for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/26/2021 12:42 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 28 29 30 <<Prev | Show All |
This team is pathetic.  
Blue Ninja : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
Trade Peppers and Engram, and heck even Saquan. We have a QB and potentially a LT. Tear the rest down.
Here is a QB  
PaulN : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
That is good. We have a piece of shit QB. Jones stinks and anyone that has the balls to defend him is lost completely. Now the fact is that Judge also stinks. There is no excuse for this garbage. This organization is garbage from top to bottom.
These are two terrible teams  
KerrysFlask : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
But we are terribler. Way to go
yeah  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
just ask Baltimore or Pittsburgh
this entire  
Devour the Day : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
team, players, coaches, GM and scouts need to blown up. Disgraceful.
Now the LONG slide begins  
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
-
The arrogance of this franchise getting humbled  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
And I doubt they get the message.
PATHETIC!  
gmenrule-va : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
.
Losers are  
M.S. : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link

Gonna lose.
Call your timeouts now judge!  
thrunthrublue : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
Oh, you wasted them…..it’s ok, after your 0-17 season you and dg, and pg will all be gone. Go do what you do best for any other team…..
wow  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
this is stunning
Perfect ending  
Hammer : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
.
0 and fucking 3  
Simms11 : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
I’m sick and tired of this fucking team!
RE: Here is a QB  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15384202 PaulN said:
Quote:
That is good. We have a piece of shit QB. Jones stinks and anyone that has the balls to defend him is lost completely. Now the fact is that Judge also stinks. There is no excuse for this garbage. This organization is garbage from top to bottom.


You're lost man.
RE: This team is pathetic.  
WillVAB : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15384201 Blue Ninja said:
Quote:
Trade Peppers and Engram, and heck even Saquan. We have a QB and potentially a LT. Tear the rest down.


Yep. They need to have a fire sale.
Wow,  
Shady Lurker : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
they didn't even attempt to ice. Probably forgot considering everything else
RE: Now the LONG slide begins  
M.S. : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15384206 The_Boss said:
Quote:
-

What do you mean NOW?

9 years and counting.

1964-1980
At least the Rangers  
bluesince56 : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
play soon!
Judge is not changing....  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
hes a loser


hes a fossil a dinosaur in the modern nfl

hell never change never ever ever

loser coach loser mentatiality classic conservative coach

6-13 enough of this loser.
.  
Banks : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
the season is unofficially over. These were the easy games and we went 0-3.
Pathetic loss  
jrthomps2006 : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
Pathetic team
Zero….  
thrunthrublue : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
Point zero.
6-13....  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
hes done judge is a classic conservative loser.
Let them here it fans.  
Mike from Ohio : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
I hope John Mara is hearing these boos. The whole organization needs to listen to what the fans think of the team that has been built.
more than 70 years of watching stuff like this. No more no more  
plato : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
no more quoth the raven never more
RE: RE: This team is pathetic.  
Justlurking : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15384223 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15384201 Blue Ninja said:


Quote:


Trade Peppers and Engram, and heck even Saquan. We have a QB and potentially a LT. Tear the rest down.



Yep. They need to have a fire sale.


Need a GM first
Excellent news  
beatrixkiddo : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
We very well may get the 1st and 2nd pick of the upcoming draft!
Well it’s official  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
Worst team in the league!!!
Judge did not seem  
atb63 : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
to bring any of the desirable characteristics from the Belichick coaching tree along with him.
RE: RE: 1-9 by eagles game  
Hammer : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15384170 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15384159 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


Holy crap they stink



Who do you see these fairies beating


Who are they going to beat?
LGR!!!!!!!!!!  
Devour the Day : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
First pre season game tonight. Just in time as this Giants season is officially DEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The sad thing is  
Dave on the UWS : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
Mara will stay the course. The ship is out of control but he won’t see it.
RE: Judge is not changing....  
NYPanos : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15384236 nym172 said:
Quote:
hes a loser


hes a fossil a dinosaur in the modern nfl

hell never change never ever ever

loser coach loser mentatiality classic conservative coach

6-13 enough of this loser.


Besides a dinosaur; He is a joke. Let’s have some tough language. Blablabla. He is an idiot.
RE: Excellent news  
bluesince56 : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15384257 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
We very well may get the 1st and 2nd pick of the upcoming draft!

What difference would it make? They would screw it up
Ryder cup time!  
thrunthrublue : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
Brady v stafford coming up….bears belaten 26-6!
RE: Is it possible that they're worse than last year?  
Red Right Hand : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15384177 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.
tell me how any of this is different than shurmurs second season
Falcons might go 3-14  
jrthomps2006 : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
And we lose at home to them during Eli’s number getting retired.

Also, Daniel Jones played like shit.
RE: LGR!!!!!!!!!!  
bluesince56 : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15384282 Devour the Day said:
Quote:
First pre season game tonight. Just in time as this Giants season is officially DEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


I’m with you!,
RE: The sad thing is  
bluesince56 : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15384283 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Mara will stay the course. The ship is out of control but he won’t see it.


That’s why we have NO hope.
RE: The sad thing is  
prdave73 : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15384283 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Mara will stay the course. The ship is out of control but he won’t see it.


Ain't that the truth unfortunately. Do nothing. That's the Giant way..
No one deserves to keep their job  
Heisenberg : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
Not one coach or front office exec. Just abysmal performances.
I am sorry we all had to share such a heart wrenching  
Jalapeno : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
experience together.
it's time  
liteamorn : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
to start flying airplanes with banners over the stadium
Fire everyone  
mphbullet36 : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
No one should be spared!
There's a lot of talent on this team  
allstarjim : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
The defense actually did well today. They played hard, they played tough, they got screwed a time or two by the officiating.

Jones was mostly really good. Didn't love the fble but Solder has to do a better job.

Saquon had some really good runs, even inside, except for the times there were whiffs on blocks in front of him. Overall a nice game from Saquon as he is still getting back, but definitely can see the progress week to week.

Toney flashed, I think he can be a player. Golladay looked good at times. And who is this guy Collin Johnson? He was great.

Even Engram deserves some blame, but mostly this came down to terrible penalties and execution by Bredeson, Price, and Hernandez. They absolutely cannot play winning football when guys are constantly whiffing on their assignments and getting holding penalties. They are drive killers and it happened way too often.

.  
Gruber : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
Detroit just lost to a 66 yard field goal!
I still believe in Judge.  
allstarjim : 9/26/2021 4:13 pm : link
He's a good coach and this was necer going to happen overnight.

But don't care if you have Vince Lombardi as your coach, if guys don't execute and keep fucking up, you're going to lose. Pretty aure Judge didn't coach his OL to keepissing their blocks or to just hold guys.

This is an execution problem, not a coaching problem. And two of them are cast-offs that were not expected to start this year. Bredeson and Price were given up on by their former teams for a reason. Sometimes the players you have just aren't very good.
RE: .  
allstarjim : 9/26/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15384415 Gruber said:
Quote:
Detroit just lost to a 66 yard field goal!


You're kidding?
RE: .  
allstarjim : 9/26/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15384415 Gruber said:
Quote:
Detroit just lost to a 66 yard field goal!



Tucker is simply one of the best ever. He's going to have that record for a very long time.
RE: There's a lot of talent on this team  
jrthomps2006 : 9/26/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15384398 allstarjim said:
Quote:
The defense actually did well today. They played hard, they played tough, they got screwed a time or two by the officiating.

Jones was mostly really good. Didn't love the fble but Solder has to do a better job.

Saquon had some really good runs, even inside, except for the times there were whiffs on blocks in front of him. Overall a nice game from Saquon as he is still getting back, but definitely can see the progress week to week.

Toney flashed, I think he can be a player. Golladay looked good at times. And who is this guy Collin Johnson? He was great.

Even Engram deserves some blame, but mostly this came down to terrible penalties and execution by Bredeson, Price, and Hernandez. They absolutely cannot play winning football when guys are constantly whiffing on their assignments and getting holding penalties. They are drive killers and it happened way too often.


Oof I disagree with a lot of these takes. Daniel Jones can’t have zero TD passes against the Falcons at home. Can’t happen.

This defense hasn’t made a big stop in the 4th quarter in 3 games. Pass rush is trash.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 28 29 30 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 