Predict Giants v Falcons score

I have been hard on the Giants, Jones and Gettleman. But even I am surprised by the pessimism I am seeing here. I think the Giants are going to beat the Falcons soundly. These are two teams going in opposite directions. The Giants are mid-rebuild, whether they have all the right pieces or not, they are young and have a lot of new talent.
The Falcons on the other hand are just starting to put it back together and their best new piece is a TE who hasn't figured it out yet.
I think the Giants roll here, maybe the Falcons add a TD at the end to make it seem closer than it really is.
Giants 31 Falcons 17
ATL: 20
Giants 13
Falcons 9
So I think this is going to be the game we get a lot of pressure and dominate the LOS. And that's going to lead to turnovers that go our way...
Meanwhile, ATL's is giving up 40ppg over the first two weeks. Ugly.
Giants win by nine. 33-24.
14-14 tie
That would be sweet.
(the Dave and Abrams part)
Giants 24 (with 2 late scores)
I mean if that's the final score that's what should happen on Monday
Ryan is savvy. 30-10 Atlanta.
Giants win 28-10
We smoke ATL, 38-17.
How many guys on the current roster played with Eli? And will he inspire guys who didn't play with him? I fear that the crowd will be pumped, but they'll turn on the team if things don't go well.
I hope you're right, though. I'd love to see us win big.
If the Giants lose this one they may be in the mix for the #1 pick. It would be horrific.
Yes, they're a professional football team. But the Giants won games like this last year. They mostly beat teams they should beat. I really did not think the Giants would beat Denver. And I thought Washington was a coin flip, which it was. I will be stunned if we don't beat Atlanta convincingly.
I was going to predict a close, high scoring, Giants win. However, if this is even a slight possibility, I'll go with this!
Atl 23
NY 20
The game shouldn't have been close though. I watched some of it and the Bucs made easy work early but then let off the gas.
Go back to the 1pm game thread and I called Gronk playing well against the Falcons who are BASD against TE's. If EE plays and is healthy this could be his breakout game, which opens up KG, SS and maybe even KT for some big play opportunities.
Giants 24
Falcons 17
Chant of “Bring back Eli” breaks out after halftime.
If they are losing big in the 4th quarter, I could very well envision chants of "We Want Eli!" happening:)
They play better week 4 but lose that one too, a la at Rams last year. And the wheel goes round.
This is the game where the Falcons are just what the doctor ordered for the Giants, OR vice versa.
Right now, I don't trust the NYG defense vs a smart, accurate QB and a desperate football team trying to avoid 0-3. Which Giants football team shows up??
34-31 Giants
Falcons win 31-20
FALCONS 21
Giants 27
Falcons 20
BBI is lulled into false optimism after the Atlanta win only to see the Gmen lose 4 straight afterwards. Chaos ensues.