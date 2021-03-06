New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Discussion

That is good. We have a piece of shit QB. Jones stinks and anyone that has the balls to defend him is lost completely. Now the fact is that Judge also stinks. There is no excuse for this garbage. This organization is garbage from top to bottom.
The defense actually did well today. They played hard, they played tough, they got screwed a time or two by the officiating.
Jones was mostly really good. Didn't love the fble but Solder has to do a better job.
Saquon had some really good runs, even inside, except for the times there were whiffs on blocks in front of him. Overall a nice game from Saquon as he is still getting back, but definitely can see the progress week to week.
Toney flashed, I think he can be a player. Golladay looked good at times. And who is this guy Collin Johnson? He was great.
Even Engram deserves some blame, but mostly this came down to terrible penalties and execution by Bredeson, Price, and Hernandez. They absolutely cannot play winning football when guys are constantly whiffing on their assignments and getting holding penalties. They are drive killers and it happened way too often.
He's a good coach and this was necer going to happen overnight.
But don't care if you have Vince Lombardi as your coach, if guys don't execute and keep fucking up, you're going to lose. Pretty aure Judge didn't coach his OL to keepissing their blocks or to just hold guys.
This is an execution problem, not a coaching problem. And two of them are cast-offs that were not expected to start this year. Bredeson and Price were given up on by their former teams for a reason. Sometimes the players you have just aren't very good.
Oof I disagree with a lot of these takes. Daniel Jones can’t have zero TD passes against the Falcons at home. Can’t happen.
This defense hasn’t made a big stop in the 4th quarter in 3 games. Pass rush is trash.
Gonna lose.
You're lost man.
Yep. They need to have a fire sale.
What do you mean NOW?
9 years and counting.
1964-1980
hes a fossil a dinosaur in the modern nfl
hell never change never ever ever
loser coach loser mentatiality classic conservative coach
6-13 enough of this loser.
Trade Peppers and Engram, and heck even Saquan. We have a QB and potentially a LT. Tear the rest down.
Yep. They need to have a fire sale.
Need a GM first
Holy crap they stink
Who do you see these fairies beating
Who are they going to beat?
Besides a dinosaur; He is a joke. Let’s have some tough language. Blablabla. He is an idiot.
What difference would it make? They would screw it up
Also, Daniel Jones played like shit.
I’m with you!,
That’s why we have NO hope.
Ain't that the truth unfortunately. Do nothing. That's the Giant way..
You're kidding?
Tucker is simply one of the best ever. He's going to have that record for a very long time.
Oof I disagree with a lot of these takes. Daniel Jones can’t have zero TD passes against the Falcons at home. Can’t happen.
This defense hasn’t made a big stop in the 4th quarter in 3 games. Pass rush is trash.