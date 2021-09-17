Was it an overthrow or a drop????

Im getting a ton of differing views on this. Former QBs like Mike Vick and Rich Gannon are saying it was an overthrow. Many are saying that Slayton is a professional receiver and should of caught that ball. What’s the verdict BBI?
if you aren't going to factor in the fact that Jones took a shot right after that throw then you aren't giving a fair assessment. It also hit Slayton in the hand, for what would have been a tough but doable catch.
That it was an overthrow. The receiver was wide open, there wasn’t a need to make the receiver go get it. A simple shot with some air under it, and it’s an easy score for the receiver. I’m not blaming Jones, he played great, but it’s a learning experience for him.
It wasn’t a perfect throw, but thats an uncontested ball that hit both of his hands. That’s an easy catch for a pro, and I’d expect a pro WR to catch that ball even if it was thrown further in front of him by either extending more or diving.
This was a little easier and JonC and I saw the same thing - Slayton saw he was late and tried to catch up. Watch at around the 10/15 yard line or so. You can see him really turn it on.
his route) he also misplaced his hands under it and why he only got “one” hand on it. Certainly could have gotten two without diving. It’s a moot point because Slayton apparently didn’t run threw his route like he was surprised he was so open. By that time the ball is in the motion of getting out.
Jones should have put more air under the ball and Slayton was in one of those unusual 50/50 catch probability situations. The ball was right on the edge of his catch radius where it could have gone either way.
And I don't buy that Slayton was running too slowly. I think he ran a precise pattern and extending his arms at the end gave the illusion he was trying to run harder at the end...
very hard to adjust to over the shoulder running full steam.
What adjustment? He was running with his body positioned the right way the entire time.
Wasn't like he was looking back and and to turn his head/body to the other side to make the grab.
That's not true, his angle was slightly off. Stick your hands straight out. Now rotate your outstreched hands towards the right side of your head. You arms are no longer even, the right one is longer due to the rotation.
If the receiver's route and the trajectory of the ball aren't aligned that the WR can run under it with arms parallel and he has to twist his upper body in mid air to adjsut to ball, it ups the difficulty of the catch tremendously.
If the ball was on his left hand, its a catch IMO. Again hard catch, but one that has to be made at the pro level.
you can see him realize it and hit the gas pedal. The coaches were probably yelling at him on the sidelines to RUN full speed throughout the route, and then the pass would figure to have been easier to catch.
Same kind of play. That ball has got to be caught regardless
Jones over threw him but Slaton still should have caught it. Almost the exact same scenario as Engram last year in Philadelphia and the story of the last decade of Giants football. They find a way to lose and they remain a terrible team.
but you see guys make it every single week in the NFL.
He didn't settle under the ball with the correct angle, so it forced him to reach slightly awkwardly to grab it. But the key is, Jones put enough air under the ball that Slayton should've been able to adjust to it.
Since Slayton had them beat by 9 yards. But WTF did Slayton not dive or stretch out for it? It was there to be caught
He was stretched for it. You can't layout for a ball that high over your head. Usually when receivers lay out for it, the ball and trajectory are aligned, ie in front of him. But since Slayton was adjusting his route back to the ball, it takes a layout out of the picture.
I might need to rewatch the play, but I don't recall much pressure. Jones had a couple seconds and then moved into the pocket as he threw. He got hit after he threw it, but I thought he stepped right into that. Anyhow, I don't lay blame on either guy. It could have been a better throw and Slayton should catch a pass that hit his hands.
At best, Slayton has average hands for an NFL receiver, but he has
If he had hands-on it while straining on his feet why can't he stretch out or dive for it like we see virtually every week in the NFL? Slayton slowed up on his route also which threw it off.
That ball was money and someone being paid millions to catch balls should have caught that
When you are running full speed and jump or dive, because of your momentum, you tend to go much further in the horizontal direction than the vertical direction.
Conversely, when standing still, you can get much higher vertically.
Because of the height of the ball where he was catching it and his speed, a jump wouldn't have been beneficial.
That's why i was saying if the ball was out in front of him, be could dive because he'll go much further in the horizontal direction.
He's lined up on the 45. He starts running a fly, head down, does a quick fake to the outside on the CB at the 30, who is playing outside leverage, and then hits the post.
At the 17, Slayton picks up the ball and is all out trying to make the catch.
There is no slowing down, loafing on the route, etc. Link - ( New Window )
Slayton himself said he should have made the catch, and should have been able to run under it. Its in his presser. He said he's been running under passes like that his whole life (or something like that).
Slaymaker was 177 overall pick and DJ was the 6. People saying that Jones had pressure in face, yeah, but is something unusual in the NFL? Gonna be a lot of QB1s on Sunday tossing dimes and slinging darts without any pressure coming? Making a great throw with pressure in your face is actually in the NFL QB1 job description.
Here’s the other thing, Jones could have under thrown that ball 5 yards and it would have been a TD. A legit franchise QB1 makes that throw, with the pressure and all.
Big Willy H was fairly pathetic in his blocking there too. Oh no, I’ve been pushed back and now a spin move, whatever shall I do? I guess none of our 26 offensive line coaches got to the spin move part of the offensive line coaching manual.
Slayton? Sure, he’d like to have that one to try again. But let’s stop pretending that was some kind of perfect pass or easy catch or that it was a good enough throw. There was no need for that to have been a difficult catch. There was no coverage within 10 yards of Slay and there was no reason to make that a difficult throw.
in fairness to DJ, when he is letting it go, Slayton has beat his guy but not by 9 yards. I initially thought if a guy is that open he can leave it a bit short for any easier catch. But, Slay's not THAT wide open when DJ let's it go. DJ is also hit just after he releases it.
Slay ran hard. Tough catch, but possible. Just didn't happen. Much like the aforementioned EE play vs the Eagles. We need someone to play above the Xs and Os. The WFT guy made a great catch on their 2 play TD. We didn't.
He threw the ball 50 yards in the air with pressure in his face. Slayton did not run all-out and it hit him in the hands. This conversation reminds me of the EE drop against the Eagles last year. Was it perfect, no. But it was a pretty good throw that works almost every time in the NFL.
If you want to get technical, 95% on Slayton and 5% on Jones.
I'm not arguing if DS should have made the catch. To me, it's a 50/50 situation. So I see both sides there.
Could have been caught, but DJ did not need to hit him in stride. He was so wide open he could have underthrown the ball a bit to make it an easier catch. Manning was very underrated for that exact trait.
Slayton was so wide open, that Jones could have shortened the throw
but you see guys make it every single week in the NFL.
He didn't settle under the ball with the correct angle, so it forced him to reach slightly awkwardly to grab it. But the key is, Jones put enough air under the ball that Slayton should've been able to adjust to it.
I'm not knocking DJ because that was a very catchable ball. But DJ did NOT put enough air under it. Because if he did, Slayton would have been able to catch up to the throw!
The ball landed square in Slayton's hands. It wasn't off his fingertips. It was in his palm. He dropped it. Period. He also had a second shot at it and whiffed. This has nothing to do with liking Jones or not (I am still undecided). IT is simply a ball hitting a WR in the hands.
I'm not arguing if DS should have made the catch. To me, it's a 50/50 situation. So I see both sides there.
I'm arguing the quality of DS's route.
It's not a 50-50 situation. DS should have caught it. Period.
But for the Jones bashers, they will make any excuse possible...
If you watch to ball is out towards his right shoulder and not “Centered” on him. This tells me he didn’t get a good look at it in the air and didn’t make the proper adjustment to the ball.
That's a pretty cliched reaction. Brady never missed a throw? When he does is his team bad?
I'm not comparing Daniel Jones to Brady, I just think this is a lazy way to participate in the topic.
The Golladay drop was more egregious in terms of catchability.
It wasn’t perfected but it was catchable
I tend to agree with him but i wouldn't expect him to say anything else either.
When the ball hits you in both hands, and you're a professional football player, you catch the fucking ball.
That's the end of that.
If you watch to ball is out towards his right shoulder and not “Centered” on him. This tells me he didn’t get a good look at it in the air and didn’t make the proper adjustment to the ball.
Exactly this. He didn't see it that well coming in, doesn't matter much if it was a better throw.
Except for the fact Jones got hit on the play.
And I don't buy that Slayton was running too slowly. I think he ran a precise pattern and extending his arms at the end gave the illusion he was trying to run harder at the end...
Ergo, not an overthrow. A TD!
In a day where weekly I see receivers go up and catch one contested ball after another, are we really going to do this!
CATCH THE DAM BALL. There is no other quarterback in the league where that question would be asked about that throw.
and I can't blame either Jones or Slayton.
If you watch to ball is out towards his right shoulder and not “Centered” on him. This tells me he didn’t get a good look at it in the air and didn’t make the proper adjustment to the ball.
That’s what I saw. He had to reach slightly to his right.
Think I would believe Smith and Irvin(two VG receivers) over Vick and Gannon(two mediocre at best QBs)
He didn't settle under the ball with the correct angle, so it forced him to reach slightly awkwardly to grab it. But the key is, Jones put enough air under the ball that Slayton should've been able to adjust to it.
He was stretched for it. You can't layout for a ball that high over your head. Usually when receivers lay out for it, the ball and trajectory are aligned, ie in front of him. But since Slayton was adjusting his route back to the ball, it takes a layout out of the picture.
What it was.....incomplete
Here’s the other thing, Jones could have under thrown that ball 5 yards and it would have been a TD. A legit franchise QB1 makes that throw, with the pressure and all.
Big Willy H was fairly pathetic in his blocking there too. Oh no, I’ve been pushed back and now a spin move, whatever shall I do? I guess none of our 26 offensive line coaches got to the spin move part of the offensive line coaching manual.
Slayton? Sure, he’d like to have that one to try again. But let’s stop pretending that was some kind of perfect pass or easy catch or that it was a good enough throw. There was no need for that to have been a difficult catch. There was no coverage within 10 yards of Slay and there was no reason to make that a difficult throw.
Slay ran hard. Tough catch, but possible. Just didn't happen. Much like the aforementioned EE play vs the Eagles. We need someone to play above the Xs and Os. The WFT guy made a great catch on their 2 play TD. We didn't.
Is it me or is Slayton a little more physically sloppy when lined up on the right side of the field?
If memory serves me correctly, a lot of his home runs he’s lined up on the left side. Might be a vision or dominant thing.
I hadn't noticed but will keep an eye out.
There is no two ways about it there was no discussion to be had the wide receiver drop the fucking football.
When the ball hits you in both hands, and you're a professional football player, you catch the fucking ball.
That's the end of that.
Exactly right.
Slayton also misplayed the late 4th quarter sideline attempt. by not trying to catch it with proper hand placement. If he does, there’s no need to leave his feet.
yes i heard that too. also said something to the effect that he didn't run through the ball, that he stopped running and reached.
that argument also has an obviously correct side
ball should have been caught.
If you want to get technical, 95% on Slayton and 5% on Jones.
Yep
That's what I saw as well, should have laid out for the ball.
It was very catchable.
Absolutely correct! Watch the film; Slayton slowed down....
Could DJ have put more air under the pass? Absolutely. Any pass reception or drop is like a marriage or a dance; it takes two!!!
He didn't settle under the ball with the correct angle, so it forced him to reach slightly awkwardly to grab it. But the key is, Jones put enough air under the ball that Slayton should've been able to adjust to it.
I'm not knocking DJ because that was a very catchable ball. But DJ did NOT put enough air under it. Because if he did, Slayton would have been able to catch up to the throw!
Jones had two TD's taken away from him, through no fault of his own.
No. No, no, no - a thousand times no...