What's wrong with Saquon Barkley?

SB is 100% healthy....physically, but anyone that has been through this knee injury can tell you, the psychological aspect is the last hurdle. I think he's a little tentative right now, but I expect him to break out big moving fwd. Anyone who says he isn't 100% physically recovered is completely wrong. If he wasn't, the Giants would be complete morons to play him. He hasn't played in a year because of a devastating knee injury. Those things take time to recover from, psychologically.
SB will be fine(assuming no new injuries) and I think the negative SB posts and articles end after this week.
Sadly, they won't.
Nothing is wrong with SB, I think people have unfair expectations.
I'm not a good X's and O's guy, so i don't really know, but the video is making the argument that SB is making bad decisions on running plays that are well designed and he has blocking. I don't know if that's due to injury/psychology or not, but it's an interesting watch.
Regardless, I think we all agree that hopefully it gets fixed ASAP.
His problem is exactly what was stated in this video. He is an undisciplined runner with poor vision, lack of pure power and relies to much on his god given athletic ability believing that he can turn every play into a TD while surrounded by gifted athletes who are trying to stop him.
I still believe he can be one of the greatest backs to ever play the game but he must become more patient if he is ever going to become that. He has to learn to take what the defense gives him, even if sometimes it ends up for only a yard or two. He must learn to use his tremendous lower body for strength to over power players that are smaller than he is as well. For as big and strong as his legs are he does not use or run with the power you would expect.
It is still early in his career and he is still learning but with his contract situation and lack of playing time due to injuries he is running out of time to cement my belief that the Giants should honor him with a second contract if things do not improve. Sure they can always franchise tag him but I would still like to see more consistency with production and his health before deciding to honor him with that second contract.
Seems from the snap to the hand off to SB getting to the line takes about 3 seconds every single time, LBS have moved up and there's never any holes. Doesn't help that his liability in pass protection is known.
Really solid analysis with good use of stats and film to substantiate the hypothesis.
One thing the analyst doesn’t mention is Barkley’s mentality. I know he’s battled through injuries and that NFL football is tough and painful to play. But Barkley seems to me to shy away from contact both before and after his injuries.
NFL players and coaches say that pass pro is a mentality and more attitude than a physical quality. Here again, Barks is supremely physically talented and should be able to be dominate in pass pro. But he’s not often great at pass pro and that would again lead me to believe he’s adverse to the contact.
Walter Payton is the greatest back I’ve ever seen play the game. Speed, power, worked in the passing game and was smart and had the heart of lion and was always team first. Great, great football player and by all accounts a great man. He never ran out of bounds or avoided taking contact. Just the other day, I was surprised to see Walter Payton on a 30 and 30 episode about Buddy Ryan and the Bears and Sweetness was complaining to the media about the pounding he was taking game after game. So, even Sweetness felt the beating and pain and he certainly played on Bears teams every bit as bad as the Barkley Giants teams. But he produced game in and game out at a HOF level. I wonder if much of what prevents Barkley from being a truly great back is his mentality?
Barkley is, and always has been, a boom or bust runner who relies on the HR play for production in the running play.
This approach only works for the top 1% of athletes at his position.
When healthy he is at the top 1% of athletes for his position.
When not healthy, he can't get away with this approach.
He wasn't health in 2018 due to the ankle and isn't himself this year either. I know some of you are going to play the "He's healthy or the coaching staff wouldn't play him" card, but there's a mental aspect to coming back from an ACL as well, he isn't himself.
Even if fully healthy, Barkley would still be much more productive by freelancing less and staying to the script of the play. When not 100%, this is necessary to produce.
Sometimes he needs to just go straight through, whereas he seems to want to cut back the moment he sees a defensive player ahead of him, and he cuts back into a melee of players and gets stuffed. It's like he doesn't want to be a bruiser, and that's what he needs to add to his game.
I am so torn, I think SB is just a fantastic person
and a fantastic athletic talent that can score, when healthy, from anywhere on the football field. On the other hand, he is a not an efficient RB, he is often injured, and we picked him second. It leads to a lot of mixed emotions, but unfortunately more of the later than the former.
Cut out the hero ball. The Giants would be better off with a 100 yards based on 20 5 yard runs, instead of 19 1 yard runs and 1 81 yard highlight reel run. It sets up manageable down/distance scenarios and helps move the chains. We need him to be a Jeter not an Adam Dunn
to abandon structure and tries to do everything himself." That essentially sums Barkley up.
I would also add that Barkley seems to have little instinct for running north/south. He's much more interested in trying to make people miss than he is in picking up yardage when it's a matter of taking contact or avoiding it.
I wonder if he ever gets called out in the film room
Sometimes he needs to just go straight through, whereas he seems to want to cut back the moment he sees a defensive player ahead of him, and he cuts back into a melee of players and gets stuffed. It's like he doesn't want to be a bruiser, and that's what he needs to add to his game.
Between his running style and inability to pass protect, I think its safe to say he is afraid of contact
to answer the main post (physically) ... However mentally he is not over the mental hurdle from his injury, that long run and hopefully a good week of practice has helped that a great deal.
As to his style everyone knows he needs to run tougher ... The RB coaches have to be telling him it constantly (You would hope and believe) ... if he can't change or won't change then Judge (Garrett) has to do what he says he does put in positions to succeed ... screens, out in motion, tosses, sweeps, stretch plays and outside counters with minimal pass-pro, use as a chipper
is that he was more reliant on his absurd cutting ability than most backs.
I was always a little concerned about a man of his size/weight, who made insanely explosive cuts the way he did. He truly is a rare athlete, I've never seen a player be able to balance themselves better while jumping over a defender than PSU Saquon. It didn't even look human the amount of balance he had in the air.
I think that entire freakish physical combination is something that put a lot of pressure on his lower body joints and tendons. They've kind of figured out in baseball that pitchers shouldn't try to throw any harder than they do now, their arms would basically fall apart if they threw 110 mph. Saquon kind of felt like a player who walked that fine line of "maybe a guy at that size who's that musclebound shouldn't be cutting so violently all the time".
He seems hesitant to go back to that "magical" cutting ability too often. He clearly isn't 100% comfortable with it yet, which isn't a surprise since his injury can often have a 2 year period before feeling 100%.
His vision and the way he slowly hits the holes has always been a problem, and it's why I'm not a big fan of the "Saquon was hit in the backfield on 15/20 rushes etc." stats we often see. But he got away with it due to obscene athleticism. Right now, that athleticism isn't there yet.
I don't know what to think, I'm hoping that his athleticism returns but even then he has clear flaws as a runner that might never improve. His ceiling is still the best position player in football if he puts it all together, but time runs out quickly at the RB position and that injury closes that window even further.
needs a good sports psychologist to get it in his head how big and strong he is and to lower that shoulder more often at the second level. He has the opportunity for way more 5 yard runs by just lowering that shoulder north and south more often. Seems to go against his instincts.
SB ain't Henry. A legit NFL workhouse who can do his work between the tackles and outside...
analysis is that he discusses the imporvement in the OL's run blocking in 2020 to try to argue the SB didn't improve with improved run blocking. The problem with is obvious. SB was out for the vast majirity of 2020. And the runblocking did not improve until the latter part of the year. The first few games SB was routinely getting hit behind the LOS
If we lose against the Falcons we should definitely trade Barkley. He would be a monster in KC or Baltimore because 2nd and long is no big deal.
I think athletically SB is light years ahead of Henry. Henry can't run with Barkley and he can't cut with him. And both are big play backs who don't excel into the line under normal conditions.
Henry needs 30 carries to feast. His first couple of years he would take a step and fall down if there was a defender near him. He is still like that early in games. Henry excels when he can get to the second level and turn on his speed. He's a slow accelerator but has massive top end straight line speed, and he's so big, when he gets in gear, he's impossible to take down. and those holes open generally later in games when the defense is tiring of tackling him. Make no mistake, Henry is a home run hitter, like Barkley.
The back who is better than both of them, is Nick Chubb.
As with all complex issues, it's not just one thing....
Blocking hasn't been good, expectations were overly inflated coming out of college, injuries and bad luck, and a running style that some overlooked when he was drafted.
I would not say he isn't tough or afraid of contact. He rarely fumbles and is usually a reliable pass catcher. I would say though that at times, he seems to be more interested in being a superstar than a running back.
Not sure I can blame him. He has otherworldly lateral movement and speed when healthy. I do think he would have taken some of Gallman's openings all the way last year. But in a passing league, teams need their RBs to make the most of what is there. With boom or bust running backs, we are in too many 3rd and long situations. Add that to a shaky offensive line and a QB who has had a turnover problem in the past, the 3-4 yard gain in a pile of bodies on first down becomes even more important. He just doesn't run like that. The DE chip or blitz pickup is also really important for this line and he hasn't really excelled there either.
I don't think he has the ability, vision, drive or whatever is needed to take what is there from down to down. I agree that he should be used as more of a change of pace and 3rd down back where appropriate. But again, the pass blocking issues don't go away there.
If we lose against the Falcons we should definitely trade Barkley. He would be a monster in KC or Baltimore because 2nd and long is no big deal.
ATL game is enormous for so many reasons. You know who could make SB a complete RB? Shanahan in San Fran.
SB may be the most athletic player in the NFL. But you are right on Henry. He just grinds a defense down like a tree stump. I am always amazed how he can run away from defenders with his size and running style. Once he gets to the second level, he can really separate.
What could have been if we played it smart in 2018 and taken Chubb in round two as the RB solution...
SB may be the most athletic player in the NFL. But you are right on Henry. He just grinds a defense down like a tree stump. I am always amazed how he can run away from defenders with his size and running style. Once he gets to the second level, he can really separate.
What could have been if we played it smart in 2018 and taken Chubb in round two as the RB solution...
Barkley is a freak. he is unreal acceleration and cutting ability for a man his size.
Henry is a freak. His top end speed is unreal for a man with his size and power.
This week is one win before 5 or 6 losses. The only winnable game through the end of November is Carolina (only because McCaffrey is hurt). Even with a win, this team is headed for 1-7 or 2-6. We've already lost 2 winnable games.
1. His decision making and reads- he needs to be more decisive and be more North-South. East-West will not consistently beat NFL defenses.
2, Scheme- Coaches still haven't figured out how to curate a running scheme that fits his strengths. Still haven't seen him utilized out in space.
3. Injuries- He had about 2 healthy games returning from the high ankle sprain in 2019, where he looked like the rookie version of himself. It's clear as day that he is still working his way back from the ACL injury now. Legs aren't quite under him, a little hesitation as we haven't quite seen the explosive cuts off of the RIGHT knee yet.
Anyway - great post and thanks to the OP.
30 pounds lighter Payton was trucking LB's who outweighed him by 35 - 40 pounds.
At Saquon's weight I watched Earl Campbell truck DT'S!
Saquon would prefer to hurdle a tackler. He just doesn't like contact.
You mean no one can tell that a player known for his quickness, speed, and elusiveness and who has been hurt the past 2 years is not showing the same results as pre-injury? - Shocking! It doesn't seem like analyst wants to accept this. Does he realize last year SB played two games? And he's using stats for two games in the same manner he is suing a whole season?
But yes he has these flaws-- well - while you try to work his flaws if you're the coaching staff, what are his strengths???? Isn’t the idea to play to a player’s strengths?
This is where the analyst goes a little off. What did he say early on? He compared SB to AP in terms of breakaway capability- it's all-time great type. And if his knee is ever okay, he has freak all-time level athleticism whose strength is if he gets in the open field. That's his strength, and it potentially is an amazing one,- you get him in the open field.
How is having the 20th or worse OL maximizing his strength (and Jones who needs to be a pocket passer)? G-Men should want to tap in what a player like SB does best. Giving him this crummy OL isn't the answer. I do share some of his concerns though. SB, as the analyst shows – he won’t say it—but SB is soft. Very soft. But again I think most know that.
He does not fit an offense that needs a guy to move the chains for first downs. If the Giants scouting department knew this I question why did we draft him. Best athlete available does not fit into whatever our offensive identity is at this point.
At Penn State, SB consistently got stuffed at the LOS against really good teams. Although I think Jones can be a winning quarterback, if DG had drafted Josh Allen, the Giants would be SB contenders for the next ten years. Passing on Allen and taking Barkley was beyond dumb.
He does not fit an offense that needs a guy to move the chains for first downs. If the Giants scouting department knew this I question why did we draft him. Best athlete available does not fit into whatever our offensive identity is at this point.
He can be that ... Think outside the box (generational talent potentially)... swing passes, runs (in (he needs to step it up) and out) and screens ... that is easily 20 TOUCHES that can be utilized to control the flow, tempo and make the D play honest. In all that he has 1 offensive weapon category to improve on "drastically" and the other is pass pro (use him a a chipper more the blocking style is actually good at). But he still needs to get better at backing up the IOL against bliztes. So 2 catergories he needs to show decent to good improvement on.
Did you watch the video?
It includes his tendencies prior to injury, which were the same as they are now. They're just less effective now, but they were equally inefficient then.
The difference between SB and AP is that Peterson could plant his foot and get 3 yards on a regular basis. Barkley wants to go for the home run every carry.
And the stats from last season weren't SB's; they were the OL's. That's independent of SB; that was showing that the general rushing game effectiveness of the offensive line has been improving independent of SB.
Fans need to stop saying "you just need to get him in the open field!"
For the #2 overall pick, and a supposed centerpiece of our offense, we also need to be able to pound it between the tackles and get a first down when we need one.
DG's enthusiasm for Barkley was hard to understand
We would certainly be better off with Allen. But this is all dancing around the main issue - Mara. We love to pile on DG - rightfully so in many cases. But the reason we draft SB is because we had an owner that overreacted to the Eli benching (which he had personally approved). The next GM was not going to draft a QB. Using Eli was a prerequisite.
We can certainly fault DG for not appreciating what was apparent to some prior to the draft...this was PFFs take on SB right after the draft:
"Barkley is dynamic in the passing game, with legitimate matchup problems for any defense in the NFL but running between the tackles is not necessarily a strength as he has a tendency to try and turn every carry into a home run hit rather than taking the necessary single when the time calls for it."
We can also fault our out of touch GM for running to the podium after the Browns left Darnold on the board who wasn't consensus #1 at the time but was probably at the top of most teams QB lists. When that happened he should have fielded offers.
For the rest of the season, we should use him to maximize his skills. For the rest of this career, what we see now is partially due to injury....and partially due to his style which has not changed. I don't think you can invest a large second contract in a RB.
It's like asking --What is wrong with Johnny Fooball Manziel?
Even if that were true--which I highly doubt-- why not draft someone else anyway?
the preternatural talents who are able to succeed despite bad decisions.
I don't see him as Dave Kingman. I see him as Vlad Guerrero. You'd look at the pitches he swung at and wonder what the hell he's doing. Horrible plate discipline. If only he could get a better discipline. And then you see him hit a HR off a pitch that was an intentional walk.
Or the "bad shot" makers in the NBA. It's precisely the confidence in the ability to make any shot, that lead them to take the bad shots. But it's what also allows them to make the tough shots in moments when that's all that there is.
Or the Brett Favre types at QB. So many mistakes, but it was that confidence and decision-making that also led to so many great plays.
It's not so easy to just turn off that mentality. Hopefully Saquan can learn to be more patient and improve on his weaknesses. But his whole life he has been the kid who can make anything happen and to just rely on instincts.
I hope he can regain his freakish athleticism because I have concerns that he can materially change his play-style.
The Giants need to get him in the open field!!!!
Did you watch the entire video? While he did say SB has limited vision, he did say that if he could get enough breakaways he’d be fine. Listen at the 1:20 – 1:35 mark that he IS comparing SB to AP in terms of breakaway runs. Then at about the 3:15 – 3:50 minute mark he says about SB’s inefficient hero-ball style he says “you can get away with it . . .” And then he gives an example after 3:15. And at 4:10 to paraphrase he says “there is nothing wrong with this mentality as long he reverts to 2018.”
His vision as a rookie was bad too, right? Yet he had a very good season. So despite being “inefficient” he can still be a helluva back, right? So if you give him a MUCH better OL with more opportunities for being a hero, how is that the wrong thing to do????
In addition he is talking about Sb being in year 4 and using the data against him. Yet he missed about 1.5 years – which skews the data.
Bottomline is – if you are being compered to AP and you have this amazing, super athleticism, then how is it that you’re maximizing a player like SB’s skills by giving him a downright awful OL? We’re supposed to “celebrate” that the OL was ranked 20th in 2020? And SB played two games. TWO that season. You talk about misrepresenting data- then that is the definition.
Hey no skin off my back if Giants don’t think he is any good. Just saying to maximize what he is- and that’s a player this analyst compared to Ap in terms of breakaways, then you’ve got to give him (and Jones) something better than the mess they are working with right now. So yeah – it is the OL! Who cares what the percentage is?- the OL sucks.
And yes SB was a very bad pick so far for number 2. But how do you get the best out of a hero-ball RB who gets compered to AP in terms of breakaways? How can you get “more hero” out of SB?
the key isn't to get MORE hero out of Saquon. he's trying to be a hero TOO MUCH, thereby putting the offense in low percentage conversion situations when he swings for the fences and misses.
the key is to get him to be patient and rely on his vision and blocking more, and to take what is available. he also needs to save his bursts of energy for the right moments, not explode into highlight reel mode on every single carry.
the key isn't to get MORE hero out of Saquon. he's trying to be a hero TOO MUCH, thereby putting the offense in low percentage conversion situations when he swings for the fences and misses.
the key is to get him to be patient and rely on his vision and blocking more, and to take what is available. he also needs to save his bursts of energy for the right moments, not explode into highlight reel mode on every single carry.
I thjnk you're missing the point. Was 2018 a good season or not? Yes or no? Even the analyst said it was a good season. It doesn't matter if a Hoe Run hitter strieks out too much.
Sure you can try to change him and keep praying for that to happen with an awful OL.
Or you could stop trying to believe you have the perfect back, and get the guy an OL which can get him in the open field.
And secondly, why should we ignore that the analyst said "You can get away with it." If you don't think he can-- okay. But why not get him a terrific OL - and also have him learn to be more patient? And it still doesn't change the fact that he would be tremendous in the open field, correct?
SO why are you and other fighting the obvious? SO it doesn't fit into our gret pictrue for example of OJ Anderson rumbling through. SB is not a physcial back. He plays different like it or not.
The Giants need to get him in the open field!!!!
Did you watch the entire video? While he did say SB has limited vision, he did say that if he could get enough breakaways he’d be fine. Listen at the 1:20 – 1:35 mark that he IS comparing SB to AP in terms of breakaway runs. Then at about the 3:15 – 3:50 minute mark he says about SB’s inefficient hero-ball style he says “you can get away with it . . .” And then he gives an example after 3:15. And at 4:10 to paraphrase he says “there is nothing wrong with this mentality as long he reverts to 2018.”
His vision as a rookie was bad too, right? Yet he had a very good season. So despite being “inefficient” he can still be a helluva back, right? So if you give him a MUCH better OL with more opportunities for being a hero, how is that the wrong thing to do????
In addition he is talking about Sb being in year 4 and using the data against him. Yet he missed about 1.5 years – which skews the data.
Bottomline is – if you are being compered to AP and you have this amazing, super athleticism, then how is it that you’re maximizing a player like SB’s skills by giving him a downright awful OL? We’re supposed to “celebrate” that the OL was ranked 20th in 2020? And SB played two games. TWO that season. You talk about misrepresenting data- then that is the definition.
Hey no skin off my back if Giants don’t think he is any good. Just saying to maximize what he is- and that’s a player this analyst compared to Ap in terms of breakaways, then you’ve got to give him (and Jones) something better than the mess they are working with right now. So yeah – it is the OL! Who cares what the percentage is?- the OL sucks.
And yes SB was a very bad pick so far for number 2. But how do you get the best out of a hero-ball RB who gets compered to AP in terms of breakaways? How can you get “more hero” out of SB?
WRT his rookie season, no he didn't have a very good year - that was the point. It was an illusion, propped up by breakaway plays that covered for his inability to be the backbone of a running game that can consistently generate yardage and first downs.
He's a dynamic player, and can be a weapon. But as the centerpiece of an offense, that offense is doomed to fail.
His running style is undisciplined . He seems to run east to west looking for an opening to hit a long gain. He seems to avoid contact thus the runs veer down the line of scrimmage. He is a big scat back. His style won’t change. Bad choice for a team with so many other pressing needs.
WRT his rookie season, no he didn't have a very good year - that was the point. It was an illusion, propped up by breakaway plays that covered for his inability to be the backbone of a running game that can consistently generate yardage and first downs.
He's a dynamic player, and can be a weapon. But as the centerpiece of an offense, that offense is doomed to fail.
You know when you 1st replied to me - you asked if watched the video. You were the one implying that this analyst had it right while I had an issue with him slightly along with I felt he was saying not-so-breaking-news.
So I'll ask again - did you watch the entire video, or maybe just listened to what you wanted to hear? If you listen to it all then why are you arguing with me? The guy you were sticking up with had to say this about SB. :
In referring to SB's style he says “you can get away with it . . .” And then he gives an example after 3:15. And at 4:10 to paraphrase he says “there is nothing wrong with this mentality as long he reverts to 2018.”
These are clear examples of the analyst saying as long as he has enough breakaways - he is fine. Above are his quotes or a paraphrase. They didn't come from me. They came form the guy that you were previously defending when I disagreed with him a bit.
He clearly says to paraphrase "as long as he reverts back to 2018".
He's the guy that you were defending. Now all of a sudden you are claiming he's wrong?
So, basically, it seems like what SB does well is
about the same as we're expecting out of Ladarius Toney.
Did Toney have a season like 2018?
Hey I hated the pick and still do. I was slamming DG and anyone who thought the pick was good. But once you made the pick you can't do what DG did and feel like a non-power back is going to turn around an awful OL.
If his skill is elite and he is a home run hitter, then you have to try to play to that style. That style is get him in the open field. That's the ONLY REASON why he can get compared for example to a guy like AP.
IMO opinion Barkley right now would be most valuable to the Giants as a decoy. Play action passes on 1st or 2nd down or split him out wide and spread the defense out. But it seems like the Giants always make it obvious when he's getting the ball.
Barkley will not maintain peak physical skill for much longer. For the back half of his career he’ll need to master the nuances of the game and pair that with diminishing (though still likely impressive) athleticism.
How did Barry Sanders do on terrible Detroit Lions teams year in and year out, behind by and large subpar offensive lines?
I'm not sure of the point you are trying to make but an answer is that he won one playoff game his entire NFL career even though he was one of the greatest RB's in NFL History.
I'm not a good X's and O's guy, so i don't really know, but the video is making the argument that SB is making bad decisions on running plays that are well designed and he has blocking. I don't know if that's due to injury/psychology or not, but it's an interesting watch.
Regardless, I think we all agree that hopefully it gets fixed ASAP.
I still believe he can be one of the greatest backs to ever play the game but he must become more patient if he is ever going to become that. He has to learn to take what the defense gives him, even if sometimes it ends up for only a yard or two. He must learn to use his tremendous lower body for strength to over power players that are smaller than he is as well. For as big and strong as his legs are he does not use or run with the power you would expect.
It is still early in his career and he is still learning but with his contract situation and lack of playing time due to injuries he is running out of time to cement my belief that the Giants should honor him with a second contract if things do not improve. Sure they can always franchise tag him but I would still like to see more consistency with production and his health before deciding to honor him with that second contract.
eli bradshaw and jacobs had a funny way of making the OL look better than they likely were.
jones and barkley seem to have the opposite effect.
haha no argument. I can't even remember what my kids' middle names are these days. I know all the names, but I forget which name goes with which kid ;)
Some of the criticism is warranted, but I don't necessarily mind the hero ball AT TIMES. The at times being the key. Second and short? Sure. Take your chance.
But in a situation like we had last week when a single first down ends the game, just get in the hole hard, use those tree trunks to plow a DB, and get 4-5 yards.
Quote:
his .236 lifetime is better than I thought, but still well below Clark's .267, and that .267 was only that low from his last few years being subpar. Dave Kingman stats - ( New Window )
haha no argument. I can't even remember what my kids' middle names are these days. I know all the names, but I forget which name goes with which kid ;)
LOL that's funny!
This approach only works for the top 1% of athletes at his position.
When healthy he is at the top 1% of athletes for his position.
When not healthy, he can't get away with this approach.
He wasn't health in 2018 due to the ankle and isn't himself this year either. I know some of you are going to play the "He's healthy or the coaching staff wouldn't play him" card, but there's a mental aspect to coming back from an ACL as well, he isn't himself.
Even if fully healthy, Barkley would still be much more productive by freelancing less and staying to the script of the play. When not 100%, this is necessary to produce.
You should watch the video and not simply offer the default excuse that "it's the OL".
The analyst in the video suggests that it's more about Barkley's decision making than the line's blocking.
I would also add that Barkley seems to have little instinct for running north/south. He's much more interested in trying to make people miss than he is in picking up yardage when it's a matter of taking contact or avoiding it.
Between his running style and inability to pass protect, I think its safe to say he is afraid of contact
As to his style everyone knows he needs to run tougher ... The RB coaches have to be telling him it constantly (You would hope and believe) ... if he can't change or won't change then Judge (Garrett) has to do what he says he does put in positions to succeed ... screens, out in motion, tosses, sweeps, stretch plays and outside counters with minimal pass-pro, use as a chipper
Umm
Did you understand the point the video, or did you just not bother to watch it in the first place?
I was always a little concerned about a man of his size/weight, who made insanely explosive cuts the way he did. He truly is a rare athlete, I've never seen a player be able to balance themselves better while jumping over a defender than PSU Saquon. It didn't even look human the amount of balance he had in the air.
I think that entire freakish physical combination is something that put a lot of pressure on his lower body joints and tendons. They've kind of figured out in baseball that pitchers shouldn't try to throw any harder than they do now, their arms would basically fall apart if they threw 110 mph. Saquon kind of felt like a player who walked that fine line of "maybe a guy at that size who's that musclebound shouldn't be cutting so violently all the time".
He seems hesitant to go back to that "magical" cutting ability too often. He clearly isn't 100% comfortable with it yet, which isn't a surprise since his injury can often have a 2 year period before feeling 100%.
His vision and the way he slowly hits the holes has always been a problem, and it's why I'm not a big fan of the "Saquon was hit in the backfield on 15/20 rushes etc." stats we often see. But he got away with it due to obscene athleticism. Right now, that athleticism isn't there yet.
I don't know what to think, I'm hoping that his athleticism returns but even then he has clear flaws as a runner that might never improve. His ceiling is still the best position player in football if he puts it all together, but time runs out quickly at the RB position and that injury closes that window even further.
He was never going to be a player worthy of the # 2 pick in the Draft.
Gettleman just was irresponsible with this pick
I would not say he isn't tough or afraid of contact. He rarely fumbles and is usually a reliable pass catcher. I would say though that at times, he seems to be more interested in being a superstar than a running back.
Not sure I can blame him. He has otherworldly lateral movement and speed when healthy. I do think he would have taken some of Gallman's openings all the way last year. But in a passing league, teams need their RBs to make the most of what is there. With boom or bust running backs, we are in too many 3rd and long situations. Add that to a shaky offensive line and a QB who has had a turnover problem in the past, the 3-4 yard gain in a pile of bodies on first down becomes even more important. He just doesn't run like that. The DE chip or blitz pickup is also really important for this line and he hasn't really excelled there either.
I don't think he has the ability, vision, drive or whatever is needed to take what is there from down to down. I agree that he should be used as more of a change of pace and 3rd down back where appropriate. But again, the pass blocking issues don't go away there.
Those highlight reel plays where he leaves his feet made me nervous. He is too willing to jump in the air. I feel he is very prone in those situations.
If we lose against the Falcons we should definitely trade Barkley. He would be a monster in KC or Baltimore because 2nd and long is no big deal.
ATL game is enormous for so many reasons. You know who could make SB a complete RB? Shanahan in San Fran.
SB may be the most athletic player in the NFL. But you are right on Henry. He just grinds a defense down like a tree stump. I am always amazed how he can run away from defenders with his size and running style. Once he gets to the second level, he can really separate.
What could have been if we played it smart in 2018 and taken Chubb in round two as the RB solution...
Barkley is a freak. he is unreal acceleration and cutting ability for a man his size.
Henry is a freak. His top end speed is unreal for a man with his size and power.
Yeah, that's perfect.
If it was a WR doing this BBI would be screaming to bench him. Freelancing doesn't work.it makes the RB and the OL look like garbage.
It’s his pass pro
It’s finding soft spots in zones
Was hoping Burns could fix him
Still hoping
He’s actually cheaper next year, and should be recovered.
I like Barkley’s value next year.
But in a situation like we had last week when a single first down ends the game, just get in the hole hard, use those tree trunks to plow a DB, and get 4-5 yards.
Barkley never liked to drop his shoulder and take on defenders when he was healthy - - why would you expect him to suddenly start doing so after a major injury?
2, Scheme- Coaches still haven't figured out how to curate a running scheme that fits his strengths. Still haven't seen him utilized out in space.
3. Injuries- He had about 2 healthy games returning from the high ankle sprain in 2019, where he looked like the rookie version of himself. It's clear as day that he is still working his way back from the ACL injury now. Legs aren't quite under him, a little hesitation as we haven't quite seen the explosive cuts off of the RIGHT knee yet.
30 pounds lighter Payton was trucking LB's who outweighed him by 35 - 40 pounds.
At Saquon's weight I watched Earl Campbell truck DT'S!
Saquon would prefer to hurdle a tackler. He just doesn't like contact.
But yes he has these flaws-- well - while you try to work his flaws if you're the coaching staff, what are his strengths???? Isn’t the idea to play to a player’s strengths?
This is where the analyst goes a little off. What did he say early on? He compared SB to AP in terms of breakaway capability- it's all-time great type. And if his knee is ever okay, he has freak all-time level athleticism whose strength is if he gets in the open field. That's his strength, and it potentially is an amazing one,- you get him in the open field.
How is having the 20th or worse OL maximizing his strength (and Jones who needs to be a pocket passer)? G-Men should want to tap in what a player like SB does best. Giving him this crummy OL isn't the answer. I do share some of his concerns though. SB, as the analyst shows – he won’t say it—but SB is soft. Very soft. But again I think most know that.
He was a 6 time all pro and had streaks of 4 and 5 seasons where he never rushed for less than 1200 yards
A lot like the ones I have been posting here even since his rookie year...
This is not news.
This is who he is, who he has always been.
Now defensive coordinators have more tape on him and have been teaching their players how to defend his cutbacks. So they are working less often.
He can be that ... Think outside the box (generational talent potentially)... swing passes, runs (in (he needs to step it up) and out) and screens ... that is easily 20 TOUCHES that can be utilized to control the flow, tempo and make the D play honest. In all that he has 1 offensive weapon category to improve on "drastically" and the other is pass pro (use him a a chipper more the blocking style is actually good at). But he still needs to get better at backing up the IOL against bliztes. So 2 catergories he needs to show decent to good improvement on.
Look at Johnny Footbal ... he was a Heisman winner and while he had off the field problems; he did find some success in the nfl only to become a 3rd stringer for the browns
Even if that were true--which I highly doubt-- why not draft someone else anyway?
I don't see him as Dave Kingman. I see him as Vlad Guerrero. You'd look at the pitches he swung at and wonder what the hell he's doing. Horrible plate discipline. If only he could get a better discipline. And then you see him hit a HR off a pitch that was an intentional walk.
Or the "bad shot" makers in the NBA. It's precisely the confidence in the ability to make any shot, that lead them to take the bad shots. But it's what also allows them to make the tough shots in moments when that's all that there is.
Or the Brett Favre types at QB. So many mistakes, but it was that confidence and decision-making that also led to so many great plays.
It's not so easy to just turn off that mentality. Hopefully Saquan can learn to be more patient and improve on his weaknesses. But his whole life he has been the kid who can make anything happen and to just rely on instincts.
I hope he can regain his freakish athleticism because I have concerns that he can materially change his play-style.
The Giants need to get him in the open field!!!!
Did you watch the entire video? While he did say SB has limited vision, he did say that if he could get enough breakaways he’d be fine. Listen at the 1:20 – 1:35 mark that he IS comparing SB to AP in terms of breakaway runs. Then at about the 3:15 – 3:50 minute mark he says about SB’s inefficient hero-ball style he says “you can get away with it . . .” And then he gives an example after 3:15. And at 4:10 to paraphrase he says “there is nothing wrong with this mentality as long he reverts to 2018.”
His vision as a rookie was bad too, right? Yet he had a very good season. So despite being “inefficient” he can still be a helluva back, right? So if you give him a MUCH better OL with more opportunities for being a hero, how is that the wrong thing to do????
In addition he is talking about Sb being in year 4 and using the data against him. Yet he missed about 1.5 years – which skews the data.
Bottomline is – if you are being compered to AP and you have this amazing, super athleticism, then how is it that you’re maximizing a player like SB’s skills by giving him a downright awful OL? We’re supposed to “celebrate” that the OL was ranked 20th in 2020? And SB played two games. TWO that season. You talk about misrepresenting data- then that is the definition.
Hey no skin off my back if Giants don’t think he is any good. Just saying to maximize what he is- and that’s a player this analyst compared to Ap in terms of breakaways, then you’ve got to give him (and Jones) something better than the mess they are working with right now. So yeah – it is the OL! Who cares what the percentage is?- the OL sucks.
And yes SB was a very bad pick so far for number 2. But how do you get the best out of a hero-ball RB who gets compered to AP in terms of breakaways? How can you get “more hero” out of SB?
the key is to get him to be patient and rely on his vision and blocking more, and to take what is available. he also needs to save his bursts of energy for the right moments, not explode into highlight reel mode on every single carry.
the key is to get him to be patient and rely on his vision and blocking more, and to take what is available. he also needs to save his bursts of energy for the right moments, not explode into highlight reel mode on every single carry.
I thjnk you're missing the point. Was 2018 a good season or not? Yes or no? Even the analyst said it was a good season. It doesn't matter if a Hoe Run hitter strieks out too much.
Sure you can try to change him and keep praying for that to happen with an awful OL.
Or you could stop trying to believe you have the perfect back, and get the guy an OL which can get him in the open field.
And secondly, why should we ignore that the analyst said "You can get away with it." If you don't think he can-- okay. But why not get him a terrific OL - and also have him learn to be more patient? And it still doesn't change the fact that he would be tremendous in the open field, correct?
SO why are you and other fighting the obvious? SO it doesn't fit into our gret pictrue for example of OJ Anderson rumbling through. SB is not a physcial back. He plays different like it or not.
The Giants need to get him in the open field!!!!
Did you watch the entire video? While he did say SB has limited vision, he did say that if he could get enough breakaways he’d be fine. Listen at the 1:20 – 1:35 mark that he IS comparing SB to AP in terms of breakaway runs. Then at about the 3:15 – 3:50 minute mark he says about SB’s inefficient hero-ball style he says “you can get away with it . . .” And then he gives an example after 3:15. And at 4:10 to paraphrase he says “there is nothing wrong with this mentality as long he reverts to 2018.”
His vision as a rookie was bad too, right? Yet he had a very good season. So despite being “inefficient” he can still be a helluva back, right? So if you give him a MUCH better OL with more opportunities for being a hero, how is that the wrong thing to do????
In addition he is talking about Sb being in year 4 and using the data against him. Yet he missed about 1.5 years – which skews the data.
Bottomline is – if you are being compered to AP and you have this amazing, super athleticism, then how is it that you’re maximizing a player like SB’s skills by giving him a downright awful OL? We’re supposed to “celebrate” that the OL was ranked 20th in 2020? And SB played two games. TWO that season. You talk about misrepresenting data- then that is the definition.
Hey no skin off my back if Giants don’t think he is any good. Just saying to maximize what he is- and that’s a player this analyst compared to Ap in terms of breakaways, then you’ve got to give him (and Jones) something better than the mess they are working with right now. So yeah – it is the OL! Who cares what the percentage is?- the OL sucks.
And yes SB was a very bad pick so far for number 2. But how do you get the best out of a hero-ball RB who gets compered to AP in terms of breakaways? How can you get “more hero” out of SB?
WRT his rookie season, no he didn't have a very good year - that was the point. It was an illusion, propped up by breakaway plays that covered for his inability to be the backbone of a running game that can consistently generate yardage and first downs.
He's a dynamic player, and can be a weapon. But as the centerpiece of an offense, that offense is doomed to fail.
You know when you 1st replied to me - you asked if watched the video. You were the one implying that this analyst had it right while I had an issue with him slightly along with I felt he was saying not-so-breaking-news.
So I'll ask again - did you watch the entire video, or maybe just listened to what you wanted to hear? If you listen to it all then why are you arguing with me? The guy you were sticking up with had to say this about SB. :
In referring to SB's style he says “you can get away with it . . .” And then he gives an example after 3:15. And at 4:10 to paraphrase he says “there is nothing wrong with this mentality as long he reverts to 2018.”
These are clear examples of the analyst saying as long as he has enough breakaways - he is fine. Above are his quotes or a paraphrase. They didn't come from me. They came form the guy that you were previously defending when I disagreed with him a bit.
He clearly says to paraphrase "as long as he reverts back to 2018".
He's the guy that you were defending. Now all of a sudden you are claiming he's wrong?
Did Toney have a season like 2018?
Hey I hated the pick and still do. I was slamming DG and anyone who thought the pick was good. But once you made the pick you can't do what DG did and feel like a non-power back is going to turn around an awful OL.
If his skill is elite and he is a home run hitter, then you have to try to play to that style. That style is get him in the open field. That's the ONLY REASON why he can get compared for example to a guy like AP.
Barkley will not maintain peak physical skill for much longer. For the back half of his career he’ll need to master the nuances of the game and pair that with diminishing (though still likely impressive) athleticism.
I'm not sure of the point you are trying to make but an answer is that he won one playoff game his entire NFL career even though he was one of the greatest RB's in NFL History.