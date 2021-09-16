New York Giants at Washington Post-Game Discussion

I could be mistaken but Bradberry was shadowing McLaurin and then got worked on that drive. I even saw a lot of man after that throughout the game until that last drive too. I'm watching the TV broadcast and following the ball but that's what I saw. Rush wasn't getting there and the corners had a rough game outside of the splash play but I saw them playing a lot of man.
Not so sure about that, but even when we do play man, we sit so ducking far off the ball might as well play zone. Literally two weeks in a row you are playing weak armed QBs, make them beat you over the top. At worst they get a chunk play but they ain’t hitting anyone in stride down the field for a score.
I think it's his ST bias, he just wants to give that unit opportunities to score. Ironically John Harbaugh is one of the most aggressive 4th down HCs in the league with a similar backgournd. Judge's timidness on 4th down was a thing last year too, I was always willing to give him the benefit of the doubt in some respects because we were so inept offensively but this was a game where they were beating the defense. It's starting to kill us. A "conservative" Vic Fangio got us on a critical 4th down conversion last week that flipped the game. It's catching up to us.
The whole decision process when it's a long FG attempt and shorter 4th down attempt in a 1 score vs 2 score situation. I wasn't following the game thread but I was shocked it wasn't questioned more on the broadcast. It won't be questioned in hindsight because Gano converted but they could have won it there.
The high school football coach act is not going to go over well this week, when it was the staff who blew it.
I hope Judge has the sense to not push those buttons for a while, because that won’t work.
Did somebody on the staff jump offside on that missed field goal?
Lol do you really think that’s what this game came down to? And if he made the original 47 yard fg? They shouldn’t even have been in that situation because our coaches were gutless. Even Ganos second to last fg its 4 and 4 inside the 35 and your offense is rolling. Judge is coaching like it’s 1995 or we have a totally inept offense still. If I’m DJ next time I’m
Rogering his ass and keeping the FG unit off the field. Someone needs to lead this team and Judge failed it.
I think it's his ST bias, he just wants to give that unit opportunities to score. Ironically John Harbaugh is one of the most aggressive 4th down HCs in the league with a similar backgournd. Judge's timidness on 4th down was a thing last year too, I was always willing to give him the benefit of the doubt in some respects because we were so inept offensively but this was a game where they were beating the defense. It's starting to kill us. A "conservative" Vic Fangio got us on a critical 4th down conversion last week that flipped the game. It's catching up to us.
The whole decision process when it's a long FG attempt and shorter 4th down attempt in a 1 score vs 2 score situation. I wasn't following the game thread but I was shocked it wasn't questioned more on the broadcast. It won't be questioned in hindsight because Gano converted but they could have won it there.
There were a few people who questioned it on the game thread but I was like if we score a TD on this drive the game is effectively over.
At this point I’m hoping the press eats him the fuck alive and actually has the humility to change. I actually believe we saw that in Garret tonight. I legit did not see the game he called tonight coming. Less sticks concepts, tons of passing on 1st down, more motion. He gets a B plus from me because I gurantee it was Judge who told him how to call it at the end (and now it’s blindingly obvious who called the shots last week where we essentially punted a drive from inside our own 5 after a big TO)
Garrett's gonna get shit because of that last sequence, rightfully so, but until that point I thought it was his strongest game. He did everything that people were calling for - a lot of zone read with Jones attacking the edges, a little RPO, he attacked the sticks on first down and second down, he took some shots in uncomfortable spots. This was a great start in that respect, it felt like Jones and the offense actually had a chance for a change. Him and the rest of the coaches have to stop turtling in critical situations though.
Garrett's gonna get shit because of that last sequence, rightfully so, but until that point I thought it was his strongest game. He did everything that people were calling for - a lot of zone read with Jones attacking the edges, a little RPO, he attacked the sticks on first down and second down, he took some shots in uncomfortable spots. This was a great start in that respect, it felt like Jones and the offense actually had a chance for a change. Him and the rest of the coaches have to stop turtling in critical situations though.
It’s Judge that called that in the end though, is there even a doubt based on the decision making we’ve seen? My only gripe with Garret tonight is I wish he’d stop running negative plays that aren’t direct shots at the end zone on the edge of FG range. Like cool if you pick up 20 on a WR reverse, you still need to score in the red zone which is difficult. It’s not worth the 7 yard loss. But that’s nitpicking.
I was going back and forth on whether to go for it on that 4th and 3 or whatever it was. Honestly - was OK with kicking. You go up 6 there with time left to go. You don’t convert - Washington can score a TD and then you need a TD to try to win. There was a ton of time left.
Whatever. They played that way all game and have played that way ever since Judge has been the coach. It isn’t working.
Haven't we been down that path before, though? On both sides of it, actually.
Being up 3 tends to lure the other team into playing for a FG to tie. Being up 6 forces them to play for a TD that takes the lead. Granted, it's harder to score a TD than a FG, but in terms of how you might game your opponent, it's not crazy to say that you'd obviously prefer to be up 10, but failing that, being up 3 is not a terrible outcome since it has a strong likelihood of resulting in a tie if/when you get the ball back, rather than having to score to take back the lead.
It's all academic at this point, of course. But there definitely is some merit in the benefit of being up 3 rather than 4/5/6. And that's not to say you shouldn't try to tack onto a 3 point lead; just that you should try to tack on a TD, not another FG.
Garrett's gonna get shit because of that last sequence, rightfully so, but until that point I thought it was his strongest game. He did everything that people were calling for - a lot of zone read with Jones attacking the edges, a little RPO, he attacked the sticks on first down and second down, he took some shots in uncomfortable spots. This was a great start in that respect, it felt like Jones and the offense actually had a chance for a change. Him and the rest of the coaches have to stop turtling in critical situations though.
It's Judge that called that in the end though, is there even a doubt based on the decision making we've seen? My only gripe with Garret tonight is I wish he'd stop running negative plays that aren't direct shots at the end zone on the edge of FG range. Like cool if you pick up 20 on a WR reverse, you still need to score in the red zone which is difficult. It's not worth the 7 yard loss. But that's nitpicking.
He's gotta set some of these up. You can't just whip out random gadgets, he should be running some of these as decoys. That's what Shannahan does, he's running tons of Deebo jet sweep action until it's not a fake anymore. Every time we run a pass catcher behind the line of scrimmage he's getting the ball.
it is just plain wrong. You aren't at midfield where your play options are plenty and the defense doesn't have the luxury of the back of the endzone as a 12th defender. You also made it so obvious of what you were doing that quick stops, with the 2 minute warning looming worked way more in their favor. Truth be told, time no longer mattered, scoring to ice the game did. Your whole plain should be go after the td and have the FG as a backup plain.. Playing to get them to use timeouts is stupid and cowardly.
The series after the INT lost us the game....but most concerning
but my goodness, that was a terrible job of coaching in every aspect of the team.
Joe Judge kicking the second to last FG on 4th & 4 was a LOSER’S MOVE. Being up 6 is worthless. The FG was 55 fucking yards too! (Thankfully Gano made it.) The goal had to be TD there, nothing else. I don’t have as much of a problem with the play calling post INT. If you’re going to stress discipline, then your team can’t be committing a bunch of simply asinine penalties, including one that loses you the game. Judge has to get his shit together.
Jason Garrett needs to find Trump’s ghostwriter and pen, “THE ART OF LOSING FIVE YARDS ON FIRST DOWN.”
Patrick Graham is off to a horrendous start so far. The defense is fucking clueless despite the fact that Adoree Jackson is 10,000% better than whoever was playing opposite Bradberry last year. The goal line play mentioned earlier in which the Giants gave a wide open gap and allowed the WTFs to run through it is just shitty coaching. Also, someone might want to get close to McLaurin.
I do have a problem with motherfuckers dropping the ball left and right. All three receivers fucked them, including Shep on that last drive. Was Kenny Motherfucking Golladay really yelling at Daniel Jones???? This asshole dropped at least three passes!!!! The Slayton play just has to get made. The end.
Of course Nick Gates got hurt. Of fucking course.
Really had to work hard to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory here.
is discipline. Yet this Giants' team (in Judge's 2nd year of coaching) looks like the most underdisciplined team in the NFL.
Also when the coach puts out the message to the offense that I have very little trust in you, it becomes contagious (i.e., not becoming aggressive after the turnover with 2 minutes left in the game).
Kadarius Toney: Great pick by the Giants. They could have had LB Micah Parsons or OT Rashawn Slater.
Toney is reminding me of a Giants first round pick back in the mid-seventies: Rocky Thompson! Had all the skills but couldn't do anything else but return kickoffs.
Toney hasn't even done that yet.
But it's quite understandable as our special teams punt and kick returners have been so spectacular!!!???
is discipline. Yet this Giants' team (in Judge's 2nd year of coaching) looks like the most underdisciplined team in the NFL.
Also when the coach puts out the message to the offense that I have very little trust in you, it becomes contagious (i.e., not becoming aggressive after the turnover with 2 minutes left in the game).
Kadarius Toney: Great pick by the Giants. They could have had LB Micah Parsons or OT Rashawn Slater.
Toney is reminding me of a Giants first round pick back in the mid-seventies: Rocky Thompson! Had all the skills but couldn't do anything else but return kickoffs.
Toney hasn't even done that yet.
But it's quite understandable as our special teams punt and kick returners have been so spectacular!!!???
I find it head scratching he isn't at least returning kicks and punts.
I may have asked this before...but how/why royhobbs7? Hobbs was #9.
on film. Time to start employing that expensive and talented 2dary is some press coverage and make the WRs earn it. Then maybe a shit QB like Heineke gets sacked when he has nowhere to throw. ANd mistakes lose games. The Board hold and the Dexter penalty alone is 7 points. Game over. Slayton playing the role of Engram at the end just killer.
some positives:
* overall O played pretty well against a tough front. I thought sagged a little after Gates went down but they bounced back.
* Garrett called a good game I thought, using Jones athleticism, moving the pocket, mixing it up with power formations.
* Jones had a good game. Still a few missed opportuinites, but overall looked good to me.
picked the Eagles to carpet the floor of the division. However, if the Giants "D" continues to provide 10 yard cushions to opposing WRs, no doubt who is going to be dancing with "Basement Bertha" by year's end.
And if we do finish last in the division, I know Gettleman is probably gone. But what about Judge's status?
I think many of us are questioning whether the players are buying into his system. I.e., losing affects everything!!!
it's 3rd down and 2....ok...we line up and seems like nobody knew were to go so we call OT come back to the line after fucking trying to get right during the OT and jump off sides..then to top it off next play Jones is sacked.....we're back....back in an a New York grove ....0-2
"if the Giants "D" continues to provide 10 yard cushions"
Garrett's gonna get shit because of that last sequence, rightfully so, but until that point I thought it was his strongest game. He did everything that people were calling for - a lot of zone read with Jones attacking the edges, a little RPO, he attacked the sticks on first down and second down, he took some shots in uncomfortable spots. This was a great start in that respect, it felt like Jones and the offense actually had a chance for a change. Him and the rest of the coaches have to stop turtling in critical situations though.
we scored a whole 2 td’s and kicked 5 FG- 2 from beyond 50. Offense looked better but isn’t there yet.
is discipline. Yet this Giants' team (in Judge's 2nd year of coaching) looks like the most underdisciplined team in the NFL.
Exaggerate much? We are not close to being the most penalized and we had zero turnovers yesterday (and 1 TO in the first game). The biggest penalty of the night cost us the game yesterday. Then add in all of the times BBI unanimously thought some of the penalties were bullshit...how many penalties are we left with as compared to the rest of the league?
To say "most underdisciplined team in the NFL" is just ridiculous. This is why coaches and players think fans are stupid.
The game was lost on the decision to try and not score with 2 minutes left. Nothing else needs to be said.
Yup! Nothing else needs to be said. How many other NFL coaches would have settled for a FG with 2 minutes and a timeout left for your opponent to win the game. That screams "lack of confidence in his offense'!
Given the same situation as last night. Intercepting late in the game near your opponents red zone, would Belichick have tried to play conservatively given that his defense couldn't stop anyone or anything that particular evening?????
is discipline. Yet this Giants' team (in Judge's 2nd year of coaching) looks like the most underdisciplined team in the NFL.
Exaggerate much? We are not close to being the most penalized and we had zero turnovers yesterday (and 1 TO in the first game). The biggest penalty of the night cost us the game yesterday. Then add in all of the times BBI unanimously thought some of the penalties were bullshit...how many penalties are we left with as compared to the rest of the league?

To say "most underdisciplined team in the NFL" is just ridiculous. This is why coaches and players think fans are stupid.
To say "most underdisciplined team in the NFL" is just ridiculous. This is why coaches and players think fans are stupid.
Eric J
It is not the number of penalties as much as when they occur............ seemingly at the most critical times. We lost the game because of several offensive line mistakes and because of a holding (however questionable) and an off-side on a FG. Those are the crucial disciplinary aspects that need to be corrected, (if possible) and lose games.
Some teams are penalized a multitude of times. But they can recover from their penalties. Apparently, the Giants cannot!
Regarding fumbles The game against Denver was lost for many reasons. But Jones's fumble was the catalyst! Let's see how turnover prone the Giants are this year before you "annoint" them as better disciplined than previously!
picked the Eagles to carpet the floor of the division. However, if the Giants "D" continues to provide 10 yard cushions to opposing WRs, no doubt who is going to be dancing with "Basement Bertha" by year's end.
And if we do finish last in the division, I know Gettleman is probably gone. But what about Judge's status?
I think many of us are questioning whether the players are buying into his system. I.e., losing affects everything!!!
.
It is ridiculous just how SOFT they play in the secondary
in their zone scheme, don't agree with that philosophy.
Simply too big of a cushion for opposing receivers.
Any less i want him gone. hes a fossil of a coach.
I don't know why anyone bothers to bring this up. Judge isn't going anywhere until at least after 2022. Mara is still paying Shurmur for another year after this one. And this is not to accuse him of being cheap, because that's not my intent, but I just don't see him paying three head coaches simultaneously.
RE: RE: How many wins does judge get to keep his job
Any less i want him gone. hes a fossil of a coach.
I don't know why anyone bothers to bring this up. Judge isn't going anywhere until at least after 2022. Mara is still paying Shurmur for another year after this one. And this is not to accuse him of being cheap, because that's not my intent, but I just don't see him paying three head coaches simultaneously.
probably, right.. unless the idiotic behavior continues and there is a complete meltdown. But I expect Judge to reign in his childish yelling and straighten things out a bit.
Not so sure about that, but even when we do play man, we sit so ducking far off the ball might as well play zone. Literally two weeks in a row you are playing weak armed QBs, make them beat you over the top. At worst they get a chunk play but they ain't hitting anyone in stride down the field for a score.
I’m okay with getting attacked and criticized. But at least have some substance for a change.
The whole decision process when it's a long FG attempt and shorter 4th down attempt in a 1 score vs 2 score situation. I wasn't following the game thread but I was shocked it wasn't questioned more on the broadcast. It won't be questioned in hindsight because Gano converted but they could have won it there.
The high school football coach act is not going to go over well this week, when it was the staff who blew it.
I hope Judge has the sense to not push those buttons for a while, because that won’t work.
Did somebody on the staff jump offside on that missed field goal?
Lol do you really think that’s what this game came down to? And if he made the original 47 yard fg? They shouldn’t even have been in that situation because our coaches were gutless. Even Ganos second to last fg its 4 and 4 inside the 35 and your offense is rolling. Judge is coaching like it’s 1995 or we have a totally inept offense still. If I’m DJ next time I’m
Rogering his ass and keeping the FG unit off the field. Someone needs to lead this team and Judge failed it.
Aren't you glad we drafted Toney in the first round to see Board returning kicks, punts (sometimes), and getting snaps on offense ahead of Toney?
It's early, but that certainly is looking like a very poor decision.
I'd also not like so many ST specialist on a roster needing more talent.
The whole decision process when it's a long FG attempt and shorter 4th down attempt in a 1 score vs 2 score situation. I wasn't following the game thread but I was shocked it wasn't questioned more on the broadcast. It won't be questioned in hindsight because Gano converted but they could have won it there.
There were a few people who questioned it on the game thread but I was like if we score a TD on this drive the game is effectively over.
At this point I’m hoping the press eats him the fuck alive and actually has the humility to change. I actually believe we saw that in Garret tonight. I legit did not see the game he called tonight coming. Less sticks concepts, tons of passing on 1st down, more motion. He gets a B plus from me because I gurantee it was Judge who told him how to call it at the end (and now it’s blindingly obvious who called the shots last week where we essentially punted a drive from inside our own 5 after a big TO)
The high school football coach act is not going to go over well this week, when it was the staff who blew it.
I hope Judge has the sense to not push those buttons for a while, because that won’t work.
Did somebody on the staff jump offside on that missed field goal?
The dumb contrarian shit is tired. The Giants suck. Why you choose to play deaf, dumb, and blind to it is your choice.
It's Judge that called that in the end though, is there even a doubt based on the decision making we've seen? My only gripe with Garret tonight is I wish he'd stop running negative plays that aren't direct shots at the end zone on the edge of FG range. Like cool if you pick up 20 on a WR reverse, you still need to score in the red zone which is difficult. It's not worth the 7 yard loss. But that's nitpicking.
Whatever. They played that way all game and have played that way ever since Judge has been the coach. It isn’t working.
Haven't we been down that path before, though? On both sides of it, actually.
Being up 3 tends to lure the other team into playing for a FG to tie. Being up 6 forces them to play for a TD that takes the lead. Granted, it's harder to score a TD than a FG, but in terms of how you might game your opponent, it's not crazy to say that you'd obviously prefer to be up 10, but failing that, being up 3 is not a terrible outcome since it has a strong likelihood of resulting in a tie if/when you get the ball back, rather than having to score to take back the lead.
It's all academic at this point, of course. But there definitely is some merit in the benefit of being up 3 rather than 4/5/6. And that's not to say you shouldn't try to tack onto a 3 point lead; just that you should try to tack on a TD, not another FG.
Garrett's gonna get shit because of that last sequence, rightfully so, but until that point I thought it was his strongest game. He did everything that people were calling for - a lot of zone read with Jones attacking the edges, a little RPO, he attacked the sticks on first down and second down, he took some shots in uncomfortable spots. This was a great start in that respect, it felt like Jones and the offense actually had a chance for a change. Him and the rest of the coaches have to stop turtling in critical situations though.
It's Judge that called that in the end though, is there even a doubt based on the decision making we've seen? My only gripe with Garret tonight is I wish he'd stop running negative plays that aren't direct shots at the end zone on the edge of FG range. Like cool if you pick up 20 on a WR reverse, you still need to score in the red zone which is difficult. It's not worth the 7 yard loss. But that's nitpicking.
He's gotta set some of these up. You can't just whip out random gadgets, he should be running some of these as decoys. That's what Shannahan does, he's running tons of Deebo jet sweep action until it's not a fake anymore. Every time we run a pass catcher behind the line of scrimmage he's getting the ball.
Link is to the point in the PC where he says this, because I had to hear his exact words myself to believe it.
One first down very likely wins the game. Not getting a first down likely loses it, given the game situation (time and timeouts remaining) and game flow up to that point.
I think I can almost always see both sides of a strategy choice, but this one to me is unfathomable.
If Judge had said something like, "We called the plays we thought gave us the best chance to win", I would still have disagreed, but would give him the benefit of some shadow of a doubt.
But to come out and flatly say that the first thing on his mind in that situation wasn't getting a first down, but rather burning WFT's timeouts . . . unsettling.
say it ain't so joe - ( New Window )
Maybe, get a 1st down.....and milk clock to 30sec....
But with WFT having all their TOs, the 2min TO still to go and only needing a FG is just a wrong, dumb strategy.
The Giants needed at least 1st down....probably 2. .....leaving them 30sec....I can understand better....still felt a TD was needed
Joe Judge kicking the second to last FG on 4th & 4 was a LOSER’S MOVE. Being up 6 is worthless. The FG was 55 fucking yards too! (Thankfully Gano made it.) The goal had to be TD there, nothing else. I don’t have as much of a problem with the play calling post INT. If you’re going to stress discipline, then your team can’t be committing a bunch of simply asinine penalties, including one that loses you the game. Judge has to get his shit together.
Jason Garrett needs to find Trump’s ghostwriter and pen, “THE ART OF LOSING FIVE YARDS ON FIRST DOWN.”
Patrick Graham is off to a horrendous start so far. The defense is fucking clueless despite the fact that Adoree Jackson is 10,000% better than whoever was playing opposite Bradberry last year. The goal line play mentioned earlier in which the Giants gave a wide open gap and allowed the WTFs to run through it is just shitty coaching. Also, someone might want to get close to McLaurin.
I do have a problem with motherfuckers dropping the ball left and right. All three receivers fucked them, including Shep on that last drive. Was Kenny Motherfucking Golladay really yelling at Daniel Jones???? This asshole dropped at least three passes!!!! The Slayton play just has to get made. The end.
Of course Nick Gates got hurt. Of fucking course.
Really had to work hard to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory here.
It’s a pathetic franchise at the moment that needs a purge from top to bottom.
I think we could forgive Joe Judge and his 3-yards and a cloud of dust strategy had one of these two conditions had existed:
(1) There was very little time on the clock, and forcing Washington to burn timeouts would have essentially iced the game; or,
(2) The Giants defense was stoning Washington all night long.
Everyone on BBI is painfully aware that neither condition existed, so kicking a FG to go up 2 points with over two minutes left was just a terrible decision by Joe Judge.
And then just to punish Giants fans for being Giants fans, we have Exhibit #97: Dexter Lawrence.
Also when the coach puts out the message to the offense that I have very little trust in you, it becomes contagious (i.e., not becoming aggressive after the turnover with 2 minutes left in the game).
Kadarius Toney: Great pick by the Giants. They could have had LB Micah Parsons or OT Rashawn Slater.
Toney is reminding me of a Giants first round pick back in the mid-seventies: Rocky Thompson! Had all the skills but couldn't do anything else but return kickoffs.
Toney hasn't even done that yet.
But it's quite understandable as our special teams punt and kick returners have been so spectacular!!!???
Also when the coach puts out the message to the offense that I have very little trust in you, it becomes contagious (i.e., not becoming aggressive after the turnover with 2 minutes left in the game).
Kadarius Toney: Great pick by the Giants. They could have had LB Micah Parsons or OT Rashawn Slater.
Toney is reminding me of a Giants first round pick back in the mid-seventies: Rocky Thompson! Had all the skills but couldn't do anything else but return kickoffs.
Toney hasn't even done that yet.
But it's quite understandable as our special teams punt and kick returners have been so spectacular!!!???
I may have asked this before...but how/why royhobbs7? Hobbs was #9.
Did not like the surrender playcall to run it twice up the middle, and barkley looked like he wanted to be anywhere else on earth on those runs that went nowhere.
some positives:
* overall O played pretty well against a tough front. I thought sagged a little after Gates went down but they bounced back.
* Garrett called a good game I thought, using Jones athleticism, moving the pocket, mixing it up with power formations.
* Jones had a good game. Still a few missed opportuinites, but overall looked good to me.
Negatives:
* Defense
* mistakes
And if we do finish last in the division, I know Gettleman is probably gone. But what about Judge's status?
I think many of us are questioning whether the players are buying into his system. I.e., losing affects everything!!!
Exaggerate much? We are not close to being the most penalized and we had zero turnovers yesterday (and 1 TO in the first game). The biggest penalty of the night cost us the game yesterday. Then add in all of the times BBI unanimously thought some of the penalties were bullshit...how many penalties are we left with as compared to the rest of the league?

To say "most underdisciplined team in the NFL" is just ridiculous. This is why coaches and players think fans are stupid.
To say "most underdisciplined team in the NFL" is just ridiculous. This is why coaches and players think fans are stupid.
Yup! Nothing else needs to be said. How many other NFL coaches would have settled for a FG with 2 minutes and a timeout left for your opponent to win the game. That screams "lack of confidence in his offense'!
This will not be a easy game to recover from. The message of playing not to lose will resonate with players.
That said there were some very encouraging things on offense.
That last Giants drive though. Unbelievable. That was a ideal time on first down to show run, play action and put the game away.
Think they're missing Tomlinson. Perhaps not a top tier player, but certainly a key ingredient re: last year's success.
Ojulari getting sacks - where's his help from the other outside LBs?
Any less i want him gone. hes a fossil of a coach.
is discipline. Yet this Giants' team (in Judge's 2nd year of coaching) looks like the most underdisciplined team in the NFL.
Exaggerate much? We are not close to being the most penalized and we had zero turnovers yesterday (and 1 TO in the first game). The biggest penalty of the night cost us the game yesterday. Then add in all of the times BBI unanimously thought some of the penalties were bullshit...how many penalties are we left with as compared to the rest of the league?

To say "most underdisciplined team in the NFL" is just ridiculous. This is why coaches and players think fans are stupid.
To say "most underdisciplined team in the NFL" is just ridiculous. This is why coaches and players think fans are stupid.
Eric J
It is not the number of penalties as much as when they occur............ seemingly at the most critical times. We lost the game because of several offensive line mistakes and because of a holding (however questionable) and an off-side on a FG. Those are the crucial disciplinary aspects that need to be corrected, (if possible) and lose games.
Some teams are penalized a multitude of times. But they can recover from their penalties. Apparently, the Giants cannot!
Regarding fumbles The game against Denver was lost for many reasons. But Jones's fumble was the catalyst! Let's see how turnover prone the Giants are this year before you "annoint" them as better disciplined than previously!
Any less i want him gone. hes a fossil of a coach.
They need a total house cleaning. Top to bottom.
hire a coach outside bellichek tree, they never work out. i dont think flores will either. Hire an offensive coach.
And if we do finish last in the division, I know Gettleman is probably gone. But what about Judge's status?
I think many of us are questioning whether the players are buying into his system. I.e., losing affects everything!!!
It is ridiculous just how SOFT they play in the secondary
in their zone scheme, don't agree with that philosophy.
Simply too big of a cushion for opposing receivers.
Think they're missing Tomlinson. Perhaps not a top tier player, but certainly a key ingredient re: last year's success.
Ojulari getting sacks - where's his help from the other outside LBs?
That kid Ojulari, needs to get more snaps. The closest the
'X' Man got to the QB, was when they were exchanging jerseys after the game. Protocols, what protocols?
Any less i want him gone. hes a fossil of a coach.
I don't know why anyone bothers to bring this up. Judge isn't going anywhere until at least after 2022. Mara is still paying Shurmur for another year after this one. And this is not to accuse him of being cheap, because that's not my intent, but I just don't see him paying three head coaches simultaneously.
IMO its 7-8.
Any less i want him gone. hes a fossil of a coach.
I don't know why anyone bothers to bring this up. Judge isn't going anywhere until at least after 2022. Mara is still paying Shurmur for another year after this one. And this is not to accuse him of being cheap, because that's not my intent, but I just don't see him paying three head coaches simultaneously.
probably, right.. unless the idiotic behavior continues and there is a complete meltdown. But I expect Judge to reign in his childish yelling and straighten things out a bit.