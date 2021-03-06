Blake Martinez - Torn ACL

Giants middle linebacker Blake Martinez has a torn ACL, per sources. He will miss the remainder of the season. Martinez's streak of 140+ tackles in four straight years ends. A huge loss for the Giants. Martinez was the defensive signal-caller and a captain.
The primary reason is his signal calling and not his tackles. I felt like he finally had the defense lining up correctly (though thru 2 games not really). Is it logan ryan, Tae Crowder or McKinney now? The obvious statement is this makes our bad defense worse. Just in time for an offensive genius to take us apart.
RE: Eric, are you sure the 10 year curse is not real?
The primary reason is his signal calling and not his tackles. I felt like he finally had the defense lining up correctly (though thru 2 games not really). Is it logan ryan, Tae Crowder or McKinney now? The obvious statement is this makes our bad defense worse. Just in time for an offensive genius to take us apart.
Yesterday, it was Crowder. I'd prefer Ryan if he's going to be on the field most downs. The D was disorganized yesterday.
Best wishes for Blake on his recovery, a good player.
That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.
That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.
agree 100%, but with this division so bad, the front office and coaching staff is going to think they are still in it
That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.
agree 100%, but with this division so bad, the front office and coaching staff is going to think they are still in it
Especially with 14 more games. They don’t think about the season now being wasted. That thought will never cross their minds. That said, as a fan, I would agree with you. I do not want to give up anymore draft capital this year. I think DG is going to do everything he can though to save his job. This is where the owners need to step in and squash any such deal.
I used to post this guy in the post 2011 Coughlin timeframe
and hope he comes back 100% next year. but the problem is that all the best players on this team-- save shepard who is oft-injured-- are imported via FA and overpaid. bradberry, logan ryan, williams, jackson, golladay... the giants have tremendous difficulty drafting quality players, and when they do (tomlinson, hill) they let them walk or move them, but then double down on their garbage mistakes like engram. just seems like an ass-backward way to build a team.
a friend of mine calls it the Curse of Coughlin. They haven't been right since he left.
I texted my friends that last night.
I don't don't want to say it wasn't time for Coughlin to go, I think it can be debated, but fine, it's just the way Mara and the org handled it and I honestly think Mara fired him for the wrong reasons, but I digress, Coughlin was absolutely by far the 2nd best HC this franchise ever stumbled into, and maybe even better than that, and they pushed him out for a fucking clown, and they did it in weird mara like fashion. For Coughlin to walk out of the room that day and blow of MAra like he did, the dye was cast. The Giants pissed off the football gods.
The '03 team looks like the '86 Giants compared to the team we're fielding in '21. Also, wasn't the '03 team 4-4 before all went to hell?
Yes.
Last win was an OT game against the Jets.
Also when Collins ran a QB draw for a 2 pt conversion in which right before the play coach Fassel(RIP) said “hold onta your nuts, McNally!”
And my handle was born.
Love it.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Salt on the wound of an 0-3 start.
Godspeed in your recovery.
It's looking like this curse will go beyond 10 years
Was just about to say, definitely some 2003 vibes starting to come on
That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.
Blake’s pass coverage is not good and he does not fill the way you expect an ILB to do. A lot of tackles come 4/5 yards off LOS.
Quote:
Giants are going to trade for Collins now
That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.
agree 100%, but with this division so bad, the front office and coaching staff is going to think they are still in it
My buddy said the same thing yesterday when Blake first got hurt and it sure feels that way.
Luckily, he was so involved in football operations he was carrying us the whole time.
That's why he wouldn't even shake Mara's hand when he was scapegoated. He knew.
Coughlin did an awful job his last few years and then was a complete disaster in Jacksonville, so I'll pass on the encomiums to St. Tommy.
Quote:
In comment 15386575 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Giants are going to trade for Collins now
That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.
agree 100%, but with this division so bad, the front office and coaching staff is going to think they are still in it
Especially with 14 more games. They don’t think about the season now being wasted. That thought will never cross their minds. That said, as a fan, I would agree with you. I do not want to give up anymore draft capital this year. I think DG is going to do everything he can though to save his job. This is where the owners need to step in and squash any such deal.
Now I think it might be a real thing. Did TC or Eli or Mara make a deal with this prick?
Now I think it might be a real thing. Did TC or Eli or Mara make a deal with this prick?
I think it’s time to sacrifice someone and make another deal. Fans are going into full revolt!
Quote:
a friend of mine calls it the Curse of Coughlin. They haven't been right since he left.
Coughlin did an awful job his last few years and then was a complete disaster in Jacksonville, so I'll pass on the encomiums to St. Tommy.
He was 110-92 with the Giants. Oh, and won 2 Super Bowls in a decade. I'll take it.
This is huge.
Time for 2022 draft day discussions.
Quote:
Giants are going to trade for Collins now
I don’t think we have the cap space to do that.
If you give up enough draft picks, the trading partner may agree to pick up the remaining salary, or the bulk of it anyway.
That's how the Giants got LW from the Jets at the deadline, when they had very little space.
Is he the right type of linebacker? Collins is an outside linebacker, Martinez is a middle linebacker.
No way we should trade for Collins. We need to keep our draft picks. This season is likely over.
Next man up.
Quote:
.
It's looking like this curse will go beyond 10 years
Can't it be over now?
I texted my friends that last night.
I don't don't want to say it wasn't time for Coughlin to go, I think it can be debated, but fine, it's just the way Mara and the org handled it and I honestly think Mara fired him for the wrong reasons, but I digress, Coughlin was absolutely by far the 2nd best HC this franchise ever stumbled into, and maybe even better than that, and they pushed him out for a fucking clown, and they did it in weird mara like fashion. For Coughlin to walk out of the room that day and blow of MAra like he did, the dye was cast. The Giants pissed off the football gods.
Good teams figure out ways to overcome. This is where depth becomes important. The teams with no depth always get exposed when injuries hit.
its way worse than 2003. in '03 collins went down early on and jesse palmer was the starting quarterback.
Quote:
Did it half jokingly most of the time saying he was here to collect on his deal with TC or ELi.
Now I think it might be a real thing. Did TC or Eli or Mara make a deal with this prick?
I think it’s time to sacrifice someone and make another deal. Fans are going into full revolt!
Can I volunteer Rabbit Foot Dave?
on a negative note, martinez is one of the few players i actually enjoy watching on this team
Yes.
Last win was an OT game against the Jets.
Also when Collins ran a QB draw for a 2 pt conversion in which right before the play coach Fassel(RIP) said “hold onta your nuts, McNally!”
And my handle was born.
Quote:
The '03 team looks like the '86 Giants compared to the team we're fielding in '21. Also, wasn't the '03 team 4-4 before all went to hell?
Yes.
Last win was an OT game against the Jets.
Also when Collins ran a QB draw for a 2 pt conversion in which right before the play coach Fassel(RIP) said “hold onta your nuts, McNally!”
And my handle was born.
Love it.