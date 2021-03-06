NextGenStats on Daniel Jones down field throws

I have never doubted that. If you look at his numbers through his first 2 seasons they are still better than many of the good QBs that have played or are playing. I feel last year is kind of a bad gauge. He had no off-season, it was a new offense, he lost his run game and his receivers and line sucked.
Give him time and he will prove anyone who has doubted him wrong. The Giants must do a better job with the O-line and his teammates need to stay healthy though for him to continue to improve his game. I don’t care how talented you are you need a supporting cast around you to really succeed.
if it turns out that Jones is really a top 10 QB -- how would that speak to the job Gettleman is doing?
Seems to me he would deserve credit for that and he would deserve credit for sticking with the guy.
I was for the Gettleman hiring...but I've soured on him. It's been 4 years of losing football so far. This is supposed to be the year and we come out the gates 0-2. It's really Mara...but someone has to take the blame. I am not fans of the coaches either. Letting go cheap effective role players like Fackrell and paying guys like Williams big bucks and getting nothing is on Dave
... hasn't figured out how to win. Jones fumble against Denver was a fargin BACK breaker. He played very well against WFT, certainly well enough to win... but the OL is struggling, SB is 10 carries for a yard and then a big gainer, the offense is way too conservative, and the we cannot pressure the QB. Also the secondary is struggling. We just need like two of those components to do better and we will win. I just hope we get it together for next week. If we lose another game this site will be unbearable... (and rightfully so)... lol
Jones would need to flash some serious chops this season if you are of the belief that DG hasn't drafted one single difference maker. Not one. Barkley was supposed to be that guy, but he hasn't been that guy save for 2018.
I'll give him Williams but that's really is as far as true difference makers. For DG's sake, Jones better be pretty fucking good this year. Then again everything really hangs on 2021, and they are 0-2.
If you want to hang on to anything this year, and maybe it's a realistic dream, you hang on to two players: Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas. IF they shine and become legit house hold names here by December, we could be in a pretty good place.
Not to be a debbie downer, but it's still early. LEt's see Jones string together 2-3-4-5-6 of these games. Then i'll be all ears about "the arrival."
and I'll say this was by far the best game he's played in his career. Every time the team needed a drive he produced. Very encouraging week for him. They need to continue to run him to open up the play action game. Seems like he will thrive in that scenario.
As you can see, and the WFT stats are over a five game sample, Jones just has WFT's number and loves to play against them.
So until we see Jones have those type of results against the rest of the league, I would be cautious about these early aggregate results.
I will say this. ATL is a great chance for Jones to keep this momentum going. Their D is swiss cheese right now. They got lit up by Jalen Hurts in week 1 in the air and on the ground. And of course yesterday against Brady...
This is a stat i have been wondering about as he was getting grilled about turnovers.. 4 turnovers over 8 games is a excellent
Some of the bullshit about turnovers is they always go to CAREER turnovers and we know how bad he was that year, but he’s shown improvement, a ton. In fact you could argue that his only turnover this year was just a great defensive play. He’s running it like a 1950s triple option fullback with two arms over the ball. And he should, he has no shake and it actually helps protect him from injury having him just get low and fall forward with two arms on the ball. DJ starts to try to shaking people and it’s only a matter of time before he gets rolled up on. It
Jones has a long long way to go before being a top 10 QB, especially considering the leap we are seeing from Kyler this year.
Kyler is a good QB (and I unlike others never thought his size was a problem), but the situations aren't comparable, at all. Golladay is a solid number 1, but Hopkins is one of the best, if not the best, WR in the game. Kirk, Moore, Isabella, and Green (he has gas left in that tank). That's just unbelievable. They've built an offensive line that actually excels at pass blocking and have a modern offensive mind.
They just go super aggressive on defense and try to force as many possessions as possible (the complete opposite of what we are doing) Using stats for an apples to apples comparison just never works. Kyler wasn't even available to us, he was the first pick. And they would have lost if the Vikes actually make a fg. They don't even play a good defense until week 4. I'm actually rooting for them because I like when teams go outside the box, but pump the brakes a bit. The defenses get a helluva lot better after next week.
Stop making excuses. Golladay is a great weapon and it doesn't seem Jones knows how to use him. You have to throw to Golladay when he is covered with anticipation to whichever shoulder is open. You actually have to be more accurate to throw to a guy like Golladay, and have confidence throwing to the correct side of the coverage. This is a real test of Jones' short and intermediate accuracy and right now he either doesn't see it or is not confident in his accuracy in these situations.
It's not an excuse. He literally says that Kyler is a good qb. That offense is 100% designed around Murray. He was literally handpicked by the coach. They jettisoned their previous years first rounder for him. It's not the same situation. Week 1 shows that our offense is not built around Daniel Jones
Based on the eyeball test, Jones has mostly played
I agree. But Jones has a responsibility to get it working with Golladay. That's on the QB as much as it is on the OC. We got this great weapon and Jones looks clueless about how to utilize him. It's the same story with Jones, another example of his lack of instincts.
Lol he did go to Golladay when covered and he didn’t make the plays
Than he started to go to Slayton, a guy he trusts, and then he didn’t make plays. Guy can’t make catches and get two feet in bounds as well. And yes that throw could have been better but like 90 percent of NFL WRs get their foot down, was shocked he didn’t. Which belays the problem, DJ needs to play close to perfection for this team to even have a chance at winning. Flip that with what I saw from Brady and the Bucs. Brady played okay, but he was far from sharp and he threw like 5 pass TDs. Results are not just QB dependent .
Again, he’s always good again WFT. So that is likely skewing these early results.
Jones is 18th in YPA. So that’s not the best spot and offsets the QBR to a degree.
He's not nearly as talented as Jameis Winston
Not sure what your point is. But, yes, I agree.
Oh stop with the "talent" nonsense. Winston can't run for shit but somehow he's in a different talent bracket than Jones? How? Winston is one more fart away from being done as a starter in the NFL. Jones has plenty of NFL talent.
The air yards to the sticks metric is more interesting to me.
LOL. That has to be one of the funniest comments in the world. When guys like Mike Glennon are still employed, you think a guy like Jones who can run and deliver a football (even if not perfectly) is in danger of not being in the league. Ok, then.
Look at the junk that floats around the NFL masquerading as backup QB
29 points against the vaulted WFT defense, 4 of which were taken off to a phantom hold and 4 of which were taken out of his hands by the coaching staff. You add in the Slayton play if you want, but at the end of the day it should have been at least 35.
Jones' performance against WFT was very similar to the home Eagles game last year. He was seeing everything well. Throwing the ball downfield, running whenever it seemed like the right and best play, checking down smartly. Not turning it over. It was great to see. Keep it up.
still sick to my stomach that they pussied out on that final possession. What a crock.
Agreed.
It seems plausible to me that the stats from the DEN game were skewed by the 42 yarder yearly and garbage time throws when the Broncos were in prevent.
He's 1st in air yards completed per throw and 5th in air yards per throw overall.
I hope they get their collective shit together soon. And I hope Leo Williams isn't dogging now that he's got his contract.
I had to look closely to see if he was on the field the other night. When I found #99, it looked like he was slow dancing w/ WTF OLmen.
That really can't happen if you expect the defense to lead the team.
This is a stat i have been wondering about as he was getting grilled about turnovers.. 4 turnovers over 8 games is a excellent
unbelievable how bad we've been
we cant fucking stop anyone, and the defense has looked good early in games getting worse as the game goes on which leads me to believe that Pat Graham cant make adjustments.
Give him time and he will prove anyone who has doubted him wrong. The Giants must do a better job with the O-line and his teammates need to stay healthy though for him to continue to improve his game. I don’t care how talented you are you need a supporting cast around you to really succeed.
I was for the Gettleman hiring...but I've soured on him. It's been 4 years of losing football so far. This is supposed to be the year and we come out the gates 0-2. It's really Mara...but someone has to take the blame. I am not fans of the coaches either. Letting go cheap effective role players like Fackrell and paying guys like Williams big bucks and getting nothing is on Dave
I already made peace with him as a first round pick because his talents are unmistakable. Now he needs to carry this team our of the depths of despair and suffering. Good luck DJ.
Time to take the training wheels off entirely and see how he does. Early indications this year are promising.
I think overall he sunk the rebuild drafting Barkley when we had no Oline, a disgruntled Superstar Wr who was playing/acting his way off the team and a QB in serious decline.
We should have moved down even a little or taken either the QB (which one scares me though) or my choice Nelson the G who can be a Pro Bowler at any Ol position.
Jones would need to flash some serious chops this season if you are of the belief that DG hasn't drafted one single difference maker. Not one. Barkley was supposed to be that guy, but he hasn't been that guy save for 2018.
I'll give him Williams but that's really is as far as true difference makers. For DG's sake, Jones better be pretty fucking good this year. Then again everything really hangs on 2021, and they are 0-2.
If you want to hang on to anything this year, and maybe it's a realistic dream, you hang on to two players: Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas. IF they shine and become legit house hold names here by December, we could be in a pretty good place.
Not to be a debbie downer, but it's still early. LEt's see Jones string together 2-3-4-5-6 of these games. Then i'll be all ears about "the arrival."
If Jones is a top 10 QB and this team ends up 6-11 or 5-12 which is looking like the likely scenario, he would have done a worse job than if Jones flat out busted.
Now they’ll have to pay Jones on a team already with little cap space and still needing a major talent infusion. What’s the best case scenario then, Jones is Matt Ryan and the Falcons?
Makes me a little more optimistic about this offense. If the D can get it going, maybe this team can actually do something.
so far. Not bad, not great.
we cant fucking stop anyone, and the defense has looked good early in games getting worse as the game goes on which leads me to believe that Pat Graham cant make adjustments.
Bingo. The D is the primary reason they are 0-2.
turnovers in his last 8 games.
This is a stat i have been wondering about as he was getting grilled about turnovers.. 4 turnovers over 8 games is a excellent
Some of the bullshit about turnovers is they always go to CAREER turnovers and we know how bad he was that year, but he’s shown improvement, a ton. In fact you could argue that his only turnover this year was just a great defensive play. He’s running it like a 1950s triple option fullback with two arms over the ball. And he should, he has no shake and it actually helps protect him from injury having him just get low and fall forward with two arms on the ball. DJ starts to try to shaking people and it’s only a matter of time before he gets rolled up on. It
Look Jones had a poor first game and a very good second game. Let's see how he does before parsing all the stats to make him something he is not.
I hope we put the ball in his hands and give him everything he can eat this year. More performances like Thursday will move him up the list.
if it turns out that Jones is really a top 10 QB -- how would that speak to the job Gettleman is doing?
One brutal fumble aside, his ball security has been really good too
Golladay is his ace. he has to feed him or forget it, Jones will be gone. And Jones has to do a better job getting the ball where Golladay can make a play.
Jones is 18th in YPA. So that’s not the best spot and offsets the QBR to a degree.
When you need to release the ball quickly because the line cannot hold its own... yeah the YPA is going to be lower.
Eh. 29 points, 17 of them by the kicker.
They gotta be better than that. If they convert first downs they win.
The measurement of the GM's success over say a 4 year period is winning games, getting to playoffs, and competing for a championship.
His credit comes by way of his 7 digit salary, and the privilege of keeping one of the 32 premiere jobs in American sports.
If Jones develops into a good NFL quarterback, that will certainly bolster the above.
Agreed.