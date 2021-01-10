Giants-Saints predictions?

he and the staff have played a big part in being 0-3.
We are going to see the offense with some new wrinkles. We will see them go for it on fourth down. We are going to see a creative special teams play like a fake punt or FG. Giants play loose and confident.
Giants 31- Saints 20.
RE: Cam Jordan pantses Nate Solder on the field and proceeds to buttfuck
The Saints have a terrific D, but an offense that is still trying to form without Brees. Without Thomas, their receivers are not impressive and that vaunted OL is anything but that right now. And Winston is Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde. He can single handedly win a game and lose it. Hopefully we commit a lot of resources to stop Kamara.
It won't be easy in the Dome, but I think we have a fighter's chance here.
So I'm going to hit the upset button and go with NYG 19-17.
Saints over Giants. Until the Giants fire Garrett we will not score points nor keep up with other teams. Think this is the game the wheels fall off the bus and leads to some firings hopefully as early as Monday morning.
I just have a feeling they come out with a ton of urgency. I expect a few trick plays too. Reminds me a bit of the game in Denver in 2017 & the game in Dallas last year. I also think Graham will call a good game & this defense is a good matchup against Winston.
On offense, I expect the Giants most conservative game plan yet. The Saints defense is one you where you need to protect the QB and attack over the middle of the field. Both of those are areas of weakness. The Giants will try to lean heavily on the run game and screens and I expect some zone read as well. Unless the offense significantly changes, I can't see how the offense puts up a lot of points.
It'll come down to the defense for the Giants. In order to win, they need to create turnovers. Jameis Winston sucks when he's under pressure and is really bad against the blitz. I figure a large part of Graham's game plan is going to be how to neutralize Kamara. I expect the bulk of the Saints production will come on a few well designed, well executed plays, but for the most part, the offense will really struggle.
I expect this will be an ugly, low scoring affair. Typically, I'd predict the Giants to win a game like this, but with some of the sloppy errors to start the season, I'm skeptical.
OL will be a shambles, outside of AT. Barkley will have 27 yards on 13 carries. EE will be involved with a turnover, only this time JJ gives him the squinty eye when EE comes off the field (instead of a pat on the back). Toney will have 2 long catches in the first quarter, then be ignored for the rest of the game.
Winston will get Offensive Player of the Week, as he averages 10 seconds surveying the field to choose his best target, since the Giants can't pass rush. Mara will kick a can 40 yds, setting a modern day record for Owners kicking.
In other words, the normal 2021 Giants game. My biggest fear is that Jones gets hurt in the next few games, trying to put the team on his back, but being betrayed by the lack of talent on his OLine.
At some point soon, I think, the Giants will play better.
With apologies to Bill Parcells, this roster is better than it's been looking. Where last year, the team stayed together through the predictable bad start and arguably began to overperform, this year they've consistently underperformed on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense. If their defense were similar to the second half of last year, they'd probably have won the last two games.
But "at some point" better be damn soon. This group of guys doesn't look as sold on Judge and his program as last year's group.
I’m admittedly grasping at straws here but I’m praying that the reason the defense hasn’t been great is because it was a mistake not to play the starters in the preseason and that now in game 4 the team is going to start to look like the team that we thought they would be.
saints 24-20. Saints defense is stout, but they don't do anything well offensively. Kamara is averaging 3.4 ypc, Winston 129 yards per game passing, 31st ranked offense. Our defense looks like a shell of itself compared to ast year and we just lost our 2ndor 3rd best player. That said, we should be reign in this pathetic offense. What I fear is our offense doing anything.
One-sided loss for us, but a backdoor cover with a garbage-time TD from our otherwise terrible offense, and the pollyannas will view it as a stepping stone while the realistic football fans will recognize yet another asskicking and a 15-37 record to date for the blowhard-in-chief, Resume Dave.
Hopefully the Superdome is charging John Mara a deposit for the garbage cans he's going to kick over tomorrow when he feels compelled to let us all know how mad he is while he does nothing to change the NYG morass that he created.
I’m admittedly grasping at straws here but I’m praying that the reason the defense hasn’t been great is because it was a mistake not to play the starters in the preseason and that now in game 4 the team is going to start to look like the team that we thought they would be.
It’s all I got.
I'll be shocked if you don't end up with egg on your face.
I'm surprised all Giants fans haven't learned this by now. Winston is just as good as Bridgewater and Lewerke who pretty much went nuts on this D. He's the most dangerous overall QB we've faced yet.
Winston - in a Sean Payton offense - could hang 40+ easily. The Giants (Judge and Graham) have to start getting real and challenging the WRs. It's unbelievable how scared they are coaching, they will get run out of the league with this nonsense.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Defense finally gets some turnovers off of Winston
Saints 24- Giants 17
Probably 24 - 13 or 27-17. Something along those lines.
Expect to see Payton using some Taysom Hill too to keep defense on it's toes and with Martinez out.
Don't think Payton isn't aware of Martinez being out and using that to play with the defenders a bunch.
Big game is needed from Logan Ryan and the secondary or this could get real ugly.
I'm guessing at least eleven
NO defense is riding on week one - a fluke
Toney comes out of the closet and becomes a player
Jones handles the pressure - sort of
Gallaway with one big strike
We are going to see the offense with some new wrinkles. We will see them go for it on fourth down. We are going to see a creative special teams play like a fake punt or FG. Giants play loose and confident.
Giants 31- Saints 20.
That probably lands Solder on IR with a ruptured sphincter.
NO comes out the second half makes adjustments, which the Giants seem incapable of doing, and run away with the game.
31-10 NO
Giants drop to 0-4 facing a trip to Dallas.
27-10 Saints Win.
At any rate I am glad I am gigging this Sunday so I can avoid the pain at 1PM directly... lol
It won't be easy in the Dome, but I think we have a fighter's chance here.
So I'm going to hit the upset button and go with NYG 19-17.
NYG 13
First game this year Jones suffers multiple turnovers.
Late garbage timeTD by Engram.
I'm guessing at least eleven
6 hammies, 2 knees plus assorted, lol
I'm guessing at least eleven
6 hammies, 2 knees plus assorted, lol
Not going to predict a score, just a non-competitive game.
But then I think....Will Engram catch a ball (which could lead to a fumble) or worse have it bounce off him to a defender?
Do we continue to play our soft defense which makes Winston look like Brees? Does Kamara have one of those brilliant multi-score games where he seems to get the ball on every play?
Then I think......35-17 Saints. Ugh.
Saints win 27-24 on a last second field goal.
NYG 13
First game this year Jones suffers multiple turnovers.
Late garbage timeTD by Engram.
That's how I'm feeling about this game too
Giants 23 Saints 24
Saints 17 Gints 13
Saints 14
Jones runs in the winning score and KT scores his first NFL TD.
Get ready for Saints' TE Adam Trautman to have a huge game.
Huge.
Yeah I feel like it’s going to be something like 23-16 or something along those lines, it’s just never going to feel competitive with how we approach things offensively.
Giants 17
Quote:
They have fight in them, NO is just a better team.
Yeah I feel like it’s going to be something like 23-16 or something along those lines, it’s just never going to feel competitive with how we approach things offensively.
I'm sorry, but I'm out of hope at this point...seen this movie too many times
It's false.
Final: New Orleans 38, Giants 19.
I'm still with the guy, but it's getting tougher.
I'm still with the guy, but it's getting tougher.
I would say the context of the win matters.
2 Cans = Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory!
2 Cans = Crapped the bed!
Giants 20
It'll come down to the defense for the Giants. In order to win, they need to create turnovers. Jameis Winston sucks when he's under pressure and is really bad against the blitz. I figure a large part of Graham's game plan is going to be how to neutralize Kamara. I expect the bulk of the Saints production will come on a few well designed, well executed plays, but for the most part, the offense will really struggle.
I expect this will be an ugly, low scoring affair. Typically, I'd predict the Giants to win a game like this, but with some of the sloppy errors to start the season, I'm skeptical.
I have them winless by their bye. That should be a fun week (sarcasm) for the organization, especially fucking Dave (if he’s still gainfully employed)…
Plenty of issues still and work to do, but something to build on from.
Winston will get Offensive Player of the Week, as he averages 10 seconds surveying the field to choose his best target, since the Giants can't pass rush. Mara will kick a can 40 yds, setting a modern day record for Owners kicking.
In other words, the normal 2021 Giants game. My biggest fear is that Jones gets hurt in the next few games, trying to put the team on his back, but being betrayed by the lack of talent on his OLine.
But "at some point" better be damn soon. This group of guys doesn't look as sold on Judge and his program as last year's group.
Taysom Hill returns a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown.
Daniel Jones is on fire in the Big Easy and hangs 300 passing yards on the Aints. All of his passing yards are between the 20 yard lines.
Gano continues his pro bowl season and sets an NFL record with 12 field goals!
It’s all I got.
This. “We gotta fix the mistakes and coach these guys up.” That doesn’t actually ever happen but it’s important to say it out loud.
or whatever it's called these days.
Hopefully the Superdome is charging John Mara a deposit for the garbage cans he's going to kick over tomorrow when he feels compelled to let us all know how mad he is while he does nothing to change the NYG morass that he created.
It’s all I got.
I'll be shocked if you don't end up with egg on your face.
Quote:
Judge talks about the positives he saw after another shitty loss
This. “We gotta fix the mistakes and coach these guys up.” That doesn’t actually ever happen but it’s important to say it out loud.
Judge is indistinguishable from Aaron Boone after a bad loss. That’s unsettling.
Winston - in a Sean Payton offense - could hang 40+ easily. The Giants (Judge and Graham) have to start getting real and challenging the WRs. It's unbelievable how scared they are coaching, they will get run out of the league with this nonsense.