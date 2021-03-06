for display only
Blake Martinez - Torn ACL

Saos1n : 7:15 am
LB Blake Martinez tore his ACl, per Raanan
Saos1n : 7:15 am : link
Quote:
Giants middle linebacker Blake Martinez has a torn ACL, per sources. He will miss the remainder of the season. Martinez's streak of 140+ tackles in four straight years ends. A huge loss for the Giants. Martinez was the defensive signal-caller and a captain.
Tough injury  
crick n NC : 7:17 am : link
I feel for Martinez.
The hits just keep coming ...  
short lease : 7:18 am : link
insult to injury.

Salt on the wound of an 0-3 start.
That sucks!  
PakistanPete : 7:18 am : link
2003 all over again  
Sean : 7:18 am : link
It's the turf again...  
EricJ : 7:20 am : link
Eric, are you sure the 10 year curse is not real?  
George from PA : 7:22 am : link
Best wishes for a speedy recovery Blake  
Rick in Dallas : 7:22 am : link
On a side note I would like to see more of Carter Coughlin at ILB now that BM is out for the year. Ragland is OK but we need to find out if Coughlin can play...
Get Well Blake Martinez ...  
short lease : 7:26 am : link

Godspeed in your recovery.
this is pretty huge.  
Dinger : 7:28 am : link
The primary reason is his signal calling and not his tackles. I felt like he finally had the defense lining up correctly (though thru 2 games not really). Is it logan ryan, Tae Crowder or McKinney now? The obvious statement is this makes our bad defense worse. Just in time for an offensive genius to take us apart.
RE: Eric, are you sure the 10 year curse is not real?  
Anakim : 7:30 am : link
In comment 15386541 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


It's looking like this curse will go beyond 10 years
RE: this is pretty huge.  
Matt M. : 7:33 am : link
In comment 15386550 Dinger said:
Quote:
The primary reason is his signal calling and not his tackles. I felt like he finally had the defense lining up correctly (though thru 2 games not really). Is it logan ryan, Tae Crowder or McKinney now? The obvious statement is this makes our bad defense worse. Just in time for an offensive genius to take us apart.
Yesterday, it was Crowder. I'd prefer Ryan if he's going to be on the field most downs. The D was disorganized yesterday.
Best wishes for Blake on his recovery, a good player.  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 7:34 am : link
Look at that linebacker room now. This is the NY Giants, and Tae Crowder / Reggie Ragland are what they are reduced to.
Why do i get the feeling  
nygiants16 : 7:42 am : link
Giants are going to trade for Collins now
Was afraid of that  
jeff57 : 7:44 am : link
RE: 2003 all over again  
Giantology : 7:51 am : link
In comment 15386534 Sean said:
Quote:
Was just about to say, definitely some 2003 vibes starting to come on
RE: Why do i get the feeling  
EricJ : 7:55 am : link
In comment 15386575 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Giants are going to trade for Collins now


That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.
Tough for Blake  
Vanzetti : 7:56 am : link
Had a good year last season but I thought defense improved with Crowder and Ragland in there.

Blake’s pass coverage is not good and he does not fill the way you expect an ILB to do. A lot of tackles come 4/5 yards off LOS.
RE: RE: Why do i get the feeling  
nygiants16 : 7:58 am : link
In comment 15386598 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15386575 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Giants are going to trade for Collins now



That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.


agree 100%, but with this division so bad, the front office and coaching staff is going to think they are still in it
RE: 2003 all over again  
Tuckrule : 8:04 am : link
In comment 15386534 Sean said:
Quote:
.


My buddy said the same thing yesterday when Blake first got hurt and it sure feels that way.
Big loss  
Ike#88 : 8:10 am : link
a player who did not miss many tackles and was reliable game in and game out. Good luck on your recovery Blake.
Fock  
mattlawson : 8:31 am : link
oh for crissakes  
Greg from LI : 8:32 am : link
Could that game have been any more disastrous?
RE: Why do i get the feeling  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:36 am : link
In comment 15386575 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Giants are going to trade for Collins now
I don’t think we have the cap space to do that.
just awful news to wake up to  
KDavies : 8:40 am : link
a friend of mine calls it the Curse of Coughlin. They haven't been right since he left.
Tom Coughlin  
mittenedman : 8:53 am : link
was the only guy in the building who had any clue.

Luckily, he was so involved in football operations he was carrying us the whole time.

That's why he wouldn't even shake Mara's hand when he was scapegoated. He knew.
RE: just awful news to wake up to  
Greg from LI : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15386702 KDavies said:
Quote:
a friend of mine calls it the Curse of Coughlin. They haven't been right since he left.


Coughlin did an awful job his last few years and then was a complete disaster in Jacksonville, so I'll pass on the encomiums to St. Tommy.
RE: RE: RE: Why do i get the feeling  
Simms11 : 8:59 am : link
In comment 15386605 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15386598 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15386575 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Giants are going to trade for Collins now



That may be something they consider, but this season is already lost. Not that we are mathematically eliminated, but we all know this team is not making the playoffs. So, I would prefer not to give up future draft capital for a guy whos is a bandaid for our starter in a season that no longer matters.



agree 100%, but with this division so bad, the front office and coaching staff is going to think they are still in it


Especially with 14 more games. They don’t think about the season now being wasted. That thought will never cross their minds. That said, as a fan, I would agree with you. I do not want to give up anymore draft capital this year. I think DG is going to do everything he can though to save his job. This is where the owners need to step in and squash any such deal.
I used to post this guy in the post 2011 Coughlin timeframe  
BlueHurricane : 9:00 am : link
Did it half jokingly most of the time saying he was here to collect on his deal with TC or ELi.

Now I think it might be a real thing. Did TC or Eli or Mara make a deal with this prick?

RE: I used to post this guy in the post 2011 Coughlin timeframe  
Simms11 : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15386762 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Did it half jokingly most of the time saying he was here to collect on his deal with TC or ELi.

Now I think it might be a real thing. Did TC or Eli or Mara make a deal with this prick?


I think it’s time to sacrifice someone and make another deal. Fans are going into full revolt!
I don't know about other fans  
BlueHurricane : 9:08 am : link
But at this point I watch games asking how many guys are we going to lose today and in what painful manner will the team lose. Getting numb to it all.
That’s a shame  
HomerJones45 : 9:14 am : link
Hopefully a speedy and complete recovery
Oh c’mon dammit  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:17 am : link
Fuck  
Banks : 9:19 am : link
Horrible news. I hope he recovers quickly
RE: RE: just awful news to wake up to  
KDavies : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15386757 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15386702 KDavies said:


Quote:


a friend of mine calls it the Curse of Coughlin. They haven't been right since he left.



Coughlin did an awful job his last few years and then was a complete disaster in Jacksonville, so I'll pass on the encomiums to St. Tommy.


He was 110-92 with the Giants. Oh, and won 2 Super Bowls in a decade. I'll take it.
I recently thought 6 or 7 win season after game  
giantstock : 9:33 am : link
Now I'd drop it.

This is huge.

Time for 2022 draft day discussions.
RE: RE: Why do i get the feeling  
shyster : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15386696 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 15386575 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Giants are going to trade for Collins now

I don’t think we have the cap space to do that.


If you give up enough draft picks, the trading partner may agree to pick up the remaining salary, or the bulk of it anyway.

That's how the Giants got LW from the Jets at the deadline, when they had very little space.
RE: Why do i get the feeling  
Angel Eyes : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15386575 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Giants are going to trade for Collins now

Is he the right type of linebacker? Collins is an outside linebacker, Martinez is a middle linebacker.
Very  
AcidTest : 9:54 am : link
sad. Wish him the best. An orthopedic surgeon here said yesterday that he was nearly 100% sure Martinez tore his ACL.

No way we should trade for Collins. We need to keep our draft picks. This season is likely over.

Next man up.
The hits just keep on coming  
arniefez : 9:57 am : link
14 games to go and then we'll see what the next plan is.
Really ...  
Stufftherun : 10:30 am : link
what is there to say that hasn't already been said? Gronundhog Day comes to mind. When will it end?!
i like martinez  
japanhead : 10:43 am : link
and hope he comes back 100% next year. but the problem is that all the best players on this team-- save shepard who is oft-injured-- are imported via FA and overpaid. bradberry, logan ryan, williams, jackson, golladay... the giants have tremendous difficulty drafting quality players, and when they do (tomlinson, hill) they let them walk or move them, but then double down on their garbage mistakes like engram. just seems like an ass-backward way to build a team.
The only thing that matters at this point is  
CV36 : 10:46 am : link
Blake and his recovery.
Get well Blake  
rasbutant : 11:12 am : link
Great guy, great player, this team needs you.
RE: RE: Eric, are you sure the 10 year curse is not real?  
djm : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15386553 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15386541 George from PA said:


Quote:


.



It's looking like this curse will go beyond 10 years


Can't it be over now?
RE: just awful news to wake up to  
djm : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15386702 KDavies said:
Quote:
a friend of mine calls it the Curse of Coughlin. They haven't been right since he left.


I texted my friends that last night.

I don't don't want to say it wasn't time for Coughlin to go, I think it can be debated, but fine, it's just the way Mara and the org handled it and I honestly think Mara fired him for the wrong reasons, but I digress, Coughlin was absolutely by far the 2nd best HC this franchise ever stumbled into, and maybe even better than that, and they pushed him out for a fucking clown, and they did it in weird mara like fashion. For Coughlin to walk out of the room that day and blow of MAra like he did, the dye was cast. The Giants pissed off the football gods.
This feels worse than 2003 right now.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:35 am : link
Every team has injuries.  
BH28 : 11:51 am : link
It's part of the game, every year. Baltimore lost two starting RBs, so did the niners.

Good teams figure out ways to overcome. This is where depth becomes important. The teams with no depth always get exposed when injuries hit.
RE: This feels worse than 2003 right now.  
japanhead : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15387278 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


its way worse than 2003. in '03 collins went down early on and jesse palmer was the starting quarterback.
sucks for him  
Producer : 1:30 pm : link
very sorry for a player that plays his heart out.
With Martinez out for the rest of the season,  
Angel Eyes : 1:51 pm : link
what does the inside linebacker rotation look like? I think Crowder and Ragland are the starters on run downs; on passing downs Carter Coughlin gets swapped in.
RE: RE: I used to post this guy in the post 2011 Coughlin timeframe  
christian : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15386773 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15386762 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


Did it half jokingly most of the time saying he was here to collect on his deal with TC or ELi.

Now I think it might be a real thing. Did TC or Eli or Mara make a deal with this prick?





I think it’s time to sacrifice someone and make another deal. Fans are going into full revolt!


Can I volunteer Rabbit Foot Dave?
This will be the most impactful injury on the season.  
Matt M. : 2:05 pm : link
The D was having trouble getting lined up with Crowder calling the shots. They have to put that green dot on Ryan's helmet.
on a positive note  
GiantsFan84 : 4:03 pm : link
perhaps we can see coughlin play out there now and get some experience

on a negative note, martinez is one of the few players i actually enjoy watching on this team
I exoect at least vs the saints  
nygiants16 : 4:59 pm : link
to see a lot of Bjg nickel with Peppers playing in the box
So who do we take  
ZGiants98 : 5:50 pm : link
With the #1 overall pick in 22?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:16 pm : link
The '03 team looks like the '86 Giants compared to the team we're fielding in '21. Also, wasn't the '03 team 4-4 before all went to hell?
RE: ...  
McNally's_Nuts : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15388251 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The '03 team looks like the '86 Giants compared to the team we're fielding in '21. Also, wasn't the '03 team 4-4 before all went to hell?


Yes.

Last win was an OT game against the Jets.

Also when Collins ran a QB draw for a 2 pt conversion in which right before the play coach Fassel(RIP) said “hold onta your nuts, McNally!”

And my handle was born.
RE: RE: ...  
JerseyCityJoe : 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15388274 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15388251 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


The '03 team looks like the '86 Giants compared to the team we're fielding in '21. Also, wasn't the '03 team 4-4 before all went to hell?



Yes.

Last win was an OT game against the Jets.

Also when Collins ran a QB draw for a 2 pt conversion in which right before the play coach Fassel(RIP) said “hold onta your nuts, McNally!”

And my handle was born.


Love it.
