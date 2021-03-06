for display only
Who is one Giant that you wish won a Championship/Super Bowl

Anakim : 9/20/2021 4:31 pm
with the New York Football Giants?

Oh, and you can't say Jessie Armstead because he has a SB Ring from 2011 :P




Tiki was the first one to come to mind because was pretty much our entire offense for a time, but the way things ended was pretty acrimonious. Still, if he stuck around one more year...well, who knows? Butterfly Effect and all that.


But I would pick Michael Barrow. Dude was just an absolute truck in the middle and played the game so f'n hard.
Jason Sehorn!  
Fishmanjim57 : 9/20/2021 5:11 pm : link
He was an awesome player who played his ass off!
Jason Sehorn.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/20/2021 5:13 pm : link
Was my favorite player when I was a kid.
Rob Carpenter  
Pete in CO : 9/20/2021 5:18 pm : link
Agree with all the other names mentioned too. Especially Brad Van Pelt.
Anyone wish Luke Petitgout won one?  
Saos1n : 9/20/2021 5:20 pm : link
I’m out on Tiki. In on LP
dave in hoboken...  
only1eli : 9/20/2021 5:34 pm : link
as also a dave in hoboken, i second jason sehorn.
Y. A. Tittle  
US1 Giants : 9/20/2021 5:40 pm : link
.
Don Mattingly  
Stan in LA : 9/20/2021 5:46 pm : link
.
RE: Odell Beckham  
Mike from SI : 9/20/2021 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15377985 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
I just wish his career had worked out differently. He was so damn good and really the only interesting thing about this team in almost 10 years.

But he handled himself poorly. And, like so many Giants in the past 15 years, long term injuries prematurely eroded his ability.

There is a world in which he is an absolute Giants legend. Not this world unfortunately.


I had a similar thought. It's sad how that turned out.
.  
Bill2 : 9/20/2021 5:51 pm : link
Ron Johnson

Rodney Hampton

John Mendenhall

Spider Lockhart

Troy Archer

Bob Tucker
RE: .  
Angel Eyes : 9/20/2021 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15378077 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Ron Johnson

Rodney Hampton

John Mendenhall

Spider Lockhart

Troy Archer

Bob Tucker

Rodney won a Ring with the 1990 Giants.
I second Ron Johnson.  
81_Great_Dane : 9/20/2021 6:01 pm : link
A Ron Johnson/Fran Tarkenton team wining a Super Bowl around 1970 or so would have probably changed my whole attitude about sports, and maybe about life in general. Seriously, growing up with my favorite teams ALWAYS sucking really shaped some of my whole outlook.
Fran Tarkenton--poor bastard  
rebel yell : 9/20/2021 6:04 pm : link
only played with the Giants and Vikings. Destined to be without a trophy.
Tiki was my first thought  
cjac : 9/20/2021 6:08 pm : link
He did himself no favors by trashing Eli on day one of his broadcasting career. But he was really a great player and had a great career
Joe Pisarcik  
Gman11 : 9/20/2021 6:17 pm : link
.
Tiki  
The_Boss : 9/20/2021 6:25 pm : link
-
All of them  
section125 : 9/20/2021 6:30 pm : link
really...
Rob Carpenter  
truebluelarry : 9/20/2021 6:34 pm : link
Jessie Armstead would be a close second.
At times...  
bw in dc : 9/20/2021 6:38 pm : link
I wish Simms was the starting - and winning - QB against the Bills in SB25 so he would now be in the HoF.

I know this doesn't answer this specific question, but I have always been irritated the Simms isn't in Canton.
Jesse Armstead, Tiki, and Keith Hamilton.  
DCGMan : 9/20/2021 6:53 pm : link
*
Y.A.  
mvftw : 9/20/2021 6:54 pm : link
Joe Morris
many others...
RE: At times...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15378130 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I wish Simms was the starting - and winning - QB against the Bills in SB25 so he would now be in the HoF.

I know this doesn't answer this specific question, but I have always been irritated the Simms isn't in Canton.


He should be. And I think he's a lock if he's the starter & we win XXV.
RE: Van pelt  
Johnny5 : 9/20/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15377960 mpinmaine said:
Quote:
K Hamilton
Hilliard

Agree with this and I'll add Charles Way, Jason Sehorn, and Tiki Barber.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2021 7:13 pm : link
I don't agree with the Tiki adds, but to each their own. He was a helluva Giant, but the off the field stuff still sticks in my craw.
Joe Pisarcik.  
Beezer : 9/20/2021 7:13 pm : link
.
Thanks  
Bill2 : 9/20/2021 7:18 pm : link
Angel. I Forgot about that
Ron Johnson  
BigBlueNH : 9/20/2021 7:22 pm : link
and John Mendenhall.
RE: Y.A.  
Johnny5 : 9/20/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15378147 mvftw said:
Quote:
Joe Morris
many others...

Morris has a ring from the 86 team, he was a monster that year
RE: Ike Hilliard  
Ike#88 : 9/20/2021 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15377955 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Not only because a pretty well distinguished NYG WR, but also, anyone who was ever at Training Camp up in Albany knows that Ike Hilliard accommodated every last fan that wanted to interact with him. Even if it meant standing out in the sun and heat after practice for an hour. He is just a great guy.


Great summation of Ike as a Giant Chris684, my son wore #88 on his youth football team and I went up to Albany and Ike did as you said. He signed an autograph to my son who was in camp that day so I did not bring him. The next year I brought my son to Albany and we got Matt Bryant's autograph. He had a long career and was very nice to us. My son has passed on but those moments bring back happy memories.
My mind went right to Tiki and Hamilton on the original question. Those 2 players kept us in the hunt and were tough as well as fun to watch.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2021 7:36 pm : link
Ike was a great Giant. And fuck Dawkins for that cheap shot that ended his '02 season.
RE: ...  
cjac : 9/20/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15378207 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Ike was a great Giant. And fuck Dawkins for that cheap shot that ended his '02 season.


That still makes me angry to this day. He was a dirty fucker
 
ryanmkeane : 9/20/2021 7:44 pm : link
Sort of doesn’t answer the question but seeing Sterling Shepard win a ring would be a thrill for me
Sehorn and kerry Collins  
Debaser : 9/20/2021 8:07 pm : link
glad tiki didn't get it actually.

Joe morris on the team when they won in 86
I don't care about the rules  
Matt M. : 9/20/2021 8:46 pm : link
Armstead was the first who came to mind. Then Jennings, Van Pelt, Hamilton, Tiki
Armstead  
Leg of Theismann : 9/20/2021 8:49 pm : link
But really that whole crew of Sehorn, Hilliard, Hamilton, etc.— which is why it sucks they lost XXXV (the only super bowl I’ve ever been to, ugh). That said— Toomer and Strahan getting theirs in ‘07 made that one all that much sweeter. So happy to be able to say Toomer won a SB with us and not only that but he had a lot of key receptions/plays on route to that title in the playoffs. Look at all the big plays, tight rope catches, and great snags he made in traffic /tight coverage he made in that run (link below)
Every Amani Toomer catch 2007 playoffs - ( New Window )
Keith Hamilton...  
bw in dc : 9/20/2021 8:55 pm : link
is one of my favorite Giants. Excellent, underrated player. 60+ sacks for a DT is very good production.
Homer  
steve in maryland : 9/20/2021 8:57 pm : link
Jones Jack Gregory
Eli Manning  
David B. : 9/20/2021 8:58 pm : link
for his 3rd. To shut everyone else the fuck, up.


Simms his 2nd -- where he PLAYED. So he'd be in the HOF now.
RE: Y. A. Tittle  
Joe Beckwith : 9/20/2021 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15378059 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
.


+1
RE: Eli Manning  
Debaser : 9/20/2021 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15378273 David B. said:
Quote:
for his 3rd. To shut everyone else the fuck, up.


totally with you on Eli winning a 3rd to shut everyone up
RE: RE: Eli Manning  
Rory : 9/20/2021 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15378340 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15378273 David B. said:


Quote:


for his 3rd. To shut everyone else the fuck, up.






totally with you on Eli winning a 3rd to shut everyone up


also agree

Kerry Collins is my choice, dude really turned his life around as a NYG. Still not sure why he got cut for Kurt Warner.
RE: Y. A. Tittle  
clatterbuck : 9/20/2021 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15378059 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
.


My God, yes, how the hell did I mention Del Shofner and forget Y.A. Tittle.
Jason  
Nick in LA : 9/21/2021 12:36 am : link
Sehorn.
Y.A. Tittle  
Rick in Dallas : 9/21/2021 6:22 am : link
came oh so close against the Bears in 1963. Keep seeing that dropped TD pass in the end zone.....
RE: RE: RE: Eli Manning  
Victor in CT : 9/21/2021 7:37 am : link
In comment 15378346 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15378340 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15378273 David B. said:


Quote:


for his 3rd. To shut everyone else the fuck, up.






totally with you on Eli winning a 3rd to shut everyone up



also agree

Kerry Collins is my choice, dude really turned his life around as a NYG. Still not sure why he got cut for Kurt Warner.


he didn't get cut. he asked out because he wanted to be the starter and not the guy keeping the seat warm for Eli so the Giants accommodated him and gave him his release
Armstead, Hammer, and Ike.  
Optimus-NY : 9/21/2021 7:44 am : link
Loved those guy. Barrow is a good one too.
Good thread  
AJ23 : 9/21/2021 9:12 am : link
Chris Calloway
Ike Hilliard
Phillippi Sparks
Jason Sehorn
Keith Hamilton
RE: .  
Dr. D : 9/21/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15378077 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Ron Johnson

Rodney Hampton

John Mendenhall

Spider Lockhart

Troy Archer

Bob Tucker

Hampton was a rookie on the '90 team. He got hurt and missed playoffs, but he's got a ring.
Dr D  
Bill2 : 9/21/2021 10:42 am : link
Yes. Understood that mistake based on a post yesterday from Angel Eyes. (730pm above).

Thanks for setting the record straight
.  
Bill2 : 9/21/2021 10:42 am : link
7:18pm
Anyone gonna say Fassell?  
JetBlue : 8:53 am : link
...
