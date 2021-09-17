Where do we go with this team...

I know it's week 2 but this is just another horrible start for the Giants that feels all too familiar.. God forbid the defense stays like this all year and the Giants win 4 games, 6 max...where would you go with this team from here? I honestly don't know anymore...
Judge and his staff are now auditioning for next year. So are players who have contracts that need to be addressed.
Never gonna happen.
In a league tilted towards offense and where other teams play to win, the Giants are way too conservative on both sides of the ball and play not too lose. Not to mention continued mental mistakes and untimely penalties.
Playing for a first down after the INT was the way to go, not running Barkley twice into an 8 man line and throwing 3rd down pass short of the sticks. How do you get a false start/delay of game coming out of a timeout on 3rd and 2?
(I guess the whole team)
If Jones is good, which is possible, but not likely, we're on a 2 year rebuild schedule.
If Jones is not good, its a complete teardown- keep guys like Thomas and some of the recent picks. Hope we're good in 3-4 years
had 5-7 wins in it max.
So far, smells like the lower end of that range.
If Jones is good, which is possible, but not likely, we're on a 2 year rebuild schedule.
If Jones is not good, its a complete teardown- keep guys like Thomas and some of the recent picks. Hope we're good in 3-4 years
Sounds about right.
2. Make every player on the roster available for trade; do everything possible to accumulate draft picks and take it on the chin with dead money sooner rather than later
We've got to clean up before rebuilding.
2. Make every player on the roster available for trade; do everything possible to accumulate draft picks and take it on the chin with dead money sooner rather than later
We've got to clean up before rebuilding.
I don't understand why you want to stick with Judge. The challenge flag costing us a timeout was unforgivable. Getting a delay of game after a timeout is embarrassing in pee-wee football. This team is not well-coached.
2. Make every player on the roster available for trade; do everything possible to accumulate draft picks and take it on the chin with dead money sooner rather than later
We've got to clean up before rebuilding.
Why stick with Judge? Tear the whole thing down IMO
I agree if that happens everyone should be fired, perhaps including Judge. We are the worst team in the entire league since 2017, 18-48 I think.
I don't expect the rest of the season to go well, but there is no point in firing everyone now. Begin compiling a list of potential GMs and start doing some background work.
If the season is still off the rails a couple of weeks before the trade deadline, you fire Gettleman and instruct Abrams to start exploring trades with an eye to a full rebuild. You leave Judge in place until after you hire a new GM who has full authority to keep or release him.
No, he wouldn't. Also not sure if he should, Saquon's value is at an all time low and we may be better off waiting to see if he can get back to where he was, he showed flashes last night
That's part of the reason to keep Judge - I trust him to find a GM more than I do Mara. If Judge is at least in the room for that decision it's better than Mara on his own. His first fucking call would probably be to Accorsi.
2. Make every player on the roster available for trade; do everything possible to accumulate draft picks and take it on the chin with dead money sooner rather than later
We've got to clean up before rebuilding.
I agree with this. I’d give the interim job to Kyle O’Brien and immediately trade off any player you can for assets.
It's time for a fresh perspective. Blank slate time.
Just restructured a bunch of deals earlier this month. Abrams noted that things were going to be tough with their cap in 2022.
Just restructured a bunch of deals earlier this month. Abrams noted that things were going to be tough with their cap in 2022.
Yes. If you start building a house and the foundation is cracked and you know the building can never stand up, you don't keep going just for the sake of it.
Just restructured a bunch of deals earlier this month. Abrams noted that things were going to be tough with their cap in 2022.
This isn't a plan.
But We don't have to cut everyone. Even Among the many foolish things Gettleman did, was running decent players out of town. Guys like Okwara, Kennard, even Goodson have been NFL contributors and they were cheap. The next GM should find a few guys who can play on this team. But don't get your hopes up for actual success for a few years.
When O’Brien was hired, I thought he was a Judge insider candidate and seeing he went to Harvard I was expecting an obviously smart individual. (I need to rid myself of this bias, I know, I know…) Then I sat through this interview. I don’t want to make any final judgement but I am really concerned about this development now.
Kyle O’brien interview - ( New Window )
What are we really missing out on here? I thought Shurmhr should have been fired after the Eagles game in 2018.
It's not like this team doesn't like to waste money and everybody else's time.
"Not gonna sign him to trade him" or pay a 40 year old to play three games after drafting a new QB.
What a bunch of bullshit.
The drafting is where I smh, the top prospects have got to ascend on gameday and show more. Build off this performance, as ugly as some aspects where, there was a sense of attack and confidence we had not seen in awhile.
Here's the rub though, I highly doubt NYG moves on from Jones after this season. I just doubt they look at the situation and decide two years for this coaching staff plus Jones is fair, unless it becomes obvious (eg, Shumur and Bettcher) they're in way over their heads and it's time for changes. NYG is invested in Jones and their other draft picks and who they are as young men. 2021 remains a crucial season of let's see what they've got.
However, if his season becomes indifferent then shouldn't assume he will continue to keep Judge's support. We won't hear anything like that publicly of course but Judge should be smart enough not to know he has to get a winner at QB, along with more on the roster. That will be his responsibility soon.
The drafting is where I smh, the top prospects have got to ascend on gameday and show more. Build off this performance, as ugly as some aspects where, there was a sense of attack and confidence we had not seen in awhile.
Here's the rub though, I highly doubt NYG moves on from Jones after this season. I just doubt they look at the situation and decide two years for this coaching staff plus Jones is fair, unless it becomes obvious (eg, Shumur and Bettcher) they're in way over their heads and it's time for changes. NYG is invested in Jones and their other draft picks and who they are as young men. 2021 remains a crucial season of let's see what they've got.
I'm sure they will "ride out" this season, and start trying to sell at the trade deadline if they have no chance of making the playoffs. But isn't that the problem? That's what losing teams in almost all sports try and do before their respective trade deadline. It's a sign the team has given up on the season and is looking to "rebuild." That's the Giants. We're constantly "rebuilding" because we make terrible moves in the draft and FA.
This is a critical year for Jones. It's possible that he could play well even if the team finishes 4-13 or 5-12. But if he doesn't, then any "rebuilding" should include moving on from him as well. A new GM will probably also want his own QB.
They've got to overcome the personnel issues, be it the guys performing better, or improving all the self-scouting and external scouting. Right now, they have a number of key holes that have persisted for several years! The personnel scouting has to improve.
if it makes you feel better he did make major adjustments to the offense in the span of 4 days. So cleaning up a few penalties (which they were relatively good at last year), and the defense (which they did last year), and coach a little more aggressive should be doable. Key word being "should". The guy's literal job is on the line so I think we can trust the motivation is there. Is he the real deal?
However, if his season becomes indifferent then shouldn't assume he will continue to keep Judge's support. We won't hear anything like that publicly of course but Judge should be smart enough not to know he has to get a winner at QB, along with more on the roster. That will be his responsibility soon.
I'm a huge Jones fan but I'm not sure about starting over with him again. It would be his 3rd offense in 4 seasons, he's never had a running game, his WRs have let him down (one year they had him throwing to CJ Board and Alex Bechman), he clrarly thrives when he can throw the deep ball and yet we have 2 straight years of Jason Garrett's 3 yard route tree offense. Every mistake he makes is amplified bc of his turnover problem year 1 and I think it is mentally draining...NY fans and media shit on him worse than Eli but Eli was a stone with that stuff + he constantly had a supporting cast. I'd almost rather see Jones go to the Steelers where they'll let him loose, rather than starting over with this franchise again
They've got to overcome the personnel issues, be it the guys performing better, or improving all the self-scouting and external scouting. Right now, they have a number of key holes that have persisted for several years! The personnel scouting has to improve.
Absolutely and onviously the collegiate scouting has just not been on par with the rest of the league. I think they even fired most of their ssnior scouts recently if I'm not mistaken. Again. I know it's game 2 but it seems like picking a gadget WR when you were sitting at pick 11 may not have been the best idea? Baffling draft day decision after baffling draft day decision
Inclined to agree.
Just restructured a bunch of deals earlier this month. Abrams noted that things were going to be tough with their cap in 2022.
If they win 5-6 games AND are up against the cap, what other argument for blowing it up do you need?
We've heard rumors of, say, him declining high pick trades for Engram. Perhaps a new GM acts upon those trades.
Quote:
start yet another one?
Just restructured a bunch of deals earlier this month. Abrams noted that things were going to be tough with their cap in 2022.
If they win 5-6 games AND are up against the cap, what other argument for blowing it up do you need?
They wont be up against the cap for long, it will start to go back up,every team is doing the same thing the giants are because of the low cap
Quote:
Despite all the draft resources, all the pro personnel scouting, the UFA dollars spent, the time assessing, testing, assembling, building ... has all resulted in a team that lacks top players on offense, and its best defenders are off to slow starts.
They've got to overcome the personnel issues, be it the guys performing better, or improving all the self-scouting and external scouting. Right now, they have a number of key holes that have persisted for several years! The personnel scouting has to improve.
Absolutely and onviously the collegiate scouting has just not been on par with the rest of the league. I think they even fired most of their ssnior scouts recently if I'm not mistaken. Again. I know it's game 2 but it seems like picking a gadget WR when you were sitting at pick 11 may not have been the best idea? Baffling draft day decision after baffling draft day decision
I would've picked Parsons. Hate the Toney pick.