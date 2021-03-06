for display only
Predict Giants v Falcons score

Producer : 9/21/2021 7:43 pm
I have been hard on the Giants, Jones and Gettleman. But even I am surprised by the pessimism I am seeing here. I think the Giants are going to beat the Falcons soundly. These are two teams going in opposite directions. The Giants are mid-rebuild, whether they have all the right pieces or not, they are young and have a lot of new talent.

The Falcons on the other hand are just starting to put it back together and their best new piece is a TE who hasn't figured it out yet.

I think the Giants roll here, maybe the Falcons add a TD at the end to make it seem closer than it really is.

Giants 31 Falcons 17
LOL  
Route 9 : 9/21/2021 8:58 pm : link
Giants 43, Falcons 41
Giants 30, Falcons 17  
BH28 : 9/21/2021 9:08 pm : link
This is the first game I have confidence in getting a W. If not, it's going to be another long season.
So....  
DannyDimes : 9/21/2021 9:09 pm : link
NYG: 36
ATL: 20
35-24. Giants take a big early lead,  
Section331 : 9/21/2021 9:15 pm : link
ATL rallies a bit late. ATL isn’t good, a loss to them and heads should roll.
The football gods  
George : 9/21/2021 9:15 pm : link
have a way of making us all look stupid.

Giants 13
Falcons 9
Falcons win 33-9..  
Sean : 9/21/2021 9:15 pm : link
Despite the loss, Eli has a nice ceremony. Gettleman & Abrams are both relieved of their duties Monday morning.
35-17  
bestt : 9/21/2021 9:16 pm : link
Falcons...
I was looking at ATL's...  
bw in dc : 9/21/2021 9:16 pm : link
oline today. They have three first round picks and two third round picks that start. The oldest is LT Jake Matthews. Obviously they have invested a lot of draft capital to protect Ryan. But, frankly, they are a lot better on paper than on the field.

So I think this is going to be the game we get a lot of pressure and dominate the LOS. And that's going to lead to turnovers that go our way...

Meanwhile, ATL's is giving up 40ppg over the first two weeks. Ugly.

Giants win by nine. 33-24.


Well  
Scooter185 : 9/21/2021 9:18 pm : link
I thought DEN would be close and @WAS wouldn't so

14-14 tie
RE: Falcons win 33-9..  
The_Boss : 9/21/2021 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15379038 Sean said:
Quote:
Despite the loss, Eli has a nice ceremony. Gettleman & Abrams are both relieved of their duties Monday morning.


That would be sweet.
(the Dave and Abrams part)
24-14 Giants  
Greg from LI : 9/21/2021 9:48 pm : link
If they can't beat the Falcons, they may as well just forfeit the season.
I hope I'm wrong, but ...  
FStubbs : 9/21/2021 9:49 pm : link
Falcons 31
Giants 24 (with 2 late scores)
RE: Falcons win 33-9..  
Scooter185 : 9/21/2021 9:54 pm : link
In comment 15379038 Sean said:
Quote:
Despite the loss, Eli has a nice ceremony. Gettleman & Abrams are both relieved of their duties Monday morning.


I mean if that's the final score that's what should happen on Monday
ATL 27 NYG 17  
State Your Name : 9/21/2021 10:30 pm : link
Return of the Turnover Machine.
Chant of “Bring back Eli” breaks out after halftime.
 
christian : 9/21/2021 10:38 pm : link
I pretty sincerely thought the Giants would wreck WFT and a scrub QB.

Ryan is savvy. 30-10 Atlanta.
I think you're going to see a really pissed-off  
montanagiant : 9/21/2021 10:38 pm : link
Giants team.

Giants win 28-10
Giants 34-17  
torrey : 9/21/2021 10:59 pm : link
pure dominance
Giants 38, Falcons 24  
Banks : 9/21/2021 11:13 pm : link
If there is one team that I can say has a clearly shittier roster, it's the falcons. They have no o-line, back (Davis sucks despite his 2 nice games early last year), a diminished receiving corps, and a defense that is weak across the board. Ryan and Ridley aren't winning this game themselves. Pitts should hurt us, but he hasn't exactly dominated in this very early season. I'm sure he will in the future, but he isn't there yet. I think the giants play a bully against the one team they can.
RE: Eli is getting the 10 retired...  
CT Charlie : 9/21/2021 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15379004 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:

We smoke ATL, 38-17.


How many guys on the current roster played with Eli? And will he inspire guys who didn't play with him? I fear that the crowd will be pumped, but they'll turn on the team if things don't go well.

I hope you're right, though. I'd love to see us win big.
Falcons 34  
WillVAB : 12:14 am : link
Giants 30
Giants 23-20  
Go Terps : 12:26 am : link
The Falcons are really bad, and their coach looks lost.

If the Giants lose this one they may be in the mix for the #1 pick. It would be horrific.
I'm not an expert  
gfinop : 1:04 am : link
but I suggest you watch the Bucs/Falcons highlights from last Sunday.

That game was close until about 7 minutes to go.

Regardless, Giants cannot lose this game.
RE: I'm not an expert  
Producer : 1:09 am : link
In comment 15379116 gfinop said:
Quote:
but I suggest you watch the Bucs/Falcons highlights from last Sunday.

That game was close until about 7 minutes to go.

Regardless, Giants cannot lose this game.


Yes, they're a professional football team. But the Giants won games like this last year. They mostly beat teams they should beat. I really did not think the Giants would beat Denver. And I thought Washington was a coin flip, which it was. I will be stunned if we don't beat Atlanta convincingly.

RE: Falcons win 33-9..  
GMen72 : 1:14 am : link
In comment 15379038 Sean said:
Quote:
Despite the loss, Eli has a nice ceremony. Gettleman & Abrams are both relieved of their duties Monday morning.


I was going to predict a close, high scoring, Giants win. However, if this is even a slight possibility, I'll go with this!
Giants 34-3  
MOOPS : 2:23 am : link
Time to man up.
I forgot Eli's ceremony  
Go Terps : 2:29 am : link
Can't help but remember Simms's...
Falcons 37  
Giant John : 2:52 am : link
Giants 19
Giants 30  
Ira : 3:27 am : link
Falcons 14
Giants 17  
noro9 : 6:46 am : link
Falcons 28. Giants always lose when they honor someone.
Not sure  
OBJRoyal : 6:58 am : link
How any Giants fan can write blowout win or dominate is beyond me.

Atl 23
NY 20
Giants win a close game...  
Jim in Tampa : 7:14 am : link
23-20.
RE: I'm not an expert  
jvm52106 : 7:31 am : link
In comment 15379116 gfinop said:
Quote:
but I suggest you watch the Bucs/Falcons highlights from last Sunday.

That game was close until about 7 minutes to go.

Regardless, Giants cannot lose this game.


The game shouldn't have been close though. I watched some of it and the Bucs made easy work early but then let off the gas.

Go back to the 1pm game thread and I called Gronk playing well against the Falcons who are BASD against TE's. If EE plays and is healthy this could be his breakout game, which opens up KG, SS and maybe even KT for some big play opportunities.
_________  
I am Ninja : 7:48 am : link
More of the same on defense. The blueprint was established over the first two weeks. Atlanta just follows it, we keep trying to bang the square peg in the round hole. Falcons, 30-17.

We got better last week  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 8:32 am : link
We get better this week.

Giants 24
Falcons 17
RE: ATL 27 NYG 17  
Mdgiantsfan : 8:46 am : link
In comment 15379086 State Your Name said:
Quote:
Return of the Turnover Machine.
Chant of “Bring back Eli” breaks out after halftime.


If they are losing big in the 4th quarter, I could very well envision chants of "We Want Eli!" happening:)

If Giants Get Down Early  
Jeffrey : 8:53 am : link
I expect a blowout. This team's confidence already seems gone. If it is close I think that Giants win. Question is whether Giants can run the ball to keep it away from Ryan and whether the Giants DBs are allowed to play within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Best guess: ATL. 31 NYG 23
 
ryanmkeane : 9:06 am : link
31-24 good guys
Falcons 38 Giants 24  
averagejoe : 9:11 am : link
If Graham continues with the soft zone no blitz approach Ryan will shred our defense . A few bad calls, a couple of drops, a turnover, and Giants lose again.
Atl 34  
Harvest Blend : 9:40 am : link
NYG 16

They play better week 4 but lose that one too, a la at Rams last year. And the wheel goes round.
38-10 Giants  
BCD : 9:51 am : link
.....
Falcons stunk vs Eagles  
JonC : 9:58 am : link
and for half the game vs Bucs too. No running game, small non-physical defense.

This is the game where the Falcons are just what the doctor ordered for the Giants, OR vice versa.

Right now, I don't trust the NYG defense vs a smart, accurate QB and a desperate football team trying to avoid 0-3. Which Giants football team shows up??

34-31 Giants

Matt Ryan  
uther99 : 10:14 am : link
has too much experience, despite skills deteriorating.

Falcons win 31-20
I think we win this one  
Giants86 : 10:48 am : link
GIANTS 31
FALCONS 21
My life sucks  
Joey in VA : 11:17 am : link
Right now, hence the Giants win. Things were going great for me until about this past Sunday, it's fool proof. I was married to a terd and we won two Super Bowls, I found an amazing woman, in 2017...I apologize.

Giants 27
Falcons 20
The Giants surprise on the upside  
cosmicj : 11:23 am : link
27-13 against a lousy team.

BBI is lulled into false optimism after the Atlanta win only to see the Gmen lose 4 straight afterwards. Chaos ensues.
Giants 30-27  
ShockNRoll : 12:50 pm : link
If they find a way to lose this one at home against a bad opponent on Eli Manning day...I don't even want to think about it. They are winning this one!!
who knows with this team  
Essex : 1:01 pm : link
...
Falcons, 27-17. Giants defense still can't get off the field  
mikeinbloomfield : 1:08 pm : link
Falcons win time of possession.
Giants  
AcidTest : 1:15 pm : link
24-21.
Giants Win 35-20  
xtian : 3:30 pm : link
DJ has another strong game. Golladay [100 yards] and Barkley [100 yards total from scrimage] have their best games. Toney even throws in 35 yards. The defense has a halfway decent game.
