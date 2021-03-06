FYI, Joe Judge has the second highest odds to be fired first

Jaime Eisner
Updated 1st HC to be fired odds, courtesy of @betonline_ag:
Zac Taylor (+350)
Joe Judge (+450)
Mike Zimmer (+450)
Matt Nagy (+550)
Urban Meyer (+600)
Mike McCarthy (+1600)
Vic Fangio (+1600)
Mike Tomlin (+1800)
Dan Campbell (+2000)
Make of that what you will (if anything)
I suppose there were some lesser figures like Matt Dodge and Trey Junkin who crashed harder, but nobody really liked them to begin with.
Because, here are the next 5 games:
@NO
@DAL
LAR
CAR
@KC
It's very possible we start the year 1-7 or 0-8 and at that point, Pat Schumer will have a better winning percentage than JJ with a far worse team - and he was fired after just two seasons.
You could argue that NO doesn’t look very good and Carolina is a mirage. Win those two and Atlanta and they are 3-5. Best case, which is still nowhere near playoff contention.
I suppose there were some lesser figures like Matt Dodge and Trey Junkin who crashed harder, but nobody really liked them to begin with.
I think the honeymoon is over and people are seeing what the bride looks like without makeup on.
Yes, “buckle the fuck up”
3 completely winnable games on paper. 1 not impossible + Kansas City.
Not exactly a gauntlet.
Quote:
buckle the fuck up.
You could argue that NO doesn’t look very good and Carolina is a mirage. Win those two and Atlanta and they are 3-5. Best case, which is still nowhere near playoff contention.
CAR might be a mirage. What's that make us? If we played NYJ in week 1, do you have any doubt it would be 12-9 slugfest between two terribly coached teams trying to actively give the game away in the waning seconds of the game?
It's bad enough watching a bad team. Watching a bad team that plays so tightly and conservatively, it actually foregoes points in tight games - even when your defense puts you inside the opposition's 20 and you STILL can't run time off below the 2 minute warning is just awful.
When you're a mature, winning HC, you can play tightly with confidence your D will stand tough and you'll eventually win the field position battle. Punting the ball down with 4 minutes left? Rushing twice into the mouth of the defense inside the 20 and not even running 2 min off the clock to kick another limp dick FG doesn't inspire confidence when he's already lost this many games.
While I think that's a flawed style of thinking, I would like to see how Judge operate free of Gettleman and his mistakes (particularly Jones and Barkley).
What this does tell you is Vegas doesn't see us turning this around and winning many games.
I'm not an expert bettor, so if I have that wrong, please correct me.
And those teams all view the Giants as a get right week that they have to be careful not to overlook in advance of games against better opponents.
Maybe, maybe not. What difference will it make if the Giants win the games?
Us winning in NOLA...Hahaha. I'll believe that shit when I see it. It'll probably be 35-0 @ halftime.
I've written the same. This game v ATL is critical for Judge. ATL has been horrible, although through three quarters they were in that game v Tampa last Sunday. But then the back to back pick sixes - off deflections - by Edwards sealed the W.
Because after ATL, it's at Saints, at Boys, Rams.
That is brutal.
It’s early yet. We’ll see what happens.
We'll find out Sunday because this is the single most important game of the Judge regime so far. Lose this one and the season is pretty much a wrap. Win and the season is still full of possibilities.
I've written the same. This game v ATL is critical for Judge. ATL has been horrible, although through three quarters they were in that game v Tampa last Sunday. But then the back to back pick sixes - off deflections - by Edwards sealed the W.
Because after ATL, it's at Saints, at Boys, Rams.
That is brutal.
The Packers had their heads up their asses week 1. The Saints are not what you guys are making them out to be.
We don't know what the Saints are. Winston is the most erratic QB in the league. Sometimes great, usually bad. But they're a well-coached team and they have Taysom also. This might turn into the biggest two QB approach in the league. They will use trickery to win games. Do these Giants do well against trickery?
Why would the Giants win those games? No reason to believe it.
It’s early yet. We’ll see what happens.
This line of thinking no longer deserves to be taken seriously. Same thing for years...
If ATL wasn't the victim of awful coaching early, that's a game, and they probably don't press in the 4th when the game really ran away.
What's Judge done to get the right to hire his own GM - especially if things spiral out of control and he has a worse record than Shurmur.
In comment 15379756 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Why would the Giants win those games? No reason to believe it.
It’s early yet. We’ll see what happens.
This line of thinking no longer deserves to be taken seriously. Same thing for years...
What do those years have to do with 2021?
If ATL wasn't the victim of awful coaching early, that's a game, and they probably don't press in the 4th when the game really ran away.
ok .. this team right now has no chance against the Rams.
*fart noise*
*fart noise*
and this year, we can't even beat WTF
Not happening. Not JJ's fault he has a boob for a GM. Get rid of DG & let JJ work in tandem with a hand picked GM.
What's Judge done to get the right to hire his own GM - especially if things spiral out of control and he has a worse record than Shurmur.
Well, I can tell you this: I have much more confidence in him than DG.
*fart noise*
Didn’t they beat them both just last season? Or did that not happen?
"We can beat Philly, we can beat dallas"
*fart noise*
Didn’t they beat them both just last season? Or did that not happen?
Don’t even bother. We’re 0-2 so fold up the tents and end the season! Fire Joe Judge and let the mock drafts commence.
I've written the same. This game v ATL is critical for Judge. ATL has been horrible, although through three quarters they were in that game v Tampa last Sunday. But then the back to back pick sixes - off deflections - by Edwards sealed the W.
Because after ATL, it's at Saints, at Boys, Rams.
That is brutal.
The Packers had their heads up their asses week 1. The Saints are not what you guys are making them out to be.
Saints could be a mystery - true. What they did to Green Bay in week 1, the Panthers did the exact same thing to the Saints. It's eerie.
But they were riddled with Covid coming into that game - coaching staff, big time - and they were banged up a bit. So based on how good Payton is as a HC, I'm giving them a mulligan for now. Their game this week in New England is something to keep an eye on. If the Pats win, the Saints drop to 1-2, and desperately need to beat NYG.
"We can beat Philly, we can beat dallas"
*fart noise*
Didn’t they beat them both just last season? Or did that not happen?
Cmon man. Who played QB for Dallas? In a game that meant nothing for anyone.
If accuracy is an issue, let me revise.
The only time we can beat Philly is when they're the worst version of themselves in 10 years.
Against real playoff teams, we are outclassed and will struggle to stay competitive (any given Sunday caveat).
We have roughly 5 win talent on the roster, so we'll win in the 3-7 range. We have to beat somebody.
That's what I'm asking. Why do you have confidence in him?
In comment 15379785 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
"We can beat Philly, we can beat dallas"
*fart noise*
Didn’t they beat them both just last season? Or did that not happen?
Cmon man. Who played QB for Dallas? In a game that meant nothing for anyone.
If accuracy is an issue, let me revise.
The only time we can beat Philly is when they're the worst version of themselves in 10 years.
A game that meant nothing to anyone? The winner was going to the playoffs with an Eagles loss that night?
Where do you people come up with this stuff?
The only thing more tiresome than Terps posts about Jones is your posts about Terps.
But do we? I ain't confident.
How about you don’t make fun of fans for somehow thinking the Giants can beat two teams that they literally just beat last season? And I don’t want to hear any fucking excuses as to why they beat them. There are no excuses allowed when they lose, so let’s be consistent here, huh?
From there we can all debate the schedule. Just beat ATL.
But do we? I ain't confident.
No reason to be optimistic. Until the Giants actually win, they don’t deserve any benefit of the doubt. With that said, I’ll be rooting hard because I can’t have this season over before the leaves turn anymore. We’ve been through that enough.
Terps - you don’t have to say things multiple times on a thread to prove that you know something. We all know how you feel about Daniel Jones at this point. There’s zero reason to keep spewing it. Seriously - nobody cares about your takes anymore.
The only thing more tiresome than Terps posts about Jones is your posts about Terps.
Oh ok got it. Thanks dude.
Gettleman is a God-awful GM - - but I’m pretty certain it wasn’t Gettleman who made the asinine decision to try and challenge an unchallengeable play.
And I’m guessing it wasn’t Gettleman who decided to punt from the opponents 38yd line last week.
"Why not us?"
In 2012, we promoted Chris Mara to Senior VP of player personnel. How has our player personnel been since then? Isn't it interesting 2012 is the point where Reese turned from a good GM into an awful one?
We sucked in 2013 and said Gilbride was the problem and got rid of him.
We sucked in 2014 and 2015 and said Coughlin was the problem and got rid of him.
We did okay in 2016, then we sucked again in 2017 and said Reese was the problem and got rid of him.
We sucked in 2018 and said Eli was the problem and got rid of him.
We sucked in 2019 and said Shurmur was the problem and got rid of him.
We sucked in 2020 but pretended we didn't because the rest of the division sucked too.
We suck in 2021 and at this rate we'll say Gettleman (and maybe Judge) are the problems and get rid of them.
Then we'll suck again and 2022 and say Jones is the problem and get rid of him.
But who is still there from 2012?
Until they show otherwise, this is a terrible team that has become a laughingstock of the league. The problem with some people is they cling to one game and think that shows something. It might be like beating the Eagles at the end of the season a few years ago. Beating Seattle last year. Any one of these so-called moral victories because we only lost by one point. That's all bullshit. WE SUCK and we have for a LOOOONG time.
For me, the Seattle game last year was a breaking point. I fell into this trap. I thought we finally turned a corner by beating a winning team and with our backup QB to boot. The rest of the schedule looked favorable. I really thought that was the start of something. Instead, it was an immediate end. The stunk up the joint the week after and continued to be embarrassing. They suck until they prove otherwise. And that means, to me, they win 8 games. And that would only mean they don't suck, but they are merely decent.
I've said it many times already this season. If they win anything less than 8 games, they are just more of the same shit and we need a complete house cleaning. That's Judge, entire staff, and Gettleman all gone.
Solid post right here. I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I'm afraid that absolutely nothing is going to change because of the folks who own the team.
That’s how I feel, too. Nothing major to feel good about since that Seattle win except getting the Bears 1st pick. I’m starting to believe the people to turn this around aren’t in the building.
I didn’t really understand the plan this off-season. All we heard was the importance of Judge building a program and doing things the right way. Then, after going 6-10 in a shitty division all that went out the window. It feels like it became a repeat of 2016 where high priced vets are brought in while not addressing the line play. I’m afraid it was Mara driven even more than Gettleman/Judge.
I liked the trade down in the draft, but was Toney really BPA? I think it was more likely a forced pick to help Jones. Which is such a lousy process.
If the Giants go 8-9 though, I’d have a tough time moving on from Judge. Knowing he inherited a shitty OL, a QB he wasn’t around to choose & a lame duck GM - I don’t think canning a 39 year old head coach would be fair.
I also see Mara 100% going the retread route if Judge is fired. Think a guy like Mike McCarthy if available.
That’s how I feel, too. Nothing major to feel good about since that Seattle win except getting the Bears 1st pick. I’m starting to believe the people to turn this around aren’t in the building.
I didn’t really understand the plan this off-season. All we heard was the importance of Judge building a program and doing things the right way. Then, after going 6-10 in a shitty division all that went out the window. It feels like it became a repeat of 2016 where high priced vets are brought in while not addressing the line play. I’m afraid it was Mara driven even more than Gettleman/Judge.
I liked the trade down in the draft, but was Toney really BPA? I think it was more likely a forced pick to help Jones. Which is such a lousy process.
If the Giants go 8-9 though, I’d have a tough time moving on from Judge. Knowing he inherited a shitty OL, a QB he wasn’t around to choose & a lame duck GM - I don’t think canning a 39 year old head coach would be fair.
I also see Mara 100% going the retread route if Judge is fired. Think a guy like Mike McCarthy if available.
They go 8-9 after starting 0-2 vs this schedule, Judge shouldn’t get fired. He should get Coach of the Year.
Btw, even if this season goes south, I would probably favor keeping Judge. But he has to show more on the strategic and X’s and O’s side.
Thats how bad his performance has been in these 2 games. Shocking.
We just strolled in and saw our new wife flirting with the pool boy.
I suppose there were some lesser figures like Matt Dodge and Trey Junkin who crashed harder, but nobody really liked them to begin with.
People are overreacting in both directions. He never should have gotten the rep he got here - it was a joke that a 6-10 coach was talked about like a top ten coach - and he's getting unfairly criticized now. We still don't know what we have in him.
Parcells disciple, defensive mastermind and has never been worse than 7-9 in his head coaching career.
Meanwhile, we've only had more than 7 wins once since 2013.
ugh.. he's as old school as they come. All he wants to do is run the ball. He's stuck in the 80s. I have a friend who is a Vikings fan and he hates him. He produces teams that are good enough to get into the playoffs but not good enough to win titles. I don't want 7-9/10-6 teams. I want 14-3 and aa Super Bowl.
Running the ball is ok.
It's the manner of running, and flexibility that count.
might have the biggest single week drop in approval rating in BBI history.
I suppose there were some lesser figures like Matt Dodge and Trey Junkin who crashed harder, but nobody really liked them to begin with.
People are overreacting in both directions. He never should have gotten the rep he got here - it was a joke that a 6-10 coach was talked about like a top ten coach - and he's getting unfairly criticized now. We still don't know what we have in him.
I don't think so. I think it's a more fair evaluation of him now.
Right now he's a 6-12 coach who's shown precisely squadoo. It's up to him to prove he can be the guy, starting by beating Atlanta on Sunday. If he does not - and there's a good chance he does not - then the upcoming schedule is not favorable and there's no real reason to keep him beyond the end of the year.