be held accountable. We all loved Judge because he projects confidence and direction, but to date he has not proven much. Give him freedom to make this team and then hold him accountable if he fails to show progress this year.
RE: I hope this works  
jvm52106 : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15368959 arniefez said:
Quote:
but Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT doesn't inspire confidence. I'd much rather see Gates at RG and Bredeson at LG.


To be honest, we don't know that it isn't that way.. We are all projecting what is happening but until the Starting lineup is announced we are just guessing based on Lemieux being out.
I am going to show my ignorance here  
bhill410 : 3:54 pm : link
But taking out actual talent / how much does a move like this limit them for play calling given that price likely doesn’t know whole playbook? Or are the stunts that centers asked to do relatively basic and it’s not a big issue?
RE: Based on what I'd heard during the draft  
cosmicj : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15368948 JonC said:
Quote:
I think NYG expected Vera-Tucker to be there at #20 after the trade down ...


I just new the Toney pick was a fall back.
RE: I am going to show my ignorance here  
jvm52106 : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15368965 bhill410 said:
Quote:
But taking out actual talent / how much does a move like this limit them for play calling given that price likely doesn’t know whole playbook? Or are the stunts that centers asked to do relatively basic and it’s not a big issue?


Gates will probably still handle the line calls.
RE: RE: Based on what I'd heard during the draft  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15368970 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15368948 JonC said:


Quote:


I think NYG expected Vera-Tucker to be there at #20 after the trade down ...



I just new the Toney pick was a fall back.


Be curious to know if they expected, or hoped. Two different things, and expecting a fast rising offensive lineman to be there is foolish. Regardless, you always take that trade.
RE: Based on what I'd heard during the draft  
AcidTest : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15368948 JonC said:
Quote:
I think NYG expected Vera-Tucker to be there at #20 after the trade down ...


I'm not saying you're wrong, but it would have been silly for them to think that. It was pretty widely known that AVT would be a top #20 pick. In any event, I can't see them declining the trade with the Bears to take AVT.
Can….  
thrunthrublue : 4:10 pm : link
Peart get out of his stance before the rush flies past him?
I like thinking positive when it comes to my Giants (61 years a fan)  
royhobbs7 : 4:12 pm : link
With Gates moving over to LG and Price the Center, I wonder how many procedure penalties the Giants will have tonight?

Hog mollies from heaven??????????

Time to take your pension, DG, and live out your halcyon years at the Cape!!!!
In 2025 ...................................  
royhobbs7 : 4:15 pm : link
The Giants finally have constructed a competent offensive line.

It only took 14 years, five coaches and 3 GMs!

Should have also been more than one owner (not counting Tisch)!!!!!!!!!!
Key man will be Rudolph ...  
Manny in CA : 4:19 pm : link
Helping the Right tackle, who-ever he is. This will keep Hernandez from abandoning his post (and letting his man get a clear shot at the RB).

Two things Washington will do - try to suffocate the passing game to Shepard and stack up the box on our right side, till we prove we can run to the left.
Draft Thoughts  
Hawkman : 4:19 pm : link
As you may recall I am close to Kwity Paye and I was involved with the draft process....from what I heard the Giants had their eyes on Smith,Waddle, Slater ,Vera Tucker,Surtain and Horn....not necessarily in that order

After Smith went and we traded down I suspect realistic options came down to Slater and Vera Tucker but all the guys the Giants front office had targeted were off the board

While I am disappointed we didn’t take Kwity I am much more disappointed with who we took with the 20th but time will tell .
Why move Gates?  
bw in dc : 4:21 pm : link
Move Price to G.

That QB-C relationship shouldn't be taken for granted. Jones and Gates don't appear to have issues with getting the play started. Why disrupt that?
RE: Can….  
BigBlueShock : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15368994 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Peart get out of his stance before the rush flies past him?

I’m sure he can as long as the center doesn’t screw up the snap count again…
RE: If Gates is as good as we all seem to think he is  
BillKo : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15368931 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
then this is an upgrade at LG. Centers are Centers,


What do you mean centers are centers? The center position is crucial to the OL, he's the captain of the line.
Moving Price to Center .......  
royhobbs7 : 4:28 pm : link
will certainly help DJ with the exchange.

"Giants go into a tight formation on 4th and 1 at WTF's 22 yard line with 1:05 in the game left on the clock":

"Price snaps the ball.................
Jones, FUMBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"Recovered by WTF's defensive tackle Daron Payne -
with 1:02 left on the clock and the Skins up 19-17...."

Fighting back tears as usual!!!!
RE: Why move Gates?  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15369022 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Move Price to G.

That QB-C relationship shouldn't be taken for granted. Jones and Gates don't appear to have issues with getting the play started. Why disrupt that?


Honestly think Gates' more natural position is guard. This could be a long term play.
RE: If this OL move backfires tonight BBI will have a historic meltdown  
BigBlueShock : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15368955 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
This is going to be fun tonight as the Giants brain trust makes this move against the strength of WFT defense. Get your pop corn ready!!!

This is exactly right. Either the line plays great or we get epic BBI meltdown. I’ve got a bunch of cold brews waiting for whichever one we get
Like the old saying goes  
SgtDog : 4:32 pm : link
If it ain't broke don't fix it. 'Sarcastic shaking of the head' With Judge starting could mean he might play the first series. By the second half they might bring out 9 offensive linemen and have them interlock arms at the snap then start running together downfield with Barkley hidden behind them. Hell bring out 10 and give Jones a rest snap the ball directly to Barkley. Call it the Hog Mollie Scrambling Wedge
RE: RE: If Gates is as good as we all seem to think he is  
jvm52106 : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15369036 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15368931 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


then this is an upgrade at LG. Centers are Centers,



What do you mean centers are centers? The center position is crucial to the OL, he's the captain of the line.


Are you serious? I am saying a Center-Center by trade- can play center. Fucking Gates was a G/T we moved to center last year without a true off season and preseason. Price is a center, who has played in the league. We didn't go grab the emergency Goalie from the arena stands to start in goal, we are moving a Center from backup to starting and our Center to Guard.
RE: RE: Why move Gates?  
TheBlueprintNC : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15369039 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15369022 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Move Price to G.

That QB-C relationship shouldn't be taken for granted. Jones and Gates don't appear to have issues with getting the play started. Why disrupt that?



Honestly think Gates' more natural position is guard. This could be a long term play.


Yes especially with the Lemieux injury.. Price can be fine at center and this will help shore up the right side as well.
RE: Why move Gates?  
jvm52106 : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15369022 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Move Price to G.

That QB-C relationship shouldn't be taken for granted. Jones and Gates don't appear to have issues with getting the play started. Why disrupt that?


Why do you care since Jones sucks as far as you are concerned. Wouldn't this just help your cause?
RE: RE: Why move Gates?  
bw in dc : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15369039 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15369022 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Move Price to G.

That QB-C relationship shouldn't be taken for granted. Jones and Gates don't appear to have issues with getting the play started. Why disrupt that?



Honestly think Gates' more natural position is guard. This could be a long term play.


But he's a very competent C. Can we say Price is even competent right now at any position?
RE: RE: RE: If Gates is as good as we all seem to think he is  
christian : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15369047 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Are you serious? I am saying a Center-Center by trade- can play center. Fucking Gates was a G/T we moved to center last year without a true off season and preseason. Price is a center, who has played in the league. We didn't go grab the emergency Goalie from the arena stands to start in goal, we are moving a Center from backup to starting and our Center to Guard.


I believe Gates has actually started more games at center in the NFL than Price.
RE: Pressure up the middle seems like begging for trouble  
Carson53 : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15368891 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.
.

Everybody talks about Young, but Allen and Payne are damn good.
They keep improving every year. We'll see how this works out tonight?
RE: RE: Why move Gates?  
bw in dc : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15369060 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15369022 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Move Price to G.

That QB-C relationship shouldn't be taken for granted. Jones and Gates don't appear to have issues with getting the play started. Why disrupt that?



Why do you care since Jones sucks as far as you are concerned. Wouldn't this just help your cause?


Well, I certainly haven't been shy that I didn't think Jones was worthy of the 6th pick in the draft. And to date, his play has demonstrated that. But I would like him to succeed. So having his reliable C playing C seems the less risky move.
---  
Peppers : 5:08 pm : link
Price was drafted as a center in the first round but asked to play guard because of the development of Hopkins. The unanimous first-team All-American and Remington Trophy winner makes his return to the pivot and I'm excited about it. I think NYG will benefit from this move.. I was one who thought Gates was NYG's best lineman last year but he's the type who can play multiple positions and perform well. I'm sure there will be growing pains so try to expect it.. It may help to prevent you from having a meltdown. That also goes for Hernandez, remember he's never played RG. There are many people I know who feel switching sides at guard is more difficult than switching sides as a tackle. He has a challenge ahead of him.
Jesus BW give it a rest  
Dave on the UWS : 5:51 pm : link
Price has been a center all through college. He was the Rimmington trophy winner if I recall. There was every reason to think he would be successful when the Bengals drafted him. But the Bengals may be worse than us at developing OL prospects. He "could" be a long term answer at C (yes its a massive long shot), and Gates "could" be a long term answer at guard. Putting Price or Skura at guard, NOT very good positions for them isn't smart.
Maybe this has been answered but why not start Skura instead of Price?  
Spider56 : 6:00 pm : link
Starting 50+ games for the Ravens is not chopped liver and he knows DJ from 2015 at Duke ... though DJ didn’t play that year. My bet is at some point the interior line is going to be Bredeson, Skura and Gates.
RE: ---  
christian : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15369113 Peppers said:
Quote:
Price was drafted as a center in the first round but asked to play guard because of the development of Hopkins. The unanimous first-team All-American and Remington Trophy winner makes his return to the pivot and I'm excited about it.


But then he fell completely out of the starting lineup last year. That can’t be ignored. He’s had real struggles.
RE: Jesus BW give it a rest  
bw in dc : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15369170 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Price has been a center all through college. He was the Rimmington trophy winner if I recall. There was every reason to think he would be successful when the Bengals drafted him. But the Bengals may be worse than us at developing OL prospects. He "could" be a long term answer at C (yes its a massive long shot), and Gates "could" be a long term answer at guard. Putting Price or Skura at guard, NOT very good positions for them isn't smart.


Did you watch Manning Night Football the other night?

Peyton said the most underrated relationship in football is between QB and C. On and off the field. And right now, Gates is a good solution at C. So I see more risk in trusting that to Price for now, regardless of what he did at Ohio State...
Think changing centers increases risk of a fumble  
US1 Giants : 6:10 pm : link
but that might have been likely anyway.
RE: ---  
mfsd : 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15369113 Peppers said:
Quote:
Price was drafted as a center in the first round but asked to play guard because of the development of Hopkins. The unanimous first-team All-American and Remington Trophy winner makes his return to the pivot and I'm excited about it. I think NYG will benefit from this move.. I was one who thought Gates was NYG's best lineman last year but he's the type who can play multiple positions and perform well. I'm sure there will be growing pains so try to expect it.. It may help to prevent you from having a meltdown. That also goes for Hernandez, remember he's never played RG. There are many people I know who feel switching sides at guard is more difficult than switching sides as a tackle. He has a challenge ahead of him.


Good info, thanks
RE: RE: ---  
Peppers : 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15369177 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15369113 Peppers said:


Quote:


Price was drafted as a center in the first round but asked to play guard because of the development of Hopkins. The unanimous first-team All-American and Remington Trophy winner makes his return to the pivot and I'm excited about it.



But then he fell completely out of the starting lineup last year. That can’t be ignored. He’s had real struggles.


Well, Christian, the fact of the matter is he's played less than 600 snaps at the position he received those accolades at and where he was drafted in the first round to play. A vast majority of those snaps as a rookie. Give him a chance here brother. Let's see how it plays out.
RE: Maybe this has been answered but why not start Skura instead of Price?  
Eric on Li : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15369176 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Starting 50+ games for the Ravens is not chopped liver and he knows DJ from 2015 at Duke ... though DJ didn’t play that year. My bet is at some point the interior line is going to be Bredeson, Skura and Gates.


so then why not skip Price altogether? if they had designs on Skura starting he'd be starting tonight.

imo this move signals 2 things:

1. they think Price has real upside as a starting C (not just a depth player).
2. they still believe in Hernandez at RG. I'm a little surprised they aren't just flipping Hernandez to LG and Gates to RG.

I'm mostly surprised they aren't just keeping Bredeson in for the short week.

The only viable explanation for moving Gates off C however is that they must think highly of Price.
RE: RE: Maybe this has been answered but why not start Skura instead of Price?  
Spider56 : 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15369201 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15369176 Spider56 said:


Quote:


Starting 50+ games for the Ravens is not chopped liver and he knows DJ from 2015 at Duke ... though DJ didn’t play that year. My bet is at some point the interior line is going to be Bredeson, Skura and Gates.



so then why not skip Price altogether? if they had designs on Skura starting he'd be starting tonight.

imo this move signals 2 things:

1. they think Price has real upside as a starting C (not just a depth player).
2. they still believe in Hernandez at RG. I'm a little surprised they aren't just flipping Hernandez to LG and Gates to RG.

I'm mostly surprised they aren't just keeping Bredeson in for the short week.

The only viable explanation for moving Gates off C however is that they must think highly of Price.


I hope you’re right ... I was just looking at this simplistically ... Skura starts 50 games for a perennial winning team known for good OLs and Price has trouble breaking in with the Bengals... I hope Price isn’t getting first dibs because he cost the a Giants BJ Hill vs Skura coming for free.
I’m excited about  
ryanmkeane : 6:37 pm : link
Price. If nothing more than Sy thinks he’s played his best football at the end of the year 2020 and preseason 2021
Despite Will H. playing LG, he's a natural RG ...  
Manny in CA : 6:45 pm : link

Strong but slow-of-foot. Gates is a little quicker and can play every position.

I wish they had an answer for RT, but they don't so they're forced to help that hole with the tight end and fullback.

RE: Despite Will H. playing LG, he's a natural RG ...  
Angel Eyes : 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15369240 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Strong but slow-of-foot. Gates is a little quicker and can play every position.

I wish they had an answer for RT, but they don't so they're forced to help that hole with the tight end and fullback.

Regarding Hernandez being replaced by Lemieux last year, how come Thomas started playing relatively better even though Lemieux isn't that good a pass protector?
Well, Eyes ...  
Manny in CA : 6:57 pm : link

I guess that's a testament to Thomas, who started to figure it out. Thomas got dinged this year, early and it affected him.

He's gonna be good (not great) for a long time.
For once a well timed move by Judge  
Giants73 : 7:09 pm : link
Football team most likely prepared to face Gates at Center which eliminates the bull rush into the backfield. I’m sure they prepped not to face a smaller center. This should give the oline with a more powerful guard at point of attack, and football team will need to make in game adjustments. Just hopefully they are as bad at that as us.
RE: Why move Gates?  
Joey in VA : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15369022 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Move Price to G.

That QB-C relationship shouldn't be taken for granted. Jones and Gates don't appear to have issues with getting the play started. Why disrupt that?
I am certain that Joe Judge has a thousand word dissertation on it.
