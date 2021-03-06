Who is one Giant that you wish won a Championship/Super Bowl

with the New York Football Giants?
Oh, and you can't say Jessie Armstead because he has a SB Ring from 2011 :P
Tiki was the first one to come to mind because was pretty much our entire offense for a time, but the way things ended was pretty acrimonious. Still, if he stuck around one more year...well, who knows? Butterfly Effect and all that.
But I would pick Michael Barrow. Dude was just an absolute truck in the middle and played the game so f'n hard.
But he handled himself poorly. And, like so many Giants in the past 15 years, long term injuries prematurely eroded his ability.
There is a world in which he is an absolute Giants legend. Not this world unfortunately.
I had a similar thought. It's sad how that turned out.
Rodney Hampton
John Mendenhall
Spider Lockhart
Troy Archer
Bob Tucker
Rodney won a Ring with the 1990 Giants.
I know this doesn't answer this specific question, but I have always been irritated the Simms isn't in Canton.
I know this doesn't answer this specific question, but I have always been irritated the Simms isn't in Canton.
He should be. And I think he's a lock if he's the starter & we win XXV.
Hilliard
Agree with this and I'll add Charles Way, Jason Sehorn, and Tiki Barber.
Morris has a ring from the 86 team, he was a monster that year
Great summation of Ike as a Giant Chris684, my son wore #88 on his youth football team and I went up to Albany and Ike did as you said. He signed an autograph to my son who was in camp that day so I did not bring him. The next year I brought my son to Albany and we got Matt Bryant's autograph. He had a long career and was very nice to us. My son has passed on but those moments bring back happy memories.
My mind went right to Tiki and Hamilton on the original question. Those 2 players kept us in the hunt and were tough as well as fun to watch.
That still makes me angry to this day. He was a dirty fucker
Joe morris on the team when they won in 86
Every Amani Toomer catch 2007 playoffs - ( New Window )
Simms his 2nd -- where he PLAYED. So he'd be in the HOF now.
+1
totally with you on Eli winning a 3rd to shut everyone up
for his 3rd. To shut everyone else the fuck, up.
totally with you on Eli winning a 3rd to shut everyone up
also agree
Kerry Collins is my choice, dude really turned his life around as a NYG. Still not sure why he got cut for Kurt Warner.
My God, yes, how the hell did I mention Del Shofner and forget Y.A. Tittle.
David B. said:
for his 3rd. To shut everyone else the fuck, up.
totally with you on Eli winning a 3rd to shut everyone up
also agree
Kerry Collins is my choice, dude really turned his life around as a NYG. Still not sure why he got cut for Kurt Warner.
he didn't get cut. he asked out because he wanted to be the starter and not the guy keeping the seat warm for Eli so the Giants accommodated him and gave him his release
Ike Hilliard
Phillippi Sparks
Jason Sehorn
Keith Hamilton
Rodney Hampton
John Mendenhall
Spider Lockhart
Troy Archer
Bob Tucker
Hampton was a rookie on the '90 team. He got hurt and missed playoffs, but he's got a ring.
Thanks for setting the record straight