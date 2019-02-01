David Gettleman draft day quote:

“It’s really apparent that we have a little more confidence in our offensive linemen than you guys do. So I’m just going to say we’re happy with the group that we have.
I keep thinking back to this quote while watching the Giants bottom feed for OLineman right now. I held back during and after the draft about my thoughts but I was stunned that they didn't add to the depth. I thought it was okay that they didn't go OLine in the 1st or 2nd but they added NOTHING in a draft rich with OLine help.
Fast forward to today: Here we are on the 3rd game and he's trading for OLineman, taking guys off the street and trying everything to find warm bodies to protect Jones and Company. Unbelievable.
The question that I am asking myself is how do I spend my Sundays cheering for such cluelessness? Why not go mow the lawn or go for a hike? Why spend 3 hours to watch the Giants lose yet again? And I have been a fan for over 40years.... But this is as bad as I have ever seen it.
(Yes, I know DT’s future cap impact is there, but still...)
The really upsetting thing is Peart. I think they all thought he would be on the field.
It'll be a great day when this smug fool is gone.
They had no depth to begin with. Every guy they brought in to be a backup retired. I mean I like Nick Gates and Lemieux, but it’s not like this line was good even when they were healthy. I mean we have Solder starting at RT, which means Peart must really suck.
Betweenm Engram and Rudolph's salary we could have resigned Tomlinson and brought in a lower cost TE replacement like Jared Cook
This one would have been definitely been in the mix.
Thomas looks good. Hernandez is what he is. An average starting guard. I would love to know what happened to peart and why he is now irrelevant.
That being said we were stuck with solder and as a back up / swing tackle after the salary cut I was ok with it.
I personally would have liked to keep zeitler but I guess the money part didn’t work. And yes. I think he was over paid for a slightly above average guard
All that being said i don’t think the line has been terrible thus far. Jones has some time to throw. As for the running game I am not an expert. I’m gonna watch some all 22 breakdowns this week.
There are rumblings that there have been holes but they are not getting hit.
I will reserve judgement on that until I have some information
I mentioned that acknowledged a couple lineman were picked that they liked. I asked this same question on another thread but where is the emphasis on the secondary is coming from?
Can’t really defend the job Gettleman has done, but be fair.
And he didn’t just lose 2 starters. He lost his top 2 reserves. One to retirement and one to injury.. than Then next guy he added retired..
How many tearms would fair well under those circumstances?
Given all that, did we lose 3 games because our O line played so poorly that we couldn’t have won any one of those games? NO
This coach and staff was overly cautious with injured players during training camp and squandered three pre-season games when our starting offense should have been out there working off the rust and learning to play as a unit. Instead, we started unprepared and lost 2 games in 5 days and started another season feeling like losers. Losing is contagious just like winning.
Even if their retired backups didn't retire, the best case scenario is a guy that wasn't good enough to start for another NFL team would be called on to start at RT.
"We didn't sign him to trade him, if that's what you're asking," Gettleman said, throwing cold water on resurfaced rumors.
When asked if that means Beckham will be with Big Blue next season, the GM added: "You heard what I said."
Traded 2 months later lol
And that's the thing with him. I'm no stranger to strategy or gamesmenship. But that also involves thinking through what you say, it's not very strategic to just blurt out whatever you feel like saying sometimes with a clear goal of antagonizing people
Preach!
You do realize that DG has an explanation for everything, right?
But I'll add this - for anyone who thinks the Giants ever draft BPA, that quote seals the fact that they don't (at least not under DG). Because the correct BPA answer when you don't draft any OL isn't that you're confident in your current group; it's that there just wasn't an OL at the top of our board at any point that we were on the clock.
To even acknowledge the guys on the roster tells you that DG drafts for need, and does so reactively.
4 drafts later, and countless free agent contracts.
Sure, but the depth consisted of a couple of guys picked off the trash heap on cut day. That is emblematic of the personnel issues.
It shouldn't be a big miss. A small-school 3rd round pick who wasn't great at all last year was relied upon to play like a starter for a team with a mission statement of fielding a better offense.
There was no reason to not bring in anyone else of consequence to actually compete for the position.
Whether one or two (or three) and the round, would have to do with the specific picks you have, how the draft lays out and how urgent a need. But... if you are perpetually drafting at least one oline, then you probably would only rarely have a truly urgent need.
...seems to be on Peart. If Peart isn't capable at RT, that's a big miss, but that has to be in conjunction with Judge's recommendations. But the shuffling (and retirements) really isn't his fault. What's going on with injuries is insane.
It shouldn't be a big miss. A small-school 3rd round pick who wasn't great at all last year was relied upon to play like a starter for a team with a mission statement of fielding a better offense.
There was no reason to not bring in anyone else of consequence to actually compete for the position.
I don't disagree with you -- but that couldn't be all Gettleman. There would have to be a full assessment of where they thought Peart would be. Although Solder insurance has been ok (not great) but ok.
Find me a team that wouldn’t be scrambling for “warm bodies” in this scenario.
You can’t act that. It’s genuine through and through.
He’s just a guy with no filter, but fairly insecure. You can tell this by the way he tried to remind us of his resume - championships, players, coaches, etc he’s been a part of - and the justifications he made on the Barkley and Jones picks.
On Jones, Gettleman was selling this line that he had inside info that two teams definitely wanted Jones before our 17th pick. So he basically had to take Jones at #6 if he wanted him. But why not simply say Jones was his guy and leave it at that? Why the subterfuge?
But yes - the fact that we didn’t at least draft or sign a good guard or tackle is troubling. The fact that Peart is not starting is troubling.
They could have addressed it earlier than round 3 or 4.
Or they could have addressed it in free agency. There was nothing preventing that. They spent a ton of money this offseason.
Giants going to get destroyed by Saints perfect storm
Jeff, I think you should choose to either hit the sauce or post on BBI, but don't do both in the same night.
going to make any difference at this point? Absolutely not
They could have addressed it earlier than round 3 or 4.
Or they could have addressed it in free agency. There was nothing preventing that. They spent a ton of money this offseason.
This.
And would this year's 3rd or 4th round OL be farther along going into next season than next year's 3rd or 4th round rookie OL? Could this year's 3rd or 4th round OL provide enough depth and potential that next year's draft won't have to be guided by need yet again? Plenty of really good offensive lineman are drafted in the middle (and late) rounds. But you have to actually draft them.
It is always a reaction with DG. Never a plan.
DG is not getting fired after this season.
Rashawn Slater would have made a difference
There were reports that they had Rashawn Slater all written up and if he was there, they were going to take him. They passed even though almost everyone thought that the OLine was their weak spot.
Gettleman disagreed and stayed pat for the whole draft.
The good news is that he'll be out of a job soon enough.
DG is not getting fired after this season.
You wanna put $ on that?
The good news is that he'll be out of a job soon enough.
DG is not getting fired after this season.
He’s getting fired before the end of the season?
going to make any difference at this point? Absolutely not
Rashawn Slater would have made a difference
There were reports that they had Rashawn Slater all written up and if he was there, they were going to take him. They passed even though almost everyone thought that the OLine was their weak spot.
Gettleman disagreed and stayed pat for the whole draft.
In that case what did Gettleman dislike about Slater?
going to make any difference at this point? Absolutely not
Rashawn Slater would have made a difference
There were reports that they had Rashawn Slater all written up and if he was there, they were going to take him. They passed even though almost everyone thought that the OLine was their weak spot.
Gettleman disagreed and stayed pat for the whole draft.
In that case what did Gettleman dislike about Slater?
He liked the Bears deal better.
The good news is that he'll be out of a job soon enough.
DG is not getting fired after this season.
You wanna put $ on that?
Be careful. This feels like one of those semantic loophole things.
I agree that DG won't get fired after the season or during the season. He'll "retire."
But yes - the fact that we didn’t at least draft or sign a good guard or tackle is troubling. The fact that Peart is not starting is troubling.
They were high on Hernandez, too.
But so far, he's been horrible in the Denver and ATL games. And barely competent in the WFT game.
I said it quite a bit during free agency. The move this team needed to make was signing Linsley (C) and Thuney (G) instead of LW. That would have shored-up the interior considerably. Now we are left signing former first round busts who essentially hate the game of football.
There were reports that they had Rashawn Slater all written up and if he was there, they were going to take him. They passed even though almost everyone thought that the OLine was their weak spot.
I was a big advocate for Slater. He's been rock solid as rookie LT for Herbert and LAC. Just kills me.
But I have not heard that Slater was a top target. I thought Rico said otherwise...other OLs were more intriguing.
Even if their retired backups didn't retire, the best case scenario is a guy that wasn't good enough to start for another NFL team would be called on to start at RT.
This 100%. Even if there were no injuries this line would have been average at best. Nate Solder is the starting right tackle. That has nothing to do with injuries. It’s because Peart is clearly not good/ready and they decided to keep trading down and take Toney instead of an offensive lineman.
Gettleman drafting and trades have been pathetic any other team/sport would have been long gone
There were reports that they had Rashawn Slater all written up and if he was there, they were going to take him. They passed even though almost everyone thought that the OLine was their weak spot.
I was a big advocate for Slater. He's been rock solid as rookie LT for Herbert and LAC. Just kills me.
But I have not heard that Slater was a top target. I thought Rico said otherwise...other OLs were more intriguing.
Yeah, pretty sure we heard from multiple sources that AVT was their target if they were going OL.
But they weren't going OL. They were confident in their guys. Just ask Dave.
realize we are adding people now because we have lost 3 starting players? Starter goes down you add a player for depth, another one goes down, you add a player for depth, another one goes down you add another for depth. Did you expect them to not add anyone as they lost 3 players?
They had no depth to begin with. Every guy they brought in to be a backup retired. I mean I like Nick Gates and Lemieux, but it’s not like this line was good even when they were healthy. I mean we have Solder starting at RT, which means Peart must really suck.
They brought in Price and Bredeson for backup... To be honest those were excellent adds... both have played pretty decent for backups. Remember neither should be playing. Of course now even Bredeson is out so that hurts. You want to talk about not upgrading RT ok I get it... but you can't complain they are bringing in more OL as people get hurt.
Turns out it looks like their player evaluation was terrible, especially on the OL, but lets not forget we lost two starters to injuries and two veteran OL who were signed to be reliable depth.
At some point in time you cant invest even more into one position, you have to trust you drafted the right guys. Problem is its clear we didn’t draft the right guys. DG should do everyone a favor and retire.
realize we are adding people now because we have lost 3 starting players? Starter goes down you add a player for depth, another one goes down, you add a player for depth, another one goes down you add another for depth. Did you expect them to not add anyone as they lost 3 players?
Sure, but the depth consisted of a couple of guys picked off the trash heap on cut day. That is emblematic of the personnel issues.
The depth was traded for OL Price and traded for OL Bredeson... They both supposed to be backups... Both have played pretty damn well for backups. Now Bredeson is hurt also. I mean tough to keep 15 OL but by the end of the season we may need that many if not more.
Gettleman drafting and trades have been pathetic any other team/sport would have been long gone
I dont think this is accurate. DG clearly had a plan, just a bad one that failed miserably.
I know for a fact former players believe Judge is the real deal, they wanted DG gone and Judge to have MORE control over the roster and the draft process.
I thought a big mistake the Giants made back in 2009 was not drafted enough OL to replace a very expensive OL.
The changes in lower football coupled with the CBA make it harder to identify and more importantly coach players. The players are in the college game. It’s just harder to identify them with how the game is played .
Your OL coach is key in this. NE had a good OL for twenty years. Everywhere Callahan goes the OL’s perform well.
I have no issue with DG going. Do people think if Judge was very concerned with the OL that he didn’t say this to Mara and Dave? Do we think they told him tough, make it work? The Dave hate goes a little extreme when you have significant areas of this roster with a very big Judge influence.
As I've said multiple times, Lombardi loves Lombardi. But he isn't wrong about what ails the Giants.
As the pre-season developed Fulton, and the next man up for a few hours (Looney) retired. All of the players originally brought in were deemed to not be good enough.
The Giants had to go acquire a back up center and guard because of terrible roster management.
My biggest issue with DG is that he does not seem to know his audience when he speaks publicly. When he speaks to the media he doesn't appear to know or care that fans are watching and is just verbally jousting with the reporters like it some sort of game. It is extremely disrespectful to treat the fans like idiots. We are the ones who have watched this team struggle for years to protect the QB and to say the OL is fixed and we don't need to draft any more OL when we all saw them disintegrate the year before is just absurd. I hope Mara understands that Dave's shtick has worn thin and the boos are partly due to his dumb ass comments over the year as much as the putrid product he has put on the field.
Unfortunately we are years away from being a good team with sustained success. DG is a pawn, doing the Maras bidding. We need to clean house in the front office. Who cares about radical change in our offensive game plan, we need radical change in our front office or else this franchise will continue to be the worst franchise in the NFL since 2017.
Let’s hope Mara is secure enough to admit all his friends need to be fired and replaced with fresh blood.
In comment 15391368 Amtoft said:
realize we are adding people now because we have lost 3 starting players? Starter goes down you add a player for depth, another one goes down, you add a player for depth, another one goes down you add another for depth. Did you expect them to not add anyone as they lost 3 players?
They had no depth to begin with. Every guy they brought in to be a backup retired. I mean I like Nick Gates and Lemieux, but it’s not like this line was good even when they were healthy. I mean we have Solder starting at RT, which means Peart must really suck.
They brought in Price and Bredeson for backup... To be honest those were excellent adds... both have played pretty decent for backups. Remember neither should be playing. Of course now even Bredeson is out so that hurts. You want to talk about not upgrading RT ok I get it... but you can't complain they are bringing in more OL as people get hurt.
I’m not complaining about then bringing in Wilson. The trades they had to make for Bredeson and Price after cut day were due to having zero depth. They decided to pass on offensive line in the draft and instead sign players like Fulton and Looney who retired before the season started. And all of the young guys they were supposedly developing all offseason were just flat out cut.
I honestly don’t know how anyone can even attempt to defend Gettlemen with this line “rebuild.” As I mentioned earlier, this line was bottom league level before anyone got hurt. Remember, he was supposed to be some hog mollie guru when he showed up here. This line is no better than when Reese was here. It may be worse except our more mobile QB is avoiding s lot of the sacks Eli would have taken.
Hernandez sucks. He has actually regressed from his rookie year which is crazy. And Peart is an unknown. The argument of you can’t have enough pass rushers applies to the offensive line in today’s NFL. They should have drafted Slater.
During the season, everyone on earth was saying “I can’t believe we drafted Thomas over Becton! I can’t believe we drafted Thomas over Wills and Wirfs!”
How does that look now?
You have to let drafts play out man. Toney could be really awesome. He’s played like 2 fucking games.
Slater? Yeah - he looks good. Drafts aren’t judged after 3 games. Let’s fucking see my man.
Isn’t it funny what difference time makes? Football players take time to develop. I wish everyone would realize their are no quick fixes in the NFL.
The biggest issue is our front office. Not Judge, not JG, not Jones, not Graham. Until we get he front office functioning at a high level we will be in football hell.
I get it Ryan, and for the record I was not panicking over Thomas. Who knows with Toney, unfortunately for him our OC calls games like it’s fucking 1995.
It’s not really about “oh we should have drafted Slater.” It’s the fact that the front office literally completely ignored the offensive line over the course of the entire draft. They bet the farm on Hernandez being able to replace Zeitler and Peart being the starting RT. I didn’t see CB as being a strong need with what we already had plus the addition of Adoree Jackson. So they draft two more CB’s.
And if they honestly thought Solder would be a good RT and planned on developing Peart throughout the year then it’s even worse than I thought.
We will see within 2-3 years who ended up being on the right side of that coin in terms of that specific trade.
We have played 3 games. We’ll see. 14 games to go.
We will see within 2-3 years who ended up being on the right side of that coin in terms of that specific trade.
Hopefully those extra picks work out. I just hope it’s not DG making the picks. This would be the perfect offseason to bring in a new modern thinking GM that could finish the job. We have a lot of young talent. It’s not a total tear down situation. I would like to see some aggressive play calling so we can figure out if those two high picks next year will be for another QB or bolstering the line.
I gotcha. Incredibly frustrating. They liked the WR class I imagine just a bit better than the OL class - and figured they’d make the trade when the Bears called. They obviously had faith in majority of the OL and that hasn’t turned out the way everyone was thinking it would - the two injuries being a big part of that. But - no excuses. They traded the pick and got a 1st rounder in 2022 and were fine with some of the top OL being gone.
We will see within 2-3 years who ended up being on the right side of that coin in terms of that specific trade.
Hopefully those extra picks work out. I just hope it’s not DG making the picks. This would be the perfect offseason to bring in a new modern thinking GM that could finish the job. We have a lot of young talent. It’s not a total tear down situation. I would like to see some aggressive play calling so we can figure out if those two high picks next year will be for another QB or bolstering the line.
The entire problem is our front office! If we have two top ten first round picks we better hope we have a new FO, or else we will miss a golden opportunity. DG, Chris Mara, Kevin Abrahams, everyone has to go. Mara needs to nut up and fire his friends and family or else we will get more of the same for years to come.
I gotcha. Incredibly frustrating. They liked the WR class I imagine just a bit better than the OL class - and figured they’d make the trade when the Bears called. They obviously had faith in majority of the OL and that hasn’t turned out the way everyone was thinking it would - the two injuries being a big part of that. But - no excuses. They traded the pick and got a 1st rounder in 2022 and were fine with some of the top OL being gone.
We will see within 2-3 years who ended up being on the right side of that coin in terms of that specific trade.
Hopefully those extra picks work out. I just hope it’s not DG making the picks. This would be the perfect offseason to bring in a new modern thinking GM that could finish the job. We have a lot of young talent. It’s not a total tear down situation. I would like to see some aggressive play calling so we can figure out if those two high picks next year will be for another QB or bolstering the line.
The entire problem is our front office! If we have two top ten first round picks we better hope we have a new FO, or else we will miss a golden opportunity. DG, Chris Mara, Kevin Abrahams, everyone has to go. Mara needs to nut up and fire his friends and family or else we will get more of the same for years to come.
Totally agree. I mean let’s be honest. Look at their schedule. They had to win at least 2 of these first three games to have any chance. Between us and the Bears you are looking at two potential top 5 picks. That’s a franchise changing draft. If they leave it in the hands of the current staff it is a waste.
I’ll be focusing a lot on Judge. He can still turn it around but not many HC’s show long term success when they don’t get a team performance improvement year 2. His influence is all over a lot of the decisions made in the draft and FA imv.
Enough is enough. Stop firing coaches, stop taking half measures. Look yourself in the mirror John Mara and have the stones to admit you need to change how this organization and FO operate. We need fresh blood who are diverse in opinion. Shit rolls down hill and I am tired of coaches and players taking he brunt of it.
Fix it John, it starts and ends with you.
I’ll be focusing a lot on Judge. He can still turn it around but not many HC’s show long term success when they don’t get a team performance improvement year 2. His influence is all over a lot of the decisions made in the draft and FA imv.
I respect your opinion, but I dont think Judge has had as much influence as you say. I have reliable sources that indicate DG and Mara’s minions have too much say. These people want Judge to have MORE control, and despite his poor in game decisions they believe in him.
It'll be a great day when this smug fool is gone.
Agree 100%
Can't wait
The two key people on the field are your HC and QB and both have more proving at this point.
I’ll be focusing a lot on Judge. He can still turn it around but not many HC’s show long term success when they don’t get a team performance improvement year 2. His influence is all over a lot of the decisions made in the draft and FA imv.
I respect your opinion, but I dont think Judge has had as much influence as you say. I have reliable sources that indicate DG and Mara’s minions have too much say. These people want Judge to have MORE control, and despite his poor in game decisions they believe in him.
Interesting but I am looking a few things. The drafting of Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Olujari were all premium picks and coming from schools where Judge has relationships with the staff. Then you have quite a few LB's and Secondary players some who were drafted with specials in mind including Brightwell.
On the Free Agency side you add Galloday and Jackson to go along with Ryan last year. These players were high ticket targets and all have a deep connection to Judge and in Jackson's case a deep connection to Ryan who was a very high priority for him.
So looking at all this I am not sure how much control you want to give unless as I have said you see more results on the field.
This one would have been definitely been in the mix.
Yes, the board needs that thread about all of his best quotes and gifs. Would be pretty funny.
I grant them some forgiveness based on the Injuries to Lemieux and Gates.....PEART stands out as a clear mis-measure, because Nate Solder is The Worst NFL Starter bthat I can remember...and Peart is SITTING.
I grant them some forgiveness based on the Injuries to Lemieux and Gates.....PEART stands out as a clear mis-measure, because Nate Solder is The Worst NFL Starter bthat I can remember...and Peart is SITTING.
The coaches going with a basically retiring Solder tells you they don't trust Peart. He must be struggling with raw fundamentals, some of which we saw come through in one of the preseason games.
The decision not to give the starters, some young and some not, more time in preseason to get themselves situated for the start of the season does not look good right now. Peart is a good example.
Like a lot of interior guys Thuney was a third round pick.
The Giants are taking the right approach of drafting later round picks mixed in with a higher pick (Thomas). Unfortunately two got hurt, Peart isn't getting on the field and WH a second rounder never lived up to expectations. Then they have the issue of a limited pipeline.
The question that has to be answered is it the talent evaluation, coaching, scheme, etc.?
Like a lot of interior guys Thuney was a third round pick.
The Giants are taking the right approach of drafting later round picks mixed in with a higher pick (Thomas). Unfortunately two got hurt, Peart isn't getting on the field and WH a second rounder never lived up to expectations. Then they have the issue of a limited pipeline.
The question that has to be answered is it the talent evaluation, coaching, scheme, etc.?
They drafted 1 OL in 2018, none until the 7th round in 2019, and none in 2021. That's why there's no "pipeline".
I respect your opinion, but I dont think Judge has had as much influence as you say. I have reliable sources that indicate DG and Mara’s minions have too much say. These people want Judge to have MORE control, and despite his poor in game decisions they believe in him.
Bergen - that’s really interesting. Who are Mara’s minions? Are you able to be more specific.
Look at Baltimore, they continually draft OL, which is why they can shed a guy like Bredeson after only one year. That doesn't prohibit signing veteran OL, as BALT did with Zeitler, but it shouldn't be your entire depth plan.
Since 2017, he's drafted 7 corner backs, and 6 offensive linemen, however two of those were 6th and 7th round picks, neither of whom are currently active in the NFL, and no OLinemen were taken in the most recent draft. Of the six, the only real success has been Andrew Thomas. Will Hernandez has been a letdown, considering he's a 2nd round pick.
And, as I have argued previously, surely to justify taking a running back with the #2 over all pick, your offensive line needs to be not just okay, but one of the best.
I want Gettleman out of the building.
So incredible that if he were the GM of Washington or Dallas, this guy would be a unanimous punchline for every joke and meme posted on this website.
One of those primary reserves was considered one of the worst OL in the sport. Let's not act like he was all that good anyway.
To be fair, "let's not try to improve any position on a questionable OL" is incredibly dumb.
Gettleman sits smugly and, through a smirk, says "I am vindicated."
To be fair, Lemieux didn't show enough last year to not be pushed from behind. To be even more fair, one of those two "primary reserves" wasn't even signed until training camp began, so quiet that noise, please.
It's clear that this organization wants flashy skill position players and will only draft or sign OL when their back is against the wall.
They should be drafting an OL prospect in the first three rounds every year until the OL is fixed, however long that takes.
They didn't learn a fucking thing from George Young.
Which is a major, major problem when you want to play 3-4 and have an OC that likes down and distance and needs everything to flow through the run game. Unless we finish with 8 wins there is nothing that would indicate to me we shouldn't clean house...completely this time.
Let’s not pretend like that was a good plan, regardless of the developments with retirements and camp battles.
In a freak injury like that you can absolutely say that Gates wouldn't have been in that position would it not have been for DG otherwise bungling the OL depth so severely. Gates was their best lineman on a young line, moving a player like that is not really a measure you should have to take especially when you had to trade away draft picks and a relatively high pick at another position to fill those needs at the last minute. You'd at least like those trades to mean people could stay in their primary positions.
In a freak injury like that you can absolutely say that Gates wouldn't have been in that position would it not have been for DG otherwise bungling the OL depth so severely. Gates was their best lineman on a young line, moving a player like that is not really a measure you should have to take especially when you had to trade away draft picks and a relatively high pick at another position to fill those needs at the last minute. You'd at least like those trades to mean people could stay in their primary positions.
Depends. Who gets a say in which player starts where on the offensive line?
To be fair, Lemieux didn't show enough last year to not be pushed from behind. To be even more fair, one of those two "primary reserves" wasn't even signed until training camp began, so quiet that noise, please.
It's clear that this organization wants flashy skill position players and will only draft or sign OL when their back is against the wall.
They should be drafting an OL prospect in the first three rounds every year until the OL is fixed, however long that takes.
They didn't learn a fucking thing from George Young.
This. This. This.
Gettleman's idea of OL depth is to find cheap vets, rather than using the draft. Cheap vets are older (more likely to get hurt), not very good (or else they wouldn't be cheap!), and may be perfectly happy to sit on the bench and collect a paycheck. You need backups to push starters.
for the Gates injury. You have Gates his first game, out of position, playing next to a last minute addition to the line that he didn't even get a full camp with.
In a freak injury like that you can absolutely say that Gates wouldn't have been in that position would it not have been for DG otherwise bungling the OL depth so severely. Gates was their best lineman on a young line, moving a player like that is not really a measure you should have to take especially when you had to trade away draft picks and a relatively high pick at another position to fill those needs at the last minute. You'd at least like those trades to mean people could stay in their primary positions.
Depends. Who gets a say in which player starts where on the offensive line?
Blood isn't leveling the blame on one person at least not to me. Easy to say that the poor depth of the line built by DG was a part of why Gates had to move.
for the Gates injury. You have Gates his first game, out of position, playing next to a last minute addition to the line that he didn't even get a full camp with.
In a freak injury like that you can absolutely say that Gates wouldn't have been in that position would it not have been for DG otherwise bungling the OL depth so severely. Gates was their best lineman on a young line, moving a player like that is not really a measure you should have to take especially when you had to trade away draft picks and a relatively high pick at another position to fill those needs at the last minute. You'd at least like those trades to mean people could stay in their primary positions.
Depends. Who gets a say in which player starts where on the offensive line?
Blood isn't leveling the blame on one person at least not to me. Easy to say that the poor depth of the line built by DG was a part of why Gates had to move.
I would have gone with keeping Gates at center, starting Bredeson at left guard, and Hernandez at right guard. For some reason they went with Price who hasn't done a good job.
for the Gates injury. You have Gates his first game, out of position, playing next to a last minute addition to the line that he didn't even get a full camp with.
In a freak injury like that you can absolutely say that Gates wouldn't have been in that position would it not have been for DG otherwise bungling the OL depth so severely. Gates was their best lineman on a young line, moving a player like that is not really a measure you should have to take especially when you had to trade away draft picks and a relatively high pick at another position to fill those needs at the last minute. You'd at least like those trades to mean people could stay in their primary positions.
Depends. Who gets a say in which player starts where on the offensive line?
Blood isn't leveling the blame on one person at least not to me. Easy to say that the poor depth of the line built by DG was a part of why Gates had to move.
It's 100% why Gates had to move.
Who was the backup OLG even if the line was healthy? Hernandez, presumably? And then Fulton was the backup ORG to cover Hernandez? Or would Harrison have been viewed as option that represented a lesser loss, in which case we'd still be looking at Gates moving?
Gates's injury was a freak occurrence, and could have happened even at OC, so I'm not going to blame the shift for that. But the fact that he was adjacent to a desperate addition to the lineup is at least partly on DG, isn't it? Where are all the "hawg mawllies" that he promised he was going to add to the roster?
I'm not sure when some fans will realize this, but DG is a soundbite-machine, full of bluster, but not really full of any plan to back up his words. He just likes to hear himself talk.
but it is looking like NYG is still struggling to identify OL and LB talent ...
Which is a major, major problem when you want to play 3-4 and have an OC that likes down and distance and needs everything to flow through the run game. Unless we finish with 8 wins there is nothing that would indicate to me we shouldn't clean house...completely this time.
And I'm not handwringing too much over losing Lemieux and Gates. Both are young bucks playing with spunk, but not playing well enough yet where I'd rest on laurels and suggest we've found two long term starters. That's how bad it's gotten, we're desperate for answers and results. I think we've found one starter in AT, provided he keeps improving.
14 games to go, but considering our coaching staff has had 3 excellent chances at self reflection and come up small I don’t have nearly the faith in them that Garrett does in his scheme.
Looking at their draft history, of OL picks in the top 150 of each draft (typically gets you through the first 4 rounds/few picks into round 5), as I consider rounds 6-7 the "need to get lucky" range.
2021:
OG Ben Cleveland- 94th Overall (Rd 3)
2020:
OG/OT Tyre Phillips- 106 Overall (Rd 3)
OG Ben Bredeson- 143 Overall (Rd 4)
2019:
OG Ben Powers- 123 Overall (Rd 4)
2018:
OT Orlando Brown Jr- 83 Overall (Round 3)
2017:
OG Nico Siragusa- 122 Overall (Round 4)
2016:
OT Ronnie Stanley- 6 Overall (Round 1)
OT Alex Lewis- 130 Overall (Round 4)
Compared to the Giants:
2021:
None
2020:
OT Andrew Thomas- 4 Overall (Rd 1)
OT Matt Peart- 99 Overall (Rd 3)
OG Shane Lemieux- 150 Overall (Rd 5)
2019:
None
2018:
OG Will Hernandez- 34 Overall (Rd 2)
2017:
None
2016:
None
Interesting because with the consistent filling of the pipeline like Baltimore, you get to evaluate each pick without needing to take a big swing (relying) like we did in 2020, and having the misses really set us back and needing to rely on the older vets.