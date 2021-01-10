The existential crisis of being a “Daniel Jones Guy” Ben in Tampa : 10/1/2021 9:53 am

And I am a Daniel Jones guy. I never thought he was capable of being a tippy top elite QB, but I’m a believer that his strengths are more than his weaknesses and he can be a Top 10-12 winning NFL QB.



But this thread is not about arguing rather or not he is the long term solution.



This thread is about the somber realization that to be a Daniel Jones guy, you have to trust that the following people were right:



John Mara

Dave Gettleman

Kevin Abrams

Chris Pettit

Pat Shurmur

Joe Judge



The most incompetent clown rodeo in the current NFL. Those guys have proven to be wrong. about. everything .



So for Jones to be the guy, I also have to accept that the aforementioned group of losers was right. But they are never right.



I’m feeling triggered





