what if Giants get 1st and 2nd selection in draft order 2022 MartyNJ1969 : 9/17/2021 12:28 pm

Thinking ahead here with the Giants and Bears if they finish 1 and 2 draft order. What would Giants do in this situation.



First thought: I am guessing if Jones can average 21 points the rest of this season per game this season his job would be safe because that would mean the soft zone defense crap killed the team this year and it wasn't jones. Also, there isn't a College QB worthy of top 10 pick this year IMO.



Second Thought: I am guessing giants would go DL and OT with those picks in lieu of how the defense played against powerhouse Old Dominion qb and this is a harboring of things to come.



Third Thought. We find our next Kerry Collins in FA to play QB and draft DL and OT with those top two picks.



Fourth Thought" We trade the picks for a huge package on offense and defense whether is draft picks and players or something else.



Fifth thought: Trade one of the high no 1 draft picks for a current winning Head coach like Sean Payton or Sean Mcvie. Give them GM responsibilities to entice them to come here.







