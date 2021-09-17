for display only
Was it an overthrow or a drop????

JoeyBigBlue : 9/17/2021 6:52 pm
Im getting a ton of differing views on this. Former QBs like Mike Vick and Rich Gannon are saying it was an overthrow. Many are saying that Slayton is a professional receiver and should of caught that ball. What’s the verdict BBI?
its both  
UConn4523 : 9/17/2021 6:55 pm : link
if you aren't going to factor in the fact that Jones took a shot right after that throw then you aren't giving a fair assessment. It also hit Slayton in the hand, for what would have been a tough but doable catch.
Drop but  
Now Mike in MD : 9/17/2021 6:55 pm : link
Slayton eased up his route when the DB stumbled. If he doesn't, it's a much easier catch
Both,  
CT Charlie : 9/17/2021 6:56 pm : link
yep.
Does It Matter At This Point  
Bernie : 9/17/2021 6:57 pm : link
good teams make the play, bad teams don't.
He misjudged it in the air  
Biteymax22 : 9/17/2021 6:57 pm : link
The QB is supposed to throw it up so the WR runs under it, very much like a CF runs under a ball hit over his head. They track it, center it on their body and adjust their speed to get to it.

If you watch to ball is out towards his right shoulder and not “Centered” on him. This tells me he didn’t get a good look at it in the air and didn’t make the proper adjustment to the ball.
In the grey area between an overthrow and a drop  
Ira : 9/17/2021 6:57 pm : link
.
Just jump  
jpetuch : 9/17/2021 6:58 pm : link
And catch it! These guys are pros.
said this earlier  
GiantNatty : 9/17/2021 6:59 pm : link
hit his hands so should have caught it though he was so wide open that i thought jones could have put a little more air under it. neither player's "fault," really, just a failure to make a play
RE: Does It Matter At This Point  
UConn4523 : 9/17/2021 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15374835 Bernie said:
Quote:
good teams make the play, bad teams don't.


That's a pretty cliched reaction. Brady never missed a throw? When he does is his team bad?

I'm not comparing Daniel Jones to Brady, I just think this is a lazy way to participate in the topic.
After seeing the replay a few Im going to say  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/17/2021 7:08 pm : link
That it was an overthrow. The receiver was wide open, there wasn’t a need to make the receiver go get it. A simple shot with some air under it, and it’s an easy score for the receiver. I’m not blaming Jones, he played great, but it’s a learning experience for him.
It's not an easy catch  
BH28 : 9/17/2021 7:10 pm : link
very hard to adjust to over the shoulder running full steam. But in the pros, it's a catch that has to be made.

The Golladay drop was more egregious in terms of catchability.
Slayton  
Ike#88 : 9/17/2021 7:10 pm : link
should have left his feet, put his thumbs together and made the catch. Next time maybe Jones puts a little more arc on the ball but Slayton owns this one.
It’s 100% on Slayton  
monstercoo : 9/17/2021 7:11 pm : link
It wasn’t a perfect throw, but thats an uncontested ball that hit both of his hands. That’s an easy catch for a pro, and I’d expect a pro WR to catch that ball even if it was thrown further in front of him by either extending more or diving.
Slayton said he should have caught it  
PatersonPlank : 9/17/2021 7:11 pm : link
.
Jones got clobbered on the play  
Ben in Tampa : 9/17/2021 7:13 pm : link
He launched a catchable ball with pressure in his grill

It wasn’t perfected but it was catchable
Was Evan Engram's ball  
section125 : 9/17/2021 7:15 pm : link
against the Eagle last year a drop or overthrow? It was overwhelming called a drop.
This was a little easier and JonC and I saw the same thing - Slayton saw he was late and tried to catch up. Watch at around the 10/15 yard line or so. You can see him really turn it on.
RE: Slayton said he should have caught it  
UConn4523 : 9/17/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15374861 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


I tend to agree with him but i wouldn't expect him to say anything else either.
RE: It's not an easy catch  
BillKo : 9/17/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15374857 BH28 said:
Quote:
very hard to adjust to over the shoulder running full steam.


What adjustment? He was running with his body positioned the right way the entire time.

Wasn't like he was looking back and and to turn his head/body to the other side to make the grab.
They pay him 3/4 of a million dollars a year  
Hammer : 9/17/2021 7:17 pm : link
to catch a football.

When the ball hits you in both hands, and you're a professional football player, you catch the fucking ball.

That's the end of that.
RE: He misjudged it in the air  
Pork Chop : 9/17/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15374836 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
The QB is supposed to throw it up so the WR runs under it, very much like a CF runs under a ball hit over his head. They track it, center it on their body and adjust their speed to get to it.

If you watch to ball is out towards his right shoulder and not “Centered” on him. This tells me he didn’t get a good look at it in the air and didn’t make the proper adjustment to the ball.


Exactly this. He didn't see it that well coming in, doesn't matter much if it was a better throw.
Drop  
Shady Lurker : 9/17/2021 7:30 pm : link
on a difficult catch
RE: After seeing the replay a few Im going to say  
robbieballs2003 : 9/17/2021 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15374855 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
That it was an overthrow. The receiver was wide open, there wasn’t a need to make the receiver go get it. A simple shot with some air under it, and it’s an easy score for the receiver. I’m not blaming Jones, he played great, but it’s a learning experience for him.


Except for the fact Jones got hit on the play.
It Wasn't a Perfect Throw  
clatterbuck : 9/17/2021 7:32 pm : link
but it was a catchable ball.
If you look at it (even not accounting he wasn’t running through  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2021 7:32 pm : link
his route) he also misplaced his hands under it and why he only got “one” hand on it. Certainly could have gotten two without diving. It’s a moot point because Slayton apparently didn’t run threw his route like he was surprised he was so open. By that time the ball is in the motion of getting out.
It's actually both...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2021 7:35 pm : link
Jones should have put more air under the ball and Slayton was in one of those unusual 50/50 catch probability situations. The ball was right on the edge of his catch radius where it could have gone either way.

And I don't buy that Slayton was running too slowly. I think he ran a precise pattern and extending his arms at the end gave the illusion he was trying to run harder at the end...
RE: Drop but  
TLong : 9/17/2021 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15374833 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
Slayton eased up his route when the DB stumbled. If he doesn't, it's a much easier catch


Ergo, not an overthrow. A TD!
Jones had a guy in  
joeinpa : 9/17/2021 7:39 pm : link
His face and got popped as soon as he released the ball

In a day where weekly I see receivers go up and catch one contested ball after another, are we really going to do this!

CATCH THE DAM BALL. There is no other quarterback in the league where that question would be asked about that throw.
It was a frkn drop ...  
Spider56 : 9/17/2021 7:53 pm : link
Slayton’s inconsistency goes back to his college days and it’s why he lasted until the 5th round. Catch the damn ball or be on the bench.
......  
Route 9 : 9/17/2021 8:03 pm : link
Drop. MIGHT have been a tad overthrown but I only watched it once. Slayton should've caught that. Who cares though? Why be pedantic over some loss?
Great players  
Arkbach : 9/17/2021 8:04 pm : link
make great plays.
It was a little of both  
M.S. : 9/17/2021 8:10 pm : link

and I can't blame either Jones or Slayton.
RE: RE: It's not an easy catch  
BH28 : 9/17/2021 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15374870 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15374857 BH28 said:


Quote:


very hard to adjust to over the shoulder running full steam.



What adjustment? He was running with his body positioned the right way the entire time.

Wasn't like he was looking back and and to turn his head/body to the other side to make the grab.


That's not true, his angle was slightly off. Stick your hands straight out. Now rotate your outstreched hands towards the right side of your head. You arms are no longer even, the right one is longer due to the rotation.

If the receiver's route and the trajectory of the ball aren't aligned that the WR can run under it with arms parallel and he has to twist his upper body in mid air to adjsut to ball, it ups the difficulty of the catch tremendously.

If the ball was on his left hand, its a catch IMO. Again hard catch, but one that has to be made at the pro level.
Slayton saw he was late and tried to catch up  
JonC : 9/17/2021 8:18 pm : link
you can see him realize it and hit the gas pedal. The coaches were probably yelling at him on the sidelines to RUN full speed throughout the route, and then the pass would figure to have been easier to catch.
RE: He misjudged it in the air  
k2tampa : 9/17/2021 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15374836 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
The QB is supposed to throw it up so the WR runs under it, very much like a CF runs under a ball hit over his head. They track it, center it on their body and adjust their speed to get to it.

If you watch to ball is out towards his right shoulder and not “Centered” on him. This tells me he didn’t get a good look at it in the air and didn’t make the proper adjustment to the ball.


That’s what I saw. He had to reach slightly to his right.
Was at the game and it was clear....  
nyblue56 : 9/17/2021 8:44 pm : link
To me he did not locate the ball early. The ball was delivered as it should. It was a drop.
RE: Was Evan Engram's ball  
mattlawson : 9/17/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15374867 section125 said:
Quote:
against the Eagle last year a drop or overthrow? It was overwhelming called a drop.
This was a little easier and JonC and I saw the same thing - Slayton saw he was late and tried to catch up. Watch at around the 10/15 yard line or so. You can see him really turn it on.


Same kind of play. That ball has got to be caught regardless
It was not an easy catch  
Bill in UT : 9/17/2021 9:00 pm : link
The very good ones make it, the ordinary ones don't. Slayton has never been known for having great hands, just for running fast.
Steve Smith and Michael Irvin both said...  
EricJ : 9/17/2021 9:07 pm : link
Slayton should have caught ball.
Not a perfect throw but that….  
Crispino : 9/17/2021 9:07 pm : link
degree of difficulty catch, and more difficult catches, are made by NFL receivers in literally every game. Rule of thumb for NFL receivers is, “ If you touch it, you catch it.”
It was both  
arniefez : 9/17/2021 9:13 pm : link
Jones over threw him but Slaton still should have caught it. Almost the exact same scenario as Engram last year in Philadelphia and the story of the last decade of Giants football. They find a way to lose and they remain a terrible team.
Funny how former receivers blame Slayton  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/17/2021 9:17 pm : link
(i.e Steve Smith and Michael Irvin) and former QBs say that Jones overthrew it (i.e Michael Vick and Rich Gannon)
RE: Funny how former receivers blame Slayton  
section125 : 9/17/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15374994 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
(i.e Steve Smith and Michael Irvin) and former QBs say that Jones overthrew it (i.e Michael Vick and Rich Gannon)


Think I would believe Smith and Irvin(two VG receivers) over Vick and Gannon(two mediocre at best QBs)
It might not have been the easiest catch in the world  
BlackLight : 9/17/2021 9:22 pm : link
but you see guys make it every single week in the NFL.

He didn't settle under the ball with the correct angle, so it forced him to reach slightly awkwardly to grab it. But the key is, Jones put enough air under the ball that Slayton should've been able to adjust to it.
RE: RE: Funny how former receivers blame Slayton  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/17/2021 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15374997 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15374994 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


(i.e Steve Smith and Michael Irvin) and former QBs say that Jones overthrew it (i.e Michael Vick and Rich Gannon)



Think I would believe Smith and Irvin(two VG receivers) over Vick and Gannon(two mediocre at best QBs)



That’s unfair to Gannon. The guy was an MVP and led his team to the Super Bowl. I wouldn’t say he was mediocre.
The throw did not need to be thrown that far  
montanagiant : 9/17/2021 9:53 pm : link
Since Slayton had them beat by 9 yards. But WTF did Slayton not dive or stretch out for it? It was there to be caught
RE: The throw did not need to be thrown that far  
BH28 : 9/17/2021 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15375024 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Since Slayton had them beat by 9 yards. But WTF did Slayton not dive or stretch out for it? It was there to be caught


He was stretched for it. You can't layout for a ball that high over your head. Usually when receivers lay out for it, the ball and trajectory are aligned, ie in front of him. But since Slayton was adjusting his route back to the ball, it takes a layout out of the picture.
If he was covered, it was a perfect throw  
George from PA : 9/17/2021 10:00 pm : link
Being wide open....throw could have been easier

What it was.....incomplete
.  
Banks : 9/17/2021 10:22 pm : link
I might need to rewatch the play, but I don't recall much pressure. Jones had a couple seconds and then moved into the pocket as he threw. He got hit after he threw it, but I thought he stepped right into that. Anyhow, I don't lay blame on either guy. It could have been a better throw and Slayton should catch a pass that hit his hands.
At best, Slayton has average hands for an NFL receiver, but he has  
CT Charlie : 9/17/2021 10:24 pm : link
made plenty of catches harder than that. Under the circumstances, DJ made a nice throw – but it wasn't perfect.
it was a touch long  
Producer : 9/17/2021 10:30 pm : link
but Slayton didn't run the best route and made it harder to catch. Jones might have thrown an easier ball to reel in if it was more looping, like a russ bomb. I don't blame either player.
RE: RE: The throw did not need to be thrown that far  
montanagiant : 9/17/2021 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15375029 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15375024 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Since Slayton had them beat by 9 yards. But WTF did Slayton not dive or stretch out for it? It was there to be caught



He was stretched for it. You can't layout for a ball that high over your head. Usually when receivers lay out for it, the ball and trajectory are aligned, ie in front of him. But since Slayton was adjusting his route back to the ball, it takes a layout out of the picture.

If he had hands-on it while straining on his feet why can't he stretch out or dive for it like we see virtually every week in the NFL? Slayton slowed up on his route also which threw it off.

That ball was money and someone being paid millions to catch balls should have caught that
Yes  
Beer Man : 9/17/2021 10:46 pm : link
...
RE: RE: RE: The throw did not need to be thrown that far  
BH28 : 9/17/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15375050 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15375029 BH28 said:


Quote:


In comment 15375024 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Since Slayton had them beat by 9 yards. But WTF did Slayton not dive or stretch out for it? It was there to be caught



He was stretched for it. You can't layout for a ball that high over your head. Usually when receivers lay out for it, the ball and trajectory are aligned, ie in front of him. But since Slayton was adjusting his route back to the ball, it takes a layout out of the picture.


If he had hands-on it while straining on his feet why can't he stretch out or dive for it like we see virtually every week in the NFL? Slayton slowed up on his route also which threw it off.

That ball was money and someone being paid millions to catch balls should have caught that


When you are running full speed and jump or dive, because of your momentum, you tend to go much further in the horizontal direction than the vertical direction.

Conversely, when standing still, you can get much higher vertically.

Because of the height of the ball where he was catching it and his speed, a jump wouldn't have been beneficial.

That's why i was saying if the ball was out in front of him, be could dive because he'll go much further in the horizontal direction.
Slayton never slows up on his route...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2021 10:54 pm : link
See the link.

He's lined up on the 45. He starts running a fly, head down, does a quick fake to the outside on the CB at the 30, who is playing outside leverage, and then hits the post.

At the 17, Slayton picks up the ball and is all out trying to make the catch.

There is no slowing down, loafing on the route, etc.
Link - ( New Window )
in the very highly paid genre these athletes reside in......  
thrunthrublue : 9/17/2021 10:57 pm : link
the result led to yet another loss for these 10 and 32 (under DG) giants. its another 14 games to go......
RE: Slayton never slows up on his route...  
PatersonPlank : 9/17/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15375058 bw in dc said:
Quote:
See the link.

He's lined up on the 45. He starts running a fly, head down, does a quick fake to the outside on the CB at the 30, who is playing outside leverage, and then hits the post.

At the 17, Slayton picks up the ball and is all out trying to make the catch.

There is no slowing down, loafing on the route, etc. Link - ( New Window )


Slayton himself said he should have made the catch, and should have been able to run under it. Its in his presser. He said he's been running under passes like that his whole life (or something like that).
I’m weighting the blame based on draft position…  
trueblueinpw : 9/17/2021 11:21 pm : link
Slaymaker was 177 overall pick and DJ was the 6. People saying that Jones had pressure in face, yeah, but is something unusual in the NFL? Gonna be a lot of QB1s on Sunday tossing dimes and slinging darts without any pressure coming? Making a great throw with pressure in your face is actually in the NFL QB1 job description.

Here’s the other thing, Jones could have under thrown that ball 5 yards and it would have been a TD. A legit franchise QB1 makes that throw, with the pressure and all.

Big Willy H was fairly pathetic in his blocking there too. Oh no, I’ve been pushed back and now a spin move, whatever shall I do? I guess none of our 26 offensive line coaches got to the spin move part of the offensive line coaching manual.

Slayton? Sure, he’d like to have that one to try again. But let’s stop pretending that was some kind of perfect pass or easy catch or that it was a good enough throw. There was no need for that to have been a difficult catch. There was no coverage within 10 yards of Slay and there was no reason to make that a difficult throw.
This is like a chicken or egg  
SomeFan : 9/17/2021 11:24 pm : link
argument
Slight overthrow...  
GMen72 : 9/18/2021 12:19 am : link
but Slayton should've dove. A good throw hits the WR in stride...that throw didn't.
Watching the link  
Daniel in MI : 9/18/2021 12:28 am : link
in fairness to DJ, when he is letting it go, Slayton has beat his guy but not by 9 yards. I initially thought if a guy is that open he can leave it a bit short for any easier catch. But, Slay's not THAT wide open when DJ let's it go. DJ is also hit just after he releases it.

Slay ran hard. Tough catch, but possible. Just didn't happen. Much like the aforementioned EE play vs the Eagles. We need someone to play above the Xs and Os. The WFT guy made a great catch on their 2 play TD. We didn't.
bw  
JonC : 9/18/2021 12:34 am : link
Slayton hits the pedal to the floor once he realizes he needs to. It's plain as day in the video.
It's not that he slowed up  
JonC : 9/18/2021 12:35 am : link
it's that he wasn't running full speed, and that's what you're coached to do so the QB has a consistent target to aim for.
Overthrow  
giantstock : 9/18/2021 12:36 am : link
It wasn't a drop- but maybe he could've dove.
RE: It's not that he slowed up  
christian : 9/18/2021 12:41 am : link
In comment 15375083 JonC said:
Quote:
it's that he wasn't running full speed, and that's what you're coached to do so the QB has a consistent target to aim for.


Is it me or is Slayton a little more physically sloppy when lined up on the right side of the field?

If memory serves me correctly, a lot of his home runs he’s lined up on the left side. Might be a vision or dominant thing.
Wasn't the Engram drop last year also an overthrow?  
BestFeature : 9/18/2021 12:41 am : link
I remember him having to stretch out. Yet everyone blamed him and not Jones.
RE: RE: It's not that he slowed up  
JonC : 9/18/2021 12:44 am : link
In comment 15375086 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15375083 JonC said:


Quote:


it's that he wasn't running full speed, and that's what you're coached to do so the QB has a consistent target to aim for.



Is it me or is Slayton a little more physically sloppy when lined up on the right side of the field?

If memory serves me correctly, a lot of his home runs he’s lined up on the left side. Might be a vision or dominant thing.


I hadn't noticed but will keep an eye out.
part of discussion  
JK123 : 9/18/2021 12:49 am : link
i think overthrow
Watch the tape…  
Brown_Hornet : 9/18/2021 1:31 am : link
… DJ put the ball on him and he dropped it.

There is no two ways about it there was no discussion to be had the wide receiver drop the fucking football.
RE: They pay him 3/4 of a million dollars a year  
Regular Coffee : 9/18/2021 3:11 am : link
In comment 15374873 Hammer said:
Quote:
to catch a football.

When the ball hits you in both hands, and you're a professional football player, you catch the fucking ball.

That's the end of that.


Exactly right.
Drop… he misread the ball in the air.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/18/2021 5:02 am : link
He thought it would be out in front and it was slightly more over his head.

Slayton also misplayed the late 4th quarter sideline attempt. by not trying to catch it with proper hand placement. If he does, there’s no need to leave his feet.
If you really can’t tell or want to know  
Carl in CT : 9/18/2021 7:29 am : link
Watch Keyshawn (if spelled right) Johnson on his morning show ESPN. He said it was a flat out drop and an NFL WR catches that 99% of the time.
If you watch Brian Baldinger's  
barens : 9/18/2021 7:48 am : link
on Baldy's clip, he says Washington's interior D-line forced Jones to alter his throw because there was pressure right up the middle.
RE: If you really can’t tell or want to know  
Victor in CT : 9/18/2021 8:11 am : link
In comment 15375146 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Watch Keyshawn (if spelled right) Johnson on his morning show ESPN. He said it was a flat out drop and an NFL WR catches that 99% of the time.


yes i heard that too. also said something to the effect that he didn't run through the ball, that he stopped running and reached.
Agreed  
Carl in CT : 9/18/2021 8:14 am : link
I’ll take the word of an Pro Receiver any day. They know. Michael Irvin and Steve Smith said the same. To me (in what’s become a court of law on BBI 😄). Thats enough evidence.
RE: This is like a chicken or egg  
cactus : 9/18/2021 8:43 am : link
In comment 15375065 SomeFan said:
Quote:
argument


that argument also has an obviously correct side

ball should have been caught.
I can't believe anyone can blame Jones.  
X : 9/18/2021 8:43 am : link
He threw the ball 50 yards in the air with pressure in his face. Slayton did not run all-out and it hit him in the hands. This conversation reminds me of the EE drop against the Eagles last year. Was it perfect, no. But it was a pretty good throw that works almost every time in the NFL.

If you want to get technical, 95% on Slayton and 5% on Jones.
RE: RE: Slayton never slows up on his route...  
bw in dc : 9/18/2021 10:08 am : link
In comment 15375061 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15375058 bw in dc said:


Quote:


See the link.

He's lined up on the 45. He starts running a fly, head down, does a quick fake to the outside on the CB at the 30, who is playing outside leverage, and then hits the post.

At the 17, Slayton picks up the ball and is all out trying to make the catch.

There is no slowing down, loafing on the route, etc. Link - ( New Window )



Slayton himself said he should have made the catch, and should have been able to run under it. Its in his presser. He said he's been running under passes like that his whole life (or something like that).


I'm not arguing if DS should have made the catch. To me, it's a 50/50 situation. So I see both sides there.

I'm arguing the quality of DS's route.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 9/18/2021 10:09 am : link
That play not resulting in a touchdown was 95% Slayton IMO. Could there have been a little more touch? Sure. But you have to catch that.
RE: bw  
crick n NC : 9/18/2021 10:34 am : link
In comment 15375082 JonC said:
Quote:
Slayton hits the pedal to the floor once he realizes he needs to. It's plain as day in the video.


Yep
A little of both, but even if it’s a tough catch,  
Section331 : 9/18/2021 10:48 am : link
it’s one an NFL WR has to make. Jones had a rusher in his face, so it’s not like he could have set up shop and laid it out there. Slayton, OTOH, had no one near him.
Both  
Scuzzlebutt : 9/18/2021 1:16 pm : link
Could have been caught, but DJ did not need to hit him in stride. He was so wide open he could have underthrown the ball a bit to make it an easier catch. Manning was very underrated for that exact trait.
Slayton was so wide open, that Jones could have shortened the throw  
Ira : 9/18/2021 2:07 pm : link
a little to make it a less difficult reception.
IMO  
GiantsLaw : 9/18/2021 2:28 pm : link
drop, clear as day.
RE: Slight overthrow...  
Carson53 : 9/18/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15375075 GMen72 said:
Quote:
but Slayton should've dove. A good throw hits the WR in stride...that throw didn't.
.

That's what I saw as well, should have laid out for the ball.
It was very catchable.
RE: Drop but  
royhobbs7 : 9/18/2021 11:08 pm : link
In comment 15374833 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
Slayton eased up his route when the DB stumbled. If he doesn't, it's a much easier catch


Absolutely correct! Watch the film; Slayton slowed down....
Could DJ have put more air under the pass? Absolutely. Any pass reception or drop is like a marriage or a dance; it takes two!!!
RE: It might not have been the easiest catch in the world  
royhobbs7 : 9/18/2021 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15374999 BlackLight said:
Quote:
but you see guys make it every single week in the NFL.

He didn't settle under the ball with the correct angle, so it forced him to reach slightly awkwardly to grab it. But the key is, Jones put enough air under the ball that Slayton should've been able to adjust to it.


I'm not knocking DJ because that was a very catchable ball. But DJ did NOT put enough air under it. Because if he did, Slayton would have been able to catch up to the throw!
I don't know how this is even a debate.  
Matt M. : 9/18/2021 11:35 pm : link
The ball landed square in Slayton's hands. It wasn't off his fingertips. It was in his palm. He dropped it. Period. He also had a second shot at it and whiffed. This has nothing to do with liking Jones or not (I am still undecided). IT is simply a ball hitting a WR in the hands.
Holy shit, how is this still a debate?  
speedywheels : 9/18/2021 11:55 pm : link
It was a drop. Period. Full stop.

Jones had two TD's taken away from him, through no fault of his own.
RE: RE: RE: Slayton never slows up on his route...  
speedywheels : 9/18/2021 11:57 pm : link
In comment 15375279 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15375061 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15375058 bw in dc said:


Quote:


See the link.

He's lined up on the 45. He starts running a fly, head down, does a quick fake to the outside on the CB at the 30, who is playing outside leverage, and then hits the post.

At the 17, Slayton picks up the ball and is all out trying to make the catch.

There is no slowing down, loafing on the route, etc. Link - ( New Window )



Slayton himself said he should have made the catch, and should have been able to run under it. Its in his presser. He said he's been running under passes like that his whole life (or something like that).



I'm not arguing if DS should have made the catch. To me, it's a 50/50 situation. So I see both sides there.

I'm arguing the quality of DS's route.


It's not a 50-50 situation. DS should have caught it. Period.

But for the Jones bashers, they will make any excuse possible...
RE: part of discussion  
speedywheels : 9/18/2021 11:58 pm : link
In comment 15375091 JK123 said:
Quote:
i think overthrow


No. No, no, no - a thousand times no...
