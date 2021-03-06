for display only
What's wrong with James Bradberry?

Greg from LI : 9/21/2021 9:49 am
I was somewhat skeptical of the hype surrounding his signing last year because he didn't seem like a guy who was among the upper echelon of CBs. However, he had a legitimately terrific season last year and I believe everyone was counting on him to be a rock on which the defense would be built.

And yet, so far this season, he has looked average at best. Did he look better than he is because he was rarely tested last year, given the Giants' weakness at CB overall? What's going on there?
He, and the rest of the D bought into their hype.  
penkap75 : 9/21/2021 9:51 am : link
And the rest of the NFL also figured out Graham's soft zone.
I do not know enogh  
crick n NC : 9/21/2021 9:51 am : link
Other than to say that it is hard to be consistently good in the NFL, season after season.
playing too far off the wr  
Platos : 9/21/2021 9:54 am : link
pretty sure thats it.
He has not been very good  
Essex : 9/21/2021 9:55 am : link
but he made a heckuva play to win us the game and our coaching staff let us down. I also don't know how good he can be in a zone giving 7-13 yard cushions. We might as well have kept Madre Harper if that was our gameplan.
I thought about this the other day...  
Dnew15 : 9/21/2021 9:56 am : link
Is it possible that last year he just wasn't targeted as much b/c the corner on the other side was so bad?

Maybe he wasn't as good as we thought because the matchups were just so good all over the field elsewhere that opposing offenses didn't bother.
Getting Adore...i thought perfect match up corners  
George from PA : 9/21/2021 9:59 am : link
Adore gets the quick little guys and Bradberry get the big alfas....press man coverage

But coach feel a soft zone is best?????
Adoree is like a glove  
5BowlsSoon : 9/21/2021 10:00 am : link
But Brad seems to mostly be in a soft defense. Ask Graham!
If you watched Bobby Skinners game review  
BillT : 9/21/2021 10:01 am : link
A lot of it is scheme related. Their soft zones are beyond soft and the zones don’t seem to match down and distance. Hard to understand what’s going on. If Skinner can see this so can the coaches.
Maybe just player regression  
Jerry in_DC : 9/21/2021 10:01 am : link
Everyone seems to be blaming the scheme but it looked to me like he was getting torched by McLaurin in tighter coverage too.

Maybe someone who's done a detailed review of the game would disagree but I saw him getting lit up in the 1st half.
IMHO  
CV36 : 9/21/2021 10:04 am : link
He is a better at man and playing closer to his guy. When he sits back he gets faked out and doesn’t recover quick enough. I really hope with the extra time between games they have scouted themselves and tighten up this coverage.
I'm of the mind that they are playing too far off the LoS.  
Dinger : 9/21/2021 10:10 am : link
When we bring the house we still have trouble getting to the QB so rush 4 and drop the rest. I'm hoping Crowder is better underneath than he's shown.
didn't he shut down  
GiantsLaw : 9/21/2021 10:11 am : link
Courtland Sutton?
To me the question should be what's wrong with Graham.  
Blue21 : 9/21/2021 10:13 am : link
Receivers were running wide open all over the field with soft cushions.
I think we are playing off because  
jvm52106 : 9/21/2021 10:28 am : link
we have decided we can't get to the QB (at least yet) and our LB's as a whole are not good in space. Martinez is a very good LB'er but, like Bradberry hasn't been at the top of his game yet. Crowder and Ragland are average at best and Ragland is horrible in coverage.

Our outside backers are very weak so far (AO will get better but he has a horrible habit of stopping in his tracks when he has to redirect or gets stymied on the first move) and Carter is average period. Glad he came back, good for him but he still doesn't make plays.

Not getting a Pass Rusher was a bad misatke.
RE: To me the question should be what's wrong with Graham.  
Spider56 : 9/21/2021 10:31 am : link
In comment 15378494 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Receivers were running wide open all over the field with soft cushions.


+1. Absolutely ... he has better tools this year, but they have not generated any pass rush and the soft cushions are a joke, note also that he is playing McKinney more, often at the expense of both Love and Peppers. Mr Picasso is indeed the guy you question now, not JB ... who been made an outstanding clutch interception that should have given the team the win.
He should be playing McKinney more than Peppers  
Greg from LI : 9/21/2021 10:40 am : link
Because Peppers simply isn't good at much of anything other than the occasional blitz.
I think he’s playing too far off the LoS.....  
Simms11 : 9/21/2021 10:46 am : link
He’s better at press coverage. He’s got long arms and is athletic. Not playing to the players strengths on D IMO. Graham has to get better with his scheme. I think the shine has worn off on this Graham D, as well.
agree with others that it schematic  
KDavies : 9/21/2021 10:50 am : link
he had the huge play that would have won them the game (but for the coaching and the refs, but I digress)

McLaurin is also a top-notch WR. I don't think he gets the credit he deserves because he has had such mediocrity throwing him the ball.
He did have that excellent interception  
Greg from LI : 9/21/2021 10:52 am : link
But that was pretty much the first positive thing I'd noticed from him in these games.
Bradberry  
Giants : 9/21/2021 10:55 am : link
the problem is not with Bradberry its the scheme the defense is playing. PG play calling has been horrible. Its not about the players stepping up this time. Its about PG scheme
Bradberry struggled against McLauren but everyone is  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/21/2021 11:07 am : link
Dude is the most underrated WR in football right now.

It's also a matchup thing, he's not going to perform as well against the smaller fluid route runners of the league. Ridley will probably have a decent game. When he was with the Panthers, it was Evans, Thomas, and Julio 6 times a year. Guy is a very good corner, but not elite. He had a great year last year, but I think we can expect some regression.
RE: He, and the rest of the D bought into their hype.  
bLiTz 2k : 9/21/2021 11:20 am : link
In comment 15378466 penkap75 said:
Quote:
And the rest of the NFL also figured out Graham's soft zone.


Dear lord..
RE: playing too far off the wr  
bradshaw44 : 9/21/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15378468 Platos said:
Quote:
pretty sure thats it.


He literally gave McLauren a wide open route in front of him to the end zone. Mind boggling.
RE: I think we are playing off because  
santacruzom : 9/21/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15378509 jvm52106 said:
Quote:

Not getting a Pass Rusher was a bad misatke.


We got one: Ojulari. It's just that our front office seemingly doesn't believe in contingencies in case one player acquisition doesn't solve everything.
RE: RE: playing too far off the wr  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/21/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15378607 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 15378468 Platos said:


Quote:


pretty sure thats it.



He literally gave McLauren a wide open route in front of him to the end zone. Mind boggling.


That’s scheme, not player. It is mind boggling. Two direct TDs because the scheme was laughable. Hell, the pick was amazing considering we were playing such soft man.
RE: He should be playing McKinney more than Peppers  
cosmicj : 9/21/2021 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15378521 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Because Peppers simply isn't good at much of anything other than the occasional blitz.


Peppers has also regressed. He was terrific in 2020 and now he’s downright bad. When two talented players show parallel declines, it suggests the issue isn’t confined to them.
RE: RE: RE: playing too far off the wr  
bradshaw44 : 9/21/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15378616 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15378607 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 15378468 Platos said:


Quote:


pretty sure thats it.



He literally gave McLauren a wide open route in front of him to the end zone. Mind boggling.



That’s scheme, not player. It is mind boggling. Two direct TDs because the scheme was laughable. Hell, the pick was amazing considering we were playing such soft man.


Agreed. But it still explains him not being able to cover. Can't do it when the game plan is to let them catch the ball every play.
RE: RE: He should be playing McKinney more than Peppers  
compton : 9/21/2021 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15378646 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15378521 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Because Peppers simply isn't good at much of anything other than the occasional blitz.



Peppers has also regressed. He was terrific in 2020 and now he’s downright bad. When two talented players show parallel declines, it suggests the issue isn’t confined to them.


Or maybe the players had career years in 2020 and this year they reverted to the norm.
How are you supposed to cover when the coach makes you line  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/21/2021 1:29 pm : link
up like they are taking a deep shot outside the hashes with no hard help underneath? Not one corner in the NFL is making that play against McLaurim. Maybe Ramsey bullies him stripping it from behind but probably not.

He wasn’t good Thursday, but he’s going to have his worst games against him probably. Ridley will probably have a decent game too. The really silky smooth athletic route runners are his weakness. McLaurins the toughest matchup he’ll see all year for him. Guy is arguable a top 5 WR and at least top 10.
I also think...  
Chris in Philly : 9/21/2021 1:42 pm : link
the lack of playing time in the preseason is hurting all of them. You can't just turn it on.
compton  
cosmicj : 9/21/2021 1:42 pm : link
It could be a coincidence, but I'll throw in Blake Martinez. He's another established, talented player who isn't playing as well as last year. So there are three vet players underperforming v 2020. I don't know what the root causes are but it suggests some sort of organizational failure.
I think it is mostly our scheme(s)  
Matt M. : 9/21/2021 2:05 pm : link
First, we are playing a lot of zone. Second, it is a lot of soft zone. The CBs were routinely 10+ yards off the ball, even when in man. You can't consistently shut down NFL WRs like that.
he might just be doing that thing we Giants fans often see  
santacruzom : 9/21/2021 2:15 pm : link
where he posts one stellar season and then never gets terribly close to that level of play again.
RE: he might just be doing that thing we Giants fans often see  
Matt M. : 9/21/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15378721 santacruzom said:
Quote:
where he posts one stellar season and then never gets terribly close to that level of play again.
I'm not convinced of this. When he was given the opportunity to play tight, he actually made an outstanding play to not only read the throw, but make the INT where he had to reach back and also around the WR. I think Graham has not consistently put anyone on this D in a position to make plays.
Patrick Graham seems more Perry Fewell....  
MOOPS : 9/21/2021 2:57 pm : link
than the Coach Chaos we were promised.
the soft zones they are playing are ridiculous  
Victor in CT : 9/21/2021 3:02 pm : link
he (and the rest of the DBs) are being grossly misused. You cant blame the DB when he's line up 15 yds deep to defend a 10 yd pass.
I don't think anything is wrong...  
bw in dc : 9/21/2021 3:09 pm : link
with Bradberry. He basically graded out as one of our top three defenders per PFF.

What PFF watches and what I watch all too often are the polar opposite. It's clear why, per my old Fat friend in Charlotte, teams in the NFL don't take them seriously at all...

Junk science for football.
In thinking about this  
Matt M. : 9/21/2021 3:58 pm : link
I realized we approach 3rd down with a polar opposite thought process on O and D. And, no, I don't mean the obvious get the 1st vs. stop the 1st. On O,we would treat a 3rd and 7, let's say, more often than not as a need to throw a 3-5 yard pass and everything breaks right to pick up the first. The same 3rd and 7 on D would see our CBs (not S) probably 10-15 yards deep and our S another 10 yards deep.So, on O we go short of the sticks, but on D I stead of defending the sticks we defend d 5 - 10 yards beyond the sticks. So we defend the exact opposite of how we would play the down/distance on O. That 10 yard gap in philosophy is partly why we are 0-2.
RE: RE: he might just be doing that thing we Giants fans often see  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/21/2021 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15378730 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15378721 santacruzom said:


Quote:


where he posts one stellar season and then never gets terribly close to that level of play again.

I'm not convinced of this. When he was given the opportunity to play tight, he actually made an outstanding play to not only read the throw, but make the INT where he had to reach back and also around the WR. I think Graham has not consistently put anyone on this D in a position to make plays.


It was man and he was lined ten yards off the ball. It was a great play, made much harder, by the scheme.
RE: I thought about this the other day...  
ColHowPepper : 9/21/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15378471 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Is it possible that last year he just wasn't targeted as much b/c the corner on the other side was so bad?
Maybe he wasn't as good as we thought because the matchups were just so good all over the field elsewhere that opposing offenses didn't bother.
This stands out to me as factoring in some of the difference, as alluded to in the OP's 2nd to last sentence.

OT, sort of, I'm not nearly as high on McKinney as most seem to be, a lot of holes in his game, never mind he's not an especially good tackler. Another DG mistake in selecting DBs in the draft, should have gone after TB rookie S, on the board.
Bad matchups and some regression  
AcesUp : 9/21/2021 4:47 pm : link
He had a career year last year, it could have been an outlier. Also I don't think McLaurin and Jeudy are the best matchups for Bradberry from a skillset perspective, so that could be a factor as well.
RE: I think it is mostly our scheme(s)  
islander1 : 9/21/2021 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15378710 Matt M. said:
Quote:
First, we are playing a lot of zone. Second, it is a lot of soft zone. The CBs were routinely 10+ yards off the ball, even when in man. You can't consistently shut down NFL WRs like that.


Yeah, this is my opinion as well. I just don't understand the Perry Fewell defensive scheme. We have man/press corners and we are neutering them. It's not like our safeties are poor, either.

I just don't understand what Graham is trying to do.
RE: RE: I think it is mostly our scheme(s)  
Matt M. : 9/21/2021 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15378882 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15378710 Matt M. said:


Quote:


First, we are playing a lot of zone. Second, it is a lot of soft zone. The CBs were routinely 10+ yards off the ball, even when in man. You can't consistently shut down NFL WRs like that.



Yeah, this is my opinion as well. I just don't understand the Perry Fewell defensive scheme. We have man/press corners and we are neutering them. It's not like our safeties are poor, either.

I just don't understand what Graham is trying to do.
It's almost like he's coaching for the D that was here 2 years ago, before he was here. We went out and got players who can cover and make plays and then basically tell them not to.
RE: RE: RE: I think it is mostly our scheme(s)  
BigBlueShock : 9/21/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15379009 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15378882 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15378710 Matt M. said:


Quote:


First, we are playing a lot of zone. Second, it is a lot of soft zone. The CBs were routinely 10+ yards off the ball, even when in man. You can't consistently shut down NFL WRs like that.



Yeah, this is my opinion as well. I just don't understand the Perry Fewell defensive scheme. We have man/press corners and we are neutering them. It's not like our safeties are poor, either.

I just don't understand what Graham is trying to do.

It's almost like he's coaching for the D that was here 2 years ago, before he was here. We went out and got players who can cover and make plays and then basically tell them not to.

Graham is a man to man guy. He ran man to man near the top of the league, percentage wise while in Miami. That’s his bread and butter. Now suddenly since he’s been with the Giants he runs zone more than almost every other team in the league. I can’t help but think that’s coming from the HC, who obviously prefers a more conservative game plan. I don’t know that as a fact, but connect the dots. And that HAS to change. Playing to keep the game close in the 4th quarter is a losers mentality. He has the players now. So go out and dictate games on YOUR terms. Conservative is apparently not working…
So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
chick310 : 9/21/2021 8:50 pm : link
overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?
RE: RE: I think we are playing off because  
Red Right Hand : 9/21/2021 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15378615 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15378509 jvm52106 said:


Quote:



Not getting a Pass Rusher was a bad misatke.



We got one: Ojulari. It's just that our front office seemingly doesn't believe in contingencies in case one player acquisition doesn't solve everything.

I call total bullshit when they had 2 fucking dozxen guys at edge during camp and preseason. Say what you want, but the "more than one" thing doesn't hold up. whether they worked ouyt is a different story, but it wasn't for lack of numbers at the position. The just all wound up sucking.
RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/21/2021 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15379018 chick310 said:
Quote:
overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?


It's not that they are idiots, but they are coaching scared. The coverages are SOFTER than last year and I think it's because they really want to minimize the big play early. Hopefully it tightens up. I hate the term "coaching not to lose" but thats exactly what we are looking at. We have a functional offense now, giving up the occasional big play isn't going to sink our chances of winning. I'd have no problems playing super low variance gameplans, but not when we aren't clearly better than the opponent, especially on the road.

RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
BigBlueShock : 9/21/2021 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15379018 chick310 said:
Quote:
overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?

Who called them idiots? I spelled it out clearly for you. Judge is an extremely conservative coach that wants to shorten the game and make sure they have a chance to win in the 4th quarter. He said as much last season, although everyone assumed he was playing it close to the vest because of the lack of talent in the secondary. They have signed two CB’s to hefty contracts that also happen to excel in press man coverage. And are still playing zone and when they play man they are 10 yards off the ball.

They aren’t idiots. And nobody said they were. Not even sure why the hell you made that up. But they are coaching scared. The objective is to not give up the big play and let teams methodologically go down the field. The problem is, that’s not the type of personnel they signed to huge contracts. You’re asking them to do something that isn’t their strength. Why the hell did they sign two CBs that excell in man coverage and not utilize them to their strength?
RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
Bill in UT : 9/21/2021 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15379018 chick310 said:
Quote:
overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?


If we don't want to think they're idiots, what's your theory for why they're playing soft zone with 2 high-priced man corners?
RE: RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
chick310 : 9/21/2021 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15379043 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15379018 chick310 said:


Quote:


overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?


Who called them idiots? I spelled it out clearly for you. Judge is an extremely conservative coach that wants to shorten the game and make sure they have a chance to win in the 4th quarter. He said as much last season, although everyone assumed he was playing it close to the vest because of the lack of talent in the secondary. They have signed two CB’s to hefty contracts that also happen to excel in press man coverage. And are still playing zone and when they play man they are 10 yards off the ball.

They aren’t idiots. And nobody said they were. Not even sure why the hell you made that up. But they are coaching scared. The objective is to not give up the big play and let teams methodologically go down the field. The problem is, that’s not the type of personnel they signed to huge contracts. You’re asking them to do something that isn’t their strength. Why the hell did they sign two CBs that excell in man coverage and not utilize them to their strength?


So you plainly call them out as coaching scared, describe them as not understanding the type of players they have, not understanding their strengths and not utilizing them correctly. And doing it while they are under huge contracts.

Are you sure you aren’t calling them idiots? Or are those compliments of the head coach and his DC?
RE: RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
BigBlueShock : 9/21/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15379051 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15379018 chick310 said:


Quote:


overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?



If we don't want to think they're idiots, what's your theory for why they're playing soft zone with 2 high-priced man corners?

They’ve made two career journeyman QBs in a row look like Hall of Famers so it’s obvious they have their hands on the pulse of the situation. No need to question them.
RE: RE: RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
BigBlueShock : 9/21/2021 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15379054 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15379043 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15379018 chick310 said:


Quote:


overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?


Who called them idiots? I spelled it out clearly for you. Judge is an extremely conservative coach that wants to shorten the game and make sure they have a chance to win in the 4th quarter. He said as much last season, although everyone assumed he was playing it close to the vest because of the lack of talent in the secondary. They have signed two CB’s to hefty contracts that also happen to excel in press man coverage. And are still playing zone and when they play man they are 10 yards off the ball.

They aren’t idiots. And nobody said they were. Not even sure why the hell you made that up. But they are coaching scared. The objective is to not give up the big play and let teams methodologically go down the field. The problem is, that’s not the type of personnel they signed to huge contracts. You’re asking them to do something that isn’t their strength. Why the hell did they sign two CBs that excell in man coverage and not utilize them to their strength?



So you plainly call them out as coaching scared, describe them as not understanding the type of players they have, not understanding their strengths and not utilizing them correctly. And doing it while they are under huge contracts.

Are you sure you aren’t calling them idiots? Or are those compliments of the head coach and his DC?

You’re not very fucking bright. Although I’ve already known that. And your reading comprehension absolutely sucks.
RE: RE: RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
chick310 : 9/21/2021 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15379056 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15379051 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15379018 chick310 said:


Quote:


overnight, don’t you think they have reasons for not having their Secondary in more aggressive man coverages? They even said it themselves that was going to be of focus after going hard for Jackson in free agency and Robinson in draft.

Or did they just forget that closer man coverage is an option?



If we don't want to think they're idiots, what's your theory for why they're playing soft zone with 2 high-priced man corners?


They’ve made two career journeyman QBs in a row look like Hall of Famers so it’s obvious they have their hands on the pulse of the situation. No need to question them.


Another remark clearly questioning their football intelligence.

Not winning with their strategy is one thing, but suggesting that they have seen it fail once, ignored it and implemented again suggests you must think they are not very smart. Especially against QBs lacking any special talent.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
Bill in UT : 9/21/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15379060 chick310 said:
Quote:








Not winning with their strategy is one thing, but suggesting that they have seen it fail once, ignored it and implemented again suggests you must think they are not very smart.


Maybe something is escaping me, but isn't that exactly what they've done? If they haven't ignored the results, they've certainly disregarded them. The result is the same. Not questioning their intelligence, just wondering about their judgment. Again, what is your explanation for what they've done?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
chick310 : 9/21/2021 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15379065 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15379060 chick310 said:


Quote:










Not winning with their strategy is one thing, but suggesting that they have seen it fail once, ignored it and implemented again suggests you must think they are not very smart.



Maybe something is escaping me, but isn't that exactly what they've done? If they haven't ignored the results, they've certainly disregarded them. The result is the same. Not questioning their intelligence, just wondering about their judgment. Again, what is your explanation for what they've done?


Let’s not mince words here. If you are saying they are disregarding obvious failures and questioning their judgment then that sounds a lot like their football intelligence is in doubt. Isn’t that what is being suggested here?

With regards to what Judge and Graham are doing I think  
chick310 : 9/21/2021 10:13 pm : link
it is probably a good mix of few things, including our Corners not executing well even when asked to play man at times; Jackson still not 100%; Safeties not providing effective support in reading the QBs and their keys: an ineffective pass rush; and last but not least, underestimating how aggressive opposing Offenses play in 2021.

Those coaches “coaching scared” will look a lot more brave when the players play better.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So unless everybody thinks Graham and Judge became idiots  
Bill in UT : 9/21/2021 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15379071 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15379065 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15379060 chick310 said:


Quote:










Not winning with their strategy is one thing, but suggesting that they have seen it fail once, ignored it and implemented again suggests you must think they are not very smart.







Let’s not mince words here. If you are saying they are disregarding obvious failures and questioning their judgment then that sounds a lot like their football intelligence is in doubt. Isn’t that what is being suggested here?


I know lots of intelligent people with poor judgment. They are entirely different issues. (I also know very intelligent people who are failures at their jobs). So, no, I am not questioning their football intelligence. So you can put that to rest.
I am trying to keep this about football. Have no interest in debating  
chick310 : 9/21/2021 11:43 pm : link
semantics on the words we are all using to describe what you all obviously feel is poor football strategies coming out of the minds of the NYG coaches.

If you aren’t questioning their football intelligence, what are you suggesting?
Debating the football intelligence of JJ and Pat Graham is  
Spider56 : 8:58 am : link
ridiculous. These 2 guys together know more football than ALL of BBI combined... nor could they have been expected to change much between games 1 and 2. But with 10 days to prepare, this week should tell the story.
