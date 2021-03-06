Anyone losing faith in the Giants? As in giving up..

I love this team and no matter what, i will follow them til death. But having said that, alot of my friends and family are just checking out completely. I am talking about just not even watching anymore and just having no faith. And i am not talking about fair weather fans but fans who have been long season ticket holders and etc.
Just wondering if anyone else is in the same boat and just giving up completely.
I'll still put it on, or watch the replay, or listen to a podcast about games that have concluded or are being played next week...but...
It's not an event on the calendar like it used to be. I used to plan my weekends around it, and I mean big stuff, like birthday's, anniversaries, kid's sports, etc..
Now - I miss games frequently to attend other "stuff".
I haven't bought much fan wear.
It's a shame and I actually feel a little guilty about it...
I gave up on the team at half time. Something more fun socially (outside late lunch) at a brewery came up and I took it.
I've missed games over the years out of necessity (travel, etc) but I honestly can't remember the last time I really switched a game off that we were still competitive in.
Franchises go through ups and downs. We are in a rut. We'll come out of it. I still think we're going to win with Joe Judge. I'm not coming off that.
I’ll watch camp reports, record and watch PS games
But what I won’t do is go to games, even if the ticket was free along with a parking pass. While I can justify giving these guys my time, in no way have they earned the right to my money.
Only seen the Wash game this year and won't be shocked if that's it.
Franchises go through ups and downs. We are in a rut. We'll come out of it. I still think we're going to win with Joe Judge. I'm not coming off that.
Shill lol
At some point even Charlie Brown stops trusting Lucy.
I wont watch live and miss quality football anymore for this garbage
Imagine being a Vikings fan or a Lions fan. They might not be as low as we are right now, but over a lifetime, their fans have it SO much worse. Or how about being a Browns fan? Your favorite team up and moves to Baltimore and then goes on to become a perennial contender, and you're left a retread of the same ol' Browns! Things are looking up for them this year, sure, but they're not going to win jack shit.
Giants fans need to try to have a little perspective.
I'm completely disconnected from the team - there isn't a particular player I really like or anything. The more important and interesting stuff with the Giants now is the offseason, not the games.
I'll keep watching, but they won't be on the big TV anymore.
Now the schedule gets much harder, and the team looks like shit. The only way to get more excited about upcoming games is if they pull off some upsets over the next 2 weeks, other than that is just bad mojo.
3 weeks in and I am already thinking about new coaching staff, new GM, new QB, etc... we are a pathetic franchise right now and while I can't control my fandom I can control how much I let it bother me.
Honestly this is genius, I just know I would have no self control to do that. I'm all in on the Giants until the day I die unfortunately, and it very well may be that they kill me.
I can never root for my team to lose and it is hard for me just not to watch, i dont think i will ever get to that point..
I dont think that makes me a better fan than somronr who is fed up and just cant watch anymore, trust me there are times i wish i could turn it off..
The thing i dont get is fans rooting for their team to lose and dont give me draft position..
I have spent a lot of cash in an effort to see every game possible over the years. I devoted yesterday to the Ryder Cup and already made a late morning tee time for next Sunday.
It is the same thing over and over. Get lead in second half, fail to hold lead, wash, rinse, repeat.
Dan Benton tweeted his article about the snap counts this morning, I had no desire to look at it. Total apathy. This was not possible for me a month ago and I hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t see this getting better anytime soon.
Its just not enjoyable. The Giants are a bad, dumb, boring team. There are bad teams that are fun to root for. This is not one of them.
I used to go to extremes to watch every game. But I have nothing to prove and I don't owe them anything. I probably haven't cared about the outcome of a game since 2016, maybe with a few exceptions.
Look at the last GM search. The Giants aren't trying hard to win. Why should I care?
I don't care about any of these players or coaches- they've done nothing for the Giants. Few, if anyz will be here if the Giants actually get good again. It's a total waste.
I mean, if you enjoy it, by all means tune in. But don't feel obligated. Everyone on here is a real fan and has nothing to prove to anyone.
The Giants are a team based on nepotism. Much like Michigan in college football. The Giants want 'their guy' they want to do it 'their way' etc... The Giants have had such bad personnel management for the last decade + that it is hard to overstate. This is the route of everything. We have had one of the worst offensive lines in the league for a decade. We watched Mara stand up there with Eli yesterday knowing damn well they wasted the entire second half of his career surrounding him with flat out garbage.
The issue is that Mara is stubborn, refuses to change and relies on nepotism. So we will likely continue to get more of the same. That, is extremely upsetting.
My daughter is 14 and knows the game because we watch the Giants. But she hasn't really been old enough to see the Giants ever really compete. She asks me all the time why we always lose, why don't we have good players, why can't we have Patrick Mahommes. I don't have an answer for her other than knowing the franchise we love is so poorly run and it has caused this losing DNA to be entrenched at the molecular level of the franchise.
What can I hope for? Mara gives up and wakes on a role like Tisch and somehow by some fucking miracle we get an even competent GM who has no Giants ties whatsoever to come in here and start rebuilding. We need 2021 coaches. We need players that can compete at an NFL level. We need every damn facet of the team to change.
I love the Giants. I always will. But I am heartbroken when I really sit down and think about the state of the team and what our future holds. My mood is somber but realistic.
Don’t judge other fans, don’t care how they feel or what they do. But I can’t relate to some of the games on this thread, I m just different.
I lived the 70s Giants. This is the same or worse.
I scan BBI a bit, and that's the extent of my involvement with the NY Giants.
I used to bleed blue, but I've run dry.
Because in my mind Giants are going to win the next game..
That said, I will never stop watching the Giants regardless of record, never have and never will. I don’t have a lot of faith that they’re going to right the ship, but I’m not giving up. I’ve seen it all before and it will get better eventually.
On the team in the 1970s.
Very easy to do it again with the Shurmur/Judge era.
I'll still allow myself to be an idiot fan that ignores his better judgement because I don't want that part of me to die but I have no idea what the bottom is for this franchise like I assumed I did in 2017.
And one thing I learned from all those years of heartbreaking losing is that if I stay vested in the team it made winning , when it finally came it was all that much sweeter. There is something special about supporting your team through bad times and then being rewarded with a winning team that is unique to sports and hard to explain. Seeing which players and coaches that make a difference during that journey, watching rookies make their mark on the team and become part of the long history that you share with the team. I enjoy seeing who does what each game in the moment. That will always interest me.
I hate the losing more than I can say but I could no sooner give up on the Giants than I could anything else that has been part of my life since as far back as my memories take me.
I get why some people get to the point where they have had enough and check out, it happened to my dad in the mid 70's. He has watched them again when they turned things around and won, but it's not the same for him, I can tell. No I'm in it, for each play, each game, and each season.
Now, its so much easier. I just let the losing wash over me, like water out of a large sewer pipe. Its really nice, not caring.
Me too and with you 100%. It makes it tough because I enjoy going to the games instead of just watching on tv all the time. I ahve to pretend to root for these losers meanwhile I am secretly hoping for them to fail. It's especially good when other fans start booing them and start chanting "Joe Judge sucks" 'Joe Judge Sucks" then I can really yell at them too.
I knew they were gonna lose it
I just find watching them a miserable time
Losses still bother I hecka lot more than a win
Pretty much tells me it’s no good for my mental state
For me to really enjoy football, I can’t have a rabid fan interest anymore
Since 2013, this team had maybe a yrs worth of a good run if u look at 2016 and part of 2020
Besides that pretty abysmal
Judge so far is more talk than delivering
Team looks worse, too many mistakes. FA pick ups once again show that u really need to build in draft
EE is a waste of my oxygen, if we can get a 5th rd pick this yr ( or maybe a 4th rd compensatory in 2023, do it
Same with peppers, not enough coverage skills to resign
I would just use our draft , sign no impact Fa. ( can’t afford them anyway). Fire GM. Give judge another yr with a 21st century mind
My biggest pet peeve, we won’t be getting 2 3rd picks from NFL for anyone signing Graham as HC ( due to minority hiring rule). I was hoping for them. That’s good capital.
Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.
It's amazing to me that there are people who post here who think we owe something to the Giants and the Mara's instead of the other way around and if you don't agree you're a "bad fan". Can you imagine any company putting out a product that sucked to this level and people still bought it and defended it?
I watch the games. I yell at the TV. I get upset when they lose and then I change the channel forget about the Giants and watch another game. I find people on other teams I like to root for or root against. NFL football is the most entertaining thing on TV I can find. That game last night was fantastic and I've liked the Packers since the 60's because of Lombardi.
When I was younger so many of my friends were Cowboys fans, or Viking fans, or Steelers fans. The Giants were so awful that if your father didn't pass rooting for the Giants down to you why would anyone sign up for it. We are back to that now.
I'm openly rooting for losses the rest of the season. Sucks but the worst thing that can happen now is that they "rally" to finish 6-11 and Mara is convinced things are on the upswing again.
Me too and with you 100%. It makes it tough because I enjoy going to the games instead of just watching on tv all the time. I ahve to pretend to root for these losers meanwhile I am secretly hoping for them to fail. It's especially good when other fans start booing them and start chanting "Joe Judge sucks" 'Joe Judge Sucks" then I can really yell at them too.
Says the guy who thinks Mike Glennon would be a good starter for the Giants.
Fucking loser troll.
yup said this yesterday to my friends, they gave us 2 superbowls recently, they gave me some great memories as a fan and i am happy..
Do i want to see another? absokutely but if i dont i am content
Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.
Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.
But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat
65 YEARS OLD..been through a lot since goodbye Allie
I don't get completely upset anymore - like the WSH game. I actually laughed.
Yesterday was my first in person game since the GB game in 2019. Thought they were going to win and when they didnt you just shake your head about missed opportunities.
Also - I was getting more out of seeing the Eagles lose in the decade given my proximity to Philly. But then they won the SB and right now don't even have anyone worth hating.
I'm in football limbo!!!
But I'm going to keep watching and hope to see improvement from the core guys for the next regime - which should be at a minimum a new GM.
We all root for laundry, right? And I have most of a lifetime of memories from being a Giants fan, going back to watching them at my father's knee as a toddler. I don't remember Y.A. Tittle or Del Shofner or Homer Jones, but I remember Ron Johnson and Fran Tarkenton and John Mendenhall and Bob Tucker. My great-uncle told me about peering into the Polo Grounds from the train platform on the bluff to watch the Giants. My father told me about Tittle and Conerly. One of the last things I did with my father, while he was on his deathbed in the hospital five years ago, was watch or listen to a Giants game. (They lost.)
But all that only carries a man so far. Why spend the mental energy on this?
The Giants have won 2 SuperBowls this century and been to 3... Only 12 teams have won superbowls during this time. That means 20 teams haven't won since before people could be partying like only Prince could help us out with. Of course most of the whining crybabies probably won't get that reference. We are blessed to have so many titles when some have never won... EVER. You don't see their fans going like ohhhh poor me it has been 10 years since we won a super bowl! cryface emoji.
Grow up.
FYI we won't win a superbowl until 2028... that is the code so chill out... relax and do your best to enjoy the ride.
I just come on the internet and vent among fellow fans until things turnaround.
Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.
Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.
But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat
I am sorry but i have to push back on this, was Mara a shitty owner when they won 2 suoerbowls under his watch?
Do you think Owners from other teams just sit back and do nothing?
I just want to see them play agressive, i want them to tske shots on kffense, i want them to attsck winston on defense
Why bother creating this thread if you are never going to change your habits?
Why bother creating this thread if you are never going to change your habits?
Why bother creating this thread if you are never going to change your habits?
This! All Mara needs is a reason to keep doing the same things that don't work. He hates change, admitting he's an idiot, and he'd love to keep Gettleman and Judge...and 6-7 wins probably makes that happen. If you want a chance to get better, be a smart fan, and root for losses.
Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.
Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.
But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat
I am sorry but i have to push back on this, was Mara a shitty owner when they won 2 suoerbowls under his watch?
Do you think Owners from other teams just sit back and do nothing?
What, specifically did John Mara do after inheriting the team in 2005 to win those Super Bowls.
He inherited GM (and his successor), a coach and QB.
I'm expecting a bloodbath.
For one thing, until this organization somehow acquires a clue, I'm not scheduling my life around Giants games anymore. If I'm home I'll watch, but if I have something better to do I'm going to do it and not wait until 4:01 p.m.
For one thing, until this organization somehow acquires a clue, I'm not scheduling my life around Giants games anymore. If I'm home I'll watch, but if I have something better to do I'm going to do it and not wait until 4:01 p.m.
where I watch until I feel like they are starting to lose.
Honestly this is genius, I just know I would have no self control to do that. I'm all in on the Giants until the day I die unfortunately, and it very well may be that they kill me.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? - ( New Window )
where I watch until I feel like they are starting to lose.
Record the rest. I wait until after the game is over, and I Google the score. If they lost (always) I delete the recording and just go about my business.
Who wants to see this team lose year after year after year after year after year after year with heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss?
Huh.....who?
I wish the Maras would just sell, they're in over their heads
Honestly this is genius, I just know I would have no self control to do that. I'm all in on the Giants until the day I die unfortunately, and it very well may be that they kill me.
My comment got eaten but let me try again.
You can't let underperforming millionaires and nepotistic billionaires steal your joy in life. At the end of the way, Saquon Barkley will dance behind the line and count his millions, Daniel Jones will be a mediocre QB and get his millions, and John and Chris Mara will pretend they're football guys and draft more underperforming millionaires, and you ... don't let them do it to you.
Back away from the keyboard and - like breaking up with a hot girlfriend - find some other joys in life. There's so much more out there than a perennial Sunday loser. Give them your full rooting interest when they prove they've earned it.
Well, to be fair...a lot of New England didn't realize the region had a football team until 2001.
And now, I think getting the first draft pick may be in the long run better for us. I’m sure DG would be fired which gives us hope that his replacement would be smarter. But I will say this- I give DG props for his effort and always trying to improve our team. He’s not just sitting on his butt drinking pina coladas all day long. But, it seems like his drafts end up being disappointments and the high priced free agents we pick up get injured. And the biggest downer are the coaches he hires. Regretfully, Judge and Garrett are nice guys but don’t appear to have a clue. Shurmur was better because he got much more out of Jones than boring button hook Garrett and at least we had a fun offense that year. Now, we have a boring offense and draft picks, especially number one picks who don’t live up to the selection. Thus, DG has to go, along with the coaches.
I love this team and no matter what, i will follow them til death.
Why bother creating this thread if you are never going to change your habits?
Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.
Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.
But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat
I am sorry but i have to push back on this, was Mara a shitty owner when they won 2 suoerbowls under his watch?
Do you think Owners from other teams just sit back and do nothing?
Technically, he wasn't the owner when we won in 2007 and 2011, his mother was lol
But I no longer wear my NYG gear anywhere, and will not until I can have pride in doing so.
This organization sux and I accept it.