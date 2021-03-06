Let’s talk about the word “Crisis”

Applied to the Giants, it refers to the on-the-field product. The business side - and the owners’ net worth - is in fine shape.
I’d define “Crisis” as: an extended recent period of bad, losing performance combined with a lack of confidence in the team’s future direction.
Yes -- upward trajectory -- Our QB had a pretty good game moving the football against a tough defense, and with a patchwork Oline in the last game -- I thought that was very encouraging
also the defense made a play that put the team in a position to win at the end of the game --
those were definite improvements over the week 1 performance
But that same Defense that finally made a play turned right around and allowed a game winning drive to put the nail in the coffin. I wish they didn't, but that isn't a positive trajectory.
but if you are ignoring that there is a positive trajectory then you are over-reacting in my opinion
And improving over the performance over Denver is such an incredibly low bar.
To this point.
the negative posters on this site have been a lot more right than wrong, should have been able to shut them up by now
They may sound right, but there is evidence at this particular juncture of the season, that the performance trajectory that is taking place does not support their position.
Just like last year the team has made progress, and this year it's happening way more rapidly than last year - and on offense too. Wonder why?!
It is definitely disappointing to see losses in the first two games, but given that there is an apparent trajectory, maybe it makes more sense to watch and see what happens before condemning what is clearly an unfinished work.
But not for a wrong call at the end of game two -- it would have been a win btw.
You re right, I see what you see, thought my word,”up to now” demonstrates I m not saying Gettleman Might not be right in the end.
I'm not sure I agree with you -- Denver put another good game out there in game two -- they may be better than the general consensus
but if you are ignoring that there is a positive trajectory then you are over-reacting in my opinion
I think going into this season, most would suggest that any positive trajectory would be grounded in a couple of key areas including 1) an improving overall Defense 2) a talented and possible great Secondary 3) Saquon coming back on line and 4) a young, smart, well-disciplined new Head Coach.
After two games, none of the 4 areas above are providing any upward trajectory. In fact, they have all been disappointing. At this point, upward trajectory items might be limited to mostly Jones himself, and even he had a critical fumble that dashed any hopes of competing in the second half of game one.
That is my view, but you can have the last word on it.
I believe the defense will work itself out. If they make a jump that will be more positives to add to the trajectory.
I was really glad to see an improvement in the offensive performance last week -- especially as it came against a top defensive unit.
Giants are 0-2 for the fifth year in a row. Any upward trajectory that doesn't result in additional wins is worthless.
Jacksonville might be the worst team in the league. The NYG probably beats them if they played this afternoon.
cosmic -- I love you and respect you -- but you are saying the same thing I am -- but out of both sides of your mouth and you admit there are positives -- yet you are saying there is a crisis --
get a grip and let's watch as this unfolds
The Giants started the season with three very winnable games and did not take advantage.
Jones looked excellent against WFT - if he plays like that every week I feel very good about this team, especially in a bad NFC East. However, now that we all saw what an objectively good performance looks like can we not lower the bar and pretend Jones is doing well when he's putting up performances like he did against DEN?
Jones looked excellent against WFT - if he plays like that every week I feel very good about this team, especially in a bad NFC East. However, now that we all saw what an objectively good performance looks like can we not lower the bar and pretend Jones is doing well when he's putting up performances like he did against DEN?
nobody -- at least from my keyboard is saying Jones had a good game against Denver -- What I said is that there was a marked improvement in his performance from game 1 to game 2
I think that is worth noting -- it is a real positive -- and it came against a very good defense too
And here we are 0-2 again looking like one of the worst teams in the league again.
The trajectory is flat and it’s at the bottom.
2) Jones solidifies that he can be a quality starting QB in the league. I dont need Mahomes or Rodgers. If I can get Ryan Tannehill/Derek Carr, You can win games with that. Jones developing is KEY.. like HUGE.. if he is solid you can go into next season with two number one picks and solidify your OL, Get more pass rush help, Or do BOTH.
3) Saquon rounds back into form and becomes a better weapon.
I do believe the team is in a state of crisis. They are shaped by decisions made in an incompetent front office, and the decisions continue to be incompetent with as yet no sign of substantive change. They look and feel like a 5-12 team (that may be generous looking at their schedule) - yet again we'll be talking about a "crucial" offseason on January that will "determine the direction of the franchise".
I'm not sure you're in the position to tell anyone anything. I'm already thinking about which charity I'm going to have you send $250 as a result of your lame online bet.
you can't see the forest for the trees anymore
I'm not sure you're in the position to tell anyone anything. I'm already thinking about which charity I'm going to have you send $250 as a result of your lame online bet.
don't spend it yet : )
My concern is the Giants do not really understand the facts. I think there is a ton of internal lying done each year about how poor they've been, how close they are, who is to blame, etc.
That's made the past few years even worse for me.
I used the word "crisis" to describe the team back in 2019 at some point or another. Some poster (I think it was arcarsenal) have me a real hard time about using that word to describe the state of the team.
They clearly don't. If you read posts by the gidie, Britt in VA, FatMan in Charlotte, Big Blue 56, and others (credit to gidie for not vanishing) that blindly wave the "Why not us? The arrow is pointing up!" banners - that is basically a mouthpiece for what is being said inside the front office.
There is no master plan to guide decision making and to evaluate those decisions. There is only a half-assed identification of a problem (Daniel needs weapons!) and a reaction to that problem (Overpay Golladay, overpay Rudolph, overdraft Toney). Then that fails, another problem is identified as the root cause, and then moves are made to react to that perceived root cause. Rinse and repeat.
The Giants are a dike with holes in it, and the front office's solution to the rising water is to put its fingers in the holes. Not enough fingers though, and even if they had them they aren't smart enough to identify the right holes.
If that's not a crisis, I don't know what is.
This ATL game is a watershed...
Whether he’s respected here or not, he does have a say. And I’m sure he’s getting tired of the losing.
Tisch was trying to get Saban here before McAdoo was hired.
It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.
Now if we lose this week, it is a crisis for everyone currently employed by the team. But really, why should we care about any of them? Most of them suck and none of them have done anything good for the Giants.
I used the word "crisis" to describe the team back in 2019 at some point or another. Some poster (I think it was arcarsenal) have me a real hard time about using that word to describe the state of the team.
They clearly don't. If you read posts by the gidie, Britt in VA, FatMan in Charlotte, Big Blue 56, and others (credit to gidie for not vanishing) that blindly wave the "Why not us? The arrow is pointing up!" banners - that is basically a mouthpiece for what is being said inside the front office.
There is no master plan to guide decision making and to evaluate those decisions. There is only a half-assed identification of a problem (Daniel needs weapons!) and a reaction to that problem (Overpay Golladay, overpay Rudolph, overdraft Toney). Then that fails, another problem is identified as the root cause, and then moves are made to react to that perceived root cause. Rinse and repeat.
The Giants are a dike with holes in it, and the front office's solution to the rising water is to put its fingers in the holes. Not enough fingers though, and even if they had them they aren't smart enough to identify the right holes.
If that's not a crisis, I don't know what is.
Terps.. I am not sure Golladay was an overpay. Golladay is a great football player. The problem I see is that Jones hasn't figured out how to play with him, and by extension Judge and Garrett. Getting this guy involved should be job one on offense. And just because Golladay's game is contested catches, doesn't mean that throwing it up for grabs is how you play with him. First of all, because of his size and athleticism, he is open when he doesn't seem open. I think Jones is not seeing he is *open* because he thinks Golladay needs more separation. Then when Golladay is open Jones needs to deliver the ball right away. We see Jones is holding the ball too long and getting the ball there late. Finally, even though Golladay is a contested ball expert, the ball still needs placement. You can't just throw it anywhere. Jones is not placing the ball to Golladay in the right spots. This is a problem in Jones' game that we don't talk about much. His ball placement on short/intermediate passes is not very good. he has nice touch over the top and on deep floaters, but he has inconsistent timing, anticipation and placement everywhere else on the field.
I'm frankly surprised this wasn't job one and getting Golladay on the same page with Jones isn't more apparent.
So what you hear from me is my opinion based on my observations and that's it. Calling me a mouthpiece for the Giants is patently false and I indignantly deny this.
I will not disappear. In the unlikely event that I am totally wrong I will own up to it. I can handle being wrong.
However in the instant case, while it may be easy to panic and declare doom, it is way too premature to rush to
that judgment.
Let's look at one thing here that the above contingency of doomsayers have been totally wrong about so far this year. Daniel Jones. Ha -- can't say he didn't have huge upswing this year so far can you. Notice they are back to moaning about the front office. Not a word about Jones -- Why? because Jones looked damn good last thursday -- his fantasy ratings are off the charts. Lol -- who's wrong about that boys?
The answer is None of us knows just yet, and really none of us knows how this team is going to do this year just year just yet. So keep your frikken pants on, and sit in the seats with me and watch it unfold. It's absolutely possible that you all have it wrong still.
Let's look at one thing here that the above contingency of doomsayers have been totally wrong about so far this year. Daniel Jones. Ha -- can't say he didn't have huge upswing this year so far can you. Notice they are back to moaning about the front office. Not a word about Jones -- Why? because Jones looked damn good last thursday -- his fantasy ratings are off the charts. Lol -- who's wrong about that boys?
The answer is None of us knows just yet, and really none of us knows how this team is going to do this year just year just yet. So keep your frikken pants on, and sit in the seats with me and watch it unfold. It's absolutely possible that you all have it wrong still.
Nobody can deny that Jones played a great game vs Washington. It was the best game of his career. I said on the game thread he was the best Giant on the field that night, and Terps agreed. But what really mafde him so good in that game was the 95 yards rushing and Washington's inability to defend it. I think that level of rushing success is unsustainable. But if he can keep that level up, we'll have to re-evaluate our assumptions about Jones. But I don't think he's going to run for 1600 yards.
It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.
Something similar happened to the Bruins after their SC win and SC appearance a couple of years later. The GM and HC didn't adapt to the changing NHL, and there was a lot of sentimental contracts handed out to the guys from the SC team. A couple years of missed playoffs and the GM got booted. New GM kept the HC but the team still sucked. Finally fired the HC and they started adapting to modern hockey and became perennial contenders again.
Although many aren't particularly happy with how last season ended so seats may be getting warm up at the TD Garden again.
Super Bowl run was one of the best and worst things that could have happened to this franchise.
It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.
Something similar happened to the Bruins after their SC win and SC appearance a couple of years later. The GM and HC didn't adapt to the changing NHL, and there was a lot of sentimental contracts handed out to the guys from the SC team. A couple years of missed playoffs and the GM got booted. New GM kept the HC but the team still sucked. Finally fired the HC and they started adapting to modern hockey and became perennial contenders again.
Although many aren't particularly happy with how last season ended so seats may be getting warm up at the TD Garden again.
I think there is truth in this. The *Giants way* of football is not the best and most efficient route to success. the game has changed. Defense is less important. Rushing is less important. it is more of a finesse game predicated on passing. You're not going to maul your way to a Super Bowl unless you have at least a very good offense, and you still probably need a top-8 QB. Sure Tampa Bay mauled KC, but they also had Tom Brady and a high octane passing game that got them there.
0-2. 8-20 as a starter.
0-2. 8-20 as a starter.
The Kurt Warner break down was more an indictment of scheme than Jones performance. Even when Warner disagreed with a scheme, the majority of times he agreed with a Jones decision in that game. But it still was Warner's opinion.
No matter what you think the results right now are inconclusive either yea or nay. You cannot decide a whole season in two games -- especially given how preseason worked this year. impossible.
0-2. 8-20 as a starter.
I am aware of Jones' deficiencies as a passer. I listed them above.
1) doesn't see *open*
2) late on the delivery
3) inconsistent placement
and you can add difficulty reading the field.
He was great on Thursday because of his running. He is more Lamar Jackson than Matt Stafford. Not many QBs ever run for 95 yards. That's the game and system the Giants should adopt for him, imo.
I know I'm repeating myself but not getting on the same page with Golladay is a worrying sign for Daniel Jones - the passer. His fate as a starting QB rests on making that work, unless he can rush for 95 yards every week.
It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.
They had a negative point differential during the regular season that year. they should have known they didn't have a dominant team on their hands. Didn't help Reese botched the next few drafts.
It’s fair to say that Jones had a good game Thursday - both the eye test and the stats support that. But it wasn’t a great game. It’s what a solid NFL QB is expected to do these days.
The victory laps are premature
as are the doomsday ones
So far the Jones naysayers have been more right than the pro Jones crowd. There’s been more games like Denver and worse, than like Washington and we’re in Year 3. The odds favor the naysayers being right.
It’s fair to say that Jones had a good game Thursday - both the eye test and the stats support that. But it wasn’t a great game. It’s what a solid NFL QB is expected to do these days.
cosmic -- the only point I was making was that it was a marked improvement from game 1 -- hence it was upward trajectory
I said Jones played well in Washington - he didn't play as well as I thought.
And against Denver he was awful.
0-2. 8-20 as a starter.
The Kurt Warner break down was more an indictment of scheme than Jones performance. Even when Warner disagreed with a scheme, the majority of times he agreed with a Jones decision in that game. But it still was Warner's opinion.
No matter what you think the results right now are inconclusive either yea or nay. You cannot decide a whole season in two games -- especially given how preseason worked this year. impossible.
How preseason worked this year was an organizational choice. They could have played Jones more.
I would have won at Saratoga this year if they were.
If your only point is Jones looked better in game 2 versus game 1 and those two frames of reference constitute an upward trajectory then I would stipulate.
Would hope the more important context is how the team, as a whole, is progressing.
It’s fair to say that Jones had a good game Thursday - both the eye test and the stats support that. But it wasn’t a great game. It’s what a solid NFL QB is expected to do these days.
Your last paragraph is spot on. Jones did play pretty well. But because the bar for his play has been lowered by so many - like he's a sixth round pick, not the 6th overall pick - last Thursday's performance gets distorted.
If you listen and watch that Warner review closely, he's more critical of Jones overall. Yes, he finds issues with Garrett and the receivers; but he's very lasered in on some QB101 problems Jones continues to exhibit.
I watch Jones and hope he can make a play. ANY play. I watch a Mahomes/Rodgers/Wilson/Herbert/Jackson/Carr/etc and I expect them to make a play. I get surprised when they don't. It's such a difference in QB play.
And I continue to believe Jones was a huge beneficiary of Cutcliffe's coaching and schemes at Duke. He just wasn't that special...
Lose, Lose, Lose.
It seems Mara should get out of the decision making, let someone else take his role and he move into a Tisch role.
We need the modern George Young to emerge.
However, in the NFL, all you have to do is hire 53 players and the money pours in like a waterfall.
The laws of supply and demand have no application here.
The Giants are a fucking joke.