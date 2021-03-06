FYI, Joe Judge has the second highest odds to be fired first Anakim : 9/22/2021 1:15 pm

Jaime Eisner

@JaimeEisner



Updated 1st HC to be fired odds, courtesy of @betonline_ag:



Zac Taylor (+350)

Joe Judge (+450)

Mike Zimmer (+450)

Matt Nagy (+550)

Urban Meyer (+600)

Mike McCarthy (+1600)

Vic Fangio (+1600)

Mike Tomlin (+1800)

Dan Campbell (+2000)









Make of that what you will (if anything)