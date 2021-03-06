Thought Jones Had a Better Game.

I've been generally critical of DJ, but despite yesterday's loss, I think he had one of his better games. He was getting through his progressions more quickly, and getting the ball out more quickly once he decided to throw. And his accuracy was better. Also more effective in knowing when to run sooner.
All in all, some improvement.
After another awful loss, there can be no positive takes.
But as you brought it ll up the topic, I happen to agree with you; Jones is not the problem.
People have to stop worrying how many turnovers he has. Touchdowns and points are more important. You know what else is a turnover? A punt.
Again, I don't know if it's Jones or JG. I suspect a combo of both
That's bull shit -- the rest of the QBs who are decent are having several TDs a game
what the fuck did we sign a Golladay and a Rudolph for?
Not all on him but he sure as hell isn't blameless either.
The 2-point conversion was a critical moment of the game (at the time), he was met at the 2 and willed his way into the endzone. I turned to the guy sitting next to me and said that it was the first "winner" play I've seen from the Giants in a while. I thought it was a great sign but clearly they reverted to their loser ways soon after.
I think the biggest issue is that the coaches are calling such an overly conservative that there isn't much chance DJ could put the team on his back and win a game on his own. If we want to see that they will have to start letting him ball a bit more; but the mistakes will likely go up as well. Personally I'd like to see them trust DJ a bit more and ditch the overly conservative approach.
That's bull shit -- the rest of the QBs who are decent are having several TDs a game
what the fuck did we sign a Golladay and a Rudolph for?
So you discount the bad snap over Jones head or the holding call? Come on you are being unfair to him. He is not an issue the mistakes at key times is killing the Giant's
Let Daniel Throw downfield, loosen up the defense. Then get Barkley out in space underneath.
Quote:
I thought it was pedestrian -- two visits to the red zone -- and we don't get in?
That's bull shit -- the rest of the QBs who are decent are having several TDs a game
what the fuck did we sign a Golladay and a Rudolph for?
So you discount the bad snap over Jones head or the holding call? Come on you are being unfair to him. He is not an issue the mistakes at key times is killing the Giant's
The snap didn’t go over his head lol. It was just above his shoulder. Easy to catch.
Let Daniel Throw downfield, loosen up the defense. Then get Barkley out in space underneath.
Better comparison is zeke Elliott. Garrett is calling the same plays
I do think the coaches need to start trusting him, we're 0-3 with the kid gloves on so maybe take them off? Sink or swim he's your guy. Pushing the pace of the game will put a little more pressure on our own defense and there will be bad mistakes but the status quo aint it. There's still mistakes anyway when Jones has to play hero ball in a stale offense or balls bounce off our contested WRs hands in crowded areas that result in INTs. At least go out swinging. They need to start scoring points to win games, its that simple.
Let Daniel Throw downfield, loosen up the defense. Then get Barkley out in space underneath.
Yes please. I was yelling for this all game. We should have a dynamic play action and screen game.
Engram made his presence known by fumbling, but that's probably Jones's fault too.
That's bull shit -- the rest of the QBs who are decent are having several TDs a game
what the fuck did we sign a Golladay and a Rudolph for?
agreed, gidie.. we need to see better from him.
This is a better more succinct version of my response.
Look at this offense, aside from Sterling Shepard, ALL the windows are tight. A good part of that is the offensive philosophy and play calling.
Let Daniel Throw downfield, loosen up the defense. Then get Barkley out in space underneath.
The worst part is, they are probably drilling him in film on what to do better to fit "their" gameplan. This coaching staff preaches a ton about working towards player strenghts, but we saw about 10 times of the with Shurmur. Angle routes should be a huge part of this playbook, but I don't think I've seen us run it once with Garrett. It's inexcusable, you don't need good protection to run those. Everything to Barkley in pass game is either a swing pass, check down, or the occasional screen. Shurmur also had him running routes out wide coming out of the backfield. Barkley doesn't look quite the same yet, but they are using him like Zeke, when they should be using him like Kamara.
ATL came into the game as the worst defense in football in PPG allowed. 40ppg through two games.
Yet, despite being home and beautiful weather, we scored one TD.
One.
Sorry, but a lot of that is on the QB.
I will say this. That sack on the first drive - due to the mishandling of the snap - was a key part of the game. It completely killed the momentum and probably made the ATL D feel pretty damn fortunate.
Or using Toney.
Or using Rudolph.
Or throwing more to Golladay.
Or Why Evan Engram is still a member of this team.
Right coach ???? Lets play for three........
What's the harm in going deep to #19 just a few times, that's all I ask.
He could:
1. Make a great catch
2. Get a PI
3. Loosen up the D for underneath stuff.
They are trying to be too fine at it's costing them. They are trying to play like the 1990 Giants - mistake free football and it's resulting in playing scared and obviously not scoring close to enough what they need.
Jones is doing everything you can ask a QB to do except 1 thing - hitting big plays. But I think that's because this is the most afraid coaching staff in the NFL.
Jones is doing everything you can ask a QB to do except 1 thing - hitting big plays. But I think that's because this is the most afraid coaching staff in the NFL.
They're terrible in the red zone. Maybe that's Garrett, maybe it's Jones, but once they pass the 20, the offense might as well walk off the field and send Gano in.
Just imagine if Aaron Rodgers became a giant and imagine if Daniel jones became a packer. I imagine Aaron Rodgers throwing to Golladay about 10 to a dozen times with 50!yard completions and two TD s. I imagine toney getting in on the fun with some big catches over the middle. I could even see Evan Engram getting a TD on a little Tight end screen when they left him all alone thinking it was going to Golladay again. I imagine bark having a few big runs because the d was guessing pass and bark got it on a delayed handoff.
Now picture jones on the packers. Exactly what you saw from jones yesterday is what you would see from jones. Now tell me how I am wrong and how much “improvement “ jones is making? We might have .500 season in ten years w all this “improvement”
He is completing 65% of his passes, with a decent y/a, just 1 TO on the season (0 int) and yesterday had 2 receivers get hurt with a 3rd playing injured. And he's the team's leading rusher. He led a 4th Q td drive to put them ahead and ran over a DT to get the 2pt conversion.
Jones has been the best player on the team by a country mile so far.
Quote:
the pocket but I'm pretty sure it ended up in an incomplete pass or a short run because there didn't seem to be much downfield. It was the type of play that turns into an 80 yard TD when Mahomes/Wilson does it. But I'm not sure Jason Garrett has ever told a player to do anything other than stop and face his QB when a play breaks down.
Jones is doing everything you can ask a QB to do except 1 thing - hitting big plays. But I think that's because this is the most afraid coaching staff in the NFL.
They're terrible in the red zone. Maybe that's Garrett, maybe it's Jones, but once they pass the 20, the offense might as well walk off the field and send Gano in.
my uneducated opinion is that it's a similar problem as the rest of the field - they don't take shots into the end zone. they usually waste at least 1 play on a predictable run that gets stuffed, then Garrett tries something that's too clever by half, and ultimately get 1 normal passing play to take a shot into the end zone.
again uneducated and anecdotal, but looking at what works with other teams, whens the last time you saw us run a bunch formation with some natural pick plays? I can't recall 1. how about just letting 1 of our bigger targets go for a fade? Golladay ran 1 yesterday and got a PI call in the end zone leading to their 1 td. I can't remember any in the first 2 games. how about the RPO type action that gives Kyler Murray and Lamar jackson walkins pretty much every week? Don't recall very many. Garrett did run that power that would have been stuffed on the 2pt conversion if not for jones and a couple QB draws in week 1.
like everything with this offense - you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. they give themselves no margin for error by wasting downs on low upside plays.
And being the best player on this current team by a country mile says something about how bad everybody else is playing. And it sure isn't getting them anywhere on Offense anyway averaging only about 18 points per game.
That's bull shit -- the rest of the QBs who are decent are having several TDs a game
what the fuck did we sign a Golladay and a Rudolph for?
Rudolph who? We played Engram all game...
You think Bills and Charger fans are doing that about Herbert and Allen after each game?
Comments like “He didn’t turn it over”, “”He competed over 64% of his passes”, “I think it was one of his better games” after a 23-37 245 yard 1 TD performance in a loss makes me sick…
Which game was Jones the better QB on the field?
Quote:
From a QB standpoint, we got better QB play from Jones then our opponents did in 2 of the 3 games that we played this year.
Which game was Jones the better QB on the field?
the last 2. Ryan not only had the strip sack which cost his team a chance for points before the half but also threw 3 or 4 near interceptions, including what should have been a game clincher to Jackson. And obviously Henike threw the Bradberry pick. Ryan's longest pass of the day was the screen pass I think.
There are mixed stats in Jones v Heinicke. Statistically, Jones played better. But at crunch time Heinicke came up pretty damn big...
Agreed....not so much that DJ is doing everything - because there have still been a few bumps - but the staff is so scared and vanilla it's holding the team back from playing better.
There are mixed stats in Jones v Heinicke. Statistically, Jones played better. But at crunch time Heinicke came up pretty damn big...
Look at the game inside the game.
Ryan should have had at least two picks, and probably three. And the last one was a horrid throw which we flat out dropped.
Final stats say Ryan played better, but did he really?
Quote:
Jones and Ryan were essentially the same 53 to 51, respectively. Ryan had two TD passes and Jones had zero. And Ryan had a better AY/A, too. So I wouldn't say Jones played better than Ryan. I'd say it was a draw.
There are mixed stats in Jones v Heinicke. Statistically, Jones played better. But at crunch time Heinicke came up pretty damn big...
Look at the game inside the game.
Ryan should have had at least two picks, and probably three. And the last one was a horrid throw which we flat out dropped.
Final stats say Ryan played better, but did he really?
Those near INTs would be evaluated and accounted for in the QBR. Now there is a subjective nature to it - art vs science - but every play is evaluated and adjusted based on certain variables - pass rush, protection, quality of opponent, crunch time v garbage time, etc.
Now they have resorted to the "Can't elevate the team" which is about as subjective a take one could have when having to feed an agenda.
Now they have resorted to the "Can't elevate the team" which is about as subjective a take one could have when having to feed an agenda.
+1 - he will be the answer - just gotta stay healthy and solve Oline issues.
Now they have resorted to the "Can't elevate the team" which is about as subjective a take one could have when having to feed an agenda.
I'll go with "Doesn't Score Touchdowns" Alex, for $1000.
Maybe The Giants will spend the 2 #1 picks on wideouts for Danny.
Now they have resorted to the "Can't elevate the team" which is about as subjective a take one could have when having to feed an agenda.
Just a reminder, KG is the #1. He's getting $72M over 4 years.
I just want to be clear what is the latest common sense thing we're throwing in the trash to prop up a point.
Quote:
The new propaganda is that Jones sucks because "He did not elevate the team with Golliday and two 4th string WR's". They no longer can point to turnovers or shitty decisions.
Now they have resorted to the "Can't elevate the team" which is about as subjective a take one could have when having to feed an agenda.
I'll go with "Doesn't Score Touchdowns" Alex, for $1000.
Okay RUNYG!
Maybe The Giants will spend the 2 #1 picks on wideouts for Danny.
Yeah, losing Shep and Slayton has zero effect in the middle of a game...LOL
Quote:
From a QB standpoint, we got better QB play from Jones then our opponents did in 2 of the 3 games that we played this year.
Which game was Jones the better QB on the field?
Hey Boss, you never responded in that other thread when you pulled out of your ass a BS claim about other QB's that I responded to and showed you were wrong. Any chance we will get a response to that? Is Hurts still your go to guy?
Jesus Christ you people and this franchise rookie record.
Here's a list of other franchise rookie passing TD record holders:
Jameis Winston (TB - the previous holder was Mike Glennon)
Andy Dalton (CIN)
Mariota (TEN)
Bradford (Rams)
It's a meaningless record. Jones threw more TDs as a rookie than Dan Marino, so the fuck what?
Quote:
Also set the rookie record for TDs in games...weird. I wonder what changed. Aww
Jesus Christ you people and this franchise rookie record.
Here's a list of other franchise rookie passing TD record holders:
Jameis Winston (TB - the previous holder was Mike Glennon)
Andy Dalton (CIN)
Mariota (TEN)
Bradford (Rams)
It's a meaningless record. Jones threw more TDs as a rookie than Dan Marino, so the fuck what?
The only QB in NFL history to throw for 5 TDs, 350+ yards, and 0 INTs as a rookie...and now he can't score a TD. Our offensive scheme is fucking retarded. That's what.
Quote:
In comment 15388586 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Also set the rookie record for TDs in games...weird. I wonder what changed. Aww
Jesus Christ you people and this franchise rookie record.
Here's a list of other franchise rookie passing TD record holders:
Jameis Winston (TB - the previous holder was Mike Glennon)
Andy Dalton (CIN)
Mariota (TEN)
Bradford (Rams)
It's a meaningless record. Jones threw more TDs as a rookie than Dan Marino, so the fuck what?
The only QB in NFL history to throw for 5 TDs, 350+ yards, and 0 INTs as a rookie...and now he can't score a TD. Our offensive scheme is fucking retarded. That's what.
I hate Garrett too. Two things can be true at once. Garrett's offense blows, and Jones is nothing special.
You just keep on believing that a pillow fight against a horrible Washington team means something. The list of shit QBs who played a few great games is a long one.
Quote:
He’s never had a good receiver to throw to- not in 4 years at Duke, not in three years in NY and still none after Mara and Tisch emptied the vault for Golladay. No receiver has been of any assistance to this wunderkind.
Maybe The Giants will spend the 2 #1 picks on wideouts for Danny.
Yeah, losing Shep and Slayton has zero effect in the middle of a game...LOL
Speaking of which, Golladay had more snaps Sunday than any other receiver. Toney had the second most snaps. Neither led the team in targets. That belonged to the immortal Collen Johnson who didn’t even play the whole game. Shepard and Johnson, two slugs, combined for 10 targets which they turned into 7 catches and 67 yards. Meanwhile, Golladay who averaged 16 yards a catch, had half the targets. Toney and Golladay, combined for 8 targets- one more than preseason castoff Johnson.
Oh and Rudolph-29 snaps and zero targets. 450 career receptions and can’t get a target. Not when there are stars like Board and Johnson to feed.
Giving Your brother in law Dan Jones talented receivers is like shoveling flies across the room- an exercise in futility.
One thought, which I subscribe, is that DCs studied film of Jones, realized his limitations, and have had been able to scheme him very effectively since his rookie year.
Quote:
Also set the rookie record for TDs in games...weird. I wonder what changed. Aww
One thought, which I subscribe, is that DCs studied film of Jones, realized his limitations, and have had been able to scheme him very effectively since his rookie year.
Could be, but wouldn't there be a buzz about what that scheme/adjustment is? I feel like we would hear about it by now.
Quote:
In comment 15388575 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
He’s never had a good receiver to throw to- not in 4 years at Duke, not in three years in NY and still none after Mara and Tisch emptied the vault for Golladay. No receiver has been of any assistance to this wunderkind.
Maybe The Giants will spend the 2 #1 picks on wideouts for Danny.
Yeah, losing Shep and Slayton has zero effect in the middle of a game...LOL
Shepard? Who cares. DC’s will let him catch all the 7 yard passes he wants. All he does is take targets away from players who might make something of them.
LMAO, given the fact Shep has been averaging 12.4 yards a catch makes this post just about the dumbest fucking thing I have seen on BBI in a while. My Bro-in-law agrees that its pretty damn idiotic
Quote:
Also set the rookie record for TDs in games...weird. I wonder what changed. Aww
One thought, which I subscribe, is that DCs studied film of Jones, realized his limitations, and have had been able to scheme him very effectively since his rookie year.
That's what Go Terps philosophy is. Unfortunately, the WFT doesn't have access to film so...
Quote:
Also set the rookie record for TDs in games...weird. I wonder what changed. Aww
One thought, which I subscribe, is that DCs studied film of Jones, realized his limitations, and have had been able to scheme him very effectively since his rookie year.
Thats just not realistic. Yeah the deep out is never a huge part of the playbook, but it wasn't with Shurmur either. In fact it's not a huge part of most playbooks in modern day football. The difference is Shurmur actually knew how to use Barkley and understands passing concepts that work when the run game isn't working. Where are the angle routes, where are the crossers, where are the posts and corner routes, where are the deeper slants? Everything is curls and sticks, with the occasional 5-7 yard slant route. Which makes no sense for any player we have except Shephard. DJ is almost certainly going to throw an interception on one of these sooner and not later. It's extremely predicatable. Saquon Barkley should be running 5 or 6 angle routes a game (like he did under Shurmur) and I don't think I've seen it once. Ditto for having him motion out of backfield to get matched up on an LB.