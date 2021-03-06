Who still thinks Joe Judge can turn this team around?

He’s had a rough 3 weeks, but there comes a point where you need to give adequate time for a turnaround. Judge is in year 2 while Gettleman is in year 4. If this team goes 3-14 then I’d probably let him go, but they are 0-3 right now.
This was Kyle Shanahan’s first two seasons:
6-10
4-12
Shanahan has an overall record of 31-36 as HC with three of four seasons being losing seasons.
My point is, Judge deserves more time.
No they won't fire him. It's been 19 games but changes need to be
calls and how he handles (or doesn't handle) the momentum of a game. Guys like EE need to be shown the door (find a team that needs a TE badly and take ANYTHING you get for him) and if someone in contention wants Barkley, make that shit happen.
DG has to go!
Judge could have the key to eternal youth in his hands
1. his in game decision making, especially down/distance/clock management.
2. His risk aversion. He’s been very conservative on both sides of the ball and in two consecutive weeks the prevent D at the end of the game prevented winning. The RPO against Washington was refreshing and effective.
and has made some of the most embarrassing bone-headed in-game decisions i've seen of any giants HC in my lifetime. certainly as bad or worse than anything we saw out of shurmur, who was regularly outcoached on gameday. of course its only week three of his second year on a 5-year contract, so you wait and see what happens, but right now his in-game decision making and coaching has been worse than mcadoo
He inherited a terrible roster, bad QB, and atrocious GM
This is the problem with keeping Gettleman post-Shurmur: competing agendas and timelines. The GM and head coach should have been brought in together and been joined at the hip - they sink or swim together.
I'd be curious to see a project built by Judge and a GM who is not an incompetent slob, but I'm not sure we're going to get that chance.
to put out fires all over this roster. Last year he leaned a good bit on his Defense as the season went along, but that strategy is now failing. As such, he is clearly pressing on game day trying to desperately manufacture a win.
before this season we thought Graham would 100% gone next year as he took over a HC job.
We thought Judge was the guy for the next decade.
They have had an awful 3 games, but if there is one thing I know for certain both he and Graham will work their a** off to get it turned around. The one thing you can't knock these guys for is their work ethic.
Two plays go our way and we aren't having this conversation.
But this season has been one big head scratcher so far.
On the other hand, there is no way to know who is really pulling what strings. All we can do is guess and hope that whoever is in charge gets it right, although the results over the past several years aren't encouraging.
Not me. This is over his head. He had a whole offseason and they are worse. This is not a well coached team. When will the players turn on him is the question. If we get to the bye week without a win or two and some major progress the noise will start for sure.
It's a progression. Football is a team sport and EVERYONE is responsible. Coaches and players. This team is in learning mode; not just the players but Judge as well. Our QB presents as the best player on the field so IMO things are looking up. Our roster, though missing OL and DL pieces, is not devoid of talent and playmakers. So everyone take a deep breath, have a cocktail, smoke some herb or do whatever it takes to relax and let the season play out without being such whiny little bitches!
Garrett has to be removed from play-calling and Kitchens needs to be handed those reigns immediately. If they want to keep Garrett on the staff so be it, but it has to happen. Make a statement. Also he needs to make sure the whole team becomes aggressive in every aspect. Last week I thought he’d be given at least 1 more year, but now I’m not so sure. Can the Giants risk another year of futility and a non-winning record?
I do and I fundamentally disagree that there's any area of this roster
he doesn't "own" right now. Practically every starter on defense was either drafted or signed (or resigned) since he's been here - Lawrence and Carter are the 2 exceptions. And we know Graham was his hand picked coordinator.
On offense he had a hand in 4/5's of both the preseason projected and current starting OL's (Hernandez is the holdover, the RT spot I consider something he chose). Presumably Golladay as well. Barkley, Shepard, and Jones are basically the 3 key pieces he didn't choose but all 3 have been captains (Jones twice). Jones and Shepard have been the teams 2 best players this year.
I do think Judge has leadership potential Shurmur didn't have. He's more charismatic and makes a lot less excuses. He has made some adjustments quicker, and to an on-field effect, they got better last year as the season went on not worse. This team should be 2-1 right now (admittedly against shitty teams, but still). He needs to learn how to make game winning decisions as a head coach. He needs to learn you can't just hope your defense gets a stop in the NFL anymore. And he needs to own his mistakes starting by firing Garrett - even if it's to the objection of the owner. If that's the obstacle it's a battle he can win. If he has the balls. Or he can keep his surrender index punting streak alive.
As mentioned above, the GM should be hired who should then have say on who they will hire. Not the ownership mandating who to hire, making it difficult on the GM. Gettleman should have been removed and ownership could have provided feedback to the new GM but entrusting that person on the decision. Let your personnel do their job.
Not me and I thought he was the next great Giants head coach
This was never going to be the season where the team made some huge leap forward. I think we expected the team to progress from last season (and we can't reasonably judge that based on only the first three games). But I think most people were expecting this to be a mediocre team that had to fight and scrap for everything it got. No easy games, even against other bad teams.
When you re-evaluate the last two games in light of those quite reasonable assumptions, you see two knife-edge games that could have easily gone our way, but for a couple of plays that didn't get made. And the key is, I don't see how you can lay the results of those couple of plays at the feet of the head coach.
As in this week.
I already commented in another post, I think he’s already started to lose the team, and they’re not buying in so much; he talks tough, but both sides of the ball play soft.
And he game coaches ‘soft’: not challenging when he should, signing off on a conservative game plan. Players love ‘aggressive ‘since it’s the nature of the game and you can’t talk tough yet coach passive and keep the players bought in.
Nobody and I mean nobody questioned Kyle's offensive genius, what does Judge actually brings to the table that he deserve the benefit of the doubt? He is a special teams coach overseeing a below average special teams.
They lost Garrapolo very early in year 2, last I checked DJ is still out there. I just don't get blaming the roster when two losses are directly attributable to the awfulness of the HC. The problem is that this a middle-of-the-road roster, now with some injuries, and an HC that has no idea whats' going on gameday. It's obvious to us fans (or at least some us) because we see a 20,000 ft view of what's going on and being on the sideline is a vastly different experience, so far Judge has shown he's completely over his head. The amount of things that he's pulled is really not arguable at this point to match with the conservative decsion making.
Can he pick it up by the end of the year? Possibly, but it's not promising that he couldn't do some self-reflection after last week on ten days prep. And then after the game his comment "we'll be just fine" He's probably convincing himself he did a good job, just some better execution and a dropped pick and he has a win.
This is a first time head coach 3 games into his second year, the first of which was with the backdrop of a pandemic altered season.
I said on a different thread that some people don't want the Giants to be a shitty organization but guess what shitty organizations do? They fire coaches every two years.
All that said, he's a had a tough 3 games.
Let's see how this plays out over the next 14.
Agree 100%.
One thing troubles me though. (Well, lots of things, but this one in particular.) I thought Judge showed last season that despite the pitfalls and handicaps of the pandemic season, and despite being a rookie head coach with a young roster, he had knitted together a cohesive, competitive team that played good defense, and that he had the arrow pointing up.
But what if I misinterpreted that season? What if the challenges of the pandemic were exactly the sort of thing that he is suited to address, because he is very organized and detail oriented. What if the pandemic season actually made him look better than he is, rather than worse? What if, now that the offseason was more or less normal, he has lost one edge he had over some other coaches?
Even if that's not the case at all, I think he really has been much too conservative. He is coaching as if he's got a team that has an inherent advantage in games and should minimize risk. In reality, I think they have an inherent disadvantage in games and should take more risks. I mean, why not? At some point you have to say "What do I have to lose? The team is 0-3 and awful to watch. Let's at least try to have fun and give the fans some fun.
View when anyone decides to evaluate a player or coach, it is a good idea to consider why the player or coach are having success or struggling. For players, surrounding talent, experience, and scheme should be considered, as well as their own skills. I think it is much the same for evaluating coaches. What do they have around them, what is their experience?
Judge needs help, similar to Daniel Jones and Barkley, Eli before them. Of course these are often referred to as excuses which is foolish in my opinion.
to endure Judge's growing pains. Be patient? Why? he talks a good game, and has not delivered. Are we supposed to wait to see if he grows into the job? He has this year to prove the necessary growth and if he does not he should be treated like any other person would and be asked to move on, having been well paid and with a very nice package. Was never a Shurmur fan but what has Judge shown that is clearly better than Shurmur?
He looked more prepared, the team looked more prepared, last year when he was a first year head coach navigating Covid and a virtual offseason.
This year he has improved talent and a closer-to-usual offseason if not 100% back to normal. And the entire staff looks utterly lost. I'd think about it more deeply but I'm pretty sure blood would shoot out of my ears.
I hear ya man, I'm going to continue to wait and see on Judge until it's obvious he won't be the guy. I have said before I probably was expecting a little too much from a first time HC. Adding talent was necessary; the Giants added talent, then you have to get these guys to play together.
Are the players being put in positions where they can succeed?
Judge’s 2021 version of the Giants is an undesciplined, unprepared unemotional team.
Just like DJ this is JJ’s prove it year for me.
I know it’s only 2 years but his real game management is atrocious. He looks overmatched by the opposing coach each week.
All these coaches are on a short lease as far as I’m concerned.
Plus Gettlemen has to go at the end of the season.
What a shitshow we are watching!!
Judge made plenty of excuses for his in game gaffes.
1. Not a good offensive mind
2. Not a good defensive mind
3. Does not design offenses
4. Does not scheme defenses
5. Does he provide the game plan?
6. Coaches scared and not to be blown out
7. Coaches like a pre-school coach
8: indicated he was going to coach up players((Who hasn’t regressed under him)
9. Bad in game coach
10. No half time adjustments
11. Special teams are nothing special and that’s his specialty
Judge will never win with his conservative approach. The guy coaches scared amd has no feel for his team. The defense Continually gives up points in the 2 minute yet this guy won’t go for it on 4th and short in plus territory. What a joke!!
He’s gonna be a good head coach in the NFL. I’m not convinced he’s going to be a good head coach here with our beloved New York Football Giants.
He’s so young. He needs seasoning and he needs to learn to make better decisions. He doesn’t seem to be a tape head or a gifted Xs and Os guy. But with the right staff, he could be pretty good. This is his first HC job ever. Very much doubt it will be his last.
Punting from the opponents 39 down by 1 on 4th and 3 has zero to do with the roster, qb or GM.
You don't find the wait and see approach with Judge to be reasonable?
He's in over his head and I don't think he's fit to be a head coach. He talks a good talk and that's where it ends for me. He talks about discipline and punch you in the nose for 60 minutes and then they're the most undisciplined team. They don't punch anyone in the nose. They get muscled around on both lines.
It's a boring style of football where they STILL cannot fucking score.
6-13 isn't a good way to begin your head coaching career. Oh well.
RE: RE: He inherited a terrible roster, bad QB, and atrocious GM
He inherited all that and then made it worse. Amazing that Judge gets excused when nobody else does. Not that anyone deserves it on this team.
RE: RE: RE: He inherited a terrible roster, bad QB, and atrocious GM
but we're so close to 2-1 right now that would have us alone in first place and many here singing a different tune.
We all realize this, right?
I can't remember the last time we turned on a coach this quickly.
I try to look at the coach's performance in terms of how he impacts the players the following ways:
1. Player development. Get improvement from players, not repeating mistakes, and benching players who do not improve.
2. Player motivation. All players need to be giving 100% effort in the game.
3. Game planning. We should come in with a plan that executed properly puts us in a position to win the game.
4. In-game management/adjustments. The coach should adjust as needed and make choices that put us in the best position to win.
So, using that as a meter, give coach J a grade for each. Then average it out. Figure out what his overall grade should be and explain why.
Don't just complain and point to w/l record, which given time should correlate well with the above, but which can be off in a small sample like only 3 games.
I'm not trying to be rude, but this is a joke/sarcastic post...right?
Not a joke.
We literally lost two of our last three games on the final snap of the game.
I'm not trying to defend Coach Judge. I never understood how he was so immediately held up as an exceptional coach.
I think too many fans on this site were swept up with his charisma and words to begin with, and I think the criticism should be a little more nuanced and less reactionary, I find the venting and emotional cries for revolution boring and pointless so to answer a question like the OP started the thread with I would prefer to discuss strengths/weaknesses in a more organized fashion.
Could anyone kindly please lend me a drill so I can I can put into my skull? I'm sure plenty of you would be pleased with that but wow ...
I'm so sick and tired of how these losses are supposed to be good. They're all the same. When you start nearly every year for the last 9 or so yesrs 0-2, 0-3, 0-4 etc... they're all the same. Moral victories. Fuck them. Ask me eight years ago how I felt when the Giants were blown out in the third game of the year by Carolina 38-0. Yeah exactly who cares? It's all the same.
As mentioned above, the GM should be hired who should then have say on who they will hire. Not the ownership mandating who to hire, making it difficult on the GM. Gettleman should have been removed and ownership could have provided feedback to the new GM but entrusting that person on the decision. Let your personnel do their job.
Bull $hit. What have the Maras meddled in? Name it. I'll wait...
It's only week of his second season, and fortunately I'm not among those who need instant gratification from my favorite sports teams. Go Giants!
I've never been on the Judge train. I had a feeling it was destined to jump the track.
Calling for changes after having losing seasons in 7 of the last 8 years isn't exactly needing "instant gratification?.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He inherited a terrible roster, bad QB, and atrocious GM
The team needs to start playing to win, rather than playing not to lose. Sure the team has been in the last two loses all the way to the end, but playing close and being in the game until the end was good last, but it is not enough this year.
I said on a different thread that some people don't want the Giants to be a shitty organization but guess what shitty organizations do? They fire coaches every two years.
All that said, he's a had a tough 3 games.
Let's see how this plays out over the next 14.
i didn't expect that and it has shaken my faith in him.
that said, I would like to see a few other moves made before we fire him and still think he can learn on the job.
however if we go 0-10 or worse, en route to a 2-3 win season, not sure how he survives
DG has to go!
1. his in game decision making, especially down/distance/clock management.
2. His risk aversion. He’s been very conservative on both sides of the ball and in two consecutive weeks the prevent D at the end of the game prevented winning. The RPO against Washington was refreshing and effective.
If its on Garrett he can order Garrett to make changes and replace him if needed. If its Judge's philosophy he needs to self reflect and adjust fast.
We should be running Dan Jones 10+ times a game to setup runs to Barkley and to setup the pass.
I'd be curious to see a project built by Judge and a GM who is not an incompetent slob, but I'm not sure we're going to get that chance.
He's looking for every little detail to give a special teams edge but doesn't seem to realize that you can gain similar edges in games by being more aggressive.
He needs help.
We thought Judge was the guy for the next decade.
They have had an awful 3 games, but if there is one thing I know for certain both he and Graham will work their a** off to get it turned around. The one thing you can't knock these guys for is their work ethic.
Two plays go our way and we aren't having this conversation.
On the other hand, there is no way to know who is really pulling what strings. All we can do is guess and hope that whoever is in charge gets it right, although the results over the past several years aren't encouraging.
his in-game management (timeouts, challenges, punt vs fg vs going for it) is poor at best.
he also can't not take responsibility for the toney pick. they clearly have no plan for him.
they beat a bunch of teams with backup QBs last year. that's it. that's why they won any games.
he's simply going to be another failed former NE coach.
On offense he had a hand in 4/5's of both the preseason projected and current starting OL's (Hernandez is the holdover, the RT spot I consider something he chose). Presumably Golladay as well. Barkley, Shepard, and Jones are basically the 3 key pieces he didn't choose but all 3 have been captains (Jones twice). Jones and Shepard have been the teams 2 best players this year.
I do think Judge has leadership potential Shurmur didn't have. He's more charismatic and makes a lot less excuses. He has made some adjustments quicker, and to an on-field effect, they got better last year as the season went on not worse. This team should be 2-1 right now (admittedly against shitty teams, but still). He needs to learn how to make game winning decisions as a head coach. He needs to learn you can't just hope your defense gets a stop in the NFL anymore. And he needs to own his mistakes starting by firing Garrett - even if it's to the objection of the owner. If that's the obstacle it's a battle he can win. If he has the balls. Or he can keep his surrender index punting streak alive.
the over / under now for them is 4.5. and i'm probably betting the under. If you go 4-13 you deserve to be fired.
When you re-evaluate the last two games in light of those quite reasonable assumptions, you see two knife-edge games that could have easily gone our way, but for a couple of plays that didn't get made. And the key is, I don't see how you can lay the results of those couple of plays at the feet of the head coach.
I already commented in another post, I think he’s already started to lose the team, and they’re not buying in so much; he talks tough, but both sides of the ball play soft.
And he game coaches ‘soft’: not challenging when he should, signing off on a conservative game plan. Players love ‘aggressive ‘since it’s the nature of the game and you can’t talk tough yet coach passive and keep the players bought in.
Nobody and I mean nobody questioned Kyle's offensive genius, what does Judge actually brings to the table that he deserve the benefit of the doubt? He is a special teams coach overseeing a below average special teams.
How are people buying is con job still? The promise of a return to camelot and "Doing things the right way"? WTF does that even mean. This is the NFL, the right way means wins.
"Not making a couple of plays" can't be the excuse if it's also the basic reality of the team we have.
Can he pick it up by the end of the year? Possibly, but it's not promising that he couldn't do some self-reflection after last week on ten days prep. And then after the game his comment "we'll be just fine" He's probably convincing himself he did a good job, just some better execution and a dropped pick and he has a win.
I said on a different thread that some people don't want the Giants to be a shitty organization but guess what shitty organizations do? They fire coaches every two years.
All that said, he's a had a tough 3 games.
Let's see how this plays out over the next 14.
One thing troubles me though. (Well, lots of things, but this one in particular.) I thought Judge showed last season that despite the pitfalls and handicaps of the pandemic season, and despite being a rookie head coach with a young roster, he had knitted together a cohesive, competitive team that played good defense, and that he had the arrow pointing up.
But what if I misinterpreted that season? What if the challenges of the pandemic were exactly the sort of thing that he is suited to address, because he is very organized and detail oriented. What if the pandemic season actually made him look better than he is, rather than worse? What if, now that the offseason was more or less normal, he has lost one edge he had over some other coaches?
Even if that's not the case at all, I think he really has been much too conservative. He is coaching as if he's got a team that has an inherent advantage in games and should minimize risk. In reality, I think they have an inherent disadvantage in games and should take more risks. I mean, why not? At some point you have to say "What do I have to lose? The team is 0-3 and awful to watch. Let's at least try to have fun and give the fans some fun.
Judge needs help, similar to Daniel Jones and Barkley, Eli before them. Of course these are often referred to as excuses which is foolish in my opinion.
Moron ownership has saddled this guy with an OC he didn't want, a GM who is proving to be a massive failure, and a QB he was told he had to work with...
How is that fair?
Let the guy build HIS VISION of the team. So you can unequivocally say Judge's vision and execution of it did not work. Not this guess work shit we're doing now.
Terps is 100% right here.
Give the project to Judge and allow him to set the table, buy the groceries, and invite whoever he wants to the party.
I hear ya man, I'm going to continue to wait and see on Judge until it's obvious he won't be the guy. I have said before I probably was expecting a little too much from a first time HC. Adding talent was necessary; the Giants added talent, then you have to get these guys to play together.
Just like DJ this is JJ’s prove it year for me.
I know it’s only 2 years but his real game management is atrocious. He looks overmatched by the opposing coach each week.
All these coaches are on a short lease as far as I’m concerned.
Plus Gettlemen has to go at the end of the season.
What a shitshow we are watching!!
6-13 as a head coach lol
6-13 as a head coach lol
You don't find the wait and see approach with Judge to be reasonable?
We wouldn't actually be better than we are, but BBI would think we are. And JJ, warts and all, would be viewed as The Guy.
No player
No coach
No FO member (Dave)
No scout
This shit keeps getting progressively worse instead of better.
Judge made plenty of excuses for his in game gaffes.
2. Not a good defensive mind
3. Does not design offenses
4. Does not scheme defenses
5. Does he provide the game plan?
6. Coaches scared and not to be blown out
7. Coaches like a pre-school coach
8: indicated he was going to coach up players((Who hasn’t regressed under him)
9. Bad in game coach
10. No half time adjustments
11. Special teams are nothing special and that’s his specialty
He’s so young. He needs seasoning and he needs to learn to make better decisions. He doesn’t seem to be a tape head or a gifted Xs and Os guy. But with the right staff, he could be pretty good. This is his first HC job ever. Very much doubt it will be his last.
However I think he gets year 3 with a revamped staff, new GM, and potentially new QB
Moron ownership has saddled this guy with an OC he didn't want, a GM who is proving to be a massive failure, and a QB he was told he had to work with...
How is that fair?
Let the guy build HIS VISION of the team. So you can unequivocally say Judge's vision and execution of it did not work. Not this guess work shit we're doing now.
Terps is 100% right here.
Give the project to Judge and allow him to set the table, buy the groceries, and invite whoever he wants to the party.
Judge's gaffes in game, the lack of discipline, and the not special special teams tell me that there's nothing to Judge, he's an empty suit right now. Throw him out with the other rot on the team.
However I think he gets year 3 with a revamped staff
Other than Garrett, didn't he hand-pick all of them?
Hope you're well.
We wouldn't actually be better than we are, but BBI would think we are. And JJ, warts and all, would be viewed as The Guy.
If, if, if, if...If my Aunt had balls she'd be my Uncle.
We wouldn't actually be better than we are, but BBI would think we are. And JJ, warts and all, would be viewed as The Guy.
If, if, if, if...If my Aunt had balls she'd be my Uncle.
I'm not trying to be rude, but this is a joke/sarcastic post...right?
He's in over his head and I don't think he's fit to be a head coach. He talks a good talk and that's where it ends for me. He talks about discipline and punch you in the nose for 60 minutes and then they're the most undisciplined team. They don't punch anyone in the nose. They get muscled around on both lines.
It's a boring style of football where they STILL cannot fucking score.
6-13 isn't a good way to begin your head coaching career. Oh well.
He inherited all that and then made it worse. Amazing that Judge gets excused when nobody else does. Not that anyone deserves it on this team.
A lot of people fell for his BS. And still are.
but we're so close to 2-1 right now that would have us alone in first place and many here singing a different tune.
We all realize this, right?
I can't remember the last time we turned on a coach this quickly.
I try to look at the coach's performance in terms of how he impacts the players the following ways:
1. Player development. Get improvement from players, not repeating mistakes, and benching players who do not improve.
2. Player motivation. All players need to be giving 100% effort in the game.
3. Game planning. We should come in with a plan that executed properly puts us in a position to win the game.
4. In-game management/adjustments. The coach should adjust as needed and make choices that put us in the best position to win.
So, using that as a meter, give coach J a grade for each. Then average it out. Figure out what his overall grade should be and explain why.
Don't just complain and point to w/l record, which given time should correlate well with the above, but which can be off in a small sample like only 3 games.
I'm not trying to be rude, but this is a joke/sarcastic post...right?
Not a joke.
We literally lost two of our last three games on the final snap of the game.
I'm not trying to defend Coach Judge. I never understood how he was so immediately held up as an exceptional coach.
I think too many fans on this site were swept up with his charisma and words to begin with, and I think the criticism should be a little more nuanced and less reactionary, I find the venting and emotional cries for revolution boring and pointless so to answer a question like the OP started the thread with I would prefer to discuss strengths/weaknesses in a more organized fashion.
I'm so sick and tired of how these losses are supposed to be good. They're all the same. When you start nearly every year for the last 9 or so yesrs 0-2, 0-3, 0-4 etc... they're all the same. Moral victories. Fuck them. Ask me eight years ago how I felt when the Giants were blown out in the third game of the year by Carolina 38-0. Yeah exactly who cares? It's all the same.
Bull $hit. What have the Maras meddled in? Name it. I'll wait...
Well, they just did that on Sunday. Unfortunately it was on 4th-and-4 from the 39 yard line so it was the result of an idiotic decision to punt.
Like is there an open spot on Bama or New England.
I've never been on the Judge train. I had a feeling it was destined to jump the track.
Calling for changes after having losing seasons in 7 of the last 8 years isn't exactly needing "instant gratification?.
A lot of people fell for his BS. And still are.
True. Judge has a line of bullshit much like a used car or insurance salesman and Mara fell for it hook, line & sinker.
I'm not entirely sure how those two statements can work together.
He talks a good game and seems like he could be a good coach. But he has made some appalling decisions this year that are pretty shocking.
I don't have much faith.