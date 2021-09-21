Giant fans rated among most negative in NFL

that BBI activity is up during losing seasons. We’re all just bunch of whiners.
There is nothing surprising about this. In a winning season, the day after the game we can say Yay, I love it, so and so looked good, and also so and so, I think we can win next week. Not much of substance after that. In a losing season, everybody will chime in about what they think went wrong, in depth analysis of everyone's technique, breaking down the play calls, the coaching philosophy, the players' attitudes, strategy, who should be let go, next years draft, and on and on. Just more to talk about.
HAAHAHA!!! Love it!!!
Seriously, we got traffic, high cost of living, traffic, high taxes, tolls, traffic, shitty roads, snow, traffic, and rain and thats before we get to the piece o' crap stadium we SHARE with another shitty team and watch our perennially bad team take a massive dump on the field. Like we want to stay for 3 hours of that crap?!
where they went to the playoffs and got immediately dismissed.
Even in 2007 and 2011, the team went 10-6 and 9-7, not exactly dominant. The only year I can recall lately where the Giants were dominant were 2008, and that team lost in the first round to the fucking Eagles because our best WR shot himself.
So yes, I am negative about this team. I do not think the right people are in place to manage this team back to greatness, and what's more, the people making the decisions about who to hire are stuck in 50s. I wish it wasn't so.
There is nothing surprising about this. In a winning season, the day after the game we can say Yay, I love it, so and so looked good, and also so and so, I think we can win next week. Not much of substance after that. In a losing season, everybody will chime in about what they think went wrong, in depth analysis of everyone's technique, breaking down the play calls, the coaching philosophy, the players' attitudes, strategy, who should be let go, next years draft, and on and on. Just more to talk about.
People like to complain and everyone thinks they have the answer. But no one can actually do anything about it except tell everyone else they are wrong and stupid and delusional. Of course the traffic spikes, too many egos.
Bad news is always good news - that has stood the test of time.
This is a great example of Giant fan idiocy and why a lot of this has nothing to do with the last 4 seasons.
They won 2 Super Bowls in a 4 year period...but hey! They weren't "dominant"!
I've had more arguments about Eli Manning's achievements with Giants fans than I have outsiders. My Dad is a Jets fan and my father in law is a Cowboys fan and they would have bent over backwards to have Eli at QB for their team. To many other NYG fans he's JAG who "got lucky twice".
For those experts and the level-headed crowd who spends time saying people like to complain just to complain...
What on earth have you seen from this franchise that makes you not have a negative outlook for everythinf that has transpired since 2012? Any games? Particularly good moments? Favorite coaches? Being all but eliminated from playoff contention by Halloween almost every year? Going 6-10 last year? Evan engram? Getting blown out? shut out? Hail mary against Green Bay?
Hmm? Please. Convince me and others that we're all just making this up.
I enjoyed those seasons as much as any Giants fan, and did my share of talking some sh_t before/after those Super Bowl wins.
But not sure how times I used the word "dominant" in describing them. That sounds misplaced.
people forced to eat shit sandwiches for 10 years really hate the taste of shit sandwiches.
I don't know. There are still people telling us to enjoy it.
It's going to taste better any week now, really
wasn't it ten years ago that the Giants won a SuperBowl? Maybe you just need a different food truck?
Man the bar is so low. A championship ten years ago is worth a decade of garbage?
I would trade another SuperBowl this year for another 10 years after of what we just had. Maybe that is just me though. If you don't win the Superbowl you are just Marty Schottenheimer Chief's in the late 80s-90s.
The Giants didn't trade these ten years to win the Super Bowl in 2011.
It's possible to follow up a successful year with complete ineptitude. We know this because the Giants are doing it. It's ok to observe and call out ineptitude. Living in fantasy land doesn't make one a better fan.
The Giants didn't trade these ten years to win the Super Bowl in 2011.
It's possible to follow up a successful year with complete ineptitude. We know this because the Giants are doing it. It's ok to observe and call out ineptitude. Living in fantasy land doesn't make one a better fan.
Sure... winning every year would be amazing!! of course that sounds more like Fantasy land than what I said.
RE: RE: The Giants have been terrible for 10 years, minus a blip of one year
It was a question about negativity. Even during those years we won the Super Bowl, how fun was the year? In 2007, we had the Viking game and got housed by the Cowboys twice. Yes, the super bowl made up for it but its not like that whole year was fun.
But hey, I'll keep paying for my season tickets. You have fun arguing with your friends about Eli.
The Giants didn't trade these ten years to win the Super Bowl in 2011.
It's possible to follow up a successful year with complete ineptitude. We know this because the Giants are doing it. It's ok to observe and call out ineptitude. Living in fantasy land doesn't make one a better fan.
Sure... winning every year would be amazing!! of course that sounds more like Fantasy land than what I said.
Look at Sean's post above yours.
I feel like Hooper in Jaws: "Now, why don't you take a long, close look at this sign. Those proportions are correct."
You can't deny reality, and the reality is that this is an organization in crisis that is desperately in need of a complete operational overhaul.
RE: If you aren’t upset now, you’ll never be upset
The Giants didn't trade these ten years to win the Super Bowl in 2011.
It's possible to follow up a successful year with complete ineptitude. We know this because the Giants are doing it. It's ok to observe and call out ineptitude. Living in fantasy land doesn't make one a better fan.
Sure... winning every year would be amazing!! of course that sounds more like Fantasy land than what I said.
Winning a SB every year maybe, but it's possible to win a SB and then ya know still be good after too even without repeating. This stretch of futility has used up the goodwill from the 2011 Superbowl.
who think they will be good every year. I give a chuckle and move on. Or I can lecture them incessantly about how stupid they are, because that’s also very productive.
Unfortunately you could substitute the Giants for the Jets in that sentence and it would still be applicable. Both of these teams being non-competitive year in and year out is something that almost doesn't need to be said.
In the grand scheme of things, we have been fortunate as Giants fans. This century alone...3 Super Bowl appearances & 2 UFB Super Bowl wins. The last decade's been tough, but hopefully JJ is the guy moving forward. Hope springs eternal?
I couldn’t care less, my point remains. Lecturing people all day long about an opinion, especially for a game, is pretty sad after a while. It’s why people think others enjoy it, because they do. And misery loves company.
Or maybe they are just sharing their opinion as a fan, even with some
But it doesn't puzzle you that posters that are more optimists insult other posters for example by calling them "miserable fucks?"
Generally those insults are due to being pushed.
When a fan posts something on the forum about how they really like(d) something and a good conversation gets hijacked by a myriad of angry Karen’s still trying to figure out if they should leave their boyfriends…
…”miserable fuck” sits just about right.
Couple of things:
- Nothing in my post suggests anything about excuses. Karen shows up when Giants fans are trying to enjoy things.
- "People like me" - What excuses did I make? Pick ANY post...you make it sound like I am doing something regularly that in fact, I don't do.
We've had ammo to get better for years, and this roster is still terrible.
It doesn't matter how many draft picks you have if the people making the picks are incompetent. We've had 6 first round picks since 2018, and we didn't do a good job with a single one of those picks (maybe Lawrence...but I'm not even sure about him).
Absolutely a state of crisis.
Terps has been spot on with this team for a very long time
they've had too many misses with premium resources, and that doesn't just apply to the Gettleman regime, which suggests that the fish rots from the head down.
Luckily I'm not 13 anymore and live and die by the Giants, but I'm still stinging after really bad losses. For example, outside of this message board, I haven't consumed any Giants content since Thursday night.
I distinctly remember a lot of fans calling the Giants "lucky" in 07.
A lot of fans were down on Eli from day 1.
There is a subset of the fan base that is negative no matter what.
All perfect little angel, trooper, super fans. Not one negative thing to say.
I tell you. I wasn't even the star of that party for Thanksgiving 2007 weekend. Uncle Doug lol
HAAHAHA!!! Love it!!!
Seriously, we got traffic, high cost of living, traffic, high taxes, tolls, traffic, shitty roads, snow, traffic, and rain and thats before we get to the piece o' crap stadium we SHARE with another shitty team and watch our perennially bad team take a massive dump on the field. Like we want to stay for 3 hours of that crap?!
If we were good you'd have 1 less thing to complain about which would really suck for you. So you should thank the Giants.
Yeah you're the guy who just automatically accepts that any opinion that disagrees with yours equates to complaining. Lol.
We've gone over this before many times, dude, and ... you just like shitty movies and boring shows.
Haha, expect nothing less. I actually enjoy your posts, they brighten my day. Keep them coming!
If we were good you'd have 1 less thing to complain about which would really suck for you. So you should thank the Giants.
Yeah you're the guy who just automatically accepts that any opinion that disagrees with yours equates to complaining. Lol.
We've gone over this before many times, dude, and ... you just like shitty movies and boring shows.
+1, particularly regarding movies.
It's really is a good question.
For those experts and the level-headed crowd who spends time saying people like to complain just to complain...
What on earth have you seen from this franchise that makes you not have a negative outlook for everythinf that has transpired since 2012? Any games? Particularly good moments? Favorite coaches? Being all but eliminated from playoff contention by Halloween almost every year? Going 6-10 last year? Evan engram? Getting blown out? shut out? Hail mary against Green Bay?
Hmm? Please. Convince me and others that we're all just making this up.
I enjoyed those seasons as much as any Giants fan, and did my share of talking some sh_t before/after those Super Bowl wins.
But not sure how times I used the word "dominant" in describing them. That sounds misplaced.
people forced to eat shit sandwiches for 10 years really hate the taste of shit sandwiches.
I don't know. There are still people telling us to enjoy it.
It's going to taste better any week now, really
wasn't it ten years ago that the Giants won a SuperBowl? Maybe you just need a different food truck?
Man the bar is so low. A championship ten years ago is worth a decade of garbage?
I would trade another SuperBowl this year for another 10 years after of what we just had. Maybe that is just me though. If you don't win the Superbowl you are just Marty Schottenheimer Chief's in the late 80s-90s.
It was a question about negativity. Even during those years we won the Super Bowl, how fun was the year? In 2007, we had the Viking game and got housed by the Cowboys twice. Yes, the super bowl made up for it but its not like that whole year was fun.
But hey, I'll keep paying for my season tickets. You have fun arguing with your friends about Eli.
Team has been inept since October 2012.
Winning a SB every year maybe, but it's possible to win a SB and then ya know still be good after too even without repeating. This stretch of futility has used up the goodwill from the 2011 Superbowl.
people forced to eat shit sandwiches for 10 years really hate the taste of shit sandwiches.
I don't know. There are still people telling us to enjoy it.
No one is telling you to enjoy it. Some complain about your relentless negativity, they shouldn’t, really not their concern.
I don’t care how other fans approach being a fan., it continues to puzzle me why you, route 9, bw and a few others do.
And some would be here telling us the team is close to going on a run if we dropped 10 straight, all by more than 20 points.
The extreme ends on BBI are two sides of the same stupid coin.
Unfortunately you could substitute the Giants for the Jets in that sentence and it would still be applicable. Both of these teams being non-competitive year in and year out is something that almost doesn't need to be said.
Lecturing people about not lecturing is really where it’s at.
people forced to eat shit sandwiches for 10 years really hate the taste of shit sandwiches.
I don't know. There are still people telling us to enjoy it.
No one is telling you to enjoy it. Some complain about your relentless negativity, they shouldn’t, really not their concern.
I don’t care how other fans approach being a fan., it continues to puzzle me why you, route 9, bw and a few others do.
I could easily just find something better to do but watching Giants games and interacting with you classical people is what I like to do.
🤔 💯⚡👏🌚🔥👊🎬💰🪠🔔📢🚬🏴☠️
Couple of things:
- Nothing in my post suggests anything about excuses. Karen shows up when Giants fans are trying to enjoy things.
- "People like me" - What excuses did I make? Pick ANY post...you make it sound like I am doing something regularly that in fact, I don't do.
They're 15-35 since Gettleman was hired. When do those fast changes start to happen?
Would have been particularly sweet to see him leading the Giants to beatings of the Eagles on the regular.
I could easily just find something better to do but watching Giants games and interacting with you classical people is what I like to do.
murderer!
hmm murderer and millenial
But Facebook... eh... Who cares?
YouTube would be a much better platform to gauge if you want to judge fan bases based on social media.
We've had ammo to get better for years, and this roster is still terrible.
It doesn't matter how many draft picks you have if the people making the picks are incompetent. We've had 6 first round picks since 2018, and we didn't do a good job with a single one of those picks (maybe Lawrence...but I'm not even sure about him).
Absolutely a state of crisis.
Luckily I'm not 13 anymore and live and die by the Giants, but I'm still stinging after really bad losses. For example, outside of this message board, I haven't consumed any Giants content since Thursday night.