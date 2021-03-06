Who is one Giant that you wish won a Championship/Super Bowl Anakim : 9/20/2021 4:31 pm

with the New York Football Giants?



Oh, and you can't say Jessie Armstead because he has a SB Ring from 2011 :P









Tiki was the first one to come to mind because was pretty much our entire offense for a time, but the way things ended was pretty acrimonious. Still, if he stuck around one more year...well, who knows? Butterfly Effect and all that.





But I would pick Michael Barrow. Dude was just an absolute truck in the middle and played the game so f'n hard.