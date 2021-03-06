Jones MUST become an elite quarterback if we want to markky : 9/28/2021 5:22 pm

win Super Bowls.



Jones needs to play like an "elite" quarterback. Every decade since the start of the Super Bowl era, 80% of championships are won by teams with elite quarterbacks, the other 20% by teams with average quarterbacks. Go through the games of any decade and do your own count and see what you come up with. I bet you come up with similar numbers.



If you assume that only 25% of quarterbacks are elite, which is being generous, then 8 elite quarterbacks are winning 80% of the championships while the other 24 average quarterbacks are winning the remaining 20% (again, do your own count).



If you think of the Super Bowl as a raffle with 1,000 tickets, then this is the same as the 8 pro bowl caliber quarterbacks sharing 800 tickets (100 tickets each) while the other 24 share 200 tickets, which would be 8.33 tickets each.



This means that if you have an elite quarterback you are 12 times more likely to win the Super Bowl than if you have an average quarterback.



You could poke holes in this "back of the napkin" analysis. You could point out that you could do this for any position. Or that the classification of a QB as elite is done AFTER he wins the Super Bowl, so this is looking in the rear view mirror. But I think this still holds water. If you have an elite quarterback your chances of winning the Super Bowl are an order of magnitude higher than if you have "just a guy".



DJ cannot be "just a guy".