Do the Giants pick up Daniel Jones's fifth year option?

The Giants are staring down the barrel of a 1-8ish start and a 4 or 5 win season.
A crucial question they are going to have to answer by May 2022 will be whether to pick up Jones's fifth year option, which would put him on the 2023 books for around $20 million.
Below is an article from July breaking down the Giants' options. Link
I say yes.
Because they already did.
Doesn't fit his narrative...
no to him too.
I think (hope not) Daniel ends up a casualty of circumstance.
Uhh, got some bad news for you.
I'd lean towards yes.
Great front office.
I'd lean towards yes.
This
If the Giants are smart, they trade Jones in the offseason to the Steelers. They are a win now team. They have some weapons. If they could send him for their second rounder - you do it immediately.
Who says the Steelers want Jones? They have Rudolph and Haskins. Not sure Jones is much better than that. Plus the Steelers are in decline too.
Who says the Steelers want Jones? They have Rudolph and Haskins. Not sure Jones is much better than that. Plus the Steelers are in decline too.
This is where BBI gets really ridiculous. While Jones may not be a pro bowler ever, he is surely better than both Rudolph (a disaster when he started) and Haskins who was god awful for the Redskins and called out by his own coach this preseason.
Jones has warts but he is a starter in the league that needs a run game and defense to succeed. Pittsburgh is a nice fit for him. Anyone who says Rudolph and Haskins are as good or just a bit worse than him has an agenda.
The Giants do suck, but its not because of Jones. Now can Jones win with any team around him, right now that remains to be seen (to date no but he is still just staring year 3), but a decent team can certainly win with him. Only a small handfull of guys can win no matter what (there are 21 other guys out there).
So let it go and move on. Lord knows there are a huge amount of other issues to grind with the Giants, starting with coaching.
With cap going up, I think they pick up the option unless a college QB stands out and Giants can get him
Who says the Steelers want Jones? They have Rudolph and Haskins. Not sure Jones is much better than that. Plus the Steelers are in decline too.
This is where BBI gets really ridiculous. While Jones may not be a pro bowler ever, he is surely better than both Rudolph (a disaster when he started) and Haskins who was god awful for the Redskins and called out by his own coach this preseason.
Jones has warts but he is a starter in the league that needs a run game and defense to succeed. Pittsburgh is a nice fit for him. Anyone who says Rudolph and Haskins are as good or just a bit worse than him has an agenda.
yes I have an agenda. I want the Giants to win football games behind a dynamic offense with a dynamic QB. That's my agenda.
Yes it is.
yes I have an agenda. I want the Giants to win football games behind a dynamic offense with a dynamic QB. That's my agenda.
and that has nothing to do with the Steelers or their backup QBs, so you sidestepped it nicely. Well done.
Why would replacing him require two #1s?
long term.
But with the QB class being relatively weak from all accounts.
I would much rather use our 5 picks in the top 80ish to get pass rushers and get O-linenan. And if we have to trade up to secure the best ones so be it. Quality over quantity at this point.
No more day 2 or 3 picks that end up like Lorenzo Carter or Ximines....or Matt Peart or Will Hernandez. That is why we are in the position we are in right now. Terrible drafting and trying to cover that up with overpaid mediocre FA's.
Probably. Replacing him probably requires two #1 draft picks. Picks that can be used to improve the team elsewhere. Much depends on where the Giants finish this year and how Jones performed.
Why would replacing him require two #1s?
If the Giants finish with a top pick in the draft then that obviously is not the case. But I am assuming the Giants will be down the draft order a little bit. They will need to spend draft capital to move up.
Not if he’s not good
Jones will either show us for the rest of this year if he's the guy or not. That being said, even if they don't think he is, I wouldn't force the QB pick in 2022 based on any of these prospects. Take the best position players.
If I’m the Giants at large, my question is more do I extend Daniel Jones.
The Giants control Jones in 2022 for 8.5M. He’s got 30+ games to earn the right to be the Giants quarterback in 2023.
There’s really no way I’d pick up the option. I’d do exactly what the Bears did with Trubisky.
Jones will either show us for the rest of this year if he's the guy or not. That being said, even if they don't think he is, I wouldn't force the QB pick in 2022 based on any of these prospects. Take the best position players.
Agreed. He's much better than this upcoming class!
In comment 15389300 AnnapolisMike said:
Probably. Replacing him probably requires two #1 draft picks. Picks that can be used to improve the team elsewhere. Much depends on where the Giants finish this year and how Jones performed.
Why would replacing him require two #1s?
If the Giants finish with a top pick in the draft then that obviously is not the case. But I am assuming the Giants will be down the draft order a little bit. They will need to spend draft capital to move up.
Behind who...Jacksonville and the Jets? The Giants should be relatively safe they will only need to use one of the picks if they so choose.
Well, right now that's probably down to Matt Corral. He's playing very well. But he's going up in class this week when Ole Miss play Bama. That should be must-see-TV.
I still want to see Willis play for Liberty.
However, the others - Rattler, Howell, Slovis, Daniels, etc - have had rough starts to the year. Ridder and Carson looks interesting, but I don't see top 10-20 talent.
If Jones isn't the solution, the options right now seem limited in the '22 class.
:)
That's a good amount of teams, and we could improve upon our draft capital if we find Jones to be the guy, or if they want to wait.
Last year was considered a bumper year for QBs. Yet none of the top QBs are playing well. They may yet get to be good QBs but it will take a few years. There is no guarantee that any rookie QB will be an improvement over Jones.
There are no sure fire QBs in the upcoming draft and the top rated QBs have looked pedestrian
Jones is playing well. This is the best he has ever played over a (3) game period with his lowest QB rating in the 90s.
Statistically he is a top 10 QB this year and he is showing significant improvement over last year.
Look what the Jets did with Darnold. Do you think that in retrospect they would want a do over? He is only now starting to reach his potential. And Darnold in his first three years has never looked as good as Jones is playing now
It takes a few years for a QB to reach their potential and Jones this is Jones first year with the same offensive coordinator
Jones is playing behind the worst OL in football. Just think if the OL is improved how much better he will play
Bad teams continually start over rather than building
If the Giants do no not extend Jones Then the rebuild process will start all over again.
The only way I don't sign Jones is if Arch Manning is available and then Giants have the first pick
Jones will either show us for the rest of this year if he's the guy or not. That being said, even if they don't think he is, I wouldn't force the QB pick in 2022 based on any of these prospects. Take the best position players.
I agree. One of the QB's may pop, but I would expect the Giants to exercise his option and use their draft resources elsewhere.
That said, taking a QB should definitely be on the table, even with one of the #1's. Unless Jones lights it up at some point, what we are seeing is not a difference maker at the position. He's a guy you could win with if everything else is in place, but that is hard to do in today's NFL.
I get the calls for Jones to play out '21 for a full evaluation. That's mostly fair. But Jones had better start making a helluva lot more plays.
But I have thought all along, that Mara will give Jones EVERY chance to succeed or fail. Which means, in my judgement, '22 will be in play and so will the 5th year option. This organization is stuck in a vortex of stupid and the next stupid decision will be locking up SB long term as well.
The real danger would be signing him to an extension.
Note all of this changes if Jones becomes good. But if the rest of the season has a few more WFT games and 10 more Regular Jones games, we need to look for someone better
If the Giants end the season with 4 or less wins...it's likely Jones probably was not all that good and you move on.
This is so silly to get a punchline. He is playing at around a 60 QBR, which is a middle of the road NFL starter--not many of those in the sixth round--and with awful parts to help him.
Besides the franchise could have a new GM and be drafting a QB next Spring. And if they do, then having Daniel Jones around to compete or hold the seat warm is just fine.
If they don't pick a QB in 2022 and Daniel Jones plays very average then we would have wasted the money on the option and will be finding a QB solution in 2023 anyway.
The risk that Jones "knocks the ball out of the park" and we bypassed the cheaper 5th year option vs having to pay a big second contract because there are no other alternatives at QB has to be quite low.
He would not get $20 million on the open market right now.
the answer right now is clearly no. Jones plays more like a good sixth round pick, not the 6th overall pick in the draft. He's got ordinary talent.
This is so silly to get a punchline. He is playing at around a 60 QBR, which is a middle of the road NFL starter--not many of those in the sixth round--and with awful parts to help him.
Jones has produced a total of 3 offensive TDs so far - 2 passing, 1 running.
I get the QBR, but it's less credible when the play-maker isn't scoring points.
He's not going to be out of the league. I could see a really bad team giving him a show me type deal. Or a team with a vet bringing him as a backup and flier for the future. But I can't imagine making a commitment to start for the long term to this guy.
but I expect NYG will pick it up, unless they fall in full bloom love with another collegiate prospect ...
Well, right now that's probably down to Matt Corral. He's playing very well. But he's going up in class this week when Ole Miss play Bama. That should be must-see-TV.
I still want to see Willis play for Liberty.
However, the others - Rattler, Howell, Slovis, Daniels, etc - have had rough starts to the year. Ridder and Carson looks interesting, but I don't see top 10-20 talent.
If Jones isn't the solution, the options right now seem limited in the '22 class.
I watched Willis against Syracuse Friday night. He’s gonna be extremely intriguing as the draft process plays out. He’s got a ton of ability but his OL did him no favors Friday. He was running for his life most of the time because his OL couldn’t protect. I think Liberty only had around 10 pass attempts total late into the 3rd or early 4th because the OL couldn’t hold up, so even on called pass plays he was more likely to bail and take off running. I’d love to see him play with some talent because it’s very hard to judge him right now. Dude is certainly an incredibly talented player though.
They have to make the option designation this off-season.
what to say. I want to watch Malik more because I could see getting behind him for the rookie contract part, but you still put the option on him because the team trading for DJ would consider that a positive. The Broncos seem like a no-brainer trade partner here. There is a long time before that happens, hopefully Kitchens takes over for Garrett sooner rather than later.
He would not get $20 million on the open market right now.
Sam Darnold was awful with the Jets, and honestly does'nt look like that much different of a QB right now, just in a much,much better situation, yet the Panters gave up draft picks and picked up Darnolds 5th year option. Get real dude.
Small sample so far this year, but if a 94.3 QB Rating (21st in the league btw) equates to 18.7 points/game, he's not the guy. And if the answer is he needs more talent/weapons around him, he's not the guy.
Becasue if you give him a second contract, that minimizes your ability to add high priced talent around him.
On the optimsitic side, open up the damn offense and give him the chance to score 30+ points/game. If he fumbles here or there but we are scoing 30, I would take that as progress.
In comment 15389350 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
what to say. I want to watch Malik more because I could see getting behind him for the rookie contract part, but you still put the option on him because the team trading for DJ would consider that a positive. The Broncos seem like a no-brainer trade partner here. There is a long time before that happens, hopefully Kitchens takes over for Garrett sooner rather than later.
He would not get $20 million on the open market right now.
Sam Darnold was awful with the Jets, and honestly does'nt look like that much different of a QB right now, just in a much,much better situation, yet the Panters gave up draft picks and picked up Darnolds 5th year option. Get real dude.
That’s not the open market. If Daniel Jones was a free agent at the end of the year he would not be getting a multi year deal worth $20 million a year.
Sam Darnold was awful with the Jets, and honestly does'nt look like that much different of a QB right now, just in a much,much better situation, yet the Panters gave up draft picks and picked up Darnolds 5th year option. Get real dude.
Darnold was "awful" with the Jets, but his year 2 was better than Jones's, significantly so. 3,000 yards, 19 TD's in 13 games.
Yes, the Giants will likely pick up Jones's option, because there is little downside to doing so, but that doesn't mean he deserves an extension.
In comment 15389246 JonC said:
Quote:
but I expect NYG will pick it up, unless they fall in full bloom love with another collegiate prospect ...
Well, right now that's probably down to Matt Corral. He's playing very well. But he's going up in class this week when Ole Miss play Bama. That should be must-see-TV.
I watched Willis against Syracuse Friday night. He’s gonna be extremely intriguing as the draft process plays out. He’s got a ton of ability but his OL did him no favors Friday. He was running for his life most of the time because his OL couldn’t protect. I think Liberty only had around 10 pass attempts total late into the 3rd or early 4th because the OL couldn’t hold up, so even on called pass plays he was more likely to bail and take off running. I’d love to see him play with some talent because it’s very hard to judge him right now. Dude is certainly an incredibly talented player though.
I watched him play against Troy and he's the only dude I'd consider out of this class, high risk, but high reward, especially if you dig into his background a bit. Even then I'm not sure you deal DJ right away. Give him another year in an actual modern offense and you could really run him as much as you want with Willis at backup.
Yes he would.
The offense is scoring 18 PPG through three games...and that includes a meaningless TD they scored on the last play of a 27-13 loss in the home opener. The reason the Lawrence and Jackson plays even matter is because of the points the offense isn't scoring.
18 PPG. How long are the excuses going to keep coming? How much longer are we going to do this?
That's not the open market. If Daniel Jones was a free agent at the end of the year he would not be getting a multi year deal worth $20 million a year.
Yes he would.
No he would not. I do this for a living.
If Lawrence doesn't jump offsides and Adoree Jackson catches a pick right in his hands, is this even a question at this point in time?
The offense is scoring 18 PPG through three games...and that includes a meaningless TD they scored on the last play of a 27-13 loss in the home opener. The reason the Lawrence and Jackson plays even matter is because of the points the offense isn't scoring.
18 PPG. How long are the excuses going to keep coming? How much longer are we going to do this?
Terps, I know how you feel. In my opinion, our lack of production - while certainly part of the blame goes to the QB - is more a result of a shitty OL, even shittier/conservative coaching, horrific play calling from a horrific offensive coordinator.
I'm not making excuses but those IMO are bigger problems than the QB. I wanted to see progress in the QB's play this year. I think I have.
Sam Darnold was awful with the Jets, and honestly does'nt look like that much different of a QB right now, just in a much,much better situation, yet the Panters gave up draft picks and picked up Darnolds 5th year option. Get real dude.
Darnold was "awful" with the Jets, but his year 2 was better than Jones's, significantly so. 3,000 yards, 19 TD's in 13 games.
Yes, the Giants will likely pick up Jones's option, because there is little downside to doing so, but that doesn't mean he deserves an extension.
Do rushing TDs not count? What about year 3? DJ is way going to outpace what Darnold did year 3. Darnolds situation was as bad as ours last year and DJ still outperformed him a year earlier. Situations matter.
We are so beaten down; our standards have plummeted. We deserve better than this.
That's not the open market. If Daniel Jones was a free agent at the end of the year he would not be getting a multi year deal worth $20 million a year.
Yes he would.
Then let someone else pay it. I don't think Jones is getting $20M/yr from anybody. Maybe he can get a 1 yr $10M deal.
of course it is. We have 5 touchdowns in 3 games. That's not good enough.
Do rushing TDs not count? What about year 3? DJ is way going to outpace what Darnold did year 3. Darnolds situation was as bad as ours last year and DJ still outperformed him a year earlier. Situations matter.
Darnold was awful in year 3, but I think you, and others, underappreciate how well he played in 2019. He took a bad Jets team to a 7-6 record before being injured.
And I will reiterate, yes, Jones has shown improvement, but not nearly enough yet. It's like telling your C-student you want to see improvement, and he comes home with a C+. It's improvement, but is it enough?
Enough with the excuses. We've been hearing it for over a year now. It is always something. His OL sucks. His WR's suck. His coaches suck.
It doesn't matter. At some point, he's going to have to start converting RZ opportunities into TD's. Until he can do that with some regularity, he will be nothing more than a marginal starter or backup.
In comment 15389383 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
If Lawrence doesn't jump offsides and Adoree Jackson catches a pick right in his hands, is this even a question at this point in time?
The offense is scoring 18 PPG through three games...and that includes a meaningless TD they scored on the last play of a 27-13 loss in the home opener. The reason the Lawrence and Jackson plays even matter is because of the points the offense isn't scoring.
18 PPG. How long are the excuses going to keep coming? How much longer are we going to do this?
Terps, I know how you feel. In my opinion, our lack of production - while certainly part of the blame goes to the QB - is more a result of a shitty OL, even shittier/conservative coaching, horrific play calling from a horrific offensive coordinator.
I'm not making excuses but those IMO are bigger problems than the QB. I wanted to see progress in the QB's play this year. I think I have.
The answer can't continue to be he needs a better OL or this that, eventually you run out of money. No QB plays in a perfect situation and yet they find a way to be succesful.
I think Daniel Jones can be successful in the right offense and if feels like the current offense he is in is doing him dirty. If the Giants refuse to address that, or even see that, you aren't going to ever see this magic leap from him unless he goes to another team.
18 PPG. How long are the excuses going to keep coming? How much longer are we going to do this?
Is that solely on Jones? Jones is progressing and is not the reason the Giants are 0-3. You don't like Jones. But so far his individual play is not fitting your narrative after 3 games.
Jones is playing well.
We are so beaten down; our standards have plummeted. We deserve better than this.
I don't disagree with much lower standards. But I like Jones. Always have. I sadly think he's the best player on our team. There are alot of shitty starting QBs in the league who I am very confident will never amount to anything more than a team stabilizer or a bridge starter until the next thing comes around.
Maybe I'm crazy but I see more than that in Jones. Much more. I just wish I had even a small amount of confidence in the rest of the program that would make me think we could someday see the potential realized.
18 PPG. How long are the excuses going to keep coming? How much longer are we going to do this?
Is that solely on Jones? Jones is progressing and is not the reason the Giants are 0-3. You don't like Jones. But so far his individual play is not fitting your narrative after 3 games.
The individual play is absolutely the bare minimum. He doesn't throw TD passes. How long are we supposed to put up with lack of production. 12 TDs a year is not enough. It's 2021, not 1978.
Unless that QB has done great things in the past, you simply can't justify bringing back a QB at the helm of a team with 3 consecutive losing seasons and ranked in the bottom half of the league offensively.
Probably. Replacing him probably requires two #1 draft picks. Picks that can be used to improve the team elsewhere. Much depends on where the Giants finish this year and how Jones performed.
Why would replacing him require two #1s?
Do rushing TDs not count? What about year 3? DJ is way going to outpace what Darnold did year 3. Darnolds situation was as bad as ours last year and DJ still outperformed him a year earlier. Situations matter.
Jones had one rushing TD last year. One. He has 5 in his career. His running is a weapon, one they should highlight more often, but let's not make him out to be Lamar Jackson.
Jones is playing well.
Lmao worst call in the NFL all year??
First of it was a hold, the only debate is if it was egregious enough or something that happens every play.
Second, the refs missed a delay of game against Baltimore that let them win the game Sunday.
In comment 15389300 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
Probably. Replacing him probably requires two #1 draft picks. Picks that can be used to improve the team elsewhere. Much depends on where the Giants finish this year and how Jones performed.
Why would replacing him require two #1s?
Agree. If the Giants were to pick today they would have the 5th and 11th picks. 5th (their own) is pretty high, and 4 of the 5 teams in front of them are likely set at QB
You're seeing progress because he could only go up from the level he played last year.
We are so beaten down; our standards have plummeted. We deserve better than this.
I don't disagree with much lower standards. But I like Jones. Always have. I sadly think he's the best player on our team. There are alot of shitty starting QBs in the league who I am very confident will never amount to anything more than a team stabilizer or a bridge starter until the next thing comes around.
Maybe I'm crazy but I see more than that in Jones. Much more. I just wish I had even a small amount of confidence in the rest of the program that would make me think we could someday see the potential realized.
The question shouldn't be how many shitty QBs is Jones as good as. The question needs to be, how many good QBs is Jones as good as. Right now he is somewhere around #16 to #20. You're not winning Super Bowls with that so why not plan for a succession. It is inevitable anyway.
Not next season, the option year in '23.
Jones is playing well.
Board absolutely held on that play. You could see McLaurin's jersey pull back when he tried to turn towards DJ. Bad calls happen, WFT had their share too. Those are not excuses, and don't even get me started on dropped passes.
Why would replacing him require two #1s?
Agree. If the Giants were to pick today they would have the 5th and 11th picks. 5th (their own) is pretty high, and 4 of the 5 teams in front of them are likely set at QB
If the Giants are picking 5th...the Jones era is over and they will do whatever they need to do to move on.
You’re a delusional human being. It was a hold.
cheap Daniel Jones on roster for 2022 so they have plenty of game to still decide if they want him longer term.
They have to make the option designation this off-season.
Yes, I know. But isn't he still under contract for all of 2022 season? They have 14 more games this year and 17 games next year to decide if they want him under a second contract.
You don't have to use the 5th year option to get there, or do you?
i don't trust that and so far don't see anyone worth that.
Yes, I know. But isn't he still under contract for all of 2022 season? They have 14 more games this year and 17 games next year to decide if they want him under a second contract.
You don't have to use the 5th year option to get there, or do you?
No, but you would either have to franchise him in year 5, which would be much more expensive than the option number, or leave him open to FA. There is nothing wrong with exercising his option, $20M is only terrible if you extend it for another 3-5 years.
Yes, I know. But isn't he still under contract for all of 2022 season? They have 14 more games this year and 17 games next year to decide if they want him under a second contract.
You don't have to use the 5th year option to get there, or do you?
You don't have to, but if he plays well enough in the fourth year that you want to sign him, he's going to have other suitors and you are in no better position than anyone else to sign him.
What a freaking dilemma!
In comment 15389389 Go Terps said:
Quote:
18 PPG. How long are the excuses going to keep coming? How much longer are we going to do this?
Is that solely on Jones? Jones is progressing and is not the reason the Giants are 0-3. You don't like Jones. But so far his individual play is not fitting your narrative after 3 games.
The individual play is absolutely the bare minimum. He doesn't throw TD passes. How long are we supposed to put up with lack of production. 12 TDs a year is not enough. It's 2021, not 1978.
If you are going to extrapolate numbers...give him 950 rushing yards and 11 rushing TD's. The Giants just retired the number of a QB who was a middle of the pack QB for most of his long career. If Jones does not continue progressing..he should be gone. But he is NOT the problem right now. He has more rushing yards than Barkley right now.
If Jones goes back to playing like most of last year or worse, then I think you cut bait.
At this point, I'm about 75% certain the Giants will pick it up.
And if the Giants don't like any of the QBs in this draft, they can try to trade one of their 1st rounders for a 1st in 2023.
Yes, I know. But isn't he still under contract for all of 2022 season? They have 14 more games this year and 17 games next year to decide if they want him under a second contract.
You don't have to use the 5th year option to get there, or do you?
You don't have to, but if he plays well enough in the fourth year that you want to sign him, he's going to have other suitors and you are in no better position than anyone else to sign him.
Possibly. The Giants could also make the decision to extend in season if DJ was willing to do so.
Yes, he could have other suitors, but a materially above-market bidding war for Daniel Jones...is that the risk we should be concerned about? Even if we lost that bidding war, there would be no other QB options on the planet?
In comment 15389421 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15389389 Go Terps said:
Quote:
18 PPG. How long are the excuses going to keep coming? How much longer are we going to do this?
Is that solely on Jones? Jones is progressing and is not the reason the Giants are 0-3. You don't like Jones. But so far his individual play is not fitting your narrative after 3 games.
The individual play is absolutely the bare minimum. He doesn't throw TD passes. How long are we supposed to put up with lack of production. 12 TDs a year is not enough. It's 2021, not 1978.
If you are going to extrapolate numbers...give him 950 rushing yards and 11 rushing TD's. The Giants just retired the number of a QB who was a middle of the pack QB for most of his long career. If Jones does not continue progressing..he should be gone. But he is NOT the problem right now. He has more rushing yards than Barkley right now.
He's not rushing for 950 yards unless they dramatically alter the playbook. He has one outlier game that skews the season projections. You don't just incorporate it uncritically. He's going to rush for between 400 and 500 yards, at best.
Yes, I know. But isn't he still under contract for all of 2022 season? They have 14 more games this year and 17 games next year to decide if they want him under a second contract.
You don't have to use the 5th year option to get there, or do you?
No, but you would either have to franchise him in year 5, which would be much more expensive than the option number, or leave him open to FA. There is nothing wrong with exercising his option, $20M is only terrible if you extend it for another 3-5 years.
See my last post.
Seems to me there is plenty of negotiation room with a Daniel Jones scenario not to worry about "losing him". You mention some other options above which would be more expensive but the option isn't nothing either.
And let's call a spade a spade, until the Giants show they are even capable of having a winning season, isn't this talk of worrying about what to pay DJ (or any one else on the roster right now for that matter) kind of nonsense? This thing may very well need to be rebuilt all over again.
I'm so over it at this point, no sense arguing about it anymore because its obvious, but we have people saying the coaches know best. This is a laughable assertation because of how obviously clueless Judge has been on a gameday. The better question is why do we trust anything he does right now? Had a perfect opportunity for some self reflection after WFT game and went even ridiculously more conservative. I guess at least trying to get a first down inside your own 5 is an improvement though.
Would I be asking it unintentionally?
he's playing a crisper game and seems to have a grasp on the system. Now - if only the coaches would just let him rip the ball and be more aggressive, we can see what we have. It was just gutless to take the ball out of his hands against WFT and to again be conservative against Atlanta during a few stretches. Let it fly, what the hell do we have to lose here.
I'm so over it at this point, no sense arguing about it anymore because its obvious, but we have people saying the coaches know best. This is a laughable assertation because of how obviously clueless Judge has been on a gameday. The better question is why do we trust anything he does right now? Had a perfect opportunity for some self reflection after WFT game and went even ridiculously more conservative. I guess at least trying to get a first down inside your own 5 is an improvement though.
I’m old enough to remember when you guys thought there was no sense in arguing and that the giants would be improved, too
I definitely don't support doing that, though like I said I like Corral.
But there are alternatives beyond forcing QB at the top of the draft.
While you may not trust how they draft doesn't mean they shouldn't keep trying. Especially if it's a new set of eyes doing it.
This doesn't mean he has to be gone next year either. He could come back for his 4th year with added competition. I agree Jones has done some nice things this year. I like his competitive spirit, love the running ability. I do think he's put in an bad spot by hands down the worst offensive coordinator in football who refuses to play to his strengths for more than a series at a time. Plus a head coach who is proving he's stuck in the stone ages. But at the same time, the flaws remain, he leaves too many plays out there, and given the price tag of the option, I think you have to give a new GM the opportunity to start over at the position.
I’m old enough to remember when you guys thought there was no sense in arguing and that the giants would be improved, too
Listen, if you care to check, I said that this team was improved, but it absolutely had to stay healthy on the line and an injury to Gates or AT was going to be brutal for this offense. Of course, Garrett has shown zero ability to adjust, and I was waaaay offbase on Judge. Graham also adding Adoree to the defense and losing Dalvin and deciding to play softer coverages is certainly something I did not foresee. The QB though, the QB can play, and I'm done arguing it because he's going to get a nice contract for someone, even if it's a 1 or 2 year highly paid prove it deal. We are a long ways off from that. I'll book that over Garrett sniffing an OC job anytime soon unless Zimmer gets another shot. And I may be wrong on Saquon, time will tell here, he is still only 3 games after a major injury.
What has me most pissed is that, Judge is coaching in the same exact manner of the team he had last year and it makes zero sense. We have an offense that can move the ball now and he just refuses to be anything less than ultra-conservative. This team needs analytics experts in the booth because he's clueless. If he had a clue this team has at least one win and probably two.
If you don’t like any of the QBs in this upcoming draft, go sign a journeyman like Bridgewater and draft the best talent available in the draft. This team is not a playoff team and the FO needs to stop making decisions like it is.
If you don’t like any of the QBs in this upcoming draft, go sign a journeyman like Bridgewater and draft the best talent available in the draft. This team is not a playoff team and the FO needs to stop making decisions like it is.
precisely
You expect Jones to magically start throwing for 300 yards 3 TDs a game with 0-1 turnover? You expect the Giants to win games?
We’ve heard “there’s x amount of games left” for 5 years. We heard “Eli played better let’s build around him”.
The sooner you come around to reality the easier it’ll be.
The answer can't continue to be he needs a better OL or this that, eventually you run out of money.
It can't "continue to be" at some point in the future.
But the answer can't be like Producer and Go Terps think of it by ignoring that the OL was 31st last year.
Just because the point doesn't fit some's narrative or they have a complete lack of understanding what an OL does, maybe it first with Jones?
I'm all for trying to find better. But the willing-blindness how awful this team was is and to pin it on one player and NOT holding accountable others - is mind-boggling.
The standard here for what comprises good quarterback play is pathetic.
The standard here for what comprises good quarterback play is pathetic.
Beyond pathetic. Just because the bar is so low doesn’t mean he’s good. He’s been ok.
But he doesn't have the goods and that's the big thing. He has loads of athletic talent but no goods.
Too many unforced errors. Too many plays where he is locking onto his first read. If he actually had a feel for the game, had the intensity of some great players that couldn't sniff his athletic talent then he'd be great.
I don't want a guy that gets nervous looking for a chair on a stage. I want someone that expects to be great. That feels it in their bones. DJ seems like a nice guy, a smart guy and a great athlete but he isn't a formidable person or presence.
The standard here for what comprises good quarterback play is pathetic.
There is a real split around here on expectations of Jones.
I'm amazed, on a daily basis, how many posters think as long as Jones doesn't turn the ball over, moves the ball consistently in the red-zone, and tries really hard, he's doing his job.
In other words, there is satisfaction in our lottery pick being a game manager.
Unless we see a significant uptick in production in the next four games, serious consideration should be given to benching Jones and going with Glennon.
Do you think that if Jones was on any other team, a single poster on this board would be like: 'we have to get that guy on our team'? Let's pay that guy 20 million?
In fact if Jones was on the Eagles, Cowboys or WfT we would all be laughing our asses of if they would pay him 20 to 25 million a year. We would consider that a win for the Giants.
They could not pick up the option and sign a stop gap. You don’t waste the money because there’s no better option at the moment
Do you think that if Jones was on any other team, a single poster on this board would be like: 'we have to get that guy on our team'? Let's pay that guy 20 million?
In fact if Jones was on the Eagles, Cowboys or WfT we would all be laughing our asses of if they would pay him 20 to 25 million a year. We would consider that a win for the Giants.
Im pretty sure people on this board were laughing at the Cowboys paying Dak and he’s 10 times the QB Jones is.
The standard here for what comprises good quarterback play is pathetic.
He was poor on Sunday? "Poor?"
You're lying.
Abd the OL didn't leave points on the field?
The defense didn't leave points on the field?
Barkley didn't leave points on the field or cost them late?
The coaching staff didn't leave points on the field?
So many left points on the field or were cuz of points- and yet it's all Jones?
On a 1 year deal I'd take that. The problem is the organizational loyalty. You really don't want a QB of his level on a long term deal. That is a scary prospect and could limit the teams ceiling for a long time.
But for 1 year, its not a big deal
Do you think that if Jones was on any other team, a single poster on this board would be like: 'we have to get that guy on our team'? Let's pay that guy 20 million?
In fact if Jones was on the Eagles, Cowboys or WfT we would all be laughing our asses of if they would pay him 20 to 25 million a year. We would consider that a win for the Giants.
Teddy Bridgewater just got $63M over 3 years.
I've watched every second of the three games, and I can say with confidence that Jones has been poor in the two home games and in a 1 point loss in Washington he left points on the field with poor throws.
The standard here for what comprises good quarterback play is pathetic.
He was poor on Sunday? "Poor?"
You're lying.
Abd the OL didn't leave points on the field?
The defense didn't leave points on the field?
Barkley didn't leave points on the field or cost them late?
The coaching staff didn't leave points on the field?
So many left points on the field or were cuz of points- and yet it's all Jones?
Exactly. It's utterly disingenuous at this point.
The standard here for what comprises good quarterback play is pathetic.
There is a real split around here on expectations of Jones.
I'm amazed, on a daily basis, how many posters think as long as Jones doesn't turn the ball over, moves the ball consistently in the red-zone, and tries really hard, he's doing his job.
In other words, there is satisfaction in our lottery pick being a game manager.
Unless we see a significant uptick in production in the next four games, serious consideration should be given to benching Jones and going with Glennon.
While I generally agree with you on your eval of Jones, I don't see any purpose in benching him for Glennon. We know what we have in Glennon, at least with Jones there is the hope of upside.
My goodness.
Are absolutely hilarious to me.
Do you think that if Jones was on any other team, a single poster on this board would be like: 'we have to get that guy on our team'? Let's pay that guy 20 million?
In fact if Jones was on the Eagles, Cowboys or WfT we would all be laughing our asses of if they would pay him 20 to 25 million a year. We would consider that a win for the Giants.
Teddy Bridgewater just got $63M over 3 years.
one guy is 29-23 as a starter. The other is 8-21.
I'm all for getting a better QB. You said new GM can start over and get is a new QB. Instead of talking with only generalities, which guy do we get?
Or is the crux of your post "Just do better - I don't care - just do better."?? ANd if that is the case- what if they can't? Your option is to start someone worse than DJ for next year?
Are absolutely hilarious to me.
Do you think that if Jones was on any other team, a single poster on this board would be like: 'we have to get that guy on our team'? Let's pay that guy 20 million?
In fact if Jones was on the Eagles, Cowboys or WfT we would all be laughing our asses of if they would pay him 20 to 25 million a year. We would consider that a win for the Giants.
Im pretty sure people on this board were laughing at the Cowboys paying Dak and he’s 10 times the QB Jones is.
people on this board do a lot of laughting at Dallas/Philly/Washington - and all they do is beat us more ofthen than not.
Unless we see a significant uptick in production in the next four games, serious consideration should be given to benching Jones and going with Glennon.
Wow!!!!
Abd the OL didn't leave points on the field?
The defense didn't leave points on the field?
Barkley didn't leave points on the field or cost them late?
The coaching staff didn't leave points on the field?
So many left points on the field or were cuz of points- and yet it's all Jones?
Of course they did, but here's the thing, NOBODY is clamoring to extend all the OL, or the defense, or Barkley, or the coaching staff, but we have a large minority of posters who think the QB played very well, but could only muster up one TD against one of the worst defenses in recent NFL history.
Guess what? If you want to play QB in the NFL, you have to produce. You are going to be judged more closely than a ORG, especially if you're the 6th pick in the draft.
EVERYONE is responsible for that debacle on Saturday, and that includes Jones. You'll have to excuse many of us if we're not going to get all excited that he played slightly better than mediocre.
that was a hold? Bullshit. WRs do that on every single snap in the game. Textbook block. Fuck that.
You’re a delusional human being. It was a hold.
You're both right.
Take away the play calling at the two drives at the end of the games — what’s your level of certainty there aren’t deeper, or more aggressive targets in the play designs Jones isn’t picking?
I know a few BBIers who are prone to exaggeration claim there’s no one at the top of the tree ever. Do you believe that?
I think if Dave goes and Judge gets a 3rd year, we’ll see how much value his words in support for Jones this past offseason carry.
(For the record, I’d rather if Dave goes, Judge goes with him..no more off schedule pairings)
The standard here for what comprises good quarterback play is pathetic.
There is a real split around here on expectations of Jones.
I'm amazed, on a daily basis, how many posters think as long as Jones doesn't turn the ball over, moves the ball consistently in the red-zone, and tries really hard, he's doing his job.
In other words, there is satisfaction in our lottery pick being a game manager.
Unless we see a significant uptick in production in the next four games, serious consideration should be given to benching Jones and going with Glennon.
I wouldn't bench him because Jones playing quarterback correlates pretty well to losing and we need all the losses we can get right now.
What I would be open to is trading him. If a team with a bad quarterback situation (Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Houston, Indy) is interested they should do it immediately.
As for it being disingenuous to criticize Jones, the guy is 8-21 as a starter and the team averages 19.65 PPG in games that he starts.
No one's saying it's all his fault, but saying he's anything other than what he's been can only be done on faith because there is no proof. Fuck outta here already.
2. Mara sees Eli in Jones so he’s going to be very resistant to trading him or replacing him. That’s also why he will throw a boatload of money at him.
Same with Barkley too- loves the guy ( he should just adopt both).
3. We has Sy Weber the right decision is - they will do the opposite. Haven’t we seen enough evidence the last 10 yrs?
As fans, we are screwed, it’s not going to get better anytime soon.
Abd the OL didn't leave points on the field?
The defense didn't leave points on the field?
Barkley didn't leave points on the field or cost them late?
The coaching staff didn't leave points on the field?
So many left points on the field or were cuz of points- and yet it's all Jones?
Of course they did, but here's the thing, NOBODY is clamoring to extend all the OL, or the defense, or Barkley, or the coaching staff, but we have a large minority of posters who think the QB played very well, but could only muster up one TD against one of the worst defenses in recent NFL history.
Guess what? If you want to play QB in the NFL, you have to produce. You are going to be judged more closely than a ORG, especially if you're the 6th pick in the draft.
EVERYONE is responsible for that debacle on Saturday, and that includes Jones. You'll have to excuse many of us if we're not going to get all excited that he played slightly better than mediocre.
Okay you're excused.
But if the other positions are worse, don't they need to be addressed too?
I mean do some of you realize what the meaning of 31st out of 32 means? What does 31 out of 32 mean to you? You juts called Jones "mediocre." SO you have mediocrity vs worst in the league. What's worse?
Do some of you understand the concept of what that means to be 31 out of 32? How low a bar it is?
And if you're talking about where a player was picked. What about Barkley?
No one's saying it's all his fault, but saying he's anything other than what he's been can only be done on faith because there is no proof. Fuck outta here already.
But don't you see? It's all you talk about is Jones. Then you get a nutjob comment from bw about playing Glennon, it's pretty mind-boggling.
DJ might end up being a backup QB as you say. But if we get a new QB, you want him having to play with the mess they have right now on the OL? He'll get killed.
Okay you're excused.
But if the other positions are worse, don't they need to be addressed too?
I mean do some of you realize what the meaning of 31st out of 32 means? What does 31 out of 32 mean to you? You juts called Jones "mediocre." SO you have mediocrity vs worst in the league. What's worse?
Do some of you understand the concept of what that means to be 31 out of 32? How low a bar it is?
And if you're talking about where a player was picked. What about Barkley?
Do other positions need to be addressed? YES!!! We stink, I'd keep Thomas and replace the rest of the OL. I HATED the Barkley pick. I'll give him something of a pass right now as he is coming off a major knee injury, but the Giants should absolutely not extend him.
As far as ranking 31 of 32 on offense, how in the world is that not, at least in part, an indictment of Jones's play? Yeah, Garrett blows, but very good QB's make plays in bad offenses (ask Tony Romo and Dak Prescott). He's had 5 very good games out of 31 starts, and 4 of them were over 2 years ago. At some point, he has to make some plays.
Money shouldn't be the deciding factor. Is Jones the best option at QB? That is the question.
The 2021 New York Giants are the text book use case on how bad resource allocation produces predictably bad results.
In comment 15389639 bw in dc said:
Quote:
No one's saying it's all his fault, but saying he's anything other than what he's been can only be done on faith because there is no proof. Fuck outta here already.
But don't you see? It's all you talk about is Jones. Then you get a nutjob comment from bw about playing Glennon, it's pretty mind-boggling.
I said, if Jones continues to struggle putting up points over the next month, we should seriously consider a change.
Or don't points matter?
What should we evaluate Jones on if the offense isn't scoring points?
The single biggest issue with this team is points per game.
And I would agree, if they don't improve that in the next four games or so, they'll try something else at QB because JJ doesn't give a crap about how high they'll draft. He wants wins on his resume.
The issue I have with PPG is the Giants design, particularly in the redzone. Between the 20s, we are not bad and move the ball.
But when we get in the redzone, the troubles start and I think its design. We simply try to beat the opposition on routes and have the QB make the throw. I don't see any scheme to get guys open. In particular, pick plays and crossing patterns. Nothing in the redzone.
I watched Zach Ertz have a walk in TD - and he's a prominent part of their offense on that part of the field - on MNF that I could have flipped to him. We have to fight and struggle for everything in the redzone. It looks hard.
I think the philosophy and scheme is lacking - hurting the Giants and ultimately Jones. It's antiquated.
Jones contract on OTC - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
I see on OTC that his cap money would be 8.4 million on 2022. Is there a salary escalator if they invoke the fifth year option? What am I missing? 20 million salary was previously quoted? Jones contract on OTC - ( New Window )
Thank you. I didn't know this.
Link - ( New Window )
I think you have to give a new GM the opportunity to start over at the position.
I'm all for getting a better QB. You said new GM can start over and get is a new QB. Instead of talking with only generalities, which guy do we get?
Or is the crux of your post "Just do better - I don't care - just do better."?? ANd if that is the case- what if they can't? Your option is to start someone worse than DJ for next year?
I'd rather play Glennon for a year than pay Jones 20 million dollars. I mean seriously how many games are we winning this year? Thats is more than what eli made