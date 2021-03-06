Predict Giants v Falcons score Producer : 9/21/2021 7:43 pm

I have been hard on the Giants, Jones and Gettleman. But even I am surprised by the pessimism I am seeing here. I think the Giants are going to beat the Falcons soundly. These are two teams going in opposite directions. The Giants are mid-rebuild, whether they have all the right pieces or not, they are young and have a lot of new talent.



The Falcons on the other hand are just starting to put it back together and their best new piece is a TE who hasn't figured it out yet.



I think the Giants roll here, maybe the Falcons add a TD at the end to make it seem closer than it really is.



Giants 31 Falcons 17