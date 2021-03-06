Anyone losing faith in the Giants? As in giving up.. GMAN4LIFE : 9/27/2021 2:39 pm

I love this team and no matter what, i will follow them til death. But having said that, alot of my friends and family are just checking out completely. I am talking about just not even watching anymore and just having no faith. And i am not talking about fair weather fans but fans who have been long season ticket holders and etc.



Just wondering if anyone else is in the same boat and just giving up completely.