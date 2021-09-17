for display only
what if Giants get 1st and 2nd selection in draft order 2022

MartyNJ1969 : 9/17/2021 12:28 pm
Thinking ahead here with the Giants and Bears if they finish 1 and 2 draft order. What would Giants do in this situation.

First thought: I am guessing if Jones can average 21 points the rest of this season per game this season his job would be safe because that would mean the soft zone defense crap killed the team this year and it wasn't jones. Also, there isn't a College QB worthy of top 10 pick this year IMO.

Second Thought: I am guessing giants would go DL and OT with those picks in lieu of how the defense played against powerhouse Old Dominion qb and this is a harboring of things to come.

Third Thought. We find our next Kerry Collins in FA to play QB and draft DL and OT with those top two picks.

Fourth Thought" We trade the picks for a huge package on offense and defense whether is draft picks and players or something else.

Fifth thought: Trade one of the high no 1 draft picks for a current winning Head coach like Sean Payton or Sean Mcvie. Give them GM responsibilities to entice them to come here.



Thibadeux and Neal  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 12:30 pm : link
And don’t even think twice.
2 easy picks  
hitdog42 : 9/17/2021 12:30 pm : link
the OT from bama
the D guy from Oregon
I try not to think what the Giants should do in these scenarios  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/17/2021 12:30 pm : link
because then I have to contemplate what Gettleman will do. I have enough stress.
RE: 2 easy picks  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15374192 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the OT from bama
the D guy from Oregon


Great minds…
draft a QB  
Producer : 9/17/2021 12:34 pm : link
period
RE: draft a QB  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15374202 Producer said:
Quote:
period


Assuming Jones isnt the answer- isnt that we just did with him in 2019? Why make the same mistake twice?
If we're 1 and 2  
crackerjack465 : 9/17/2021 12:36 pm : link
The front office and staff are most likely gone and whoever steps in will most likely want their own quarterback.

Spencer Rattler would probably be one of those two picks but it's too early in the CFB season to tell.

If the staff somehow isn't turned over, then I agree with the posters above that you got OT/DE from Bama and Oregon or even double up and go Evan Neal and Kenyon Green and really make an effort to solidify this OL for the next 5-7 years.
RE: RE: draft a QB  
Producer : 9/17/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15374208 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15374202 Producer said:


Quote:


period



Assuming Jones isnt the answer- isnt that we just did with him in 2019? Why make the same mistake twice?


The game within the game in the NFL is to acquire an elite QB by any means necessary. Andy Reid knew it when he took Mahomes, even though he had a solid vet. Shanny Jr knew it when he traded up to get Lance, even though he had a QB who took him to a Super Bowl. If we don't learn that lesson, the pain will continue for another decade. We don't have an elite QB yet with Jones. Without one of the elite 8 to 10, you have almost no shot to win a Super Bowl in today's NFL. This is game theory.
Take the two best players  
Go Terps : 9/17/2021 12:39 pm : link
That said, we need a new quarterback next year.
100% Thibs and Alabama OT  
Everyone Relax : 9/17/2021 12:40 pm : link
Assuming they are still ranked where they are now come April. They mentioned it on the broadcast yesterday, but the way you build a successful team is to look at what Buffalo and Baltimore did. You build the offensive and defensive lines, then find the QB that fits what you are looking to accomplish.
Crackerjack, The giants problems are coaching  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/17/2021 12:41 pm : link
they have very good talent..Mara should consider trading for an established and successful HC IMO. A high draft piick can get us sean payton for instance
RE: 2 easy picks  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15374192 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the OT from bama
the D guy from Oregon


Yep, would be the two easiest selections of all time.
RE: RE: RE: draft a QB  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15374219 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15374208 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15374202 Producer said:


Quote:


period



Assuming Jones isnt the answer- isnt that we just did with him in 2019? Why make the same mistake twice?



The game within the game in the NFL is to acquire an elite QB by any means necessary. Andy Reid knew it when he took Mahomes, even though he had a solid vet. Shanny Jr knew it when he traded up to get Lance, even though he had a QB who took him to a Super Bowl. If we don't learn that lesson, the pain will continue for another decade. We don't have an elite QB yet with Jones. Without one of the elite 8 to 10, you have almost no shot to win a Super Bowl in today's NFL. This is game theory.


But the Qbs in this year crop arent sure fire picks. Lot of questions with all of them.
RE: 100% Thibs and Alabama OT  
Producer : 9/17/2021 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15374225 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Assuming they are still ranked where they are now come April. They mentioned it on the broadcast yesterday, but the way you build a successful team is to look at what Buffalo and Baltimore did. You build the offensive and defensive lines, then find the QB that fits what you are looking to accomplish.


You take the QB when he is there for you. You don't wait. Buffalo liked Allen, even though they were an incomplete team, and they took him. Likewise, the Ravens spent a first on Lamar even though they had a vet in place.
RE: RE: 100% Thibs and Alabama OT  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15374233 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15374225 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Assuming they are still ranked where they are now come April. They mentioned it on the broadcast yesterday, but the way you build a successful team is to look at what Buffalo and Baltimore did. You build the offensive and defensive lines, then find the QB that fits what you are looking to accomplish.



You take the QB when he is there for you. You don't wait. Buffalo liked Allen, even though they were an incomplete team, and they took him. Likewise, the Ravens spent a first on Lamar even though they had a vet in place.


You know Baltimore took a TE before taking Lamar, right?>
RE: Take the two best players  
90.Cal : 9/17/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15374222 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That said, we need a new quarterback next year.


RE: RE: RE: RE: draft a QB  
Producer : 9/17/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15374232 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15374219 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15374208 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15374202 Producer said:


Quote:


period



Assuming Jones isnt the answer- isnt that we just did with him in 2019? Why make the same mistake twice?



The game within the game in the NFL is to acquire an elite QB by any means necessary. Andy Reid knew it when he took Mahomes, even though he had a solid vet. Shanny Jr knew it when he traded up to get Lance, even though he had a QB who took him to a Super Bowl. If we don't learn that lesson, the pain will continue for another decade. We don't have an elite QB yet with Jones. Without one of the elite 8 to 10, you have almost no shot to win a Super Bowl in today's NFL. This is game theory.



But the Qbs in this year crop arent sure fire picks. Lot of questions with all of them.


well let's see how they rate out by end of the year. The Sporting News has QBs at 3, 4 and 5 (Rattler-Willis-Howell). If they suck, then we may need to sign or trade for a vet (Rodgers/Watson?).
I would keep the first pick...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2021 12:44 pm : link
and trade down with the second pick.
RE: RE: 100% Thibs and Alabama OT  
Everyone Relax : 9/17/2021 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15374225 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15374225 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Assuming they are still ranked where they are now come April. They mentioned it on the broadcast yesterday, but the way you build a successful team is to look at what Buffalo and Baltimore did. You build the offensive and defensive lines, then find the QB that fits what you are looking to accomplish.



You take the QB when he is there for you. You don't wait. Buffalo liked Allen, even though they were an incomplete team, and they took him. Likewise, the Ravens spent a first on Lamar even though they had a vet in place.

If there is a Burrow or Trevor Lawrence at the top then absolutely. Otherwise let's not try and convince ourselves into a QB and build the foundation for the next year.
RE: I would keep the first pick...  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15374239 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and trade down with the second pick.


houston and Atlanta will be looking for QBs soon!
trade them both  
stoneman : 9/17/2021 12:46 pm : link
move down abit (not too much) and get 4 #1s and more. Not thinking of a QB in next years class.
.  
Go Terps : 9/17/2021 12:46 pm : link
We're not going to pay Jones (or at least we shouldn't). Given that, we shouldn't pick up his fifth year option and we should be looking at alternatives.

It's like people don't think about timelines and contracts. That shit matters.
RE: RE: RE: 100% Thibs and Alabama OT  
Producer : 9/17/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15374234 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15374233 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15374225 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Assuming they are still ranked where they are now come April. They mentioned it on the broadcast yesterday, but the way you build a successful team is to look at what Buffalo and Baltimore did. You build the offensive and defensive lines, then find the QB that fits what you are looking to accomplish.



You take the QB when he is there for you. You don't wait. Buffalo liked Allen, even though they were an incomplete team, and they took him. Likewise, the Ravens spent a first on Lamar even though they had a vet in place.



You know Baltimore took a TE before taking Lamar, right?>


I will repeat, the Ravens spent a first round pick on Lamar even though they were a team that was already competitive playoff team with a vet in place. Wherever you think we are as a team in April 2022, if Jones is not absolutely playing at top-8 level, we need to get a QB if we have the #1 and #2 picks.
RE: RE: RE: 100% Thibs and Alabama OT  
Producer : 9/17/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15374241 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15374233 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15374225 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Assuming they are still ranked where they are now come April. They mentioned it on the broadcast yesterday, but the way you build a successful team is to look at what Buffalo and Baltimore did. You build the offensive and defensive lines, then find the QB that fits what you are looking to accomplish.



You take the QB when he is there for you. You don't wait. Buffalo liked Allen, even though they were an incomplete team, and they took him. Likewise, the Ravens spent a first on Lamar even though they had a vet in place.


If there is a Burrow or Trevor Lawrence at the top then absolutely. Otherwise let's not try and convince ourselves into a QB and build the foundation for the next year.


excuse me.. i'll take a Zach Wilson or Trey Lance as well.
Very unlikely a new GM/HC keep Jones, but  
jerseygiant : 9/17/2021 12:48 pm : link
Thibodeaux/Karlaftis/Hutchinson + Neal/Green with 2 top picks. Not top 2 overall, as the thread suggested, but like 2 overall and 7 overall, which I could see happening.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/17/2021 12:49 pm : link
Terps - we get it man. Just go join another message board at this point. Shit is so tiresome.
RE: Very unlikely a new GM/HC keep Jones, but  
jerseygiant : 9/17/2021 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15374252 jerseygiant said:
Quote:
Thibodeaux/Karlaftis/Hutchinson + Neal/Green with 2 top picks. Not top 2 overall, as the thread suggested, but like 2 overall and 7 overall, which I could see happening.


And I'd bring in Mike McDaniel from San Fran as the new HC
RE: …  
Go Terps : 9/17/2021 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15374253 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Terps - we get it man. Just go join another message board at this point. Shit is so tiresome.


I don't think you do get it.
Won't even be close to the results  
k2tampa : 9/17/2021 12:51 pm : link
With the Lions' injuries, Bears will probably be favorites in those two games. Other potential wins include the Vikings twice and us. And based on Rodgers' effort (and the rest of the Pack) against the Saints, those games might be winnable too. That division could be as bad if not worse than the east.
If this happens  
beatrixkiddo : 9/17/2021 12:52 pm : link
I’d happily trade both away for a proven quality GM and HC. Don’t think any player they bring in under the same staff will work out anyway.
oh i get it alright  
ryanmkeane : 9/17/2021 12:57 pm : link
you've made it your goal to blast Jones every day for 2 years. Now that he's off to a good start to the season it'll be something else that you have with him.
Depends  
JB_in_DC : 9/17/2021 12:57 pm : link
If we're picking 1 and 2, we don't have our quarterback. Franchise QBs don't finish bottom 2 in Year 3.

You don't want to force a QB if there's not a great one to take. In that event, agree with bw that trading out of one of the picks for 2023 ammunition makes sense, but man how depressing is that to think about! Need impact pass rushers. Look for Front 7 picks to make up 2 of our first 3 picks.
Has George Young  
Bill in UT : 9/17/2021 1:00 pm : link
got a grandson?
Recall the Indianapolis Colts had the top two picks in one draft  
NYGgolfer : 9/17/2021 1:00 pm : link
back in the early 90's. They selected two defensive guys Steve Emtman and Quenton Coryatt. Coryatt had some okay seasons but Emtman was oft-injured and out of football in a few years.

Their first round picks got a lot better later that decade as they started drafting future HoFs almost every year.

RE: oh i get it alright  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2021 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15374279 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you've made it your goal to blast Jones every day for 2 years. Now that he's off to a good start to the season it'll be something else that you have with him.


Good start? He’s had one good game out of two
RE: RE: RE: RE: 100% Thibs and Alabama OT  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15374250 Producer said:
Quote:

excuse me.. i'll take a Zach Wilson or Trey Lance as well.


Based on what they have done? They are still unknowns at this point.
If there is no QB worth it this year  
bradshaw44 : 9/17/2021 1:03 pm : link
and knowing how bad we are at drafting, I'd like them to trade both picks for major hauls that go all the way into next year. Load up on draft picks and stop the FA signing crap. With that many picks, some are bound to hit. Well...hopefully.
RE: oh i get it alright  
BH28 : 9/17/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15374279 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you've made it your goal to blast Jones every day for 2 years. Now that he's off to a good start to the season it'll be something else that you have with him.


No you don't. The question is do you pay him $30 million+/year because that's what the market is.

If you don't think he's worth that investment you need to think about moving on.
Draft a WR and maybe two with those picks  
JohnB : 9/17/2021 1:06 pm : link
But I wouldn't draft an OLineman. We need to let our OLine develop.

Or maybe fire Gettleman.

Take your pick
I don't know how you can bitch about the QB when all the things  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2021 1:07 pm : link
you bitched about Garrett he changed 90% and all of a sudden he has a very good game. DJ isn't the problem, far from it. We need top end talent on the line and at edge.
RE: RE: draft a QB  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/17/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15374208 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15374202 Producer said:


Quote:


period



Assuming Jones isnt the answer- isnt that we just did with him in 2019? Why make the same mistake twice?

Good point.

Let's stop trying to find the right guy so we can avoid picking the wrong guy along the way.
.  
Go Terps : 9/17/2021 1:11 pm : link
We're 0-2 on the way to 5-12 and it's a good start.
Picking in the top 2 with the Giants own pick..  
Sean : 9/17/2021 1:13 pm : link
and retaining Jones is not an option. Under that scenario clear the deck of everyone and truly start over. Outside voices brought in to start a real rebuild.
What is the market with Jones?  
Jerry in_DC : 9/17/2021 1:13 pm : link
Say he were a free agent right now. Is he getting more than backup money from anywhere? Why are we even talking about paying him 30 M? I know the option is a confounding factor here, but we're not obligated to pay him a lot after that
My first two picks will be…  
5BowlsSoon : 9/17/2021 1:15 pm : link
1. OC
2. DC
RE: RE: oh i get it alright  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15374298 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15374279 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you've made it your goal to blast Jones every day for 2 years. Now that he's off to a good start to the season it'll be something else that you have with him.



No you don't. The question is do you pay him $30 million+/year because that's what the market is.

If you don't think he's worth that investment you need to think about moving on.


Totally different question, so if you honestly don't believe he's the guy, why the fuck would you move on from a cost controlled QB? Even the haters can admit he's worth much more than his contract right now. And then they'd be bitching about "forcing" a QB when the next guy isn't that good.
If Daniel Jones stays in place as the starter going forward  
NYGgolfer : 9/17/2021 1:18 pm : link
then you take the best non-QB in the Draft with one of the picks, no matter the position. Team can still clearly get better almost everywhere.

The other pick would absolutely need to be shopped to a QB-hungry team and see what they are willing to pay. If it is a haul (and it should be) then pull the trigger and add more talent all over the roster.
RE: Thibadeux and Neal  
mphbullet36 : 9/17/2021 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15374191 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
And don’t even think twice.


100% get a frachise LT and a franchise edge and prosper.

f*ck the QB....I want elite o-line and dline.
If they're picking 1-2  
Scooter185 : 9/17/2021 1:19 pm : link
A new GM, and possibly a new HC, are making the picks. Very unlikely DJ stays in the case, also unlikely that of they're THAT bad DJ played well all year
RE: …  
Jim in Tampa : 9/17/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15374253 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Terps - we get it man. Just go join another message board at this point. Shit is so tiresome.

Go Terps' issue with Daniel Jones runs deeper than whether or not Jones is a good QB. Even if Jones develops into a top 10 QB, Go Terps wouldn't want Jones to get a 2nd contract. He views QBs as easily replaceable for some reason and doesn't even think "his boy" Lamar should get a 2nd contract.

Having said that, you telling other posters that they should "join another message board" or "root for another team" just because they disagree with you is actually the shit that's tiresome.
I would keep Jones. So far He has improved alot in year 3  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/17/2021 1:20 pm : link
at least take the option he hasNo interceptions yet and he is moving the ball. It's the playcalling that is killing us and bad coaching.
RE: RE: RE: draft a QB  
GNewGiants : 9/17/2021 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15374306 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


Let's stop trying to find the right guy so we can avoid picking the wrong guy along the way.


You dont have to find the guy with your top 2 pick, especially if he is not worth the value. Thats the point. We did that with Jones in 2019 when clearly he wasnt a top 10 pick. Why force a pick on a QB if there are better prospects at postion of need?

I mean do we not need an edge rusher and an OT? Those two position seem to be quite valuable in the league.
Take best two players  
hassan : 9/17/2021 1:22 pm : link
Available. Dont force a qb. If jones really sucks we can take one in 2023 where there is a better batch. That said, Giants will not be that bad. they will be drafting both picks in top 15 but not 1-2/
RE: I would keep Jones. So far He has improved alot in year 3  
Sean : 9/17/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15374336 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
at least take the option he hasNo interceptions yet and he is moving the ball. It's the playcalling that is killing us and bad coaching.

If the Giants are that poor he was not even close to being good enough.
Picking the wrong QB is worse  
allstarjim : 9/17/2021 1:29 pm : link
than sticking with a guy you know isn't the answer.

The criticism I had of Gettleman in 2019 is that I didn't think there was truly an elite QB talent in that draft. People are going to say Kyler Murray, and I suppose that's the one guy, but he went #1 overall and we picked 6th. And to be honest, I don't like QBs that are 5'8". I watch Murray and I just think he's going to break. I hope I'm wrong. The one guy I liked was Drew Lock. But I greatly softened on him after reports came out that his teammates didn't really like him. Still not sure what's up with him, but I liked him, perhaps not enough to draft at #6, because you have to check all the boxes at the top of the draft.

So for me, the play was to get the best two players you could and get a QB in 2020, when you had Burrow, Tua, and Herbert coming out. Obviously, nobody was really on Burrow in April of 2019, who could've predicted what he was about to do, but I digress. There was also a chance that Trevor Lawrence was going to come out in that draft as well.

So I thought Gettleman should've gone with Josh Allen and BPA at 17, perhaps still Dexter Lawrence.

If something similar happens this year, I would trade down to acquire draft capital in 2023, because I want to be able to target my QB in a draft where I can get a really good one. I don't see yet the elite guy I want as my franchise QB in the 2021 draft. So the worst thing you can do is force it. Get some extra draft picks, just make sure you get a top pass rusher in this draft while doing it (Thibodeaux?)
RE: …  
joeinpa : 9/17/2021 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15374253 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Terps - we get it man. Just go join another message board at this point. Shit is so tiresome.


Well at least he s consistent. But have to admit, seems odd to double down on his take following last night s performance by Jones.
He's consistent because  
Keaton028 : 9/17/2021 1:37 pm : link
he isn't viewing the Giant's future through a 1 game prism. 1 game is great, but he hasn't yet been consistent to justify being part of the long term plans.
RE: RE: …  
ajr2456 : 9/17/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15374376 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15374253 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Terps - we get it man. Just go join another message board at this point. Shit is so tiresome.



Well at least he s consistent. But have to admit, seems odd to double down on his take following last night s performance by Jones.


How so when performances like last night have been the exception not the rule his whole career?
If you're not taking a QB, trade the first pick, use the 2nd.  
Section331 : 9/17/2021 1:43 pm : link
Any team desperate for a QB is likely to be picking in the top 10, take the haul the 1st overall pick will get you.
Lets draft another  
Beef Wellington : 9/17/2021 1:46 pm : link
Diva like Kadariuos who can't even speak english!
+2 for Thib and Neal  
JonC : 9/17/2021 1:47 pm : link
but that's right now, much will change over seven months.
you pick your blue chip with one and trade down with the other  
UConn4523 : 9/17/2021 1:48 pm : link
if you don't like the QB's (and I say QB's because picking 1 or 2 means the Jones era is over either by him stinking or being injured again).
RE: He's consistent because  
joeinpa : 9/17/2021 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15374384 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
he isn't viewing the Giant's future through a 1 game prism. 1 game is great, but he hasn't yet been consistent to justify being part of the long term plans.


Yes I get that. But the third season hasn’t played out yet and in my opinion there were indications that maybe a light went on for Jones last night

Perhaps Terps should temper his remarks with, baring continued improvement as we saw last night, they should draft a quarterback

Unless I m misunderstanding, I get the idea Terps wasn’t too impress with the performance of Jones last night.

That would seem to be unfair.
This is a unique situation. Jones is not the problem  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/17/2021 1:56 pm : link
I don't think you throw the baby out with the bathwater because subpar coaches can't coach well and management can't manage well.

I think Jones has really improved In Spite of the poor coaching and play calling.

Think of it this way. It took Phil Simms 5 years to prove he was a starting QB. Daniel Jones is way more talented and gifted at his age and experience now in year 3 then Phil was in Year 5. I am trying to say Daniel Jones is way ahead of Phil Simms in his development curve and it would be foolish to throw that away. We just need better coaching and playcalling.

I think even Phil Simms would agree with what I said.
RE: This is a unique situation. Jones is not the problem  
Producer : 9/17/2021 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15374421 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
I don't think you throw the baby out with the bathwater because subpar coaches can't coach well and management can't manage well.

I think Jones has really improved In Spite of the poor coaching and play calling.

Think of it this way. It took Phil Simms 5 years to prove he was a starting QB. Daniel Jones is way more talented and gifted at his age and experience now in year 3 then Phil was in Year 5. I am trying to say Daniel Jones is way ahead of Phil Simms in his development curve and it would be foolish to throw that away. We just need better coaching and playcalling.

I think even Phil Simms would agree with what I said.


please refrain from comparing today's NFL to the league 40 years ago. While you are waiting for a middling QB to become something, other teams seize the opportunity to snag elite QBs and do fast turnarounds. If you are babying a QB in 2021, you are losing.
Phil Simms is 65 years old  
Jerry in_DC : 9/17/2021 2:23 pm : link
Chris Simms is 41 years old.

The closest Simms to DJ in age are Phil's grandkids.

The development of Phil Simms has zero relevance to the modern NFL. It would be like comparing Phil to players in the 1940s
It took Phil Simms 5 years to prove he was a starting QB  
arniefez : 9/17/2021 2:46 pm : link
This is incorrect and revisionist history to try to make a point about a Daniel Jones.

There is no comparison. Phil Simms had a rocket arm and was an elite passer.

It took Phil Simms his first 5 GAMES to prove he was a high level NFL starting QB. He won all 5 of them on a team that finished with 6 total wins and started out 0-5 sound familiar?

What took 5 years was for the Giants to find an OL to protect him. He got the crap beat out of him early in his career. That's about all Daniel Jones has in common with Phil Simms.

I felt bad for Jones last night. He played his ass off and had 2 TD's that somehow stayed out fo the end zone on phantom hold and a pass a couples of inches too far to a guy with bad hands, that the high level NFL receivers catch easily.

But he has to score touchdowns. Regardless of the horrible play calling he has to get the ball in the end zone or he's not worth paying. 15 more chances to convince everyone.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal  
jeff57 : 9/17/2021 2:51 pm : link
.
The pass to Slayton was bad  
Thegratefulhead : 9/17/2021 2:58 pm : link
Remember watching Eli and how many times you you said if he just led him little more that was a TD. There was a reason. Just like last year to Engram, when that receiver is that wide open you and throw it a little short. Too far is the only bad play. You have to take advantage of the coverage breakdowns when they come. When the defender is trailing that badly, it is either a completion and a tackle or an interference because the defender runs into the receiver if you take a little off the throw. You can't overthrow in that spot.
RE: Draft a WR and maybe two with those picks  
bw in dc : 9/17/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15374302 JohnB said:
Quote:
But I wouldn't draft an OLineman. We need to let our OLine develop.

Or maybe fire Gettleman.

Take your pick


OLs have the highest hit rate in the first round.

If you have a competent GM who can actually find the right OLs, you take OLs. Because it's clearer than ever you can't have enough good OLs at this point.
Gettleman Goes Secondary  
M.S. : 9/17/2021 3:04 pm : link

One
Two
RE: Take best two players  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2021 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15374343 hassan said:
Quote:
Available. Dont force a qb. If jones really sucks we can take one in 2023 where there is a better batch. That said, Giants will not be that bad. they will be drafting both picks in top 15 but not 1-2/


I think this is getting lost in the noise. They are not that bad and neither are the Bears. I don't know how you watch last night and think this is not at least an NFL middling team, the coaching is killing it. Easily could be sitting at 1-1 (and yes I get it we aren't) but that game was lost much more than it was won by WFT. We got outcoached....again. Just not as bad as last week.
RE: The pass to Slayton was bad  
BillKo : 9/17/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15374550 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Remember watching Eli and how many times you you said if he just led him little more that was a TD. There was a reason. Just like last year to Engram, when that receiver is that wide open you and throw it a little short. Too far is the only bad play. You have to take advantage of the coverage breakdowns when they come. When the defender is trailing that badly, it is either a completion and a tackle or an interference because the defender runs into the receiver if you take a little off the throw. You can't overthrow in that spot.


It's not touch football, DJ is being rushed and was hit on the play.

He sees Slayton breaking free but he still has to throw the pass where it's intended.

You act like Jones was back there, saw him 10 yards open, then winged it.
We aren't getting the 1st two picks lol....  
BillKo : 9/17/2021 3:11 pm : link
...but if we did, DG should not have any parts of picking either player.

It means 2021 was an utter disaster and he should be canned.
RE: RE: He's consistent because  
JayBinQueens : 9/17/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15374408 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15374384 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


he isn't viewing the Giant's future through a 1 game prism. 1 game is great, but he hasn't yet been consistent to justify being part of the long term plans.



Yes I get that. But the third season hasn’t played out yet and in my opinion there were indications that maybe a light went on for Jones last night


If the light really went on last night, Giants aren't getting #1 or #2 with their own pick
RE: If they're picking 1-2  
FStubbs : 9/17/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15374334 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
A new GM, and possibly a new HC, are making the picks. Very unlikely DJ stays in the case, also unlikely that of they're THAT bad DJ played well all year


Have you seen our defense make Teddy Bridgewater and Taylor Heinicke look like Pat Mahomes? What do you think will happen when they ACTUALLY play Pat Mahomes later this year?

Jones could play quite well and this team still finish with 1-2 wins this year at the rate the defense is going.
RE: Gettleman Goes Secondary  
santacruzom : 9/17/2021 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15374559 M.S. said:
Quote:

One
Two


No, they draft the two best special teams aces available! Preferably at least one of them will have been caught with a loaded bazooka in his trunk.
Maybe something being lost here when we were successful on offense  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/17/2021 5:03 pm : link
in the 1980's we played smashmouth football with Jumbo Elliot, Ard, Nelson and Benson. We still don't have anyone close like Jumbo on our line now.

Our team now is alot of finess with a running QB.
RE: We aren't getting the 1st two picks lol....  
chick310 : 9/17/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15374572 BillKo said:
Quote:
...but if we did, DG should not have any parts of picking either player.

It means 2021 was an utter disaster and he should be canned.


Afraid Gettleman might go Running Back and Fullback with the two picks?
We've got the 1st pick but folks think we'd still extend Jones?  
PerpetualNervousness : 9/17/2021 5:30 pm : link
We may be the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL, but even I don't think this organization is that dysfunctional. The 1st pick in the draft would probably mean a 3-14 season, at which point Daniel Jones lifetime record would be 11 - 33. Some of you really think the new GM - and there would be a new GM, who would not come from inside the building, because at that point even John Mara would realize there's a limit on the 'we're moving in the right direction' BS he can sell the fan base - would want to give Daniel Jones a multimillion dollar contract and be tied to him for the foreseeable future? If we're going to imagine hypotheticals, let's at least have a little logic in the mix.
Trade back on one if not both picks  
montanagiant : 9/17/2021 5:37 pm : link
Unless there is a Gold jacket player to be had.

I would trade too far back but either pick should get you at least 2 more first-round picks and some others in the 2nd-3rd rounds
RE: Trade back on one if not both picks  
montanagiant : 9/17/2021 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15374744 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Unless there is a Gold jacket player to be had.

I would trade too far back but either pick should get you at least 2 more first-round picks and some others in the 2nd-3rd rounds

Correction:
I wouldn't trade too far back
Jones  
WillVAB : 9/17/2021 7:34 pm : link
Played well last night. If this year is a show me year he’s 1 for 2 right now. We’ll see how it goes.

That said, even if Jones isn’t the guy I don’t see the point of force feeding a QB with a premium pick. Not a fan of the QBs in this class. I’d prefer to take the talent which will be at edge and OT, which the Giants desperately need.

The focus of this organization should be to win the line of scrimmage. They’ve burned enough resources on shiny toys on both sides of the ball.
The last thing NYG should do  
JonC : 9/17/2021 9:02 pm : link
is force another QB pick, you could easily argue they forced Jones, if he winds up not being the guy in the end.
RE: RE: Take best two players  
GMen72 : 9/18/2021 1:03 am : link
In comment 15374564 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15374343 hassan said:


Quote:


Available. Dont force a qb. If jones really sucks we can take one in 2023 where there is a better batch. That said, Giants will not be that bad. they will be drafting both picks in top 15 but not 1-2/



I think this is getting lost in the noise. They are not that bad and neither are the Bears. I don't know how you watch last night and think this is not at least an NFL middling team, the coaching is killing it. Easily could be sitting at 1-1 (and yes I get it we aren't) but that game was lost much more than it was won by WFT. We got outcoached....again. Just not as bad as last week.


That was an entertaining game between 2 of the worst 5-10 teams in the NFL. Broncos will get killed in their division...WTF is a bad team in a terrible division. The Bears will go as far as Fields take them, they're most likely going to have 2 wins (maybe CIN, and DET...the rest of their early schedule is a bitch other than LV) in their first 8 games.

I agree both are better than JAX, HOU, and DET...but 2 top 8 picks is very possible.
RE: We've got the 1st pick but folks think we'd still extend Jones?  
joe48 : 9/18/2021 6:17 am : link
In comment 15374740 PerpetualNervousness said:
Quote:
We may be the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL, but even I don't think this organization is that dysfunctional. The 1st pick in the draft would probably mean a 3-14 season, at which point Daniel Jones lifetime record would be 11 - 33. Some of you really think the new GM - and there would be a new GM, who would not come from inside the building, because at that point even John Mara would realize there's a limit on the 'we're moving in the right direction' BS he can sell the fan base - would want to give Daniel Jones a multimillion dollar contract and be tied to him for the foreseeable future? If we're going to imagine hypotheticals, let's at least have a little logic in the mix.

Stop pinning the Giants poor record on Jones. This team has been bad not just Jones.
I could go with Neal or Green and Thibodeaux should we wind up there.  
Angel Eyes : 9/18/2021 9:38 am : link
As far as what we need/areas of deficiency, I'm looking at:

Tight Ends
Guards/Tackles
Edge Rushers (4-3 ends, 3-4 rushbackers)
SAM linebacker (different kind of OLB that can play the run and jam/man cover tight ends, think Carl Banks)
Safeties

Of course, this is dependent on who leaves via free agency at the end of the season, with Evan Engram, Will Hernandez, Lorenzo Carter, and Jabrill Peppers not under contract after the 2021 season.
RE: The last thing NYG should do  
Producer : 9/18/2021 9:46 am : link
In comment 15374982 JonC said:
Quote:
is force another QB pick, you could easily argue they forced Jones, if he winds up not being the guy in the end.


Jon, I don't think anybody is saying they should draft a QB no matter what, but there is a good chance that 2 or 3 of the QBs we are talking about are solidly in the top 5 to top-8 conversation. With QB being the most important position, by far, in football, taking a top QB, a legit high on the board player, makes sense. The problem with the Jones pick is that he was #100 on some boards. Many had him as a 2nd or 3rd round player. The reach was obvious. But Rattler, Willis, Howell will likely be rated much higher. And then if the decision makers love the player, then the QB trumps EDGE or OL - even though those positions are very valuable. No? Curious about your thoughts on this.
