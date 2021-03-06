for display only
Anyone losing faith in the Giants? As in giving up..

GMAN4LIFE : 9/27/2021 2:39 pm
I love this team and no matter what, i will follow them til death. But having said that, alot of my friends and family are just checking out completely. I am talking about just not even watching anymore and just having no faith. And i am not talking about fair weather fans but fans who have been long season ticket holders and etc.

Just wondering if anyone else is in the same boat and just giving up completely.
Almost there  
DoctorT : 9/27/2021 2:45 pm : link
I feel like it’s 60’s to early 80’s redux. I’m not sure I want to relive those times.
For the past several years  
Dnew15 : 9/27/2021 2:46 pm : link
I haven't been as dedicated to watching as I used to be.

I'll still put it on, or watch the replay, or listen to a podcast about games that have concluded or are being played next week...but...

It's not an event on the calendar like it used to be. I used to plan my weekends around it, and I mean big stuff, like birthday's, anniversaries, kid's sports, etc..

Now - I miss games frequently to attend other "stuff".

I haven't bought much fan wear.

It's a shame and I actually feel a little guilty about it...
I've gotten to a point  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/27/2021 2:47 pm : link
where I watch until I feel like they are starting to lose.

Record the rest. I wait until after the game is over, and I Google the score. If they lost (always) I delete the recording and just go about my business.

Who wants to see this team lose year after year after year after year after year after year with heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss?

Huh.....who?

I wish the Maras would just sell, they're in over their heads
I'm still going to watch  
darren in pdx : 9/27/2021 2:47 pm : link
but I'm not going to care if I have to miss a game due to work or something better to do. I don't get mad at bad plays, and I don't get too excited for good plays because I know it's going to go the other way inevitably. I get upset when the refs screw up just because refs in the NFL influence games way too much in the worst ways possible.
October is a damn fine month for golf  
rsjem1979 : 9/27/2021 2:48 pm : link
The Giants being shitty really frees up my Sunday afternoons.
I missed my first game (partial) in probably 20 years yesterday  
islander1 : 9/27/2021 2:51 pm : link
with the caveat of intentionally. Meaning, I was watching the game, then chose to turn it off and do something else.

I gave up on the team at half time. Something more fun socially (outside late lunch) at a brewery came up and I took it.

I've missed games over the years out of necessity (travel, etc) but I honestly can't remember the last time I really switched a game off that we were still competitive in.
oh, and not sure I'll watch next week, either  
islander1 : 9/27/2021 2:53 pm : link
maybe if I have no other (more interesting) plans.
Never  
Chris684 : 9/27/2021 2:57 pm : link
I'll always be hoping and rooting for the best.

Franchises go through ups and downs. We are in a rut. We'll come out of it. I still think we're going to win with Joe Judge. I'm not coming off that.
I’ll always watch. I’m a fan for life.  
The_Boss : 9/27/2021 2:58 pm : link
I’ll always follow every move in the off-season
I’ll watch camp reports, record and watch PS games


But what I won’t do is go to games, even if the ticket was free along with a parking pass. While I can justify giving these guys my time, in no way have they earned the right to my money.
I of course will watch.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/27/2021 3:02 pm : link
But am I emotionally invested right now? Not really. I was @ bars with buddies yesterday & told them-when it was 6-0 Giants-we'd be down 7-6 at half. When it was 14-7 Giants, I said the Falcons would win 17-14. I've seen enough of this shit over the years that not only can I completely predict it, I'm just numb to it.
I am close to checking out  
Gregorio : 9/27/2021 3:03 pm : link
as in, I really don't care the outcome of the next game. The team has disappointed for 10 years. It's getting old.
Been a fan my whole life  
Harvest Blend : 9/27/2021 3:05 pm : link
but I've reached the point where I'm not interested in having to do anything that takes any effort to watch them like going to a bar.

Only seen the Wash game this year and won't be shocked if that's it.

I Lost faith 3 weeks ago  
djm : 9/27/2021 3:05 pm : link
...I knew this team was fucked after the lethargic loss to Denver.
RE: Never  
SoZKillA : 9/27/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15387826 Chris684 said:
Quote:
I'll always be hoping and rooting for the best.

Franchises go through ups and downs. We are in a rut. We'll come out of it. I still think we're going to win with Joe Judge. I'm not coming off that.


Shill lol
Done  
brookeny : 9/27/2021 3:06 pm : link
Went fishing yesterday. I won’t watch another game this year unless I have absolutely nothing to do and even then I probably won’t bother.
No  
bc4life : 9/27/2021 3:07 pm : link
Marginally talented team just suffered some major injuries. Going to take a while
The loss yesterday really ticked me off  
AnnapolisMike : 9/27/2021 3:09 pm : link
I'm pissed they failed in settling the OL this past offseason. I just don't feel like the franchise is able to self scout. It's the same story every year. I'll be away from a TV next weekend and they will probably do something crazy like actually win.
Rooting  
Ron Johnson : 9/27/2021 3:10 pm : link
for the team and expecting them to win are 2 different things.

At some point even Charlie Brown stops trusting Lucy.
I love NFL football  
family progtitioner : 9/27/2021 3:10 pm : link
on Sundays. I will watch the RZC and the Bills and record the Giant game. If the Giants win, a huge if, I'll watch it.

I wont watch live and miss quality football anymore for this garbage
I don't understand  
The Jake : 9/27/2021 3:15 pm : link
the mentality that fandom has some kind of limit or expiration when the going gets too tough, especially for a team that has 4 Super Bowl rings.

Imagine being a Vikings fan or a Lions fan. They might not be as low as we are right now, but over a lifetime, their fans have it SO much worse. Or how about being a Browns fan? Your favorite team up and moves to Baltimore and then goes on to become a perennial contender, and you're left a retread of the same ol' Browns! Things are looking up for them this year, sure, but they're not going to win jack shit.

Giants fans need to try to have a little perspective.
.  
Go Terps : 9/27/2021 3:16 pm : link
I'm openly rooting for losses the rest of the season. Sucks but the worst thing that can happen now is that they "rally" to finish 6-11 and Mara is convinced things are on the upswing again.

I'm completely disconnected from the team - there isn't a particular player I really like or anything. The more important and interesting stuff with the Giants now is the offseason, not the games.

I'll keep watching, but they won't be on the big TV anymore.
yep  
Jim in South Florida : 9/27/2021 3:16 pm : link
I will keep watching, the thing that bums me out (and probably most fans) is they lost 3 games against beatable opponents.
Now the schedule gets much harder, and the team looks like shit. The only way to get more excited about upcoming games is if they pull off some upsets over the next 2 weeks, other than that is just bad mojo.
have no choice but to root for the team  
LG in NYC : 9/27/2021 3:17 pm : link
and will watch every week (with the rare exception) but the losses don't bother me as much any more bc they are expected.

3 weeks in and I am already thinking about new coaching staff, new GM, new QB, etc... we are a pathetic franchise right now and while I can't control my fandom I can control how much I let it bother me.
RE: I've gotten to a point  
Everyone Relax : 9/27/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15387802 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
where I watch until I feel like they are starting to lose.

Record the rest. I wait until after the game is over, and I Google the score. If they lost (always) I delete the recording and just go about my business.

Who wants to see this team lose year after year after year after year after year after year with heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss?

Huh.....who?

I wish the Maras would just sell, they're in over their heads

Honestly this is genius, I just know I would have no self control to do that. I'm all in on the Giants until the day I die unfortunately, and it very well may be that they kill me.
Die Hard fan  
Crazed Dogs : 9/27/2021 3:22 pm : link
Yes it sucks and yes I have been a fan since Wester was the coach. You never give up on your team. You endure and bleed blue. I woke up in the middle of the night last night still feeling the frustration of them losing yet another winable game on the last play of the game folding at the end of the game. Yes it is fair to criticize the coaching as the the same trends persist. It is only Judge's second season as coach. Got to let it play out and re-evaluate at the end of the year. I am not a fan of Garrett and the play calling. I have Grahm's soft zone. I like Jones as Qb. Barkley need to hit the hole quicker. They need to improve the pass rush and get a dominant OL... sound familiar??? Hang in there.
I will never stop rooting for the team to win  
nygiants16 : 9/27/2021 3:22 pm : link
i will never dtop being into games, just the way i am, i am Knicks fan and watch all 82 games when they win 17...

I can never root for my team to lose and it is hard for me just not to watch, i dont think i will ever get to that point..

I dont think that makes me a better fan than somronr who is fed up and just cant watch anymore, trust me there are times i wish i could turn it off..

The thing i dont get is fans rooting for their team to lose and dont give me draft position..
Attended over 100 games in Giants Stadium  
Skully88 : 9/27/2021 3:22 pm : link
But live in North Carolina now.

I have spent a lot of cash in an effort to see every game possible over the years. I devoted yesterday to the Ryder Cup and already made a late morning tee time for next Sunday.

It is the same thing over and over. Get lead in second half, fail to hold lead, wash, rinse, repeat.

Dan Benton tweeted his article about the snap counts this morning, I had no desire to look at it. Total apathy. This was not possible for me a month ago and I hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t see this getting better anytime soon.
correction on my post  
Crazed Dogs : 9/27/2021 3:25 pm : link
not a fan of Graham's soft zone...
Absolutely  
Jerry in_DC : 9/27/2021 3:27 pm : link
I've been there for years, particularly in the Gettleman era. I'll watch if it's on here and I don't have anything better to do.

Its just not enjoyable. The Giants are a bad, dumb, boring team. There are bad teams that are fun to root for. This is not one of them.

I used to go to extremes to watch every game. But I have nothing to prove and I don't owe them anything. I probably haven't cared about the outcome of a game since 2016, maybe with a few exceptions.

Look at the last GM search. The Giants aren't trying hard to win. Why should I care?

I don't care about any of these players or coaches- they've done nothing for the Giants. Few, if anyz will be here if the Giants actually get good again. It's a total waste.

I mean, if you enjoy it, by all means tune in. But don't feel obligated. Everyone on here is a real fan and has nothing to prove to anyone.
I will continue to watch them every week  
jc in c-ville : 9/27/2021 3:29 pm : link
Because that’s what I do. Stop whining folks. We have had it good and this shit stretch will make the winning all the better. Do they have the right GM in place? Probably not. The coach? He needs to win this team over and fast, or else it will get really ugly givin his verbal commitments towards disciplined football vs the product. The QB? I think we do and realistically Jones is handling the pressure very well given the handcuffs due to injury and play calling. As for coaching, the time is right now to relieve JG of his duties and replace with Kitchens. JJ knows it, JG knows it. The owners Know it. The players know it and so do we. The likes of Parcells and BB have the balls to implement change when needed to shake things up. It’s on Judge to prove whether he also does.
As it stands in 2021 the league has largely left the Giants behind  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/27/2021 3:30 pm : link
The Giants have the worst 'new' stadium in the league. Totally botched an opportunity to be a showcase stadium for the biggest and best city on the planet. What did we get, the most flaccid and forgettable generic stadium in professional sports.

The Giants are a team based on nepotism. Much like Michigan in college football. The Giants want 'their guy' they want to do it 'their way' etc... The Giants have had such bad personnel management for the last decade + that it is hard to overstate. This is the route of everything. We have had one of the worst offensive lines in the league for a decade. We watched Mara stand up there with Eli yesterday knowing damn well they wasted the entire second half of his career surrounding him with flat out garbage.

The issue is that Mara is stubborn, refuses to change and relies on nepotism. So we will likely continue to get more of the same. That, is extremely upsetting.

My daughter is 14 and knows the game because we watch the Giants. But she hasn't really been old enough to see the Giants ever really compete. She asks me all the time why we always lose, why don't we have good players, why can't we have Patrick Mahommes. I don't have an answer for her other than knowing the franchise we love is so poorly run and it has caused this losing DNA to be entrenched at the molecular level of the franchise.

What can I hope for? Mara gives up and wakes on a role like Tisch and somehow by some fucking miracle we get an even competent GM who has no Giants ties whatsoever to come in here and start rebuilding. We need 2021 coaches. We need players that can compete at an NFL level. We need every damn facet of the team to change.

I love the Giants. I always will. But I am heartbroken when I really sit down and think about the state of the team and what our future holds. My mood is somber but realistic.
To put it another way  
Jerry in_DC : 9/27/2021 3:30 pm : link
If I had enough free time to play golf on Sundays like some of you guys, I would do it every time without thinking twice.
I've watched every game for almost 50 years now...  
Vinny from Danbury : 9/27/2021 3:32 pm : link
I'm definitely not about to stop now. Go Giants!!
Giving up - Never  
joeinpa : 9/27/2021 3:36 pm : link
I ll keep watching and being invested, I love the Giants and NFL Football

Don’t judge other fans, don’t care how they feel or what they do. But I can’t relate to some of the games on this thread, I m just different.

Yeah, I gave up  
ij_reilly : 9/27/2021 3:36 pm : link
I haven't watched one second of Giants football this year, and I have no plans to do so.

I lived the 70s Giants. This is the same or worse.

I scan BBI a bit, and that's the extent of my involvement with the NY Giants.

I used to bleed blue, but I've run dry.
I won't give up.  
Mike from SI : 9/27/2021 3:38 pm : link
But I ran into a friend on Saturday who is one of the biggest Giants fans I know. He said he didn't plan on watching the game this week because of his blood pressure and the negative effect the team's recent performance has had on his physical and mental health. (Yes, he cares that much.) I hope for his sake he followed through and didn't watch, although I doubt it.
Just to prove how crazy  
nygiants16 : 9/27/2021 3:38 pm : link
and maybe dumb i am, i am rooting for the Eagles tonight because i looked ahead at the schedule and saw Eagles have a tough schedule and assume they will lose the next couple games and bope cowboys go to 1-2..

Because in my mind Giants are going to win the next game..
I’ve been a Giants fan since the late 70’s.......  
Simms11 : 9/27/2021 3:42 pm : link
They were still a team then that was consistently losing year after year, until they brought in George Young and then Ray Perkins. The whole perspective and culture started to change. It’s going to take another organizational change IMO. Mara has to face and admit poor decisions and go from there.

That said, I will never stop watching the Giants regardless of record, never have and never will. I don’t have a lot of faith that they’re going to right the ship, but I’m not giving up. I’ve seen it all before and it will get better eventually.
I checked out  
M.S. : 9/27/2021 3:49 pm : link

On the team in the 1970s.

Very easy to do it again with the Shurmur/Judge era.
I will die a Fan  
CV36 : 9/27/2021 3:52 pm : link
After 47 years of being a big fan I have lost interest. I follow. Ur not attached. I enjoying coming here and seeing everyone else talking about them way more than watching. I am doing fun shit on Sundays and if it was a game worth watching I go back and.check it out. It happened to me with the knicks after Ewing and Starks left and I havent watched a game outside the one finals series I think they played. I may even be wrong about them playing in finals with Spree. I didn’t miss a game for maybe 30 years. After they fired coughlin and kept JR I stopped catching every game. It reeked of a long stretch but f bad decisions and I was right. Watching this show is not how I’m spending my Sundays for now. .
I don't have faith in Mara to get it right  
AcesUp : 9/27/2021 3:53 pm : link
His crusade against taunting this year is him in a nutshell. Just completely outside of touch and in his own bubble. So even if he elects to make some of the changes I want, history has taught me that he's likely to make the same mistakes he's made in the past because he has a tendency to repeat the same ones over and over. Every decision is made with a hedge of some sort and he's probably not capable of stepping outside his comfort zone. So I guess that would classify as a loss in faith.

I'll still allow myself to be an idiot fan that ignores his better judgement because I don't want that part of me to die but I have no idea what the bottom is for this franchise like I assumed I did in 2017.
I have been a fan since the early 1960's  
steve in ky : 9/27/2021 4:07 pm : link
And maybe it's because I was weaned on such lousy football for all those years before I got to experience the success of the 80's that I'm hardened to it but I will always watch each game hoping and rooting for them to play well and win the game.

And one thing I learned from all those years of heartbreaking losing is that if I stay vested in the team it made winning , when it finally came it was all that much sweeter. There is something special about supporting your team through bad times and then being rewarded with a winning team that is unique to sports and hard to explain. Seeing which players and coaches that make a difference during that journey, watching rookies make their mark on the team and become part of the long history that you share with the team. I enjoy seeing who does what each game in the moment. That will always interest me.

I hate the losing more than I can say but I could no sooner give up on the Giants than I could anything else that has been part of my life since as far back as my memories take me.

I get why some people get to the point where they have had enough and check out, it happened to my dad in the mid 70's. He has watched them again when they turned things around and won, but it's not the same for him, I can tell. No I'm in it, for each play, each game, and each season.
I have to look….  
thrunthrublue : 9/27/2021 4:15 pm : link
At the tape, but if they are 0-9 at the bye, there is a good chance of another season without a playoff appearance.
I will probably watch every game, we have season tickets  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/27/2021 4:20 pm : link
but being resigned to losing makes the game much easier to watch. In the past, watching the game was a stressful affair. A game against the Cowboys might mean something in the division! If they lost, I'd feel bad for hours.

Now, its so much easier. I just let the losing wash over me, like water out of a large sewer pipe. Its really nice, not caring.
RE: .  
Debaser : 9/27/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15387877 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm openly rooting for losses the rest of the season. Sucks but the worst thing that can happen now is that they "rally" to finish 6-11 and Mara is convinced things are on the upswing again.

I'm completely disconnected from the team - there isn't a particular player I really like or anything. The more important and interesting stuff with the Giants now is the offseason, not the games.

I'll keep watching, but they won't be on the big TV anymore.


Me too and with you 100%. It makes it tough because I enjoy going to the games instead of just watching on tv all the time. I ahve to pretend to root for these losers meanwhile I am secretly hoping for them to fail. It's especially good when other fans start booing them and start chanting "Joe Judge sucks" 'Joe Judge Sucks" then I can really yell at them too.
Pretty much put on pause  
Payasdaddy : 9/27/2021 4:33 pm : link
Once they start shitting the bed, I didn’t even watch end of game yesterday
I knew they were gonna lose it
I just find watching them a miserable time
Losses still bother I hecka lot more than a win
Pretty much tells me it’s no good for my mental state
For me to really enjoy football, I can’t have a rabid fan interest anymore

Since 2013, this team had maybe a yrs worth of a good run if u look at 2016 and part of 2020
Besides that pretty abysmal
Judge so far is more talk than delivering
Team looks worse, too many mistakes. FA pick ups once again show that u really need to build in draft
EE is a waste of my oxygen, if we can get a 5th rd pick this yr ( or maybe a 4th rd compensatory in 2023, do it
Same with peppers, not enough coverage skills to resign
I would just use our draft , sign no impact Fa. ( can’t afford them anyway). Fire GM. Give judge another yr with a 21st century mind

My biggest pet peeve, we won’t be getting 2 3rd picks from NFL for anyone signing Graham as HC ( due to minority hiring rule). I was hoping for them. That’s good capital.
Not losing  
Photoguy : 9/27/2021 4:37 pm : link
faith at all. I don't let the losses prevent me from sleeping at night. I don't scream and holler, and make two dozen posts on BBI about how many different ways they suck...I'm too old for that shit. I'll keep the faith, and be patient. If it takes another five years, hopefully I'll be around to enjoy the success again.
Ironically yesterday was the first day I didn't watch on TV or  
Blue21 : 9/27/2021 4:41 pm : link
listen on the radio or stream the game in a long long time. I'll watch next week and hope it's on in my section of the country. But yesterday there was a family function which I normally would have told the wife I won't be there for but I thought about it and said "naw I'm going". My wife couldn't believe it. I figured if they lost i'd kick myself and feel a little guilty for missing it and be miserable asking myself why I put myself through it. I did follow the game the entire time on my phone. I had a great time at the function and was so glad I didn't waste three hours of suffering threw another disappointment. So that's where I am. I'll watch but something else comes up I'll be stressing over missing the event not the game. They aren't losing me as a fan but losing me as a devoted watcher.
I’m an Islander and Met fan. I never truly give up.  
Metnut : 9/27/2021 4:42 pm : link
I just come on the internet and vent among fellow fans until things turnaround.

Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.
I'll always watch  
arniefez : 9/27/2021 4:48 pm : link
because the reason I started watching was family and they're all gone so Giant games are a way of staying in touch with those memories. But it's not hard to see that since Met Life opened and PSL's happened and the Giants turned to shit at about the same time that the bond has been broken for a lot of people.

It's amazing to me that there are people who post here who think we owe something to the Giants and the Mara's instead of the other way around and if you don't agree you're a "bad fan". Can you imagine any company putting out a product that sucked to this level and people still bought it and defended it?

I watch the games. I yell at the TV. I get upset when they lose and then I change the channel forget about the Giants and watch another game. I find people on other teams I like to root for or root against. NFL football is the most entertaining thing on TV I can find. That game last night was fantastic and I've liked the Packers since the 60's because of Lombardi.

When I was younger so many of my friends were Cowboys fans, or Viking fans, or Steelers fans. The Giants were so awful that if your father didn't pass rooting for the Giants down to you why would anyone sign up for it. We are back to that now.

I  
DanMetroMan : 9/27/2021 4:50 pm : link
was just telling my brother, if Gettleman returns next season, I might take a season off from making the Giants "must watch" games. If they are on, so be it.
Giants have given me too much good memories to abdandon them.  
penkap75 : 9/27/2021 4:53 pm : link
I lived through 4SBs and 1 SB loss. How many NFL fans can say that? Named my 1st born after Eli. Doesn't stop me from being bitter about being a current fan and to shit on this current team/coach/gm/owner. I don't even like watching the NFL anymore, but I can't stop being a NYG fan.
RE: RE: .  
bwitz : 9/27/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15388055 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15387877 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm openly rooting for losses the rest of the season. Sucks but the worst thing that can happen now is that they "rally" to finish 6-11 and Mara is convinced things are on the upswing again.

I'm completely disconnected from the team - there isn't a particular player I really like or anything. The more important and interesting stuff with the Giants now is the offseason, not the games.

I'll keep watching, but they won't be on the big TV anymore.



Me too and with you 100%. It makes it tough because I enjoy going to the games instead of just watching on tv all the time. I ahve to pretend to root for these losers meanwhile I am secretly hoping for them to fail. It's especially good when other fans start booing them and start chanting "Joe Judge sucks" 'Joe Judge Sucks" then I can really yell at them too.


Says the guy who thinks Mike Glennon would be a good starter for the Giants.

Fucking loser troll.
RE: Giants have given me too much good memories to abdandon them.  
nygiants16 : 9/27/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15388122 penkap75 said:
Quote:
I lived through 4SBs and 1 SB loss. How many NFL fans can say that? Named my 1st born after Eli. Doesn't stop me from being bitter about being a current fan and to shit on this current team/coach/gm/owner. I don't even like watching the NFL anymore, but I can't stop being a NYG fan.


yup said this yesterday to my friends, they gave us 2 superbowls recently, they gave me some great memories as a fan and i am happy..

Do i want to see another? absokutely but if i dont i am content
been pretty over it for awhile  
Nitro : 9/27/2021 5:01 pm : link
as much as I attribute some of the disinterest to age, the fact remains if they were any good I'd surely have some spark to care again. On Sunday, as soon as we punted around the 2 min warning, I knew it was an L. A team of nobodies.
You should all stop supporting the Giants  
GiantJake : 9/27/2021 5:03 pm : link
Being a fan means you will inevitably go through down times. Sometimes those down times go on for quite a while. That's what makes the great times great. Maybe I'm old and we are made of tougher stuff, but the whining and crying here is absolutely embarrassing. Give up on the Giants? No fucking way. Never gonna happen. Losing faith? I spoke to God. He said don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.
RE: I’m an Islander and Met fan. I never truly give up.  
HewlettGiant : 9/27/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15388101 Metnut said:
Quote:
I just come on the internet and vent among fellow fans until things turnaround.

Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.


Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.

But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat
I still plan around when they play  
HewlettGiant : 9/27/2021 5:14 pm : link
I have a wedding in Florida during the Rams game, the wedding is Saturday night but there is a breakfast Sunday AM....I have located the closest Giants Bar in West Palm, and scoot over there by 12:30...I don't miss games period.

65 YEARS OLD..been through a lot since goodbye Allie
Not giving up...  
BillKo : 9/27/2021 5:16 pm : link
... but this 10 year slump is really demoralizing and embarrassing. Esp given where we have drafted.

I don't get completely upset anymore - like the WSH game. I actually laughed.

Yesterday was my first in person game since the GB game in 2019. Thought they were going to win and when they didnt you just shake your head about missed opportunities.

Also - I was getting more out of seeing the Eagles lose in the decade given my proximity to Philly. But then they won the SB and right now don't even have anyone worth hating.

I'm in football limbo!!!

But I'm going to keep watching and hope to see improvement from the core guys for the next regime - which should be at a minimum a new GM.
Responding to the OP: Not exactly giving up...  
81_Great_Dane : 9/27/2021 5:16 pm : link
... but I am wondering why I give this, um, company so much of my heart and mind. mean, they're not repaying my loyalty. The organization is run like a second-rate regional supermarket chain. Mediocre new stadium, alienated fan base, and a consistently crummy product on the field... at some point, the mediocrity and failure accrues to the family running the business.

We all root for laundry, right? And I have most of a lifetime of memories from being a Giants fan, going back to watching them at my father's knee as a toddler. I don't remember Y.A. Tittle or Del Shofner or Homer Jones, but I remember Ron Johnson and Fran Tarkenton and John Mendenhall and Bob Tucker. My great-uncle told me about peering into the Polo Grounds from the train platform on the bluff to watch the Giants. My father told me about Tittle and Conerly. One of the last things I did with my father, while he was on his deathbed in the hospital five years ago, was watch or listen to a Giants game. (They lost.)

But all that only carries a man so far. Why spend the mental energy on this?

This is some Millennial crap....  
Amtoft : 9/27/2021 5:24 pm : link
hahaha like every post is being post by Millennials now whining and crying and ready to give up.

The Giants have won 2 SuperBowls this century and been to 3... Only 12 teams have won superbowls during this time. That means 20 teams haven't won since before people could be partying like only Prince could help us out with. Of course most of the whining crybabies probably won't get that reference. We are blessed to have so many titles when some have never won... EVER. You don't see their fans going like ohhhh poor me it has been 10 years since we won a super bowl! cryface emoji.

Grow up.

FYI we won't win a superbowl until 2028... that is the code so chill out... relax and do your best to enjoy the ride.
RE: RE: I’m an Islander and Met fan. I never truly give up.  
nygiants16 : 9/27/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15388149 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15388101 Metnut said:


Quote:


I just come on the internet and vent among fellow fans until things turnaround.

Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.



Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.

But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat


I am sorry but i have to push back on this, was Mara a shitty owner when they won 2 suoerbowls under his watch?

Do you think Owners from other teams just sit back and do nothing?
I think they’ll play well against NO..  
Sean : 9/27/2021 5:49 pm : link
Not giving up, but it’s been brutal these last 4 years. Just have a feeling they come out well in these next two games. Not saying they win either, just a hunch both are close late.
RE: I think they’ll play well against NO..  
nygiants16 : 9/27/2021 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15388222 Sean said:
Quote:
Not giving up, but it’s been brutal these last 4 years. Just have a feeling they come out well in these next two games. Not saying they win either, just a hunch both are close late.


I just want to see them play agressive, i want them to tske shots on kffense, i want them to attsck winston on defense
What's the point of this thread?  
Knineteen : 9/27/2021 5:56 pm : link
Quote:
I love this team and no matter what, i will follow them til death.

Why bother creating this thread if you are never going to change your habits?
RE: .  
GMen72 : 9/27/2021 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15387877 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm openly rooting for losses the rest of the season. Sucks but the worst thing that can happen now is that they "rally" to finish 6-11 and Mara is convinced things are on the upswing again.

I'm completely disconnected from the team - there isn't a particular player I really like or anything. The more important and interesting stuff with the Giants now is the offseason, not the games.

I'll keep watching, but they won't be on the big TV anymore.


This! All Mara needs is a reason to keep doing the same things that don't work. He hates change, admitting he's an idiot, and he'd love to keep Gettleman and Judge...and 6-7 wins probably makes that happen. If you want a chance to get better, be a smart fan, and root for losses.
RE: RE: RE: I’m an Islander and Met fan. I never truly give up.  
rsjem1979 : 9/27/2021 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15388199 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388149 HewlettGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15388101 Metnut said:


Quote:


I just come on the internet and vent among fellow fans until things turnaround.

Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.



Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.

But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat



I am sorry but i have to push back on this, was Mara a shitty owner when they won 2 suoerbowls under his watch?

Do you think Owners from other teams just sit back and do nothing?


What, specifically did John Mara do after inheriting the team in 2005 to win those Super Bowls.

He inherited GM (and his successor), a coach and QB.
RE: I think they’ll play well against NO..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/27/2021 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15388222 Sean said:
Quote:
Not giving up, but it’s been brutal these last 4 years. Just have a feeling they come out well in these next two games. Not saying they win either, just a hunch both are close late.


I'm expecting a bloodbath.
I'll always be a fan and root and watch,  
lawguy9801 : 9/27/2021 6:20 pm : link
but the investment of time, energy and emotion is too much for an organization with this level of ineptitude.

For one thing, until this organization somehow acquires a clue, I'm not scheduling my life around Giants games anymore. If I'm home I'll watch, but if I have something better to do I'm going to do it and not wait until 4:01 p.m.
RE: RE: I've gotten to a point  
FStubbs : 9/27/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15387881 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15387802 I Love Clams Casino said:


Quote:


where I watch until I feel like they are starting to lose.

Record the rest. I wait until after the game is over, and I Google the score. If they lost (always) I delete the recording and just go about my business.

Who wants to see this team lose year after year after year after year after year after year with heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss?

Huh.....who?

I wish the Maras would just sell, they're in over their heads


Honestly this is genius, I just know I would have no self control to do that. I'm all in on the Giants until the day I die unfortunately, and it very well may be that they kill me.
I'm still watching, it's not over  
RobCrossRiver56 : 9/27/2021 6:30 pm : link
.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I've gotten to a point  
FStubbs : 9/27/2021 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15387881 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15387802 I Love Clams Casino said:


Quote:


where I watch until I feel like they are starting to lose.

Record the rest. I wait until after the game is over, and I Google the score. If they lost (always) I delete the recording and just go about my business.

Who wants to see this team lose year after year after year after year after year after year with heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss?

Huh.....who?

I wish the Maras would just sell, they're in over their heads


Honestly this is genius, I just know I would have no self control to do that. I'm all in on the Giants until the day I die unfortunately, and it very well may be that they kill me.


My comment got eaten but let me try again.

You can't let underperforming millionaires and nepotistic billionaires steal your joy in life. At the end of the way, Saquon Barkley will dance behind the line and count his millions, Daniel Jones will be a mediocre QB and get his millions, and John and Chris Mara will pretend they're football guys and draft more underperforming millionaires, and you ... don't let them do it to you.

Back away from the keyboard and - like breaking up with a hot girlfriend - find some other joys in life. There's so much more out there than a perennial Sunday loser. Give them your full rooting interest when they prove they've earned it.
So many checked out  
Giantimistic : 9/27/2021 7:13 pm : link
And not emotionally invested but spend a whole day posting on a Giants board. Me, I just love watching the Giants—win, lose or tie. I have a friend who said after the 2007 Super Bowl win that it would be great if as a fan we could retire at the moment because it won’t get any better and then we got an encore in 2011. While it would be nice to be a perennial winner, I take what the giants have giving me and I can wait. I think the bad makes it even better when the team is great again. I live up in New England—they didn’t really appreciated all the Super Bowl wins and great seasons. Not saying I wouldn’t enjoy a 20 year run of being great.
RE: So many checked out  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/27/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15388345 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
And not emotionally invested but spend a whole day posting on a Giants board. Me, I just love watching the Giants—win, lose or tie. I have a friend who said after the 2007 Super Bowl win that it would be great if as a fan we could retire at the moment because it won’t get any better and then we got an encore in 2011. While it would be nice to be a perennial winner, I take what the giants have giving me and I can wait. I think the bad makes it even better when the team is great again. I live up in New England—they didn’t really appreciated all the Super Bowl wins and great seasons. Not saying I wouldn’t enjoy a 20 year run of being great.


Well, to be fair...a lot of New England didn't realize the region had a football team until 2001.
Pretty much, yeah  
5BowlsSoon : 9/27/2021 7:15 pm : link
I have several hobbies I enjoy, plus i enjoy hanging out at my daughter’s house visiting with grand kids. I have no plans on watching any more Giant games for a while….maybe for the rest of the year. I can’t stand our play calling and I’ve lost confidence even in Judge and Graham.

And now, I think getting the first draft pick may be in the long run better for us. I’m sure DG would be fired which gives us hope that his replacement would be smarter. But I will say this- I give DG props for his effort and always trying to improve our team. He’s not just sitting on his butt drinking pina coladas all day long. But, it seems like his drafts end up being disappointments and the high priced free agents we pick up get injured. And the biggest downer are the coaches he hires. Regretfully, Judge and Garrett are nice guys but don’t appear to have a clue. Shurmur was better because he got much more out of Jones than boring button hook Garrett and at least we had a fun offense that year. Now, we have a boring offense and draft picks, especially number one picks who don’t live up to the selection. Thus, DG has to go, along with the coaches.
RE: What's the point of this thread?  
GMAN4LIFE : 9/27/2021 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15388234 Knineteen said:
Quote:


Quote:


I love this team and no matter what, i will follow them til death.


Why bother creating this thread if you are never going to change your habits?
did you read my post? reading is fundamental :)
RE: RE: RE: I’m an Islander and Met fan. I never truly give up.  
FStubbs : 9/27/2021 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15388199 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388149 HewlettGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15388101 Metnut said:


Quote:


I just come on the internet and vent among fellow fans until things turnaround.

Teams like the Isles, Browns and Bills have all turned it around and produced winning fun teams to watch. It’ll happen again with the Giants too. Just hope it happens in 1-2 years rather than 7+ years from now.



Those are my teams Metnut.
When you think of how poorly run the Islanders were before current ownership it was depressing, but Lamoriello and Trotz came in and you have the sense that we will compete amongst the top teams for years to come. With the Mets, again new owner coming in and will make it work.

But the theme with those teans is ownership, Mara will never change and will never relinquish authority, thus our path forward will be as a doormat



I am sorry but i have to push back on this, was Mara a shitty owner when they won 2 suoerbowls under his watch?

Do you think Owners from other teams just sit back and do nothing?


Technically, he wasn't the owner when we won in 2007 and 2011, his mother was lol
Giving up? No...  
Beer Man : 8:22 am : link
But based on the last several seasons and the holes that still exist in the OL and Pass Rush, I had low expectations for this season; and so far the team has lived up to those expectations.
Not giving up  
dlauster : 8:32 am : link
I’ll watch every snap of every pitiful game.

But I no longer wear my NYG gear anywhere, and will not until I can have pride in doing so.
I was utterly calm after the end of the Washington game  
cosmicj : 8:34 am : link
After the Atlanta loss - which I watched live - I calmly told myself the season is over and to make sure and save time by watching the condensed replay on GamePass.

This organization sux and I accept it.
I'll watch a little of each game but  
Del Shofner : 11:28 am : link
it's pretty much the same sad story every week. Not going to spend 3 hours indoors on a beautiful day like last Sunday to watch an inept sports organization lose yet again. That's subject to change if they actually ever clean house and let skilled football people run the organization. That it's nepotism on the Maras' part doesn't help. Nothing against them, been rooting for the Giants since 1959 or so and have many great memories. Just not into wasting my time, especially when the weather is good.
I lost faith in them when they hired DG  
NoGainDayne : 11:39 am : link
now I'm pretty desensitized to it. I don't really care when they lose because I don't have much hope for them and honestly think them finding new rock bottoms are the only real way we see the end of this
I'm a lifer, but if this keeps up, I could be less interested in the  
Ira : 12:07 pm : link
team.
Losing interest in professional football in general  
widmerseyebrow : 12:15 pm : link
Rules tilted towards scoring just devalue the excitement of the touchdown and the game in general for me. There is very little tension.
I don’t have the luxury of giving up  
cjac : 12:41 pm : link
I’m emotionally invested and I can’t un-do that
