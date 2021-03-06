Does this game feel different?

I feel like due to a lot of different factors, this game is particularly meaningful when it comes to the organization's outlook. We've had "must-win" early season games over the years, which we typically lose, we even had some "must-win" games later on last year due to the ineptness of the NFC East.
But the vibe I get for this game just doesn't feel like the usual "must-win to keep the season alive" game. It really feels like the entire organizational structure is on the hot seat, from the Owner to the GM to the Head Coach to the QB to the RB to the Defensive Coordinator to the rookie 1st round draft pick, etc. This feels like a "must win to keep the franchise from crumbling" type of game.
The Falcons are the worst team in football right now, their organization has had their own issues over the last handful of years. The Giants are simply a better team than them and should take care of business to get back into the 2021 divisional race.
We've been bad for so long that I'm pretty much expecting the worst. But if we can't beat the Falcons this week, the backlash on here and in the media would be insane. I can only imagine what a shitshow this place would be on Monday if we lost and Jones/Barkley played poorly with Toney doing nothing and the defense playing poorly again.
I've felt down about this Franchise plenty over recent years, but thinking about the fallout of a loss this weekend just makes me feel uncomfortable and sick. I can't really remember feeling this specific type of way about a game before.
We better win.
I do think the schedule is much, much easier in the back half and could certainly finish 6-2. But 3 wins is going to be impossible unless they beat the Falcons, and hard to argue they'll finish strong if they can't beat them at home. They are the Giants in 2017. You have to think everyone feels the pressure in the building, these generally lead to boom or bust performances. Let's see what they got.
This year, through two games, I feel like the offense is further along than it was this time last year but the N needs to shore up some shit. If they can just get this D righted to a place that resembles 2020, the team would appear to be better than it was in 2020. A lot of IFs I know...but wtf else am I going to do. Wait all year for this shit...go out there and win a fucking game this Sunday.
Why do people say stuff like this?
The Falcons have been run out of the building in two consecutive blowout losses.
The Giants have played even up with their opponent in 3 out of 4 halves so far this season, and in fact the reason last week was so especially gutting is precisely because the Giants should have won. No one thinks Atlanta should have won either game they played.
This year, through two games, I feel like the offense is further along than it was this time last year but the N needs to shore up some shit. If they can just get this D righted to a place that resembles 2020, the team would appear to be better than it was in 2020. A lot of IFs I know...but wtf else am I going to do. Wait all year for this shit...go out there and win a fucking game this Sunday.
I think you're right. I think the unfortunate thing after 2 weeks is that the offense (specifically Jones) is looking ready to take a step forward while simultaneously the defense (which was great last year) is looking lost. They need to put it all together. If they can I think they have a chance at 9-10 and competing for the division.
I think they were terrified of giving up big plays early in the season, you are seeing it league wide. They should have adjusted against WFT, but that’s all under the bridge now. Graham wasn’t great week 1, but he got gunshy because players weren’t finishing plays on Teddy. Hoping they feel more comfortable tightening things up with 10 days to prepare. Still hopeful, but this is an organizational must win.
The Falcons did get blown out.....by the Super Bowl champs. The Giants were hammered by the mediocre Broncos and their close loss came against the shitty-ass Skins. Do you really want to toot their horn for that?
Quote:
There’s no evidence to suggest that we are a better team than Atlanta right now. I do think we will beat them though.
Why do people say stuff like this?
The Falcons have been run out of the building in two consecutive blowout losses.
The Giants have played even up with their opponent in 3 out of 4 halves so far this season, and in fact the reason last week was so especially gutting is precisely because the Giants should have won. No one thinks Atlanta should have won either game they played.
If the Falcons had better coaching, they are in a game in the 4th quarter with possibly the best team in the league on the road. There were some unbelievably dumb coaching decisions that put them in press mode in 4th which led to two pick sixes late. That defense is fucking terrible though, no excuse to not try to put up points. The Bucs tried to establish power run game early and it didn’t work so they went completely away from it. Hoping Garret was paying attention.
Then the game starts and the Giants are down 10-0 before your first beverage is even half gone. I’ve seen it too many times before. I won’t be fooled again. Win the freakin game!
I think what a win does is gets this team back to 'par'. Right now there is a whiff of panic amongst this team. Starting our 0-2 for the 5th season, not beating two 'beatable teams (by last and pre season expectations), horrendous showing in the 1st game/home opener, losing last second on a penalty. this is what Judge was brought in to stop. This is what DG was supposed to fix. A win says,'ok they beat a lower tiered team'. They won a 'winnable' game. While not a huge accomplishment it goes towards 'righting' a ship that is on its way to listing.
Yeah, it's not so much a "must win" as it is a game in which a loss is absolutely unacceptable.
Honestly, as long as they win, I'm pretty bullish on them making the playoffs. The East stinks and the NFC has two teams and a bunch of mediocrity. 9-8 I think almost guarantees a playoff spot.
Quote:
The Falcons have been run out of the building in two consecutive blowout losses.
The Falcons did get blown out.....by the Super Bowl champs. The Giants were hammered by the mediocre Broncos and their close loss came against the shitty-ass Skins. Do you really want to toot their horn for that?
Hold up, what the fuck are you talking about? The Giants didn't get blown out by Denver- the Broncos made a number of 4th down plays that extended drives and wore out a very sleepy Giants D. One big turnover for us killed what would have been a game changing drive. The Broncos didn't blowout the Giants.
WFT is shitty now because, why??? So when the Giants offense plays better it is because the other team is shit?? Give me a break. We were one big play away from running WFT out of the game. All the while doing it with a make shift line that lost their best player and emotional leader.
The Giants SHOULD beat Atlanta handily. I think we see a major step forward for Jones and the defense.. If EE plays the Falcons are HORRIBLE against TE's and this is his game to show what he can (or can't do). That should open up KG, DS, SS and maybe even SB..
This is a decision year for this franchise and they all know it.
WFT is shitty now because, why??? So when the Giants offense plays better it is because the other team is shit?? Give me a break. We were one big play away from running WFT out of the game. All the while doing it with a make shift line that lost their best player and emotional leader.
Maybe "shitty" is a bit strong, but they are decidedly mediocre, unless we should get overly excited about their 7-9 record last year.
Quote:
There’s no evidence to suggest that we are a better team than Atlanta right now. I do think we will beat them though.
Why do people say stuff like this?
The Falcons have been run out of the building in two consecutive blowout losses.
The Giants have played even up with their opponent in 3 out of 4 halves so far this season, and in fact the reason last week was so especially gutting is precisely because the Giants should have won. No one thinks Atlanta should have won either game they played.
Well let's see. We are 0-2. Falcons are 0-2. They played the Bucs tough until it got away from them in the second half. We played Denver tough until it got away from us in the second half. Yeah - we haven't looked as dreadful as the Falcons did against Philly but that was week 1. They imrpoved their performance in week 2 just like we did.
This game should not be taken lightly by any stretch of the imagination. We are 0-2 until our record says otherwise.
It's a gut check game if there ever was one.
We better win, or what?
Quote:
In comment 15380238 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
The Falcons have been run out of the building in two consecutive blowout losses.
The Falcons did get blown out.....by the Super Bowl champs. The Giants were hammered by the mediocre Broncos and their close loss came against the shitty-ass Skins. Do you really want to toot their horn for that?
Hold up, what the fuck are you talking about? The Giants didn't get blown out by Denver- the Broncos made a number of 4th down plays that extended drives and wore out a very sleepy Giants D. One big turnover for us killed what would have been a game changing drive. The Broncos didn't blowout the Giants.
WFT is shitty now because, why??? So when the Giants offense plays better it is because the other team is shit?? Give me a break. We were one big play away from running WFT out of the game. All the while doing it with a make shift line that lost their best player and emotional leader.
The Giants SHOULD beat Atlanta handily. I think we see a major step forward for Jones and the defense.. If EE plays the Falcons are HORRIBLE against TE's and this is his game to show what he can (or can't do). That should open up KG, DS, SS and maybe even SB..
How can you say we didn't get blown out by the Broncos?!? Even if the score didn't warrant a "blown Out" label that performance was a blow out that was easily seen by all who watched. If you just look at the score27-14 it's a blow out especially when you consider the last 7 point we scored were in the waning minutes of the game when it was totally out of hand. That Broncos defense was in a lazy prevent defense because the game was not losable at that point. It may hurt to admit it but we got blown out by the Broncos that day.
It ended up lopsided, but for 3/4 of the game didn't feel a lost cause to me. I'm likely in the optimistic minority.
Until this defense plays better, the Giants learn to run the ball more effectively, there is little logic in expecting any kind of a win much less a dominant one.
but this game is crucial
I was thinking along the same lines.
2014: beat Houston at home, got to 3-2 before failing to 3-9
2015: beat WFT on a short week, got to 3-2 before falling to 5-7
2017: brutal loss at Philly, started the season 1-8
2018: nice win at Houston, but started the season 1-7
2019: DJ debut for a win in Tampa (optimism), got to 2-2 before falling to 2-11
2020: smoked by SF, started the season 0-5 and then 1-7
Probably more of the same.
This Giants team roster is built to win now and needs to start getting wins no matter who they are playing. If this current roster can't win, then the team is going to have to go through even more painful rebuild in the future as the next GM digs us out of the hole Gettleman created with the missed draft picks and FA splurge this offseason. Hopefully Mara has put the kibosh on any contract extensions until after the season.
I don't share that sentiment. A loss here would more than likely send the Giants into a tail spin. They need a win for their confidence.
I do think the matchups in this one are favorable, though.
Quote:
It’s just another game and regardless of the outcome there are still 14 more games to play.
I don't share that sentiment. A loss here would more than likely send the Giants into a tail spin. They need a win for their confidence.
It becomes alot more difficult to care or make the time for a team that just stinks. Hard to convince the wife that watching a 0-whatever team is appointment TV.
I get it. This team has been arguably the worst team in football for the last handful of years. But a loss this weekend would make me feel like this team would need to hit a brand new "Reset" button after a "Rebuilding Phase" that got them nowhere.
All that respect and optimism that Judge brought to the table since his hiring? It would be fully deteriorated if we lose this one. I don't think he'll be fired during the season unless we go 0-8 or something but losing this weekend would really make me take those Vegas "1st coach fired" odds more seriously. Not to mention that people here were in love with Graham (myself included), but now find ourselves confused at the state of the defense. Gettleman is already halfway out the door.
Jones had a really good game vs. Washington, this is the most optimistic we've felt about him since his first couple of NFL starts. If he has a mediocre 2020 level multi-fumble game, that would really derail that glimmer of hope we have about him after the last game. Barkley is already considered a lost cause by some, but another poor game by him and the haters will come out in droves and be ready to ship him out.
This is a "crossroads" game for so many members of this organization imo.
In comment 15380285 Section331 said:
I thought about not including the owners among the others I listed under "on the hot seat". They aren't technically on the hot seat in terms of losing the team, but they're definitely feeling the heat with all the negativity surrounding this franchise. Chris Mara is also going to be a guy who is slowly going to get more and more negative press if the team doesn't turn it around soon.
But its not really an important game for the franchise. We are going nowhere and likely coming up to a multi year rebuild.
A win means very little. A loss would be an inflection point for the FO, coaches, and many players. Either way, I doubt many of them will be a part of the next good Giants team so it doesn't matter much in the big picture
The organization hasn't given us any reason to be optimistic in the face of all of this evidence of mismanagement, so being optimistic only further enables their incompetence and feeds into the mentality of "we could turn it around."
We're not close. We need to clean house first.
Yeah, but he's touched by the hand of God, so...
There was a question if the QB and OC would be part of the solution and the worst case was having to draft a new QB with a new OC.
Now with the HC getting very fair criticism, Mara realizes the only way out of this is if he purges the entire operation including family members.
A bad loss on Sunday sets the wheels in motion.....
At 2-8 it doesn't just stop with Barkley. Everyone that can be traded, should be.
I'm not even entertaining the notion they might lose. I just can't imagine it. We are better than Atlanta. If we lose, it's a bigger disaster than I imagined and we'll be headed for a two or three win season.
Quote:
eliminated the justification for NOT trading Barkley. He almost has to be shipped out at that point.
At 2-8 it doesn't just stop with Barkley. Everyone that can be traded, should be.
Would mean Gettleman is fired midseason.
true. I hate when teams are eternally net 7/8 wins and then sometimes make a playoff and a first round exit. I'd rather be giant losers and then Super Bowl contenders, dynasty contenders.
Quote:
eliminated the justification for NOT trading Barkley. He almost has to be shipped out at that point.
At 2-8 it doesn't just stop with Barkley. Everyone that can be traded, should be.
I don’t agree. If Thomas plays well in a terrible season, there’s every reason to keep him, because he’s likely to be playing well in 2024 or 25. Not so Barkley, which is why I singled him out.
Really feels like we are at the entrance of a tunnel. Amazing to say.
Treat this like an expansion team.
It all depends on how the team improves from here on out. Obviously - saw an improvement from week 1 to week 2 but the defense was still shitty and we essentially gave the game away at the end.
The talk of 1-7 or 2-8 might give you guys something to feast on but let's see how they respond against Atlanta and go from there.
And anyone who thinks At NO is an automatic loss should be rethinking that statement.
Stick the fork in them.
They're done.
Spare me the bad fan bullshit.
Also spare from
"you are going to look really stupid when they make the playoffs"
NO.
At 0-3 the correct take is that they are done.
If a miracle happens and they start winning, you didn't see anything special, you just say the same fucking shit every year and you were right after 10 years.
It all depends on how the team improves from here on out. Obviously - saw an improvement from week 1 to week 2 but the defense was still shitty and we essentially gave the game away at the end.
The talk of 1-7 or 2-8 might give you guys something to feast on but let's see how they respond against Atlanta and go from there.
And anyone who thinks At NO is an automatic loss should be rethinking that statement.
True about NO. Are people forgetting that Drew Brees retired and Jameis Winston is playing QB for them?
Treat this like an expansion team.
I think you are too pessimistic. They just need the right brain to come in. Not a macho man. Not a grade school gym coach with wind sprints and a whistle. Not a throwback who hears John Facenda in his head as he tries to assemble a throwback 70s team. We need one of the great Offensive minds of the game and build around the right QB who has the talent to come out firing in a modern offense.
Treat this like an expansion team.
😆
I’m laughing because I agree with you. Should we be 1-9 or 2-8, there has to be a fire sale. Other than maybe 5-10 guys, there aren’t many keepers moving forward.
Quote:
in terms of where this franchise ACTUALLY is. Yes, the reaction will be severely different, but this franchise is what it is regardless of the outcome of one specific game.
true. I hate when teams are eternally net 7/8 wins and then sometimes make a playoff and a first round exit. I'd rather be giant losers and then Super Bowl contenders, dynasty contenders.
Totally disagree. A win can change a lot going forward in this season.
People who discount momentum and confidence borne from winning a single game really have little feel for what goes on when you re competing
Quote:
In comment 15380566 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
in terms of where this franchise ACTUALLY is. Yes, the reaction will be severely different, but this franchise is what it is regardless of the outcome of one specific game.
true. I hate when teams are eternally net 7/8 wins and then sometimes make a playoff and a first round exit. I'd rather be giant losers and then Super Bowl contenders, dynasty contenders.
Totally disagree. A win can change a lot going forward in this season.
People who discount momentum and confidence borne from winning a single game really have little feel for what goes on when you re competing
Tell that to Vikings fans and a bunch of other teams who have tried to win with subpar QBs. They won a lot of games, played a lot of playoff games. They are never great, I think, because they are too busy trying to be competitive to choose a grand plan. Zimmer is all about defense and running the ball. So they have a mid range QB who will never win them a Super Bowl. The design of the team is wrong and leaves them at long adds to win a championship.
Ok - so how did a win or loss last week change anything then?
This was one of Gettlemans many mistakes. He cleared out everyone and left us with nothing. It seems like he didn't even look at the roster.
It's very hard to build a team from nothing. Even if it goes well - which this hasn't - by the time you've filled holes, you're either paying 2nd contracts or guys are aging out.
I'm fine with trading a lot of guys for draft picks, but I we can't burn it completely to the ground.
Quote:
*long odds
Ok - so how did a win or loss last week change anything then?
last weeks game just confirmed this is a bad team that will steal defeat from the hands of victory. The same team they were under the last two HCs
I'll tell you after if it had a different outcome.
Quote:
*long odds
Ok - so how did a win or loss last week change anything then?
Last week's loss probably doesn't change anything. I'm not one of the people harping on it. I think Jones played a good game, mainly due to his excellent running ability. I still don't think he's the guy, I don't see an elite passer. And I'm not feeling Judge as the answer either. Not until he installs a 21st century passing attack on this team with a monster QB who can be lights out.