Lemieux has surgery: season over

and we have no way of knowing what recommendations they made and how DG and Judge decided to run with those recommendations.
When Lemieux didn't make the New England joint practice trip after he had gone to Cleveland the week before, it was evident that he had some kind of negative reaction to attempting to play on the knee.
That was backed up by the asshat report on this board (the first day of practice in NE) that broke the news of the tendon tear.
I can understand the Giants not wanting to make full disclosure of the injury until they could get replacements on the trade market.
After that point, what they were doing came across as stubbornness.
Where and from whom that stubbornness came from, we can all have our opinions.
Because they just lost two months of recovery time where he would definitely be ready for training camp. As of now Guard is going to be the second biggest need after edge rusher.
Bredeson has been a very nice surprise so far but it’s only been two games. Even if he locks down one guard spot Hernandez will more than likely be on another team next season unless he improves significantly over the remainder of the season.
The Giants also need to plan as if Gates won’t make it back next season. They need a center who is capable of starting.
Losing Gates and Lemiuex is squarely on them and Judge. What a fucking disaster. Top to bottom. You could have put Bredeson in at LG and left Gates. But no, you again fuck with chemistry and consistency on the OL. Judge is losing me fast. Pick 5 and let them fucking play you windbag.
Lol. Yea way to go buddy. Blame a freak injury on a guy switching positions for a game. Jesus you are the worst.
logo
PATELLA TENDON TEARS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TREATING THEM
APRIL 10, 2017|IN POST|BY TOTALORTHOADMINZ
A patella tendon tear is a serious injury typically sustained by athletes and active individuals. Because the patella tendon plays an important role in straightening the knee, proper diagnosis and treatment of the injury are of the utmost importance. If you’ve injured your patella tendon and think it might be torn, here’s everything you need to know:
Related Anatomy
The patella tendon attaches the patella to the shinbone. The quadriceps tendon attaches the patella to the quadriceps muscles. When the tendons and muscles flex, the knee straightens.
patella tendon
Illustration 1- The tendons and muscles responsible for straightening the knee
As shown in Illustration 1, the patella tendon is centrally located, a tear decreases function, performance, and the ability to bear weight.
Causes of Patella Tendon Tears
A partial or complete tear can occur due to any of the following reasons:
Running and jumping. Bending the knee and forcefully planting the foot, like when running and jumping, can overload the tendon and cause it to tear.
A direct blow to the patella can cause the bone to jolt out of place. A resulting fracture and/or tendon tear is possible.
The tendon becomes weak with age and/or overuse. A tendon that’s weaker than the muscles it works with can easily tear.
patella tendon tear
Illustration 2- The different types of patella tendon tears
In many cases, weakness can also be attributed to an underlying medical condition like arthritis or a disease that limits blood supply (i.e. kidney failure, diabetes, metabolic disease).
Symptoms of Patella Tendon Tears
The initial symptom of a patella tendon tear presents as a popping sensation that’s felt and heard by the injured individual. Immediately after, the following symptoms occur:
Pain
Swelling
Bruising
Tenderness
Inability to straightening the knee
Inability to bear weight on the knee
Partial tears might just present as pain after jumping or running especially when smaller tears.
Management of these symptoms and the tear should only be done by an Orthopedic or Sports Medicine Specialist. Treatment plans vary based on the severity of the tear.
Non-Surgical Treatment of a Patella Tendon Tear
Partial tears are treated using non-surgical measures. The two key treatments are:
A knee immobilizer limits or prohibits the knee from bending. With time, a partially torn tendon’s fibers will reattach to one another, restoring function and strength. Smaller partial tears might not require immobilization.
Physical therapy. Exercises aimed at strengthening the patella tendon help patients recover quickly. For smaller tears eccentric strengthening may help accelerate healing and decrease pain and symptoms.
The healing process for a partial tear can take anywhere from 2-3 weeks to 5-6 months and is most often related to the severity of the tear.
Quote:
logo
PATELLA TENDON TEARS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TREATING THEM
APRIL 10, 2017|IN POST|BY TOTALORTHOADMINZ
A patella tendon tear is a serious injury typically sustained by athletes and active individuals. Because the patella tendon plays an important role in straightening the knee, proper diagnosis and treatment of the injury are of the utmost importance. If you’ve injured your patella tendon and think it might be torn, here’s everything you need to know:
Related Anatomy
The patella tendon attaches the patella to the shinbone. The quadriceps tendon attaches the patella to the quadriceps muscles. When the tendons and muscles flex, the knee straightens.
patella tendon
Illustration 1- The tendons and muscles responsible for straightening the knee
As shown in Illustration 1, the patella tendon is centrally located, a tear decreases function, performance, and the ability to bear weight.
Causes of Patella Tendon Tears
A partial or complete tear can occur due to any of the following reasons:
Running and jumping. Bending the knee and forcefully planting the foot, like when running and jumping, can overload the tendon and cause it to tear.
A direct blow to the patella can cause the bone to jolt out of place. A resulting fracture and/or tendon tear is possible.
The tendon becomes weak with age and/or overuse. A tendon that’s weaker than the muscles it works with can easily tear.
patella tendon tear
Illustration 2- The different types of patella tendon tears
In many cases, weakness can also be attributed to an underlying medical condition like arthritis or a disease that limits blood supply (i.e. kidney failure, diabetes, metabolic disease).
Symptoms of Patella Tendon Tears
The initial symptom of a patella tendon tear presents as a popping sensation that’s felt and heard by the injured individual. Immediately after, the following symptoms occur:
Pain
Swelling
Bruising
Tenderness
Inability to straightening the knee
Inability to bear weight on the knee
Partial tears might just present as pain after jumping or running especially when smaller tears.
Management of these symptoms and the tear should only be done by an Orthopedic or Sports Medicine Specialist. Treatment plans vary based on the severity of the tear.
Non-Surgical Treatment of a Patella Tendon Tear
Partial tears are treated using non-surgical measures. The two key treatments are:
A knee immobilizer limits or prohibits the knee from bending. With time, a partially torn tendon’s fibers will reattach to one another, restoring function and strength. Smaller partial tears might not require immobilization.
Physical therapy. Exercises aimed at strengthening the patella tendon help patients recover quickly. For smaller tears eccentric strengthening may help accelerate healing and decrease pain and symptoms.
The healing process for a partial tear can take anywhere from 2-3 weeks to 5-6 months and is most often related to the severity of the tear.
Surgical Treatment of a Patella Tendon Tear
A completely torn tendon requires surgery, and is usually performed on an outpatient basis. During the 1-2-hour procedure, an orthopedic surgeon re-attaches the tendon using small sutures and special surgical knots to provide strength to the ligament.
Physical therapy following surgery is an important part of the recovery process. Home exercises are usually started the day after surgery to start quadriceps strengthening. Patients can weight bear with crutches with the knee in a brace. Formal therapy 4 weeks after surgery and continues for up to 4-6 months.
When have you ever heard of any NFL player playing through any tear of their patellar tendon.
I've never heard of that in over 35 years of watching football. I was pretty surprised when the Giants came out with what was actually wrong with Lemieux and that he would try to play through it.
Never. Few players have been able to come back from even the surgery successfully. Cruz was a shell of his former self after.
You know that Cruz is only 34? The injuries this team endured for almost a decade were unreal. The last standout player they had who enjoyed a long, healthy career was Strahan. Virtually every really good player they've had since either had his career cut short by major injuries or had his performance majorly impacted.
When have you ever heard of any NFL player playing through any tear of their patellar tendon.
I've never heard of that in over 35 years of watching football. I was pretty surprised when the Giants came out with what was actually wrong with Lemieux and that he would try to play through it.
Never. Few players have been able to come back from even the surgery successfully. Cruz was a shell of his former self after.
You know that Cruz is only 34? The injuries this team endured for almost a decade were unreal. The last standout player they had who enjoyed a long, healthy career was Strahan. Virtually every really good player they've had since either had his career cut short by major injuries or had his performance majorly impacted.
Cruz ruptured his which is a different animal than a partial tear. You can't even walk. I would assume Lemieux's tear is much less severe which is why he attempted to play on it in the first place. I would give him much better odds at being able to recover from this.
And if anyone brings up LeCharles Bentley, it was MRSA that ended his career, not the patellar repair surgery.
Absolutely everyone on the offensive line is at least 100% expendable. It’s a total crap fest anyway. Not like they’re gonna get worse.
By losing guys it just gives more of a chance for someone to step up. Who wants a job? We’ll see.
Hopefully he can recover well and compete for a starting job next year. Lots of draft picks to use so hopefully the Front Office will consider some level of investment on the OL.
This unit was pretty fortunate in 2020 with respect to injuries, although COVID affected a few guys. But the Giants don't seem to be as lucky this year with the OL unit so far in 2021 and hopefully it doesn't continue.
Zach Fulton was the 'primary' offseason pick up with not much else until the summer. DG's Hog Molly shit is just that. Not saying they should have 'reached' in the draft but you can't tell me they didn't have any OL on the board at any point. Just really poor evaluation on the coaching staff, scouting and front office.
That said, they made it through last weeks top 10 DL. If they can somehow avoid injury, develop what they have and become a cohesive unit, perhaps this bunch can redeem itself.
Ya think? I was incredulous when I heard the plans to re-hab him (what, two weeks?) and then try to play him.
Very much the same as when DJ was trotted out two weeks after what was seemed likely a Grade 2 at least hamstring issue middle of the season. He was a statue in that game. What is the matter with the boneheaded decisions of this franchise, almost every facet?
Lemieux was still very much a work in progress. When or if they ever figure out how to scout and develop OL, he could be upgraded. The entire OL right now should be fighting for jobs until demonstrating otherwise.
this organization simply makes bad decisions over and over again. Poor drafts, poor coaching, and now poor medical treatment.
It will never happen, but its time for Mara to realize he is in over his head and hire someone to take over football operations. We all know he loves the team and wants them to win, but he has to see that he needs someone telling him hard truths.
Once Again, Failure to Address The OLine Will Be Our Downfall
once the news of his injury came out, I figured he was not going to be a factor this season. The Gates injury has now compounded the issue and the Giants would not be so bad off if the veteran depth they had originally brought in had not chosen to retire. At least the FO went out and tried to address the problem by trading for Price and Bredeson.
Lemieux was still very much a work in progress. When or if they ever figure out how to scout and develop OL, he could be upgraded. The entire OL right now should be fighting for jobs until demonstrating otherwise.
I love Gates and I think Lemieux could be a solid starting guard but the Giants need to plan as if neither will contribute next season. In next years draft they need to add a guard and tackle in the first four rounds. Hopefully Peart will step up and tackle becomes less of a need but they could always use a developmental guy there.
I would target C Ted Karras in free agency. I would prefer an established veteran in the middle.
Lemieux was still very much a work in progress. When or if they ever figure out how to scout and develop OL, he could be upgraded. The entire OL right now should be fighting for jobs until demonstrating otherwise.
I love Gates and I think Lemieux could be a solid starting guard but the Giants need to plan as if neither will contribute next season. In next years draft they need to add a guard and tackle in the first four rounds. Hopefully Peart will step up and tackle becomes less of a need but they could always use a developmental guy there.
I would target C Ted Karras in free agency. I would prefer an established veteran in the middle.
They need to continue building until five guys seize the jobs. No scholarships, no falling in love with the men as they often do (it's a wonderful human quality, but it's impeding progress for the football team on the field).
Thomas is a building block, they need to add another premium tackle regardless of Peart, imv. Assuming they've filled spots because they've filled them on paper is short-sighted. Keep drafting and combing the ascending younger players constantly.
Zach Fulton was the 'primary' offseason pick up with not much else until the summer. DG's Hog Molly shit is just that. Not saying they should have 'reached' in the draft but you can't tell me they didn't have any OL on the board at any point. Just really poor evaluation on the coaching staff, scouting and front office.
That said, they made it through last weeks top 10 DL. If they can somehow avoid injury, develop what they have and become a cohesive unit, perhaps this bunch can redeem itself.
Losing Gates and Lemiuex is squarely on them and Judge. What a fucking disaster. Top to bottom. You could have put Bredeson in at LG and left Gates. But no, you again fuck with chemistry and consistency on the OL. Judge is losing me fast. Pick 5 and let them fucking play you windbag.
Moving these guys around like Judge has is another story. It's definitely weird.
Moving these guys around like Judge has is another story. It's definitely weird.
Are we talking about the way he rotates linemen? I feel like that's a conversation worth having. Not sure if it's a symptom of not having good players or if he really thinks that's how to play football.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
A lot of this comes down to the type of tear - none of us know but my guess is that it was patellar tendonosis that lead to a vertical tear. Again - I'm just speculating here but I've seen this with several high level athletes in the past and it seems to fit how this has progressed. If this is the case then I understand why they let him play through it - it's more about pain management and keeping the inflammation down. Cruz had a horizontal tear which is a more significant injury and immediately requires season ending surgery, whereas Lemieux was able to try and play through. This means that the structure of how the tendon connects is still in tact; however anything explosive is painful and it would be tough to be very effective as a player. Recovery should be much easier than a typical patellar tendon rupture and he should be able to get back to 100%.
Moving these guys around like Judge has is another story. It's definitely weird.
Are we talking about the way he rotates linemen? I feel like that's a conversation worth having. Not sure if it's a symptom of not having good players or if he really thinks that's how to play football.
The Giants historically have erred on the side of player safety. This can be proven all one needs to do is google former NYG players and how they view the Giants handling of player safety and health. You don't even have to google it. We all remember them.
Sometimes it's not so black and white and things can go in 1-2 directions. They don't always have the definitive answers and will tell the subject they don't. Player then has the choice, get the surgery when you MIGHT not need it, or try and play through but you MIGHT not make it.
Or, blast the medicals. Why not.
the one thing I will say to contradict my last point
is ever since Judge arrived, we have seen at least one case where a player played when he probably shouldn't have, when Jones played late in the 2020 season. But even then, Jones was not risking further injury.
Maybe it's a Judge thing and he's scaring these players into taking more medical risk? Possible I guess, but I ain't buying that the medical staff isn't being safe and thorough here. Sometimes it's an iffy situation. Shit I had a doctor tell me to wait on surgery...then I needed it anyway. He told me exactly that. Might not need it, then needed it.
RE: the one thing I will say to contradict my last point
is ever since Judge arrived, we have seen at least one case where a player played when he probably shouldn't have, when Jones played late in the 2020 season. But even then, Jones was not risking further injury.
Maybe it's a Judge thing and he's scaring these players into taking more medical risk? Possible I guess, but I ain't buying that the medical staff isn't being safe and thorough here. Sometimes it's an iffy situation. Shit I had a doctor tell me to wait on surgery...then I needed it anyway. He told me exactly that. Might not need it, then needed it.
Good point. It brings me back to when TC was hired and he said he'd stop all the injuries or something to that effect. How do you do that?! I guess by getting guys who are willing to 'gut it out' and risk further injury and by having a medical and coaching staff who allow that as well. That approach has its pluses and minuses as does the precautionary.
No matter how much shit the Giants throw at the OL
It never is enough. It's been this way for 10 years now and it never really changes all that much. They wasted the last years of Eli's career and are in the process of screwing up Jones. The Barkley pick has been a wasted opportunity. Maybe guys will step up but it needs to happen soon.
Just look at the schedule. We're not beating anyone after Atlanta!!!
Who goes? Gettleman? Judge? Garrett? All of the aforementioned?
What a shame. It doesn't really matter. The only person who needs to go is John Mara. And that is not going to happen. He's the main reason why this organization is failing. He needs to keep his nose out of personnel decisions and hire a GM who has ZERO ties to the Giants.
The last time the Giants went through a drought (1964-82) without a playoff appearance, Wellington and nephew Tim were feuding. They could not come to an agreement on a GM (both wanted someone with ties to the organization). So Commissioner Rozelle stepped in and convinced both Maras to sign George Young (an outsider). And that's when the organization began to improve.
Does Mara have a clue? His brother Chris is the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. He is an abject failure at the post. Any personnel director who convinces his GM not to draft LB Micah Parsons is in the wrong profession. This present FO would not have drafted Lawrence Taylor given his early college deportment had he been a 2021 draft prospect.
This organization is a joke. I have been a Giants fan for over 60 years and will continue my blind allegiance and suffer with my fellow "Bleeding Blue" compadres. But how sad is it that we are the worst team in the NFL since 2017!!!!
is ever since Judge arrived, we have seen at least one case where a player played when he probably shouldn't have, when Jones played late in the 2020 season. But even then, Jones was not risking further injury.
Maybe it's a Judge thing and he's scaring these players into taking more medical risk? Possible I guess, but I ain't buying that the medical staff isn't being safe and thorough here. Sometimes it's an iffy situation. Shit I had a doctor tell me to wait on surgery...then I needed it anyway. He told me exactly that. Might not need it, then needed it.
Good point. It brings me back to when TC was hired and he said he'd stop all the injuries or something to that effect. How do you do that?! I guess by getting guys who are willing to 'gut it out' and risk further injury and by having a medical and coaching staff who allow that as well. That approach has its pluses and minuses as does the precautionary.
I always thought Coughlin's comments were taken out of context. I think he was referring to the culture here deteriorated under Fassel in 2003 and how some players may have "checked out." Guys were making business decisions down the stretch or maybe not doing everything they could to get on the field, etc. Coughlin was going to change that culture problem, and he most definitely did. Of course people then used his comments against him every time some NYG player tore an ACL, but that's what people with agendas tend to do.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
Surgery was not the only alternative. Rest and rehab for longer than the minimum amount before Game 1 was another alternative.
Instead he starts Game 1 and lasts all of 17 snaps. And now has zero value to the team this year.
Ok, like I said, the Giants historically are one of the more cautious NFL teams when it comes to player safety and injury, was this an exception or was this one of those cases where the player could have played through it, but no one was going to know for sure until player took the field. No one knows, but I am not sure it's fair to place the bullseye on the NYG medical staff. But that's just me.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
Surgery was not the only alternative. Rest and rehab for longer than the minimum amount before Game 1 was another alternative.
Instead he starts Game 1 and lasts all of 17 snaps. And now has zero value to the team this year.
Ok, like I said, the Giants historically are one of the more cautious NFL teams when it comes to player safety and injury, was this an exception or was this one of those cases where the player could have played through it, but no one was going to know for sure until player took the field. No one knows, but I am not sure it's fair to place the bullseye on the NYG medical staff. But that's just me.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
When Lemieux didn't make the New England joint practice trip after he had gone to Cleveland the week before, it was evident that he had some kind of negative reaction to attempting to play on the knee.
That was backed up by the asshat report on this board (the first day of practice in NE) that broke the news of the tendon tear.
I can understand the Giants not wanting to make full disclosure of the injury until they could get replacements on the trade market.
After that point, what they were doing came across as stubbornness.
Where and from whom that stubbornness came from, we can all have our opinions.
Bredeson has been a very nice surprise so far but it’s only been two games. Even if he locks down one guard spot Hernandez will more than likely be on another team next season unless he improves significantly over the remainder of the season.
The Giants also need to plan as if Gates won’t make it back next season. They need a center who is capable of starting.
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Losing Gates and Lemiuex is squarely on them and Judge. What a fucking disaster. Top to bottom. You could have put Bredeson in at LG and left Gates. But no, you again fuck with chemistry and consistency on the OL. Judge is losing me fast. Pick 5 and let them fucking play you windbag.
Lol. Yea way to go buddy. Blame a freak injury on a guy switching positions for a game. Jesus you are the worst.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
I agree here. Most fans here figured this was inevitable, why didn’t the Giants?
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
I agree here. Most fans here figured this was inevitable, why didn’t the Giants?
publicity damage control
PATELLA TENDON TEARS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TREATING THEM
APRIL 10, 2017|IN POST|BY TOTALORTHOADMINZ
A patella tendon tear is a serious injury typically sustained by athletes and active individuals. Because the patella tendon plays an important role in straightening the knee, proper diagnosis and treatment of the injury are of the utmost importance. If you’ve injured your patella tendon and think it might be torn, here’s everything you need to know:
Related Anatomy
The patella tendon attaches the patella to the shinbone. The quadriceps tendon attaches the patella to the quadriceps muscles. When the tendons and muscles flex, the knee straightens.
patella tendon
Illustration 1- The tendons and muscles responsible for straightening the knee
As shown in Illustration 1, the patella tendon is centrally located, a tear decreases function, performance, and the ability to bear weight.
Causes of Patella Tendon Tears
A partial or complete tear can occur due to any of the following reasons:
Running and jumping. Bending the knee and forcefully planting the foot, like when running and jumping, can overload the tendon and cause it to tear.
A direct blow to the patella can cause the bone to jolt out of place. A resulting fracture and/or tendon tear is possible.
The tendon becomes weak with age and/or overuse. A tendon that’s weaker than the muscles it works with can easily tear.
patella tendon tear
Illustration 2- The different types of patella tendon tears
In many cases, weakness can also be attributed to an underlying medical condition like arthritis or a disease that limits blood supply (i.e. kidney failure, diabetes, metabolic disease).
Symptoms of Patella Tendon Tears
The initial symptom of a patella tendon tear presents as a popping sensation that’s felt and heard by the injured individual. Immediately after, the following symptoms occur:
Pain
Swelling
Bruising
Tenderness
Inability to straightening the knee
Inability to bear weight on the knee
Partial tears might just present as pain after jumping or running especially when smaller tears.
Management of these symptoms and the tear should only be done by an Orthopedic or Sports Medicine Specialist. Treatment plans vary based on the severity of the tear.
Non-Surgical Treatment of a Patella Tendon Tear
Partial tears are treated using non-surgical measures. The two key treatments are:
A knee immobilizer limits or prohibits the knee from bending. With time, a partially torn tendon’s fibers will reattach to one another, restoring function and strength. Smaller partial tears might not require immobilization.
Physical therapy. Exercises aimed at strengthening the patella tendon help patients recover quickly. For smaller tears eccentric strengthening may help accelerate healing and decrease pain and symptoms.
The healing process for a partial tear can take anywhere from 2-3 weeks to 5-6 months and is most often related to the severity of the tear.
PATELLA TENDON TEARS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TREATING THEM
APRIL 10, 2017|IN POST|BY TOTALORTHOADMINZ
A patella tendon tear is a serious injury typically sustained by athletes and active individuals. Because the patella tendon plays an important role in straightening the knee, proper diagnosis and treatment of the injury are of the utmost importance. If you’ve injured your patella tendon and think it might be torn, here’s everything you need to know:
Related Anatomy
The patella tendon attaches the patella to the shinbone. The quadriceps tendon attaches the patella to the quadriceps muscles. When the tendons and muscles flex, the knee straightens.
patella tendon
Illustration 1- The tendons and muscles responsible for straightening the knee
As shown in Illustration 1, the patella tendon is centrally located, a tear decreases function, performance, and the ability to bear weight.
Causes of Patella Tendon Tears
A partial or complete tear can occur due to any of the following reasons:
Running and jumping. Bending the knee and forcefully planting the foot, like when running and jumping, can overload the tendon and cause it to tear.
A direct blow to the patella can cause the bone to jolt out of place. A resulting fracture and/or tendon tear is possible.
The tendon becomes weak with age and/or overuse. A tendon that’s weaker than the muscles it works with can easily tear.
patella tendon tear
Illustration 2- The different types of patella tendon tears
In many cases, weakness can also be attributed to an underlying medical condition like arthritis or a disease that limits blood supply (i.e. kidney failure, diabetes, metabolic disease).
Symptoms of Patella Tendon Tears
The initial symptom of a patella tendon tear presents as a popping sensation that’s felt and heard by the injured individual. Immediately after, the following symptoms occur:
Pain
Swelling
Bruising
Tenderness
Inability to straightening the knee
Inability to bear weight on the knee
Partial tears might just present as pain after jumping or running especially when smaller tears.
Management of these symptoms and the tear should only be done by an Orthopedic or Sports Medicine Specialist. Treatment plans vary based on the severity of the tear.
Non-Surgical Treatment of a Patella Tendon Tear
Partial tears are treated using non-surgical measures. The two key treatments are:
A knee immobilizer limits or prohibits the knee from bending. With time, a partially torn tendon’s fibers will reattach to one another, restoring function and strength. Smaller partial tears might not require immobilization.
Physical therapy. Exercises aimed at strengthening the patella tendon help patients recover quickly. For smaller tears eccentric strengthening may help accelerate healing and decrease pain and symptoms.
The healing process for a partial tear can take anywhere from 2-3 weeks to 5-6 months and is most often related to the severity of the tear.
Surgical Treatment of a Patella Tendon Tear
A completely torn tendon requires surgery, and is usually performed on an outpatient basis. During the 1-2-hour procedure, an orthopedic surgeon re-attaches the tendon using small sutures and special surgical knots to provide strength to the ligament.
Physical therapy following surgery is an important part of the recovery process. Home exercises are usually started the day after surgery to start quadriceps strengthening. Patients can weight bear with crutches with the knee in a brace. Formal therapy 4 weeks after surgery and continues for up to 4-6 months.
Link - ( New Window )
I've never heard of that in over 35 years of watching football. I was pretty surprised when the Giants came out with what was actually wrong with Lemieux and that he would try to play through it.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Totally agree. The minute they mentioned patellar tendon it was obvious what they should have done.
This same crack medical staff is now monitoring Barkley’s comeback. Not encouraging.
I've never heard of that in over 35 years of watching football. I was pretty surprised when the Giants came out with what was actually wrong with Lemieux and that he would try to play through it.
Never. Few players have been able to come back from even the surgery successfully. Cruz was a shell of his former self after.
You know that Cruz is only 34? The injuries this team endured for almost a decade were unreal. The last standout player they had who enjoyed a long, healthy career was Strahan. Virtually every really good player they've had since either had his career cut short by major injuries or had his performance majorly impacted.
Quote:
When have you ever heard of any NFL player playing through any tear of their patellar tendon.
I've never heard of that in over 35 years of watching football. I was pretty surprised when the Giants came out with what was actually wrong with Lemieux and that he would try to play through it.
Never. Few players have been able to come back from even the surgery successfully. Cruz was a shell of his former self after.
You know that Cruz is only 34? The injuries this team endured for almost a decade were unreal. The last standout player they had who enjoyed a long, healthy career was Strahan. Virtually every really good player they've had since either had his career cut short by major injuries or had his performance majorly impacted.
Cruz ruptured his which is a different animal than a partial tear. You can't even walk. I would assume Lemieux's tear is much less severe which is why he attempted to play on it in the first place. I would give him much better odds at being able to recover from this.
And if anyone brings up LeCharles Bentley, it was MRSA that ended his career, not the patellar repair surgery.
By losing guys it just gives more of a chance for someone to step up. Who wants a job? We’ll see.
Be that as it may, if he had kept Gates(who most have said is our best lineman) at center, we probably wouldn't be in this situation. Is it a blameless situation?
+1
That was an ugly break.
You were talking about Gates right?
I was confused when I replied.
To many starting OL going to the IR. ; )
This unit was pretty fortunate in 2020 with respect to injuries, although COVID affected a few guys. But the Giants don't seem to be as lucky this year with the OL unit so far in 2021 and hopefully it doesn't continue.
That said, they made it through last weeks top 10 DL. If they can somehow avoid injury, develop what they have and become a cohesive unit, perhaps this bunch can redeem itself.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Very much the same as when DJ was trotted out two weeks after what was seemed likely a Grade 2 at least hamstring issue middle of the season. He was a statue in that game. What is the matter with the boneheaded decisions of this franchise, almost every facet?
It will never happen, but its time for Mara to realize he is in over his head and hire someone to take over football operations. We all know he loves the team and wants them to win, but he has to see that he needs someone telling him hard truths.
I love Gates and I think Lemieux could be a solid starting guard but the Giants need to plan as if neither will contribute next season. In next years draft they need to add a guard and tackle in the first four rounds. Hopefully Peart will step up and tackle becomes less of a need but they could always use a developmental guy there.
I would target C Ted Karras in free agency. I would prefer an established veteran in the middle.
Quote:
In comment 15379863 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Is it? Or does the player have the right to try to play through it if he wants?
No, he doesn't.
The medical staff has the final say.
Not true. The player absolutely has the final say about getting surgery
Quote:
Lemieux was still very much a work in progress. When or if they ever figure out how to scout and develop OL, he could be upgraded. The entire OL right now should be fighting for jobs until demonstrating otherwise.
I love Gates and I think Lemieux could be a solid starting guard but the Giants need to plan as if neither will contribute next season. In next years draft they need to add a guard and tackle in the first four rounds. Hopefully Peart will step up and tackle becomes less of a need but they could always use a developmental guy there.
I would target C Ted Karras in free agency. I would prefer an established veteran in the middle.
They need to continue building until five guys seize the jobs. No scholarships, no falling in love with the men as they often do (it's a wonderful human quality, but it's impeding progress for the football team on the field).
Thomas is a building block, they need to add another premium tackle regardless of Peart, imv. Assuming they've filled spots because they've filled them on paper is short-sighted. Keep drafting and combing the ascending younger players constantly.
That said, they made it through last weeks top 10 DL. If they can somehow avoid injury, develop what they have and become a cohesive unit, perhaps this bunch can redeem itself.
Agree 100%
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Losing Gates and Lemiuex is squarely on them and Judge. What a fucking disaster. Top to bottom. You could have put Bredeson in at LG and left Gates. But no, you again fuck with chemistry and consistency on the OL. Judge is losing me fast. Pick 5 and let them fucking play you windbag.
Moving these guys around like Judge has is another story. It's definitely weird.
Moving these guys around like Judge has is another story. It's definitely weird.
Are we talking about the way he rotates linemen? I feel like that's a conversation worth having. Not sure if it's a symptom of not having good players or if he really thinks that's how to play football.
If that doesn't sound like bad advice, I don't know what is.
At some point, you have to take the blue blinders off and call a spade a spade.
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
A lot of this comes down to the type of tear - none of us know but my guess is that it was patellar tendonosis that lead to a vertical tear. Again - I'm just speculating here but I've seen this with several high level athletes in the past and it seems to fit how this has progressed. If this is the case then I understand why they let him play through it - it's more about pain management and keeping the inflammation down. Cruz had a horizontal tear which is a more significant injury and immediately requires season ending surgery, whereas Lemieux was able to try and play through. This means that the structure of how the tendon connects is still in tact; however anything explosive is painful and it would be tough to be very effective as a player. Recovery should be much easier than a typical patellar tendon rupture and he should be able to get back to 100%.
Quote:
Moving these guys around like Judge has is another story. It's definitely weird.
Are we talking about the way he rotates linemen? I feel like that's a conversation worth having. Not sure if it's a symptom of not having good players or if he really thinks that's how to play football.
Yep I was alluding to the rotations.
The Giants historically have erred on the side of player safety. This can be proven all one needs to do is google former NYG players and how they view the Giants handling of player safety and health. You don't even have to google it. We all remember them.
Sometimes it's not so black and white and things can go in 1-2 directions. They don't always have the definitive answers and will tell the subject they don't. Player then has the choice, get the surgery when you MIGHT not need it, or try and play through but you MIGHT not make it.
Or, blast the medicals. Why not.
Maybe it's a Judge thing and he's scaring these players into taking more medical risk? Possible I guess, but I ain't buying that the medical staff isn't being safe and thorough here. Sometimes it's an iffy situation. Shit I had a doctor tell me to wait on surgery...then I needed it anyway. He told me exactly that. Might not need it, then needed it.
Maybe it's a Judge thing and he's scaring these players into taking more medical risk? Possible I guess, but I ain't buying that the medical staff isn't being safe and thorough here. Sometimes it's an iffy situation. Shit I had a doctor tell me to wait on surgery...then I needed it anyway. He told me exactly that. Might not need it, then needed it.
Good point. It brings me back to when TC was hired and he said he'd stop all the injuries or something to that effect. How do you do that?! I guess by getting guys who are willing to 'gut it out' and risk further injury and by having a medical and coaching staff who allow that as well. That approach has its pluses and minuses as does the precautionary.
Sadly, our Giants are going 1-8 prior to the bye.
Just look at the schedule. We're not beating anyone after Atlanta!!!
Who goes? Gettleman? Judge? Garrett? All of the aforementioned?
What a shame. It doesn't really matter. The only person who needs to go is John Mara. And that is not going to happen. He's the main reason why this organization is failing. He needs to keep his nose out of personnel decisions and hire a GM who has ZERO ties to the Giants.
The last time the Giants went through a drought (1964-82) without a playoff appearance, Wellington and nephew Tim were feuding. They could not come to an agreement on a GM (both wanted someone with ties to the organization). So Commissioner Rozelle stepped in and convinced both Maras to sign George Young (an outsider). And that's when the organization began to improve.
Does Mara have a clue? His brother Chris is the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. He is an abject failure at the post. Any personnel director who convinces his GM not to draft LB Micah Parsons is in the wrong profession. This present FO would not have drafted Lawrence Taylor given his early college deportment had he been a 2021 draft prospect.
This organization is a joke. I have been a Giants fan for over 60 years and will continue my blind allegiance and suffer with my fellow "Bleeding Blue" compadres. But how sad is it that we are the worst team in the NFL since 2017!!!!
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
Surgery was not the only alternative. Rest and rehab for longer than the minimum amount before Game 1 was another alternative.
Instead he starts Game 1 and lasts all of 17 snaps. And now has zero value to the team this year.
Quote:
is ever since Judge arrived, we have seen at least one case where a player played when he probably shouldn't have, when Jones played late in the 2020 season. But even then, Jones was not risking further injury.
Maybe it's a Judge thing and he's scaring these players into taking more medical risk? Possible I guess, but I ain't buying that the medical staff isn't being safe and thorough here. Sometimes it's an iffy situation. Shit I had a doctor tell me to wait on surgery...then I needed it anyway. He told me exactly that. Might not need it, then needed it.
Good point. It brings me back to when TC was hired and he said he'd stop all the injuries or something to that effect. How do you do that?! I guess by getting guys who are willing to 'gut it out' and risk further injury and by having a medical and coaching staff who allow that as well. That approach has its pluses and minuses as does the precautionary.
I always thought Coughlin's comments were taken out of context. I think he was referring to the culture here deteriorated under Fassel in 2003 and how some players may have "checked out." Guys were making business decisions down the stretch or maybe not doing everything they could to get on the field, etc. Coughlin was going to change that culture problem, and he most definitely did. Of course people then used his comments against him every time some NYG player tore an ACL, but that's what people with agendas tend to do.
Quote:
In comment 15379863 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
Surgery was not the only alternative. Rest and rehab for longer than the minimum amount before Game 1 was another alternative.
Instead he starts Game 1 and lasts all of 17 snaps. And now has zero value to the team this year.
Ok, like I said, the Giants historically are one of the more cautious NFL teams when it comes to player safety and injury, was this an exception or was this one of those cases where the player could have played through it, but no one was going to know for sure until player took the field. No one knows, but I am not sure it's fair to place the bullseye on the NYG medical staff. But that's just me.
Quote:
In comment 15380129 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15379863 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
Are you sure this was bad? It's awfully easy to sit here and demand surgery when it isn't you that's getting the knife.
It's even easier to blast the Giants, but the Giants have earned some trust when it comes to the medical side of things. They always err on the side of caution and treat players the right way.
Surgery was not the only alternative. Rest and rehab for longer than the minimum amount before Game 1 was another alternative.
Instead he starts Game 1 and lasts all of 17 snaps. And now has zero value to the team this year.
Ok, like I said, the Giants historically are one of the more cautious NFL teams when it comes to player safety and injury, was this an exception or was this one of those cases where the player could have played through it, but no one was going to know for sure until player took the field. No one knows, but I am not sure it's fair to place the bullseye on the NYG medical staff. But that's just me.
That's a fair take.
Quote:
In comment 15379863 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
evaluation by team medical staff.
Lost almost two months of recovery time.
I agree here. Most fans here figured this was inevitable, why didn’t the Giants?
publicity damage control
Bringing the dumb, as usual.