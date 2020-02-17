for display only
New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm
...
this game  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/26/2021 4:01 pm : link
should get Gettleman fired
Burn it  
Chris L. : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
all down!!!!!!
0-17 here we come!  
NYerInMA : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
They are clearly the worst team in the league.
Judge should  
shadow_spinner0 : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
be fired after this game. When will people's love obsession with him end?
0-16  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
here we come
Are the Giants the worst team in the NFL?  
US1 Giants : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
I think so. 0-17 is starting to look possible.
Wait guys  
Go Terps : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
Let's see where this season goes first...
Hahahahah  
Silver Spoon : 9/26/2021 4:02 pm : link
Hahahahah!!! Fucking loser organization!
Giants are like a bad movie  
jeff57 : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
You can’t help watching again and again
Now the string of blow outs begin  
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
These guys blow ass. You can’t win today??
gotta be honest  
Giantsfan79 : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
10 years of getting excited in the offseason to these crap results is really getting tiring.
im done  
mittenedman : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
until this team starts looking for the best of the best. Corn balls
Lost to Atlanta at Home.  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
Friggin pathetic
we don't have a real QB  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
you can't win with mediocrity. Sorry.
It's official  
bluepepper : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
no improvement whatsoever from the Shurmur era.
Can we fire the  
Chris L. : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
owner while we are at it!!!!!
Fire Judge. Fire Gettleman. Kidnap Mara.  
j_rud : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
Burn it down.
poorly coached, unprepared  
jerseyboyLAX : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
lousy play calling, crappy defense

welcome to 0-3 and season over in September

I'm 65 and have enjoyed many previous seasons, but now it feels like I won't see a winning team again in my lifetime

eff this organization
If not the worst team  
rebel yell : 9/26/2021 4:03 pm : link
in the NFL, definitely in the bottom three. How pathetic.
Wow.. I can't believe  
jvm52106 : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
what I am seeing!

Trade Barkley (his contract is one some can absorb). Trade anyone that is in demand..
6-13  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
we need to find an actual coach not a fossil ST coach who cant be aggressive once in his life. what a loser.
Unbelievable and fully expected!  
Simms11 : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
0 and 3 and it’s only going to get worse over the next 6 games. I’m sick and tired of this bullshit! Absolutely worse team in this league. There’s some good players, but as a team, they just can’t get it done at all.
Another debacle  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
For the culture club.
Stay home  
PaulN : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
Abd burn your tickets. Fuck John them.
So… at least they have a tiebreaker for first overall pick.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
The only team I will root for the rest of the season is whoever is playing the Bears.


They looked like a badly coached team with substandard talent. That’s the double whammy.
that falcons team  
mittenedman : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
is probably the worst NFL tram they will ever play too.
Jones runs and the offense scores...  
Coopcomic : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
"So, let's put a stop to that and just make him a pocket passer." - J. Garrett
We  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
could easily be 0-9 by the bye. Find me a win before then. We are the worst team in football.

Atlanta doesn't have much talent, but they don't beat themselves. Our #1 job today was to stop Patterson, and we didn't, especially on that game winning drive by the Falcons.

Tons of mistakes, mental errors, and more bad clock management and coaching. Same as every week. The whole organization is a laughingstock.
juudge had 10 days to reflect  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:04 pm : link
did nothing....

coaches who stick around adapt learn change adjust wweek to week

he did nothing him and garret are losers.
and with that  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
I'm off the Joe Judge bandwagon. Awful Offense, Awful Defense, Awful Coaching, Awful Discipline...I'm so sick of wasting my Sunday's on this team, and yet I can't pull myself away...like watching a car accident in slow motion....
This has to be a record, right?  
bwitz : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
Losing this many fucking games at the last second by a field goal?

At this point, it’s like they get some sadistic pleasure out of it. Just…WHAT THE FUCK!?
The Bears were blown out today so that’s some  
cosmicj : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
Good news.
I would see if I could get a 1st for Barkley  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
There might be a sucker out there
I’m sure the players believe in  
Silver Spoon : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
their coach and his idiotic wind sprints.
Already looking forward to hockey season.  
truebluelarry : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
LGI!!!

Judge cannot survive if what I think is about to come..  
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
And that is a bunch of non competitive losses to playoff teams.
And I don't wan to hear  
Chris L. : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
Gettleman is retiring...we fixed it. Don't want his assistant either.
and I DON'T want to hear any more  
jerseyboyLAX : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
blah blah blah sh*t from Joe Judge

just shut the eff up you rah rah dolt
0-17 please  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
the only way mara will be forced to sell the team.

hiring judge set this franchise back 3 years.
RE: The Bears were blown out today so that’s some  
Sammo85 : 9/26/2021 4:05 pm : link
RE: this game  
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
By the way DJ8 played  
D HOS : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
We should be 2-1. He wasn't perfect, but he played more than good enough to earn wins. This is a terrible offense, inadequate oline, lack of strong running backs (why wasn't Booker active today) and a shockingly weak defense. Basically comes down to coaching and continued inability to find and retain oline talent.
RE: poorly coached, unprepared  
River Mike : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
This is the worse Giants team I've ever seen  
Geomon : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
and I've seen some real whoppers.

So what do we do? Fire all of the coaches just to bring in more bum ass coaches? Fire the GM? Yeah but look who's doing the hiring.

Can't fire the owner.
Thank God we were 5-3 at the end of last year  
giantstock : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
We've definitely narrowed the gap. . .

To get that number 1 pick.
Fire everyone.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
Not kidding.
adoree jackson and logan ryan  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
goats...couldnt make simple plays.
RE: I would see if I could get a 1st for Barkley  
Silver Spoon : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
last defensive series  
dlauster : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
2 plays, 42 yards.

Nice
The sad thing is that  
Big Al : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
we all pretty much knew how it would end when the Giants got the ball with score tied and under five minutes.
Laughing stock  
Thegratefulhead : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
Of the league. Wow. I did not think we would be this bad.

If anyone starts with the excuses, just fuck off.

Really, the excuses are fucking done.
There will be a sacrificial lamb...  
bw in dc : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
this week and it will Garrett.
The game went EXACTLY the way I thought it would  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
(low scoring, toss up game, no carryover from last week offensively) and I’m still shocked by how bad they looked today.
Unbelievable.  
Football Giants : 9/26/2021 4:06 pm : link
Questionable offensive calls, defense cannot stop anybody, undisciplined with the penalties. 0-3 to start the season, I never saw it coming.
RE: we don't have a real QB  
jeff57 : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
Great Golf weather in Nor CAL  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
on Sundays Hope I can get to single digits
RE: Wait guys  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
RE: RE: poorly coached, unprepared  
jerseyboyLAX : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
RE: RE: we don't have a real QB  
dlauster : 9/26/2021 4:07 pm : link
RE: RE: we don't have a real QB  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
RE: There will be a sacrificial lamb...  
Thegratefulhead : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
Giants had them under wraps all game  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
When they needed a stop - Falcons, the frigging Falcons march up the field. Then do it again to win the game
I hate  
crick n NC : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
This team
Going down to New Orleans next week.  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
That shouldn’t be a problem!
SMH  
Stegriff : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
The Giant's disrespect of Eli Manning is complete.
Fuck this shit  
lawguy9801 : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
organization…fuck them with a rusty 10 foot pole
RE: By the way DJ8 played  
giantstock : 9/26/2021 4:08 pm : link
It's the OLINE.

Jones is no ball of fire but the OL needs to be addressed in 2022.
RE: we don't have a real QB  
short lease : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
Unfortunately  
lax counsel : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
Getting rid of DG and Judge won't do much, it is a deep organizational rot, with an owner that shows no signs of understanding the modern NFL. It is an entire organizational overhaul that starts with a modern NFL GM/head coach running everything without input from the owners.
note to Jones bashers  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
need people to block for him
Pitiful  
Crazed Dogs : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
trends just will not change... they suck at end of each half....Defense can't get a stop when they need it.. Offense implodes when game is on the line.... they so suck..yet again
RE: RE: we don't have a real QB  
Mdgiantsfan : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
LGR!!!!!!!!!!!!  
Devour the Day : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
First pre season game tonight for the Rangers. Time to move on to hockey. Just in time as this Giants season is officially DEAD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Just pathetic. Judge is not it. Undisciplined and poorly coached all around. Disgraceful.
RE: I would see if I could get a 1st for Barkley  
Shady Lurker : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
Well Lions fans have it worse than us, at least for today  
j_rud : 9/26/2021 4:09 pm : link
Tucker just bounced a 66 yard FG off the crossbar and through as time expired.
RE: note to Jones bashers  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
At least we didn’t lose like the Lions  
jeff57 : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
.
WOW.  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
Justin Tucker just made a 66 yard FG to win the game on the last play. The kick hit the crossbar and went through. Jackson converted a 4th and 19 from deep in his own territory two plays beforehand.
RE: RE: There will be a sacrificial lamb...  
short lease : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
Meanwhile  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
Justin Herbert beat KC in KC. Yea Jones is better than him.
yeah  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
because the wrs were all so good at getting open today.
How do you drop this game to the shitty Falcons  
rocco8112 : 9/26/2021 4:10 pm : link
The Giants are the worst team in the NFL
RE: The Bears were blown out today so that’s some  
short lease : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
.  
David Dooley : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
The only good thing about these losses is somewhere Anakim is crying and sulking with a baby bottle in his hand.
The defense is so bad I don't even want to waste my breath  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
can't make a stop to save their lives. Again making another garbage QB look like an MVP.
Carl Banks is letting them have it on the radio  
Geomon : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
He's like us. He can't believe how bad this team is.
RE: SMH  
Jim in Tampa : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
RE: There will be a sacrificial lamb...  
PakistanPete : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
maybe  
mittenedman : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
Judge can ask one of his 5 different Offensive Coordinators to shake it up. Tool
RE: The sad thing is that  
Mdgiantsfan : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
Worst team in the nfl?  
greek13 : 9/26/2021 4:11 pm : link
I think it’s a reasonable conclusion after losing to falcons at home!!!
We are still technically in the division race  
Jalapeno : 9/26/2021 4:12 pm : link
And a wild card spot at least.

:-)

;-)
this game was lost on 4th and 3  
jerseyboyLAX : 9/26/2021 4:12 pm : link
gutless and deserving of 0-3
RE: Meanwhile  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/26/2021 4:12 pm : link
RE: Well Lions fans have it worse than us, at least for today  
BMCBikes : 9/26/2021 4:12 pm : link
RE: RE: Meanwhile  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:13 pm : link
In the last few minutes  
Go Terps : 9/26/2021 4:13 pm : link
- Lamar Jackson converts a 4th and 19 leasing to the ridiculous 66 yard field goal
- Justin Herbert makes huge throws to get win in Kansas City

We passed on both guys.

I wonder what Jones's PFF rating will be this week. And how about that Barkley today, right?
Evan  
NYDCBlue : 9/26/2021 4:13 pm : link
Fucking Engram....

Is not worth having on the field. He is a net negative.
I'm sure this has been beaten to death, but we were nearly in field goal range, with tons of time heading into the half.


Then Evan Engram, did what Evan Engram does beast....
Good News Everyone!  
JohnF : 9/26/2021 4:13 pm : link
The Giants will split the second half of he season, (and thus lose the first choice of the draft), but Mara will say "We've showed improvement at the end of the season. We can't break up a winning trend"!!!

Yep, Mara logic. Welcome the the 1970's gang! For those of you who weren't alive then, you get the full Mara experience of terrible GM's, piss poor drafting, and lousy coaching. For those of you who've been through this before, just remember "This too, shall pass."
RE: RE: Meanwhile  
BMCBikes : 9/26/2021 4:14 pm : link
[/quote]Dude DJ is not the problem here. Get over it. We would have had a comfotable win most likely if it weren't for Judge. Should have went for it on 4th down fucking twice and once again he wants to highlight his special teams. Dude's a joke. [/quote]
Jones may not have been 'the problem,' but he's not the solution, either. He's NOT a franchise QB. He just isn't.
RE: RE: RE: we don't have a real QB  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/26/2021 4:14 pm : link
RE: RE: note to Jones bashers  
jvm52106 : 9/26/2021 4:14 pm : link
Judge is a fossil  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:14 pm : link
never win never get another HC job after we fire him.....

What a bunch of fucking losers we root for.  
St. Jimmy : 9/26/2021 4:14 pm : link
Team is terribly coached right now.
RE: RE: we don't have a real QB  
lax counsel : 9/26/2021 4:15 pm : link
We're  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 4:15 pm : link
the worst team in the league AND have no cap room. Thanks Dave!

Absolutely no way he should get to make any more personnel decisions. His latest trades of Hill for Price and for Bredeson just sum up what has been four years of terrible personnel decisions. He was brought here specifically to fix the OL and it's still a mess.
judge tough guy....what an act...  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:15 pm : link
engram same mistakes 5 years in a row, keeps playing every fucking week STOP PLAYING HIM YOU MORONS
RE: RE: note to Jones bashers  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/26/2021 4:15 pm : link
RE: In the last few minutes  
jvm52106 : 9/26/2021 4:15 pm : link
anyone trying to watch giants.com postgame broadcast online?  
jerseyboyLAX : 9/26/2021 4:15 pm : link
it's as crappy as the team
RE: this game was lost on 4th and 3  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 4:16 pm : link
DJ played well  
Crazed Dogs : 9/26/2021 4:16 pm : link
what game are you watching?..... offensive line sucked yet again...
RE: In the last few minutes  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15384465 Go Terps said:
Quote:
- Lamar Jackson converts a 4th and 19 leasing to the ridiculous 66 yard field goal
- Justin Herbert makes huge throws to get win in Kansas City

We passed on both guys.

I wonder what Jones's PFF rating will be this week. And how about that Barkley today, right?


They're deaf to reality out there. they think as long as Jones doesn't throw 3 picks he's not the problem. They don't expect the QB to make big plays. They don't see he still holds too long, he's inaccurate on too many makeable plays, and he can't throw any winners unless the WR is totally wide open. Somebody had the nerve to say Brady wouldn't have won this game. brady would have won this game 31-14
RE: RE: Meanwhile  
short lease : 9/26/2021 4:16 pm : link
Its not only the coaching  
Bruner4329 : 9/26/2021 4:17 pm : link
The players are losers. Second week in a row the defense can't make a stop. Third week in a row defense gives up TD just before halftime. Dumb penalties every time we started to put a drive together. And yes we still can't cover a TE even with a safety. No way I am paying Peppers big money. He can't cover for crap.
RE: Good News Everyone!  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/26/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15384470 JohnF said:
Quote:
The Giants will split the second half of he season, (and thus lose the first choice of the draft), but Mara will say "We've showed improvement at the end of the season. We can't break up a winning trend"!!!

Yep, Mara logic. Welcome the the 1970's gang! For those of you who weren't alive then, you get the full Mara experience of terrible GM's, piss poor drafting, and lousy coaching. For those of you who've been through this before, just remember "This too, shall pass."


As terrible as it is, the schedule sets up so we can finish 5-3 even with this garbage coaching. So we'll win 7 games and say improvement. God damn when does it end.
Draft  
Stegriff : 9/26/2021 4:17 pm : link
Giants are on the clock.
At this point  
darren in pdx : 9/26/2021 4:17 pm : link
I don't care what happens. They just can't get anything right at all. It could very well be that the franchise will be stuck in this void for the rest of the NFL's existence if they can't find people to turn it around and find players that make more negative plays than positive. I don't have confidence that they can.
These guys really very well could/should be winless through  
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 4:17 pm : link
Thanksgiving. Seriously. No exaggeration. Where is one fucking win coming from?
....  
Toth029 : 9/26/2021 4:18 pm : link
Of course Jones is blamed when Price snaps the ball too early.

Lamar Jackson would stink here without Greg Roman.
RE: RE: In the last few minutes  
Go Terps : 9/26/2021 4:18 pm : link
Paulie Walnuts : 9/26/2021 4:18 pm : link
what you can for Engram now..
RE: I would see if I could get a 1st for Barkley  
NYDCBlue : 9/26/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15384304 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
There might be a sucker out there


Fire Gettleman first, then we can talk about acquiring picks.

Otherwise....
RE: RE: RE: Meanwhile  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/26/2021 4:19 pm : link
RE: note to Jones bashers  
allstarjim : 9/26/2021 4:19 pm : link
RE: In the last few minutes  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/26/2021 4:19 pm : link
Its a losing operation  
GiantGrit : 9/26/2021 4:19 pm : link
And it has been. Teddy Atlas was previewing the Anthony Joshua vs. Olesandr Usyk heavyweight title bout yesterday and ended with "Joshua has already found a way to lose, Usyk has always found a way to win."

The Giants always. find. a. way. to. lose. Always.

Hard to dispute that this isn't the fault of John Mara.

Metlife stadium is an absolute pile of shit (and then complained about how expensive it was)

If you're consistently hiring incompetent people.....that means you are the most incompetent of all. And thats real bad new for the NY Football Giants.

Fire everyone, gut the pro personnel and scouting departments, remove nepotism....i'll believe it when i see it.
Yeah... we will be lucky to win 5 games this year  
90.Cal : 9/26/2021 4:20 pm : link
.
Jones  
Toth029 : 9/26/2021 4:20 pm : link
Has been by far the best player on this offense so far.

But that's who the usuals go to for bitching. It's never ending.
You idiots need to get over yourselves  
Walker Gillette : 9/26/2021 4:20 pm : link
and your immature desire to be right. This is not on Jones, it's the defense, the coaching and now the injuries are kicking in. Jones is really showing signs of life and played well again today. Use your eyes and brains and just give it up. Why is being right so Fing important to you clowns.
RE: In the last few minutes  
BleedBlue : 9/26/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15384465 Go Terps said:
Quote:
- Lamar Jackson converts a 4th and 19 leasing to the ridiculous 66 yard field goal
- Justin Herbert makes huge throws to get win in Kansas City

We passed on both guys.

I wonder what Jones's PFF rating will be this week. And how about that Barkley today, right?


We already had a qb so we passed on herbert. Alot of people passed on jackson. He is still avg as a passer. They beat the shit lions relax dude...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Meanwhile  
allstarjim : 9/26/2021 4:21 pm : link
Talent and coaches  
AcesUp : 9/26/2021 4:21 pm : link
Judge is one of the worst game managers in the league. Hands out timeouts like candy and just too conservative on 4th down. Garrett is just awful, kind of knew he would backslide into old tendencies and it happened. Just stopped using Jones' legs and just ran his pass catchers to the sticks. His offensive philosophy and Judge's conservative decision making is such a bad combo in today's slot machine scoring environment.

Personnel wise it's just a disaster. We've been gifted high picks year over year and spent more on outside free agency (because we have had nobody on our own roster to resign) than any organization. No real understanding of positional value and just living in the past.

I have no idea what the answer is at this juncture in the season...probably because there isn't one.
Jones  
Danny L : 9/26/2021 4:21 pm : link
was actually decent-good
Barkley is his usual soft player
Engram is well worthless

But this team has NOT 1 player from a winning culture
even the FA pickups (except Martinez) who is used to winning and knows how to win in the NFL.

And that is the toughest challenge to change the culture.
This team doesnt know how to win.
Jones certainly isn't the problem and possbily could be part of the  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/26/2021 4:21 pm : link
situation but how do we know with running hithc routes all game with a bunch of WRs that have barely played with him? Literally none of you want to answer this question. I'm impressed he didn't throw a damn pick.

Why the hell are we even talking about him right now? There's like 20 other reasons we lost today, but once again the QB wins the QB loses nonsense.

100 percent of the attention should be on Garrett and Judge right now and I don't know why it isn't. Fuck John Mara, I hope the fans boo this team for the rest of the year.
Thought DG loved Herbert  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:23 pm : link
but he stayed in college.

The real problem today was the O-Line. Gates injury was huge. Depth is lousy
RE: Talent and coaches  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/26/2021 4:23 pm : link
FIRE EVERYONE  
Jints in Carolina : 9/26/2021 4:23 pm : link
They need to fire Garrett  
AdamBrag : 9/26/2021 4:23 pm : link
Otherwise, they are going to get to the end of the season, blame everything on Garrett and hope Kitchens taking over will fix it. The problem is, this offense is so horribly mismanaged, they need a really good offensive mind to fix it. That person does not exist in this organization.
HC GM DC OC  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:23 pm : link
if you let them free none of them will get a job at their position.

they will have to take 2-3 rungs down the ladder jobs.


This team is inept.
We scored 14 points against a team  
bluepepper : 9/26/2021 4:23 pm : link
that had given up 80 in it's first 2 games. Jones wasn't terrible but not crazy to expect more. Jalen Hurts dropped 3 TDs and 32 points against these guys. That's what we need from our QB.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/26/2021 4:24 pm : link
Disaster. If Judge continues to coach games like this, there’s no hope for him
If you told me in August that Jones was producing at an NFL starter  
cosmicj : 9/26/2021 4:24 pm : link
Level And we were 0-3 I would have thought you were high.

But here we are.
RE: Jones  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/26/2021 4:24 pm : link
You know who's holding the team back?  
Gman11 : 9/26/2021 4:24 pm : link
Barkley.

The dancing behind the line is getting old. You turn a 2 yard gain into a 4 yard loss.
RE: judge tough guy....what an act...  
Brick72 : 9/26/2021 4:24 pm : link
0-10  
CV36 : 9/26/2021 4:24 pm : link
That will likely be the record before we play the Eagles NOVEMBER 28
RE: RE: Well Lions fans have it worse than us, at least for today  
King Quis : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
This is  
PhilD : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
the worst defense in the NFL. Unless this Defense significantly improves the Giants will not win a game.

Barkley looks like a shadow of himself. He has forgot how to use his blockers.

Anybody who doesn't think Jones isn't...  
bw in dc : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
also a problem is fooling themselves.

He's the 6th pick in the draft and, at best, he's a game manager plus.

I've been thinking about something Terps mentions about Jones and it really crystalized with me today - Jones's wind-up is too long. And that's because that's only way he can get juice on the ball. He's just not a natural thrower of the ball to scare defenses.
RE: In the last few minutes  
bwitz : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
RE: We scored 14 points against a team  
nym172 : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
This is  
PhilD : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
the worst defense in the NFL. Unless this Defense significantly improves the Giants will not win a game.

Barkley looks like a shadow of himself. He has forgot how to use his blockers.

RE: Jones  
Gman11 : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
Giants' postgame show..  
EricJ : 9/26/2021 4:25 pm : link
obviously being controlled by the Giants's marketing department. Nothing but positive spin on everything. Like they just did not lose a game. Like the team is not 0-3...again.
Put this on on the D first and foremost  
Daniel in MI : 9/26/2021 4:26 pm : link
End of first half with a lead? TD
Get a lead on a TD drive and 2 pts? Give it immediately back.
Need a stop at end if game? They’re in FG range in 2 plays.

It’s now a trend. The D was supposed to be a strength. It’s a weakness. Azeez made his 1 play. 99 made his 1. Carter? Ximenez? Anyone? The DBs play off, and don’t make plays. It’s just predictable as hell when we need a stop it’s not going to happen.

O is where it is because we can’t win the LOS. If you don’t control the line, you can’t do anything consistently.
RE: FIRE EVERYONE  
bwitz : 9/26/2021 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15384594 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:


Well, that guy did die. Probably not the best judge of character.
RE: RE: In the last few minutes  
short lease : 9/26/2021 4:27 pm : link
bcinsd : 9/26/2021 4:27 pm : link
After Atlanta TD, my wife predicted DJ interception.
I replied that I don't expect they will be aggressive at all. They will play old school. Eat clock and try to get in field goal position. The will fail and will punt on fourth down and Atl will win on last second field goal. Judge is soooo predictable. He's coaching like its the playoffs and he has a good team. This team sucks, and they will need to be aggressive and take chances in order to win.

Giants are such dinosaurs. Emphasis on field position and special teams. And they even suck at that. Get rid of all the special teams specialists (Ebner, Board, etc). Less punting. More 4th down attempts.

Our roster isn't great, but we do have enough talent that we should not consistently lose to bad teams. KT looked good in first half. At halftime, they should have emphasized getting him the ball. Instead, he disappeared in the second half.

I'm starting to hope they go 0-17 so that they will have to can DG and JJ. If they win a few meaningless games late in season, ownership will point to it as improvement and not make drastic changes. JJ may be the worst head coach in the NFL. He should be gone tomorrow, but will no doubt survive the season.

Ownership doesn't seem too upset that the Giants absolutely suck and are an embarrassment to their fans.
RE: RE: In the last few minutes  
EricJ : 9/26/2021 4:28 pm : link
MartyNJ1969 : 9/26/2021 4:28 pm : link
I had the giants beating atlanta in my model. Now, it will be HARD to get to 3-14. The only way Giants win now is if a team doesn't take us seriously and plays way down to our level.

This team is going to fall apart and its going to get real Ugly
EricJ  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:28 pm : link
Yeah, that was almost as embarrassing as the game
Nearing 60 years old and  
PepperJ52 : 9/26/2021 4:29 pm : link
For the first time in my near 50 years of consciously being a Giants fan, I’m officially checked out. Just too much to endure. I’ve accepted the seasons that began with no hope most of the time, been optimistic seasons when there was some hope (that’s been most of them) and allowed myself to be fooled those seasons there was supposed to be lots more of hope, but this is pretty much a mashup of all of them and hate me all you want, but I hit the wall.
I just don’t give a fuck anymore. Gave all the hope I have and don’t have any more. I’ll always want the Giants to win of course but for the first time in a September that I can remember, I’m checking out on a Giants season.
Should have gone apple picking with the rest of the family today.
RE: RE: RE: Well Lions fans have it worse than us, at least for today  
Fox : 9/26/2021 4:30 pm : link
RE: Anybody who doesn't think Jones isn't...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/26/2021 4:30 pm : link
One thing is clear  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:30 pm : link
the players who are incapable of stepping up...
RE: RE: RE: In the last few minutes  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:30 pm : link
yeh  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 4:31 pm : link
they lost today because of Jones' windup. WTF
RE: RE: RE: RE: Meanwhile  
short lease : 9/26/2021 4:32 pm : link
RE: RE: Talent and coaches  
AcesUp : 9/26/2021 4:33 pm : link
What week is Gettleman getting fired?  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 9/26/2021 4:34 pm : link
I’ll give week 5
RE: In the last few minutes  
jomanc : 9/26/2021 4:35 pm : link
RE: In the last few minutes  
RE: RE: RE: In the last few minutes  
Coopcomic : 9/26/2021 4:35 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: In the last few minutes  
short lease : 9/26/2021 4:35 pm : link
Daniel Jones  
D HOS : 9/26/2021 4:37 pm : link
Is not perfect. Has his flaws. But he could light up teams too, if the offensive system and the playcalling offered that. In the conservative and flawed offense they run, he is at best a game manager who makes a nice deep throw once in a while.

Yes, sometimes the oline gives him enough time. Sometimes they do block well. But the play design and the play calling doesn't reflect the reality of where they are likely to perform well and where they are not.

However even with a good offense, if you have players that don't know how to line up, go offsides, fumble or tip away the ball, don't make the catches they are supposed to make, don't run into the holes they are supposed to decisively hit, that good offense is going to look bad and our poor offensive system looks horrible. Bad coaching and preparation all around.
RE: You idiots need to get over yourselves  
HomerJones45 : 9/26/2021 4:39 pm : link
The qb’s job is to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and put points on the board. Having another blahtastic game against a putrid defense doesn’t cut it. You want to escape the 70’s! Stop falling in love with mediocre players. Jones is mediocre.
Daniel Jones  
D HOS : 9/26/2021 4:39 pm : link
Is not perfect. Has his flaws. But he could light up teams too, if the offensive system and the playcalling offered that. In the conservative and flawed offense they run, he is at best a game manager who makes a nice deep throw once in a while.

Yes, sometimes the oline gives him enough time. Sometimes they do block well. But the play design and the play calling doesn't reflect the reality of where they are likely to perform well and where they are not.

However even with a good offense, if you have players that don't know how to line up, go offsides, fumble or tip away the ball, don't make the catches they are supposed to make, don't run into the holes they are supposed to decisively hit, that good offense is going to look bad and our poor offensive system looks horrible. Bad coaching and preparation all around.
these losses are all on the coaching staff. the players  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/26/2021 4:39 pm : link
are not playing to there potential..they are not ready...This whole coaching staff needs change
RE: You idiots need to get over yourselves  
HomerJones45 : 9/26/2021 4:39 pm : link
They are gonna  
King Quis : 9/26/2021 4:40 pm : link
say it’s Jones fault or Judge fault or the defense gave up a lot of 3rd down completions in the 4th but the Falcons gave up 80 points in their first 2 games and we out here with only 7 points in the 4th qrtr. This schmuck Garrett is Basura!!!! So is Gettleman!

If Judge had any balls he would demote Garrett immediately but more than likely he’s been pressured by the ones who’s truly responsible for all of this to keep him there for the rest of the season for better or worse.
Manning had the same problem  
larryflower37 : 9/26/2021 4:43 pm : link
For his last 5 + years.
At least Jones can make plays with his legs.
This is coaching/management incompetence. There are talented pieces on this team, it is just being mismanaged
RE: RE: RE: In the last few minutes  
SimpleMan : 9/26/2021 4:43 pm : link
RE: RE: You idiots need to get over yourselves  
Producer : 9/26/2021 4:45 pm : link
Perhaps  
greek13 : 9/26/2021 4:47 pm : link
The worst OL in football
The absolute worst TE mix
Non existent running gamer except QB
I m becoming ok with jones
Wrs reasonably good

Great pk!

Pathetic pass rush from base front
Incredibly soft middle coverage
Inability to make a big d play


Terrible coaching from the top

Pathetic personnel management
Relic ownership

Disgraceful
RE: Anybody who doesn't think Jones isn't...  
jvm52106 : 9/26/2021 4:47 pm : link
Terps  
BigBlueCane : 9/26/2021 4:49 pm : link
Saban and Belicheck learned an important lesson that led to their periods of dominance in College and NFL.

You need an offense that can score 40+ on a random week to win.

It's principle and lesson that most if not all of their proteges have never grasped.

I suspect Judge's inability to adjust to that change, is why the offense struggles so much. He coaches conservative and expects to run it 30+ times and win games the old-fashioned way. No team, no player in such a handcuffed system is gonna flourish.

Jones will be a casualty here and move to his fate on another team, so will Barkley. So be it
RE: RE: Wait guys  
Kev in Cali : 9/26/2021 4:52 pm : link
Why is Garret getting demoted  
Giants73 : 9/26/2021 4:52 pm : link
Not going for it on 4th down is a head coach call. Mental offsides and illegally downfield is discipline which is the head coach. This defense is pure ass, that would be Graham. And since Judge couldn’t scheme anything the Giants are stuck with that bag of sh!t
RE: RE: You idiots need to get over yourselves  
Walker Gillette : 9/26/2021 4:52 pm : link
What’s crazy is that even thought Jones isn’t turning it over  
Metnut : 9/26/2021 4:54 pm : link
Judge voluntarily turns it over on downs making awful decisions each game. It’s baffling and infuriating.
RE: RE: RE: Wait guys  
EricJ : 9/26/2021 4:55 pm : link
RE: Game end so easy to predict  
FStubbs : 9/26/2021 4:56 pm : link
Did  
noro9 : 9/26/2021 4:58 pm : link
Zo Carter play today?
RE: They are gonna  
FStubbs : 9/26/2021 4:58 pm : link
Did  
noro9 : 9/26/2021 5:00 pm : link
Zo Carter play today?
My take FWIW  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 5:01 pm : link
Team is more talented than team we fielded last year. Main culprit today was OLine. That was biggest question mark at beginning of season. We were hoping that right side of line would hold and develop into competent performers. Instead, right side still questionable and best OLer (Gates) out and another one we were counting on for development Lemieux injured as well.

Add to that 2 starting wrs lost due to injuries.

Marginally talented teams cannot overcome these types of injuries.



I was working during the game....  
Fishmanjim57 : 9/26/2021 5:04 pm : link
Did the fans boo them at halftime? They have booed them throughout the game. This team is a damned joke. Gettleman should be fired immediately.
RE: Did  
holmancomedown : 9/26/2021 5:04 pm : link
Team lost its best Ol and another (Lemieux) who  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 5:05 pm : link
they were "hoping would develop into competent starter.

And, they lost 2 starting wrs today. This is marginally talented team - just not good enough to overcome stuff like that.
I think Judge is past crises at this point  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/26/2021 5:08 pm : link
I used crises for the last game. He is a special teams coach so he is relying on his coordinators for production. He can't take over a unit to turn it around.

One of the worst things for a player is to see your HC scared to win. Sorry but that is where this is and it will be exceptionally difficult to get the players back.

Mara got booed today. So that will be hopefully a wake up call to I think fans have really had enough and I think he may have seen the clear message today.

Let's see if this HC has the NY fight and balls to turn this team around. If not, clean house including all Mara's from the front office.

...  
Man In The Box : 9/26/2021 5:08 pm : link
I don't know how anyone watches the game today and thinks that Jones is the problem
Carter is a 3rd round draft pick  
Giants73 : 9/26/2021 5:10 pm : link
What did you expect one of the bosas in the third round.? Who are the great 3rs round edge rushers in the league, most be a laundry list of them if Carter is a bust
This offense only works when Jones is running  
Mike from Ohio : 9/26/2021 5:12 pm : link
They kept him in the pocket today and he didn’t make any mistakes…or really any plays. And this is against a poor defense. One TD is not a good performance by any measure in today’s NFL.

The strength of Jones’ game is not being a pocket passer. He ran a lot of RPO last week and the offense clicked. Kept him in the pocket today and the offense was stagnant.

The Giants need to realize the QB they drafted is much more Lamar Jackson than Eli Manning (style wise).
Giants 73  
bc4life : 9/26/2021 5:14 pm : link
3rd round should get something re: ROI. Had the injury last year, but R3 - should get something
I thought garrets general play calling was good  
newjacksm : 9/26/2021 5:15 pm : link
and better than overall which shows improvement. The 4th down playcall should come down to the HC, not the OC.

I mean I am up to a convo over this. Generally curious, maybe I missed something.
I thought garrets general play calling was good  
newjacksm : 9/26/2021 5:16 pm : link
and better than overall which shows improvement. The 4th down playcall should come down to the HC, not the OC.

I mean I am up to a convo over this. Generally curious, maybe I missed something.
Most teams take that ball down and get at least 3 to win  
GiantBlue : 9/26/2021 5:19 pm : link
At 14-14. Atlanta did it. Giants are lost-no idea how to win.

The 1970’s are truly back.
RE: This offense only works when Jones is running  
jvm52106 : 9/26/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15384959 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
They kept him in the pocket today and he didn’t make any mistakes…or really any plays. And this is against a poor defense. One TD is not a good performance by any measure in today’s NFL.

The strength of Jones’ game is not being a pocket passer. He ran a lot of RPO last week and the offense clicked. Kept him in the pocket today and the offense was stagnant.

The Giants need to realize the QB they drafted is much more Lamar Jackson than Eli Manning (style wise).


He also had CJ Board, Collin Johnson and KT at Wr most of the game.. Jones did enough to win but you have shitty game plans with no adjustments, scared play calling and a RB who just dances way way too much. Judge lost me today- it was obvious when needed, this defense would fold.
RE: Carter is a 3rd round draft pick  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/26/2021 5:23 pm : link
RE: I think Judge is past crises at this point  
newjacksm : 9/26/2021 5:25 pm : link
RE: If you told me in August that Jones was producing at an NFL starter  
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 5:28 pm : link
The dropped INT by Jackson  
Leg of Theismann : 9/26/2021 5:31 pm : link
Essentially sums up the last 10 years of Giants football. Jackson is not a bad player, but it’s like once guys put on that blue jersey they seem to just sink into the deepest depths of suckitude. And I think the issue is… our guys don’t expect to win. As members of the New York football Giants organization, they don’t have confidence in their teammates, their coaching staff, and eventually not even themselves to win a football game. Hence… a player finds himself in a position to actually make a play that would WIN THE GAME… he’s so shocked that he doesn’t even know what to do with himself. He suddenly forgets everything he knows about the basic act of catching a football, because he’s not out there really believing he can win, he’s out there just hoping against hope to NOT lose.

It’s no coincidence these guys come to the Giants and have a deep innate expectation of losing… it’s because they can smell the mediocrity all over the building the second they step on company grounds.
The dropped INT by Jackson  
Leg of Theismann : 9/26/2021 5:34 pm : link
Essentially sums up the last 10 years of Giants football. Jackson is not a bad player, but it’s like once guys put on that blue jersey they seem to just sink into the deepest depths of suckitude. And I think the issue is… our guys don’t expect to win. As members of the New York football Giants organization, they don’t have confidence in their teammates, their coaching staff, and eventually not even themselves to win a football game. Hence… a player finds himself in a position to actually make a play that would WIN THE GAME… he’s so shocked that he doesn’t even know what to do with himself. He suddenly forgets everything he knows about the basic act of catching a football, because he’s not out there really believing he can win, he’s out there just hoping against hope to NOT lose.

It’s no coincidence these guys come to the Giants and have a deep innate expectation of losing… it’s because they can smell the mediocrity all over the building the second they step on company grounds.
RE: RE: If you told me in August that Jones was producing at an NFL starter  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/26/2021 5:35 pm : link
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 5:36 pm : link
Boomer Esiason just said Giants are a complete Disaster when  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/26/2021 5:37 pm : link
Cowher was trying to sugar coat. he reitereated no Bill, giants are a complete disaster.
Don’t worry guys  
SomeFan : 9/26/2021 5:38 pm : link
We’re in position to go 14 - 3
RE: Did  
prdave73 : 9/26/2021 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15384885 noro9 said:
Quote:
Zo Carter play today?


Yes all the snaps, its just that he sucks.
If this thing ends at 2-15 or 3-14, nobody comes back  
The_Boss : 9/26/2021 5:39 pm : link
Judge, Jones, Dave, the FO, Abrams…how do you sell that to a beaten down fan base.

And believe it or not, 2-3 wins is in play. I don’t see how they do better than that.
Boomer is a Giants hater  
Giants73 : 9/26/2021 5:43 pm : link
Always has been. Done nothing but criticize them since he got on the radio. He is a Jets homer. I believe he was all on board for Haskins. Guy hates that the town loves Eli and he was a garbage QB with the Jets. Regardless the Giants coaching staff is a dumpster fire.
RE: RE: If you told me in August that Jones was producing at an NFL starter  
joe48 : 9/26/2021 5:44 pm : link
See Jensen 15 yards down the field  
Giants73 : 9/26/2021 5:46 pm : link
No illegal man down field when it’s the Bucs. If your crap team and have a crap coach you don’t get those calls. You get bs calls like the one on McKinney
RE: Boomer is a Giants hater  
BigBlueinDE : 9/26/2021 5:55 pm : link
Listening to the post game from Banks to the reporters they are all  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/26/2021 5:57 pm : link
clueless how football is played in 2021.
I  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 6:00 pm : link
wonder if (or when) fans start wearing bags over their heads at the games.
I  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 6:01 pm : link
wonder if (or when) the fans will start wearing bags over their heads at games.
RE: Boomer Esiason just said Giants are a complete Disaster when  
BigBlueinDE : 9/26/2021 6:01 pm : link
RE: Listening to the post game from Banks to the reporters they are all  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/26/2021 6:03 pm : link
RE: Wait guys  
Red Right Hand : 9/26/2021 6:05 pm : link
RE: RE: This offense only works when Jones is running  
HomerJones45 : 9/26/2021 6:08 pm : link
RE: RE: Wait guys  
Go Terps : 9/26/2021 6:10 pm : link
There are no words left  
Carson53 : 9/26/2021 6:16 pm : link
for one of the dreds of the National Football League.
Yep, they are right up there with the Lions now.
Just miserable  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/26/2021 6:19 pm : link
2017 Giants 0-5 to 1-8
2018 Giants 0-2 to 1-7
2019 Giants 0-2 to 2-11
2020 Giants 0-5 to 1-7
2021 Giants 0-3...
I don't think there will be a firesale because Giants paid  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/26/2021 6:21 pm : link
alot of bonuses up front this year.
RE: You know who's holding the team back?  
Red Right Hand : 9/26/2021 6:26 pm : link
I feel bad for Jones  
Hammer : 9/26/2021 6:27 pm : link
He got drafted by a dysfunctional organization and now his career is in jeopardy because of it.

Maybe he will flourish on his second team.
RE: RE: RE: This offense only works when Jones is running  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/26/2021 6:27 pm : link
Giants very easy team  
M.S. : 9/26/2021 6:30 pm : link

To dislike.

Intensely.
Giants very easy team  
M.S. : 9/26/2021 6:30 pm : link

To dislike.

Intensely.
….  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 9/26/2021 6:36 pm : link
Watching other teams play - it’s like chess while the gmen play checkers

The modern nfl is offense and pass rush - the gmen neglect the o line and load up on secondary
….  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 9/26/2021 6:39 pm : link
Watching other teams play - it’s like chess while the gmen play checkers

The modern nfl is offense and pass rush - the gmen neglect the o line and load up on secondary
RE: ….  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/26/2021 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15385351 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Watching other teams play - it’s like chess while the gmen play checkers

The modern nfl is offense and pass rush - the gmen neglect the o line and load up on secondary
And defensive linemen who don't pass rush.
Jets getting destroyed.  
bceagle05 : 9/26/2021 6:45 pm : link
Misery loves company.
September 26th and it already feels like another lost season  
Rick in Dallas : 9/26/2021 6:49 pm : link
Losing teams make losing plays:
Dropped Interceptions
Dumb penalties
Fumbles
Clueless coaching across the board
Soft pass coverage
Missed tackles
Missed blocks

It all adds up to another losing season.
Giants fans need to stop going to the games. Only message that might get through John Mara’s thick skull to make substantive corrective moves to right this sinking organization.
Jones was by no means the problem today  
Mike from Ohio : 9/26/2021 6:54 pm : link
He generally did what he was asked to do. But the questiion should be “is Jones part of the solution?”

The entire offseason was focused on getting him weapons. Everyone said “well now there are no excuses!” Barkley is back. Golladay is here. Rudolph was brought in.

Today we scored one TD. And now we are hearing that it isn’t Jones’ fault again because he didn’t the ball over. Is that all we are asking him to do?
RE: RE: RE: Wait guys  
RE: ...  
Gman11 : 9/26/2021 6:59 pm : link
RE: I feel bad for Jones  
Blue21 : 9/26/2021 7:01 pm : link
RE: ...  
djm : 9/26/2021 7:05 pm : link
RE: I feel bad for Jones  
BMCBikes : 9/26/2021 7:06 pm : link
Bottom line for me  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/26/2021 7:14 pm : link
Is better coaching and this team is 2-1.

They are not a supremely talented team but you have enough to be 2-1 and win this division imo. Blame the coordinators all you want but this HC is playing not to lose and the team has taken on that personality.
RE: Did  
St. Jimmy : 9/26/2021 7:19 pm : link
RE: RE: I feel bad for Jones  
bluewave : 9/26/2021 7:20 pm : link
RE: ...  
BlueVinnie : 9/26/2021 7:25 pm : link
RE: By the way DJ8 played  
NYPanos : 9/26/2021 7:27 pm : link
The  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 7:32 pm : link
Giants have scored five touchdowns in three games. The Falcons were last in the league in points allowed before today, having given up 80 points in their first two games. We scored 14, and only one TD, against them.

The defense let Atlanta get a TD right before half, and allowed them to score 10 points in the fourth quarter. We didn't stop Patterson, including on the first play of their game winning field goal drive when he took a simple swing pass for 28 yards.

Everybody gets healthy against us.
RE: RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/26/2021 7:34 pm : link
The  
AcidTest : 9/26/2021 7:34 pm : link
Giants have scored five touchdowns in three games. The Falcons were last in the league in points allowed before today, having given up 80 points in their first two games. We scored 14, and only one TD, against them.

The defense let Atlanta get a TD right before half, and allowed them to score 10 points in the fourth quarter. We didn't stop Patterson, including on the first play of their game winning field goal drive when he took a simple swing pass for 28 yards.

Everybody gets healthy against us.
RE: RE: I feel bad for Jones  
Simms11 : 9/26/2021 7:45 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: This offense only works when Jones is running  
Leg of Theismann : 9/26/2021 8:09 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: This offense only works when Jones is running  
Jones can’t make quick smart decisions and EXECUTE them  
Leg of Theismann : 9/26/2021 8:16 pm : link
(Sorry in advance for the rant, but fuck I’m frustrated at this point…)

It’s pretty basic. Everyone blames the play calling but the players still are the ones EXECUTING. In other words… he’s not all that great of a player. He’s not awful. But he’s also not all that great. (Are we surprised? He was far from an all American at Duke. And everyone besides Gettleman knew he was a massive reach at #6 in probably the worst draft for QBs in at least the past 5 years.) And in the red zone in particular, where everything becomes more condensed and requires higher level of detail, he’s especially bad. And guess what happens when a team sucks in the red zone? Pretty simple— they LOSE.

Generally speaking— This mess is no single person’s fault, but there are no excuses left for Jones. I don’t even see why anyone would want to so passionately defend him at this point. Like, is that hill really worth dying on? The “Daniel Jones just needs a great o-line, amazing weapons, and an genius offensive mind calling plays and then it’s OVER for the rest of the league!” I just don’t see anything in Jones that would really make me want to fight for the guy so I’m just wondering what it is some of these other posters see who defend him every chance they get.

Think about the reason Jones is our QB right now. It’s because Gettleman said he “sawr a professional Qwattahback at da seen-Ya bowl.” Exact quote. Nothing Jones did at Duke not in the NFL so far would lead us to believe he can be an elite player, but because Gettleman thought he carried himself like an NFL Qwattahback at the seen-Ya bowl, we’ve pinned a half-decade of the hopes of our franchise on him. Does that not sound like the work of a mad man? The game has passed Gettleman so far by that he has nothing else to go by other than random feelings he gets in his gut. It’s like the way baseball scouts 40 years ago used to literally base their scouting reports on things like “he has a good face” because it was perceived that handsomer faces equated to better baseball play. Maybe all of that was fine back when all the scouts on the other teams were doing the same shit, but the game has evolved drastically. It’s like how on the PGA tour no one used to work out or eat right until Tiger did it, and now they all do it because if they go by the old logic they’ll be quickly passed by because they’re fat and inflexible.

Just think about this: If there was a re-draft today of the last 4 drafts (2018-2021) think about how far down Jones would go and how many of the other QBs would be taken before him. Now think about how many of those QBs we COULD HAVE HAD considering we had the #2, #6, #4, #11 picks in those 4 drafts. Thats the one thing Gettleman had to get right, and I think it’s already looking quite likely he got it wrong. Looking at the other 1st round QBs taken AFTER our assigned picks, Getty probably had about a 50/50 shot at getting it right, and he got it wrong. But the inexcusable thing is that he chose 2019 of all years to take a QB (the worst QB year of the 4 which everyone KNEW) and he decided to reach for a guy at #6 (again, everyone KNEW that’s what he was doing, so we shouldn’t be shocked by the results). He deserves more criticism for that fact. It was a gamble and it didn’t pay off- just like basically every other gamble he’s made.
RE: RE: ...  
giantstock : 9/26/2021 8:17 pm : link
Jones can’t make quick smart decisions and EXECUTE them  
Leg of Theismann : 9/26/2021 8:18 pm : link
(Sorry in advance for the rant, but fuck I’m frustrated at this point…)

It’s pretty basic. Everyone blames the play calling but the players still are the ones EXECUTING. In other words… he’s not all that great of a player. He’s not awful. But he’s also not all that great. (Are we surprised? He was far from an all American at Duke. And everyone besides Gettleman knew he was a massive reach at #6 in probably the worst draft for QBs in at least the past 5 years.) And in the red zone in particular, where everything becomes more condensed and requires higher level of detail, he’s especially bad. And guess what happens when a team sucks in the red zone? Pretty simple— they LOSE.

Generally speaking— This mess is no single person’s fault, but there are no excuses left for Jones. I don’t even see why anyone would want to so passionately defend him at this point. Like, is that hill really worth dying on? The “Daniel Jones just needs a great o-line, amazing weapons, and an genius offensive mind calling plays and then it’s OVER for the rest of the league!” I just don’t see anything in Jones that would really make me want to fight for the guy so I’m just wondering what it is some of these other posters see who defend him every chance they get.

Think about the reason Jones is our QB right now. It’s because Gettleman said he “sawr a professional Qwattahback at da seen-Ya bowl.” Exact quote. Nothing Jones did at Duke not in the NFL so far would lead us to believe he can be an elite player, but because Gettleman thought he carried himself like an NFL Qwattahback at the seen-Ya bowl, we’ve pinned a half-decade of the hopes of our franchise on him. Does that not sound like the work of a mad man?

The game has passed Gettleman so far by that he has nothing else to go by other than random feelings he gets in his gut. It’s like the way baseball scouts 40 years ago used to literally base their scouting reports on things like “he has a good face” because it was perceived that handsomer faces equated to better baseball play. Maybe all of that was fine back when all the scouts on the other teams were doing the same shit, but the game has evolved drastically. It’s like how on the PGA tour no one used to work out or eat right until Tiger did it, and now they all do it because if they go by the old logic they’ll be quickly passed by because they’re fat and inflexible.

Just think about this: If there was a re-draft today of the last 4 drafts (2018-2021) think about how far down Jones would go and how many of the other QBs would be taken before him. Now think about how many of those QBs we COULD HAVE HAD considering we had the #2, #6, #4, #11 picks in those 4 drafts. Thats the one thing Gettleman had to get right, and I think it’s already looking quite likely he got it wrong. Looking at the other 1st round QBs taken AFTER our assigned picks, Getty probably had about a 50/50 shot at getting it right, and he got it wrong. But the inexcusable thing is that he chose 2019 of all years to take a QB (the worst QB year of the 4 which everyone KNEW) and he decided to reach for a guy at #6 (again, everyone KNEW that’s what he was doing, so we shouldn’t be shocked by the results). He deserves more criticism for that fact. It was a gamble and it didn’t pay off- just like basically every other gamble he’s made.
RE: Jones can’t make quick smart decisions and EXECUTE them  
giantstock : 9/26/2021 8:40 pm : link
The bad part is you knew this is how it would go.  
St. Jimmy : 9/26/2021 10:23 pm : link
The kids have activities in the early afternoon so I DVR the game. Driving home I dreaded watching the game. It is horrible. There is little joy in watching this team.
RE: RE: By the way DJ8 played  
moespree : 9/26/2021 11:33 pm : link
