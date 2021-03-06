for display only
Let’s talk about the word “Crisis”

cosmicj : 8:35 am
Applied to the Giants, it refers to the on-the-field product. The business side - and the owners’ net worth - is in fine shape.

I’d define “Crisis” as: an extended recent period of bad, losing performance combined with a lack of confidence in the team’s future direction.
RE: RE: RE: No way to defend the Gettleman era  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15380184 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
what you are referring to when as to an apparent trajectory thus far?


Yes -- upward trajectory -- Our QB had a pretty good game moving the football against a tough defense, and with a patchwork Oline in the last game -- I thought that was very encouraging

also the defense made a play that put the team in a position to win at the end of the game --

those were definite improvements over the week 1 performance
Agree that Jones has played better. Still plenty of wood to chop  
NYGgolfer : 11:15 am : link
there of course.

But that same Defense that finally made a play turned right around and allowed a game winning drive to put the nail in the coffin. I wish they didn't, but that isn't a positive trajectory.
look if you are arguing the team still needs to improve  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:18 am : link
- no argument

but if you are ignoring that there is a positive trajectory then you are over-reacting in my opinion
....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:20 am : link
Giants are 0-2 for the fifth year in a row. Any upward trajectory that doesn't result in additional wins is worthless.

And improving over the performance over Denver is such an incredibly low bar.
RE: RE: No way to defend the Gettleman era  
joeinpa : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15380126 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15380103 joeinpa said:


Quote:


To this point.

the negative posters on this site have been a lot more right than wrong, should have been able to shut them up by now





They may sound right, but there is evidence at this particular juncture of the season, that the performance trajectory that is taking place does not support their position.

Just like last year the team has made progress, and this year it's happening way more rapidly than last year - and on offense too. Wonder why?!

It is definitely disappointing to see losses in the first two games, but given that there is an apparent trajectory, maybe it makes more sense to watch and see what happens before condemning what is clearly an unfinished work.

But not for a wrong call at the end of game two -- it would have been a win btw.


You re right, I see what you see, thought my word,”up to now” demonstrates I m not saying Gettleman Might not be right in the end.
RE: ....  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15380208 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Giants are 0-2 for the fifth year in a row. Any upward trajectory that doesn't result in additional wins is worthless.

And improving over the performance over Denver is such an incredibly low bar.


I'm not sure I agree with you -- Denver put another good game out there in game two -- they may be better than the general consensus
RE: look if you are arguing the team still needs to improve  
NYGgolfer : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15380204 gidiefor said:
Quote:
- no argument

but if you are ignoring that there is a positive trajectory then you are over-reacting in my opinion


I think going into this season, most would suggest that any positive trajectory would be grounded in a couple of key areas including 1) an improving overall Defense 2) a talented and possible great Secondary 3) Saquon coming back on line and 4) a young, smart, well-disciplined new Head Coach.

After two games, none of the 4 areas above are providing any upward trajectory. In fact, they have all been disappointing. At this point, upward trajectory items might be limited to mostly Jones himself, and even he had a critical fumble that dashed any hopes of competing in the second half of game one.

That is my view, but you can have the last word on it.
If you're not happy with the improvements that Jones is showing  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:37 am : link
than I don't know what I can tell you. The number one concern of viewers of this team rested on that kid's shoulders. He's stepped out and made a giant leap from game 1 to game 2.

I believe the defense will work itself out. If they make a jump that will be more positives to add to the trajectory.

I was really glad to see an improvement in the offensive performance last week -- especially as it came against a top defensive unit.

RE: RE: ....  
The_Boss : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15380217 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15380208 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


Giants are 0-2 for the fifth year in a row. Any upward trajectory that doesn't result in additional wins is worthless.

And improving over the performance over Denver is such an incredibly low bar.



I'm not sure I agree with you -- Denver put another good game out there in game two -- they may be better than the general consensus


Jacksonville might be the worst team in the league. The NYG probably beats them if they played this afternoon.
Gidie  
cosmicj : 12:15 pm : link
I don’t see any upward trajectory. (And I was very encouraged by Jones’ play last week.) There are some positive developments but also many negative ones.
RE: Gidie  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15380281 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I don’t see any upward trajectory. (And I was very encouraged by Jones’ play last week.) There are some positive developments but also many negative ones.


cosmic -- I love you and respect you -- but you are saying the same thing I am -- but out of both sides of your mouth and you admit there are positives -- yet you are saying there is a crisis --

get a grip and let's watch as this unfolds
....  
BrettNYG10 : 12:33 pm : link
Denver is beating up on bad teams. They should win this week too.

The Giants started the season with three very winnable games and did not take advantage.

Jones looked excellent against WFT - if he plays like that every week I feel very good about this team, especially in a bad NFC East. However, now that we all saw what an objectively good performance looks like can we not lower the bar and pretend Jones is doing well when he's putting up performances like he did against DEN?
RE: ....  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15380298 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Denver is beating up on bad teams. They should win this week too.

The Giants started the season with three very winnable games and did not take advantage.

Jones looked excellent against WFT - if he plays like that every week I feel very good about this team, especially in a bad NFC East. However, now that we all saw what an objectively good performance looks like can we not lower the bar and pretend Jones is doing well when he's putting up performances like he did against DEN?


nobody -- at least from my keyboard is saying Jones had a good game against Denver -- What I said is that there was a marked improvement in his performance from game 1 to game 2

I think that is worth noting -- it is a real positive -- and it came against a very good defense too
Upward trajectory?  
ajr2456 : 1:04 pm : link
We’ve heard that every season for the last decade after they win a couple of games in December.

And here we are 0-2 again looking like one of the worst teams in the league again.

The trajectory is flat and it’s at the bottom.
I have small hopes for this season  
blueblood : 1:05 pm : link
1) the young guys develop. Toney, Ojulari, Lawrence, Thomas

2) Jones solidifies that he can be a quality starting QB in the league. I dont need Mahomes or Rodgers. If I can get Ryan Tannehill/Derek Carr, You can win games with that. Jones developing is KEY.. like HUGE.. if he is solid you can go into next season with two number one picks and solidify your OL, Get more pass rush help, Or do BOTH.

3) Saquon rounds back into form and becomes a better weapon.

.  
Go Terps : 1:26 pm : link
I used the word "crisis" to describe the team back in 2019 at some point or another. Some poster (I think it was arcarsenal) have me a real hard time about using that word to describe the state of the team.

I do believe the team is in a state of crisis. They are shaped by decisions made in an incompetent front office, and the decisions continue to be incompetent with as yet no sign of substantive change. They look and feel like a 5-12 team (that may be generous looking at their schedule) - yet again we'll be talking about a "crucial" offseason on January that will "determine the direction of the franchise".
*gave me  
Go Terps : 1:27 pm : link
.
is there anyone on BBI  
Paulie Walnuts : 1:32 pm : link
that wouldn't rather have picked a consistent Pass rusher or Blue Chip OT over Barkley?
Go panic  
gidiefor : Mod : 1:34 pm : link
you can't see the forest for the trees anymore
RE: Go panic  
Go Terps : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15380402 gidiefor said:
Quote:
you can't see the forest for the trees anymore


I'm not sure you're in the position to tell anyone anything. I'm already thinking about which charity I'm going to have you send $250 as a result of your lame online bet.
RE: RE: Go panic  
gidiefor : Mod : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15380410 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15380402 gidiefor said:


Quote:


you can't see the forest for the trees anymore



I'm not sure you're in the position to tell anyone anything. I'm already thinking about which charity I'm going to have you send $250 as a result of your lame online bet.


don't spend it yet : )
RE: .  
BrettNYG10 : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15380390 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I used the word "crisis" to describe the team back in 2019 at some point or another. Some poster (I think it was arcarsenal) have me a real hard time about using that word to describe the state of the team.

I do believe the team is in a state of crisis. They are shaped by decisions made in an incompetent front office, and the decisions continue to be incompetent with as yet no sign of substantive change. They look and feel like a 5-12 team (that may be generous looking at their schedule) - yet again we'll be talking about a "crucial" offseason on January that will "determine the direction of the franchise".


My concern is the Giants do not really understand the facts. I think there is a ton of internal lying done each year about how poor they've been, how close they are, who is to blame, etc.

That's made the past few years even worse for me.
gidie, keep fighting the good fight on this thread  
exiled : 2:02 pm : link
Two games in, and I’m looking forward to a better—dare I say decent 😉—season. This team has some talent. No reason to buy into crisis mode after two games.

RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15380423 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15380390 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I used the word "crisis" to describe the team back in 2019 at some point or another. Some poster (I think it was arcarsenal) have me a real hard time about using that word to describe the state of the team.

I do believe the team is in a state of crisis. They are shaped by decisions made in an incompetent front office, and the decisions continue to be incompetent with as yet no sign of substantive change. They look and feel like a 5-12 team (that may be generous looking at their schedule) - yet again we'll be talking about a "crucial" offseason on January that will "determine the direction of the franchise".



My concern is the Giants do not really understand the facts. I think there is a ton of internal lying done each year about how poor they've been, how close they are, who is to blame, etc.

That's made the past few years even worse for me.


They clearly don't. If you read posts by the gidie, Britt in VA, FatMan in Charlotte, Big Blue 56, and others (credit to gidie for not vanishing) that blindly wave the "Why not us? The arrow is pointing up!" banners - that is basically a mouthpiece for what is being said inside the front office.

There is no master plan to guide decision making and to evaluate those decisions. There is only a half-assed identification of a problem (Daniel needs weapons!) and a reaction to that problem (Overpay Golladay, overpay Rudolph, overdraft Toney). Then that fails, another problem is identified as the root cause, and then moves are made to react to that perceived root cause. Rinse and repeat.

The Giants are a dike with holes in it, and the front office's solution to the rising water is to put its fingers in the holes. Not enough fingers though, and even if they had them they aren't smart enough to identify the right holes.

If that's not a crisis, I don't know what is.
We are at a crisis point...  
bw in dc : 2:27 pm : link
with this ATL game. Obviously there are no data about starting 0-2 in a 17 game season, but if we start 0-3 the playoff chances for this year, a critical year in so many ways, have to be well over 95% against and the current crisis worsens.

This ATL game is a watershed...
RE: I think the Tisch side is something to monitor..  
mittenedman : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15380085 Sean said:
Quote:
Steve Tisch doesn’t strike me as the type of guy who likes to be embarrassed. He may not have any “football decisions” pull, but he owns 50% of the team. Does he look to sell if the losing continues? Does he encourage some of the Mara personnel people (Chris Mara, Tim McDonnell) to be pushed out?

Whether he’s respected here or not, he does have a say. And I’m sure he’s getting tired of the losing.


Tisch was trying to get Saban here before McAdoo was hired.
The 2011  
ajr2456 : 2:43 pm : link
Super Bowl run was one of the best and worst things that could have happened to this franchise.

It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.
I wouldn't really consider it a crisis.  
Jerry in_DC : 2:53 pm : link
To me, crisis implies some type of urgency. We're just dumb and we suck. It's a long term state. We sucked for a while, we suck now, and we're going to suck for a while. Probably until we stop being dumb.

Now if we lose this week, it is a crisis for everyone currently employed by the team. But really, why should we care about any of them? Most of them suck and none of them have done anything good for the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Producer : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15380435 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15380423 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


In comment 15380390 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I used the word "crisis" to describe the team back in 2019 at some point or another. Some poster (I think it was arcarsenal) have me a real hard time about using that word to describe the state of the team.

I do believe the team is in a state of crisis. They are shaped by decisions made in an incompetent front office, and the decisions continue to be incompetent with as yet no sign of substantive change. They look and feel like a 5-12 team (that may be generous looking at their schedule) - yet again we'll be talking about a "crucial" offseason on January that will "determine the direction of the franchise".



My concern is the Giants do not really understand the facts. I think there is a ton of internal lying done each year about how poor they've been, how close they are, who is to blame, etc.

That's made the past few years even worse for me.



They clearly don't. If you read posts by the gidie, Britt in VA, FatMan in Charlotte, Big Blue 56, and others (credit to gidie for not vanishing) that blindly wave the "Why not us? The arrow is pointing up!" banners - that is basically a mouthpiece for what is being said inside the front office.

There is no master plan to guide decision making and to evaluate those decisions. There is only a half-assed identification of a problem (Daniel needs weapons!) and a reaction to that problem (Overpay Golladay, overpay Rudolph, overdraft Toney). Then that fails, another problem is identified as the root cause, and then moves are made to react to that perceived root cause. Rinse and repeat.

The Giants are a dike with holes in it, and the front office's solution to the rising water is to put its fingers in the holes. Not enough fingers though, and even if they had them they aren't smart enough to identify the right holes.

If that's not a crisis, I don't know what is.


Terps.. I am not sure Golladay was an overpay. Golladay is a great football player. The problem I see is that Jones hasn't figured out how to play with him, and by extension Judge and Garrett. Getting this guy involved should be job one on offense. And just because Golladay's game is contested catches, doesn't mean that throwing it up for grabs is how you play with him. First of all, because of his size and athleticism, he is open when he doesn't seem open. I think Jones is not seeing he is *open* because he thinks Golladay needs more separation. Then when Golladay is open Jones needs to deliver the ball right away. We see Jones is holding the ball too long and getting the ball there late. Finally, even though Golladay is a contested ball expert, the ball still needs placement. You can't just throw it anywhere. Jones is not placing the ball to Golladay in the right spots. This is a problem in Jones' game that we don't talk about much. His ball placement on short/intermediate passes is not very good. he has nice touch over the top and on deep floaters, but he has inconsistent timing, anticipation and placement everywhere else on the field.

I'm frankly surprised this wasn't job one and getting Golladay on the same page with Jones isn't more apparent.
I am not a mouth piece for anyone other than myself. I get no  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:00 pm : link
instructions from anyone, nor have I ever been bribed or been asked to take a specific position or asked to defend anything done by the Giants. Nor have I been contacted by them for any reason other than to make arrangements for passes to camp. And even with that they have never coerced me or asked me to do anything, other than to get water on the sidelines or to interview players that I requested.

So what you hear from me is my opinion based on my observations and that's it. Calling me a mouthpiece for the Giants is patently false and I indignantly deny this.

I will not disappear. In the unlikely event that I am totally wrong I will own up to it. I can handle being wrong.

However in the instant case, while it may be easy to panic and declare doom, it is way too premature to rush to
that judgment.

Let's look at one thing here that the above contingency of doomsayers have been totally wrong about so far this year. Daniel Jones. Ha -- can't say he didn't have huge upswing this year so far can you. Notice they are back to moaning about the front office. Not a word about Jones -- Why? because Jones looked damn good last thursday -- his fantasy ratings are off the charts. Lol -- who's wrong about that boys?

The answer is None of us knows just yet, and really none of us knows how this team is going to do this year just year just yet. So keep your frikken pants on, and sit in the seats with me and watch it unfold. It's absolutely possible that you all have it wrong still.
RE: I am not a mouth piece for anyone other than myself. I get no  
Producer : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15380482 gidiefor said:
Quote:
instructions from anyone, nor have I ever been bribed or been asked to take a specific position or asked to defend anything done by the Giants. Nor have I been contacted by them for any reason other than to make arrangements for passes to camp. And even with that they have never coerced me or asked me to do anything, other than to get water on the sidelines or to interview players that I requested.

So what you hear from me is my opinion based on my observations and that's it. Calling me a mouthpiece for the Giants is patently false and I indignantly deny this.

I will not disappear. In the unlikely event that I am totally wrong I will own up to it. I can handle being wrong.

However in the instant case, while it may be easy to panic and declare doom, it is way too premature to rush to
that judgment.

Let's look at one thing here that the above contingency of doomsayers have been totally wrong about so far this year. Daniel Jones. Ha -- can't say he didn't have huge upswing this year so far can you. Notice they are back to moaning about the front office. Not a word about Jones -- Why? because Jones looked damn good last thursday -- his fantasy ratings are off the charts. Lol -- who's wrong about that boys?

The answer is None of us knows just yet, and really none of us knows how this team is going to do this year just year just yet. So keep your frikken pants on, and sit in the seats with me and watch it unfold. It's absolutely possible that you all have it wrong still.


Nobody can deny that Jones played a great game vs Washington. It was the best game of his career. I said on the game thread he was the best Giant on the field that night, and Terps agreed. But what really mafde him so good in that game was the 95 yards rushing and Washington's inability to defend it. I think that level of rushing success is unsustainable. But if he can keep that level up, we'll have to re-evaluate our assumptions about Jones. But I don't think he's going to run for 1600 yards.
RE: The 2011  
Scooter185 : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15380465 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Super Bowl run was one of the best and worst things that could have happened to this franchise.

It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.


Something similar happened to the Bruins after their SC win and SC appearance a couple of years later. The GM and HC didn't adapt to the changing NHL, and there was a lot of sentimental contracts handed out to the guys from the SC team. A couple years of missed playoffs and the GM got booted. New GM kept the HC but the team still sucked. Finally fired the HC and they started adapting to modern hockey and became perennial contenders again.

Although many aren't particularly happy with how last season ended so seats may be getting warm up at the TD Garden again.
RE: RE: The 2011  
Producer : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15380486 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15380465 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Super Bowl run was one of the best and worst things that could have happened to this franchise.

It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.



Something similar happened to the Bruins after their SC win and SC appearance a couple of years later. The GM and HC didn't adapt to the changing NHL, and there was a lot of sentimental contracts handed out to the guys from the SC team. A couple years of missed playoffs and the GM got booted. New GM kept the HC but the team still sucked. Finally fired the HC and they started adapting to modern hockey and became perennial contenders again.

Although many aren't particularly happy with how last season ended so seats may be getting warm up at the TD Garden again.


I think there is truth in this. The *Giants way* of football is not the best and most efficient route to success. the game has changed. Defense is less important. Rushing is less important. it is more of a finesse game predicated on passing. You're not going to maul your way to a Super Bowl unless you have at least a very good offense, and you still probably need a top-8 QB. Sure Tampa Bay mauled KC, but they also had Tom Brady and a high octane passing game that got them there.
Watch the Kurt Warner breakdown again  
Go Terps : 3:14 pm : link
I said Jones played well in Washington - he didn't play as well as I thought.

And against Denver he was awful.

0-2. 8-20 as a starter.
RE: Watch the Kurt Warner breakdown again  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15380492 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I said Jones played well in Washington - he didn't play as well as I thought.

And against Denver he was awful.

0-2. 8-20 as a starter.


The Kurt Warner break down was more an indictment of scheme than Jones performance. Even when Warner disagreed with a scheme, the majority of times he agreed with a Jones decision in that game. But it still was Warner's opinion.

No matter what you think the results right now are inconclusive either yea or nay. You cannot decide a whole season in two games -- especially given how preseason worked this year. impossible.

RE: Watch the Kurt Warner breakdown again  
Producer : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15380492 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I said Jones played well in Washington - he didn't play as well as I thought.

And against Denver he was awful.

0-2. 8-20 as a starter.


I am aware of Jones' deficiencies as a passer. I listed them above.

1) doesn't see *open*
2) late on the delivery
3) inconsistent placement

and you can add difficulty reading the field.

He was great on Thursday because of his running. He is more Lamar Jackson than Matt Stafford. Not many QBs ever run for 95 yards. That's the game and system the Giants should adopt for him, imo.

I know I'm repeating myself but not getting on the same page with Golladay is a worrying sign for Daniel Jones - the passer. His fate as a starting QB rests on making that work, unless he can rush for 95 yards every week.
Jones has had one good game this year  
ajr2456 : 3:25 pm : link
The victory laps are premature
RE: The 2011  
Enzo : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15380465 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Super Bowl run was one of the best and worst things that could have happened to this franchise.

It lulled them into either a sense of complacency or thinking they knew what they were doing who knows which one, but it’s set the franchise back immensely.

They had a negative point differential during the regular season that year. they should have known they didn't have a dominant team on their hands. Didn't help Reese botched the next few drafts.
RE: Jones has had one good game this year  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15380506 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The victory laps are premature
as are the doomsday ones
gidiefor  
cosmicj : 3:27 pm : link
thanks for the kinds words above - I love you too! - but that isn’t a fair summary of the Warner reviews. I would say he blames Garrett and Jones equally and sometimes the receivers.

It’s fair to say that Jones had a good game Thursday - both the eye test and the stats support that. But it wasn’t a great game. It’s what a solid NFL QB is expected to do these days.
RE: RE: Jones has had one good game this year  
ajr2456 : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15380508 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15380506 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The victory laps are premature

as are the doomsday ones


So far the Jones naysayers have been more right than the pro Jones crowd. There’s been more games like Denver and worse, than like Washington and we’re in Year 3. The odds favor the naysayers being right.
RE: gidiefor  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15380510 cosmicj said:
Quote:
thanks for the kinds words above - I love you too! - but that isn’t a fair summary of the Warner reviews. I would say he blames Garrett and Jones equally and sometimes the receivers.

It’s fair to say that Jones had a good game Thursday - both the eye test and the stats support that. But it wasn’t a great game. It’s what a solid NFL QB is expected to do these days.


cosmic -- the only point I was making was that it was a marked improvement from game 1 -- hence it was upward trajectory
RE: RE: Watch the Kurt Warner breakdown again  
ajr2456 : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15380501 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15380492 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I said Jones played well in Washington - he didn't play as well as I thought.

And against Denver he was awful.

0-2. 8-20 as a starter.



The Kurt Warner break down was more an indictment of scheme than Jones performance. Even when Warner disagreed with a scheme, the majority of times he agreed with a Jones decision in that game. But it still was Warner's opinion.

No matter what you think the results right now are inconclusive either yea or nay. You cannot decide a whole season in two games -- especially given how preseason worked this year. impossible.


How preseason worked this year was an organizational choice. They could have played Jones more.
ajr  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:32 pm : link
odds are not indicative of outcome.

I would have won at Saratoga this year if they were.
Yes, the word Crisis  
Gman11 : 3:36 pm : link
as in - Jesus Crisis we have to watch this shit again!
Gidiefor - when you first made that upward trajectory  
NYGgolfer : 3:51 pm : link
comment I thought you were giving it in a broader context of the team/situation and not just Jones. In fact, in our earlier back and forth I specifically mentioned Jones was looking better (sans the fumble) but a lot of the other key pieces like the Defense, Secondary, Judge, etc. were most certainly not so how could there really be an upward trajectory to speak of.

If your only point is Jones looked better in game 2 versus game 1 and those two frames of reference constitute an upward trajectory then I would stipulate.

Would hope the more important context is how the team, as a whole, is progressing.

RE: gidiefor  
bw in dc : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15380510 cosmicj said:
Quote:
thanks for the kinds words above - I love you too! - but that isn’t a fair summary of the Warner reviews. I would say he blames Garrett and Jones equally and sometimes the receivers.

It’s fair to say that Jones had a good game Thursday - both the eye test and the stats support that. But it wasn’t a great game. It’s what a solid NFL QB is expected to do these days.


Your last paragraph is spot on. Jones did play pretty well. But because the bar for his play has been lowered by so many - like he's a sixth round pick, not the 6th overall pick - last Thursday's performance gets distorted.

If you listen and watch that Warner review closely, he's more critical of Jones overall. Yes, he finds issues with Garrett and the receivers; but he's very lasered in on some QB101 problems Jones continues to exhibit.

I watch Jones and hope he can make a play. ANY play. I watch a Mahomes/Rodgers/Wilson/Herbert/Jackson/Carr/etc and I expect them to make a play. I get surprised when they don't. It's such a difference in QB play.

And I continue to believe Jones was a huge beneficiary of Cutcliffe's coaching and schemes at Duke. He just wasn't that special...
It's more we're in the movie groundhog day  
DavidinBMNY : 6:35 pm : link
McAdoo, Shurmur, Judge.
Lose, Lose, Lose.

It seems Mara should get out of the decision making, let someone else take his role and he move into a Tisch role.

We need the modern George Young to emerge.
It's a funny thing  
Hammer : 6:39 pm : link
Any other business that produce such crap would have been out of business a long time ago.

However, in the NFL, all you have to do is hire 53 players and the money pours in like a waterfall.

The laws of supply and demand have no application here.

The Giants are a fucking joke.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:10 pm : link
Good Lord...I wish I had gidie's optimism.
