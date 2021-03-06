Does this game feel different?

I feel like due to a lot of different factors, this game is particularly meaningful when it comes to the organization's outlook. We've had "must-win" early season games over the years, which we typically lose, we even had some "must-win" games later on last year due to the ineptness of the NFC East.



But the vibe I get for this game just doesn't feel like the usual "must-win to keep the season alive" game. It really feels like the entire organizational structure is on the hot seat, from the Owner to the GM to the Head Coach to the QB to the RB to the Defensive Coordinator to the rookie 1st round draft pick, etc. This feels like a "must win to keep the franchise from crumbling" type of game.



The Falcons are the worst team in football right now, their organization has had their own issues over the last handful of years. The Giants are simply a better team than them and should take care of business to get back into the 2021 divisional race.



We've been bad for so long that I'm pretty much expecting the worst. But if we can't beat the Falcons this week, the backlash on here and in the media would be insane. I can only imagine what a shitshow this place would be on Monday if we lost and Jones/Barkley played poorly with Toney doing nothing and the defense playing poorly again.



I've felt down about this Franchise plenty over recent years, but thinking about the fallout of a loss this weekend just makes me feel uncomfortable and sick. I can't really remember feeling this specific type of way about a game before.



We better win.