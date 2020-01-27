Asshat Info Regarding GM Candidate Capt. Don : 9/30/2021 7:54 pm

Was told by someone very close to the situation (not on the Giants side) that if DG is fired or retires, that Ryan Poles who is the Executive Director of Player Personnel for the Chiefs is on their short list. The Bears are also interested.



Obviously, nothing may come to fruition and if it does, it wont be for a while but I heard from someone who is close to the situation.