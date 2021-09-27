At least not yet."
Ralph Vacchiano
Mon, September 27, 2021, 7:38 PM
His bottom line: Giants needed to know if Daniel Jones is their guy and they would have never found out with a third O.C. in three years.
The results so far:
"His first three games have been the finest three-game stretch of his career. He hasn’t thrown a single interception. It’s his first three-game stretch with a passer rating over 90 in every game."
It’s such a defeatist attitude that it has ruined our season.
Yes, indeed. This defense is miserable and it won't get better with their MLB out for the season. If it's a critical 3rd and 10 for the opposition, it's money in the bank they'll convert it. All the time.
Jones also fumbled twice when he should not have last week. Even though he recovered both it stymied the drive because Garrett is incapable of scheming to get the next first down if we have a negative play on first down. We also had at least one missed opportunity where Jones was inaccurate on third down to SS where there was room to get a first down with a more accurate pass. We were also hurt by ridiculously conservative schemes from Judge. Not just the punts on 4th and 3 or less just outside of FG range, but after strip sack with :07 remaining why do you take a knee rather than Hail Mary or run a 20/25 yard out route to at least attempt a FG?
Exactly. I can’t understand how anyone could think average game manager horseshit is an acceptable level of play for a quarterback, but that seems to be the goal for Joe Judge. Instead of designing an offense around Jones strengths, they’ve decided to design one around the QB they wish they had.
I can’t watch this garbage anymore.
There are many examples of in-season firings or demotions that SPARKED teams....
Jim Fassel taking over for Sean Payton in 2000 sparked the Super Bowl run.
Kevin Gilbride taking over the play calling late in 2006 sparked the Giants win over Washington and a playoff berth, savings Coughlin's job, and we know that change resulted in our epic SB runs...
Because ownership is afraid of firing coaches too fast now in fear of looking "unstable" even though it's freaking obvious. A microcosm of the LOSER mentality that's permeated this team -- not playing to win, it's playing to not have egg on your face. What a disgrace.
Who cares if Jones looks more consistent if 0-3 is the greater measure of consistency lately for the NY Giants too.. I think one out weighs the other.
Yep, Daniel has to learn how to stop getting holding penalties in crunch time, catch certain touchdown passes, stop dropping probable game winning interceptions, and for goodness sakes get some pressure on the opposing quarterback with the game on the line
Until he accomplishes those things he will never be “The Guy”
Of course Eli failed in those areas as well, which is why the team had to move on from him, it s probably why he finished as a 500 quarterback.
If Eli Manning was forced to throw 20 curls a game it would have made it hard for him to do any winning around here. The guy needs to get out of the 15 year old offense.
the defense failed miserably!!!!
Jones had a good game considering the offense he has to run. You guys looking for perfect game EVERY TIME on EVERY THROW are being ridiculous.
Maybe it's time to realize that once DC's got film on him, they had Jones' number- take away the deep ball, let him have all the short completions he wants to guys who won't hurt the defense, and wait for the screw up (like the two fumbles he had on Sunday) or for the windows to get tighter down in the red zone where he does not have the vision or skills to get the ball into tight windows and at worst force the FG. So far, it has been a winning strategy 2/3 of the time over Jones' career.
Maybe it is time to face facts that he is best suited for, as some predicted prior to the draft, game manager.
I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.
Like I said it is his prove it year.
But let’s be balanced when discussing his play at QB
had 24 TDS,
In 17 games under Garrett,Jones has 13 TDS.
Unfair to change offences again?
It is unfair to Jones not to change.
Fire Garrett today as far as I'm concerned, but let's not act like Jones is tearing up the league. Evidence suggests WFTs defense isn't nearly as good as advertised, and the Falcons stink.
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
Eli is walking around with two rings and will be in the HOF. Jones will be buying a ticket. You are comparing the gunslinger with the nerves of steel to the shopkeeper sweeping up in front of the store.
If there was history of you takes on Eli Manning I GUARANTEE you were one of the first ones with your pitchfork out ready to run him off the team. BANK ON IT!!!!
Dave Brown bowled over Deion Sanders. It didn't mean he was a good QB.
He bowled over Jarrett on the 2 point conversion to go up by 7 points.
So you are saying Daniel Jones’s game is comparable to Dave Brown?
Jones has produced three TDs in three games.
Three.
Seems the brass at Jints Central agree with those at BBI who think Jones is just 1/11th of the offense. And his responsibilities are no more important than those of the left guard.
He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????
I guess Marino was a sub-par QB because he never won a Super Bowl. Football is a team sport. Winning consistently depends on the sum of the parts, not any one part.
You inadvertently reinforce the pt of my post. That HOF gunslinger with nerves of steel became a middling quarterback the second half of his career when surrounded by a losing NFL roster.
I love Eli, one of the greatest Giants, Thought it was clear my post was addressing the continued stubbornness of some when evaluating Jones, even to the extent of dismissing a pretty good streak of play by him, good enough to have won a few of those three games, with a flippant, “he was 0-3. “
I swear, it seems like some on this board would rather be proven right about Daniel, than have him succeed.
Is there still resentment because he replaced Eli.
This is a little bull $hitish to me. So Matthew Stafford wasn't great because his team sucked? It does matter. You want to develop a QB just in case the rarity happens and the rest of the team develops....
Jones has produced three TDs in three games.
Three.
Seems the brass at Jints Central agree with those at BBI who think Jones is just 1/11th of the offense. And his responsibilities are no more important than those of the left guard.
I don't find your post to be all that fair. Using the line "best corps of wide receivers he's ever had". Golladay is the big add, and I am sure you will agree that he needs a bit more time to get comfortable. Everyone else is relatively the same.
Barkley is back? Perhaps in name, but again, I am sure you will agree he is not the same yet. While his presence I feel has helped, he has not had the production to help beyond him just being out there.
In comment 15388831 Rick in Dallas said:
Let’s compare their W-L record.
In comment 15388810 joeinpa said:
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
In comment 15388837 Gman11 said:
In comment 15388831 Rick in Dallas said:
All I’m saying is coach to this kids strengths. These game plans are super conservative. To me that is more on Judge than Garrett.
All I’m saying is coach to this kids strengths. These game plans are super conservative. To me that is more on Judge than Garrett.
Agree. Jones is better than Brown was.
The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect different results.
You guys bringing up Dave Brown must have really enjoyed his passes bouncing off the turf on out patterns. Geez !!!!
All I’m saying is coach to this kids strengths. These game plans are super conservative. To me that is more on Judge than Garrett.
Agree. Jones is better than Brown was.
At the end of the day, results matter. Jones may be a better QB stats wise, but he is 8-21. He was taken 6th overall, he is supposed to be a difference maker. So far he has not proven to be that. While you can put some of this on coaching, the fact that the team has no confidence in the offense being a difference maker is concerning. Again part of that is coaching philosophy.
I DJ to be the guy, but so far I'm not sold. And for all the flashes of goodness we see, up pops up a fumbled snap that absolutely kills a drive...or a fumble on a positive run in the red zone. For a #6 pick, I expect him to play above the Xs and Os and help propel this team to victory. Maybe it's my high expectations that need to be lowered:)
Jones is not the reason the team is struglling- Garrett, bad play calling, bad plays, no Oline.. on one side
Jones is a game manager (cliche), slow to go through progressions, doesn't win games, fumbled the ball (didn't turn it over though), checks down, isn't a fast change of play (in play) guy etc.. on the other side.
Those two sides then find any example, any reason, any very slim, thin or even whisper of a connection and reason to validate their point- ie confirmation bias.
One of my favorites is the Jones doesn't win games- yet he had the Giants in the lead the last two weeks only to watch the defense give up the game winning points. Most reasonable people/observers would point blame to the overall team and certainly the defense which has huge contracts galore on that side of the ball. But, that doesn't apply to some posters here who then say he should have scored more or the offense didn't do this or that because of Jones (leaving out the fact that they did anything was 100% on Jones). Areas where some get a slide or an excuse- Barkley comes to mind, Jones gets none with these folks. The old argument that he is a turnover machine cannot be said this year so now the answer is he is too conservative and the coaching staff is doing all it can to make sure he doesn't turn the ball over. The argument for failure isn't in the proof but the set opinion before the evidence is even collected. You are no longer looking to see what happened but looking to for pieces to prove your opinion already.
It is tiresome here.
He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????
I reconcile it this way.
In a more suitable offense, Daniel Jones got fat (statistically speaking) lighting up extremely weak defenses. Detroit and Tampa were horrendous. The Jets were merely mediocre and literally did everything to stop Barkley that afternoon.
And the game everyone keeps reminding us of in Washington - they were signing guys off the street that and starting them in their secondary because of an ongoing feud with Josh Norman.
Here's a list of QBs who have thrown 5 TDs in a game: Josh Freeman, Gary Danielson, Mark Malone, Tony Banks, Matt Schaub, Derek Anderson, Steve Spurrier, Gus Frerotte, Elvis Grbac, Kelly Holcomb, Gary Hogeboom, Steve Beurlein.
Those four games: 17 TDs (15 passing, 2 rushing), 0 INTs, 4 TOs
Other 8 starts: 9 TDs (all passing), 18 TOs (12 INTs, 6 fumbles)
I'm not here to defend Jason Garrett at all. I hated that he was hired in the first place, and the sooner he's gone, the better.
That said, I think everybody needs to stop projecting Daniel Jones's career based on 4 games in his rookie year and start looking at the much larger sample of mediocrity or worse.
Calling for JG to be fired is happening across all forms of media. While they didn't outright say he should be fired, Kay and LaGreca laid it all on JG yesterday.
I think that’s convincing. This argument is academic.
holy cr@p! this means we are going to be watching this kind of football all year??!!!
I may need a new hobby
RV's logic doesn't hold up.
Neither does bw's. On paper, it's a good WR corp, but...Toney is a mystery who mostly lost the pre-season, Golladay missed a lot of pre-season and is still nursing an injury (or two), and the last game (one third of the season) was mostly without the 2 first string WR who were there all pre-season. And it was well known that Barkley would be back, but limited, and who also missed most of pre-season.
Yes, you have a great point. DJ is a franchise QB because he ran over a DT once for 2 points.
He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????
He has NOT cleaned up the mistakes. He fumbled twice. Expectations are just higher now. I was at the game I watched him go right into statue mode staring down the field at a receiver completely oblivious to Falcon Defensive back who just batted the ball out of his hands. Garret or Judge;s solutuion to this is play ultra conservative and hope to squeak out a win. You are not going to win many games turning the ball over 40 times. And jones ain't a rookie any more so it would nit be acceptable or a good look. People laughed me off the scene about glennon. He sounds a lot like Jones except without the arm. Except instead of turning it over a lot with picks (glennon) he would with fumbles and picks (Jones). Glennon would hit his curl routes and would throw TDs to Golladay in tigh windows like he did in Chicago.
His rookie year to what I see now. He's cleaned up the mistakes but the production isn't there. If Daniel Jones was always this way then I would agree with the naysayers but that's not the case.
He was on the verge of breaking the rookie record for TDs and now we are left with this????
He has NOT cleaned up the mistakes. He fumbled twice. Expectations are just higher now. I was at the game I watched him go right into statue mode staring down the field at a receiver completely oblivious to Falcon Defensive back who just batted the ball out of his hands. Garret or Judge;s solutuion to this is play ultra conservative and hope to squeak out a win. You are not going to win many games turning the ball over 40 times. And jones ain't a rookie any more so it would nit be acceptable or a good look. People laughed me off the scene about glennon. He sounds a lot like Jones except without the arm. Except instead of turning it over a lot with picks (glennon) he would with fumbles and picks (Jones). Glennon would hit his curl routes and would throw TDs to Golladay in tigh windows like he did in Chicago.
If people like QBs who set a franchise rookie record for TD passes, they should love Mike Glennon. He had 19 TDs and 9 INTs in his rookie year for Tampa. Only 4 fumbles lost too.
What a player is and what they can become are not always the same answer.
I am just all ears on what type of offense the Giants should have to play to Jones strengths? What exactly are those? I have seen Garret call draws and I have seen him call rpo. Do you want a lot more of that like an imitation of the Ravens?
It would be a joke to run that. Lamar Jackson is a ultra athletic to the point of making it look like the one superstar athlete dominating a high school game. I am sorry but you are in an alternate universe if you think Jones can pull something like that off.
He has a bare minimum arm so what offense would you like to see? Also I would expect him to make some plays and win some games. If Eli had a playoff appearance under dipshit Mcadoo's offense that complete neutered Eli -- a gunslinger deep thrower-- then I expect Jones to win some games and throw to Golladay and Toney even in those techmo bowl plays that Garret calls.
He's a good QB you can win with, not elite. There's no mystery here.
What a player is and what they can become are not always the same answer.
I am not going to pretend to know the inner workings of the Giants but i would love to know how much freedom Graham and Garrett have and how much Judge influences..
Meaning does judge tell them hey want to be conservative, time of possession, bend but dont break, dink and dunk or is it Graham and Garrett doing this..
You have to assume Judge is telling them to build their gameplans around that, otherwise Jduge is just a figure head..
I also wonder how much say Jones has in the offense, meaning can he if he sees something pre snap tell his receiver hey run this, or he can audible. He has the standard run/pass audible, you see him doing thr kill kill audible all the time. Golden tate is on gmfb this week and he basically saod somrthing like i want to see the Giants let Jones tell receicers hey run this route or that route based on what he sees..
holy cr@p! this means we are going to be watching this kind of football all year??!!!
I may need a new hobby
That's the thing. If DJ needs this offense to succeed, and success is having a bottom 5 offense in the NFL, that's not good enough.
In other words, if the offensive system is so bad it makes Giants games unwatchable, that isn't a good way to help a QB or evaluate one.
In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:
We've seen enough to know what he is, and what he will be.
You've seen enough.
In comment 15388810 joeinpa said:
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
I don't feel resentment because he replaced Eli. However, you alleys seem ready with a Eli slight. That's fine, you're entitled to your opinion.
What I resent is the feeling that Jones "has" to be the guy to some people.
In comment 15388950 crick n NC said:
In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:
The Falcons scored only 17 pts. The week before they scored 25 against the Bucs amazing defense. This was not on the defense.
The Giants scored only one TD against a Falcons defense that allowed 11 TDs in the previous two games. That's why the Giants lost.
I’m hoping he can try and hold on the football, otherwise, you can’t commit to the guy.
If he reads zone can he change the routes or the play in general..
Does he have those freedoms or is he restrictex
His career record is 8-21 and he's thrown 13 TD passes in his last 17 games. More than half of those 21 loses were there be taken by an above average QB at the end of the game. If this is how the Giants have to play because they can't trust him in a wide open offense he needs to go.
Than our savior will be...Freddie Kitchens.
Yeah right
Kind of like how Eli really benefited from a strong quarterbacks coach to help with decisiveness, footwork, and getting the ball out in the middle of his career. I think this is in the same vein.
I like the downfield approach we are just not taking full of vantage of it and our line isn’t good enough to exploit run fits when the defense is playing two high safeties. And Jones running it to keep everything fully in our control is not being utilized enough
His career record is 8-21 and he's thrown 13 TD passes in his last 17 games. More than half of those 21 loses were there be taken by an above average QB at the end of the game. If this is how the Giants have to play because they can't trust him in a wide open offense he needs to go.
I am a jones supporter but i agree with this 100, if they are not opening uo the offense because they dont trust Jones then he cant be the QB..
If it is Garrett simply not opening the offense then we cant get afair evaluation on Jones
Hello… they played a terrible team this week and could barely score. They’ve played bad teams under Jason Garrett and haven’t done a thing offensively.
Lots of rookie quarterbacks have played bad teams, but only one has four games of 300+ yards and 4+ TDs in a season. There’s literally no one saying that because of those four games that we should expect Daniel Jones to do it each week. However, he should be doing better than this. This article states that because Jones didn’t throw any interceptions, they seem to think he played well. That’s insanity. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards once with Garrett as coordinator. He hasn’t had three total TDs once with Garrett as coordinator, let alone four. You and other people can choose to believe that this is all Jones is capable of and that the coordinator doesn’t matter. I think Garrett is ruining what may be Jones’ only opportunity to start in this league. He has no clue how to use Toney, Golladay, or the tight end. Barkley is doomed to get 99% of his carries between the tackles.
Garrett has to go now.
Either you believe in Jones and it's madness that they are keeping the OC that is supposedly keeping him down. Or you don't believe in Jones and it's still maddening they keep the OC, instead of just trying something else because it can't get worse anyway.
Than there's the thing we can all agree on and it's that it's truly fucking insane that this OC was supposedly hired or targeted even before we had a HC and that the HC either doesn't have the balls or the mandate to fire him even though he is glaringly incompetent. Both of those options are just terribly sad.
Than there is the fact that the organization apparently thinks they can damage control this situation by leaking to the beat writers on the pay roll that they are keeping Garrett because it's ACTUALLY THE BEST THING FOR DANIEL JONES even though Jones can't produce points to save his life in this scheme.
So now the believers are forced to believe Jones lack of production is due to the OC, while the organization itself thinks keeping the OC is vital for Jones development???
Just laughable, really.
They were starting tk run the football well up the gut and then he calls a sweep that loses 2 yards..
He clearly doesnt know how to use Toney, Toney was in for 44 snaps, how many times they run a quick screen to him? how many timrs did they just get him in space? instead they are having him run routes, he is not a route runner, he is a guy you get in space and have him make people miss..
Golladay is a guy you throw the ball to even when covered, you have him 1 on 1 , throw him the ball, its simple really..
Shep works in the slot, he makes people off balance with his routes, get him the ball in the middle of the field..
Barkley is never going to be a guy who just pounds the ball, get him in space and let him go, stop trying to force him into tight spaces, it is not who he is..
Jones kills teams with his legs, make teams defensive ends and olbs have to choose to crash or play Jones you running out of the i formation does nothing, it makes it easy for the defense, sprwad them out and give Jones running lanes..
may as well rid JG of his job or his play calling duties now and see what we have over the remaining games... at least that should tell us what we have in Jones, Judge & Kitchens.
of course, I don't expect that to happen bc it is the Giants way.
In comment 15388962 UberAlias said:
In comment 15388950 crick n NC said:
In comment 15388940 UberAlias said:
That is correct. Because QBs who magically transform into different players after their 3rd season not due to increase in talent around them are very rare.
Obviously fine. I have a feeling teams want to be a little more certain.
We have to keep an OC with outdated ideas to see if our ineffectual QB can play. And the conclusion is that the QB is good even though we have zero wins and he has thrown 2 TD passes in three games - in a league where average QBs are throwing 2/3 TDs every week.
This just bananas guys. This team doesn't deserve our passion.
In comment 15388843 bluewave said:
That was 3 years ago. And guess what? you have another rookie record holding QB on the Giants to warming up a bench--Glennon-- which is where Jones should be.
You really have to get the difference between a rookie and those expectations vs. a 3rd year guy and those expectations. I am sure Shurmur trained Jones to do one read ; and let it all hang out offense with Jones. He was one the verge of getting fired so why not ? he lost a shit ton of games got fired and Jones had 40 turnovers.
Garret as above .500 HC and one time 13-3 coach doesn't have that option.
👍
Than there is the fact that the organization apparently thinks they can damage control this situation by leaking to the beat writers on the pay roll that they are keeping Garrett because it's ACTUALLY THE BEST THING FOR DANIEL JONES even though Jones can't produce points to save his life in this scheme.
So now the believers are forced to believe Jones lack of production is due to the OC, while the organization itself thinks keeping the OC is vital for Jones development???
Just laughable, really.
If there's anything you can count on with the Giants, it's that they will err on the side of "stability" being the best course of action, and they will always get their message out thru a very friendly media.
It was clear towards the end of last season when we started seeing positive articles about Gettleman that he was going to be back.
The Eli/Geno Smith thing rocked the boat, so Mara threw McAdoo and Reese overboard. They "steadied the ship" with an old friend in Gettleman, and brought in an easily controlled head coach. When it was irrefutable that Shurmur was in over his head, they tossed him overboard but kept Gettleman to maintain some stability in transitioning to a new coach.
They telegraph every single move.
Lots of rookie quarterbacks have played bad teams, but only one has four games of 300+ yards and 4+ TDs in a season. There’s literally no one saying that because of those four games that we should expect Daniel Jones to do it each week. However, he should be doing better than this. This article states that because Jones didn’t throw any interceptions, they seem to think he played well. That’s insanity. He hasn’t thrown for 300 yards once with Garrett as coordinator. He hasn’t had three total TDs once with Garrett as coordinator, let alone four. You and other people can choose to believe that this is all Jones is capable of and that the coordinator doesn’t matter. I think Garrett is ruining what may be Jones’ only opportunity to start in this league. He has no clue how to use Toney, Golladay, or the tight end. Barkley is doomed to get 99% of his carries between the tackles.
Garrett has to go now.
I agree. Garrett has to go. He should never have been here in the first place.
But how many times are you people going to isolate 4 games from 2019 as if they are evidence of anything? It was 4 games out of 12 in one season.
Just stop with cherry-picked small sample size records. They are meaningless.
Yup. Then they bring in a guy who has never head coached anything before in his life. Another easily controlled HC.
Makes me wonder if Mara is seriously averse to having the GM and HC in lock step with each-other. He may prefer a separation of church/state when it comes to this relationship.
The Front Office and coaching staff probably felt they were getting things "right" on the Defensive side of the ball. They played well in second half of last year, they added more into the secondary in the offseason and drafted an edge rusher fairly early.
However the Defense has completely let them down in all 3 games thus far. The secondary is getting beat, consistent pass rush isn't there, blitzing has been a disaster, soft zone isn't containing anybody, Martinez goes down, and expensive Giant "stars" like Bradberry, Ryan and Williams look pedestrian.
Where everything on the Offense was the question going into the season if they were getting things "right", a clueless and lifeless defense has shown up.
Do you think Darnold is having a better year then Jones?
Finest stretch of his career.
I defended Jones heading into this season because I wanted to see more. If this is his best I have seen enough. We need a better talent. Unless that guy doesn't avail himself this coming offseason, which could be possible I guess, we need to try and upgrade the position, since it's the most important one and Giants will never emerge from this swamp of fail unless the key positions play like super stars.
18 PPG. That's not bad, it's awful.
Do you think Darnold is having a better year then Jones?
You really don't see the difference between someone who was a highly regarded prospect at USC ; moving to a different team; playing pretty darn good football even with his key guy out and even against crumby teams and making it look pretty easy vs. a guy who you saw play really well 3 years ago agsint not only one of the worst teams in the league but people they called in from the loading docks.
You guys really have to get real about the Jones comparisons.. I mean Dam Marino never won a SB so not that is the same as Dan Jones? Even the Eli comparisons are starting to bug me. Darnold when was the last time jones lead his team down the field and went up 2 scores in the 4th Qtr?
You realize they have basically the same exact stats, the only difference is Panthers are 3-0 because their defense has made stops..
No idea if Jones is thr answer right now and if i had to venture to gues id probably say no at this point, but he hasnt been awful and really team should be 2-1..
Also a guy who think Mike Glennon is the answer should not be talking about qb prospects and who he thinks is better or not...
Why dont you do us all a favor and jist stop posting, because we all know you are a dupe and a troll
Finest stretch of his career.
I defended Jones heading into this season because I wanted to see more. If this is his best I have seen enough. We need a better talent. Unless that guy doesn't avail himself this coming offseason, which could be possible I guess, we need to try and upgrade the position, since it's the most important one and Giants will never emerge from this swamp of fail unless the key positions play like super stars.
18 PPG. That's not bad, it's awful.
preach
Finest stretch of his career.
I defended Jones heading into this season because I wanted to see more. If this is his best I have seen enough. We need a better talent. Unless that guy doesn't avail himself this coming offseason, which could be possible I guess, we need to try and upgrade the position, since it's the most important one and Giants will never emerge from this swamp of fail unless the key positions play like super stars.
18 PPG. That's not bad, it's awful.
It is not good enough, that is why we need to get rid of Garrett to know who the problem is..
Is it Garrett being to conservative or is hr being to conservative because he doesnt trust Jones or doesnt think he can do it
Also a guy who think Mike Glennon is the answer should not be talking about qb prospects and who he thinks is better or not...
Why dont you do us all a favor and jist stop posting, because we all know you are a dupe and a troll
You're putting words in my mouth about Glennon. I said he could throw the routes that garret likes to call better than Jones. Which isn't saying much since Jones has to have the worst arm in the history of a top 10 QB pick in like 20 years minimum. He also never has the confidence to throw outside the numbers. At least he didn't last game. You would think he would try it a few times....
Do you think Darnold is having a better year then Jones?
I don't know how that's relevant, and I haven't seen enough of Darnold to make an informed statement on that.
Statistically, Jones is obviously better as a runner, but there doesn't appear to be much to differentiate between the two from a productivity standpoint.
Is there a point? I wouldn't pay either of them elite QB money.
It is not good enough, that is why we need to get rid of Garrett to know who the problem is..
Is it Garrett being to conservative or is hr being to conservative because he doesnt trust Jones or doesnt think he can do it
Exactly, and Freddy Kitchens is no peach, but he looks like Andy Reid right now with the way Garrett runs things.
Excellent point. Graham is at least just as bad a coach as Garrett. Their combined crappiness is still not as bad as Joe "Play not to lose" Judge.
Defense gets 1 stop in that redskins game when the giants kept going up 6, they probably win and then they had a chance to stop him to end the game at the end and they couldnt..
Falcons they let Matt Ryan go right down the field twice to beat them and Jackson probably had the game sealing pick in his hands..
but you are what your record says you are and this is where we are at
Defense gets 1 stop in that redskins game when the giants kept going up 6, they probably win and then they had a chance to stop him to end the game at the end and they couldnt..
Falcons they let Matt Ryan go right down the field twice to beat them and Jackson probably had the game sealing pick in his hands..
but you are what your record says you are and this is where we are at
What's worse is our coach thinks its a good idea not to step on the throat when given the chance so the defense isn't put in these positions in the video game 4th quarter that is the modern day NFL. I mean everyone is getting on Adoree, but how many QBs are going to make that boneheaded throw in the redzone consistently? Jalen Hurts and who? Very uncharacteristic for Ryan, but this is what happens when you play it conservatively in today's NFL, you are playing with fire and instead of going for control of the game you let it come down to one play.
DJ has his opportunities, and while he's not costing us the games now - he's not winning them either.
We punted 5 times Sunday and on all of those possessions, the majority of plays were passing plays.
We had the ball 1st and 10 at our 49 with 2:15 left, and Jones threw incomplete, got sacked-fumbled and then practically dumped it off on 3rd down.
If you're using this year to evaluate Daniel Jones, he has to start making WINNING plays sooner rather than later. WINNING quarterbacks don't leave it to chance against weak ass opponents.
Defense gets 1 stop in that redskins game when the giants kept going up 6, they probably win and then they had a chance to stop him to end the game at the end and they couldnt..
Falcons they let Matt Ryan go right down the field twice to beat them and Jackson probably had the game sealing pick in his hands..
but you are what your record says you are and this is where we are at
Good teams find ways to win and bad teams find ways to lose. There should be no solace taken in "they could be 2-1" because they're not, they're 0-3. Why? Because bad teams find ways to lose.
where did i say take solace? simply stating how 1 or 2 plays completely changes the narrative of a season
Quote:
I primarily blame the coaches but Daniel must win games to be a franchise QB.
This is a little bull $hitish to me. So Matthew Stafford wasn't great because his team sucked? It does matter. You want to develop a QB just in case the rarity happens and the rest of the team develops....
This is absolutely correct. Let me know when Jones puts up 4,500 yard, 35 TD seasons like Stafford has.
Look, I want him to succeed as much as anyone, but no one is helping him with ridiculous comparisons to Dan Marino or Matt Stafford. If the Giants were losing, and Jones was putting up those kind of numbers, everyone here would say at least we have our QB. At some point, he has to produce. Yet, all we hear from his defenders is, his OL sucks, his WR's suck, his coaches suck.
Or maybe he isn't good enough to lift a mediocre team every now and then?
Or maybe he isn't good enough to lift a mediocre team every now and then?
That's one of the right questions to ask. Instead of always harping on what Jones doesn't have.
The expectations - a word I constantly use in these discussion - should be for Jones to play like his peers who were also drafted in the first round. Herbert, LJax, Allen, Mayfield, etc. QBs who make plays and score points.
As far as I'm concerned, Jones doesn't have a turnover issue as his main issue anymore. He has a production issue.
In comment 15388795 George from PA said:
There is a very vocal group of posters who would have been absolutely thrilled to let the defense carry a mediocre Jones to a 10-7 record and proudly chirp about how he's a winner even if his stats weren't great.
Now that it appears unlikely to happen that way, the excuses will be plentiful.
From his 2nd season thru 2020 in Detroit (with 4 different offensive coordinators) Stafford's 16-game averages were: 28 TDS, 13 INTs, 3894 yards, 7.3 Y/A.
He's been good for a long time. That's why evaluating QBs based solely on record is ridiculous.
DJ is going to get a job way faster than Garrett does, if he he ever sniffs a job, he's probably looking at being a QB coach again if he wants to stay in NFL. I don't make too many guarantees, but that's a lock.
I can't believe we are here as an organization. I'm starting to think we beat the Saints now with Garrett completely revamping and maybe the Cowboys and then just reverts to old habits for God knows what reason. These guys all coach scared so when the backs are completely against the wall they'll throw some shit out there, it will work, and then just go back into old habits when we are "back in it".
+200