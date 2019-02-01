David Gettleman draft day quote: JohnB : 9/29/2021 6:11 pm

“It’s really apparent that we have a little more confidence in our offensive linemen than you guys do. So I’m just going to say we’re happy with the group that we have.



I keep thinking back to this quote while watching the Giants bottom feed for OLineman right now. I held back during and after the draft about my thoughts but I was stunned that they didn't add to the depth. I thought it was okay that they didn't go OLine in the 1st or 2nd but they added NOTHING in a draft rich with OLine help.



Fast forward to today: Here we are on the 3rd game and he's trading for OLineman, taking guys off the street and trying everything to find warm bodies to protect Jones and Company. Unbelievable.



The question that I am asking myself is how do I spend my Sundays cheering for such cluelessness? Why not go mow the lawn or go for a hike? Why spend 3 hours to watch the Giants lose yet again? And I have been a fan for over 40years.... But this is as bad as I have ever seen it.