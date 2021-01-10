for display only
Giants-Saints predictions?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/1/2021 11:17 am
I'm going Saints 24, Giants 10.

I think the defense will play well early, but fold late as the offense continues to sputter.
Danny Kanell : 10/1/2021 11:18 am : link
Giants 34 - Saints 31
Giants 31 Saints 20  
Giants_West : 10/1/2021 11:18 am : link
Saints Many Giants few  
averagejoe : 10/1/2021 11:18 am : link
Does the score really matter ?
Giants 27  
armstead98 : 10/1/2021 11:26 am : link
Saints 24

Defense finally gets some turnovers off of Winston
Saints, 20-3  
Go Terps : 10/1/2021 11:26 am : link
Giants 34 - Saints 17  
big_blue : 10/1/2021 11:27 am : link
Just when you think all hope is lost. it is a decisive win.DJ best game of the year here. Looks like franchise qb. But the following week we get crushed. This is what the giants do.
Cant see  
OBJRoyal : 10/1/2021 11:27 am : link
How anyone can predict the Giants winning g while scoring 30 points.

Saints 24- Giants 17
ryanmkeane : 10/1/2021 11:27 am : link
Giants 33 Saints 27
Saints 27 Giants 10  
Producer : 10/1/2021 11:28 am : link
Offensive woes continue
31-6 Saints  
Dave on the UWS : 10/1/2021 11:29 am : link
I can't see this as being a competitive game since we aren't a competitive team against good competition.
Besides pain,  
Silver Spoon : 10/1/2021 11:30 am : link
31-17 - Saints.
this is going to be an embarrassing loss  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/1/2021 11:31 am : link
i am dreading watching it
Tease  
Dnew15 : 10/1/2021 11:31 am : link
the Giants to the under
Hiking in High Point  
Sec 103 : 10/1/2021 11:32 am : link
DVR game, hopefully I won't turn it off....
Saints  
Sammo85 : 10/1/2021 11:33 am : link
Don't think it will be a blowout, but the Saints defense is pretty good and I think might be able to force a turnover or two.

Probably 24 - 13 or 27-17. Something along those lines.

Expect to see Payton using some Taysom Hill too to keep defense on it's toes and with Martinez out.

Don't think Payton isn't aware of Martinez being out and using that to play with the defenders a bunch.

Big game is needed from Logan Ryan and the secondary or this could get real ugly.
bigblue5611 : 10/1/2021 11:34 am : link
Cam Jordan pantses Nate Solder on the field and proceeds to buttfuck  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/1/2021 11:34 am : link
him to the shock of millions of viewers. That matchup alone probably kills any chance we have.
the more interesting prediction is really  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/1/2021 11:41 am : link
how many Giants are going to be added to ir as a result of injuries caused at this game

I'm guessing at least eleven
Saints 42 Giants 6  
Koffman : 10/1/2021 11:43 am : link
And the only reason I am predicting 6 points is because Gano is my fantasy kicker.
LOL - I think they have a good chance  
stoneman : 10/1/2021 11:44 am : link
NYG 27 - NO 20

NO defense is riding on week one - a fluke
Toney comes out of the closet and becomes a player
Jones handles the pressure - sort of
Gallaway with one big strike
Winston throws 3  
fanoftheteam : 10/1/2021 11:44 am : link
Interceptions
I am hoping Judge has recognized  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/1/2021 11:45 am : link
he and the staff have played a big part in being 0-3.

We are going to see the offense with some new wrinkles. We will see them go for it on fourth down. We are going to see a creative special teams play like a fake punt or FG. Giants play loose and confident.

Giants 31- Saints 20.
RE: Cam Jordan pantses Nate Solder on the field and proceeds to buttfuck  
Koffman : 10/1/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15393205 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
him to the shock of millions of viewers. That matchup alone probably kills any chance we have.


That probably lands Solder on IR with a ruptured sphincter.
Saints 26, Giants 13  
rsjem1979 : 10/1/2021 11:50 am : link
They couldn't stop  
Gman11 : 10/1/2021 11:51 am : link
Patterson last week. I don't see them stopping Kamara this week. It might be the week that forces people to start doing something else on Sundays rather than watch football.
same script  
lecky : 10/1/2021 11:51 am : link
Giants will be winning 10-3 with 2 minutes to go in half. NO gets ball inside the 10. Easily score a TD.

NO comes out the second half makes adjustments, which the Giants seem incapable of doing, and run away with the game.

31-10 NO
Perfect get-right game  
JonC : 10/1/2021 11:52 am : link
for the Saints.

Giants drop to 0-4 facing a trip to Dallas.
Close but no cigar  
Jints in Carolina : 10/1/2021 11:52 am : link
Saints 19 Giants 13
3 or 4 more hamstring injuries for the Giants.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/1/2021 11:53 am : link
I think this game mirrors...  
Johnny5 : 10/1/2021 11:55 am : link
... the Denver game.

27-10 Saints Win.

At any rate I am glad I am gigging this Sunday so I can avoid the pain at 1PM directly... lol
This is a strange game...  
bw in dc : 10/1/2021 11:58 am : link
The Saints have a terrific D, but an offense that is still trying to form without Brees. Without Thomas, their receivers are not impressive and that vaunted OL is anything but that right now. And Winston is Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde. He can single handedly win a game and lose it. Hopefully we commit a lot of resources to stop Kamara.

It won't be easy in the Dome, but I think we have a fighter's chance here.

So I'm going to hit the upset button and go with NYG 19-17.
Non-competitive  
The_Boss : 10/1/2021 12:01 pm : link
Saints-31
NYG 13

First game this year Jones suffers multiple turnovers.
Late garbage timeTD by Engram.
Loss  
US1 Giants : 10/1/2021 12:03 pm : link
Saints 27 - Giants 13
RE: the more interesting prediction is really  
Bill in UT : 10/1/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15393212 gidiefor said:
Quote:
how many Giants are going to be added to ir as a result of injuries caused at this game

I'm guessing at least eleven


6 hammies, 2 knees plus assorted, lol
Giants  
mittenedman : 10/1/2021 12:07 pm : link
hapless coaches get absolutely DESTROYED by Sean Payton and the Saints.

Not going to predict a score, just a non-competitive game.
BTW  
mittenedman : 10/1/2021 12:09 pm : link
Anyone think longtime DC Dennis Allen and passing game coordinator Kris Richard are losing any sleep over defending Garrett's offense?
I go into each week more optimistic than I should be ......  
GiantBlue : 10/1/2021 12:12 pm : link
So on first thought......Giants eek out a win with a FG 24-21.

But then I think....Will Engram catch a ball (which could lead to a fumble) or worse have it bounce off him to a defender?

Do we continue to play our soft defense which makes Winston look like Brees? Does Kamara have one of those brilliant multi-score games where he seems to get the ball on every play?

Then I think......35-17 Saints. Ugh.
I'll assume  
djm : 10/1/2021 12:14 pm : link
NYG scores about 20 points until proven otherwise. 20 (at best) a week isn't enough. They lose again.
Im going to stay  
dlauster : 10/1/2021 12:19 pm : link
with the trend

Saints win 27-24 on a last second field goal.

RE: Non-competitive  
Scooter185 : 10/1/2021 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15393251 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Saints-31
NYG 13

First game this year Jones suffers multiple turnovers.
Late garbage timeTD by Engram.


That's how I'm feeling about this game too
GMEN win a nail biter  
Chris684 : 10/1/2021 12:20 pm : link
Bad Jameis Winston shows up and Kadarius Toney arrives.
30-10 Saints. I expect a supreme ass kicking. Too many hurt.  
Blue21 : 10/1/2021 12:21 pm : link
Oline a big question. I don't know what happened to this soft D. Long day for us Gman fans.
Saints 35  
Les in TO : 10/1/2021 12:22 pm : link
Giants 10
Giants show up ready to play and give the Saints all they handle  
Metnut : 10/1/2021 12:23 pm : link
but Saints ultimately win after Giants fail to attempt to convert a few 4th downs and defense gives up some long drives.

Giants 23 Saints 24
Evan Engram  
Beef Wellington : 10/1/2021 12:26 pm : link
drops a sure TD pass with 36 seconds to go in the 4th.

Saints 17 Gints 13
Got it.  
KerrysFlask : 10/1/2021 12:27 pm : link
Giants 16
Saints 14
38-13  
beatrixkiddo : 10/1/2021 12:31 pm : link
Saints over Giants. Until the Giants fire Garrett we will not score points nor keep up with other teams. Think this is the game the wheels fall off the bus and leads to some firings hopefully as early as Monday morning.
Giants pull out a late game  
jvm52106 : 10/1/2021 12:34 pm : link
win 27-23.

Jones runs in the winning score and KT scores his first NFL TD.
37-17 Saints  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10/1/2021 12:38 pm : link
Garbage time TD for Giants.

Get ready for Saints' TE Adam Trautman to have a huge game.

Huge.
Saints  
AcidTest : 10/1/2021 12:38 pm : link
35-13.
Giants will loose a competitive contest  
UberAlias : 10/1/2021 12:52 pm : link
They have fight in them, NO is just a better team.
RE: Giants will loose a competitive contest  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/1/2021 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15393319 UberAlias said:
Quote:
They have fight in them, NO is just a better team.


Yeah I feel like it’s going to be something like 23-16 or something along those lines, it’s just never going to feel competitive with how we approach things offensively.
I'm going with the upset, Giants 23-20.  
Section331 : 10/1/2021 12:55 pm : link
These Saints aren't the offensive powerhouse they've been in the past, and Jameis is always a candidate for multi-TO game. Their D is very good, so have to protect the ball and limit sacks.
Saints 27  
M.S. : 10/1/2021 12:56 pm : link

Giants 17
RE: RE: Giants will loose a competitive contest  
UberAlias : 10/1/2021 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15393324 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15393319 UberAlias said:


Quote:


They have fight in them, NO is just a better team.



Yeah I feel like it’s going to be something like 23-16 or something along those lines, it’s just never going to feel competitive with how we approach things offensively.
You may be right. I'm trying to remain optimistic.
Giants win 31-20  
Sean : 10/1/2021 12:59 pm : link
I just have a feeling they come out with a ton of urgency. I expect a few trick plays too. Reminds me a bit of the game in Denver in 2017 & the game in Dallas last year. I also think Graham will call a good game & this defense is a good matchup against Winston.
Saints 24 Giants 13  
gogiants : 10/1/2021 1:00 pm : link
17-3 Saints  
jerseyboyLAX : 10/1/2021 1:02 pm : link
Giants go to 0-4, followed by another week of blah blah blah from coach and team

I'm sorry, but I'm out of hope at this point...seen this movie too many times
Down 17-13 at half,  
Beezer : 10/1/2021 1:07 pm : link
some have hope.

It's false.

Final: New Orleans 38, Giants 19.
Jones throws 4 tds  
crick n NC : 10/1/2021 1:08 pm : link
Giants score 35 and win, 35-24.
If somehow the Giants go and win this game,  
Beezer : 10/1/2021 1:19 pm : link
do we need to sit down and get back behind Judge (for those who want to cut bait)?

I'm still with the guy, but it's getting tougher.
RE: If somehow the Giants go and win this game,  
crick n NC : 10/1/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15393352 Beezer said:
Quote:
do we need to sit down and get back behind Judge (for those who want to cut bait)?

I'm still with the guy, but it's getting tougher.


I would say the context of the win matters.
How many trash cans will John Mara kick over?  
TC : 10/1/2021 1:55 pm : link
1 Can = Meh.

2 Cans = Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory!

2 Cans = Crapped the bed!
........  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10/1/2021 2:04 pm : link
Giants lose 27 - 9
wow....  
DannyDimes : 10/1/2021 2:04 pm : link
Saints: 26
Giants 20
Saints - 17 Giants - 13  
AdamBrag : 10/1/2021 2:12 pm : link
On offense, I expect the Giants most conservative game plan yet. The Saints defense is one you where you need to protect the QB and attack over the middle of the field. Both of those are areas of weakness. The Giants will try to lean heavily on the run game and screens and I expect some zone read as well. Unless the offense significantly changes, I can't see how the offense puts up a lot of points.

It'll come down to the defense for the Giants. In order to win, they need to create turnovers. Jameis Winston sucks when he's under pressure and is really bad against the blitz. I figure a large part of Graham's game plan is going to be how to neutralize Kamara. I expect the bulk of the Saints production will come on a few well designed, well executed plays, but for the most part, the offense will really struggle.

I expect this will be an ugly, low scoring affair. Typically, I'd predict the Giants to win a game like this, but with some of the sloppy errors to start the season, I'm skeptical.
27 to 10 Saints  
Rick in Dallas : 10/1/2021 2:20 pm : link
Heading to Dallas with a 0-4 record. The big prediction is will the Giants be winless at their bye week.
42-17  
CV36 : 10/1/2021 2:53 pm : link
Saints
RE: 27 to 10 Saints  
The_Boss : 10/1/2021 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15393435 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Heading to Dallas with a 0-4 record. The big prediction is will the Giants be winless at their bye week.


I have them winless by their bye. That should be a fun week (sarcasm) for the organization, especially fucking Dave (if he’s still gainfully employed)…
I don't think the Giants are team that gets blown out very easily  
Mike in Long Beach : 10/1/2021 3:11 pm : link
So despite the doom and gloom, it's super fair to say it'll be a competitive game... anything can happen. They can win. But actually predicting them to win is madness.
Giants win barely in an upset as Defense finally shows up  
chick310 : 10/1/2021 3:11 pm : link
on third down and a score of their own. Giants 20, Saints 18.

Plenty of issues still and work to do, but something to build on from.
Giants on the right side of this.  
Tuckrule : 10/1/2021 3:14 pm : link
Jones has a comeback win giants pull off upset 24-20
Giants put together solid performance  
KingBlue : 10/1/2021 3:15 pm : link
Giants 27 -10
Happy to be wrong  
Jersey Heel : 10/1/2021 3:19 pm : link
But I’m surprised how many of you have us scoring so many points. If we win, it’ll be a low-scoring affair IMHO.
Saints 37, Giants 13  
JohnF : 10/1/2021 3:27 pm : link
OL will be a shambles, outside of AT. Barkley will have 27 yards on 13 carries. EE will be involved with a turnover, only this time JJ gives him the squinty eye when EE comes off the field (instead of a pat on the back). Toney will have 2 long catches in the first quarter, then be ignored for the rest of the game.

Winston will get Offensive Player of the Week, as he averages 10 seconds surveying the field to choose his best target, since the Giants can't pass rush. Mara will kick a can 40 yds, setting a modern day record for Owners kicking.

In other words, the normal 2021 Giants game. My biggest fear is that Jones gets hurt in the next few games, trying to put the team on his back, but being betrayed by the lack of talent on his OLine.
At some point soon, I think, the Giants will play better.  
81_Great_Dane : 10/1/2021 7:10 pm : link
With apologies to Bill Parcells, this roster is better than it's been looking. Where last year, the team stayed together through the predictable bad start and arguably began to overperform, this year they've consistently underperformed on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense. If their defense were similar to the second half of last year, they'd probably have won the last two games.

But "at some point" better be damn soon. This group of guys doesn't look as sold on Judge and his program as last year's group.
G’aints 36, Aints 19  
trueblueinpw : 10/1/2021 7:45 pm : link
Winston throws 8 INTs but Big Blew DBs only manage to catch one of them.

Taysom Hill returns a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown.

Daniel Jones is on fire in the Big Easy and hangs 300 passing yards on the Aints. All of his passing yards are between the 20 yard lines.

Gano continues his pro bowl season and sets an NFL record with 12 field goals!
Saints 37 Giants 13  
WillVAB : 10/1/2021 8:24 pm : link
Giants win and give hope  
Ralph.C : 10/1/2021 9:16 pm : link
I’m admittedly grasping at straws here but I’m praying that the reason the defense hasn’t been great is because it was a mistake not to play the starters in the preseason and that now in game 4 the team is going to start to look like the team that we thought they would be.

It’s all I got.
My prediction  
cjac : 10/1/2021 9:30 pm : link
Judge talks about the positives he saw after another shitty loss
RE: My prediction  
jrthomps2006 : 10/1/2021 11:56 pm : link
In comment 15393769 cjac said:
Quote:
Judge talks about the positives he saw after another shitty loss


This. “We gotta fix the mistakes and coach these guys up.” That doesn’t actually ever happen but it’s important to say it out loud.
Banks : 12:15 am : link
saints 24-20. Saints defense is stout, but they don't do anything well offensively. Kamara is averaging 3.4 ypc, Winston 129 yards per game passing, 31st ranked offense. Our defense looks like a shell of itself compared to ast year and we just lost our 2ndor 3rd best player. That said, we should be reign in this pathetic offense. What I fear is our offense doing anything.
20-13 Saints  
Greg from LI : 12:55 am : link
I expect an exceedingly dull game
Honestly  
5BowlsSoon : 8:14 am : link
Hoping for a Saints blowout win. This may be necessary to get the changes necessary to make us play 2021 football, not old school football, playing not to lose.
Saints  
Carson53 : 12:50 pm : link
by 30-13, sounds about right. First game back in Superdome
or whatever it's called these days.
Here's my prediction:  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:30 pm : link
One-sided loss for us, but a backdoor cover with a garbage-time TD from our otherwise terrible offense, and the pollyannas will view it as a stepping stone while the realistic football fans will recognize yet another asskicking and a 15-37 record to date for the blowhard-in-chief, Resume Dave.

Hopefully the Superdome is charging John Mara a deposit for the garbage cans he's going to kick over tomorrow when he feels compelled to let us all know how mad he is while he does nothing to change the NYG morass that he created.
RE: Giants win and give hope  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15393760 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
I’m admittedly grasping at straws here but I’m praying that the reason the defense hasn’t been great is because it was a mistake not to play the starters in the preseason and that now in game 4 the team is going to start to look like the team that we thought they would be.

It’s all I got.

I'll be shocked if you don't end up with egg on your face.
34 16 saints  
jpkmets : 2:53 pm : link
D, struggles and O settles for FG’s on 75% of red zone trips.
RE: RE: My prediction  
jpkmets : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15393836 jrthomps2006 said:
Quote:
In comment 15393769 cjac said:


Quote:


Judge talks about the positives he saw after another shitty loss



This. “We gotta fix the mistakes and coach these guys up.” That doesn’t actually ever happen but it’s important to say it out loud.


Judge is indistinguishable from Aaron Boone after a bad loss. That’s unsettling.
Saints 31 - Giants 10  
GeofromNJ : 4:16 pm : link
I don't think the Giants D can stop the Saints or that the Giants offense will be able to move the ball without Shep and Slayton. I will be elated if they prove me wrong.
It doesn't matter who the QB is.  
mittenedman : 4:43 pm : link
I'm surprised all Giants fans haven't learned this by now. Winston is just as good as Bridgewater and Lewerke who pretty much went nuts on this D. He's the most dangerous overall QB we've faced yet.

Winston - in a Sean Payton offense - could hang 40+ easily. The Giants (Judge and Graham) have to start getting real and challenging the WRs. It's unbelievable how scared they are coaching, they will get run out of the league with this nonsense.
