Ralph V: "Why Giants aren't firing OC Jason Garrett

M.S. : 6:24 am

At least not yet."

Ralph Vacchiano
Mon, September 27, 2021, 7:38 PM

His bottom line: Giants needed to know if Daniel Jones is their guy and they would have never found out with a third O.C. in three years.

The results so far:

"His first three games have been the finest three-game stretch of his career. He hasn’t thrown a single interception. It’s his first three-game stretch with a passer rating over 90 in every game."

0-3 is all that matters.  
George from PA : 6:27 am : link
I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.
Jones had the Giants in position to win the last 2 games BUT  
Rick in Dallas : 6:32 am : link
the defense failed miserably!!!!
I said this in another thread  
GNewGiants : 6:39 am : link
We are more worried about not turning it over than scoring touchdowns.

It’s such a defeatist attitude that it has ruined our season.
RE: Jones had the Giants in position to win the last 2 games BUT  
M.S. : 6:41 am : link
In comment 15388797 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
the defense failed miserably!!!!

Yes, indeed. This defense is miserable and it won't get better with their MLB out for the season. If it's a critical 3rd and 10 for the opposition, it's money in the bank they'll convert it. All the time.
RE: Jones had the Giants in position to win the last 2 games BUT  
Mike in NY : 6:45 am : link
In comment 15388797 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
the defense failed miserably!!!!


Jones also fumbled twice when he should not have last week. Even though he recovered both it stymied the drive because Garrett is incapable of scheming to get the next first down if we have a negative play on first down. We also had at least one missed opportunity where Jones was inaccurate on third down to SS where there was room to get a first down with a more accurate pass. We were also hurt by ridiculously conservative schemes from Judge. Not just the punts on 4th and 3 or less just outside of FG range, but after strip sack with :07 remaining why do you take a knee rather than Hail Mary or run a 20/25 yard out route to at least attempt a FG?
RE: I said this in another thread  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:46 am : link
In comment 15388798 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
We are more worried about not turning it over than scoring touchdowns.

It’s such a defeatist attitude that it has ruined our season.


Exactly. I can’t understand how anyone could think average game manager horseshit is an acceptable level of play for a quarterback, but that seems to be the goal for Joe Judge. Instead of designing an offense around Jones strengths, they’ve decided to design one around the QB they wish they had.

I can’t watch this garbage anymore.
They have two (maybe premium) first round picks next year  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:55 am : link
they have to figure out whether Jones is the guy or not. How they use those picks is going to be pivotal to the future of the franchise. This year has been about Jones from the beginning.

What a bunch of horse shit  
GiantTuff1 : 7:10 am : link
Is Giants central feeding the media this drivel to attempt to pacify fans?

There are many examples of in-season firings or demotions that SPARKED teams....

Jim Fassel taking over for Sean Payton in 2000 sparked the Super Bowl run.

Kevin Gilbride taking over the play calling late in 2006 sparked the Giants win over Washington and a playoff berth, savings Coughlin's job, and we know that change resulted in our epic SB runs...

Because ownership is afraid of firing coaches too fast now in fear of looking "unstable" even though it's freaking obvious. A microcosm of the LOSER mentality that's permeated this team -- not playing to win, it's playing to not have egg on your face. What a disgrace.

Who cares if Jones looks more consistent if 0-3 is the greater measure of consistency lately for the NY Giants too.. I think one out weighs the other.
RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
joeinpa : 7:13 am : link
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
Quote:
I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.


Yep, Daniel has to learn how to stop getting holding penalties in crunch time, catch certain touchdown passes, stop dropping probable game winning interceptions, and for goodness sakes get some pressure on the opposing quarterback with the game on the line

Until he accomplishes those things he will never be “The Guy”

Of course Eli failed in those areas as well, which is why the team had to move on from him, it s probably why he finished as a 500 quarterback.
RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
bluewave : 7:15 am : link
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
Quote:
I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.


If Eli Manning was forced to throw 20 curls a game it would have made it hard for him to do any winning around here. The guy needs to get out of the 15 year old offense.
Losses are losses  
Coopcomic : 7:21 am : link
But the CJ Board non-hold called a hold, dropped INT, offsides call and we're 2-1 and feeling relatively good. Refs have particularly injected themselves this year. But, with the success of the Washington game where Jones was running all over - why no designed runs. I guess they think he would get hurt, maybe fumble - but with the season on the line, you have to take that chance and they didn't, or Garrett didn't.
RE: RE: Jones had the Giants in position to win the last 2 games BUT  
bluewave : 7:22 am : link
In comment 15388801 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15388797 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


the defense failed miserably!!!!



Jones also fumbled twice when he should not have last week. Even though he recovered both it stymied the drive because Garrett is incapable of scheming to get the next first down if we have a negative play on first down. We also had at least one missed opportunity where Jones was inaccurate on third down to SS where there was room to get a first down with a more accurate pass. We were also hurt by ridiculously conservative schemes from Judge. Not just the punts on 4th and 3 or less just outside of FG range, but after strip sack with :07 remaining why do you take a knee rather than Hail Mary or run a 20/25 yard out route to at least attempt a FG?


Jones had a good game considering the offense he has to run. You guys looking for perfect game EVERY TIME on EVERY THROW are being ridiculous.
Not good enough  
HomerJones45 : 7:23 am : link
he hasn't been good enough. By almost any measure, compared to the other qb's in the League this season, Jones has been mediocre at best and unproductive.

Maybe it's time to realize that once DC's got film on him, they had Jones' number- take away the deep ball, let him have all the short completions he wants to guys who won't hurt the defense, and wait for the screw up (like the two fumbles he had on Sunday) or for the windows to get tighter down in the red zone where he does not have the vision or skills to get the ball into tight windows and at worst force the FG. So far, it has been a winning strategy 2/3 of the time over Jones' career.

Maybe it is time to face facts that he is best suited for, as some predicted prior to the draft, game manager.
RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
HomerJones45 : 7:27 am : link
In comment 15388810 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:


Quote:


I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.



Yep, Daniel has to learn how to stop getting holding penalties in crunch time, catch certain touchdown passes, stop dropping probable game winning interceptions, and for goodness sakes get some pressure on the opposing quarterback with the game on the line

Until he accomplishes those things he will never be “The Guy”

Of course Eli failed in those areas as well, which is why the team had to move on from him, it s probably why he finished as a 500 quarterback.
Eli is walking around with two rings and will be in the HOF. Jones will be buying a ticket. You are comparing the gunslinger with the nerves of steel to the shopkeeper sweeping up in front of the store.
Everyone mentions Jones faults how about giving him credit when due  
Rick in Dallas : 7:29 am : link
He bowled over Jarrett on the 2 point conversion to go up by 7 points.
Like I said it is his prove it year.
But let’s be balanced when discussing his play at QB
Garrett has to go  
tomjgiant : 7:31 am : link
In 13 games under Shurmur in his rookie year Jones
had 24 TDS,
In 17 games under Garrett,Jones has 13 TDS.
Passes  
tomjgiant : 7:36 am : link
That is.
Unfair to change offences again?
It is unfair to Jones not to change.
The best 3 game stretch of his career  
rsjem1979 : 7:37 am : link
4 total TDs, one of which came on the last play of a blowout loss.

Fire Garrett today as far as I'm concerned, but let's not act like Jones is tearing up the league. Evidence suggests WFTs defense isn't nearly as good as advertised, and the Falcons stink.
RE: RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
bluewave : 7:39 am : link
In comment 15388828 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388810 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15388795 George from PA said:


Quote:


I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.



Yep, Daniel has to learn how to stop getting holding penalties in crunch time, catch certain touchdown passes, stop dropping probable game winning interceptions, and for goodness sakes get some pressure on the opposing quarterback with the game on the line

Until he accomplishes those things he will never be “The Guy”

Of course Eli failed in those areas as well, which is why the team had to move on from him, it s probably why he finished as a 500 quarterback.

Eli is walking around with two rings and will be in the HOF. Jones will be buying a ticket. You are comparing the gunslinger with the nerves of steel to the shopkeeper sweeping up in front of the store.


If there was history of you takes on Eli Manning I GUARANTEE you were one of the first ones with your pitchfork out ready to run him off the team. BANK ON IT!!!!
RE: Everyone mentions Jones faults how about giving him credit when due  
Gman11 : 7:41 am : link
In comment 15388831 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
He bowled over Jarrett on the 2 point conversion to go up by 7 points.


Dave Brown bowled over Deion Sanders. It didn't mean he was a good QB.
RE: RE: Everyone mentions Jones faults how about giving him credit when due  
Essex : 7:45 am : link
In comment 15388837 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388831 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


He bowled over Jarrett on the 2 point conversion to go up by 7 points.



Dave Brown bowled over Deion Sanders. It didn't mean he was a good QB.


So you are saying Daniel Jones’s game is comparable to Dave Brown?
Let's see...  
bw in dc : 7:47 am : link
Jones can't score more points - despite having the best corp of receivers he's ever had, SB is back, etc - but his pass rating is improving. What an argument of support. Passer rating.

Jones has produced three TDs in three games.

Three.

Seems the brass at Jints Central agree with those at BBI who think Jones is just 1/11th of the offense. And his responsibilities are no more important than those of the left guard.



I cannot reconcile what I saw  
bluewave : 7:48 am : link
His rookie year to what I see now. He's cleaned up the mistakes but the production isn't there. If Daniel Jones was always this way then I would agree with the naysayers but that's not the case.

He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????
RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
BMac : 7:51 am : link
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
Quote:
I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.


I guess Marino was a sub-par QB because he never won a Super Bowl. Football is a team sport. Winning consistently depends on the sum of the parts, not any one part.
RE: RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
joeinpa : 7:53 am : link
In comment 15388828 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388810 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15388795 George from PA said:


Quote:


I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.



Yep, Daniel has to learn how to stop getting holding penalties in crunch time, catch certain touchdown passes, stop dropping probable game winning interceptions, and for goodness sakes get some pressure on the opposing quarterback with the game on the line

Until he accomplishes those things he will never be “The Guy”

Of course Eli failed in those areas as well, which is why the team had to move on from him, it s probably why he finished as a 500 quarterback.

Eli is walking around with two rings and will be in the HOF. Jones will be buying a ticket. You are comparing the gunslinger with the nerves of steel to the shopkeeper sweeping up in front of the store.


You inadvertently reinforce the pt of my post. That HOF gunslinger with nerves of steel became a middling quarterback the second half of his career when surrounded by a losing NFL roster.

I love Eli, one of the greatest Giants, Thought it was clear my post was addressing the continued stubbornness of some when evaluating Jones, even to the extent of dismissing a pretty good streak of play by him, good enough to have won a few of those three games, with a flippant, “he was 0-3. “

I swear, it seems like some on this board would rather be proven right about Daniel, than have him succeed.

Is there still resentment because he replaced Eli.
RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
DannyDimes : 7:57 am : link
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
Quote:
I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.


This is a little bull $hitish to me. So Matthew Stafford wasn't great because his team sucked? It does matter. You want to develop a QB just in case the rarity happens and the rest of the team develops....
RE: Let's see...  
crick n NC : 7:57 am : link
In comment 15388842 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Jones can't score more points - despite having the best corp of receivers he's ever had, SB is back, etc - but his pass rating is improving. What an argument of support. Passer rating.

Jones has produced three TDs in three games.

Three.

Seems the brass at Jints Central agree with those at BBI who think Jones is just 1/11th of the offense. And his responsibilities are no more important than those of the left guard.


I don't find your post to be all that fair. Using the line "best corps of wide receivers he's ever had". Golladay is the big add, and I am sure you will agree that he needs a bit more time to get comfortable. Everyone else is relatively the same.

Barkley is back? Perhaps in name, but again, I am sure you will agree he is not the same yet. While his presence I feel has helped, he has not had the production to help beyond him just being out there.
RE: RE: RE: Everyone mentions Jones faults how about giving him credit when due  
Mdgiantsfan : 8:00 am : link
In comment 15388839 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15388837 Gman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15388831 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


He bowled over Jarrett on the 2 point conversion to go up by 7 points.



Dave Brown bowled over Deion Sanders. It didn't mean he was a good QB.



So you are saying Daniel Jones’s game is comparable to Dave Brown?


Let’s compare their W-L record.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
HomerJones45 : 8:00 am : link
In comment 15388836 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 15388828 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 15388810 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15388795 George from PA said:


Quote:


I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.



Yep, Daniel has to learn how to stop getting holding penalties in crunch time, catch certain touchdown passes, stop dropping probable game winning interceptions, and for goodness sakes get some pressure on the opposing quarterback with the game on the line

Until he accomplishes those things he will never be “The Guy”

Of course Eli failed in those areas as well, which is why the team had to move on from him, it s probably why he finished as a 500 quarterback.

Eli is walking around with two rings and will be in the HOF. Jones will be buying a ticket. You are comparing the gunslinger with the nerves of steel to the shopkeeper sweeping up in front of the store.



If there was history of you takes on Eli Manning I GUARANTEE you were one of the first ones with your pitchfork out ready to run him off the team. BANK ON IT!!!!
Nope, quite the contrary. I would have let Eli play out his contract and entered the qb bonanza the following year instead of using the #6 pick on a guy whose draft projection was Ryan Tannehill and Case Keenum. You must have me confused with someone else.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Everyone mentions Jones faults how about giving him credit when due  
Mdgiantsfan : 8:02 am : link
In comment 15388856 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15388839 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15388837 Gman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15388831 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


He bowled over Jarrett on the 2 point conversion to go up by 7 points.



Dave Brown bowled over Deion Sanders. It didn't mean he was a good QB.



So you are saying Daniel Jones’s game is comparable to Dave Brown?



Let’s compare their W-L record.


DJ 8-21
DB 26-34

Ouch 🤦🏾‍♂️
Dave Brown isn’t close to DJ in comparison as a QB  
Rick in Dallas : 8:04 am : link
You guys bringing up Dave Brown must have really enjoyed his passes bouncing off the turf on out patterns. Geez !!!!
All I’m saying is coach to this kids strengths. These game plans are super conservative. To me that is more on Judge than Garrett.
RE: Dave Brown isn’t close to DJ in comparison as a QB  
jeff57 : 8:10 am : link
In comment 15388861 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
You guys bringing up Dave Brown must have really enjoyed his passes bouncing off the turf on out patterns. Geez !!!!
All I’m saying is coach to this kids strengths. These game plans are super conservative. To me that is more on Judge than Garrett.


Agree. Jones is better than Brown was.
Different OC  
jeff57 : 8:12 am : link
That's a fair point. And at this point, the season is lost anyway, so I can see sticking with Garrett till the end.
This is why the Giants  
Dnew15 : 8:14 am : link
are in the rut they are in.

The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect different results.
RE: RE: Dave Brown isn’t close to DJ in comparison as a QB  
Mdgiantsfan : 8:19 am : link
In comment 15388863 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388861 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


You guys bringing up Dave Brown must have really enjoyed his passes bouncing off the turf on out patterns. Geez !!!!
All I’m saying is coach to this kids strengths. These game plans are super conservative. To me that is more on Judge than Garrett.



Agree. Jones is better than Brown was.


At the end of the day, results matter. Jones may be a better QB stats wise, but he is 8-21. He was taken 6th overall, he is supposed to be a difference maker. So far he has not proven to be that. While you can put some of this on coaching, the fact that the team has no confidence in the offense being a difference maker is concerning. Again part of that is coaching philosophy.

I DJ to be the guy, but so far I'm not sold. And for all the flashes of goodness we see, up pops up a fumbled snap that absolutely kills a drive...or a fumble on a positive run in the red zone. For a #6 pick, I expect him to play above the Xs and Os and help propel this team to victory. Maybe it's my high expectations that need to be lowered:)
IF Jones needs  
Koffman : 8:20 am : link
Jason Garret to succeed in this league then we're in bigger trouble than we thought.
Trying to talk about Jones here on bbi  
jvm52106 : 8:22 am : link
is like trying to talk politics (which is banned) or talk vax or not vax, nobody is changing the minds of those for or against. Both sides are entrenched in their beliefs and find any reason, any possible stat, talking point or cliche'd critique to prove their already rock solid opinion.

Jones is not the reason the team is struglling- Garrett, bad play calling, bad plays, no Oline.. on one side

Jones is a game manager (cliche), slow to go through progressions, doesn't win games, fumbled the ball (didn't turn it over though), checks down, isn't a fast change of play (in play) guy etc.. on the other side.

Those two sides then find any example, any reason, any very slim, thin or even whisper of a connection and reason to validate their point- ie confirmation bias.

One of my favorites is the Jones doesn't win games- yet he had the Giants in the lead the last two weeks only to watch the defense give up the game winning points. Most reasonable people/observers would point blame to the overall team and certainly the defense which has huge contracts galore on that side of the ball. But, that doesn't apply to some posters here who then say he should have scored more or the offense didn't do this or that because of Jones (leaving out the fact that they did anything was 100% on Jones). Areas where some get a slide or an excuse- Barkley comes to mind, Jones gets none with these folks. The old argument that he is a turnover machine cannot be said this year so now the answer is he is too conservative and the coaching staff is doing all it can to make sure he doesn't turn the ball over. The argument for failure isn't in the proof but the set opinion before the evidence is even collected. You are no longer looking to see what happened but looking to for pieces to prove your opinion already.

It is tiresome here.
You guys prove my point Deion Sanders never made a tackle  
Rick in Dallas : 8:23 am : link
Meanwhile Grady Jarrett is a 300 lb 2 time all pro tackle . Great comparison DJ haters.
we fucking suck  
Jints in Carolina : 8:23 am : link
/endthread
I think the Giants point is sensible  
cosmicj : 8:25 am : link
It’s very difficult to accurately assess Garrett’s performance from the outside.
I think it’s more interesting to wonder why this story  
cosmicj : 8:26 am : link
Was planted with Vacchiano. Sounds like the team is reading the fan forums.
So they need to prove DJ looks good in Garrets awful and arcane offens  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:29 am : link
to know if they have a superstar QB? The Giants truly are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers, I knew it!
RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
rsjem1979 : 8:32 am : link
In comment 15388843 bluewave said:
Quote:
His rookie year to what I see now. He's cleaned up the mistakes but the production isn't there. If Daniel Jones was always this way then I would agree with the naysayers but that's not the case.

He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????


I reconcile it this way.

In a more suitable offense, Daniel Jones got fat (statistically speaking) lighting up extremely weak defenses. Detroit and Tampa were horrendous. The Jets were merely mediocre and literally did everything to stop Barkley that afternoon.

And the game everyone keeps reminding us of in Washington - they were signing guys off the street that and starting them in their secondary because of an ongoing feud with Josh Norman.

Here's a list of QBs who have thrown 5 TDs in a game: Josh Freeman, Gary Danielson, Mark Malone, Tony Banks, Matt Schaub, Derek Anderson, Steve Spurrier, Gus Frerotte, Elvis Grbac, Kelly Holcomb, Gary Hogeboom, Steve Beurlein.

Those four games: 17 TDs (15 passing, 2 rushing), 0 INTs, 4 TOs

Other 8 starts: 9 TDs (all passing), 18 TOs (12 INTs, 6 fumbles)

I'm not here to defend Jason Garrett at all. I hated that he was hired in the first place, and the sooner he's gone, the better.

That said, I think everybody needs to stop projecting Daniel Jones's career based on 4 games in his rookie year and start looking at the much larger sample of mediocrity or worse.
RE: I think it’s more interesting to wonder why this story  
Scooter185 : 8:36 am : link
In comment 15388886 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Was planted with Vacchiano. Sounds like the team is reading the fan forums.


Calling for JG to be fired is happening across all forms of media. While they didn't outright say he should be fired, Kay and LaGreca laid it all on JG yesterday.
Terps made the point that  
cosmicj : 8:37 am : link
Because the Giants are about to start a rebuild, they need a QB on a rookie contract for cap reasons in the next few years. Unless Jones turns into Dan Marino, there simply isn’t a good team building reason to keep him.

I think that’s convincing. This argument is academic.
I don't like it -- but I buy the rationale  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:43 am : link
in this story

holy cr@p! this means we are going to be watching this kind of football all year??!!!

I may need a new hobby
At this point in the season  
fkap : 8:44 am : link
it would not be some drastic change in system, but rather a change in play calling and a gradual tweak of the system as the season progresses.

RV's logic doesn't hold up.

Neither does bw's. On paper, it's a good WR corp, but...Toney is a mystery who mostly lost the pre-season, Golladay missed a lot of pre-season and is still nursing an injury (or two), and the last game (one third of the season) was mostly without the 2 first string WR who were there all pre-season. And it was well known that Barkley would be back, but limited, and who also missed most of pre-season.
Thing is at this.point they could just change play callers  
BillT : 8:47 am : link
They don’t have to fire Garrett just charge responsibilities.
RE: You guys prove my point Deion Sanders never made a tackle  
madeinstars : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15388881 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Meanwhile Grady Jarrett is a 300 lb 2 time all pro tackle . Great comparison DJ haters.


Yes, you have a great point. DJ is a franchise QB because he ran over a DT once for 2 points.
How do we not know what Jones is?  
UberAlias : 9:04 am : link
He's a good QB you can win with, not elite. There's no mystery here.
He's not going to elevate the team and cover up for ineptness  
UberAlias : 9:06 am : link
But if we add more talent to the roster we can be competitive with him. That's what he is. No great puzzle here to solve.
RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
Debaser : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15388843 bluewave said:
Quote:
His rookie year to what I see now. He's cleaned up the mistakes but the production isn't there. If Daniel Jones was always this way then I would agree with the naysayers but that's not the case.

He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????


He has NOT cleaned up the mistakes. He fumbled twice. Expectations are just higher now. I was at the game I watched him go right into statue mode staring down the field at a receiver completely oblivious to Falcon Defensive back who just batted the ball out of his hands. Garret or Judge;s solutuion to this is play ultra conservative and hope to squeak out a win. You are not going to win many games turning the ball over 40 times. And jones ain't a rookie any more so it would nit be acceptable or a good look. People laughed me off the scene about glennon. He sounds a lot like Jones except without the arm. Except instead of turning it over a lot with picks (glennon) he would with fumbles and picks (Jones). Glennon would hit his curl routes and would throw TDs to Golladay in tigh windows like he did in Chicago.
RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
rsjem1979 : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15388943 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15388843 bluewave said:


Quote:


His rookie year to what I see now. He's cleaned up the mistakes but the production isn't there. If Daniel Jones was always this way then I would agree with the naysayers but that's not the case.

He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????



He has NOT cleaned up the mistakes. He fumbled twice. Expectations are just higher now. I was at the game I watched him go right into statue mode staring down the field at a receiver completely oblivious to Falcon Defensive back who just batted the ball out of his hands. Garret or Judge;s solutuion to this is play ultra conservative and hope to squeak out a win. You are not going to win many games turning the ball over 40 times. And jones ain't a rookie any more so it would nit be acceptable or a good look. People laughed me off the scene about glennon. He sounds a lot like Jones except without the arm. Except instead of turning it over a lot with picks (glennon) he would with fumbles and picks (Jones). Glennon would hit his curl routes and would throw TDs to Golladay in tigh windows like he did in Chicago.


If people like QBs who set a franchise rookie record for TD passes, they should love Mike Glennon. He had 19 TDs and 9 INTs in his rookie year for Tampa. Only 4 fumbles lost too.
RE: How do we not know what Jones is?  
crick n NC : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:
Quote:
He's a good QB you can win with, not elite. There's no mystery here.


What a player is and what they can become are not always the same answer.
RE: So they need to prove DJ looks good in Garrets awful and arcane offens  
Debaser : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15388892 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
to know if they have a superstar QB? The Giants truly are playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers, I knew it!


I am just all ears on what type of offense the Giants should have to play to Jones strengths? What exactly are those? I have seen Garret call draws and I have seen him call rpo. Do you want a lot more of that like an imitation of the Ravens?

It would be a joke to run that. Lamar Jackson is a ultra athletic to the point of making it look like the one superstar athlete dominating a high school game. I am sorry but you are in an alternate universe if you think Jones can pull something like that off.

He has a bare minimum arm so what offense would you like to see? Also I would expect him to make some plays and win some games. If Eli had a playoff appearance under dipshit Mcadoo's offense that complete neutered Eli -- a gunslinger deep thrower-- then I expect Jones to win some games and throw to Golladay and Toney even in those techmo bowl plays that Garret calls.
The production isn't there.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:20 am : link
Blame whoever you choose but the Giants looking at this three game stretch and how Garrett is playing the safest possible brand of offense is just trying to find a way to confirm what they want to believe.
"Mara wanted Garrett as OC even before bringing in Joe Judge"  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:21 am : link
THIS is why we fail.
RE: RE: How do we not know what Jones is?  
UberAlias : 9:21 am : link
In comment 15388950 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:


Quote:


He's a good QB you can win with, not elite. There's no mystery here.



What a player is and what they can become are not always the same answer.
We've seen enough to know what he is, and what he will be.
Judge made a comment yesterday  
nygiants16 : 9:39 am : link
that they will change the gameplans but wont change the callers, i am hoping it means he will them to be more agressive..

I am not going to pretend to know the inner workings of the Giants but i would love to know how much freedom Graham and Garrett have and how much Judge influences..

Meaning does judge tell them hey want to be conservative, time of possession, bend but dont break, dink and dunk or is it Graham and Garrett doing this..

You have to assume Judge is telling them to build their gameplans around that, otherwise Jduge is just a figure head..

I also wonder how much say Jones has in the offense, meaning can he if he sees something pre snap tell his receiver hey run this, or he can audible. He has the standard run/pass audible, you see him doing thr kill kill audible all the time. Golden tate is on gmfb this week and he basically saod somrthing like i want to see the Giants let Jones tell receicers hey run this route or that route based on what he sees..
RE: I don't like it -- but I buy the rationale  
AdamBrag : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15388910 gidiefor said:
Quote:
in this story

holy cr@p! this means we are going to be watching this kind of football all year??!!!

I may need a new hobby


That's the thing. If DJ needs this offense to succeed, and success is having a bottom 5 offense in the NFL, that's not good enough.

In other words, if the offensive system is so bad it makes Giants games unwatchable, that isn't a good way to help a QB or evaluate one.
RE: RE: RE: How do we not know what Jones is?  
crick n NC : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15388962 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15388950 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:


Quote:


He's a good QB you can win with, not elite. There's no mystery here.



What a player is and what they can become are not always the same answer.

We've seen enough to know what he is, and what he will be.


You've seen enough.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15388848 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15388828 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 15388810 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15388795 George from PA said:


Quote:


I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.



Yep, Daniel has to learn how to stop getting holding penalties in crunch time, catch certain touchdown passes, stop dropping probable game winning interceptions, and for goodness sakes get some pressure on the opposing quarterback with the game on the line

Until he accomplishes those things he will never be “The Guy”

Of course Eli failed in those areas as well, which is why the team had to move on from him, it s probably why he finished as a 500 quarterback.

Eli is walking around with two rings and will be in the HOF. Jones will be buying a ticket. You are comparing the gunslinger with the nerves of steel to the shopkeeper sweeping up in front of the store.



You inadvertently reinforce the pt of my post. That HOF gunslinger with nerves of steel became a middling quarterback the second half of his career when surrounded by a losing NFL roster.

I love Eli, one of the greatest Giants, Thought it was clear my post was addressing the continued stubbornness of some when evaluating Jones, even to the extent of dismissing a pretty good streak of play by him, good enough to have won a few of those three games, with a flippant, “he was 0-3. “

I swear, it seems like some on this board would rather be proven right about Daniel, than have him succeed.

Is there still resentment because he replaced Eli.


I don't feel resentment because he replaced Eli. However, you alleys seem ready with a Eli slight. That's fine, you're entitled to your opinion.

What I resent is the feeling that Jones "has" to be the guy to some people.


RE: RE: RE: RE: How do we not know what Jones is?  
UberAlias : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15389001 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15388962 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 15388950 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:


Quote:


He's a good QB you can win with, not elite. There's no mystery here.



What a player is and what they can become are not always the same answer.

We've seen enough to know what he is, and what he will be.



You've seen enough.
That is correct. Because QBs who magically transform into different players after their 3rd season not due to increase in talent around them are very rare.
RE: Jones had the Giants in position to win the last 2 games BUT  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15388797 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
the defense failed miserably!!!!


The Falcons scored only 17 pts. The week before they scored 25 against the Bucs amazing defense. This was not on the defense.

The Giants scored only one TD against a Falcons defense that allowed 11 TDs in the previous two games. That's why the Giants lost.
Jones still has an issue with fumbling the ball  
Metnut : 9:59 am : link
and it’s continued this year. He’s playing better and I’m convinced he’s a top 30QB in this league but you really want a top 10QB if you’re going to commit long term.

I’m hoping he can try and hold on the football, otherwise, you can’t commit to the guy.
I just want to how much freedom Jones has  
nygiants16 : 10:00 am : link
If he sees single high and 1 on 1 with Golladay, can he look kver to Golladay and change the route..

If he reads zone can he change the routes or the play in general..

Does he have those freedoms or is he restrictex
The Jones to Brown comparison is a fair one  
arniefez : 10:05 am : link
in the big picture view. Both were 1st round picks taking over for iconic Super Bowl winning QB's. I agree that Jones is better than Brown but he's worse than 2/3 of his peers.

His career record is 8-21 and he's thrown 13 TD passes in his last 17 games. More than half of those 21 loses were there be taken by an above average QB at the end of the game. If this is how the Giants have to play because they can't trust him in a wide open offense he needs to go.
Whole idea is lunacy anyway  
ghost718 : 10:09 am : link
You've got this head coach,looking like he's about to have a Dr Beeper moment with his radio transmitter,and we're gonna fire Garrett.Leaving us with no options for the rest of the year if something we're to happen.

Than our savior will be...Freddie Kitchens.

Yeah right
Ralph points out the thing that I was most encouraged by  
mattlawson : 10:10 am : link
His personal mentorship of Jones. I was able to go to the Washington game and the thing that I immediately noticed was Jones and Garret were right next to each other warming up together like quarterbacks. Building a strong bond after a tumultuous couple of years I think is the right thing to do.

Kind of like how Eli really benefited from a strong quarterbacks coach to help with decisiveness, footwork, and getting the ball out in the middle of his career. I think this is in the same vein.

I like the downfield approach we are just not taking full of vantage of it and our line isn’t good enough to exploit run fits when the defense is playing two high safeties. And Jones running it to keep everything fully in our control is not being utilized enough
RE: The Jones to Brown comparison is a fair one  
nygiants16 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15389026 arniefez said:
Quote:
in the big picture view. Both were 1st round picks taking over for iconic Super Bowl winning QB's. I agree that Jones is better than Brown but he's worse than 2/3 of his peers.

His career record is 8-21 and he's thrown 13 TD passes in his last 17 games. More than half of those 21 loses were there be taken by an above average QB at the end of the game. If this is how the Giants have to play because they can't trust him in a wide open offense he needs to go.


I am a jones supporter but i agree with this 100, if they are not opening uo the offense because they dont trust Jones then he cant be the QB..

If it is Garrett simply not opening the offense then we cant get afair evaluation on Jones
Firing Gettleman's choice for OC is just a tip to what is wrong...  
Fishmanjim57 : 10:15 am : link
This organisation has been making mistakes on the management/coaching side of this team since the final days of the Ernie Accorsi era. Reese was an absolute disaster who did nothing to help Eli Manning through most of his career, then when Mara finally fired him he turned around an hired his old buddy Dave Gettleman, rather than look around the league for possible replacements who understand the NFL in the 21st century. So we heard promises of hiring "hog mollies" by DG, and he followed through on his promises about as well as Joe Judge has followed through on his lies about returning a disciplined team to wear that jersey. It's all a bunch of bullsh*t. Firing one bad hire won't improve the outlook on the massive dumpster fire they've become. The are the laughing stock of the entire NFL. We are now the Cleveland Browns, hell the Giants already have one of Cleveland's former coaches on the coaching staff.
RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15388896 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388843 bluewave said:


Quote:


His rookie year to what I see now. He's cleaned up the mistakes but the production isn't there. If Daniel Jones was always this way then I would agree with the naysayers but that's not the case.

He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????



I reconcile it this way.

In a more suitable offense, Daniel Jones got fat (statistically speaking) lighting up extremely weak defenses. Detroit and Tampa were horrendous. The Jets were merely mediocre and literally did everything to stop Barkley that afternoon.

And the game everyone keeps reminding us of in Washington - they were signing guys off the street that and starting them in their secondary because of an ongoing feud with Josh Norman.

Here's a list of QBs who have thrown 5 TDs in a game: Josh Freeman, Gary Danielson, Mark Malone, Tony Banks, Matt Schaub, Derek Anderson, Steve Spurrier, Gus Frerotte, Elvis Grbac, Kelly Holcomb, Gary Hogeboom, Steve Beurlein.

Those four games: 17 TDs (15 passing, 2 rushing), 0 INTs, 4 TOs

Other 8 starts: 9 TDs (all passing), 18 TOs (12 INTs, 6 fumbles)

I'm not here to defend Jason Garrett at all. I hated that he was hired in the first place, and the sooner he's gone, the better.

That said, I think everybody needs to stop projecting Daniel Jones's career based on 4 games in his rookie year and start looking at the much larger sample of mediocrity or worse.


Hello… they played a terrible team this week and could barely score. They’ve played bad teams under Jason Garrett and haven’t done a thing offensively.

Lots of rookie quarterbacks have played bad teams, but only one has four games of 300+ yards and 4+ TDs in a season. There’s literally no one saying that because of those four games that we should expect Daniel Jones to do it each week. However, he should be doing better than this. This article states that because Jones didn’t throw any interceptions, they seem to think he played well. That’s insanity. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards once with Garrett as coordinator. He hasn’t had three total TDs once with Garrett as coordinator, let alone four. You and other people can choose to believe that this is all Jones is capable of and that the coordinator doesn’t matter. I think Garrett is ruining what may be Jones’ only opportunity to start in this league. He has no clue how to use Toney, Golladay, or the tight end. Barkley is doomed to get 99% of his carries between the tackles.

Garrett has to go now.
No matter how you look at it  
madeinstars : 10:20 am : link
This is is an embarrassingly stupid situation.

Either you believe in Jones and it's madness that they are keeping the OC that is supposedly keeping him down. Or you don't believe in Jones and it's still maddening they keep the OC, instead of just trying something else because it can't get worse anyway.

Than there's the thing we can all agree on and it's that it's truly fucking insane that this OC was supposedly hired or targeted even before we had a HC and that the HC either doesn't have the balls or the mandate to fire him even though he is glaringly incompetent. Both of those options are just terribly sad.

Than there is the fact that the organization apparently thinks they can damage control this situation by leaking to the beat writers on the pay roll that they are keeping Garrett because it's ACTUALLY THE BEST THING FOR DANIEL JONES even though Jones can't produce points to save his life in this scheme.

So now the believers are forced to believe Jones lack of production is due to the OC, while the organization itself thinks keeping the OC is vital for Jones development???

Just laughable, really.
Then fire Gettlemen  
UberAlias : 10:23 am : link
You can't come out there and keep saying you are tired of losing and then not doing anything about it. Yes, we've been through a number of coaches, but we still stuck in the same spot. There is nothing on DGs resume that would exclude him from the current state of the team. Nothing at all except a desperate grasp that after years someone is going to magically transform into something they have yet to show to date. You can't lets the fans run an organization. At the same time, you can't outright ignore them either, and if you do, you better hope you are right.
Then fire Gettlemen  
UberAlias : 10:23 am : link
You can't come out there and keep saying you are tired of losing and then not doing anything about it. Yes, we've been through a number of coaches, but we still stuck in the same spot. There is nothing on DGs resume that would exclude him from the current state of the team. Nothing at all except a desperate grasp that after years someone is going to magically transform into something they have yet to show to date. You can't lets the fans run an organization. At the same time, you can't outright ignore them either, and if you do, you better hope you are right.
The reason people tend to lean its on Garrett  
nygiants16 : 10:27 am : link
is because look at how he is using certain receivers and using Barkley and his stupid play calls at the worst time..

They were starting tk run the football well up the gut and then he calls a sweep that loses 2 yards..

He clearly doesnt know how to use Toney, Toney was in for 44 snaps, how many times they run a quick screen to him? how many timrs did they just get him in space? instead they are having him run routes, he is not a route runner, he is a guy you get in space and have him make people miss..

Golladay is a guy you throw the ball to even when covered, you have him 1 on 1 , throw him the ball, its simple really..

Shep works in the slot, he makes people off balance with his routes, get him the ball in the middle of the field..

Barkley is never going to be a guy who just pounds the ball, get him in space and let him go, stop trying to force him into tight spaces, it is not who he is..

Jones kills teams with his legs, make teams defensive ends and olbs have to choose to crash or play Jones you running out of the i formation does nothing, it makes it easy for the defense, sprwad them out and give Jones running lanes..
at this rate most or all will be gone after  
LG in NYC : 10:29 am : link
this season any way.

may as well rid JG of his job or his play calling duties now and see what we have over the remaining games... at least that should tell us what we have in Jones, Judge & Kitchens.

of course, I don't expect that to happen bc it is the Giants way.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How do we not know what Jones is?  
crick n NC : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15389017 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15389001 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15388962 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 15388950 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:


Quote:


He's a good QB you can win with, not elite. There's no mystery here.



What a player is and what they can become are not always the same answer.

We've seen enough to know what he is, and what he will be.



You've seen enough.

That is correct. Because QBs who magically transform into different players after their 3rd season not due to increase in talent around them are very rare.


Obviously fine. I have a feeling teams want to be a little more certain.
Crick  
UberAlias : 10:33 am : link
Fair enough.
It seems illogical madmen are running  
Producer : 10:33 am : link
this organization and we are in the grip of their insanity.

We have to keep an OC with outdated ideas to see if our ineffectual QB can play. And the conclusion is that the QB is good even though we have zero wins and he has thrown 2 TD passes in three games - in a league where average QBs are throwing 2/3 TDs every week.

This just bananas guys. This team doesn't deserve our passion.
RE: RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
Debaser : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15389046 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388896 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15388843 bluewave said:


Quote:


His rookie year to what I see now. He's cleaned up the mistakes but the production isn't there. If Daniel Jones was always this way then I would agree with the naysayers but that's not the case.

He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????



I reconcile it this way.

In a more suitable offense, Daniel Jones got fat (statistically speaking) lighting up extremely weak defenses. Detroit and Tampa were horrendous. The Jets were merely mediocre and literally did everything to stop Barkley that afternoon.

And the game everyone keeps reminding us of in Washington - they were signing guys off the street that and starting them in their secondary because of an ongoing feud with Josh Norman.

Here's a list of QBs who have thrown 5 TDs in a game: Josh Freeman, Gary Danielson, Mark Malone, Tony Banks, Matt Schaub, Derek Anderson, Steve Spurrier, Gus Frerotte, Elvis Grbac, Kelly Holcomb, Gary Hogeboom, Steve Beurlein.

Those four games: 17 TDs (15 passing, 2 rushing), 0 INTs, 4 TOs

Other 8 starts: 9 TDs (all passing), 18 TOs (12 INTs, 6 fumbles)

I'm not here to defend Jason Garrett at all. I hated that he was hired in the first place, and the sooner he's gone, the better.

That said, I think everybody needs to stop projecting Daniel Jones's career based on 4 games in his rookie year and start looking at the much larger sample of mediocrity or worse.



Hello… they played a terrible team this week and could barely score. They’ve played bad teams under Jason Garrett and haven’t done a thing offensively.

Lots of rookie quarterbacks have played bad teams, but only one has four games of 300+ yards and 4+ TDs in a season. There’s literally no one saying that because of those four games that we should expect Daniel Jones to do it each week. However, he should be doing better than this. This article states that because Jones didn’t throw any interceptions, they seem to think he played well. That’s insanity. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards once with Garrett as coordinator. He hasn’t had three total TDs once with Garrett as coordinator, let alone four. You and other people can choose to believe that this is all Jones is capable of and that the coordinator doesn’t matter. I think Garrett is ruining what may be Jones’ only opportunity to start in this league. He has no clue how to use Toney, Golladay, or the tight end. Barkley is doomed to get 99% of his carries between the tackles.

Garrett has to go now.


That was 3 years ago. And guess what? you have another rookie record holding QB on the Giants to warming up a bench--Glennon-- which is where Jones should be.

You really have to get the difference between a rookie and those expectations vs. a 3rd year guy and those expectations. I am sure Shurmur trained Jones to do one read ; and let it all hang out offense with Jones. He was one the verge of getting fired so why not ? he lost a shit ton of games got fired and Jones had 40 turnovers.

Garret as above .500 HC and one time 13-3 coach doesn't have that option.
RE: Crick  
crick n NC : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15389069 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Fair enough.


👍
RE: No matter how you look at it  
rsjem1979 : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15389047 madeinstars said:
Quote:

Than there is the fact that the organization apparently thinks they can damage control this situation by leaking to the beat writers on the pay roll that they are keeping Garrett because it's ACTUALLY THE BEST THING FOR DANIEL JONES even though Jones can't produce points to save his life in this scheme.

So now the believers are forced to believe Jones lack of production is due to the OC, while the organization itself thinks keeping the OC is vital for Jones development???

Just laughable, really.


If there's anything you can count on with the Giants, it's that they will err on the side of "stability" being the best course of action, and they will always get their message out thru a very friendly media.

It was clear towards the end of last season when we started seeing positive articles about Gettleman that he was going to be back.

The Eli/Geno Smith thing rocked the boat, so Mara threw McAdoo and Reese overboard. They "steadied the ship" with an old friend in Gettleman, and brought in an easily controlled head coach. When it was irrefutable that Shurmur was in over his head, they tossed him overboard but kept Gettleman to maintain some stability in transitioning to a new coach.

They telegraph every single move.
What about the defense  
Bruner4329 : 10:37 am : link
The way I see it if the defense had played better and was able to make any stops down the stretch we would be 2-1 right now. So why isn't the defense and coordinator getting more heat. The defense has given up points at the end of the first half in all 3 games and in the last 2 games could not stop anything in the 4th quarter.
RE: RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
rsjem1979 : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15389046 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:

Lots of rookie quarterbacks have played bad teams, but only one has four games of 300+ yards and 4+ TDs in a season. There’s literally no one saying that because of those four games that we should expect Daniel Jones to do it each week. However, he should be doing better than this. This article states that because Jones didn’t throw any interceptions, they seem to think he played well. That’s insanity. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards once with Garrett as coordinator. He hasn’t had three total TDs once with Garrett as coordinator, let alone four. You and other people can choose to believe that this is all Jones is capable of and that the coordinator doesn’t matter. I think Garrett is ruining what may be Jones’ only opportunity to start in this league. He has no clue how to use Toney, Golladay, or the tight end. Barkley is doomed to get 99% of his carries between the tackles.

Garrett has to go now.


I agree. Garrett has to go. He should never have been here in the first place.

But how many times are you people going to isolate 4 games from 2019 as if they are evidence of anything? It was 4 games out of 12 in one season.

Just stop with cherry-picked small sample size records. They are meaningless.
RE: RE: No matter how you look at it  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15389078 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15389047 madeinstars said:


Quote:



Than there is the fact that the organization apparently thinks they can damage control this situation by leaking to the beat writers on the pay roll that they are keeping Garrett because it's ACTUALLY THE BEST THING FOR DANIEL JONES even though Jones can't produce points to save his life in this scheme.

So now the believers are forced to believe Jones lack of production is due to the OC, while the organization itself thinks keeping the OC is vital for Jones development???

Just laughable, really.



If there's anything you can count on with the Giants, it's that they will err on the side of "stability" being the best course of action, and they will always get their message out thru a very friendly media.

It was clear towards the end of last season when we started seeing positive articles about Gettleman that he was going to be back.

The Eli/Geno Smith thing rocked the boat, so Mara threw McAdoo and Reese overboard. They "steadied the ship" with an old friend in Gettleman, and brought in an easily controlled head coach. When it was irrefutable that Shurmur was in over his head, they tossed him overboard but kept Gettleman to maintain some stability in transitioning to a new coach.

They telegraph every single move.


Yup. Then they bring in a guy who has never head coached anything before in his life. Another easily controlled HC.

Makes me wonder if Mara is seriously averse to having the GM and HC in lock step with each-other. He may prefer a separation of church/state when it comes to this relationship.
RE: Then fire Gettlemen  
chick310 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15389053 UberAlias said:
Quote:
You can't come out there and keep saying you are tired of losing and then not doing anything about it. Yes, we've been through a number of coaches, but we still stuck in the same spot. There is nothing on DGs resume that would exclude him from the current state of the team. Nothing at all except a desperate grasp that after years someone is going to magically transform into something they have yet to show to date. You can't lets the fans run an organization. At the same time, you can't outright ignore them either, and if you do, you better hope you are right.


The Front Office and coaching staff probably felt they were getting things "right" on the Defensive side of the ball. They played well in second half of last year, they added more into the secondary in the offseason and drafted an edge rusher fairly early.

However the Defense has completely let them down in all 3 games thus far. The secondary is getting beat, consistent pass rush isn't there, blitzing has been a disaster, soft zone isn't containing anybody, Martinez goes down, and expensive Giant "stars" like Bradberry, Ryan and Williams look pedestrian.

Where everything on the Offense was the question going into the season if they were getting things "right", a clueless and lifeless defense has shown up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
nygiants16 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15389086 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15389046 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:



Lots of rookie quarterbacks have played bad teams, but only one has four games of 300+ yards and 4+ TDs in a season. There’s literally no one saying that because of those four games that we should expect Daniel Jones to do it each week. However, he should be doing better than this. This article states that because Jones didn’t throw any interceptions, they seem to think he played well. That’s insanity. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards once with Garrett as coordinator. He hasn’t had three total TDs once with Garrett as coordinator, let alone four. You and other people can choose to believe that this is all Jones is capable of and that the coordinator doesn’t matter. I think Garrett is ruining what may be Jones’ only opportunity to start in this league. He has no clue how to use Toney, Golladay, or the tight end. Barkley is doomed to get 99% of his carries between the tackles.

Garrett has to go now.



I agree. Garrett has to go. He should never have been here in the first place.

But how many times are you people going to isolate 4 games from 2019 as if they are evidence of anything? It was 4 games out of 12 in one season.

Just stop with cherry-picked small sample size records. They are meaningless.


Do you think Darnold is having a better year then Jones?
RE: RE: How do we not know what Jones is?  
MeanBunny : 10:53 am : link
Alex Smith had horrible tears at SF and then he shined at KC. It's ccoaching and scheme and talent all in one. I don't think coaches have confidence in him, he is a slow read and has no red zone abilities right now. Can Garrett fix him?
we are averaging  
djm : 11:04 am : link
18 ppg.

Finest stretch of his career.

I defended Jones heading into this season because I wanted to see more. If this is his best I have seen enough. We need a better talent. Unless that guy doesn't avail himself this coming offseason, which could be possible I guess, we need to try and upgrade the position, since it's the most important one and Giants will never emerge from this swamp of fail unless the key positions play like super stars.

18 PPG. That's not bad, it's awful.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
Debaser : 11:17 am : link


Quote:


Do you think Darnold is having a better year then Jones?


You really don't see the difference between someone who was a highly regarded prospect at USC ; moving to a different team; playing pretty darn good football even with his key guy out and even against crumby teams and making it look pretty easy vs. a guy who you saw play really well 3 years ago agsint not only one of the worst teams in the league but people they called in from the loading docks.

You guys really have to get real about the Jones comparisons.. I mean Dam Marino never won a SB so not that is the same as Dan Jones? Even the Eli comparisons are starting to bug me. Darnold when was the last time jones lead his team down the field and went up 2 scores in the 4th Qtr?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
nygiants16 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 15389152 Debaser said:
Quote:




Quote:




Do you think Darnold is having a better year then Jones?



You really don't see the difference between someone who was a highly regarded prospect at USC ; moving to a different team; playing pretty darn good football even with his key guy out and even against crumby teams and making it look pretty easy vs. a guy who you saw play really well 3 years ago agsint not only one of the worst teams in the league but people they called in from the loading docks.

You guys really have to get real about the Jones comparisons.. I mean Dam Marino never won a SB so not that is the same as Dan Jones? Even the Eli comparisons are starting to bug me. Darnold when was the last time jones lead his team down the field and went up 2 scores in the 4th Qtr?


You realize they have basically the same exact stats, the only difference is Panthers are 3-0 because their defense has made stops..

No idea if Jones is thr answer right now and if i had to venture to gues id probably say no at this point, but he hasnt been awful and really team should be 2-1..

Also a guy who think Mike Glennon is the answer should not be talking about qb prospects and who he thinks is better or not...

Why dont you do us all a favor and jist stop posting, because we all know you are a dupe and a troll
RE: we are averaging  
Producer : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15389125 djm said:
Quote:
18 ppg.

Finest stretch of his career.

I defended Jones heading into this season because I wanted to see more. If this is his best I have seen enough. We need a better talent. Unless that guy doesn't avail himself this coming offseason, which could be possible I guess, we need to try and upgrade the position, since it's the most important one and Giants will never emerge from this swamp of fail unless the key positions play like super stars.

18 PPG. That's not bad, it's awful.


preach
RE: we are averaging  
nygiants16 : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15389125 djm said:
Quote:
18 ppg.

Finest stretch of his career.

I defended Jones heading into this season because I wanted to see more. If this is his best I have seen enough. We need a better talent. Unless that guy doesn't avail himself this coming offseason, which could be possible I guess, we need to try and upgrade the position, since it's the most important one and Giants will never emerge from this swamp of fail unless the key positions play like super stars.

18 PPG. That's not bad, it's awful.


It is not good enough, that is why we need to get rid of Garrett to know who the problem is..

Is it Garrett being to conservative or is hr being to conservative because he doesnt trust Jones or doesnt think he can do it
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
Debaser : 11:31 am : link
Quote:


Also a guy who think Mike Glennon is the answer should not be talking about qb prospects and who he thinks is better or not...

Why dont you do us all a favor and jist stop posting, because we all know you are a dupe and a troll


You're putting words in my mouth about Glennon. I said he could throw the routes that garret likes to call better than Jones. Which isn't saying much since Jones has to have the worst arm in the history of a top 10 QB pick in like 20 years minimum. He also never has the confidence to throw outside the numbers. At least he didn't last game. You would think he would try it a few times....
Jason Garrett has that Ivy league stigma and pedigree  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:45 am : link
There is no way Mara fires him, He will be the OC so long as Joe Judge is coach, Just accept it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I cannot reconcile what I saw  
rsjem1979 : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15389108 nygiants16 said:
Quote:



Do you think Darnold is having a better year then Jones?


I don't know how that's relevant, and I haven't seen enough of Darnold to make an informed statement on that.

Statistically, Jones is obviously better as a runner, but there doesn't appear to be much to differentiate between the two from a productivity standpoint.

Is there a point? I wouldn't pay either of them elite QB money.
To add, I have known people in my career that have had  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:48 am : link
The Ivy league diploma on the wall at work and it basically gives them a license to crap on the desk and do nothing all day because the firm likes the fact they have an Ivy league employee to sport. Same concept with Mara and the giants here to a degree.
RE: RE: we are averaging  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15389169 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15389125 djm said:





It is not good enough, that is why we need to get rid of Garrett to know who the problem is..

Is it Garrett being to conservative or is hr being to conservative because he doesnt trust Jones or doesnt think he can do it


Exactly, and Freddy Kitchens is no peach, but he looks like Andy Reid right now with the way Garrett runs things.
RE: What about the defense  
Regular Coffee : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15389082 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
The way I see it if the defense had played better and was able to make any stops down the stretch we would be 2-1 right now. So why isn't the defense and coordinator getting more heat. The defense has given up points at the end of the first half in all 3 games and in the last 2 games could not stop anything in the 4th quarter.


Excellent point. Graham is at least just as bad a coach as Garrett. Their combined crappiness is still not as bad as Joe "Play not to lose" Judge.
If they're concerned with Jones's development,  
Section331 : 11:51 am : link
I don't think keeping Garrett is the answer.
What sucks this team should easily be 2-1  
nygiants16 : 11:55 am : link
instead of being happy where the giants are at, we are instead talking about who needs to be fired..

Defense gets 1 stop in that redskins game when the giants kept going up 6, they probably win and then they had a chance to stop him to end the game at the end and they couldnt..

Falcons they let Matt Ryan go right down the field twice to beat them and Jackson probably had the game sealing pick in his hands..

but you are what your record says you are and this is where we are at
RE: What sucks this team should easily be 2-1  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15389241 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
instead of being happy where the giants are at, we are instead talking about who needs to be fired..

Defense gets 1 stop in that redskins game when the giants kept going up 6, they probably win and then they had a chance to stop him to end the game at the end and they couldnt..

Falcons they let Matt Ryan go right down the field twice to beat them and Jackson probably had the game sealing pick in his hands..

but you are what your record says you are and this is where we are at


What's worse is our coach thinks its a good idea not to step on the throat when given the chance so the defense isn't put in these positions in the video game 4th quarter that is the modern day NFL. I mean everyone is getting on Adoree, but how many QBs are going to make that boneheaded throw in the redzone consistently? Jalen Hurts and who? Very uncharacteristic for Ryan, but this is what happens when you play it conservatively in today's NFL, you are playing with fire and instead of going for control of the game you let it come down to one play.
I hate Garrett, but let's not act like he's leading Brady to failure  
AJ23 : 12:03 pm : link
or taking the ball out of Jones's hands.

DJ has his opportunities, and while he's not costing us the games now - he's not winning them either.

We punted 5 times Sunday and on all of those possessions, the majority of plays were passing plays.

We had the ball 1st and 10 at our 49 with 2:15 left, and Jones threw incomplete, got sacked-fumbled and then practically dumped it off on 3rd down.

If you're using this year to evaluate Daniel Jones, he has to start making WINNING plays sooner rather than later. WINNING quarterbacks don't leave it to chance against weak ass opponents.
RE: What sucks this team should easily be 2-1  
Scooter185 : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15389241 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
instead of being happy where the giants are at, we are instead talking about who needs to be fired..

Defense gets 1 stop in that redskins game when the giants kept going up 6, they probably win and then they had a chance to stop him to end the game at the end and they couldnt..

Falcons they let Matt Ryan go right down the field twice to beat them and Jackson probably had the game sealing pick in his hands..

but you are what your record says you are and this is where we are at


Good teams find ways to win and bad teams find ways to lose. There should be no solace taken in "they could be 2-1" because they're not, they're 0-3. Why? Because bad teams find ways to lose.
RE: RE: What sucks this team should easily be 2-1  
nygiants16 : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15389302 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15389241 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


instead of being happy where the giants are at, we are instead talking about who needs to be fired..

Defense gets 1 stop in that redskins game when the giants kept going up 6, they probably win and then they had a chance to stop him to end the game at the end and they couldnt..

Falcons they let Matt Ryan go right down the field twice to beat them and Jackson probably had the game sealing pick in his hands..

but you are what your record says you are and this is where we are at



Good teams find ways to win and bad teams find ways to lose. There should be no solace taken in "they could be 2-1" because they're not, they're 0-3. Why? Because bad teams find ways to lose.


where did i say take solace? simply stating how 1 or 2 plays completely changes the narrative of a season
RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
Section331 : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15388853 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:


Quote:


I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.



This is a little bull $hitish to me. So Matthew Stafford wasn't great because his team sucked? It does matter. You want to develop a QB just in case the rarity happens and the rest of the team develops....


This is absolutely correct. Let me know when Jones puts up 4,500 yard, 35 TD seasons like Stafford has.

Look, I want him to succeed as much as anyone, but no one is helping him with ridiculous comparisons to Dan Marino or Matt Stafford. If the Giants were losing, and Jones was putting up those kind of numbers, everyone here would say at least we have our QB. At some point, he has to produce. Yet, all we hear from his defenders is, his OL sucks, his WR's suck, his coaches suck.

Or maybe he isn't good enough to lift a mediocre team every now and then?
RE: RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
bw in dc : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15389333 Section331 said:
Quote:

Or maybe he isn't good enough to lift a mediocre team every now and then?


That's one of the right questions to ask. Instead of always harping on what Jones doesn't have.

The expectations - a word I constantly use in these discussion - should be for Jones to play like his peers who were also drafted in the first round. Herbert, LJax, Allen, Mayfield, etc. QBs who make plays and score points.

As far as I'm concerned, Jones doesn't have a turnover issue as his main issue anymore. He has a production issue.
RE: RE: RE: 0-3 is all that matters.  
rsjem1979 : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15389333 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15388853 DannyDimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15388795 George from PA said:


Quote:


I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.



This is a little bull $hitish to me. So Matthew Stafford wasn't great because his team sucked? It does matter. You want to develop a QB just in case the rarity happens and the rest of the team develops....



This is absolutely correct. Let me know when Jones puts up 4,500 yard, 35 TD seasons like Stafford has.

Look, I want him to succeed as much as anyone, but no one is helping him with ridiculous comparisons to Dan Marino or Matt Stafford. If the Giants were losing, and Jones was putting up those kind of numbers, everyone here would say at least we have our QB. At some point, he has to produce. Yet, all we hear from his defenders is, his OL sucks, his WR's suck, his coaches suck.

Or maybe he isn't good enough to lift a mediocre team every now and then?


There is a very vocal group of posters who would have been absolutely thrilled to let the defense carry a mediocre Jones to a 10-7 record and proudly chirp about how he's a winner even if his stats weren't great.

Now that it appears unlikely to happen that way, the excuses will be plentiful.

From his 2nd season thru 2020 in Detroit (with 4 different offensive coordinators) Stafford's 16-game averages were: 28 TDS, 13 INTs, 3894 yards, 7.3 Y/A.

He's been good for a long time. That's why evaluating QBs based solely on record is ridiculous.
He has a production issue because Garretts scheme and playcalling  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:47 pm : link
is for a team that has a strong OL, powerback, and bunch of good route runners at TE and WR. It's nauseating to watch, a complete mismatch for what we have currently, and completely ineffective when we can't run the ball against two high. I was hopeful before the season because of Gates and Lemiuex, but I said we can't afford to lose AT or Gates or we are probably fucked and here we are. He's shown no ability to adjust, we have a first round WR he has no idea to use, he makes Engram worse than he actually he is because its all just turnover instead of actually big plays he's capable of producing.

DJ is going to get a job way faster than Garrett does, if he he ever sniffs a job, he's probably looking at being a QB coach again if he wants to stay in NFL. I don't make too many guarantees, but that's a lock.

I can't believe we are here as an organization. I'm starting to think we beat the Saints now with Garrett completely revamping and maybe the Cowboys and then just reverts to old habits for God knows what reason. These guys all coach scared so when the backs are completely against the wall they'll throw some shit out there, it will work, and then just go back into old habits when we are "back in it".
RE:  
GiantTuff1 : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15388960 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
THIS is why we fail.


+200
