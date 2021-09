Anyone else jealous of the Panthers right now?

David Tepper bought the Panthers a few years ago, and 2019 was the year he started putting his stamp on the organization. His quote about overhauling the football operations back in 2019 was debated (linked below).A lot of us on BBI, myself included wanted Matt Rhule. The Giants never even had the chance to talk to him. Yes, Rhule called the Giants with the opportunity to match, but it was way too late. Why didn’t ownership talk to Rhule? Because they let Tepper dictate the negotiation. Tepper flew to Waco to pitch Rhule, the Giants waited for Rhule to come to them. Tepper closed the deal.Both the Giants & Panthers were in a similar spot after 2019. The difference is, the Giants hired Judge and pretty much stopped there. The Panthers hired Rhule and it was clear they immediately had a clear plan in place. The team FULLY committed to defense in the 2020 & 2021 drafts. A clear vision for what the team will look like.The Panthers retained GM Marty Hurney after 2019, but only briefly. Hurney was fired last December and a new GM was brought in to work with Rhule.Lastly, the Panthers trade for Darnold for pennies on the dollar, and Darnold is now playing better after being saddled with Gase.I’m not bailing on Judge, Rhule has much more support in Carolina. But, this is another example of many BBI’ers calling all of this in real time. Tepper knew what was needed and executed, the Giants didn’t.The Giants are ALWAYS reactive. It is always a game of whac-a-mole trying to address needs. There never seems to be a vision for building a team. Continuing to use the draft to reach for needs.It is very frustrating. The Panthers very well make the playoffs this year while the Giants may struggle to finish 6-11. When will it finally hit home with Mara? Link - ( New Window