Giants Pass Defense -- Who Would Have Ever Guessed M.S. : 9/20/2021 8:45 am



That our vaunted Secondary would allow opposing QBs to complete a whopping 76% of their passes after two games, and that James Bradberry would play like a street free agent?



No doubt, the Giants non-existent pass rush hasn't helped matters any, but whatever.



Has 2021 come down to the third game of the season against Atlanta? Seems ridiculous, but maybe not so crazy when you're the New York Football Giants. At 0-3 there won't be much to play for anymore. Just individual jobs and individual pride and dignity.



That's it.



